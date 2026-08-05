Florida: Jacksonville News
Pet Paradise Launches No Hungry Dog Food Drive to Help Local Families Keep Their Pets Fed
Pet Paradise has launched its No Hungry Dog Food Drive, a community-wide initiative benefiting Feeding America to help families keep their pets fed during times of food insecurity. Through Sept. 30, all 64 Pet Paradise resorts will collect unopened dog food donations and raise funds to support local communities. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to ensuring no dog goes hungry while strengthening the bond between pets and the people who love them. - August 05, 2026 - Pet Paradise
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes. - April 07, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
SwishBox Announces Grand Opening in Jacksonville, FL
SwishBox, a veteran‑owned mobile basketball arcade, is hosting its Grand Opening on Feb. 28, 2026, from 11–7 at 11239 Lem Turner Rd. in Jacksonville. The event features tournament play, prizes, DJ, photo booth, food, and special recognition for veterans. Family‑friendly fun and high‑energy competition for the whole community. - February 24, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Named One of the “Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, was named one of the Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026, recognizing her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature highlights her journey from overcoming serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized, mission-driven women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, transparency, and trust. - February 09, 2026 - Pink Stork
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Recognized by USA Today as One of “The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been recognized by USA Today as one of The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026 for her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature traces her journey from serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, trust, and service, now supporting women across all ages and stages while creating meaningful social impact. - January 29, 2026 - Pink Stork
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Bitcoin Trend in 2026 is Difficult to Predict, and Investors Prefer Poain Staking, Which Does Not Require Constant Monitoring
As of December 26, 2025, Bitcoin price is $89,050. Market cap is $1.776 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume reaches $32.71 billion. Due to the enormous difference in institutional predictions for 2026 which vary from $150,000 to $250,000, combined with a forecasted 43% volatility in 2025, the... - December 27, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Birmingham Attorney Lisa Narrell-Mead Joins Board of Regent Capital Corporation as Part of Regent’s Strategic Merger with DLP Bancshares
Regent Capital Corporation, parent company of Regent Bank, announced the completion of its merger with DLP Bancshares, Inc.—the parent company of DLP Bank—in an all-stock transaction creating a combined organization with $2.3 billion in assets across four states. Three DLP Bank board members—Bob Peterson, Lisa Narrell-Mead, Esq and Frank Rodriguez—will join Regent Capital Corporation and Regent Bank’s boards. Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman & CEO, will join DLP Bank’s board. - November 21, 2025 - Regent Bank
Fuada Zena Velic Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Fuada Zena Velic of Jacksonville, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial... - November 19, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tutoring Club of St. John's & Tutoring Club of John's Creek Partner with Christ’s Church for 2025 Holiday Toy Drive
Tutoring Club of St. John's and Tutoring Club of John's Creek are partnering with Christ’s Church to support its annual Christmas Shop Toy Drive. From November 1–30, both tutoring centers will collect new, unwrapped toys to help provide discounted Christmas gifts to local families in need, including military and refugee families. This collaborative effort aims to spread holiday joy, support dignity-focused giving, and strengthen the community during the holiday season. - November 14, 2025 - Tutoring Club of St. John's
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Traverse Leadership Group Launches Executive Coaching Services to Transform Leadership Performance
Helping Executives and HR Leaders Unlock Potential Through Proven Leadership Development Programs - October 14, 2025 - Traverse Leadership Group
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Immunotec Partners with Maribeth Dodd to Drive Business Development Across North America
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has partnered with Maribeth Dodd, a highly regarded growth and leadership expert, to drive strategic business development across North America. - September 18, 2025 - Immunotec
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips Now Eligible for Step Up for Students PEP and EO Scholarships
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips are now eligible for Step Up for Students PEP & EO scholarships, expanding immersive learning for Florida families. - September 16, 2025 - Optima Academy Online
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
New White Paper Maps the Real-World Adoption of AI in Healthcare and What It Means for Clinical Leaders and Innovators
“Crossing the Clinical Chasm: Unlocking the Value of AI in Healthcare” Spotlights Companies Delivering Measurable Value Through AI in Diagnostics, Trials, and Patient Care. This report answers a simple but urgent question: How to bridge the gap between innovation and adoption in healthcare? - June 27, 2025 - StratCraft, Inc.
