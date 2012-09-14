PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Better Beginnings to Provide the First FDA-Approved Medication for Postpartum Depression Better Beginnings, a private health care facility in Florida, to provide the first FDA-approved medication for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in a welcoming environment where therapy and daytime nursery care for baby are available. - December 07, 2019 - Better Beginnings

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Sound Payments Expands Solutions to Support Branch Automation Branch Automation and Online and Mobile Banking Solutions Allow for Easy Integration - October 30, 2019 - Sound Payments

Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters Reveals Their 2019 Every Shingle Heart Initiative Recipients Jacksonville company reveal who receives free new roofs through its annual Every Shingle Heart program. - October 18, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Florida Association of ACOs Announces Strategic Partnership with Best Card FLAACOs continues to lead a healthcare revolution through Best Card’s payment tools. - October 15, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services to Acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Sound Payments Shows Commitment to Setting Standards for the Petroleum Industry Company Hosts Petroleum Non-Profit Conexxus in Jacksonville for their Forecourt Device Controller Committee meeting, Working to Set Standards that Provides More Options for Station Owners - August 30, 2019 - Sound Payments

ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman

Rebecca Czekalski, RN Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Rebecca Czekalski, RN of Jacksonville, Florida has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Rebecca Czekalski, RN Rebecca Czekalski has over 17 years experience in the... - August 21, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

MAHOIR Innovation Consulting Launches Innovation Training Workshops, the First of Its Kind in Northeast Florida, to Teach Professionals the ABCs of Design Thinking For the first time in Northeast Florida, an innovation training program is becoming available to the business professionals of all levels and all business sizes to teach them the fundamentals of Design Thinking. MAHOIR House of Innovation Research is launching a four-part training series on Sept. 14,... - August 16, 2019 - MAHOIR Inc.

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Development of World-Class Sports Complex Comes One Step Closer to Reality with Selection of Local Engineering Firm Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County. Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Reliant Roofing is Now Reliant - New Logo, New Services, and Rebranding Now offering an expansive array of home protection and energy solutions, Reliant Roofing has announced they are re-branding their company to coincide with their new services they launched in April of this year; hurricane shutters and solar. Starting July 22, Florida’s highest-rated roofing contractor,... - July 24, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

The Opioid Epidemic: Performing and Recording Artist John O'Brien Releases Music Video "By The Throat" to Urge Addicts to Get Help Written in memory of his late brother, performer and recording artist John O'Brien has written a heartfelt song answering John’s burning question "What more could I have done?" He believes it is important to do everything possible to address the addiction of a loved one or friend by getting them help. The music video for the song portrays that happening. - July 10, 2019 - John O'Brien Music

Judgement Handed Down in Dubay v. King; Plaintiff Benjamin Dubay Seeks Appellate Attorney Judgement in alleged copyright infringement case was rendered in Dubay v. King, in favor of Defendants. The lawsuit was in the Federal Court of the Middle District of Florida: Jacksonville Division - Eleventh Circuit. Plaintiff Benjamin Michael Dubay is now seeking only an experienced appellate attorney. Benjamin... - June 07, 2019 - Benjamin Dubay

Registration for FLAACOs 2019 Opens and Keynote Speaker is Announced Aneesh Chopra, Former Chief Technology Officer of the United States, to Headline the 6th Annual Florida Association of ACOs Conference. - May 15, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Reliant Roofing Launches New and Innovative Solar and Hurricane Protection Packages Reliant Roofing, Northeast Florida’s highest-rated roofing contractor, has announced new services to revolutionize their customer’s roofing experience by incorporating solar roofing technology and full envelope hurricane protection. Starting May 1 of 2019, Reliant Roofing will be offering... - April 30, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Goodbye-UTI Gives the Gift of Health and Awareness for Mother’s Day Just in time for Mother’s Day, Goodbye UTI, a nutraceutical approach to one of the world’s most common microbial infections - the urinary tract infection (UTI) - is raising awareness about the increasing rate of antibiotic resistance, while offering an alternative treatment solution. Today,... - April 26, 2019 - Goodbye UTI

Bridal & Formal by Sira D' Pion Presenting Designed for the Spotlight Fashion Showcase Grand Opening Celebration Celebrating their new location at the Fashion Square Mall, a private event to enjoy the latest collection in bridal and special occasions attire, including hand made accessories and red carpet couture gowns runway. Catwalk, Music, Networking and more. - April 23, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

