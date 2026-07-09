Recent Headlines
Tampa PC Consultants Expands Services as Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid
Tampa PC Consultants, an IT and cybersecurity firm with over 20 years of experience, has become an Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid services. - July 09, 2026 - Tampa PC Consultants
Zenius Corporation Expands GSA Schedule with Addition of SINs 541611 and 541690
Zenius Corporation, a HUBZone-certified, minority-owned small, disadvantaged business, is pleased to announce the addition of two new Special Item Numbers (SINs), 541611 and 541690, to its General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) #47QTCA20D00CC. These SIN additions... - March 29, 2026 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation and Announces Bold Expansion Into the Future
Zenius Corporation proudly celebrates its 11th anniversary, marking over a decade of delivering transformative solutions to Federal, State, and Local government clients. Founded in 2015, Zenius has grown into a recognized leader in digital transformation, strategic modernization, and... - March 01, 2026 - Zenius Corporation
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group
Incode Group Announces Global Launch of Tip-Top: An AI-Powered Solution for Interview Excellence
Incode Group announced the global launch of Tip-Top, an AI-powered platform designed to bring structure, speed, and transparency to technical hiring. - December 27, 2025 - Incode Group
Zenius Corporation Whitepaper Advocates a Data Quality Framework to Empower AI and Generative AI Success
Governments and enterprises must elevate data quality maturity to ensure trustworthy, explainable, and impactful AI outcomes. - October 14, 2025 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Launches Strategic Grants Services to Accelerate Research and Funding Growth in Higher Education
Zenius Corporation, a leading provider of digital transformation and grants consulting for the public sector, is proud to announce the release of its latest white paper: Unlocking Research Potential and Funding Growth in Higher Education. The paper introduces a tailored strategy designed to help... - July 23, 2025 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Releases Strategic Assessment Model to Transform Grants Performance Across Public Agencies
Zenius Corporation, a leading provider of digital transformation and consulting services for government and nonprofit sectors, proudly announces the release of its newest white paper: Zenius GMA – A Strategic Assessment for Grants Excellence. This release marks a pivotal step in helping... - July 06, 2025 - Zenius Corporation
Tampa PC Consultants Celebrates Excellence
Tampa PC Consultants is proud to announce its continued recognition as a leading B2B Managed IT services provider in the Tampa Bay area. - June 24, 2025 - Tampa PC Consultants
Zenius Corporation Renews GSA Schedule, Reaffirms Commitment to Public Sector Service Excellence
Zenius Corporation, a leading provider of grants management and IT solutions, today announced the successful renewal of its GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract, effective July 13,2025. This renewal enables Zenius to continue offering its specialized services to federal, state, and local... - June 19, 2025 - Zenius Corporation
GlacierGrid Recognized on TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 List
GlacierGrid, a growing leader in multi-site energy management, has been named one of TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025. This prestigious award, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., highlights the most impactful and innovative companies driving environmental sustainability... - March 26, 2025 - GlacierGrid
Sweven Expands Marketplace Reach with New Vendor Features for Facilities Maintenance
Sweven launches innovative features to optimize vendor-client collaboration and automate work order management in the facilities maintenance industry. - March 22, 2025 - Sweven
Sasa Software Appoints Udi Doenyas as New Chairman of the Board
Sasa Software, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions specializing in the prevention of file-based attacks, today announced the appointment of Mr. Udi Doenyas as the new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Doenyas brings extensive leadership experience and deep industry... - March 14, 2025 - Sasa Software
Robson Inc. and Virtuozzo Launch Canada’s First Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud Deployment
Robson Inc., a Certified Indigenous-Owned IT Company, has partnered with Virtuozzo to launch Canada’s first Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud region. This collaboration makes Robson Inc. Virtuozzo’s exclusive Hybrid Cloud distribution partner for the Americas, providing IT providers with a cost-effective alternative to hyperscalers. - February 28, 2025 - Robson Inc.
