Nominated Short Film About Halloween and Cultural Appropriation/Racial Issues Just Launched Online A dramedy short film about Halloween, cultural appropriation, and racial issues launches on Vimeo online. - October 12, 2019 - Idylwild Pictures

CasinoGuide Relaunches for the Second Time in Less Than a Year The brand believe the changes will help them to "set a new standard" in online casino comparison. - July 31, 2019 - CasinoGuide

New Dating Site Helps Gay Men Find, and Share, Long-Term Relationships Men4LTR is a new dating site for gay men seeking, or sharing, LTR (Long-Term Relationship). In addition to the website, Men4LTR sponsors regular social events inviting members to meet and connect with other men with similar interests. Many dating sites for gay men are focused on sex and hooking up,... - April 29, 2019 - Men4LTR

Hopemeet.me Launches New Website with the Unique Hopemeet Match Engine The Hopemeet match engine is a free web service that helps users connect with people with whom they otherwise wouldn’t have a way to contact. - March 06, 2019 - Hopemeet.me

A New, African-Centered Model Revolutionizes the Match-Making Industry for Black Singles Find Black Love gathers organizers, model elder couples, contributing singles, and advisors from cities around the East Coast to bring hope to millions of Black singles seeking to discover Black love and build more strong Black families. - February 02, 2019 - Find Black Love

Who Winked Me, Inc. Has Launched a New Dating App Who Winked Me developers have launched a new and improved version of the Who Winked Me dating app. To celebrate the launch, Who Winked Me is offering 3 exciting days and 2 full nights vacation packages to one of over 15 destinations to the first 100 paid subscribers. Full details about the app and vacation promotion can be found at www.whowinkedme.com/winkandtravel - September 04, 2018 - Who Winked Me, Inc.

SKIN46 Launches Kickstarter Debuting Tattoo Ink Made from Human Hair What better way to show love and loyalty to a person or pet than to “get them under” the skin? That's exactly what SKIN46 is offering people, to be a part of with their new Kickstarter, to bring to market safe, high-quality tattoo ink made with human or animal hair. - June 21, 2018 - SKIN46 AG

Flickpitch Introduces Real Time Dating New iOS app Flickpitch seeks to revolutionize the dating app industry. - June 18, 2018 - Flickpitch

Death Has No Friends – Single Release The Single Release of Death Has No Friends. It’s Genre is Heavy Metal, Metal and Christian Metal. Pre-Order Release Date is 6/2/2018 and the Official Date is 6/12/2018. It is being released by songwriter Joe Aponte, aka JoeyNiles. A message of love and warning. - June 04, 2018 - JoeyNiles

Oscar/Emmy Winning Makeup Legend Michael Westmore is May 16 Guest of Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek's Spring Open House for Portal 47, a Star Trek Fan's Virtual Backstage Pass To open up the monthly highlight of his Portal 47 fan experience for Star Trek fans, Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek invites all fans to register for one or two virtual, free and global "open house" guest nights a year - attend live, watch the evening online, and pre-submit questions. On May 16 at 7 pm Pacific, storied Hollywood and Star Trek makeup legend Michael Westmore is the guest for an hour or more. - May 15, 2018 - Trekland/Portal 47

Social Networking Website for Senior Surfers Goes Global Verdurez, a social networking website for 55plus Indians, opens its doors to older people from all countries and cultures. - May 11, 2018 - Verdurez

Sex Toy Company to Launch Blog Campaigning Against Sexualized Adverts as April Fool's Joke On April 1 Little Rooster, the orgasm clock (yes it really does wake you with clitoral stimulation), will launch a blog post campaigning against sexualized images in advertising - unless they are adverts for sexual products. Framing it as an April Fool's joke, Little Rooster's fictional spokeswoman... - March 27, 2018 - Little Rooster Limited

The Days of Swipe, Match and Hope Are Over; Tappa Increases Your Dating Success Rate Dramatically and May Challenge Some Social Biases Along the Way New Dating App First to Address Offline Security with Its Digital Chaperone Feature and to Provide a Level of Convenience Never Seen Before, Enabling Those with Busy Lifestyles to Join the Fun Discretely, Comfortably and at Short Notice - February 16, 2018 - Cosmient

SmartSex Founders Announce CupidCon, a Relationship Expo to Shop, Eat, Learn and Love The founders of SmartSex, a series of podcasts and events hosted by public radio journalist Kerri Miller, today announced the launch of CupidCon: The Place to Shop, Eat, Learn and Love, to be held February 8 – 10, 2019 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency. CupidCon will offer fresh ideas to spark... - February 15, 2018 - SmartSex with Kerri Miller

