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Within Amusement & Theme Parks
GiantLands Fifth Age Launches with Indigenous Futurism Titles Honoring Native American Heritage Month
Two Decades of Transmedia Worldbuilding Realized in Science Fantasy RPG Adventure and Novel - December 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
The Nevermore Haunt to Debut Reimagined Scenes and New Special Effects for 2025 Season
Get ready to scream this Halloween as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most unique and terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2025 season. Prepare to be transported into a world of macabre visions as you navigate through The Nevermore Haunt's professionally crafted sets. With all new scares, terrifying twists, and spine-tingling surprises around every corner, this year's haunt is not for the faint of heart. - September 17, 2025 - The Nevermore Haunt
Wonderfilled Launches New Era of Transmedia Storytelling with Prism-Led Mythic Universe
Professor Prism launches the Prism Era July 1 with a 32-track dance album, four new RPG books, a mythic opera, and a live game event at EGGcon 2. Blending music, mythology, and immersive storytelling, this transmedia campaign signals a bold new creative vision from the founder of Wonderfilled, Inc. - June 30, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Kova Beach Club Announces San Juan Summer Solstice Celebration on June 23 in Puerto Banús
Kova Beach Club, located on Kova Beach in Puerto Banús, will host a special San Juan Summer Solstice White Party on Monday, June 23, 2025, marking the arrival of summer with a curated beachfront event from 12:00 p.m. until late. - June 21, 2025 - Kova Beach Club
Kova Beach Club Opens in Puerto Banus - A New Era of Beach Parties Begins
Join the Vibe. Be The Story. Experience Kova Beach Club, Marbella. Whether clients are soaking up the sun, dancing by the water, or tasting their way through a menu of light, fresh beach bites — one thing is clear: It’s Better by the Beach. - May 30, 2025 - Kova Beach Club
Throne of Ninurta and The Tablet of Destinies — an Original Musical Arrives on Streaming Platforms at the Stroke of Midnight New Year's Eve 2025
Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies, a 90-minute epic opera by Stephen Erin Dinehart IV, debuts on all streaming platforms at midnight, January 1, 2025. Released by Dinehart Inc.'s Wonderfilled Music, this sweeping work reimagines the Mesopotamian legend of Ninurta, the warrior god, as he battles to reclaim the Tablet of Destinies and restore cosmic balance. Through powerful music and timeless storytelling, it explores themes of power, redemption, and harmony. - January 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season
Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland’s most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before. - September 25, 2024 - The Nevermore Haunt
GiantLands at EGG Con I - A Celebration of Gary Gygax with Penny Williams
Wonderfilled's GiantLands, an old school inspired roleplaying game, made with game making legends James M. Ward, Penny Williams, Gary Gygax Jr, Larry Elmore, and more, will be part of the inaugural EGG Con in Lake Geneva Wisconsin July 26-28 2024. As a Special Guest there, Penny Williams will be... - July 11, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
GiantLands® Creator, Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV, to Unveil Secrets at Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium
Join Wonderfilled at the Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium April 4 and 5, 2024 where GiantLands® creator Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV reveals secrets behind the groundbreaking project. Explore the convergence of theatre and gaming in an immersive virtual experience. Tickets available now. - April 04, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Wonderfilled Announces Death of Co-Creator James M. Ward
Wonderfilled announced with great sadness the passing of James M. Ward, co-creator of GiantLands, due to unexpected health circumstances. The entire Wonderfilled family extends condolences to his family and community. Stephen E. Dinehart IV, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, expressed deep sorrow for the loss of his mentor and collaborator, pledging to honor Ward's legacy with upcoming projects like "The Broken Road," James M. Ward's last post-apocalyptic adventure. - March 26, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Navarre Family Watersports Adventure Complex Adds a Three-Level Ropes Course and Zip Line
Navarre Family Watersports, a family owned business that currently operates a pontoon rental, Waverunner rental, and a floating waterpark adventure business in Navarre, is adding an additional attraction. This new attraction will bring more family fun to Navarre. - September 13, 2023 - Navarre Family Watersports
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for Its 8th Year and Scariest Season Yet
The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore’s premier haunted house, is returning for its scariest season yet. Now in its 8th year, the haunted attraction will feature new fire performances, has added its sideshow entertainment outside, as well as new scenes and special effects inside. The Nevermore... - July 26, 2023 - The Nevermore Haunt
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for Its 6th Halloween Season with Brand New Scenes and Scares
The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore’s most terrifying haunted attraction, is excited to announce that it will be returning for its 6th season starting Friday September 30, 2022. After having expanded the event last season, The Nevermore Haunt team has been hard at work expanding their staff and... - September 21, 2022 - The Nevermore Haunt