Fence Company Franchise Earns Both Local and National Recognition Superior Fence & Rail has experienced unrivaled success in the fence industry and with its recent expansion, is the first successful fence franchise in the country. - April 19, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville to Bring Virtual Reality Boating to the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show Freedom Boat Club will be bringing something extra to the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show this year. Visitors are invited to participate in virtual reality boating with Freedom Boat Club. The members-only boat club will have their 70-foot houseboat docked at Metropolitan Park Marina for the show, April... - March 27, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville

Sound Payments Introduces Retrofit Payment Solution at the Southeast Petro-Food Marketing Expo March 6 and 7 Cost-effectively Enable EMV Without Full Construction, Easy Implementation and No Down Time - March 07, 2019 - Sound Payments

MessageSolution Showcases MSecurity System Integrated with Compliance Archiving eDiscovery Platform for Email Security & Ransomware Protection at 2019 RSA Conference MessageSolution launches its new MSecurity System to provide Ransomware protection and email content security. Leveraging its compliance email and file archiving advanced eDiscovery technologies, MSecurity System delivers effective, proactive protection of corporate intellectual properties and privacy information for General Data Protection Rules (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Compliance. - March 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Advanced Film Solutions Awarded Eastman LLumar SelectPro Southeast Dealer of the Year, 2018 Advanced Film Solutions was awarded the Eastman LLumar SelectPro Dealer of the Year Award for the Southeast USA in ceremonies held last light at the Omni Resort, Amelia Island. - February 25, 2019 - Advanced Film Solutions

FLAACOs Partners with C3HealthcareRx C3HealthcareRx and FLACCOs Partner to Bring Cost-Effective In-Home Visits to You. - January 29, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Florida Commercial Brokers Network Announces New Officers for 2019 and 26th Anniversary Florida Commercial Brokers Network (FCBN), a 26-year-old commercial real estate network comprised of commercial real estate member firms and affiliates statewide, has chosen its executive committee and officers for 2019. The officers will be installed at the group’s annual meeting February 8,... - January 08, 2019 - Bennett & Company

Gator Chevrolet is Now Offering Warranty for Life JD Power Warranty for Life on every new and eligible used vehicle at Gator Chevrolet in Jasper, Florida. No cost to you. Unlimited time, unlimited miles, no deductibles. - January 01, 2019 - Gator Chevrolet

Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Second Oldest Nationally-Accredited Distance Education School Gains Regional Accreditation Citizens' High School, the second oldest Nationally-Accredited Distance Education High School has gained Regional Accreditation through the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. - December 14, 2018 - Citizens' High School

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

Dr. Bernard L. Upshur Commemorated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Bernard L. Upshur of Palm Coast, Florida has been commemorated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of software bidding. About Dr. Bernard L. Upshur Dr. Bernard Upshur has over 33... - November 07, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

FLAACOs Partners with Hexplora Partnership Enables Florida ACO Members with Critical Business Intelligence for Performance Under Risk-Based Contracts - August 30, 2018 - Florida Association of ACOs

Leading Healthcare Growth and Diversification Expert to Keynote FLAACOs 2018 Annual Conference Mike Farris, Chairman and CEO of Navvis, named as keynote speaker for the Florida Association of ACOs Annual Conference. - August 16, 2018 - Florida Association of ACOs

Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

MessageSolution Showcases Its Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solution for Office 365 at 2018 Microsoft Inspire Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada MessageSolution delivers award-winning advanced information archiving and eDiscovery software solutions for email, SharePoint and file system archiving, legal discovery, introduces Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft platforms. - July 16, 2018 - MessageSolution, Inc.

W&O Expands Into Asia Pacific Region by Opening a New Office in Singapore W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Dr. Bernard L. Upshur Recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square, New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Bernard L. Upshur of Palm Coast, Florida has been recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of software bidding. About Dr. Bernard L. Upshur Dr. Bernard... - May 30, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

National Gridiron League Set to Kickoff Driven by high-quality professional football and fueled by passion, the National Gridiron League is a twelve-team, single-entity structured league that will begin competition next spring. Fans will be able to stream NGL matchups live via the free NGL league app and Youtube while accessing integrated... - May 16, 2018 - National Gridiron League