Author Laura R. Ashley’s New Book, "Changes," is a Captivating Tale That Follows Two Trees as They Are Chopped Down and Turned Into Lumber to be Used in Construction
Recent release “Changes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laura R. Ashley is an engaging story that follows Tiffany and Jody, two trees who find their lives forever changed when they are chopped down one day by lumberjacks. After going through a long process, the two trees discover they have been turned into lumber and will soon be used to build all sorts of new things. - June 17, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
FLAACOs Welcomes National Risk Advisors as New Business Partner Supporting ACO Risk and Reinsurance Strategy
National Risk Advisors to Support Florida ACOs with Cost-Saving Strategies and Risk Solutions through FLAACOs Partnership - June 12, 2025 - Florida Association of ACOs
Author Joe Newton’s New Book, “How To Not Suck At Life,” is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Guide That Reveals How Restoring Virtues Can Repair Postmodern Society
Recent release “How To Not Suck At Life: THOUGHTS ABOUT POSTMODERNISM, LIFE, EVIL, THE VIRTUES, AND LIVING BETTER WITH OUR FELLOW MAN” from Covenant Books author Joe Newton is an engaging look at how restoring virtues can help to alleviate the issues that are currently destroying society, returning to peaceful and harmonious living. - June 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
Tektite Genome Drives Sustainable Innovation in Nanotechnology
Tektite Genome advances sustainable biotech, expanding its range of eco-friendly products through 2027 to meet rising consumer demand. Focusing on nanotechnology & molecular biology, they're developing efficient cleaning & health solutions. Tektite also launched the Bio-Rejuvenation Center, offering advanced cancer treatments & gene therapy, integrating research with patient care. - June 01, 2025 - Tektite Genome
Danita Beckworth’s New Book, “How Come No One Knew I Wanted To DIE!!” is a Profound Memoir Revealing the Addiction and Abuse the Author Endured Throughout Her Life
Fulton Books author Danita Beckworth has completed her most recent book, “How Come No One Knew I Wanted To DIE!!”: a poignant and compelling autobiographical account documenting the author’s lifetime of trials and challenges she endured throughout her life. After growing up with... - May 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
Mary Doster-Green’s New Book "I'm Still Standing: Surviving Domestic Violence" is a Poignant Memoir Following the Author’s Fight for Survival from a Violent Relationship
Fulton Books author Mary Doster-Green, a savvy real estate agent who has worked in Florida since 1991, has completed her most recent book, “I'm Still Standing: Surviving Domestic Violence”: a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents how the author managed... - April 30, 2025 - Fulton Books
Rebecca L. Feliciano Named a Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rebecca L. Feliciano of Ocala, Florida, has been named a Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her... - April 25, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Strategic Managed Services Partnership Formed Between Sage Solutions Consulting and Kavaliro
Sage Solutions Consulting and Kavaliro have formed a strategic partnership to expand their managed services offering and advance the supporting technology and service infrastructure for current and future managed IT services customers. Sage Solutions Consulting’s Managed Services division... - April 24, 2025 - Sage Solutions Consulting
Camilo Iribarren’s New Book, "Investigative Deception," is a Spellbinding Tale of Illusion and Romance as a Team of Magicians Use Their Different Skills to Solve Crimes
Recent release “Investigative Deception” from Page Publishing author Camilo Iribarren is a riveting novella and the second in a series introducing a brilliant team of detectives with a background in magic and illusion. Join Feste as he struggles to reconcile his work and his past with his budding romance with a beautiful professor of physics while working to solve a dangerous missing persons case. - April 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
James (Jim) Greer Inducted Into Drug Testing Industry Hall of Fame
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) announced at its annual conference and trade show that the 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee is James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Lab Testing USA and Secure Screenings. Greer was also recognized for his service as... - April 07, 2025 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
Author Lindy Loring Meis’s New Book, "Love Bytes," is a Compelling Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences in Searching for Love on the Internet
Recent release “Love Bytes” from Page Publishing author Lindy Loring Meis is a fascinating account the chronicles the author’s many experiences in looking for her Mr. Wonderful through online dating. Along with her stories, Meris also offers readers a stark warning on the dangers and scams that can arise for those looking for love on the internet. - April 04, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Daniel L. Sharp’s New Book, "Advent to Ashes," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals Designed to Carry Readers from the Advent Season to Ash Wednesday
Recent release “Advent to Ashes: Scripture, Commentary, Music, and Prayer Devotional For Each Day of the Christian Year” Volume One, from Covenant Books author Daniel L. Sharp is a poignant and thought-provoking series of devotionals designed to bring God’s voice to life each and every day from the Advent season through to the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. - March 31, 2025 - Covenant Books
Jacksonville-Based Music TV Series Could Premiere on the 2nd Most Watched Global Streaming Platform as Early as This Summer, Backed by VIPSquad Entertainment
The Jacksonville-based TV series will be centered around the city's annual mini-festival known for providing a platform for locally based music artists, creatives, fashion designers, and models, which will return for the 12th time this spring the weekend of April 10-13. - March 31, 2025 - VIPSquad Entertainment
Texas Association of ACOs (TXAACOs) Names AaNeel as Newest Business Partner
Healthcare Technology Leader Partners with TXAACOs to Help ACOs Improve Care Coordination, Quality Reporting, and Financial Performance - March 18, 2025 - ValueH
National Kidney Partners Foundation Launches with Carly Hamid as Executive Director
New Organization Aims to Support Kidney Patients with Advocacy and Resources - March 17, 2025 - National Kidney Partners Foundation
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App