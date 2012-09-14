PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1
People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI
Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra
Approyo continues to expand the team in Wisconsin. - October 17, 2019 - Approyo
Approyo continues to expand team. - October 04, 2019 - Approyo
Approyo recognized for innovation and business growth as part of Entrepreneur 360 List™ for 2019. - October 04, 2019 - Approyo
Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC
Word List Ninja announces the launch of its ground-breaking service that instantly scans text for thousands of low-engagement words, and then suggests power words that trigger strong physiological and emotional responses.
"I've seen power word lists as long as 700 to 1000 words," says CEO... - August 01, 2019 - Word List Ninja
Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives - July 12, 2019 - Approyo
12th Annual MSP 501 Identifies Top Forward-Thinking Global MSPs & Leading Trends in Managed Services. - June 21, 2019 - Approyo
Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here.
The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision
Approyo, a leading enterprise SAP HANA Solutions Provider headquartered in Milwaukee announces the addition of Sean Gilmour as CTO. Mr. Gilmour joins Approyo with decades of expertise. Most recently he led the Global Applications and Big Data Practice for Dell EMC.
“I have been working on and... - May 02, 2019 - Approyo
Fourth-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs in Healthcare, Government, Financial Services, Manufacturing & More. - April 30, 2019 - Approyo
Today, Primary Vision announced the hiring of Mark Rossano as a Contributing Writer. His role will include writing a monthly piece on the state of U.S. shale. Primary Vision has built a reputation on providing key insights on the fracturing market. The company also is responsible for one of the first... - April 29, 2019 - Primary Vision
Approyo, a leading enterprise SAP HANA Solutions Provider, today announced its presence at the 2019 SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference, the industry’s most important cloud and technology conference for SAP customers. The event takes place May 7th-9th at the Orange County Convention Center... - April 26, 2019 - Approyo
Tampa based Metasense Analytics announces the launch of its new and revolutionary health benefits analytics software BenefitsVision™. Using clear, dynamic dashboards, BenefitsVision enables employers and benefits brokers to save thousands of dollars by drilling down into their health plan data... - April 04, 2019 - Metasense Analytics, LLC
Mirror Review has listed Milwaukee based, Approyo among the top SAP solution providers in its latest magazine, “The 10 Most Agile SAP Solution Providers To Keep An Eye On In 2019.”
The magazine recently published its special issue, in which it has featured the most prominent companies that... - March 16, 2019 - Approyo
Internoc24.HOST, a leading provider for international Offshore Hosting Solutions, today took another step towards becoming one of the world's most recognized and preferred Offshore Hosting brands, launching Iceland Dedicated Server Offer within the next couple of weeks.
The new server offers in Iceland... - March 06, 2019 - Internoc24 LLC
Bare Metal Xeon E Dedicated Servers Now Available at Hivelocity Hosting - February 14, 2019 - Hivelocity Hosting
Edged Host has launched its feature-rich web hosting packages that allow you to create a website affordably and quickly. - February 09, 2019 - Edged Host
Approyo, a leading enterprise SAP HANA Solutions Provider, announced today it has been recognized in three categories of the 2018 ACQ5 2018 Global Awards by ACQ5: US - Scale-Up Company of the Year (IT Services), Approyo, US - SAP Solution Provider of the Year, Approyo and US - Gamechanger of the Year, Chris Carter, Approyo - December 21, 2018 - Approyo
The iDDNA® brand and technology are now part of LIFEdata digital health services. - December 17, 2018 - LIFEdata
In its yearly issue, “The 10 Most Inspiring Business Leaders, 2018,” Mirror Review has unveiled the inspiring stories of the business leaders who have delivered remarkable growth to their respective companies during the year of 2018.
The team at Mirror Review has listed Chris Carter, the... - December 13, 2018 - Approyo
CaseAgile announces a new release of Enterprise Composer™ add-on for Microsoft® Visio, which supports transparent exchange of BPMN diagrams designed in Visio with leading BPMN tools. CaseAgile will demonstrate capabilities of Enterprise Composer™ on upcoming "BPMN IN ACTION: Meet and Greet" event organized by The Object Management Group (OMG) in Seattle at December 10, 2018. - December 11, 2018 - CaseAgile LLC
The DoD Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment has confirmed the Pentagon is increasing cybersecurity requirements for contracts, especially in the supply chain area where DFARS compliance is necessary. - November 13, 2018 - RegDOX Solutions
Identity verification solution for world’s second largest populated country renowned and criticized for its multiple identity systems. - September 19, 2018 - IDMERIT
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives - September 13, 2018 - IDMERIT
Approyo Adds to Team and Receives Multiple Awards. - September 05, 2018 - Approyo
Inc. magazine today ranked Approyo NO. 895 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. It’s Approyo’s third straight year on the list, driven by several years of strong revenue growth. Only 20% of all companies on the list... - August 15, 2018 - Approyo
iTech Workshop, a secure, cloud-based PMS, Medical Billing, RCM software vendor announces its partnership with RAPID Healthcare Solutions where expEDIum Solution shall be offered under the name RAPID RCM to its existing client base and new clients. - August 09, 2018 - iTech Workshop Private Limited
Companies can now verify and retrieve data intelligence on businesses to secure their B-to-B interactions. - August 01, 2018 - IDMERIT
App works in conjunction with IDMverify to add another level of fraud assessment to company’s global identity verification solutions. - July 11, 2018 - IDMERIT
Approyo is excited to announce it has been named one of the 30 Most Valuable Tech Titans of 2018 by Insights Success.
