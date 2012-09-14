PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio
LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services
VIBE magazine teams with Hong Kong based B2 Music to launch a new "Best of Asian Hip Hop" series. The first of its kind, "Urban Asia Vol. 1" includes hits from top Chinese superstars Jackson Wang, Higher Brothers and Edison Chen, as well as bangers from India, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Mongolia. This series captures the new Urban Asia Movement at its best. - May 09, 2018 - B2 Music
Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media
The Sports Circus is an iconic prime time sports radio talk show carried over iHeartRADIO, NBC News and Sports, and Westwood One News radio affiliates. The Sports Circus announced today that it extended its nationally syndicated footprint to the Hawaiian Islands. - April 02, 2018 - The Sports Circus
Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Names WPPB The Pulse 2018 National High School Radio Station of the Year. - March 14, 2018 - WPPB The Pulse
CroonerRadio.com - Crooner Radio Online - All Crooners, All the Time! - October 27, 2017 - Crooner Radio
Shows include The Sounds of Sinatra, Swingin' Saturdays & Crooners and Cocktails. - February 13, 2017 - Crooner Radio
66RAW will join Team Bigga Rankin to hold an exclusive National Meet & Greet and networking event known as Bigga Rankin's "Street N Greet Tour" on January 25, 2017 from 9pm-1am at 66 Raw Radio Studio's SkyRoom Events Space. This event will be broadcasted Live on the world famous 66RAW Radio... - January 25, 2017 - 66 RAW, LLC
"101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" is a light, fun, easy-to read book of songwriting tips for the novice and the professional alike. "Smashing book" -Narada Michael Walden. "If you only read one songwriting book this year, this is the one!" -Alan Roy Scott (writer for Celine Dion, gloria Estefan, Luther Vandross). - November 07, 2016 - Themusiclibrary.org
66 Raw Radio will partner with Patchwerk Recording Studio and IdOMusic to hold an exclusive industry workshop called the "Raw Power Summit," one of Atlanta's exclusive industry mixers during the 12th Annual A3C Festival. - September 29, 2016 - 66 RAW, LLC
66 Raw Radio will be an official media sponsor at the 15th annual Women’s Expo and Conference and the Maryland Antique Unique and Modified Car Show. The Women’s Expo and Conference will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the Community College of Baltimore County in the athletic and wellness... - September 29, 2016 - 66 RAW, LLC
KCMJ Radio is releasing a no cost 8-week class on how to become an on-air personality. - August 31, 2016 - KCMJ Radio
Legendary singer will host a listening party on the internet's #1 Vocal Jazz, "Crooners Only" station. - August 27, 2016 - Crooner Radio
Nationally Acclaimed Show "The Sounds of Sinatra" Can be listened to online on Crooner Radio. - August 06, 2016 - Crooner Radio
Crooner Radio plays the best of the crooners from yesterday and today. The station has been supported by many of the crooners listeners will hear. Broadcasting live from Rancho Mirage, CA. Crooner Radio has been ranked the #1 vocal jazz station on the internet. - July 01, 2016 - Crooner Radio
1st Annual Motorcycle Run and Casino Night to support the military community and prevent active duty and veteran suicide. - April 16, 2015 - Operation TALK
Chief of Robotic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, Dr. David Samadi accepts the appointment as am970 The Asnwer (WNYM) & am570 The Mission (WMCA) Chief Medical Correspondent. Dr. David Samadi joins WNYM 970 AM’s line up which includes SNL’s Alumni Joe Piscopo & New York radio legend... - March 09, 2015 - AM970 The Asnwer WNYM
Perry Edge, President of Double E Promotions, is proud to announce that leading Country and Gospel promotional company, Double E Promotions, has received the USAGEM Radio Servant Award at this years awards show. - December 01, 2014 - Double E Promotions
Perry Edge, President of Double E Promotions, is proud to announce the exclusive release of Shenandoah’s new single, “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” to Country Gospel radio, on the Double E Promotions 2014 Christmas Compilation Disk, due out in December.
