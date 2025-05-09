Recent Headlines
Within Radio Stations
Newport River Music Releases Mysterious Single "Needles and Chains" by Mark Anthony Bartholomew
Newport River Music announces the release of "Needles and Chains," a spiritually encrypted single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The song tells a redemptive story of addiction and deliverance, integrating ancient languages and faith-based AI research. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. - May 09, 2025 - Newport River Music
New Book Offers Biblical Principles for Healing Emotional Wounds
New Book Release: "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," by Author Rita J. Cartwright shares her journey of healing from heartbreak caused by domestic violence, infidelity, and loss. Through faith and eight biblical principles, she found emotional restoration and now offers readers a path to healing. This inspiring book provides practical, faith-based strategies to overcome pain and find peace. - February 06, 2025 - Rita Cartwright
Tomb Slayer Radio Launches Original Music Submission Program
Tomb Slayer Radio, a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced the launch of a new original music submission program to support new and emerging Christian artists by sharing their faith-filled music on Tomb Slayer Radio. - October 22, 2024 - Tomb Slayer Radio
Tomb Slayer Radio Releases Apps for Multi-Genre Christian Music Enjoyment
Tomb Slayer Radio (TombSlayerRadio.com), a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced today the release of its multi-channel, multi-musical genre mobile apps. The updated iOS app available on the App Store and updated Android app (available shortly) will provide easy access to the same... - September 26, 2024 - Tomb Slayer Radio
Renowned Musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew Releases Touching New Song in Honor of Ukrainian War Victims
Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict. - October 14, 2023 - Newport River Music
Multi-Grammy Nominated Producer Invited to Return to Berklee Abu Dhabi
Roger Ryan returns to teach at the preeminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts. - February 15, 2023 - AfterTouch Music, Inc.
W.D.O.P.E. Dopetrackz Radio - Music Submission Service
Dopetrackz Radio today announced - Music Submissions for Artists - a new service for Dopetrackz.com. Featured Weekly Artist is a promotion campaign where Artist music content will be placed in the Featured Artist Section on Top of the Home Page for 7 days then moved to the New Music Section after. - January 18, 2023 - Dopetrackz Radio
Bringing Local Radio Into the Digital Age, New Radio App DestinFM Launches in Destin, Florida
Multimedia company SurfNoise LLC launches DestinFM, a 100% live and local radio station app serving Destin residents and the 3.6 million tourists that visit Destin each year. - October 09, 2022 - DestinFM
Art for Children's Relief in Ukraine
Acclaimed artists David Burnett and Ashot Grigoryan are two of many artists dedicating pieces of art to raise funds through Neighbors Abroad and "kleine herzen." A special fundraising event will be held March 30, 2022, at 5 pm at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park. 50-100% of the sales proceeds raise funds for the Ukraine Children's Relief Fund. Former Menlo Park Mayor and Council Member Ray Mueller and Jeanette Kissling from Neighbors Abroad will be present. - March 30, 2022 - Art Ventures Gallery
DJ Babydoll Radio Partners with Fana World Travel to Promote “The 90’s Friendship Cruise" on the Celebrity Equinox
DJ Babydoll Radio is proud to announce that they are now an official ad partner for Fana World Travel, also based out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The partnership is expected to increase visibility for the travel agency, as they work to maximize exposure for the “The 90’s Friendship... - November 06, 2021 - DJ Babydoll Radio
Pop Radio 77 at the All In Motorsport Festival
Local radio station will be greeting fans at Atco Dragway. - June 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 at Totally Awesome 80s
Local radio station will be greeting fans at live outdoor concert. - June 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Philadelphia Native Ryan Doran Joins Pop Radio 77
Ryan Doran is bringing his knowledge of music from the 60's to local station. - June 15, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Launches All Night Jukebox
Delaware Valley radio station introduces new late-night programming. - June 15, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Local Delaware Valley Radio Station Launches New Fan Club Contest
New Initiative Rewards Fans Found Wearing Pop Radio 77 Merch - May 28, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Revamps News Coverage
Delaware Valley radio station expands its coverage of news, weather and sports. - May 16, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Longtime Delaware Valley News Anchor Coming to Pop Radio 77
Joe Cutter is bringing over 47 years of experience to local station. - May 06, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Seeks Local Community Interest Programming
Pop Radio 77 Calls for Submissions of Podcasts from Local Creators. - April 30, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Local Delaware Valley Radio Station Introduces Nostalgic Weekend Programing
Pop Radio 77 dedicates each weekend to Lost Hits on Way Back Weekend. - April 22, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Award Winning, Globetrotting DJ Joins Local NJ Radio Station, Pop Radio 77
Pete Cato is bringing a world of experience to Pop Radio 77 with his new show, Pit Stop with Pete Cato. - April 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
8RobinsonsTV Presents The Rooted in Love Show
The Rooted in Love Show is a brand of 8 Robinsons, LLC in partnership with Yellow Tub Creative, LLC. The Rooted in Love Show focuses on “Life spoken from the roots of those who adapt to reach the sunlight” by showcasing a diversity of guests who have experienced both the accomplishments... - February 01, 2021 - 8 Robinsons LLC
Gaiainnovations Releases a Visionary New Book with the Title "Message from the Future: We Made It"
This visionary new book is an attempt to describe the future how it might become if we take the right decisions today. - January 21, 2021 - Gaia Innovations
Crimson Medici Unveils New Single "Speed Of Life"
Debut Album due out October 29, 2020. Crimson Medici unveils the much anticipated new single - Speed Of Life. Released on all streaming platforms from September 25, 2020. YouTube Video: Search Crimson Medici Spotify Profile: Search Crimson Medici Reviews: "Speed of Life is a refreshing... - September 01, 2020 - Crimson Medici
Hutton Broadcasting Announces "Band Together Santa Fe to Feed Those in Need"
The Hutton Broadcasting family of radio stations, their website santafe.com, their associated platforms and employees, along with the community of Santa Fe are banding together to help local food distributors The Food Depot, Kitchen Angels and FeedSantaFesFirstResponders.org raise money during this unprecedented time. Band Together Santa Fe to feed those in need. - April 07, 2020 - Hutton Broadcasting
Houston's World-Renowned Gospel Choir Hosts Star-Studded 50th Anniversary Celebration
International Legendary Artists, Houston's Southeast Inspirational Choir (SEIC), to Celebrate 50 Years Of Music and Ministry Along with a Host of Gospel Music’s Biggest Stars - January 27, 2020 - Southeast Inspirational Choir
The International Songwriters Day Song Contest is Looking for Songs That Inspire
The International Songwriters Day Song Contest offers songwriters prizes to help jumpstart their careers. - January 21, 2020 - Themusiclibrary.org
Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is Giving Youth a Voice
Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is an online radio station providing news on entertainment, music, photography, politics, lifestyle, etc. - January 01, 2020 - Ghana Talks Radio
Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation
Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio
New Addiction Memoir Honored as Finalist in 2018 International Book Awards
LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services
VIBE Launches "Urban Asia Vol. 1" Hip Hop and Rap Compilation Series
VIBE magazine teams with Hong Kong based B2 Music to launch a new "Best of Asian Hip Hop" series. The first of its kind, "Urban Asia Vol. 1" includes hits from top Chinese superstars Jackson Wang, Higher Brothers and Edison Chen, as well as bangers from India, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Mongolia. This series captures the new Urban Asia Movement at its best. - May 09, 2018 - B2 Music
K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years
Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media
The Sports Circus Radio Show Extends Their National Coverage and Joins KHKA Honolulu
The Sports Circus is an iconic prime time sports radio talk show carried over iHeartRADIO, NBC News and Sports, and Westwood One News radio affiliates. The Sports Circus announced today that it extended its nationally syndicated footprint to the Hawaiian Islands. - April 02, 2018 - The Sports Circus
ACTC Radio Wins Top National Honor
Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Names WPPB The Pulse 2018 National High School Radio Station of the Year. - March 14, 2018 - WPPB The Pulse
Sundays With The Rat Pack Premieres on Crooner Radio
CroonerRadio.com - Crooner Radio Online - All Crooners, All the Time! - October 27, 2017 - Crooner Radio
Online Radio Station Plays Only the Crooners
Shows include The Sounds of Sinatra, Swingin' Saturdays & Crooners and Cocktails. - February 13, 2017 - Crooner Radio
66 Raw Radio Invites You to Join Them for the Bigga Rankin Street N Greet Tour (Baltimore/DMV Edition)
