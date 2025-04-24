Recent Headlines
Within Automotive & Automotive Parts & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
STG Auto Group Introduces DriveBuy: A New Way to Sell Vehicles Nationwide
STG Auto Group, a leading independent Dealer Group on the West Coast, announces the launch of DriveBuy, a pioneering solution transforming the way vehicles are bought from private sellers nationwide. With over 28 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, STG Auto Group is committed to... - June 21, 2024 - STG Auto Group
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
United Pacific Releases New LED Cargo & Brake Light for 1988-93 Chevy & GMC Trucks
With dependability and convenience in mind, UPcarparts has created a reliable Cargo and Brake light for Chevy and GMC's expansive line of 88-93 trucks. - February 13, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New RigGear Floor Mat Set
A leader in the manufacturing of heavy-duty truck products, UPI introduces their durable, all-weather RigGear Floor Mat Sets for select Kenworth and Peterbilt models. - January 03, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New "YourGrip™" Steering Wheel System
A steering wheel system aimed at lessening the discomfort that comes with long hours of driving. - November 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts Releases New 1962-1964 Chevy Nova Sequential LED Tail Lights
UPcarparts.com creates OEM-style sequential tail lights for first-generation Chevy Novas. - October 31, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries to Showcase New Products and Two Classic Trucks at 2022 SEMA Show
The aftermarket industry leader returns to SEMA with a focus on classic trucks. - October 10, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific to Showcase "Stranger" 1975 Ford F-100 at 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries, in conjunction with their subdivision UPcarparts.com, is proud to feature Luis “Nacho” Rodriguez’s custom 1975 Ford F-100, aka “Stranger” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1-4, 2022. The LA area native states the F-100... - September 29, 2022 - United Pacific
Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Confirms its Helmet Glide Spray-On Nanotechnology Changes Views on Sports Injuries
A nanotechnology liquid contributes to the safety of football players in today's game, according to long-time college and professional football equipment manager Todd Hewitt. "It's the best thing since sliced bread." Helmet Glide is a liquid product that is sprayed on and wiped off football helmets. It reduces surface tension by more than 25% thereby decreasing the rotational friction. It also protects the helmets and masks, keeping them in play longer. HG has been used in all levels since 2013. - September 14, 2022 - Diamond Seal Systems, Inc.
UPcarparts.com to Showcase "Twisted" 1976 GMC Jimmy at the 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries’ subdivision, UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to showcase Terry and Sara Rose’s custom 1976 GMC Jimmy, aka “Twisted,” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, on November 1-4, 2022. Mr. Rose, of Mt. - September 12, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts.com Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 Intervention
United Pacific Industries' subdivision UPcarparts.com is 2022's title sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the 5th annual "C10 Intervention." - August 08, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 SLO Down
Classic C10 Trucks on display in beautiful San Luis Obispo. - July 13, 2022 - United Pacific
Topdawg Acquires 2,721 New Retailers in Q1 of 2022
TopDawg.com, a dropshipping platform connecting online retailers with wholesale suppliers, is growing rapidly. Acquiring 2,721 new retailers in Q1 of 2022, a 68.69% increase in the number of retailers that joined in Q4 of 2021. - April 21, 2022 - TopDawg
United Pacific Releases LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck. ’73-‘80 Squarebody C10 owners now have the opportunity to convert their front ends to full-LED... - February 07, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Releases All-New ULTRALIT PLUS Full-LED Headlights for Peterbilt 359
United Pacific diversifies its commercial truck headlight product line furthermore with the all-new ULTRALIT PLUS Full LED Projector Headlight Assembly with Stainless Steel Peterbilt 359 Style Housing. Uniquely designed with double-row individual LED projectors, containing 10 super bright high... - December 01, 2021 - United Pacific
Texas-Based Wholesale Horsepower to Offer US Distribution of Verkline Suspension Products
Wholesale Horsepower is bringing North American distribution and warehousing to the entire line of Verkline performance chassis & suspension components including subframes, control arms, suspension links, top mounts, bushings, and transmission mounts for many popular performance platforms. - November 24, 2021 - Wholesale Horsepower
GLMIM Parts Extending Its Product Line with a Stainless Steel Gearbox
Greelife MIM Parts Co., Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of their new stainless-steel gearbox after continuously being on-trend for providing the best quality Precision metal parts. Most international CNC machining firms appreciated the GLMIM Parts team for their high-quality products and reliable services. - November 23, 2021 - Greelife MIM Co., Ltd.
