Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio

New Addiction Memoir Honored as Finalist in 2018 International Book Awards LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services

VIBE Launches "Urban Asia Vol. 1" Hip Hop and Rap Compilation Series VIBE magazine teams with Hong Kong based B2 Music to launch a new "Best of Asian Hip Hop" series. The first of its kind, "Urban Asia Vol. 1" includes hits from top Chinese superstars Jackson Wang, Higher Brothers and Edison Chen, as well as bangers from India, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Mongolia. This series captures the new Urban Asia Movement at its best. - May 09, 2018 - B2 Music

K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media

The Sports Circus Radio Show Extends Their National Coverage and Joins KHKA Honolulu The Sports Circus is an iconic prime time sports radio talk show carried over iHeartRADIO, NBC News and Sports, and Westwood One News radio affiliates. The Sports Circus announced today that it extended its nationally syndicated footprint to the Hawaiian Islands. - April 02, 2018 - The Sports Circus

ACTC Radio Wins Top National Honor Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Names WPPB The Pulse 2018 National High School Radio Station of the Year. - March 14, 2018 - WPPB The Pulse

Sundays With The Rat Pack Premieres on Crooner Radio CroonerRadio.com - Crooner Radio Online - All Crooners, All the Time! - October 27, 2017 - Crooner Radio

Online Radio Station Plays Only the Crooners Shows include The Sounds of Sinatra, Swingin' Saturdays & Crooners and Cocktails. - February 13, 2017 - Crooner Radio

66 Raw Radio Invites You to Join Them for the Bigga Rankin Street N Greet Tour (Baltimore/DMV Edition) 66RAW will join Team Bigga Rankin to hold an exclusive National Meet & Greet and networking event known as Bigga Rankin's "Street N Greet Tour" on January 25, 2017 from 9pm-1am at 66 Raw Radio Studio's SkyRoom Events Space. This event will be broadcasted Live on the world famous 66RAW Radio... - January 25, 2017 - 66 RAW, LLC

"101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" Book Now Available "101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting" is a light, fun, easy-to read book of songwriting tips for the novice and the professional alike. "Smashing book" -Narada Michael Walden. "If you only read one songwriting book this year, this is the one!" -Alan Roy Scott (writer for Celine Dion, gloria Estefan, Luther Vandross). - November 07, 2016 - Themusiclibrary.org

66 Raw Radio Holds Exclusive "Raw Power Summit" During the 12th Annual A3C Festival 66 Raw Radio will partner with Patchwerk Recording Studio and IdOMusic to hold an exclusive industry workshop called the "Raw Power Summit," one of Atlanta's exclusive industry mixers during the 12th Annual A3C Festival. - September 29, 2016 - 66 RAW, LLC

66 Raw Radio Signs on as an Official Media Sponsor at the 15th Annual Women’s Expo and Conference 66 Raw Radio will be an official media sponsor at the 15th annual Women’s Expo and Conference and the Maryland Antique Unique and Modified Car Show. The Women’s Expo and Conference will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the Community College of Baltimore County in the athletic and wellness... - September 29, 2016 - 66 RAW, LLC

KCMJ Introduces New Show Host 101 Class, Develop Your Fully Prepared On-Air Personality KCMJ Radio is releasing a no cost 8-week class on how to become an on-air personality. - August 31, 2016 - KCMJ Radio

"The Sounds of Sinatra" with Sid Mark Airs Tomorrow on Crooner Radio Online Nationally Acclaimed Show "The Sounds of Sinatra" Can be listened to online on Crooner Radio. - August 06, 2016 - Crooner Radio

Crooner Radio - Online Radio Station Supported by Many Crooners and is Growing in Listenership Crooner Radio plays the best of the crooners from yesterday and today. The station has been supported by many of the crooners listeners will hear. Broadcasting live from Rancho Mirage, CA. Crooner Radio has been ranked the #1 vocal jazz station on the internet. - July 01, 2016 - Crooner Radio

