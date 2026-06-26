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John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
OneUp Networks Surpasses 1,000 Successful Cloud Migrations While Expanding Managed IT and Cloud Hosting Services
The cloud hosting and managed IT provider marks a major milestone while continuing to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure, cybersecurity protection, and 24/7 support to businesses nationwide. - June 12, 2026 - OneUp Networks
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
Quad State Internet Expands DWDM Transport to 400 Gbps Wavelengths Across Paducah Network, with Metropolis Rollout Coming Soon
Quad State Internet (QSI) is launching commercial 400 Gbps DWDM transport in Paducah, KY, with Metropolis, IL next. Built on a 40-channel C-Band system, the upgrade delivers up to 16 Tbps per path and brings hyperscale-class capacity to the region. It boosts local interconnection, supports the Paducah IX, reduces latency, and strengthens regional infrastructure, aligning both sides of the river with next-gen optical capability. - November 25, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Launches the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN)
Quad State Internet has launched the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN) - a regional initiative connecting schools, universities, labs, and Learning and Design Centers across its 100 Gbps backbone. Scalable to 400 Gbps, WKSI-ERN enables research, collaboration, and innovation, linking participants to the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE-35) for low-latency, high-performance connectivity throughout the central United States. - November 16, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams
Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial... - October 16, 2025 - Mitech Partners, LLC
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches “Jobs in London, UK” App – A Powerful Android Solution Helping Job Seekers Connect with Real Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a global digital development agency with over 15 years of experience in building practical web and mobile solutions, announces the official launch of its newest Android application – Jobs in London, UK – a free mobile job search tool that simplifies how people explore,... - July 24, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Quad State Internet Opens 2025 Application Cycle for “Connectivity for Hope” Program
Quad State Internet has opened applications for its 2025 Connectivity for Hope program, offering free or discounted fiber Internet to nonprofits and community organizations in its service area. The initiative supports groups making a meaningful impact through outreach, housing, food security, and more. Previous recipients included the Washington Street Warming Center, The Refuge Church Mission, and Martha’s Vineyard. - July 15, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Powerful "Jobs in Canada" Android App to Help Job Seekers Worldwide Connect with Canadian Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a trusted name in mobile and web application development since 2009, announces the release of the Jobs in Canada App, now available for free on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to empower job seekers across the globe by giving them easy access to verified employment... - July 15, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Element8 Names Samual Curtis as CEO and Mike Field as EVP & General Manager of Texas Operations
Element8, a leading internet service provider serving North Texas communities, is proud to announce a strategic leadership expansion that aligns with the company’s mission to drive broadband access and innovation across underserved regions. Samual Curtis, founder and current CEO of... - July 07, 2025 - element8 Internet
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and... - July 05, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Rad Web Hosting Cloud VPS Offers Affordable Alternative to Major Cloud Service Providers
Rad Web Hosting, a trusted provider of web hosting solutions, has announced the launch of its enhanced Cloud VPS services, designed to offer an affordable and reliable alternative to costly cloud solutions from major providers. With competitive pricing, powerful performance, and straightforward... - May 30, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Quad State Internet Launches New 2Gbps Fiber Plan for All Connected Homes
Quad State Internet has launched a new 2Gbps fiber plan, now available to all homes connected to its network. The service offers 2Gbps download and 1Gbps upload speeds, with a free equipment upgrade included. Higher tiers, including 5, 8, 10, 25Gbps, and beyond, are still also available by request. This move strengthens Quad State’s mission to deliver high-performance, future-ready Internet across Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. - May 11, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Advocates for Fair Broadband Policies at Kentucky PSC Hearing
Quad State Internet submitted comments to the Kentucky PSC advocating for fair broadband policies, addressing municipal regulatory gaps, transparency in pole attachment standards, excessive local franchise fees, and ongoing PSC oversight to support broadband expansion in Kentucky. - May 03, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Granted CLEC Status in State of Kentucky
Quad State Internet has been granted CLEC status by the Kentucky PSC, officially recognizing it as a public utility. This milestone enables QSI to expand internet and telecom services across Kentucky, especially in underserved areas, supporting its mission to improve statewide connectivity. - March 24, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
UnitedWebSoft Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in Web Development and Digital Solutions
UnitedWebSoft, a well-established web development and design agency, is commemorating 15 years of delivering innovative digital solutions to businesses worldwide. Since its founding in 2009, the company has played a significant role in shaping the digital landscape by providing scalable, tailored,... - March 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Rad Web Hosting Commits 5% of Every Order to California Wildfire Relief Efforts
Clients can now support the California wildfire relief and restoration efforts simply by placing an order through the Rad Web Hosting website. - January 26, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Redefining Connectivity: BroadSat Technologies Appoints Visionary Leader Gill Eapen as Chief Strategy & Operating Officer to Drive AI-Powered Innovation
Driving the Next Era of Digital Connectivity with AI-Powered Solutions for Telemedicine, Remote Learning, Edge Computing, Broadcast Internet, and Content Delivery. - January 16, 2025 - BroadSat Technologies
YNXO Inc. Launches AI-Driven Social Platform
Ynxo Inc., a developer of AI-driven social platforms, has officially launched its latest online social product, YNXO. The platform uses artificial intelligence technology to help users access personalized content, create digital avatars, and build unique social networks based on shared interests, values and needs. - January 15, 2025 - YNXO Inc.
