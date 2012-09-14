PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Brings Christmas Chills to Western PA A different type of Christmas event is coming to Western PA, and Santa Claus will be there - but you probably won't want to bring the kids to this one. - November 29, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Break Room/Rage Room to Open in Denver, Colorado SMASH*IT Breakroom is Bringing a New Fun and Exciting Way to Relieve Stress. - August 29, 2019 - SMASH*IT Breakroom

Carolina Treetop Challenge Opens, Announcing Ken White as Manager Veteran physical education instructor engaged as manager for the ropes adventure complex. - July 22, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Carolina Treetop Challenge Hosts the Stanly County Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Local officials and staff gather to inaugurate North Carolina’s newest aerial adventure course, a high ropes and zip line course, opening for families & groups. - July 05, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

Global Sport Executives Launch Business as Technology Advocates: The Executive Advocates Connecting business and technology through advocacy of transparency in executive recruitment, solution design and collaboration: Evaluate. Engage. Connect. - March 28, 2018 - The Executive Advocates

PanIQ Escape Room in Houston PaniQ Room Houston is the 10th location in the US launched by PanIQ Room. Entering the market in 2014, PanIQ Room was one of the first escape room venues in the US. After the great success, the company became an officially registered escape room franchise which started to expand quickly. At the company's latest installation, their superb game designs and authentic atmosphere will immerse you back into the old West, the horror of the Chainsaw Massacre, and a Military Bunker lockdown. - January 23, 2018 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC

Smash It, Don't Trash It, at National Pumpkin Destruction Day The Rock Ranch, an agritourism destination in Georgia, pioneered a unique holiday - National Pumpkin Destruction Day. Each year, the Saturday after Halloween, pumpkins are destroyed for the sake of fun, and saving the planet. The Rock Ranch says, "Smash It! Don't Trash It!" - October 19, 2017 - The Rock Ranch

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open Fourth Location in San Antonio, Texas, Summer 2018 Andretti Indoor Karting and Games announced today that they will be opening their fourth US location in "every Texan’s favorite city," San Antonio, Texas, in summer, 2018. Located at N. Loop 1604, neighboring Top Golf, this 100,000+ sq ft location will feature Texas first indoor high-speed... - August 19, 2017 - Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

PanIQ Room and Hard Knocks Partner in Nashville, TN PanIQ Room is proud to announce the joint venture of two pillars in the family entertainment industry between PanIQ Room and Hard Knocks. Coming soon to the Hard Knocks location in Nashville, TN will be the addition of a PanIQ Room. - July 10, 2017 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC

Citrine Metaphor Releases Haunt Album Beyond the House Today, Citrine Metaphor releases their second Haunted Attraction Accompaniment album ‘Beyond the House’ through LitWave Entertainment. This 18 track digital volume follows the path of their 2016 debut CD, 'House of Hexes,' by featuring ready-to-use seamlessly loopable tracks for walkthroughs, exhibitions and other creepy installations. - June 25, 2017 - Citrine Metaphor

Sky Zone Ocean Brings Warrior Course to Monmouth County Sky Zone Ocean opens latest attractions this weekend and brings a state of the art Warrior course to Monmouth County. Located in the Seaview Square Mall in Ocean Township, Sky Zone Ocean now has a Ninja Warrior Course, Sky Climb free climbing wall, Sky Hoops one-on-one basketball, Sky Joust and Sky Ladder balance tests, as well as classic favorites of Foam Zone, Ultimate Dodgeball, and Sky Slam basketball. This weekend proceeds of Sky Swag packages will go to the Autism Speaks organization. - April 26, 2017 - Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Urban Jungle Fun Park to Open New Location in Mesa, Arizona Urban Jungle Fun Park turns fun into fitness for Mesa Arizona families with its indoor adventure park and revolutionary FitPlay program. - February 22, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest

TreeUmph! Adventure Course Checked Off Some of Its Wish List Items to Serve Guests Better From new games to stuffed burgers, this aerial obstacle course has more to offer than just ziplines - December 22, 2016 - TreeUmph! Adventure Course

Warm-Up Your Winters at WOW This winter, soak up the sun and add fun to your time outdoors with Worlds of Wonder Amusement Park’s exclusive online offers. - December 15, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder

Former CIA Officer Opens LA's First Spy Mission Escape Room, Helps Angelenos' Espionage Fantasies Come to Life Intelligence, LA’s first Spy Mission Escape Room, is pleased to announce its grand opening on December 1. Founded and operated by a former CIA officer, the venue provides players with realistic spy missions and scenarios. Players must work together with their team of players, solve fun brain-teaser... - December 01, 2016 - Intelligence

