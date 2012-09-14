PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Supporting Single Moms, BSSI Collects More Than 26,000 Diapers in First Annual Diaper Drive People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

RadiusPoint Announces Clients’ ROI of 470% for Second Quarter of 2019 RadiusPoint, the leading lifecycle enterprise expense management provider, has announced an impressive Return on Investment (ROI) of 470% for their clients for the second quarter of 2019. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - October 19, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Nobel Systems and Multi-Energy Group Announce Strategic Partnership Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide sales,... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.

RadiusPoint and Broussard Logistics Unveils New Integrated Partnership RadiusPoint©, one of the leading telecom, wireless, and utility expense management provider and Broussard Logistics, the premier logistics management supplier is pleased to announce their integrated partnership, that adds significant value to both businesses under RadiusPoint’s Prestigious... - September 20, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Introducing License Manager to ExpenseLogic 8.0 Users RadiusPoint, the leading service provider for telecom and utility expense management, has announced they will be adding the License Manager to be managed within ExpenseLogic 8.0 software. This new and exciting addition will allow users to manage the license for your Mobile devices, Cloud services, and... - September 13, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Announcing Third Quarter Improvements to ExpenseLogic 8.0 RadiusPoint, industry-leader for telecom, wireless and utility expense management, has announced the availability of enhanced capabilities for ExpenseLogic Version 8.0. Each Quarter of 2019, RadiusPoint has continuously improved upon this version based on their client’s input and needs. New additions... - September 07, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Announcing Member-to-Member Discount Program with CEO Connection RadiusPoint is proud to announce their participation in the Member-to-Member Discount Program with CEO Connection. This organization focuses on helping mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in their community, CEO Connection is the only membership organization... - August 16, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Announces Corporate Gift Matching Program for Employees RadiusPoint© is excited to announce the Gift Matching Program that highlights several charitable organizations that employees can participate year-round. This organization understands the importance of giving back, and with that, they want to do their part to contribute not only as a company but... - August 03, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Eagle Technology, Inc. Announces Brady Corporation Partnership Eagle Technology Inc. announces its partnership with Brady Corporation, which offers the integration between Proteus CMMS and LINK360 for lockout tagout and confined space software. The integrated software streamlines maintenance procedures and assists with maintaining compliance with OSHA (Occupational... - July 25, 2019 - Eagle Technology, Inc.

RadiusPoint Launches New Website to Support Enterprises Operations RadiusPoint©, the industry-leading expense tool for communications and energy lifecycle management, has announced the launch of its newly revamped website. The fresh new interface offers proven, comprehensive solutions for Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Wireless Expense Management (WEM) and Utility... - July 17, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Announces Clients’ ROI of 572% for First Quarter of 2019 RadiusPoint has announced a remarkable Return on Investment (ROI) of 572% for their clients for the first quarter of 2019. - July 13, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Included as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management RadiusPoint, the leading single-source platform, and service provider for telecom and communication lifecycle management, announces its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s June 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services. RadiusPoint provides over 27 years’ of... - June 28, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint and Dexter Global Business Solutions Form International Conglomerate RadiusPoint©, the leading communication and utility lifecycle management provider and Dexter Global Business Solutions Inc, the premier Cost Control, Supply Chain and (Digital) Transformation Consultancy firm are pleased to announce their mutually-beneficial relationship under RadiusPoint’s... - June 23, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Expands ExpenseLogic 8.0 Capabilities RadiusPoint, the leading service provider for telecom and utility expense management, has announced they will be expanding the Site Manager section to allow for Site and Equipment inventory to be managed within ExpenseLogic 8.0 software. Last month, new additions were announced for Q2 updates and this... - May 23, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Eagle Technology Announces CMMS AI Chatbot Eagle Technology, a leader in Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS), has announced its new product, "Ask Steve" CMMS Chatbot. - May 14, 2019 - Eagle Technology, Inc.