United Pacific Launches Newly Redesigned UPcarparts Online Store
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online store at UPcarparts.com. The company’s online store offers user-friendly experience with improved navigation, new features and modern design while allowing... - November 08, 2021 - United Pacific
TopDawg Announces Quarter Over Quarter Retailer and Supplier Growth
TopDawg, Inc., a leading dropshipping integrator, announced today quarter over quarter growth in a number of online retail store subscribers and manufacturers/suppliers. TopDawg is an online platform that seamlessly connects e-commerce retailers and manufacturers/suppliers, integrating financial... - October 19, 2021 - TopDawg
United Pacific Showcases LED Lighting on John Oro’s K5 Blazer at SEMA Show 2021
Classic car & truck parts manufacturer United Pacific Industries is showcasing its expansive lineup of Chevrolet C10 parts at the 2021 SEMA Show, on the latest iteration of C10 Club President John Oro’s 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer AKA “Prom Queen,” built by Provost Customs. On... - October 07, 2021 - United Pacific
TopDawg’s CEO and Former Trupanion Senior Executive Creates New and Unique Opportunity for Online Retailers and Suppliers
TopDawg has created a platform for retailers and suppliers that streamlines the online retail process and increases revenue for both sides. The platform benefits all businesses in the supply chain, from the online retailers to the product manufacturers and everyone in between. - September 07, 2021 - TopDawg
TopDawg Announces New Website Launch with Expanded Features
TopDawg’s wholesale distribution hub connects e-commerce retailers with products that can be easily integrated with a variety of online marketplaces; then managed, sold and drop shipped to customers located anywhere in the U.S. and worldwide. - August 03, 2021 - TopDawg
United Pacific Introduces All-New Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck
United Pacific’s Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck (Part # 110919 / 110920) are now available. Superb reproduction of the original outer rocker panels with all contour and detail for the 1967-72 Chevy & GMC Truck are now available to order. Made with high quality steel with... - May 07, 2021 - United Pacific
CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Global Automotive Awards
CougarShield® celebrates recognition of the 2020 Global Automotive Awards – Best Nanotechnology Enhanced Car Care Solutions Provider – South East Asia. - February 23, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Singapore Business Awards
CougarShield® celebrates recognition by the APAC Insider Magazine on the 2020 Singapore Business Awards. - February 15, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in India
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their country partners. - February 15, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in South Africa
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their country partners. - February 14, 2021 - CougarShield International
President Electronics USA Introduces the “RANDY FCC” Handheld or Mobile CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios announced today the launch of their newest CB radio – the “RANDY FCC” arriving North America and Canada this month. The RANDY FCC Handheld or Mobile CB radio features a large multi-function LCD 7 Color Display, Key Beep,... - February 11, 2021 - President Electronics USA
United Pacific Introduces Rear Fenders for 1967 & 1968-1972 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck
United Pacific’s Rear Fenders for 1967 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110914 / 110915) and 1968-72 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110912 / 110913) are now available. Exceptional steel reproduction with all the original contour and detail finished with black EDP protective coating to keep... - February 10, 2021 - United Pacific
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ANDY II FCC" CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces the launch of their latest version of the popular ANDY AM USA 12/24V CB radio – the “ANDY II FCC.” The ANDY II FCC comes with additional features such as VOX, a USB Port, direct button access to weather... - January 30, 2021 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ADAMS FCC" CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces their latest CB radio – the “ADAMS FCC.” Compact and modern, the new ADAMS FCC CB radio features a large 7 Color LCD display, PA mode, Key Beep, Roger Beep, Talk Back, Noise Blanker Filter, Programmable... - January 30, 2021 - President Electronics USA
United Pacific Highlights Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror
United Pacific’s Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror (Part # M1003) is now available for a wide range of classic car applications. Constructed of a highly polished stainless steel mirror head section (2.5" x 6"), with a universal mount chrome-plated zinc die cast mirror arm and... - January 07, 2021 - United Pacific
Fuji Spray Launches a New Division - Fuji Spray Auto
Introducing the V8 Series Compressor Spray Guns. - February 26, 2020 - Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd.
President Electronics USA Introduces the "TAYLOR FCC" 12/24V CB Radio
Compact 12/24V CB radio with a classic chrome face loaded with features such as USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, and more.... - January 15, 2020 - President Electronics USA
CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS)
CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018
CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2
Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company
President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio
DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA
Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement
Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.
President Electronics USA Introduces the "RICHARD" 10 Meter Radio
President's newest 10 Meter Radio ~ the "RICHARD" - January 07, 2019 - President Electronics USA
CougarShield®’s Omani Partner, Ozone Oman Expands Into Salalah, Oman
CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International
President Electronics USA Introduces the "BILL FCC" CB Radio
Ultra compact Bill FCC CB radio is loaded with features such as Weather Channels, 7 Color Display, USB charging socket, and much more. - September 18, 2018 - President Electronics USA
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in Laos
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International
Champtires.com Offers Significant Discounts with New B2B Sales Program
Champtires.com, an industry leading online retailer in pre-owned and new tires, has just announced the introduction of a nationwide business to business sales program. - June 22, 2018 - Champ Tires
BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company
BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company
Bookmyparts.com Eyes Funding Opportunities at EmpresarioStartup Summit
Infusing the vibrant spirit of Entrepreneurship and Startup incubation, Bookmyparts.com – The online store for machinery parts debuts impressively at the Empresario Startup Summit is the annual flagship event organized by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar. - March 12, 2018 - Book My Parts
CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition with Close of 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017
CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 13-day long exhibition in the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 with 1.36 million visitors. - December 31, 2017 - CougarShield International
CougarShield™ Participates in The 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017
CougarShield™ exhibited in Thailand at the 34th Thailand Motor Expo 2017, located at the IMPACT Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani on November 29 (Wednesday). - December 25, 2017 - CougarShield International