Operation T.A.L.K to Host Fundraising Event 1st Annual Motorcycle Run and Casino Night to support the military community and prevent active duty and veteran suicide. - April 16, 2015 - Operation TALK

New Show: World Health News with Dr. David Samadi Chief of Robotic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, Dr. David Samadi accepts the appointment as am970 The Asnwer (WNYM) & am570 The Mission (WMCA) Chief Medical Correspondent. Dr. David Samadi joins WNYM 970 AM’s line up which includes SNL’s Alumni Joe Piscopo & New York radio legend... - March 09, 2015 - AM970 The Asnwer WNYM

Double E Promotions Takes Home the Radio Servant Award at the 11th Annual USAGEM Awards Perry Edge, President of Double E Promotions, is proud to announce that leading Country and Gospel promotional company, Double E Promotions, has received the USAGEM Radio Servant Award at this years awards show. - December 01, 2014 - Double E Promotions

Hit Group Shenandoah Releases First Single in 20 Years “Mary Had A Little Lamb” Exclusively with Double E Promotions Perry Edge, President of Double E Promotions, is proud to announce the exclusive release of Shenandoah’s new single, “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” to Country Gospel radio, on the Double E Promotions 2014 Christmas Compilation Disk, due out in December. It’s been twenty years since... - November 24, 2014 - Double E Promotions

Coolio Finally Comes Clean About "Weird Al" Yankovic Controversy, Bad Record Contracts, "Yo Mama" Jokes and More on Chris Brake Show Rapper, comedian and chef Coolio opened up about "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tommy Boy Records, fighting with a Big Brother contestant, "Yo Mama" jokes, cooking against Rachel Ray with Guy Fieri and much more in a recent interview with the Chris Brake Show. - October 16, 2014 - Chris Brake Show

New Podcast "UCF Knightline Podcast " Now Available UCF Knightline Podcast, (http://www.ucfknightlinepodcast.com), a podcast about UCF football and former UCF players in the NFLCFL, has been released and is available to listeners for subscription on YouTube, Sound Cloud, iTunes, and Stitcher. The UCF Knightline Podcast focuses on weekly game previews,... - September 27, 2014 - UCF Knightline Podcast

Sandra Day O'Connor and H. Alan Day Presenting at National Book Festival in Washington D.C. Sandra Day O'Connor penned the foreword to her brother H. Alan Day's new memoir "The Horse Lover: A Cowboy's Quest to Save the Wild Mustangs" and will interview him at the Library of Congress National Book Festival this Saturday, August 30 in Washington D.C. - August 27, 2014 - LWS Literary Services

Bluegrass Radio Personality is Leaving the Airwaves After 30 Years of Broadcasting Carol Beaugard, Radio DJ on WFDU-FM and WAMU’s "Bluegrass Country" Will Host Last Show on June 20th to Pursue a Career in Acting. - June 19, 2014 - WFDU, 'Blue Express'

New Radio Station Comes to Hendricks County on 98.9 FM This new FM radio station will be playing the music listeners what to hear. - March 03, 2014 - XRBRadio.com

The Beatles Radio Mini-Series Comes to XRB Radio This radio mini-series, The Beatles’ 50 Most Memorable Moments, will take you back to February, 1964, when everyone experienced the single event that changed Rock-n-Roll forever. - February 20, 2014 - XRBRadio.com

Unspoken Cures Announces Development of Cutting Edge Weight Loss Book Matt Ryncarz, co-host of the Unspoken Cures Radio Show is authoring a book about effective weight loss. Mr. Ryncarz has lost well over 100 pounds while transforming his body into a fit and muscular physique. The book will tell his struggles while providing breakthrough research on the fight against obesity. - October 29, 2013 - Unspoken Cures Radio

Unspoken Cures Radio Show to Validate Kevin Trudeau’s Natural Cure Information Unspoken Cures Radio, the number one talk show on The Arena Sports Network, is set to investigate and validate natural health claims that Kevin Trudeau has made in the past. “I used to work with Kevin and I am a believer in the information he was trying to disseminate,” said Donald Barrett. - October 22, 2013 - Unspoken Cures Radio

WKYXZ Now Has Exclusive Sponsorship Opportunities Available WKYXZ - The Total Music Mix! now has a few exclusive sponsorship opportunities available for specialty programming they now offer to their listeners. - October 16, 2013 - WKYXZ - The Total Music Mix!