Zenius Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
Zenius is delighted to announce its tenth year of business operations! Zenius offers thanks to its customers and business partners who have put their trust in Zenius and to its talented staff who have supported the company over this past decade. With this milestone, Zenius recommits to working with... - February 28, 2025 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Announces Dr. Corinna Balderramos Robinson as a Strategic Advisor
Zenius Corporation announces that Dr. Corinna Balderramos Robinson has joined the firm as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Corinna will support and expand business development contacts across Zenius’ federal clients, focusing on establishing new federal clients and broadening their position... - February 07, 2025 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Announces Chintu Singh as Director of Program Management
Zenius announced that senior portfolio manager, Chintu Singh, has joined the firm as Director of Program Management. In this role, Chintu will optimize not only Zenius’ own PMO but establish project PMOs as new client engagements are undertaken. “We are excited to welcome Chintu to our... - December 19, 2024 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Announces Robert Bukoski as VP of Business Development
Zenius announced that senior business developer, Robert Bukoski, has joined the firm as VP of Business Development. In this role, Bob will support and expand business development across Zenius’ federal clients, focusing on establishing new federal clients and broadening our position with new... - November 20, 2024 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Announces Abhay Pendse as Director of AI & Data Analytics
Zenius announced that global technology expert and business leader Abhay Pendse has joined the firm as Director of AI & Data Analytics. In this role, Abhay will support and expand business development across Zenius’ federal clients, focusing on Data-Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI)... - November 16, 2024 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Makes Inc Magazine’s Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing US Companies
Inc. Magazine has revealed that Zenius Corporation is not only on their Regional list of fastest-growing companies but has now vaulted to their overall top Inc 5000 list for the entire US. The notable inclusion on Inc.’s annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful... - September 28, 2024 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Announces Tony Singh as Vice-President of Strategy
Zenius today announced that entrepreneur and business executive Tony Singh has joined the firm as Vice President of Strategy. In this role, Tony will support and expand business growth and development across Zenius’ federal clients, focusing on strategic direction, especially in the federal... - June 12, 2024 - Zenius Corporation
GateScanner Introduces GS Analyzer: a Groundbreaking Static Binary Threat Analysis Component
Sasa Software, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of GS Analyzer, an innovative static binary threat analysis component integrated into its renowned GateScanner CDR suite. - May 08, 2024 - Sasa Software
FT: Zenius Corporation Gets Ranked for 2024 as One of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies - Again
The FT is pleased to announce its fifth annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas, covering a period that took in the pandemic and the end of rock-bottom interest rates. The list offers a snapshot of the relative strength of the companies reviewed in the Americas. Based on... - May 02, 2024 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation Makes Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Companies - Again
With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 157%, Zenius Corporation Jumped to now Rank No. 66 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent. - March 26, 2024 - Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation’s Whitepaper Advocates an Enhanced Project Management Approach
Federal agencies should consider an enhanced Project Management approach to realizing their goals. - March 01, 2024 - Zenius Corporation
NoviSign Digital Signage Lights Up the Season with 164 Samsung Galaxy S3 Videowall Christmas Tree
In a dazzling display of holiday spirit and innovative technology, NoviSign Digital Signage, a leading provider of digital signage solutions in partnership with Creative Digital, has unveiled the "164 Samsung Galaxy S3 Cellphone Christmas Tree Video Wall," using NoviSign's cutting-edge digital signage software with the Screen Sync feature. - December 14, 2023 - NoviSign
MojoTech Announces Tom Little as Head of Client Strategy
MojoTech Amplifies Fintech Software Development Excellence with Strategic Consulting Insights - November 06, 2023 - MojoTech
EPI and USDC Technology Pave Way for Vietnam Data Centers to Meet Global Standards
EPI, World’s Leading Data Center Certification Authority Joins Forces with USDC Technology, Vietnam’s Leading Organization in Data Center Construction and Services. - September 22, 2023 - EPI
Cole Technologies Announces NextGen, a Unified Managed IT, Security, and Compliance Solution Specifically for SMBs
Cole Technologies, a managed IT service provider, today announced the launch of NextGen - a combined managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance solution for businesses that have government contracts or otherwise have a need for heightened security and regulatory requirements. Through this new... - July 08, 2023 - Cole Technologies
Tharseo IT and SMACT Works, Inc. Join Forces to Reshape PeopleSoft Migrations to OCI in Government and Higher Education Sectors
The collaboration between Tharseo IT and SMACT Works, Inc. is truly a game-changer for PeopleSoft migrations to OCI in the Government and Higher Education sectors. - April 21, 2023 - Tharseo IT
EPI Received Three TIA Star Awards
The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) has awarded EPI with three TIA Star Awards for exceptional leadership and contribution to TIA and the industry. The 1st award is to the EPI organization. The 2nd is to Edward van Leent (Chairman and CEO of EPI Group), and the 3rd is to Joseba Calvo... - March 28, 2023 - EPI
Sasa Software Wins "Top Infosec Innovator 2022"
Sasa Software, creators of GateScanner CDR file sanitization solutions has been named winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's "Top Infosec Innovator" for 2022. The Israeli vendor has been recognized for its groundbreaking security solutions that don't rely on detection to effectively block block ransomware, APT's and zero-days from outside the network. - November 17, 2022 - Sasa Software
Butler Community College Graduates to Oracle Cloud with Help from Tharseo IT
With its migration to OCI, Butler Community College gained better system performance at a predictable cost. - October 16, 2022 - Tharseo IT
NoviSign Digital Signage Japan Deploys On-Prem Screens to Improve Cat Adoptions and Donations in Japan
Tokyo Cat Guardian, a pet rescue organization, implements digital signage to improve communications around cat adoption - August 05, 2022 - NoviSign
Sphaera, Inc. Showcases Its Lifecycle Tech Infrastructure Expertise, Experience, and Cost Model at the i-SIGMA Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL
The technology infrastructure services market, fueled by rapid 5G & rural broadband deployments and hybrid cloud environments, is expected to show strong growth rates over the next 5 years. - April 09, 2022 - Sphaera, Inc.
