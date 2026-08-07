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ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
From the Nile to the Ocean: Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates World Oceans Day
In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful... - August 07, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor. Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron... - August 06, 2026 - Demand Spring
2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon Celebrated WNBA's 30th Anniversary with theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Highlighting the 30 greatest players in league history while spotlighting women's leadership in business and sports who have NOW and not NEXT. - August 05, 2026 - HAG-Helpppp Agency Group
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas. - August 03, 2026 - Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Why Yes Studio Announces "A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Tour Benefiting Stray Animals
Combining Classic Mythology with Pop Hits, Proceeds to Benefit Stray Animals - August 02, 2026 - Why Yes Studio
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
The Rise of the Executive Residency: Clean Living Magazine Launches Founder House for Women Founders
As women founders increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to large-scale conferences and transactional networking events, a new model is emerging: the executive residency—an intimate, highly curated experience designed to foster strategic thinking, trusted relationships, and sustainable business growth. - July 31, 2026 - Cassandra McClure Media
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
iStar Society Introduces Structured Vendor Reporting and Business Credit Support System for Entrepreneurs
iStar Society introduces a structured vendor reporting and business credit support system that combines vendor relationships, business payment reporting, and business visibility solutions to help entrepreneurs and small businesses build commercial credibility and strengthen their business foundation. - July 30, 2026 - Istar Society
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
LAVANILA Helped Pioneer Skin-First Fragrance — Now the Industry is Catching Up
As demand for clean fragrance reaches new heights, LAVANILA introduces a discovery set featuring the iconic vanilla collection that helped shape the category nearly two decades ago. - July 28, 2026 - Lavanila
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
Tampa Web Technologies Releases TWT AEO Ultimate, a Free WordPress Plugin That Prepares Sites to Be Cited by AI Search Engines
TWT AEO Ultimate, now live on WordPress.org, gives WordPress sites a complete Answer Engine Optimization layer — connected structured data, llms.txt, author E-E-A-T signals, and controls for more than 20 AI crawlers — at no cost, as search shifts from ranked links to AI-generated answers. - July 23, 2026 - Tampa Web Technologies
Demand Spring Welcomes Shannyn Lee as Chief Growth Officer
Shannyn Lee has joined Demand Spring as the first ever Chief Growth Officer - July 23, 2026 - Demand Spring
MeChat Universe Seeks Partners in $100 Million Grant to Create Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Be Part of MeChat Universe 2027 - July 23, 2026 - MeChat Universe
Murder House Venue Opportunity in Tampa for ScareFest 2026 - The Haunt Has Chosen the Tampa Firefighters Museum as Its Charity of Choice
Murder House Asks the Question: "Should the Haunt Drop 30k Tampa Bay?" Since its inception, the Haunted Attraction Est. 2013 has always had purpose and meaning. Fundraising for a local charity each Halloween is the "Mission Statement." The Scaremaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport for 2026 and is set to fundraise for the Tampa Fire Fighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at an "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction. - July 22, 2026 - Murder House LLC
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026. - July 22, 2026 - YOUR ID
The Irish Store Highlights the Enduring Appeal of Irish-Made Travel Essentials for Summer Getaways
As summer travel reaches its peak, many holidaymakers are seeking practical, meaningful items that combine comfort, craftsmanship, and a sense of place. From lightweight knitwear and artisan jewellery to Irish-made accessories, The Irish Store reflects a growing appreciation for travel essentials that offer both utility and a connection to heritage. Inspired by Ireland's traditions, these pieces are becoming valued companions on journeys near and far. - July 22, 2026 - The Irish Store
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
Boston Junior Rangers Hockey Team Launches Team Store with Ice Shaker
Boston Junior Rangers players and fans can now order custom Ice Shaker drinking bottles with individual player logos powered by Sports Logo. - July 19, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Acculift Donates to Dogs For Our Brave, Helps Support Rescue Dogs and Wounded Veterans
Engineer-led and female-owned Acculift Foundation Repair made its first donation of the Lifting Our Communities quarterly giveback initiative. They donated $1,500 to Dogs For Our Brave, a nonprofit organization that provides professionally trained service dogs, rescued from local shelters, at no... - July 19, 2026 - Acculift Foundation Repair