Fusion Power Hour Discusses Tom Hanks and Rise of Type 2 Diabetes Fusion Power Hour: Real Health Talk, the number one talk show on The Arena Sports Network, is set to discuss the American epidemic of diabetes, Saturday, October 19th at 9am EST. “115 million people are affected with type 2 diabetes, including a majority of my family and with Tom Hank’s... - October 15, 2013 - Unspoken Cures Radio

Fusion Power Hour Debuts as the Number One Talk Show on The Arena Sports Network Fusion Power Hour: Real Health Talk debuted on October 5, 2013 and is now the leading talk radio show on The Arena Sports Network. - October 09, 2013 - Unspoken Cures Radio

Carol Beaugard to Make Off-Broadway Debut Renowned Bluegrass DJ and Artist, Carol Beaugard to Star in “The Plastic Couch” as Part of the Strawberry Theatre Festival at the Hudson Guild Theater - February 27, 2013 - WFDU, 'Blue Express'

Victoria Jackson Tells All on GluckRadio Celebrity Victoria Jackson sits down with Dr. Gluck to talk about her conversion from SNL actress to Tea Party darling. - February 24, 2013 - GluckRadio

Anti-Aging Scientist Aubrey De Grey on GluckRadio Anti-aging scientist Aubrey de Grey has appeared on GluckRadio, podcast hosted by Dr. Errol Gluck. - January 24, 2013 - GluckRadio

23 Double E Promotions Artist’s Chart on 6 National Charts for Jan of 2013 Double E Promotions celebrates having twenty three artists make their mark on six national gospel radio charts for Jan of 2013 with the Parish Family’s new single “Only One,” reaching the #6 position on the National Christian Voice Country Gospel Top 100. Twenty one Double E singles... - January 13, 2013 - Double E Promotions

CIO Talk Radio Interviews Expert on eDiscovery Cost Containment Versus Risk CIO Talk Radio presents, “Balancing eDiscovery Cost Containment vs. Risk” featuring subject matter expert, Caroline Sweeney, the Director of Practice Group Technology Services at Dorsey & Whitney LLP. The topics will cover a wide array of strategies organizations can employ in their eDiscovery processes including how to reduce costs, make them more predictable and balance costs against risks. - November 30, 2012 - Global CIO Media, LLC

CIO Talk Radio Assembles Panel of Experts Share Their eDiscovery Insights CIO Talk Radio is producing an in-depth show with a panel of experts to complement its series on eDiscovery. The panel will include top industry practitioners Barb Kunkel, CIO at Troutman Sanders, LLP and Karen Hendrickson, Chief Practice Support Officer at Hogan Lovells LLP. The panel will tackle issues... - November 17, 2012 - Global CIO Media, LLC

CIO Talk Radio Explores Government eDiscovery Needs and Challenges Ongoing debate over government eDiscovery regulatory compliance requires government agencies to capture more data for possible investigation and scrutiny. CIO Talk Radio investigates how government entities are handling the costs and risks associated with government eDiscovery as well as the latest on regulatory compliance. - November 10, 2012 - Global CIO Media, LLC

Online Radio’s Wireless Future Resides in Dashboards Internet Radio has been available in cars for some time now. Online radio giants now face healthy new competition with Cyber-FM arriving alongside them in 2013 Model Year cars. GM, Ford, Chrysler, BMW/Mini and Mercedes Benz vehicles, equipped with the appropriate technology package from the factory,... - October 28, 2012 - CyberFM

