Recent Headlines
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Affiliate Site to FastestVPN Now Online and Offering Subscription Access to the Service
FastestVPN.net is now online and a legitimate and alternate means by which to subscribe and gain access to FastestVPN service. The site is an informative site in regard to VPN technology, contains some helpful network tools, and offers access to a VPN service which the site is affiliated. - July 07, 2026 - FastestVPN
Sequentum Cloud Named Finalist in 2026 CODiE Awards for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform
Sequentum Cloud named 2026 CODiE Finalist for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform — second consecutive year. This year's nomination highlights Agent Builder: AI-generated web data agents from prompts, refined in the Visual Editor, deployed with full auditability. - June 22, 2026 - Sequentum
Sequentum Launches Agent Builder: AI-Generated Web Data Pipelines with Deterministic, Repeatable Execution
Sequentum launches Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud, a new AI capability that turns natural language prompts into versioned, deterministic web data agents in minutes. Customize to production-grade in the Visual Editor. Accessible via MCP, API, or UI. SOC 2 Type II. - May 21, 2026 - Sequentum
Century Host LLC Becomes Fully Licensed and Expands Into Long Term Residential Housing
Century Host LLC announces full licensing status and the official launch of its long term residential housing division, expanding beyond short term rentals into structured multi month and annual leasing solutions across multiple U.S. markets. - March 01, 2026 - Century Host
Conner Carter Details Long Term Vision Behind Century Host LLC and The Century Foundation, Positioning the Companies as Scalable Platforms for Technology and Beyond
Conner Carter outlines his long term vision for Century Host LLC and The Century Foundation, focusing on building scalable, technology driven platforms across multiple industries. The announcement highlights Carter’s founder led strategy centered on integration, operational efficiency, and responsible growth designed to support modern business and lifestyle needs. - January 04, 2026 - Century Host
Sequentum Cloud Introduces Command Templates and Enhanced In-App Subscriptions
The latest release of Sequentum Cloud introduces Command Templates, a powerful new capability that standardizes and accelerates the management of scraping agents, ensuring consistency and efficiency across teams. This update also includes UI improvements and an enhanced in-app subscriptions featuring pricing tiers, a real-time usage dashboard, and an improved sign-up process, all designed to simplify user experience and strengthen payment security. - October 26, 2025 - Sequentum
Amesn.com Announces Premium Domain AtlantaDress.com Now Available For Sale
AtlantaDress.com, a high-value premium domain, is now officially available for acquisition through Amesn.com, offering fashion retailers, entrepreneurs, and online startups a powerful foundation for brand growth in the digital marketplace. - September 10, 2025 - Amesn
Domainz.site Rebrands to Amesn.com : A New Era for Digital Naming
Amesn Ushering in a new era of digital naming with a sharper focus on premium domains, strategic branding, and mission-driven identity solutions for startups and modern digital businesses worldwide. - August 06, 2025 - Amesn
FlairAI Ltd. Launches Quebius AI Communication Platform
FlairAI introduces new chatbot technology focused on contextual understanding and business automation - June 03, 2025 - FlairAI Ltd.
e2CEO Celebrates Golf Tournament Success, Strengthens Commitment to Childhood Cancer Fight
The SCOC/CHOA 13th Annual Golf Tournament was a resounding success, bringing together 122 golfers and raising significant funds in support of vital initiatives in the fight against childhood cancer. "At e2CEO, we take immense pride in supporting such a special and meaningful cause. Giving... - May 30, 2025 - e2CEO LLC
Rad Web Hosting Cloud VPS Offers Affordable Alternative to Major Cloud Service Providers
Rad Web Hosting, a trusted provider of web hosting solutions, has announced the launch of its enhanced Cloud VPS services, designed to offer an affordable and reliable alternative to costly cloud solutions from major providers. With competitive pricing, powerful performance, and straightforward... - May 30, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance. - May 15, 2025 - Attribution Inc.
e2CEO Proudly Supports Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction Benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
e2CEO is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction, an event dedicated to bringing together golf enthusiasts and community leaders in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, helping raise funds and awareness to the community to battle all types of childhood cancers. - May 11, 2025 - e2CEO LLC
Internet Infrastructure Coalition Partners with HostingJournalist Global News Magazine to Strengthen Member Advocacy
i2Coalition, a leading North American trade association and voice for web hosting companies, CSPs, data centers, MSPs, and registrars, has initiated a partnership with HostingJournalist.com, a leading online news magazine for the global cloud, hosting and data center industry. i2Coalition now offers its more than 85 members low-threshold access to the HostingJournalist.com news platform through which members can self-publish their business content instantly alongside the editorial news. - April 19, 2025 - HostingJournalist
expEDIum Announces the Launch of expEDIum Office EHR
expEDIum announces the Q2 2025 launch of expEDIum Office EHR, a gastroenterology-focused EHR designed to streamline workflows, enhance patient care, and ensure compliance with industry standards. - February 08, 2025 - expEDIum
Sequentum Announces the Launch of Public Cloud API for Programmatic Agent Control
Sequentum, a leading provider of enterprise-grade web data extraction solutions, is proud to announce the release of its now public cloud API. The cloud API for their v4, Sequentum Cloud platform, empowers users to programmatically control and manage their agents, enabling seamless integration and enhanced automation for web data extraction workflows. - February 05, 2025 - Sequentum
Rad Web Hosting Commits 5% of Every Order to California Wildfire Relief Efforts
Clients can now support the California wildfire relief and restoration efforts simply by placing an order through the Rad Web Hosting website. - January 26, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Heirloom Welcomes Sherri Chambers, Former TikTok Strategist, to Board
Heirloom Cloud Corporation, a leader in memory preservation and digital legacy solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Sherri Chambers to its Board of Advisors, effective immediately. Sherri Chambers, formerly the Global Head of Brand Strategy at TikTok, brings a wealth of experience in... - January 23, 2025 - Heirloom Cloud Corporation
Introducing MassiveRealm: Real-Time Infrastructure for Massive Multi-User Interactions
The recently launched MassiveRealm offers a free trial for its real-time infrastructure platform, supporting massive multi-user interactions. Leveraging WebRTC Data Channels, WebSockets, UDP, and WebTransport, it ensures global, fast, and reliable communication. Ideal for multiplayer games, metaverse apps, and educational tools, it features efficient data transmission, global deployment, low-code setup, real-time analytics and cross-platform support. - November 14, 2024 - MassiveRealm
Clevercast Upgrades AI-Powered Multilingual Live Streaming
Clevercast today launched the latest version of its flagship AI solution, which surpasses 99% accuracy in real-time closed captioning and audio translations for live streams. - October 24, 2024 - Clevercast
Debt Recovery Reimagined: PaymentVision’s Digital Solutions Drive Industry Success
Collaboration in Action: Debt Collection in the Digital Age Webinar - May 07, 2024 - PaymentVision
Techmap Launches Workplace Search Engine for Tech Talent Connection
Techmap, a leading provider of HR technology solutions, announces the launch of its Workplace Search Engine, designed to facilitate connections between tech enthusiasts and workplaces globally. - February 21, 2024 - Techmap GmbH
expEDIum Announces Successful Partnership with Medical Billing Service & Long-Term Care Medical Group, Inc.