When Irish Eyes Are Frightening: Popular Haunted St. Patrick’s Comes to Western PA
Fear-seekers can face off against Evil Leprechauns and more in 2 St. Patrick's Haunted Attractions. - March 08, 2022 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
"GiantLands: The Broken Road" Adventure Module Premiering at Gary Con XIV
GiantLands, a new science fantasy world with a traditional table-top roleplaying game at its center, will be available for play at the Gary Con XIV, a gaming convention celebrating the life of Gary Gygax Snr. March 24-27, 2022 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. James M. Ward will be unveiling and running his "The Broken Road" adventure module for the first time. - February 07, 2022 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
GiantLands Theme Park Will be a Game Park Built on a Groundbreaking Vision
Wonderfilled is bringing to life an entirely new kind of theme park experience. Called GiantLands, it will be an incredibly immersive gaming destination based on Wonderfilled’s game by the same name. GiantLands will be the first game park of its kind, based in Wisconsin. - January 01, 2022 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Wonderfilled Now Shipping GiantLands
Wonderfilled today announced the GiantLands 1st Edition sold-out preorder began shipping worldwide over the Christmas holiday, first arriving on doorsteps in the USA Christmas Eve. - December 28, 2021 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
New Restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Inside Nitro Zone
Nitro Zone asks you to help welcome V&B ( Vanille and Brulee) to the area. Grand Opening Thursday, November 11th, 2021 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. What to expect from V&B Kitchen? Deliciously fun options, think American Fast Casual with Gluten-Free & Vegan Options. Meet the owner, Neelah... - November 07, 2021 - Nitro Zone
The Nevermore Haunted House Returns with Brand New Scenes and Frights, Now 50% Longer
The Nevermore Haunt, the most terrifying haunted attraction in Baltimore, is excited to announce that it will be returning for its 5th season starting Friday October 1, 2021. Having closed last season due to the COVID pandemic, The Nevermore Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season... - August 31, 2021 - The Nevermore Haunt
Nitro Zone Hosts Community Vaccination Event
Let's crush COVID; Nitro Zone has partnered with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Georgia's DPH on a community vaccination pop-up event. - August 26, 2021 - Nitro Zone
SkyWheel Myrtle Beach Announces Revamp for 10th Birthday
SkyWheel® Myrtle Beach announced plans today that the iconic attraction will undergo a major makeover beginning January 14, 2021 to celebrate their upcoming 10th birthday. The SkyWheel will be partially dismantled for a short time to install exciting new improvements to the wheel including a... - January 12, 2021 - SkyWheel Myrtle Beach
Scaring Safely: Pennsylvania Haunt Prepares to Scare Amid COVID Restrictions
This year’s COVID-19 crisis has resulted in the cancellation of thousands of entertainment events throughout Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, but one popular Haunted Entertainment Venue has decided the show needs to go on. Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown has been hard at... - August 14, 2020 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Margaritaville® at Lanier Islands and Legacy Lodge Rock Their Reopening
Lakeside Georgia Resort Reopens Two Popular Amenities to Happy Guests and New Staff Members with Social Distancing and Sanitation at the Forefront - June 20, 2020 - Lanier Islands Resort
Socially Distant Scares: Pennsylvania Haunted Attraction to Launch "Mobile Horror Experience"
Thousands of horror fans are looking for a unique form of entertainment while in Quarantine and a Pennsylvania Haunted Attraction has stepped up to meet the demand with an innovative new experience. - April 09, 2020 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Lanier Islands Offers Scenic Options for Social Distancing
Lakeside Georgia Resort Remains Open and Vigilant for the Health and Well-Being of its Patrons. - March 28, 2020 - Lanier Islands Resort
A Different Type of Date Night: Haunted Valentine’s Experience Comes to Western PA
Lovebirds looking for something more intense than dinner and a movie will have a much scarier option this February. - January 30, 2020 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Travel Channel Names Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park "Top Christmas Haunted Attraction" in USA
The Venue, which opened this past September, continues to bring national recognition and media coverage to Fayette County. - December 20, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign
Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Brings Christmas Chills to Western PA
A different type of Christmas event is coming to Western PA, and Santa Claus will be there - but you probably won't want to bring the kids to this one. - November 29, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest
This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Break Room/Rage Room to Open in Denver, Colorado
SMASH*IT Breakroom is Bringing a New Fun and Exciting Way to Relieve Stress. - August 29, 2019 - SMASH*IT Breakroom
Carolina Treetop Challenge Opens, Announcing Ken White as Manager
Veteran physical education instructor engaged as manager for the ropes adventure complex. - July 22, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge
Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin
Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Carolina Treetop Challenge Hosts the Stanly County Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Local officials and staff gather to inaugurate North Carolina’s newest aerial adventure course, a high ropes and zip line course, opening for families & groups. - July 05, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge
PanIQ Escape Room in Houston
PaniQ Room Houston is the 10th location in the US launched by PanIQ Room. Entering the market in 2014, PanIQ Room was one of the first escape room venues in the US. After the great success, the company became an officially registered escape room franchise which started to expand quickly. At the company's latest installation, their superb game designs and authentic atmosphere will immerse you back into the old West, the horror of the Chainsaw Massacre, and a Military Bunker lockdown. - January 23, 2018 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC
Smash It, Don't Trash It, at National Pumpkin Destruction Day
The Rock Ranch, an agritourism destination in Georgia, pioneered a unique holiday - National Pumpkin Destruction Day. Each year, the Saturday after Halloween, pumpkins are destroyed for the sake of fun, and saving the planet. The Rock Ranch says, "Smash It! Don't Trash It!" - October 19, 2017 - The Rock Ranch
Classic Folk Song Brought Back to Life in Haunting High-Tech Fashion
Centuries-Old Tale of Woe Reemerges as 3-D Halloween Prop - October 05, 2017 - Night Frights
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open Fourth Location in San Antonio, Texas, Summer 2018
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games announced today that they will be opening their fourth US location in "every Texan’s favorite city," San Antonio, Texas, in summer, 2018. Located at N. Loop 1604, neighboring Top Golf, this 100,000+ sq ft location will feature Texas first indoor... - August 19, 2017 - Andretti Indoor Karting and Games
PanIQ Room and Hard Knocks Partner in Nashville, TN
PanIQ Room is proud to announce the joint venture of two pillars in the family entertainment industry between PanIQ Room and Hard Knocks. Coming soon to the Hard Knocks location in Nashville, TN will be the addition of a PanIQ Room. - July 10, 2017 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC
Citrine Metaphor Releases Haunt Album Beyond the House
Today, Citrine Metaphor releases their second Haunted Attraction Accompaniment album ‘Beyond the House’ through LitWave Entertainment. This 18 track digital volume follows the path of their 2016 debut CD, 'House of Hexes,' by featuring ready-to-use seamlessly loopable tracks for walkthroughs, exhibitions and other creepy installations. - June 25, 2017 - Citrine Metaphor
Sky Zone Ocean Brings Warrior Course to Monmouth County
Sky Zone Ocean opens latest attractions this weekend and brings a state of the art Warrior course to Monmouth County. Located in the Seaview Square Mall in Ocean Township, Sky Zone Ocean now has a Ninja Warrior Course, Sky Climb free climbing wall, Sky Hoops one-on-one basketball, Sky Joust and Sky Ladder balance tests, as well as classic favorites of Foam Zone, Ultimate Dodgeball, and Sky Slam basketball. This weekend proceeds of Sky Swag packages will go to the Autism Speaks organization. - April 26, 2017 - Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Urban Jungle Fun Park to Open New Location in Mesa, Arizona
Urban Jungle Fun Park turns fun into fitness for Mesa Arizona families with its indoor adventure park and revolutionary FitPlay program. - February 22, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest
TreeUmph! Adventure Course Checked Off Some of Its Wish List Items to Serve Guests Better
From new games to stuffed burgers, this aerial obstacle course has more to offer than just ziplines - December 22, 2016 - TreeUmph! Adventure Course
Warm-Up Your Winters at WOW
This winter, soak up the sun and add fun to your time outdoors with Worlds of Wonder Amusement Park’s exclusive online offers. - December 15, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder
Former CIA Officer Opens LA's First Spy Mission Escape Room, Helps Angelenos' Espionage Fantasies Come to Life
Intelligence, LA’s first Spy Mission Escape Room, is pleased to announce its grand opening on December 1. Founded and operated by a former CIA officer, the venue provides players with realistic spy missions and scenarios. Players must work together with their team of players, solve fun... - December 01, 2016 - Intelligence
Scene75 Dayton & Scene75 Cincinnati Are Finalists for the Top Family Entertainment Center in North America
Scene75 Entertainment is proud to announce that Scene75 Dayton and Scene75 Cincinnati have both been named finalists for the 2016 Top Family Entertainment Center in North America. - November 09, 2016 - Scene75 Entertainment Center - Dayton
Pinnacle Production Group Presents Chinese Lantern Light Festival in Miami Experience Spectacular Evening of Massive Chinese Lanterns
A celebration of Chinese culture, the Lantern Light Festival arrives in Miami on November 30 at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center. The festival is a six-week production featuring massive lanterns, inspiring performances and incredible cuisine. Attendees will experience a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes, and themes in the run–up to the Christmas period and beyond. Learn more at http://www.lanternlightfestival.com. - September 15, 2016 - Pinnacle Productions Group
Skyhawk Opens at Canada’s Wonderland
Guests flip head over heels for a new ride at Canada's largest amusement park. - May 05, 2016 - Ride Entertainment
Greenville Escape Room Grand Opening
Greenville Escape Room opening Friday, May 13th. - May 02, 2016 - Escape Room
Springfield Escape Room Grand Opening
Springfield gets its own live escape game experience. The Springfield Escape Room grand opening their doors on May 18th and brings a new level of entertainment to the area. The door is locked and the clock is ticking, you must work your way through a cleverly designed set of clues and puzzles to... - April 29, 2016 - Springfield Escape Room