Carol Beaugard to Star in "Plaza Suite" Well-Known Radio DJ and Bluegrass Artist Stars in the Popular Neil Simon Comedy in Rhinebeck, NY. She will also be seen on Television in NBC’s "SMASH" and the CBS Crime Drama "Golden Boys." - October 15, 2012 - WFDU, 'Blue Express'

Dr. Errol Gluck of GluckRadio Interviews Wiccans Dr. Errol Gluck, host of podcast GluckRadio, interviewed Lady Shadowe and Starr Ravenhawk, two NYC Wiccans. - September 27, 2012 - GluckRadio

San Antonio Internet Radio Station Earns Windows Media Guide Editors Pick San Antonio Internet Radio Station Receives Windows Media Guide Editors Pick; San Antonio Dance Radio Gets picked by Windows Media Guide as Top Electronic Station. - September 20, 2012 - San Antonio Dance Radio

Can Revenue-Share Save the Music Industry? IMRadio realized a royalty issue four years ago when it went live. Currently poised to begin a new era of revenue and profit generation, IMRadio.com already has 85,000 independent musicians' original "royalty-free" songs in its radio rotation. The revenue-share model is designed to provide a larger percentage of the revenue stream into IMRadio, its partners and especially its independent musicians’ pockets. - September 06, 2012 - IMRadio, Inc

GluckRadio Host Dr. Errol Gluck Interviews Members of Occupy Wall Street Host of GluckRadio podcast, Dr. Errol Gluck, interviewed two important members of the Occupy Wall St. protest movement on Friday, August 31st. The guests were Justin Wedes, a key figure in press relations, and Pete Dutro, a key figure in the financial management of Occupy Wall St. The GluckRadio podcast... - September 06, 2012 - GluckRadio

23 Double E Promotions Artist’s Chart on 6 National Charts for Sept of 2012 Double E Promotions celebrates having twenty three artists make their mark on six national gospel radio charts for Sept of 2012 with Marty Raybon’s new single “I’ve Seen What He Can Do,” reaching the #1 position on the National Christian Voice Country Gospel Top 100. Twenty four... - September 06, 2012 - Double E Promotions

Leading Country & Gospel Radio Promoter, Double E Promotions, Promotes Marty Raybon’s Single, “I’ve Seen What He Can Do,” to #1 On the National Christian Voice Chart Perry Edge, President of Double E Promotions, is proud to announce Grammy winning artist, Marty Raybon’s new single, “I’ve Seen What He Can Do,” has hit the number one position on the national Christian Voice Christian Country Top 100 radio chart for September of 2012. “I’ve... - September 06, 2012 - Double E Promotions

Main Line Broadcasting Chooses Urban Voices Mainline Communications urban power house WGZB B96.5 Louisville has chosen Urban Voices' Al Twitty as their new signature voice for imaging. Phillip David March, Program Director of B96.5 and Magic 101.3 says: "We were looking for a new sound with good energy and a hip hop style for B 96 and we... - September 03, 2012 - Urban Radio Group

23 Double E Promotions Artist’s Chart on 6 National Charts for August of 2012 Double E Promotions celebrates having twenty three artists make their mark on six national gospel radio charts for August of 2012 with the Parish Family’s new single “Only One” reaching the #3 spot on the National Christian Voice Country Gospel Top 100. Twenty Two Double E singles... - August 04, 2012 - Double E Promotions

Musera Radio Introducing the Monthly "Musera Music Charts" Chosen by Listeners: Keyshia Cole, Jay-Z, Linkin Park Shine in Debut Musera Internet Radio introducing the Musera Music Charts. The Charts are the top ten songs in each Musera station, chosen by the listeners. Keyshia Cole, Jay-Z and Linkin Park shine in the chart's debut. - August 02, 2012 - The First Class Broadcasting Corporation