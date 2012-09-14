PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.

CougarShield®’s Omani Partner, Ozone Oman Expands Into Salalah, Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International

President Electronics USA Introduces the "BILL FCC" CB Radio Ultra compact Bill FCC CB radio is loaded with features such as Weather Channels, 7 Color Display, USB charging socket, and much more. - September 18, 2018 - President Electronics USA

CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in Laos Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International

Champtires.com Offers Significant Discounts with New B2B Sales Program Champtires.com, an industry leading online retailer in pre-owned and new tires, has just announced the introduction of a nationwide business to business sales program. - June 22, 2018 - Champ Tires

BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company

Bookmyparts.com Eyes Funding Opportunities at EmpresarioStartup Summit Infusing the vibrant spirit of Entrepreneurship and Startup incubation, Bookmyparts.com – The online store for machinery parts debuts impressively at the Empresario Startup Summit is the annual flagship event organized by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar. - March 12, 2018 - Book My Parts

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition with Close of 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 13-day long exhibition in the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 with 1.36 million visitors. - December 31, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Participates in The 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ exhibited in Thailand at the 34th Thailand Motor Expo 2017, located at the IMPACT Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani on November 29 (Wednesday). - December 25, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition in Riyadh Motor Show CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 4-day exhibition in the Riyadh Motor Show with more than 65,000 unique visitors. - December 14, 2017 - CougarShield International

President Electronics USA Introduces the "Ronald" AM FM 10/12 Meter Radio The Ronald is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, DW, Mic Gain, RF Gain, 2 Emergency Channels, NB/ANL, President’s unique ASC (Automatic Squelch Control), Scan, Talkback, Public Address, Echo, 7 Color Display and much more. - December 09, 2017 - President Electronics USA

CougarShield™ Establishes First Full Fledged Outlet in Singapore CougarShield International and Erik Car Coating (Singapore) announce strategic partnership to bring customers in Singapore the innovative high performance products of CougarShield™ coatings. - December 06, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Participates in Riyadh Motor Show 2016 CougarShield™ participates in the Riyadh Motor Show 2016; the 30th International Exhibition for Motor Vehicles, located at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from 29th November to 2nd December 2016. - November 22, 2017 - CougarShield International

Nehmeh Wins Qatar Sustainability Award Qatar’s leading Industrial Solutions provider, Nehmeh, has been honored with Qatar’s First ever “Green Corporate” award at the Qatar Sustainability Awards 2017, organized by Qatar Green Building Council, a member of Qatar Foundation which recognizes the efforts, commitment, and... - November 09, 2017 - Nehmeh

The American Team Wins Big at the 2017 International Automotive Technicians Challenge! In a truly stunning outcome, Team U.S.A. took first, second, and third place at the 2017 International Technicians Challenge in Poland. The American team was sponsored by SSF Imported Auto Parts, which tested automotive technicians from across the nation to assemble three finalists who made the U.S. - October 03, 2017 - SSF Imported Auto Parts LLC

President Electronics USA Introduces the "Andy AM USA" ~ a 12/24V CB Radio President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios in the world announced today the launch of their new 12/24V CB Radio ~ the “Andy AM USA” arriving in North America later this month. The Andy features a large multi-function 7 color LCD display, programmable emergency channel, PA mode,... - August 05, 2017 - President Electronics USA

President Electronics USA Introduces the “JFK II A+” - A New 10 Meter Radio President Electronics, the world wide leader of CB Radios in the world announced today the launch of their new 10 Meter Radio the “JFK II A+” arriving North America later this month. The JFK II A+ is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, Mic Gain, RF Gain, NB/ANL, President’s unique... - August 05, 2017 - President Electronics USA

CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership in Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman forges strategic partnership to bring in CougarShield™ Titanium coatings to Oman. - July 28, 2017 - CougarShield International

Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC (OVL) Obtains ISO 9001:2015 Certification Optimum Vehicle Logistics, LLC (OVL) a leading provider of spare parts and services to military fleets and government contractors obtains ISO 90014:2015 Certification. - June 11, 2017 - Optimum Vehicle Logistics (OVL)

CougarShield™ Partners with INFINITI During Holy Month of Ramadan Every INFINITI car sold in Oman during the Ramadan month will be coated with CougarShield’s™ Nano Titanium, Water-based Paint Protection by Ozone Oman. - June 08, 2017 - CougarShield International