Wayland Pond IV Has Been Promoted to Chief Operating Officer, VirPack VirPack is pleased to announce that Wayland Pond was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, VirPack. Pond brings a fresh management philosophy and strategic mindset for product development, operations, and corporate ethos. He is uniquely suited to step into this role to help VirPack add additional value to lender business operations. - April 26, 2019 - VirPack

LoanLogics and VirPack Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Lending Operations Industry pioneers to remain at the forefront of industry trends with solutions that provide efficiency, accuracy, and streamlined workflows for digital mortgage sector - April 24, 2019 - VirPack

Sharon Watkins Honored as 2019 CEO’s of the Year by Orlando Business Journal The Orlando Business Journal has recognized Sharon Watkins, CEO of RadiusPoint as one of Central Florida’s top CEO’s in their 2019 CEOs of the Year Award. Watkins was honored as a CEO who has led their company to eminence and has had a remarkable impact on the community and its economy. RadiusPoint... - April 07, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Announcing New Additions to ExpenseLogic Quarterly Updates RadiusPoint, the leading service provider for technology and utility expense management, has announced additional capabilities to their quarterly update for ExpenseLogic 8.0. Each Quarter of 2019, they will be continuously improving upon this version based on their client’s input and needs. Added... - April 04, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Change of the Guard at Emerio Vishal Dass Bambha Assumes Office as New CEO. - April 01, 2019 - Emerio

OneVuex Unified Systems – the Only Software to Integrate Microsoft and Non-Microsoft Solutions is Now Available in Microsoft Appsource and the Azure Marketplace OneVuex Unified Systems is a SaaS that intelligently integrates multiple software applications and industry platforms (Microsoft and non-Microsoft) and on-premise and Azure Cloud services, in a single system. Bass International Software announced today that OneVuex is now available in Microsoft AppSource and the Azure Marketplace. OneVuex provides unprecedented integration capabilities, transparency and security businesses demand in today’s Digital Workplace. - March 11, 2019 - Bass International Software

RadiusPoint Provides a Remarkable ROI of 587% for 2018 RadiusPoint, the leading technology and energy expense management provider, announces an exceptional Return on Investment (ROI), on average of 587% for their clients for the entire year of 2018. The ROI is researched and verified against the weekly and quarterly Exception reports that are created from... - March 10, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Emerio Announces Vishal Dass Bambha as New CEO Vishal Dass Bambha set to become Emerio's next Chief Executive. - March 06, 2019 - Emerio

HSJ is Preparing for Further Growth in 2019 H. Stephen Jones & Associates, Inc. hires three new employees in December 2018 to accelerate business. - February 15, 2019 - H. Stephen Jones and Associates, Inc.

RadiusPoint Announces User & Training Conference, Accelerate Innovation 2019 RadiusPoint©, the leading telecom, wireless, and utility expense management provider is excited to announce the date for their upcoming User and Training Conference, Accelerate Innovation on Thursday, October 24th and Friday, October 25th, 2019. Hosted at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort,... - February 03, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Joins Elite Organization, CEO Connection RadiusPoint©, the leading telecom and energy expense management provider is excited to announce their partnership with CEO Connection, whose mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. This is accomplished by connecting them with each other, connecting them with the people, information,... - January 20, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Calloway Computers is Now Blue Ridge Technology, Inc. Zack Calloway, President of Calloway Computers, announced that the company has officially changed its name to Blue Ridge Technology Inc., as of January 1, 2019. Mr. Calloway explained that the new name would reflect the evolving focus and standards of the company. Blue Ridge Technology will be adding... - January 04, 2019 - Blue Ridge Technology, Inc.

RadiusPoint Provides an Exceptional ROI of 700% for Third Quarter 2018 RadiusPoint, a leader in the technology and utility expense management field has announced a remarkable Return on Investment (ROI) of 700% for their clients for the third quarter of 2018. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - December 30, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Launches New CSR Program RadiusPoint©, the leading telecom, wireless, and utility expense management provider has launched their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program now live on the site (radiuspoint.com). CSR contributes to sustainable development and aims at encouraging businesses to be more aware of their impact... - November 21, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Identifies Half a Million Dollar Overcharge for Client RadiusPoint©, the leading telecom, and wireless expense management provider detected a half a million dollar overcharge over a three month period for their client with 5000+ devices. This was due to incorrect contract rates set up on each service type and each wireless number by a well-known wireless... - November 03, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

InKnowTech Launches Global Enterprise Management Center InKnowTech is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Global Enterprise Management Centre in Bengaluru, India. Built on a sprawling 22000 sq.ft. area, the Centre offers key infrastructure and critical business services required for running remote IT services and operations. - October 31, 2018 - InKnowTech