It’s been twenty years since... - November 24, 2014 - Double E Promotions
Rapper, comedian and chef Coolio opened up about "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tommy Boy Records, fighting with a Big Brother contestant, "Yo Mama" jokes, cooking against Rachel Ray with Guy Fieri and much more in a recent interview with the Chris Brake Show. - October 16, 2014 - Chris Brake Show
UCF Knightline Podcast, (http://www.ucfknightlinepodcast.com), a podcast about UCF football and former UCF players in the NFLCFL, has been released and is available to listeners for subscription on YouTube, Sound Cloud, iTunes, and Stitcher. The UCF Knightline Podcast focuses on weekly game previews,... - September 27, 2014 - UCF Knightline Podcast
Sandra Day O'Connor penned the foreword to her brother H. Alan Day's new memoir "The Horse Lover: A Cowboy's Quest to Save the Wild Mustangs" and will interview him at the Library of Congress National Book Festival this Saturday, August 30 in Washington D.C. - August 27, 2014 - LWS Literary Services
Carol Beaugard, Radio DJ on WFDU-FM and WAMU’s "Bluegrass Country" Will Host Last Show on June 20th to Pursue a Career in Acting. - June 19, 2014 - WFDU, 'Blue Express'
This new FM radio station will be playing the music listeners what to hear. - March 03, 2014 - XRBRadio.com
This radio mini-series, The Beatles’ 50 Most Memorable Moments, will take you back to February, 1964, when everyone experienced the single event that changed Rock-n-Roll forever. - February 20, 2014 - XRBRadio.com
Matt Ryncarz, co-host of the Unspoken Cures Radio Show is authoring a book about effective weight loss. Mr. Ryncarz has lost well over 100 pounds while transforming his body into a fit and muscular physique. The book will tell his struggles while providing breakthrough research on the fight against obesity. - October 29, 2013 - Unspoken Cures Radio
Unspoken Cures Radio, the number one talk show on The Arena Sports Network, is set to investigate and validate natural health claims that Kevin Trudeau has made in the past.
“I used to work with Kevin and I am a believer in the information he was trying to disseminate,” said Donald Barrett. - October 22, 2013 - Unspoken Cures Radio
WKYXZ - The Total Music Mix! now has a few exclusive sponsorship opportunities available for specialty programming they now offer to their listeners. - October 16, 2013 - WKYXZ - The Total Music Mix!
Fusion Power Hour: Real Health Talk, the number one talk show on The Arena Sports Network, is set to discuss the American epidemic of diabetes, Saturday, October 19th at 9am EST.
“115 million people are affected with type 2 diabetes, including a majority of my family and with Tom Hank’s... - October 15, 2013 - Unspoken Cures Radio
Fusion Power Hour: Real Health Talk debuted on October 5, 2013 and is now the leading talk radio show on The Arena Sports Network. - October 09, 2013 - Unspoken Cures Radio
Renowned Bluegrass DJ and Artist, Carol Beaugard to Star in “The Plastic Couch” as Part of the Strawberry Theatre Festival at the Hudson Guild Theater - February 27, 2013 - WFDU, 'Blue Express'
Celebrity Victoria Jackson sits down with Dr. Gluck to talk about her conversion from SNL actress to Tea Party darling. - February 24, 2013 - GluckRadio
Anti-aging scientist Aubrey de Grey has appeared on GluckRadio, podcast hosted by Dr. Errol Gluck. - January 24, 2013 - GluckRadio
Double E Promotions celebrates having twenty three artists make their mark on six national gospel radio charts for Jan of 2013 with the Parish Family’s new single “Only One,” reaching the #6 position on the National Christian Voice Country Gospel Top 100.
Twenty one Double E singles... - January 13, 2013 - Double E Promotions
CIO Talk Radio presents, “Balancing eDiscovery Cost Containment vs. Risk” featuring subject matter expert, Caroline Sweeney, the Director of Practice Group Technology Services at Dorsey & Whitney LLP. The topics will cover a wide array of strategies organizations can employ in their eDiscovery processes including how to reduce costs, make them more predictable and balance costs against risks. - November 30, 2012 - Global CIO Media, LLC
CIO Talk Radio is producing an in-depth show with a panel of experts to complement its series on eDiscovery. The panel will include top industry practitioners Barb Kunkel, CIO at Troutman Sanders, LLP and Karen Hendrickson, Chief Practice Support Officer at Hogan Lovells LLP.
