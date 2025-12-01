PaniQ Room Houston is the 10th location in the US launched by PanIQ Room. Entering the market in 2014, PanIQ Room was one of the first escape room venues in the US. After the great success, the company became an officially registered escape room franchise which started to expand quickly. At the company's latest installation, their superb game designs and authentic atmosphere will immerse you back into the old West, the horror of the Chainsaw Massacre, and a Military Bunker lockdown. - January 23, 2018 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC