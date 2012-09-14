PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Datum Software™ Announces Re-Brand and New Website Launch for Datum Government Solutions™ Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch. This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need to... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

AutomotiveOnly.com Announces the Automation of the Abandoned Shoppers Data Capture Platform for Dealers Abandoned Shoppers, a proprietary software platform offered by AutomotiveOnly.com is now a fully automated platform. Steve Humphries, CEO of AutomotiveOnly.com, LLC made the announcement today saying, “after months of utilizing our existing platform, the majority of our dealers asked that we automate... - October 16, 2017 - AutomotiveOnly.com

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Hook & Trigger Magazine Re-Launches Hook and Trigger Magazine Set for Publication September 2017; Popular Outdoors Magazine Focused on Florida Panhandle Returns - June 15, 2017 - Hook & Trigger

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Savings Rate Surges as Economy Improves The economy is getting better, at least in some households, according to a new Money Journal poll, which found the savings rate is surging. - March 20, 2013 - Money Journal

Best Real Estate Markets in 2013 Announced The best real estate markets in 2013 have been released by MoneyJournal.com, which provides insight on stocks, bonds, real estate and all sorts of other investments. - February 06, 2013 - Money Journal

Digital-Product-Reviews.com Not Afraid to Warn People About Scams The recently launched review site, Digital-Product-Reviews.com openly warns people not to waste their money on worthless eBooks. - April 10, 2012 - Alan Zornes

Bit-Wizards Welcomed Into Microsoft Virtual Technology Specialist Program Three Bit-Wizards Software Engineers Selected as Microsoft VTSPs - March 19, 2011 - Bit-Wizards

Cellular Telephones.net Launches Cell Review Site There are hundreds of different types of cell phones and accessories to choose from. Cellular Telephones dot net launches on the web, providing reviews on cell phones and accessories. - June 01, 2010 - Cellular Telephones

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Futuristic Sleep Machine Now Reality Those seeking improved sleep can switch on Sleep on Command™ device designed to enforce Delta rhythm sleep and the recovery that best occurs during deep, slow-wave, Delta-stage sleep. - May 08, 2007 - EarthPulse Tech, LLC

Nationwide Online Children's and Maternity Consignment Store Grand Opening Grand Opening of KidzTreasurez online consignment store. They have more to offer than your ordinary consignment shopping experience. They are accepting consignors and sell merchandise nationwide. - January 05, 2007 - KidzTreasurez.com