EPI Releases New Metric "CRUR" Addressing Computer Room Inefficiencies Boosting Sustainability for Data Centers
EPI has released a new metric addressing one of the largest issues in the data centers which is the IT environment and computer room. PUE has been used, and regularly abused, by data centers to optimize the facilities side of the data center. Although not perfect, it did help the industry to... - March 29, 2022 - EPI
EPI Releases New Data Centre Environmental Sustainability Specialist (CDESS) Training and Certification
EPI launched a brand new and timely training and certification for managing data centre sustainability. The two-day content rich course is aimed at providing knowledge on how to move the data center to a more sustainable design and operations, for both existing and new data centers. The focus on... - March 15, 2022 - EPI
EPI Awarded PDG’s Citibung Data Centers Two New TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certifications
EPI recently awarded Princeton Digital Group’s JC1 and JC2 data centers the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certifications. PDG’s JC1 and JC2 are in Citibung, the new cloud data center hub in east Jakarta area, set up by Indonesia government to advance Jakarta’s technological... - March 09, 2022 - EPI
Comscend Opening a New Office on the West Coast
Comscend, a leading technology firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida has also chosen to call Eugene, OR home with a West Coast Office. - February 08, 2022 - Comscend
NourNet, Saudi Arabia, Join the Ranks of World Class Data Center Companies with the TIA-942 Rated-3 Facility Certification from EPI
NourNet has achieved the ANSI/TIA-942-B:2017 – Rated-3 constructed facility certification, validating NourNet as a data center provider with world-class facilities. The ANSI/TIA-942 (also known as TIA-942) certification is delivered by the largest TIA-942 audit and certification company in... - January 27, 2022 - EPI
OpenELB Joins the CNCF Sandbox, Making Service Exposure in Private Environments Easier
OpenELB serves as a LoadBalancer plugin for Kubernetes, K3s, and KubeSphere, to expose LoadBalancer services to outside the cluster. - December 18, 2021 - KubeSphere
ETMA Hosts Virtual Conference Featuring Chala Dincoy, to Discuss What Corporate Buyers Want in 2022
The conference will feature virtual networking in breakout sessions and other creative networking opportunities. - November 30, 2021 - ETMA
KubeSphere 3.2.0 GA: Bringing AI-Oriented GPU Scheduling and Flexible Gateways to Kubernetes Management
In KubeSphere 3.2.0, GPU resource scheduling and management and GPU usage monitoring further improve user experience in cloud-native AI scenarios. Moreover, enhanced features such as multi-cluster management, multi-tenant management, observability, DevOps, app store, and service mesh further perfect the interactive design for a better user experience. - November 18, 2021 - KubeSphere
ViZZ Technologies Enters New Era of Disruption for Construction - Unveils New User Interface, Announces Key Leadership Changes to Propel into Future
ViZZ Technologies, the leading provider of innovative technologies for the construction sector, today unveils its latest efforts to transform the construction industry and lead it into a new era of productivity by streamlining processes and improving visibility into critical data and insights. - October 07, 2021 - ViZZ Technologies
EPI Releases the New and Improved Data Center Operations Standard 2021 (DCOS® 2021)
The only maturity-based standard covering all 11 disciplines for data center operations for data centers of any type, size and criticality. Many data center operators and customers using data center services, have come to realize that without adequate processes and maintenance programs, the data... - September 30, 2021 - EPI
Supernap Italia, the Only Data Center in Italy to Earn ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 Facilities Certification from EPI
SUPERNAP Italia, the most advanced data center in Europe, has obtained the three-year ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 Site/Facilities (DCCC) certification for the entire data center, becoming the first company in Italy to do so. This prestigious certification is an addition to the ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 Design... - September 02, 2021 - EPI
NYC Managed IT Service Provider Lists Managed IT Services Benefits
SeaGlass Technology, an NYC managed IT service provider, has recently released a new article that goes over the benefits of managed IT services in 2021. - July 12, 2021 - Seaglass Technology
DC Based Tharseo IT Recognized for Innovative Solution That Speeds Critical COVID Vaccine Data to Policymakers
Given the pandemic, when policy makers are desperate for every bit of data they can get to make better decisions, a “beautiful” new solution has rushed real-time COVID vaccination data to decision makers. - June 22, 2021 - Tharseo IT
EPI Awarded PDG’s Bintaro Indonesia Data Center the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certification
EPI recently awarded Princeton Digital Group’s JB1 data center the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certification, validating the concurrent maintainability of its infrastructure design and its ability to undergo any planned maintenance without shutdown, fully supporting the customers’ mission... - May 26, 2021 - EPI
SCTi Enters Into Exclusive North American Distribution Agreement with the EA Group
SCTi will become the exclusive North American distributer for the EA Group’s floating head retrofit, a climate-controlled technology that drastically reduces data center energy consumption. - May 20, 2021 - Strategic Clean Technology Inc.