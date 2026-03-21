Florida: Fort Walton Beach News
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Major Digital Asset Platform Relaunches Rewards Card; CLS Mining Introduces New BTC and XRP Cloud Mining Options
CLS Mining has launched a model that integrates spending rewards with cloud mining, providing users with additional ways to participate in the digital asset ecosystem. - November 01, 2025 - CLSMining
Heartland Buys Reaffirms Commitment to Ethical Home Buying in Mobile, Pensacola, and Northwest Florida
Heartland Buys, a Mobile, Alabama-based real estate investment firm, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing transparent and ethical cash home buying services across the Gulf Coast region. The company serves homeowners in Mobile, Pensacola, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, and surrounding communities with a straightforward approach that eliminates the stress of traditional real estate transactions. - October 02, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Author Brandon Butler’s New Book, "Life, Love, Lessons, Feelings, and More," is a Moving and Emotional Collection of Poetry Focused on the Author’s Innermost Thoughts
Recent release “Life, Love, Lessons, Feelings, and More” from Page Publishing author Brandon Butler is a breathtaking book that offers a glimpse into the author’s heart and soul through his thoughtful and passionate poetry. - May 13, 2025 - Page Publishing
Entrex Florida Market and University of Tampa Launch “Revenue Realities” Series: A Comparative Analysis of Revenue and Equity Valuation in Public and Private Markets
Entrex Florida Market (OTC: RGLG), in collaboration with the University of Tampa’s Sykes College of Business and the Lowth Entrepreneurship Center, is pleased to announce the release of the inaugural edition of Revenue Realities—which first edition shall compare 20 years of revenue... - April 22, 2025 - Entrex Florida Market
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at PENSACON 2025 on How Gaming is Redefining Disaster Management
UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at Pensacon: Redefining Gaming’s Impact on Disaster Response & Recovery UKnightedXP will be at Pensacon 2025 to facilitate a world-leading panel on how gaming and gaming culture are shaping the future of disaster management and recovery as part of its ongoing... - February 13, 2025 - UKnightedXP
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Niceville, Florida
Local owners of The Storage Place proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 800 White Point Road Niceville, FL 32578. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 493 units totaling 65,414 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - October 18, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No... - October 04, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Author Meighan Ammenwerth’s New Book, “Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel),” is a Romance Novel Exploring a Battle of Wills and Desires Between Two Stubborn Souls
Recent release “Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meighan Ammenwerth follows Raylen Fontaine, who is determined to win the heart of Thomas Kilborn, her twin brother’s best friend, despite his stubborn resistance. As both grapple with their pride and desires, they must decide if they are willing to surrender their defenses for the chance at true love. - August 27, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Bryan Clark, a Debut Author with Black Trident Publishing, Unveils "Mendacity": A Riveting Journey of Valor and Deception
Bryan Clark, a debut author with Black Trident Publishing, unveils "Mendacity," a gripping thriller that explores the dangerous world of drug cartels and corruption. The novel follows US Special Forces member Brayden Smith as he confronts moral dilemmas and uncovers deep-rooted deceit in South America. With rich suspense and complex characters, Clark challenges notions of heroism and justice, marking his impactful debut in the thriller genre. - August 10, 2024 - Black Trident Publishing
Kathy Houchins’s New Book, "Sisterhood: Eleanor's Story," Follows a Group of Women with Special Powers That They Must Use to Support Each Other & Protect Those They Love
Fulton Books author Kathy Houchins, a lifelong storyteller who has turned to writing in her retirement, has completed her most recent book, “Sisterhood: Eleanor's Story”: a fascinating tale that centers around four women and lifelong friends who, through their combined skills, work... - May 31, 2024 - Fulton Books
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Pensacola Non-Profit Announces New Initiative to Combat Opioid Overdoses and Provide Comprehensive Support
Offentsive Corp announced its new initiative to curb opioid addiction on Wednesday. The non-profit has opened the door to recovery and is offering on-site assistance from local Registered Nurses to assist individuals ready to make the life change. - January 26, 2024 - Offentsive Corp
Santa Paws Comes to AJ's Grayton Beach
AJ's Grayton Beach are pawsitively thrilled to announce that they just received word from the North Pole that Santa Paws will be making his annual stop at AJ's Grayton Beach this Sunday, December 10 from 11am till 3pm. Bring your fur babies out for Sunday brunch in our outdoor courtyard and get... - December 05, 2023 - AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar
Pumps For America Debuts in the United States
Pumps For America, an innovative American-made company, has made their debut in the United States. They have released their first custom-made pump for women. - October 31, 2023 - Pumps For America, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
BluBroadband ISP Announces Launch of Gigabit Internet Service on Okaloosa Island, FL
BluBroadband ISP has successfully installed the first gigabit (symmetrical) internet service in a residential single-family home on Okaloosa Island. This achievement marks BluBroadband ISP as the pioneer in delivering gigabit speeds to Okaloosa Island, showcasing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. - October 06, 2023 - BluBroadband ISP
Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center is Now Open Daily
Krush Brau Park, an esteemed purveyor of immersive experiences, proudly announces the grand opening of its highly anticipated venture, the Portal Immersion Center. This captivating establishment promises to transport patrons into a realm of enchantment and merriment, offering an unparalleled fusion... - August 10, 2023 - Krush Brau Park
Redevelopment Plans for the Santa Rosa Mall
Radiant Partners, LLC and NBI Properties, Inc. announced the latest redevelopment plans for the Santa Rosa Mall property to support the growth of military missions and contractors by providing commercial space well suited for office, technology, and light industrial use along with additional housing opportunities. - July 21, 2023 - Santa Rosa Mall
Durante Equipment Heads Rental Management’s List of Fastest-Growing Equipment Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader in construction and industrial equipment, has been named to Rental Management’s 2023 list of equipment rental market movers. Rental Management’s annual Market Movers List recognizes equipment rental companies for their leadership... - June 21, 2023 - Durante Equipment
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
University Lending Group Announces Pamela Bousquet as Executive Vice-President and National Production Manager
University Lending Group (ULG), a division of University Bank, NMLS #715685, based in Michigan, is doing business as a retail mortgage lender throughout the U.S. University Lending Group continues to offer superior service on its mortgage retail services by focusing on providing specialized... - January 19, 2023 - University Lending Group
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC and Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Are Now Based in Naples, Florida
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC, under the leadership of Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, has now moved its base of operations from Boston, Massachusetts to Naples, Florida. Dr. Plaud is now ready to provide clinical and forensic psychology services to attorneys and their clients in Florida as a licensed psychologist. - July 18, 2022 - Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
NPA Candidate Tuan "TQ" Nguyen Formally Runs for Florida U.S. Senate
Today, Tuan "TQ" Nguyen has formally filed his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Florida. Nguyen, a no-party-affiliated candidate, is joining the race where the incumbent GOP Senator, Marco Rubio, and Dem Congresswoman Val Demings are the partisan front runners. Tuan "TQ" Nguyen... - June 13, 2022 - Tuan "TQ" Nguyen
Brandy Thibault Rocks the Runway to Illuminate Early Onset Colorectal Cancer
Brandy says, “Finding my purpose after cancer was extremely important and I have used it to help others my age; to make them aware that early onset colorectal cancer awareness is crucial.” - March 31, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Made in America Bill Signed by White House for PPE Products from US Meltblown
The Portman Bill was signed by the White House and will effect hundreds of PPE companies in the US that do business with the Federal Government as they will have to purchase Made in America PPE. - November 22, 2021 - Devour Tools
Florida Properties Offer Relief in Response to Hurricane Sally
FL-based self-storage management company, Absolute Storage Management, offers first month free to those affected by Hurricane Sally. - September 27, 2020 - Absolute Storage Management
New Self Storage Facility in Mary Esther, FL
A recently opened self-storage facility Absolute Storage of Mary Esther offering contact-less rental options. - August 12, 2020 - Absolute Storage Management
Vue on 30a Named “Best Place to Pop the Question”
Saying "I do" with the Ultimate View - January 08, 2019 - Vue on 30a
Datum Software™ Announces Re-Brand and New Website Launch for Datum Government Solutions™
Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch. This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
AutomotiveOnly.com Announces the Automation of the Abandoned Shoppers Data Capture Platform for Dealers
Abandoned Shoppers, a proprietary software platform offered by AutomotiveOnly.com is now a fully automated platform. Steve Humphries, CEO of AutomotiveOnly.com, LLC made the announcement today saying, “after months of utilizing our existing platform, the majority of our dealers asked that we... - October 16, 2017 - AutomotiveOnly.com
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Hook & Trigger Magazine Re-Launches
Hook and Trigger Magazine Set for Publication September 2017; Popular Outdoors Magazine Focused on Florida Panhandle Returns - June 15, 2017 - Hook & Trigger
US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference
The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by... - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race
Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Savings Rate Surges as Economy Improves
The economy is getting better, at least in some households, according to a new Money Journal poll, which found the savings rate is surging. - March 20, 2013 - Money Journal
Best Real Estate Markets in 2013 Announced
The best real estate markets in 2013 have been released by MoneyJournal.com, which provides insight on stocks, bonds, real estate and all sorts of other investments. - February 06, 2013 - Money Journal
Digital-Product-Reviews.com Not Afraid to Warn People About Scams
The recently launched review site, Digital-Product-Reviews.com openly warns people not to waste their money on worthless eBooks. - April 10, 2012 - Alan Zornes
Bit-Wizards Named to Top 100 Best Companies to Work for in Florida Second Year in a Row
Software company moves up to 7th in list of firms with 15-49 employees. - July 28, 2011 - Bit-Wizards
Bit-Wizards Welcomed Into Microsoft Virtual Technology Specialist Program
Three Bit-Wizards Software Engineers Selected as Microsoft VTSPs - March 19, 2011 - Bit-Wizards