Pink Lobster Dating Locks Up Women in a Prison Bar to Find Love Pink Lobster Matchmaking dating company has joined forces with Alcotraz, London’s first immersive theatrical bar, to offer women a truly one-of-a-kind experience, which is literally behind bars. - January 21, 2018 - Pink Lobster Dating Ltd

Music Artists Now Have an Easy Way to Sell Their Songs Online Gegero, an e-commerce site that helps music artists sell their songs online has officially been launched in Nigeria. - January 12, 2018 - Gegero Group

Silver Edition Club Expands to Chicago; Develops Sister Site for LGBTQ Community The exclusive dating site is hoping to distinguish itself from other matchmaking agencies in the Windy City. - November 27, 2017 - Silver Edition Club

Vyve is Changing the Meaning of Love at First Sight A new, fun, and free dating app with a twist. Now available in the iTunes store. - October 03, 2017 - Vyve LLC

neolog Announces the Release of the Lexinary, a Dictionary of Brand New Words The nameless, named Have you ever wondered why.. Definitions that provoke either laughter or reflection. - October 02, 2017 - neolog Eds.

Local Voice Teacher Back in Music Scene with New Dance Track "These Tears" Hitting Clubs October 2017 Raquela has been storming the dance charts worldwide since 1999. For 20 years she played several leading roles on Broadway, then went back home to teach voice privately. This October, she's back. - September 29, 2017 - Raquela Entertainment

ModelClub, a "Models Meet Millionaires" Dating App, Announces Its UK & US Launch ModelClub is an elite and exclusive app for single ladies and wealthy men including CEOs, executives, investors, entrepreneurs, beauty queens, supermodels, celebrities, doctors, lawyers and other elite members of society... but it does so, with a difference. - August 11, 2017 - ModelClub

LoveIQ Launches New Online Relationship Counseling Service The creators of the LoveIQ system want you to Be Smart About Love. They announced this week that they are launching a new service that helps couples work on problem areas in their relationships. - July 30, 2017 - LoveIQ

CuddleSwap - Arrange Meetups with Like-Minded Friends CuddleSwap offers you the next generation in relationship networking, its like a dating website, but instead of meeting romantic partners, this is for finding like-minded friends. CuddleSwap is offering free access to the website until August 31, 2017. - July 22, 2017 - CuddleSwap

New Podcast "Shhh What I Hear in Atlanta" Now Available in iTunes and Google Play Concierghost.com has launched a tear jerking podcast called, Shhh What I Hear in Atlanta" about love, dating and Pilates. It was released and available to listeners for subscription in Itunes and Google Play. - June 02, 2017 - Concierghost

LUMA – Luxury Matchmaking CEO Selected as Semi-Finalist in 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards April Davis, Founder and CEO of LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking, has been selected as a semi-finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Upper Midwest Award. The EY Entrepreneur of the Year is recognized as one of the nation’s most prestigious programs, honoring innovative business leaders... - March 30, 2017 - LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking

TaintedTats Launches Improved Website, Releases Provocative New Product Line TaintedTats.com has unveiled a sleek new website with a fresh look and an expanded (and even more irreverent) line of adult temporary tattoos. Their novelty designs range from tacky to traditional, realistic to absolutely raunchy. They’ve thrown caution to the wind with the very direct “Dump Trump” design featuring a creatively styled “poop emoji” - and that’s not even the wildest one. - March 28, 2017 - TaintedTats

SKIN46 Creators of the First Biogenic Tattoo Ink Made of a Loved One's Human or Animal Material Celebrate Doing 1st Tattoo Memorial tattoos are more popular than ever. Swiss company SKIN46 have taken the memorial tattoo to new heights, creating the world's first biogenic tattoo ink made from human or even a pet's hair. Taking the project to the next stage SKIN46 recently announced the first tattoo with the ink has been done, on the company's founder Andreas Wampl, in an exciting and historic session. - March 23, 2017 - SKIN46 AG

LUMA, Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Houston, TX LUMA is an elite Luxury Matchmaking Firm that assists single Executives and Professionals in developing long term relationships. LUMA was established in 2010 by April Davis, who has since expanded its services to more than 20 cities across the US. LUMA offers two membership options; Premium membership... - February 23, 2017 - LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking

LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Tampa, FL LUMA is a Luxury Matchmaking Firm that caters to single Executives and Professionals. Established in 2010 by April Davis, LUMA has expanded its services to seventeen states across the U.S, uniting hundreds of couples. LUMA offers two membership options for singles; entry as a passive member and as a... - February 16, 2017 - LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking

New Podcast “Dating Advice & Tips” Now Available on iTunes LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking launches podcast. - February 13, 2017 - LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking

LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking Launches New Mobile App LUMA, the upscale Luxury Matchmaking service that provides personalized matchmaking to single Executives and Professionals, launched their first mobile app. LUMA is a boutique Matchmaking Firm with an 83% success rate, with services available in 17 states nationwide. The app, Executive Matchmaker - LUMA,... - February 08, 2017 - LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking

Qualovefy Dating Site for Building a Date Finally, an Online Dating Site That Gives You Creative Control Over the Match Process. - February 07, 2017 - Qualovefy

America’s Sexiest Cities; PinkCherry Releases Its 2016 Statistics PinkCherry Adult Toys has released their statistics for 2016 ranking the top American cities by sex toy, adult novelty and lingerie purchases. - February 02, 2017 - PinkCherry

LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking and Afton Alps Co-Host Chair Lift Speed Dating LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking and Afton Alps present Chairlift Speed Dating - January 26, 2017 - LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking

LUMA Luxury Matchmaking Nominated for BOLD Award Executive Matchmaking Firm is Breaking New Ground in an Old Industry. - January 21, 2017 - LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking

Concierghost Launches Full Service Concierge Service in Metro Atlanta, Georgia Looking for love just got a lot easier with Atlanta's newest dating concierge company, Concierghost. - January 12, 2017 - Concierghost

Post Election America May be Too Sensitive for Crowd Funding of Bad Words™ Adult Board Game Game creators' feelings hurt over lack of media pickups -- Bad Words™ company completely offended by bloggers responding that their game may be too offensive to write about. - December 01, 2016 - Bad Words

Infinity Loves ATL Announces Launch New website makes it easy for people living with HIV and AIDS to find long-lasting love. - November 05, 2016 - Infinity Loves ATL

Dying for a Date: Matchmaking Company Create Halloween Event to Remember Love & Murder don’t normally go hand in hand. International Dating & Matchmaking Company Pink Lobster Dating have created a novel night to encourage women to literally fall in love. - September 23, 2016 - Pink Lobster Dating Ltd

Color Me a Happy Cat: a Nifty Ingenious Adult Coloring Book A new and creative conception has been materialized in the world of animal art as the universe of cat loving devotees welcome a recently launched adult coloring book. Titled as “Color Me a Happy Cat,” the book is a Kickstarter campaign launched with a sole purpose of spreading awareness about... - August 25, 2016 - Artist Ginger Reynolds

Luxy App Survey Shows Millionaires Prefer Neither Trump Nor Clinton for Presidential Nomination 1,400 wealthy men and women on the subject of the US presidential nomination. Results: Neither Trump or Clinton. - August 15, 2016 - Luxy

Evian Rising The Manga “The Rebirth Of Graphic Novels” Kickstarter introduces a whole new dimension to the world of mangas/Graphic Novels with a touch of sci-fi action. - July 16, 2016 - Evian Rising

"Summertime" Re-Release Dedicated to the Orlando Victims House of Pride Music dedicates the 2016 re-release of "Summertime Re-Ignited" to the memory of the Orlando victims. - June 17, 2016 - Raquela Entertainment

WURKBENCH, the New "Fix" for Adult Toys Couples subscription box service partners with actress and lifestyle blogger, Lindsey Evans, to launch guest curated line of boxes. - June 10, 2016 - WURKBENCH

TakeMeOut (TMO) – a Dating App Designed for Busy Professionals is Set to Launch in June TMO Dating caters to the needs busy professionals and will be available on both iOS and Android devices. - May 25, 2016 - TakeMeOut

New Adult Industry Labor Union Addresses Its Critics The I.E.A.U., a brand-new international adult industry union - and the first ever in the U.S. - is already feeling the pinch from some members of its own community. In response, the union addressed them Tuesday with a statement read by Melissa Hill on RAWTALK on LA TALK RADIO, it also made the answers to their questions and the transcript of the statement available on their website. - May 23, 2016 - International Entertainment Adult Union

Did I See U Nominated for "Best New European Dating App Award" Did I See U, a real time dating platform is nominated for “Best New European Dating App Award.” - May 11, 2016 - Did I See U