66RAW will join Team Bigga Rankin to hold an exclusive National Meet & Greet and networking event known as Bigga Rankin's "Street N Greet Tour" on January 25, 2017 from 9pm-1am at 66 Raw Radio Studio's SkyRoom Events Space. This event will be broadcasted Live on the world famous 66RAW... - January 25, 2017 - 66 RAW, LLC
"101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" Book Now Available
"101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" is a light, fun, easy-to read book of songwriting tips for the novice and the professional alike. "Smashing book" -Narada Michael Walden. "If you only read one songwriting book this year, this is the one!" -Alan Roy Scott (writer for Celine Dion, gloria Estefan, Luther Vandross). - November 07, 2016 - Themusiclibrary.org
66 Raw Radio Signs on as an Official Media Sponsor at the 15th Annual Women’s Expo and Conference
66 Raw Radio will be an official media sponsor at the 15th annual Women’s Expo and Conference and the Maryland Antique Unique and Modified Car Show. The Women’s Expo and Conference will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the Community College of Baltimore County in the athletic and... - September 29, 2016 - 66 RAW, LLC
66 Raw Radio Holds Exclusive "Raw Power Summit" During the 12th Annual A3C Festival
66 Raw Radio will partner with Patchwerk Recording Studio and IdOMusic to hold an exclusive industry workshop called the "Raw Power Summit," one of Atlanta's exclusive industry mixers during the 12th Annual A3C Festival. - September 29, 2016 - 66 RAW, LLC
KCMJ Introduces New Show Host 101 Class, Develop Your Fully Prepared On-Air Personality
KCMJ Radio is releasing a no cost 8-week class on how to become an on-air personality. - August 31, 2016 - KCMJ Radio
Singer Jack Jones to Host "Spotlight on Jack Jones" Airing on Crooner Radio Online
Legendary singer will host a listening party on the internet's #1 Vocal Jazz, "Crooners Only" station. - August 27, 2016 - Crooner Radio
"The Sounds of Sinatra" with Sid Mark Airs Tomorrow on Crooner Radio Online
Nationally Acclaimed Show "The Sounds of Sinatra" Can be listened to online on Crooner Radio. - August 06, 2016 - Crooner Radio
Crooner Radio - Online Radio Station Supported by Many Crooners and is Growing in Listenership
Crooner Radio plays the best of the crooners from yesterday and today. The station has been supported by many of the crooners listeners will hear. Broadcasting live from Rancho Mirage, CA. Crooner Radio has been ranked the #1 vocal jazz station on the internet. - July 01, 2016 - Crooner Radio
Operation T.A.L.K to Host Fundraising Event
1st Annual Motorcycle Run and Casino Night to support the military community and prevent active duty and veteran suicide. - April 16, 2015 - Operation TALK
New Show: World Health News with Dr. David Samadi
Chief of Robotic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, Dr. David Samadi accepts the appointment as am970 The Asnwer (WNYM) & am570 The Mission (WMCA) Chief Medical Correspondent. Dr. David Samadi joins WNYM 970 AM’s line up which includes SNL’s Alumni Joe Piscopo & New York radio... - March 09, 2015 - AM970 The Asnwer WNYM
Double E Promotions Takes Home the Radio Servant Award at the 11th Annual USAGEM Awards
Perry Edge, President of Double E Promotions, is proud to announce that leading Country and Gospel promotional company, Double E Promotions, has received the USAGEM Radio Servant Award at this years awards show. - December 01, 2014 - Double E Promotions
Hit Group Shenandoah Releases First Single in 20 Years “Mary Had A Little Lamb” Exclusively with Double E Promotions
Perry Edge, President of Double E Promotions, is proud to announce the exclusive release of Shenandoah’s new single, “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” to Country Gospel radio, on the Double E Promotions 2014 Christmas Compilation Disk, due out in December. It’s been twenty years... - November 24, 2014 - Double E Promotions
Coolio Finally Comes Clean About "Weird Al" Yankovic Controversy, Bad Record Contracts, "Yo Mama" Jokes and More on Chris Brake Show
Rapper, comedian and chef Coolio opened up about "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tommy Boy Records, fighting with a Big Brother contestant, "Yo Mama" jokes, cooking against Rachel Ray with Guy Fieri and much more in a recent interview with the Chris Brake Show. - October 16, 2014 - Chris Brake Show
New Podcast "UCF Knightline Podcast " Now Available
UCF Knightline Podcast, (http://www.ucfknightlinepodcast.com), a podcast about UCF football and former UCF players in the NFLCFL, has been released and is available to listeners for subscription on YouTube, Sound Cloud, iTunes, and Stitcher. The UCF Knightline Podcast focuses on weekly game... - September 27, 2014 - UCF Knightline Podcast
Sandra Day O'Connor and H. Alan Day Presenting at National Book Festival in Washington D.C.
Sandra Day O'Connor penned the foreword to her brother H. Alan Day's new memoir "The Horse Lover: A Cowboy's Quest to Save the Wild Mustangs" and will interview him at the Library of Congress National Book Festival this Saturday, August 30 in Washington D.C. - August 27, 2014 - LWS Literary Services