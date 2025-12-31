Who Winked Me developers have launched a new and improved version of the Who Winked Me dating app. To celebrate the launch, Who Winked Me is offering 3 exciting days and 2 full nights vacation packages to one of over 15 destinations to the first 100 paid subscribers. Full details about the app and vacation promotion can be found at www.whowinkedme.com/winkandtravel - September 04, 2018 - Who Winked Me, Inc.