Scene75 Dayton & Scene75 Cincinnati Are Finalists for the Top Family Entertainment Center in North America Scene75 Entertainment is proud to announce that Scene75 Dayton and Scene75 Cincinnati have both been named finalists for the 2016 Top Family Entertainment Center in North America. - November 09, 2016 - Scene75 Entertainment Center - Dayton

Pinnacle Production Group Presents Chinese Lantern Light Festival in Miami Experience Spectacular Evening of Massive Chinese Lanterns A celebration of Chinese culture, the Lantern Light Festival arrives in Miami on November 30 at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center. The festival is a six-week production featuring massive lanterns, inspiring performances and incredible cuisine. Attendees will experience a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes, and themes in the run–up to the Christmas period and beyond. Learn more at http://www.lanternlightfestival.com. - September 15, 2016 - Pinnacle Productions Group

Skyhawk Opens at Canada’s Wonderland Guests flip head over heels for a new ride at Canada's largest amusement park. - May 05, 2016 - Ride Entertainment

Greenville Escape Room Grand Opening Greenville Escape Room opening Friday, May 13th. - May 02, 2016 - Escape Room

Springfield Escape Room Grand Opening Springfield gets its own live escape game experience. The Springfield Escape Room grand opening their doors on May 18th and brings a new level of entertainment to the area. The door is locked and the clock is ticking, you must work your way through a cleverly designed set of clues and puzzles to find... - April 29, 2016 - Springfield Escape Room

Big Air Trampoline Park Hosts $1 Jump Hour Leap Day Celebration Full Day of fun & activities planned for party featuring KTLA morning program and the Medieval Times knights. Big Air Buena Park has largest promotions with Laguna Hills & Redlands properties also offering the $1 first hour of jump opportunity on Leap Day. - February 27, 2016 - Big Air Trampoline Park

Route 377 Go-Karts Will be Closed on February 29, 2016 Route 377 Go-Karts will be closed on February 29, 2016 due to Maintenance. “Route 377 Go-Karts” makes an announcement that the Kart will be closed on February 29, 2016 due to spring cleaning and maintenance of the kart. In order to offer the most enjoyable experience to its customers the... - February 21, 2016 - Route 377 Go-Karts, LLC

Worlds of Wonder Awarded 2015 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence Recognised as a Top Performing Amusement & Water Park as Reviewed by Travellers on the World’s Largest Travel Site - February 04, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder

WinterFest Celebrations at the Worlds of Wonder WOW celebrated Christmas and New Year in a sparking WinterFest. The list of attractions follows: • Over 20 fantabulous Rides and Boating • Rocking Live Band Performances • Delicious Food & Snacks options to delight your taste buds • Prizes Galore with on-the-spot activities •... - January 10, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder

Trick or Treat with a Twist – Halloween Zip Trips Annual “Freaky Flights” Combines the Perfect Mix of Adventure, Fear, Nervousness and Fun - October 09, 2015 - ZipZone Canopy Tours

Ride Entertainment Selected to Operate $16 Million Dollar Carousel at The Battery Ride Entertainment Group’s New York Operations team has been selected by The Battery Conservancy to run the new SeaGlass Carousel, a one-of-a-kind, permanent cultural attraction featuring a monumental nautilus shell with 30 grand luminescent fish. SeaGlass Carousel will open to the public on Thursday,... - August 21, 2015 - Ride Entertainment

Ride Entertainment Opens Ropes Course at Killington Resort The Skye Ropes Course at Killington Resort opened this summer and has been a fantastic success. It is operated in a revenue share partnership between Ride Entertainment and Killington. The course stands 4 stories high, offers 42 elements for daring climbers to traverse, and is located at Killington’s... - August 14, 2015 - Ride Entertainment

CRP USA Rethinks the Additive Manufacturing with Windform Materials Creating a prototype is always a challenge, but CRP USA has greatly increased the capabilities of 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing to make it easier with Windform materials. - June 12, 2015 - CRP USA

Slideboarding: the First Video-Game Integrated Waterslide Opens to the Public Much more than a waterslide, Slideboarding challenges players in real life and through an engaging mobile game. - June 11, 2015 - WhiteWater West Industries

Watch Out as the New Timber Falls Log Flume Splashes Into Calgary WhiteWater Attractions is proud to celebrate the opening of a new Log Flume on Canadian soil. Experience Calaway Park’s Timber Falls, located in Calgary, Alberta. Visitors are invited to take a journey through three interactive themed buildings as they queue up to the Timber Falls Sawmill. Riders... - June 05, 2015 - WhiteWater West Industries

Icon Sculpting: Open Art Studio Event Icon Sculpting's Evgeni Vodenitcharov has been working in Las Vegas for 21 years creating art and many of the iconic sculptures on Las Vegas boulevard. They are hosting an open art studio event on May 31, 2015, sharing the process and design involved in their fine art, commercial sculptures and private commissions. Guests artists featured are Mycki Manning and Daniel Miller. - May 28, 2015 - Icon Sculpting

