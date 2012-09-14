PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Koda Creative is Coming. Recently, Worcester-Based Marketing Agency Has Staked Its Claim in Town and is Committed to Ripping Bad Ideas to Shreds. Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group

Media 7 Announces Its Launch to Happen Soon A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement. - December 19, 2019 - DECK 7

New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Sponsor Glenair Italia’s Presentation Released for Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Webtivity Launches New Website for Out of the Blue Yacht Charters Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator. - December 18, 2019 - Webtivity Marketing & Design

US Naval Force Europe Speaker Announced for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Pulse of the City News Honors Three Companies for Providing Outstanding Customer Service Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all of them are consecutive-year honorees. - December 18, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #25, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

DECK 7 Interviews Latane Conant, CMO at 6sense In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence. - December 16, 2019 - DECK 7

SES Water Set to Present Case Study at Smart Water Systems 2020 SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group

US Army Futures Command to Provide Updates on Military Feeding and Reducing the Combat Load at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group

Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

GenSales, LLC Announces New Vice President of Client Success, Eric Nichols This week, Active Demand Generation service provider, GenSales, welcomed a new member to its leadership team. Eric Nichols was brought in to fill the important role of Vice President of Client Success. This role has ultimate responsibility for customer success activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and customer success outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.). - December 13, 2019 - GenSales

Exclusive Updates on the UK MoD’s LE TacCIS Programme at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 SMi Reports: Senior representative from the UK MoD will be presenting updates on the LE TacCIS programme at the conference in London, next April. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Invite from Lynne Ensor, Chair for Pharma Microbiology East Coast Conference, April 2020, Boston SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, Speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference SMi Reports: Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Imani Lee Expands Its Language Services Work Throughout California Imani Lee continues to expand their operations throughout the state of California as it enters into an expanded agreement with The City of San Diego for translation services in various languages. Imani Lee’s relationship with the City of San Diego, began after their work with the San Diego Adoption... - December 13, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 Named by Web Marketing Association The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Future Point Growth Solutions, TWMalone Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership Future Point Growth Solutions, a provider of solutions that help small businesses grow their sales smartly, is excited to announce a partnership with TWMalone Consulting, a firm that focuses on helping businesses create successful sales teams. Future Point’s mission is to improve their clients’... - December 12, 2019 - Future Point Capital LLC

KITABOO Bags Silver at the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Mobile Technology HurixDigital’s flagship product KITABOO has won Silver at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology. KITABOO is an eBook publishing platform to create, publish and distribute interactive digital content across multiple mobile platforms. - December 12, 2019 - HurixDigital

Making the Most of the Network: Ezzey Founder Michael Hamburger Keynote Speaker at ANMP 2019 Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey

DECK 7 Interviews Erik Charles, VP and Solutions Evangelist at Xactly Corp. Erik discusses the importance of sales and marketing alignment for business ROI. - December 11, 2019 - DECK 7

Air Vice Marshal Warren James of The Royal Airforce to Present at Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

Exclusive Interview from Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd., Released Ahead of SMi’s RNA Therapeutics Conference SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd, ahead of the upcoming RNA Therapeutics conference this February. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

XTM International Successfully TISAX Certified XTM International, the developer of the leading translation management system, XTM Cloud, has obtained the TISAX certificate. TISAX is widely recognized by manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry as it ensures the mutual exchange and evaluation mechanism for the information security of... - December 11, 2019 - XTM International

Best Websites for Advertising to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Email Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

2019 Hotel of the Year Recipient Sponsored by Daryon Hotels International Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is this year’s recipient of the Community Hotels “Hotel of the Year” award. The hotel is active within their community in trying to end hunger and supports Habitat for Humanity. The General Manager at Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA... - December 09, 2019 - Daryon Hotels International

DECK 7 Interviews Jeanne Hopkins, CMO at Lola.com In this fascinating Q&A, Jeanne talks about the impact of agile marketing on corporate travel. - December 09, 2019 - DECK 7

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Deputy Chief of Staff of Italian Navy to Present at Border Security Conference SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy - December 08, 2019 - SMi Group

Aesthetics Atelier. E-Booklet - An Editorial Debut by dotinspiring's Founder Who Points the Attention Towards the Linkage Between Philosophy and Branding Aesthetics Atelier. E-Booklet -an editorial debut by dotinspiring's founder who points the attention towards the linkage between philosophy and branding. A new way of looking at branding through the prism of philosophy - a booklet. A little booklet on the value of visual aesthetics in daily lives -... - December 08, 2019 - dotinspiring

Matthew Prinn to Moderate Webinar with RFP360 on How to Incorporate Technology Into Your RFP Response Process Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

GES Development Brings Home Eighth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Award for Customer Satisfaction Boston-area residential contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award for outstanding customer satisfaction. - December 08, 2019 - Pulse of the City News