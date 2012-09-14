PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot.
Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes
The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes.
During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management
Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group
A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement. - December 19, 2019 - DECK 7
SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India
A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia
SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group
Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator. - December 18, 2019 - Webtivity Marketing & Design
SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group
Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all of them are consecutive-year honorees. - December 18, 2019 - Pulse of the City News
Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry.
More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform
NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence. - December 16, 2019 - DECK 7
SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group
Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network
SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group
Three-Time GRAMMY Winner Seeks to Democratize Global Music Marketplace in Digital Streaming Era - December 13, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
This week, Active Demand Generation service provider, GenSales, welcomed a new member to its leadership team. Eric Nichols was brought in to fill the important role of Vice President of Client Success. This role has ultimate responsibility for customer success activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and customer success outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.). - December 13, 2019 - GenSales
SMi Reports: Senior representative from the UK MoD will be presenting updates on the LE TacCIS programme at the conference in London, next April. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group
Imani Lee continues to expand their operations throughout the state of California as it enters into an expanded agreement with The City of San Diego for translation services in various languages.
Imani Lee’s relationship with the City of San Diego, began after their work with the San Diego Adoption... - December 13, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.
Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company.
The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO
The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Future Point Growth Solutions, a provider of solutions that help small businesses grow their sales smartly, is excited to announce a partnership with TWMalone Consulting, a firm that focuses on helping businesses create successful sales teams.
Future Point’s mission is to improve their clients’... - December 12, 2019 - Future Point Capital LLC
HurixDigital’s flagship product KITABOO has won Silver at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology. KITABOO is an eBook publishing platform to create, publish and distribute interactive digital content across multiple mobile platforms. - December 12, 2019 - HurixDigital
Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey
Agency recognized for outstanding work by American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter. - December 11, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Erik discusses the importance of sales and marketing alignment for business ROI. - December 11, 2019 - DECK 7
SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd, ahead of the upcoming RNA Therapeutics conference this February. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group
XTM International, the developer of the leading translation management system, XTM Cloud, has obtained the TISAX certificate. TISAX is widely recognized by manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry as it ensures the mutual exchange and evaluation mechanism for the information security of... - December 11, 2019 - XTM International
The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network
Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is this year’s recipient of the Community Hotels “Hotel of the Year” award. The hotel is active within their community in trying to end hunger and supports Habitat for Humanity.
The General Manager at Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA... - December 09, 2019 - Daryon Hotels International
In this fascinating Q&A, Jeanne talks about the impact of agile marketing on corporate travel. - December 09, 2019 - DECK 7
Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2
After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.
SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy - December 08, 2019 - SMi Group
Aesthetics Atelier. E-Booklet -an editorial debut by dotinspiring's founder who points the attention towards the linkage between philosophy and branding.
A new way of looking at branding through the prism of philosophy - a booklet.
A little booklet on the value of visual aesthetics in daily lives -... - December 08, 2019 - dotinspiring
Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC
Boston-area residential contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award for outstanding customer satisfaction. - December 08, 2019 - Pulse of the City News
SMi Reports: The Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK conference, taking place on 20 and 21 January 2020 in London, will include a variety of innovative presentations from the environmental monitoring field. - December 07, 2019 - SMi Group