Chinese Waterpark Hosts Ground Breaking Ceremony The Henan Yinji Xuanyuan Shengjing Culture Tourism Co. celebrated the first day of construction of the Yinji Xinmi Waterpark in Henan, China with a ground-breaking ceremony on May 20th. The mayor, local officials, park owners and WhiteWater representatives joined together to mark the first day of project... - May 28, 2015 - WhiteWater West Industries

ZipZone Canopy Tours Offers a Course in Nature 101 Through Forest Discovery Tours For a third season, ZipZone Canopy Tours has teamed up with the Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District to present their Forest Discovery Tours. Accompanied by a Metro Park naturalist, guests will zip from tree to tree, experiencing views inside the forest canopy while learning about... - May 16, 2015 - ZipZone Canopy Tours

Zip Zone Canopy Tours Sets Dates for Full Moon Tours ZipZone Canopy Tours is offering thrill seekers seven weekends throughout the season to experience its full moon zip tour. For two nights during these lunar events, ZipZone guests will fly through the forest by night, under only the light of the full moon. A limited number of tours are offered each... - April 23, 2015 - ZipZone Canopy Tours

Big Air Trampoline Park Opens New Location in Buena Park Downtown Grand Opening of Third Location in Buena Park - 30,000 sq. Feet of Jumping Fun for All Ages - April 04, 2015 - Big Air Trampoline Park

PanIQ Room Has Arrived to America PanIQ Entertainment LLC. is a promising company, specialized on live escape gaming entertainment. The founders are from Hungary, Budapest which is currently known as one of the capital cities of room escape gaming units. As a result of a long preparation and construction period, the first two rooms in Hollywood, the Bunker and the Asylum were opened in the summer of 2014. - February 27, 2015 - Paniq Entertainment LLC.

Treetop Quest Will Open a New Treetop Obstacle Course & Zip-Lining in March 2015 Treetop Quest Dunwoody will open this March at Brook Run Park, in Dunwoody, GA an aerial adventure park (or treetop obstacle course) and will showcase no less than 52 obstacles and 12 zip-lines in 4 courses. - January 28, 2015 - Treetop Quest

Fear City Chicago Haunted House Producers Thank All Involved with Season 4 Now that the Fourth Season of Fear City has wrapped, the Producers of Fear City Chicago and Cursed haunted houses wanted to thank all those who helped to make 2014 a memorable year. - November 01, 2014 - Fear City Chicago

WhiteWater Takes Home Two WWA Leading Edge Awards WhiteWater is proud to be the recipient of two prestigious WWA 2014 Leading Edge Awards. The WWA Leading Edge Awards are presented by the World Waterpark Association to park and supplier members who, through their combined efforts, have brought a project, product, service or program to fruition, thereby... - November 01, 2014 - WhiteWater West Industries

Fear City Chicago Haunted House After Halloween is Over Fear City Haunted House looks ahead to providing other entertaining events for the public and private parties once the 2014 Halloween season ends on Dia de los Muertos, Novemer 1st. - October 31, 2014 - Fear City Chicago

Fear City Chicago Haunted House and V is for Villains Successfully Teamed Up for Halloween 2014 For the first time, Fear City Haunted House brought in a live band "V is For Villains" to entertain visitors at their haunted house during the 2014 Halloween Season. - October 30, 2014 - Fear City Chicago

Polin Waterparks and Cartoon Network Amazone Receive WWA Leading Edge Award The WWA’s 2014 Leading Edge Award was presented to Dr. Baris Pakis, President of Polin Waterparks and Mr. Liakat Dhanji, CEO of Cartoon Network Amazone Waterpark, located near Pattaya, Thailand. “The Leading Edge Award” is presented to a park and supplier members who, through their combined efforts, have brought a project, product, service or program to fruition, thereby creating industry innovation and leadership. - October 29, 2014 - Polin Waterparks

Fear City Chicago Haunted House's 2014 Halloween Season Ends on November 1 Halloween at Fear City Chicago and Cursed Haunted Houses does not end on October 31, but extends one more day to Saturday, November 1 which is "Dia de los Muertos." - October 25, 2014 - Fear City Chicago

Fear City Tactical Arena's New Season Begins November 9, 2014 Once Halloween is over, Fear City Haunted House becomes Fear City Tactical Arena, an indoor site for Airsoft presented by MIR Tactical of Buffalo Grove. - October 24, 2014 - Fear City Chicago

Fear City Chicago Haunted House Teams Up with Local Morton Grove Band, Bubbles Erotica for October 30th Performance Morton Grove is becoming an entertainment center with Chicago's scariest and most artful haunted house being joined by local band Bubbles Erotica on October 30th for a live performance. - October 24, 2014 - Fear City Chicago