Marshmallow Studio Ushers in a New Age for AI with Losi, Unified Intelligence for Everybody
"I never knew how much more I could do with AI till I used Losi, it is one of the greatest things I ever used," shared Lash - November 23, 2024 - Marshmallow Studio
Response to Senator Warner's Letter to NameSilo
Following is NameSilo's official statement in response to Senator Warner's letter to them: We appreciate Senator Warner's concern and acknowledge Meta’s efforts to combat election interference. However, a more comprehensive consultation with industry stakeholders could have better framed... - October 25, 2024 - NameSilo LLC
Clevercast Upgrades AI-Powered Multilingual Live Streaming
Clevercast today launched the latest version of its flagship AI solution, which surpasses 99% accuracy in real-time closed captioning and audio translations for live streams. - October 24, 2024 - Clevercast
QUILT and Community Partners Announce "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" to Drive Innovation, Digital Equity, and Community Well-Being
QUILT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities, is proud to launch "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" in collaboration with leading community-based organizations and corporate partners. This initiative, unveiled during a press... - September 03, 2024 - The Quilt Corporation NFP Inc
Global Technical Systems (GTS) and mLogica Collaborate to Launch an Advanced Innovation Lab Demonstrating Leading-Edge Hardware and Software Technologies
In this state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, customers can explore ultra-high-performance solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realms of hardware and software. From blazing-fast high-performance servers and edge devices to innovative AI-enabled hyper-scale Big Data solutions, the lab will serve as a showcase for the future of technology. - June 12, 2024 - mLogica LLC
mLogica UK Announces Strategic Collaboration with PwC UK for Gen AI Enhanced Mainframe Modernization Services to the Cloud
Leveraging automated mainframe modernization solutions, mLogica UK and PwC UK to accelerate cloud adoption. - May 21, 2024 - mLogica LLC
The Creators of NordVPN Launches NordStellar, a New Threat Exposure Management Platform for Businesses
Leading cybersecurity company Nord Security introduces NordStellar, a threat exposure management platform for businesses. Created by developers of market-leading VPN solution NordVPN, the enterprise cyber threat exposure management platform helps businesses detect and respond to cyber threats, secure data access, safeguard accounts, prevent fraud, and reduce the risk of ransomware attacks. - May 03, 2024 - NordVPN
NordPass Research: Most Americans Find Password Loss as Stressful as a Personal Illness
Around 60% of Americans consider password loss as stressful as a personal injury or an illness, financial problems, or dismissal from work. This statistic was revealed by the survey of NordPass, which aimed to investigate the effects increasing cybersecurity demands have on internet users’ mental health. - May 01, 2024 - NordVPN
The Developers of NordVPN Are Working on a New Worldwide SIM Service
The developers of NordVPN, one of the world's most popular digital privacy and security products, are working on a new worldwide eSIM service - Saily, which will be launched this quarter. The early access sign-up is starting today. Saily, a new eSIM solution, will ensure that global connection to the internet is as smooth and effortless as possible. - January 15, 2024 - NordVPN
mLogica Supports AWS Mainframe Modernization Service to Provide Technology for Assembler and Easytrieve Modernization
Announced during AWS Re:Invent 2023, the availability of mLogica Assembler and Easytrieve modernization technology with AWS Mainframe Modernization service provides organizations with mainframe environments a path to accelerate to the benefits of AWS. - November 27, 2023 - mLogica LLC
BluBroadband ISP Announces Launch of Gigabit Internet Service on Okaloosa Island, FL
BluBroadband ISP has successfully installed the first gigabit (symmetrical) internet service in a residential single-family home on Okaloosa Island. This achievement marks BluBroadband ISP as the pioneer in delivering gigabit speeds to Okaloosa Island, showcasing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. - October 06, 2023 - BluBroadband ISP
Journey Options to Migrate Mainframe Environments to the Oracle Cloud
Leading mainframe modernization software company mLogica LLC will be participating at Oracle CloudWorld and hosting a Genius Bar session on Thursday, September 21, from 8:00 – 9:00 AM PT. mLogica’s LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite ensures each organization’s mainframe modernization journey to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is completed fast, seamlessly and cost-efficiently. - September 18, 2023 - mLogica LLC
HostIVPN Launches Its Latest Service - HostI Account Which Provide Single-Sign on and MFA for All of Existing and New Customers
HostIVPN Is proud to the launch of its newest feature - HostI Accounts. This cutting-edge platform provides a secure and streamlined approach to managing accounts for all HostI family products. HostI Accounts unifies the login, authentication, and signup processes across HostIVPN, making it... - August 11, 2023 - HostIVPN LLC
Medical Institutions Remain One of the Most Vulnerable Sectors to Ransomware Attacks
A recent ransomware report by NordLocker shows that the health sector is still very vulnerable due to numerous ransomware attacks worldwide and a flawed security situation. Last year saw 64 ransomware attacks against medical companies. Attacks were carried out not only on large public hospitals but also against private, even one-person consultation offices. - July 30, 2023 - NordVPN
NordLocker Report: A New Scary Ransomware Group is on the Rise
Researchers at NordLocker have observed a new ransomware group that is on the rise. A new ransomware group called Royal launched 26 attacks in one month. 60% of attacks have been carried out against US companies. The Royal ransomware group launched attacks in 18 countries worldwide. Attacks were primarily directed toward companies that had between 51 and 100 employees. - May 06, 2023 - NordVPN
NordLocker is No Longer in "beta": A Confident Move to Serverless Architecture
We are happy to announce that after several years of development, NordLocker – an encrypted cloud storage solution developed by the team behind NordVPN – is no longer in “beta.” Recently, NordLocker has undergone important changes, the most important being that the product migrated from the old infrastructure running on virtual machines to a new serverless architecture. - February 26, 2023 - NordVPN
Does Age Have an Impact on How We Store Our Files? NordLocker's Survey Says Yes.
Younger generations are less organized with their digital possessions but better at keeping track of unneeded files. - February 26, 2023 - NordVPN
Rad Web Hosting Publishes Guide for Growing Businesses Considering Dedicated Server Hosting
Rad Web Hosting has published a guide, "When to Consider Dedicated Server Hosting" to help Small and Medium Businesses navigate their dedicated server hosting options. - January 21, 2023 - Rad Web Hosting
John Whitford Communications Expanding Starlink Installation Reach to Arizona
John Whitford Communications is expanding their reach of communications expertise into Mohave County, Arizona. The JW Group has completed acquisition of Quickdraw Networks Kingman Arizona business. Quickdraw Networks is a Mohave County Starlink Installation company. - January 18, 2023 - John Whitford Communications
Mohave Counties Quickdraw Networks Starlink Installations Acquired by John Whitford Communications
John Whitford Communications has acquired Quickdraw Networks Starlink Installation service in Mohave County Arizona. Since 1982, John Whitford Communications has been installing Satellite systems in Arizona and California. Quickdraw Networks is now part of the JW Group. - January 05, 2023 - John Whitford Communications
Award-Winning Fiber Internet from Empire Access is Coming to Scranton
Named the Fastest Internet in the U.S. by PC Mag in 2021. - November 24, 2022 - Empire Access
New Telecom Ordinance in Paducah Allows for Local Fiber-Optic to the Home Expansion in Paducah, Kentucky – Local Companies Fast to Respond
Quad State Internet and local ISP e-Tel paving the way forward. - October 14, 2022 - Quad State Internet LLC
ZeroOutages Announces Enterprise SASE Solutions for the Manufacturing Sector
ZeroOutages, a leader in enterprise SASE, today announced a tailored version of its SASE solutions for the manufacturing sector. ZeroOutages launched these services with R&D Altanova/Advantest, a leading supplier of semi-conductor test equipment. - February 01, 2022 - ZeroOutages
Starlink for Mohave County Out of Beta Testing
Starlink beta testing has concluded and is now in full operation serving rural Mohave County users. - January 12, 2022 - John Whitford Communications
BluePrint Data’s Calls for Classifying Ransomware and Internet Security as National Security Priority
Government actions can help protect businesses from devastation and financial hardships caused by bad actors on the internet. - January 08, 2022 - BluePrint Data
NordLayer: Cybercriminals Threaten Businesses Unprepared for Work from Anywhere Reality
The pandemic forced millions of workers to leave their offices and work remotely, creating new cybersecurity challenges for companies globally. Cybercriminals took notice, causing companies to experience record-setting losses brought about by data breaches. However, remote work is not a passing... - December 30, 2021 - NordVPN
NordVPN Study: Brits Use Incognito Mode When Checking Health Issues, and Shopping for Gifts
Digital privacy expert shares 4 tips on how Britons can elevate their private browsing. - December 30, 2021 - NordVPN