The panel will tackle issues... - November 17, 2012 - Global CIO Media, LLC
Ongoing debate over government eDiscovery regulatory compliance requires government agencies to capture more data for possible investigation and scrutiny. CIO Talk Radio investigates how government entities are handling the costs and risks associated with government eDiscovery as well as the latest on regulatory compliance. - November 10, 2012 - Global CIO Media, LLC
Internet Radio has been available in cars for some time now. Online radio giants now face healthy new competition with Cyber-FM arriving alongside them in 2013 Model Year cars. GM, Ford, Chrysler, BMW/Mini and Mercedes Benz vehicles, equipped with the appropriate technology package from the factory,... - October 28, 2012 - CyberFM
Well-Known Radio DJ and Bluegrass Artist Stars in the Popular Neil Simon Comedy in Rhinebeck, NY. She will also be seen on Television in NBC’s "SMASH" and the CBS Crime Drama "Golden Boys." - October 15, 2012 - WFDU, 'Blue Express'
Dr. Errol Gluck, host of podcast GluckRadio, interviewed Lady Shadowe and Starr Ravenhawk, two NYC Wiccans. - September 27, 2012 - GluckRadio
San Antonio Internet Radio Station Receives Windows Media Guide Editors Pick;
San Antonio Dance Radio Gets picked by Windows Media Guide as Top Electronic Station. - September 20, 2012 - San Antonio Dance Radio
IMRadio realized a royalty issue four years ago when it went live. Currently poised to begin a new era of revenue and profit generation, IMRadio.com already has 85,000 independent musicians' original "royalty-free" songs in its radio rotation. The revenue-share model is designed to provide a larger percentage of the revenue stream into IMRadio, its partners and especially its independent musicians’ pockets. - September 06, 2012 - IMRadio, Inc
Host of GluckRadio podcast, Dr. Errol Gluck, interviewed two important members of the Occupy Wall St. protest movement on Friday, August 31st. The guests were Justin Wedes, a key figure in press relations, and Pete Dutro, a key figure in the financial management of Occupy Wall St. The GluckRadio podcast... - September 06, 2012 - GluckRadio
Double E Promotions celebrates having twenty three artists make their mark on six national gospel radio charts for Sept of 2012 with Marty Raybon’s new single “I’ve Seen What He Can Do,” reaching the #1 position on the National Christian Voice Country Gospel Top 100.
Twenty four... - September 06, 2012 - Double E Promotions
Perry Edge, President of Double E Promotions, is proud to announce Grammy winning artist, Marty Raybon’s new single, “I’ve Seen What He Can Do,” has hit the number one position on the national Christian Voice Christian Country Top 100 radio chart for September of 2012.
“I’ve... - September 06, 2012 - Double E Promotions
Mainline Communications urban power house WGZB B96.5 Louisville has chosen Urban Voices' Al Twitty as their new signature voice for imaging.
Phillip David March, Program Director of B96.5 and Magic 101.3 says: "We were looking for a new sound with good energy and a hip hop style for B 96 and we... - September 03, 2012 - Urban Radio Group
Double E Promotions celebrates having twenty three artists make their mark on six national gospel radio charts for August of 2012 with the Parish Family’s new single “Only One” reaching the #3 spot on the National Christian Voice Country Gospel Top 100.
Twenty Two Double E singles... - August 04, 2012 - Double E Promotions
Musera Internet Radio introducing the Musera Music Charts. The Charts are the top ten songs in each Musera station, chosen by the listeners. Keyshia Cole, Jay-Z and Linkin Park shine in the chart's debut. - August 02, 2012 - The First Class Broadcasting Corporation
Dr. Errol Gluck, NRC Life Coach and host of GluckRadio podcast, conducted an interview with Wasim Lone and Dexter Wimberly about the effects of gentrification in Brooklyn, NYC. - August 01, 2012 - GluckRadio