Will It be "America First?" America Sends Team to First International Automotive Tech Challenge SSF Imported Auto Parts LLC sends first American team to compete in the International Automotive Technicians Challenge - June 07, 2017 - SSF Imported Auto Parts LLC

Vital Parts Increases Its Plastic & Rubber Components Manufacturing & Distribution Facilities Vital Parts has increased its stocking and manufacturing capabilities tend fold, now able to produce more Plastic, Rubber & Metal components than ever. - May 19, 2017 - Vital Parts ltd

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Debut with Close of 38th Bangkok International Motor Show 2017 CougarShield™ celebrates successful debut after 12-day long exhibition in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show with 1.6 million visitors. - April 19, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Establishes International Office in Shanghai, China CougarShield International sets up representative office in Shanghai, China for expansion and after-sales technical support for existing partners. - April 13, 2017 - CougarShield International

BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company

CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership in Singapore CougarShield International and AutoEclat announce strategic partnership in Singapore. - April 07, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Makes Its Debut in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show CougarShield® debuts in Thailand at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show, located at the Challenger 1-3, Impact, Maung Thong Thani on March 29 (Wednesday). - March 24, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership in Thailand CougarShield International and Cardinal Film (Thailand) announces strategic partnership to bring to customers in Thailand the innovative high performance products of CougarShield coatings. - March 19, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership in Saudi Arabia CougarShield International and Film Techno Trading Est. today announced that they have forged a strategic partnership. - March 13, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes International Office in Singapore CougarShield International has set up office in Singapore, with a focus on commercial operations to develop sales and support partners and customers in the Asia-Pacific region. Partners that can benefit from assistance that include technical, sales and marketing support from the CougarShield team. The... - March 11, 2017 - CougarShield International

President Electronics USA Introduces the McKinley SSB 12/24V CB Radio Launching in December 2016, the highly anticipated President McKinley SSB CB radio will be available for purchase in the US and Canada. Pre-order yours now. - November 03, 2016 - President Electronics USA

Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

WeeTect Developed Unique Anti-Fog Photochromic Lens for High End Photochromic Sunglasses Market WeeTect has developed anti-fog photochromic lens with anti-fog coating to serve the increasing high end photochromic sunglass market. The WeeTect Photochromic Lenses (WPL) feature a revolutionary technology with photochromic, anti-scratch and anti-fog ingredients. WPL possesses both optical class 1 properties... - October 21, 2016 - WeeTect

All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

President Electronics USA Announces “CB’s for Cash Promotion” Bring in your old working or non-working CB radio to a participating dealer, purchase a new President Johnny III or Johnson II CB and receive a $50 mail-in rebate coupon! - October 05, 2016 - President Electronics USA

DTC Fit Out World Class Composite Manufacturing Training Facility with Bespoke Dust Extraction System Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Speedy Scissor Lift Installation Project Lightens the Load for Thriving Truck Maintenance Facility Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Brewer & Associates Launches Interstate Signal™ Brand Specialty Lighting Brewer & Associates has officially unveiled its new Interstate Signal brand to clients and contacts on Thursday evening. A new website, www.interstatesignal.com, will also showcase the firm’s new collection of warning lights and equipment for specialty fleets and purpose built vehicles, such... - September 03, 2016 - Brewer & Associates LLC

Complex Commercial Spray Booth Project Carried Out by Direct Tool Company for Thriving Train Maintenance Workshop Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

MAXPRO Announces Partnership with Singapore-Based Distributor FilmTack FilmTack invests US$1.7 million to facilitate MAXPRO’s regional growth plans. - August 10, 2016 - FilmTack Pte Ltd

Direct Tool Company Succeed as Expert Consultants on Bespoke Dust Extraction Solutions for Luxury Yacht Builders Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Direct Tool Company Announces Plans for the Installation of a World Class Environmental Cleaning System for Luxury Yacht Builder Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Southern Lock Adds New Security Camera Line Southern Lock now carries a new product line: ClearView CCTV Security Cameras from IC Realtime. - September 18, 2015 - Southern Lock and Supply

Smith Tool & Supply Celebrating 50 Years With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply