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Boy Butter Premieres “The Beach Cowboy” TV Commercial During Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race
Boy Butter, the longtime personal lubricant brand, is premiering its newest television commercial, The Beach Cowboy, debuting during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The sun-drenched spot stars model and social media standout Matthew Dubbe and celebrates modern masculine beauty, confidence, and sex-positive self-expression, while airing nationally across major networks including CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, and Fox Sports. - December 31, 2025 - Boy Butter
Cherry Blossoms Dating Celebrates 51 Years of Bringing the World Together, One Couple at a Time
Cherry Blossoms Dating, the world's oldest and most successful international dating company, proudly marks its 51st anniversary. Established in 1974 as a paper publication, Cherry Blossoms Dating has been a pioneer in connecting men and women for love and marriage across borders. In 1995, the company transitioned to the digital realm, becoming one of the first dating companies to successfully establish an online presence. - June 30, 2025 - Cherry Blossoms Dating, Inc
Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle Launches Alcohol Service
Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle is excited to announce full alcohol service. Premium spirits, champagne, and beers are served in the most upscale club in the state, with bottle service available. Featuring nightly drink specials and a complimentary dance credit with paid admission, Showgirls Seattle is... - March 28, 2025 - Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle
Dimebit.com Set to Revolutionize Online Gaming in Canada with Launch on November 10, 2024
Dimebit.com announces its official entry into the Canadian online gaming market with the launch of its casino and sports betting platform. - November 10, 2024 - Dimebit
Fans Compass Celebrates One Month Since Launching OnlyFans Search Engine and Directory
Fans Compass, a new online platform, marks one month since its official launch as a comprehensive OnlyFans search engine and directory. With over 500 popular content creators already listed, Fans Compass simplifies the discovery process for users seeking specific OnlyFans models. - September 20, 2024 - Fans Compass
Famous Legal Prostitute Comes Out of the Closet as a Conservative Right Wing MAGA Supporter
Air Force Amy, a Famous Legal Prostitute in Nevada and HBO reality series star, comes out of the closet as a Conservative Right Wing MAGA Supporter. At the risk of alienating an entire political party she says she is professing her affiliation and support of Trump in the 2024 Federal election. - July 12, 2024 - Air Force Amy
Navigating National Sex Day When You Have No Sex Drive
National Sex Day, celebrated on June 9, emphasizes the importance of sexual intimacy in relationships. However, for individuals and couples struggling with low libido, mismatched sex drives, and sexual anxiety, this day can bring undue pressure and stress. Renowned sex therapist Leigh Norén,... - June 07, 2024 - Leigh Norén
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Boy Butter Makes TV History with Gay Love Story
Boy Butter unveils "Chateau D’Amour," touted as the most romantic TV ad in history, featuring a gay love story trilogy. With a grand production and high budget, the thirty-second spot debuts on RuPaul’s Drag Race, expanding to CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, Fox Sports, and NFL Network. - January 05, 2024 - Boy Butter
Liz Ferrari: Breaking Barriers and Finding Freedom on OnlyFans
Liz Ferrari, an independent ebony adult entertainer and U.S. immigrant, has overcome significant challenges to establish a successful career on OnlyFans, where she shares a diverse collection of over 3,000 photos and videos, including adult content and behind-the-scenes ballet and dance. Transitioning from nursing to adult entertainment, she faced rejections from mainstream outlets but found freedom in sharing her creative vision on OnlyFans, expressing her personality and resilience. - December 08, 2023 - Liz Ferrari
Ginger DeClue of Detox by DeClue Announces Exclusive Wellness Event in London's Soho
Ginger DeClue, the visionary behind Detox by DeClue, is excited to invite wellness enthusiasts to an intimate, immersive event at the luxurious Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, located in the heart of vibrant Soho. - August 29, 2023 - Ginger DeClue
Helmet Grease Introduces Their New Campaign: "Get DILF'd, Get Greased, Get Helmet Grease"
Helmet Grease, the leading adult lubricant brand known for its exceptional quality and commitment to customer satisfaction, is thrilled to announce its thrilling new campaign: "Get DILF'd, Get Greased, Get Helmet Grease." This campaign is a celebration of man-on-man action and positions Helmet Grease as the ultimate lubricant for the man's man. - July 12, 2023 - Helmet Grease
New Artist Laura Crosier Hits Airwaves for First Time
Indie Pop/Rock singer/songwriter, Laura Crosier is introduced to the world's airwaves for the first time. - June 13, 2023 - Raquela Entertainment
Wrené Nova Releases "SHAME": an Experimental Take on Electronic Dance Music with an Ultramodern Message
Wrené Nova is a multi-talented artist, producer, and vocalist who defies conventions and expectations in her musical approach. Her fearless exploration of unconventional soundscapes and intimate vocals create an entirely new sound coming out of Toronto's music scene. A self-proclaimed "Anti-Pop Artist," Wrené aims to push boundaries and redefine the limits of Canadian music through her unique sound and artistic vision. See her latest release, SHAME - June 02, 2023 - Wrené
A Book Was Just Published to Keep LGBT Travels Safe in America
Rising hate crimes and potentially deadly laws are gripping America. Medium writer and author Ossiana Tepfenhart released "The Rainbow Travel Book: Lite Edition" to advise LGBTQIA+ travelers how to keep safe in an increasingly-hostile United States. The book was inspired by Victor Hugo Green's "Green Book." - May 17, 2023 - Ossiana Tepfenhart
Gemini Casino USA Friendly Online Casino Introduces CashApp as New Payment Method for the USA Market
Gemini Casino is a USA friendly online casino that now supports CashApp as a deposit method. - February 04, 2023 - GeminiCasino.io
What the Funk?!; an All BIPOC Burlesque Festival Weekender Travels to Atlanta for a Weekend Celebrating Funk This December
The Atlanta School of Burlesque in partnership with Puckduction, a Black & Queer owned performing arts production company based in Seattle, WA, will be bringing A Weekend With What The Funk?! Festival to Atlanta’s Metropolitan Studios. The Pacific Northwest’s only all BIPOC burlesque festival, What the Funk?! pays tribute to the Black American music genre of Funk through the performance art medium Burlesque. - November 21, 2022 - Metropolitan Studios, Inc.
Introducing Okfans - The Newest Platform for Content Creators
The uncensored online social network gives content creators the chance to start their own subscription businesses, selling their videos, photos, music, or live-streamed content to their passionate fans. - September 26, 2022 - Okfans
#open to Partner with Podcast-A-Palooza Sex Positive Hotel Takeovers
Podcast-A-Palooza® (PCAP2022) is excited to announce a new event partnership with #open. #open has partnered with PCAP2022 as the official event sponsor and will be on site helping to support and make PCAP2022 their best event yet. #open will be supporting PCAP by sponsoring the opening party,... - January 27, 2022 - Podcast-A-Palooza
Top Podcast, 2HotWives, Pitches Unconventional Sex as Self-Care for Women
Kink, open-marriages and nude resorts aren’t off-limits for today's modern woman. - November 09, 2021 - 2HotWives
Broadway Veteran, Raquela Burt Stars in Into the Woods
Stage, disco, Sondheim and Fundraising for a Friend - September 10, 2021 - Raquela Entertainment
Boy Butter Celebrates Pride on UFC Fight Night
This Pride month Boy Butter makes history as first LGBTQ+ Pride Campaign to ever run on ESPN. - June 17, 2021 - Boy Butter
New COVID-19 Friendly Speed Dating Service - DriveinDating.com Launches in Toronto & GTA with Plans for Rapid Expansion
DriveinDating.com is the Easy and Fun new way for Singles to meet people while social distancing. Users may register online for free and choose a Drive-in Dating event to attend. Franchise opportunities available in select cities. - April 15, 2021 - Drive-in Dating Inc.
New You Medical Center Coming Soon to Richmond, Texas
Wellness Clinic to Offer Preventative Care, Hormone Therapy and Medical Weight Loss and Now Taking Telemedicine Appointments - February 06, 2021 - New You Medical Center
JustKibbitz Empowers Yenta’s to Live Up to Their Matchmaking Potential This Valentine’s Day
Jewish Dating Site Puts Mom in Charge of Profiles and Matchmaking Ensuring Everyone is on Their Best Behavior - February 03, 2021 - JustKibbitz
Vingle.Live Has Reinvented Online Dating
Virtual mingling offers all the ease and convenience of a dating app, none of the bots, flakes, or scammers. - December 13, 2020 - Vingle.Live
Author Jade’s Desire to Appear at Chicago Book Signing
Tasteful Treasures is proud to announce the upcoming book signing event of author and certified sexual expert Jade’s Desire at the Haven Entertainment Center - Room 43 on Saturday, October 31 beginning at 9p.m. Jade’s Desire will be signing copies of the "The Real Thoughts of A... - October 19, 2020 - Tasteful Treasures
Virtual Meetings and Events Start-up, Meet i2i, to Host Free Launch Party Event
Meet i2i, a new virtual meetings and events platform, will be holding their launch party this Friday, October 16, 2020. - October 16, 2020 - Meet i2i
Meet i2i: Building a Human Connection Online
Avatar Based Virtual Meetings and Event Startup Meet i2i Promises a More Human Way to Connect Online - October 09, 2020 - Meet i2i
LoveSync, a Mobile App That’s First of Its Kind, is Redefining the Way Couples Initiate Sex
After LoveSync’s “sex button” Kickstarter campaign gains the attention of Stephen Colbert and SharkTank, goes viral and surpasses funding goal - creators respond to the many requests to “make it an app” and launch free mobile app. See if LoveSync’ing can work for you and your partner. - July 14, 2020 - LoveSync
BetBlocker Secures First Corporate Funding from CasinoGuide
UK based Responsible Gambling tool, BetBlocker has announces that they have received their first corporate donation from within the remote gambling industry. CasinoGuide.co.uk have set a high bar with a significant donation to help the BetBlocker project continue to grow and improve. - January 17, 2020 - CasinoGuide
Kourtney Kardashian Invites Sportsheets to be Included in Her Celebrity Poosh VIP Box
The Unity Vibe Will be Rubbing Elbows with Hollywood A-Listers. - December 06, 2019 - Sportsheets International, Inc.
Nominated Short Film About Halloween and Cultural Appropriation/Racial Issues Just Launched Online
A dramedy short film about Halloween, cultural appropriation, and racial issues launches on Vimeo online. - October 12, 2019 - Idylwild Pictures
CasinoGuide Relaunches for the Second Time in Less Than a Year
The brand believe the changes will help them to "set a new standard" in online casino comparison. - July 31, 2019 - CasinoGuide
New Dating Site Helps Gay Men Find, and Share, Long-Term Relationships
Men4LTR is a new dating site for gay men seeking, or sharing, LTR (Long-Term Relationship). In addition to the website, Men4LTR sponsors regular social events inviting members to meet and connect with other men with similar interests. Many dating sites for gay men are focused on sex and hooking... - April 29, 2019 - Men4LTR
Hopemeet.me Launches New Website with the Unique Hopemeet Match Engine
The Hopemeet match engine is a free web service that helps users connect with people with whom they otherwise wouldn’t have a way to contact. - March 06, 2019 - Hopemeet.me
A New, African-Centered Model Revolutionizes the Match-Making Industry for Black Singles
Find Black Love gathers organizers, model elder couples, contributing singles, and advisors from cities around the East Coast to bring hope to millions of Black singles seeking to discover Black love and build more strong Black families. - February 02, 2019 - Find Black Love
Who Winked Me, Inc. Has Launched a New Dating App
Who Winked Me developers have launched a new and improved version of the Who Winked Me dating app. To celebrate the launch, Who Winked Me is offering 3 exciting days and 2 full nights vacation packages to one of over 15 destinations to the first 100 paid subscribers. Full details about the app and vacation promotion can be found at www.whowinkedme.com/winkandtravel - September 04, 2018 - Who Winked Me, Inc.