eVolvedCMO’s New Marketing Leadership Model Rides a 245% Surge in Fractional CMO Adoption
eVolvedCMO is redefining marketing leadership with a fractional CMO model powered by agile sprints, the customer-centric Evolver 360 Framework, and a rigorous GTM Assessment, giving B2B leaders enterprise-level strategy, faster alignment, and more predictable growth. - July 18, 2026 - eVolvedCMO
Extreme Overflow Publishing Announces the Release of "The Money Moves Journal: A Strategic Financial Planning Resource for Entrepreneurs"
Extreme Overflow Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Money Moves Journal: A Financial Strategy & Wealth Planner for Entrepreneurs by financial strategist Christina David, founder of David & Associates. - July 18, 2026 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Confirming Its Independent Corporate Status
AI Visibility Labs LLC and its Founder, Joseph Mas, expressly state that no familial relationship, including any blood or legal familial relationship, exists with any individual or entity unless such relationship has been formally established and confirmed through the Company's official communications. As of the date of this release, no such familial relationships have been established or confirmed. - July 17, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Digital Brew Wins Two 2026 Telly Awards for Animated Storytelling Excellence
Digital Brew, an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company, is proud to announce it has earned two prestigious Telly Awards at the 47th Annual competition, a Silver in Craft: Art Direction and a Bronze in Craft: Virtual Art Direction, for the animated video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales,” produced for Latino cARTographies, an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston. - July 17, 2026 - Digital Brew
New Experiment: Adding "AI-Powered" to a Product Made Consumers Want to Pay About a Quarter Less
A SegmentOS experiment with 265 U.S. adults found the same app, relabeled "AI-powered," saw willingness to pay drop about 25% (median $13 to $10). Trust and intent to try did not change. The AI label acted as a discount, not a premium. - July 16, 2026 - SegmentOS
follow Inc. Names Mark Lund to Advisory Board
Former President of CBS Boston (WBZ-TV) and co-founder of Claridge Bridge Capital to advise on strategy and growth. - July 16, 2026 - follow Inc.
follow Inc. Names David Warshawsky Chief Revenue Officer
Commercial leader to own revenue strategy across follow 1.0 and follow 2.0 - July 16, 2026 - follow Inc.
follow Names Drew Greene Chief Technology Officer
Veteran technology leader to architect the company’s AI platform and FollowOS autonomous advertising system. - July 16, 2026 - follow Inc.
follow Inc. Names Media Exec Andy Kaplan to Advisory Board
Media Executive Andy Kaplan Joins follow Inc. Advisory Board. Chairman of KC Global Media Entertainment and former President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks to advise on media strategy and growth. - July 16, 2026 - follow Inc.
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Future Horizon Set to Release "Colorful Brain Friends: Celebrating Neurodiversity"
Yejin Cha introduces the concept of neurodiversity through unique squirrel characters. As the founder and CEO of Colorful Brain Friends, a social impact content brand, she creates inclusive characters that foster understanding and celebrate cognitive diversity through storytelling and education. She is inspired by her talented, autistic son. - July 15, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
ITWA@Vietnam 2026 Brings Global Smart Electronics Manufacturing, Advanced Materials and Automation Technologies to Hanoi
ITWA@Vietnam returns Aug 5–7, 2026 at VEC Hanoi, offering free entry for manufacturers. Highlights include industry forums, skills training, robot demos, full-chain exhibits and buyer matching for smarter, greener manufacturing. - July 15, 2026 - RX
Future Horizons Releases "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew, 20th Anniversary Hardcover Edition"
Ellen Notbohm’s work touches millions in more than 25 languages. She is author of the nonfiction classic "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," three other books on autism, and the award-winning historical novel "The River by Starlight." Ellen’s books have won the Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize for Instruction and Insight, Western Writers of American Spur Award for Best First Novel, and many more. - July 14, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
4th Information Technology Conference 2026 Announced in New Delhi, Focusing on AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation
DIGITALCONFEX has announced the 4th Information Technology Conference 2026, scheduled for August 22, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. The conference will bring together AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and digital transformation leaders to discuss emerging technologies, enterprise innovation, cybersecurity resilience, and the future of intelligent digital ecosystems. - July 14, 2026 - DIGITALCONFEX