RadiusPoint Provides an Impressive ROI of 446% for Second Quarter 2018 RadiusPoint, the premier service provider for telecom and utility lifecycle management has announced an exceptional Return on Investment (ROI) of 446% for their clients for the second quarter of 2018. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services... - September 19, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint and Iron Shield Networks Team Up in Worldwide Alliance RadiusPoint, the leading telecom and utility expense management provider and Iron Shield Networks, a premier telecommunications service provider announce the availability of a strategically-beneficial integration. Under RadiusPoint’s Partner Program, the two developed corporations will help to... - August 31, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Enters Strategic Partnership with Energy Professionals RadiusPoint, the leading telecom and utility expense management provider and Energy Professionals, the premier Energy Solutions Manager are pleased to announce they are entering into a mutually- beneficial relationship under RadiusPoint’s Partner Program. Energy Professionals is the leading virtual... - August 26, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Announcing the Launch of RadiusPoint's New Website RadiusPoint©, the leading single-source platform and service provider for communication and telecom lifecycle management, announced the launch of its newly revamped website. The fresh new interface offers proven, comprehensive solutions for Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Wireless Expense Management... - August 08, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Emerio Indonesia Relocates to New Office Space to Accommodate Growth Emerio, a leading IT solutions and services company that is deeply rooted in Southeast Asia, is pleased to announce that its Indonesia sales and delivery centre has relocated to the Menara Batavia in Jakarta’s central business district. At 1,400 sq.m., the 20th floor office space doubles the office... - July 19, 2018 - Emerio

RadiusPoint Announces Clients’ Average ROI of 790% for First Quarter of 2018 RadiusPoint has announced a remarkable Return on Investment (ROI) of 790% for their clients for the first quarter of 2018. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate into costs avoided and credits refunded. As long as the... - July 11, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Virteva Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit Virteva Receives Highest Number of New Logos Award for Americas Sales Partners. - May 11, 2018 - Virteva

RadiusPoint Announces GSA Certification RadiusPoint is proud to announce it has been awarded a 5 year IT Schedule 70 contract from the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide telecom, wireless, and utility expense management solutions by utilizing their proprietary software, ExpenseLogic, to the Federal Government and its agencies. GSA... - May 11, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint Announces Availability of ExpenseLogic 8.0 A brand new way of making your business run logically. - May 08, 2018 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Bizconnectors Introduces Its Redesigned Website New Bizconnectors.com provides responsive and richer content experience, new navigation, layout and refreshed look and feel. - March 14, 2018 - Bizconnectors

Auriga Recognized Again in Global Outsourcing 100® Ranking Auriga, a US-based expert software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider, has made the 2018 Global Outsourcing 100® list of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). For the eleventh consecutive year, the IAOP® has named Auriga among the best outsourcing... - March 02, 2018 - Auriga Baltics

Success at ISE 2018: Official After Show Review of NoviSign Digital Signage NoviSign's IoT Digital Signage steals the show at 2018 ISE - the world’s largest AV system’s show Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) tradeshow was held in Amsterdam, last month. - March 01, 2018 - NoviSign

HNL Corp to Exhibit Several CCTV Systems at Westfield Broward Mall Business Expo HNL Corp announces that they will exhibit at the Westfield Broward Mall, February 10 and 11, 2018. For more information please contact hnlcorp.com or greatersouthfloridachamber.com. - February 07, 2018 - HNL Corp

Bizconnectors Provides Software-Based PBX Services Bizconnectors has partnered with a number of leading VoIP and PBX vendors to provide the best modern phone system for organization of any size with different communication, application integration and collaboration needs. Software-based PBX offers variety of advantages for businesses today. Software-based... - January 30, 2018 - Bizconnectors

UCG Technologies Continues Global Expansion of VAULT400 with CDS Americas Partnership in Latin America UCG Technologies, a global information technology services provider, builds upon recent international expansion into Canada by establishing a partnership in Latin America with CDS Americas for VAULT400 (IBM i Cloud Backup & DRaaS). - January 23, 2018 - UCG Technologies

Auriga Awarded ISO 13485:2016 Certificate in Medical Software Testing Auriga, a software R&D outsourcing services provider, is proud to announce that its Quality Management System (QMS) has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 13485:2016 for the software testing of medical devices in November 2017. Auriga started preparing for the ISO 13485... - January 11, 2018 - Auriga Baltics

Able-One Selected as Exclusive IBM Canadian Partner for VAULT400 UCG Technologies, Inc. (UCG), a global information technology services provider, with Canadian headquarters in Mississauga, ON and US headquarters in Independence, OH is pleased to select Able-One Systems, Inc. of Kitchener, ON as an exclusive IVR Partner for UCG’s VAULT400 (IBM i Cloud Backup & DRaaS) managed services in all Canadian provinces excluding Quebec. - January 04, 2018 - UCG Technologies