SKIN46 Launches Kickstarter Debuting Tattoo Ink Made from Human Hair
What better way to show love and loyalty to a person or pet than to “get them under” the skin? That's exactly what SKIN46 is offering people, to be a part of with their new Kickstarter, to bring to market safe, high-quality tattoo ink made with human or animal hair. - June 21, 2018 - SKIN46 AG
Flickpitch Introduces Real Time Dating
New iOS app Flickpitch seeks to revolutionize the dating app industry. - June 18, 2018 - Flickpitch
Death Has No Friends – Single Release
The Single Release of Death Has No Friends. It’s Genre is Heavy Metal, Metal and Christian Metal. Pre-Order Release Date is 6/2/2018 and the Official Date is 6/12/2018. It is being released by songwriter Joe Aponte, aka JoeyNiles. A message of love and warning. - June 04, 2018 - JoeyNiles
Oscar/Emmy Winning Makeup Legend Michael Westmore is May 16 Guest of Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek's Spring Open House for Portal 47, a Star Trek Fan's Virtual Backstage Pass
To open up the monthly highlight of his Portal 47 fan experience for Star Trek fans, Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek invites all fans to register for one or two virtual, free and global "open house" guest nights a year - attend live, watch the evening online, and pre-submit questions. On May 16 at 7 pm Pacific, storied Hollywood and Star Trek makeup legend Michael Westmore is the guest for an hour or more. - May 15, 2018 - Trekland/Portal 47
Social Networking Website for Senior Surfers Goes Global
Verdurez, a social networking website for 55plus Indians, opens its doors to older people from all countries and cultures. - May 11, 2018 - Verdurez
Sex Toy Company to Launch Blog Campaigning Against Sexualized Adverts as April Fool's Joke
On April 1 Little Rooster, the orgasm clock (yes it really does wake you with clitoral stimulation), will launch a blog post campaigning against sexualized images in advertising - unless they are adverts for sexual products. Framing it as an April Fool's joke, Little Rooster's fictional... - March 27, 2018 - Little Rooster Limited
The Days of Swipe, Match and Hope Are Over; Tappa Increases Your Dating Success Rate Dramatically and May Challenge Some Social Biases Along the Way
New Dating App First to Address Offline Security with Its Digital Chaperone Feature and to Provide a Level of Convenience Never Seen Before, Enabling Those with Busy Lifestyles to Join the Fun Discretely, Comfortably and at Short Notice - February 16, 2018 - Cosmient
SmartSex Founders Announce CupidCon, a Relationship Expo to Shop, Eat, Learn and Love
The founders of SmartSex, a series of podcasts and events hosted by public radio journalist Kerri Miller, today announced the launch of CupidCon: The Place to Shop, Eat, Learn and Love, to be held February 8 – 10, 2019 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency. CupidCon will offer fresh ideas to... - February 15, 2018 - SmartSex with Kerri Miller
Pink Lobster Dating Locks Up Women in a Prison Bar to Find Love
Pink Lobster Matchmaking dating company has joined forces with Alcotraz, London’s first immersive theatrical bar, to offer women a truly one-of-a-kind experience, which is literally behind bars. - January 21, 2018 - Pink Lobster Dating Ltd
Music Artists Now Have an Easy Way to Sell Their Songs Online
Gegero, an e-commerce site that helps music artists sell their songs online has officially been launched in Nigeria. - January 12, 2018 - Gegero Group
Silver Edition Club Expands to Chicago; Develops Sister Site for LGBTQ Community
The exclusive dating site is hoping to distinguish itself from other matchmaking agencies in the Windy City. - November 27, 2017 - Silver Edition Club
Vyve is Changing the Meaning of Love at First Sight
A new, fun, and free dating app with a twist. Now available in the iTunes store. - October 03, 2017 - Vyve LLC