ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs
Better Beginnings, a private health care facility in Florida, to provide the first FDA-approved medication for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in a welcoming environment where therapy and daytime nursery care for baby are available. - December 07, 2019 - Better Beginnings
myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel
Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Branch Automation and Online and Mobile Banking Solutions Allow for Easy Integration - October 30, 2019 - Sound Payments
Jacksonville company reveal who receives free new roofs through its annual Every Shingle Heart program. - October 18, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
FLAACOs continues to lead a healthcare revolution through Best Card’s payment tools. - October 15, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs
EMV Easy Pump is a Proven Solution that is Penetrating the Market. - September 28, 2019 - Sound Payments
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals.
Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Company Hosts Petroleum Non-Profit Conexxus in Jacksonville for their Forecourt Device Controller Committee meeting, Working to Set Standards that Provides More Options for Station Owners - August 30, 2019 - Sound Payments
ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman
Rebecca Czekalski, RN of Jacksonville, Florida has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Rebecca Czekalski, RN
Rebecca Czekalski has over 17 years experience in the... - August 21, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
For the first time in Northeast Florida, an innovation training program is becoming available to the business professionals of all levels and all business sizes to teach them the fundamentals of Design Thinking. MAHOIR House of Innovation Research is launching a four-part training series on Sept. 14,... - August 16, 2019 - MAHOIR Inc.
Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County.
Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Now offering an expansive array of home protection and energy solutions, Reliant Roofing has announced they are re-branding their company to coincide with their new services they launched in April of this year; hurricane shutters and solar. Starting July 22, Florida’s highest-rated roofing contractor,... - July 24, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Written in memory of his late brother, performer and recording artist John O'Brien has written a heartfelt song answering John’s burning question "What more could I have done?" He believes it is important to do everything possible to address the addiction of a loved one or friend by getting them help. The music video for the song portrays that happening. - July 10, 2019 - John O'Brien Music
Judgement in alleged copyright infringement case was rendered in Dubay v. King, in favor of Defendants. The lawsuit was in the Federal Court of the Middle District of Florida: Jacksonville Division - Eleventh Circuit.
Plaintiff Benjamin Michael Dubay is now seeking only an experienced appellate attorney.
Benjamin... - June 07, 2019 - Benjamin Dubay
Aneesh Chopra, Former Chief Technology Officer of the United States, to Headline the 6th Annual Florida Association of ACOs Conference. - May 15, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs
Reliant Roofing, Northeast Florida’s highest-rated roofing contractor, has announced new services to revolutionize their customer’s roofing experience by incorporating solar roofing technology and full envelope hurricane protection. Starting May 1 of 2019, Reliant Roofing will be offering... - April 30, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Goodbye UTI, a nutraceutical approach to one of the world’s most common microbial infections - the urinary tract infection (UTI) - is raising awareness about the increasing rate of antibiotic resistance, while offering an alternative treatment solution. Today,... - April 26, 2019 - Goodbye UTI
Celebrating their new location at the Fashion Square Mall, a private event to enjoy the latest collection in bridal and special occasions attire, including hand made accessories and red carpet couture gowns runway. Catwalk, Music, Networking and more. - April 23, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion
Superior Fence & Rail has experienced unrivaled success in the fence industry and with its recent expansion, is the first successful fence franchise in the country. - April 19, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Freedom Boat Club will be bringing something extra to the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show this year. Visitors are invited to participate in virtual reality boating with Freedom Boat Club. The members-only boat club will have their 70-foot houseboat docked at Metropolitan Park Marina for the show, April... - March 27, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville
Cost-effectively Enable EMV Without Full Construction, Easy Implementation and No Down Time - March 07, 2019 - Sound Payments
MessageSolution launches its new MSecurity System to provide Ransomware protection and email content security. Leveraging its compliance email and file archiving advanced eDiscovery technologies, MSecurity System delivers effective, proactive protection of corporate intellectual properties and privacy information for General Data Protection Rules (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Compliance. - March 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
Advanced Film Solutions was awarded the Eastman LLumar SelectPro Dealer of the Year Award for the Southeast USA in ceremonies held last light at the Omni Resort, Amelia Island. - February 25, 2019 - Advanced Film Solutions
C3HealthcareRx and FLACCOs Partner to Bring Cost-Effective In-Home Visits to You. - January 29, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs
Florida Commercial Brokers Network (FCBN), a 26-year-old commercial real estate network comprised of commercial real estate member firms and affiliates statewide, has chosen its executive committee and officers for 2019.
The officers will be installed at the group’s annual meeting February 8,... - January 08, 2019 - Bennett & Company
JD Power Warranty for Life on every new and eligible used vehicle at Gator Chevrolet in Jasper, Florida. No cost to you. Unlimited time, unlimited miles, no deductibles. - January 01, 2019 - Gator Chevrolet
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018.
The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Citizens' High School, the second oldest Nationally-Accredited Distance Education High School has gained Regional Accreditation through the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. - December 14, 2018 - Citizens' High School
Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance
Dr. Bernard L. Upshur of Palm Coast, Florida has been commemorated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of software bidding.
About Dr. Bernard L. Upshur
Dr. Bernard Upshur has over 33... - November 07, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dr. Rollan Roberts accepted the speaking invitation of China’s small business association and Bloomberg China’s Business Week conference. - November 06, 2018 - Courageous!
Partnership Enables Florida ACO Members with Critical Business Intelligence for Performance Under Risk-Based Contracts - August 30, 2018 - Florida Association of ACOs
Mike Farris, Chairman and CEO of Navvis, named as keynote speaker for the Florida Association of ACOs Annual Conference. - August 16, 2018 - Florida Association of ACOs
Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Todd Park to Deliver Keynote at FLAACOs 2018. - July 19, 2018 - Florida Association of ACOs
MessageSolution delivers award-winning advanced information archiving and eDiscovery software solutions for email, SharePoint and file system archiving, legal discovery, introduces Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft platforms. - July 16, 2018 - MessageSolution, Inc.
W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply
The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC
Dr. Bernard L. Upshur of Palm Coast, Florida has been recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of software bidding.
About Dr. Bernard L. Upshur
Dr. Bernard... - May 30, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Driven by high-quality professional football and fueled by passion, the National Gridiron League is a twelve-team, single-entity structured league that will begin competition next spring. Fans will be able to stream NGL matchups live via the free NGL league app and Youtube while accessing integrated... - May 16, 2018 - National Gridiron League
Georgia Land & Cattle Presents “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day. The event will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.”
Companions for Heroes and Georgia... - May 09, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.