Saying "I do" with the Ultimate View - January 08, 2019 - Vue on 30a
Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch.
This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need to... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Abandoned Shoppers, a proprietary software platform offered by AutomotiveOnly.com is now a fully automated platform.
Steve Humphries, CEO of AutomotiveOnly.com, LLC made the announcement today saying, “after months of utilizing our existing platform, the majority of our dealers asked that we automate... - October 16, 2017 - AutomotiveOnly.com
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Hook and Trigger Magazine Set for Publication September 2017; Popular Outdoors Magazine Focused on Florida Panhandle Returns - June 15, 2017 - Hook & Trigger
The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
The economy is getting better, at least in some households, according to a new Money Journal poll, which found the savings rate is surging. - March 20, 2013 - Money Journal
The best real estate markets in 2013 have been released by MoneyJournal.com, which provides insight on stocks, bonds, real estate and all sorts of other investments. - February 06, 2013 - Money Journal
The recently launched review site, Digital-Product-Reviews.com openly warns people not to waste their money on worthless eBooks. - April 10, 2012 - Alan Zornes
Software company moves up to 7th in list of firms with 15-49 employees. - July 28, 2011 - Bit-Wizards
Three Bit-Wizards Software Engineers Selected as Microsoft VTSPs - March 19, 2011 - Bit-Wizards
There are hundreds of different types of cell phones and accessories to choose from. Cellular Telephones dot net launches on the web, providing reviews on cell phones and accessories. - June 01, 2010 - Cellular Telephones
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Those seeking improved sleep can switch on Sleep on Command™ device designed to enforce Delta rhythm sleep and the recovery that best occurs during deep, slow-wave, Delta-stage sleep. - May 08, 2007 - EarthPulse Tech, LLC
Grand Opening of KidzTreasurez online consignment store. They have more to offer than your ordinary consignment shopping experience. They are accepting consignors and sell merchandise nationwide. - January 05, 2007 - KidzTreasurez.com
The competition is heating up as Cuppy’s Coffee & More hits the industry with Hand Roasted, Hand Blended Coffee that is served in ‘Under a Minute’. Seven new locations across the country are planned for January 2007, starting the New Year off with high expectations for continued... - January 05, 2007 - Cuppy's Coffee & More