“We are proud to be part of this great list of companies," said Christopher Carter, CEO of Approyo. "This achievement continues to validate our success in the SAP and... - July 11, 2018 - Approyo
Maytech, a global leader in secure file sharing for businesses since 2006, is happy to announce a new features in their ever growing list of available enterprise capabilities: Single Sign On (SSO) Login and ADFS integrations.
The new integrations enable Quatrix enterprise customers to sign in to their... - June 27, 2018 - Maytech
New additions raise the company to the top of the industry with coverage in over 90 countries. - June 27, 2018 - IDMERIT
Mirror Review has listed Approyo among the top SAP solution providers in its latest magazine, “The 10 Best SAP Solution Providers of 2018.”
The magazine has recently published its special issue, in which it has featured the most prominent companies that empower their clients with the most... - June 22, 2018 - Approyo
Leading Domain Names and Hosting Service Company gets more honors in Nigeria. - June 13, 2018 - TFhost
ClouDNS is releasing their brand new DNS Failover service after three months of Beta Testing when they have improved the service stability, performance and accuracy to meet their customer standards and requirements. With DNS Failover, the clients of ClouDNS can keep their sites and web services online... - June 07, 2018 - ClouDNS
Approyo Hires Steven Tracy to head sales efforts to strengthen North America footprint. - June 01, 2018 - Approyo
S-NET Communications, a Chicago based leader of Cloud-Based Unified Communications Solutions announces its launch of Office 356 SharePoint Migration and Development Services to provide clients with a user-friendly, feature-rich online workspace with automated workflow management capabilities to dramatically... - May 15, 2018 - S-Net Communications
TM Forum’s Excellence Awards champions the organizations that are taking the industry in new and innovative directions through collaboration and open innovation. Winners will be announced at Digital Transformation World taking place in Nice, France on May, 14th 2018. - April 04, 2018 - Zeepabyte, Inc.
CHD Expert Americas today announced that ithas appointed Darren Trista no, Chief Executive Officer. CHD-Expert founder PaulHagege will assume the role of Executive Chairman and General Manager,Catherine Kearns has been appointed President.
CHD Expert Americas today announced that it has appointed Darren... - March 27, 2018 - CHD Expert
The latest cybersecurity outrage is an announcement on February 28, 2018 of a Major Data Breach at U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Impacting Thousands of Marines, Sailors and civilians.
An unencrypted email with an attachment containing confidential information such as social security numbers, bank and credit... - March 02, 2018 - RegDOX Solutions
Today, the Zenkit team announces the release of desktop apps for macOS, Windows and Linux. With its most recent release the German startup has moved closer towards creating a flexible SaaS product that can now additionally be used on all major laptop and computer devices.
The desktop apps can be accessed... - February 26, 2018 - Zenkit
February is the most romantic month with Valentine’s Day, providing you a valid excuse for a loving getaway, CHD Expert, a global leader in aggregating, analyzing, and managing foodservice & hospitality data, has examined the hotels landscape in the most romantic destinations in the US, and offering a sneak peek to the US hospitality market. - February 23, 2018 - CHD Expert
Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router is now available on CloudBalkan. Powerful cloud based network appliances can now be used for routing and switching, cloud based network load balancing, firewalls and plenty of other network applications.
The big news opens a new page in the company's portfolio by adding... - February 06, 2018 - CloudBalkan
AWS Channel Reseller Partner status strengthens ZNetLive’s capabilities to help customers move to flexible, scalable and secure AWS Cloud. - January 31, 2018 - ZNet Technologies Private Limited
Datadeck, the data integration and visualization company, today announces the launch of its newly redesigned website together with updated features. The website revamp adds more fresh content including a features page, Slack integration information, pricing and an affiliate program breakdown. New Datadeck... - January 28, 2018 - Datadeck
ServerDeals, a subsidiary server brand operating under the Nexeon Technologies corporation, this week officially released a brand new website platform, along with new server deals and specials available to clients.
Striving to provide the infrastructure and tools necessary for companies to both operate... - January 25, 2018 - Nexeon Technologies, Inc.
Ellen Lord, the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, recently testified before Congress on the end-of-year deadline for compliance with the DFARS/NIST (SP) 800-171 cybersecurity and cyber-incident reporting requirements, giving both good and bad news to DoD contractors. - December 27, 2017 - RegDOX Solutions