Expanding its footprint in the healthcare industry, expEDIum is excited to announce the successful collaboration with Long-Term Care Medical Group, Inc. The partnership, initiated in October 2022, has flourished into a dynamic relationship, with Ms. Balwinder Bains, owner of the Medical Billing... - February 08, 2024 - expEDIum
expEDIum Introduces Office EHR and InstaPay, Along with Strategic Rebranding
Expanding its healthcare technology offerings, iTech announces expEDIum Office EHR, a robust Electronic Health Records (EHR) solution, alongside the unveiling of expEDIum InstaPay (eIP) for patient online payment convenience. This move signifies iTech's commitment to delivering practical,... - December 17, 2023 - expEDIum
New Muslim Marriage and Dating App "Joon" Launched on Oct. 20, 2023
Joon, a Muslim Marriage app designed around facilitating conversations is proud to launch and be available for download to all new users in North America. - November 09, 2023 - Joontech LLC
MobiusPay Named to Inc.’s Second Annual Power Partner Awards
Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth. - October 30, 2023 - MobiusPay
AirData UAV Partners with Sony Electronics to Provide Fleet Management for Airpeak S1 Drone
AirData Empowers Airpeak S1 Pilots: Automating Flight Data Management for Enhanced Safety, Efficiency, and Compliance AirData UAV today announced a partnership with Sony Electronics Inc. to provide automated and comprehensive fleet data management for the Sony’s Airpeak S1 Drone. AirData is... - September 19, 2023 - AirData UAV
iTech Unveils a White Paper on the Value of Revenue Cycle Management Solutions for Gastroenterology/ASC Practices
iTech has released a white paper focused on the pivotal role of RCM solutions in optimizing financial operations for GI and ASC practices. With insights drawn from industry experts and real-world case studies, it outlines how iTech's advanced RCM solutions can streamline billing processes, enhance revenue capture, and reduce administrative burdens, leading to improved financial outcomes. - August 12, 2023 - expEDIum
FullHost Unveils New Secure File Sync & Share Solution
FullHost, a Canadian leader in managed hosting services, announced the launch of its Secure File Sync & Share Solution today. This advanced platform provides secure file access, sharing, and storage, all while ensuring data remains in Canada. With features designed to enhance productivity, collaboration, and security, it offers flexible, affordable pricing to suit individual users and larger teams alike. - July 13, 2023 - FullHost
HostFe Launches Operations in Dubai, UAE, Elevating Cloud Web Hosting Services in the Region
HostFe.com, a leading provider of web hosting solutions based in Bengaluru Karnataka India, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for HostFe as it aims to meet the growing demand for reliable and cutting-edge cloud web hosting services in the region. - June 27, 2023 - HostFe
TimeXtender Launches XPilot, An AI-Powered Data Integration Co-Pilot
TimeXtender has announced the launch of XPilot, a ChatGPT-powered data integration co-pilot that can be used in conjunction with their holistic data integration tool. - June 14, 2023 - TimeXtender
TimeXtender Announces Acquisition of BI Builders as Part of Long-Term Growth Strategy
TimeXtender, a data management and automation software company based in Aarhus, announced today that it has acquired BI Builders, a data automation software company based in Stavanger, Norway. - April 13, 2023 - TimeXtender
Modius Inc. Announces the Appointment of Oper8 Global as a Reseller
Modius Inc., a leading provider of innovative data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions, has announced the appointment of Oper8 Global as a reseller for Australia and Europe. Oper8 Global is a prominent Data Security Infrastructure solutions provider with a reputation for providing... - March 28, 2023 - Modius Inc
iTech Announces RCM Services Partnership with EllipseIntel for Gastroenterology / ASC Market
iTech Workshop, a leading provider of secure, cloud-based Medical Billing & Practice Management Software and RCM Services, has announced a strategic partnership with EllipseIntel Solutions. - February 10, 2023 - expEDIum
EnergyPrint Named Premier Member of EPA’s 2022 Certification Nation Program
EnergyPrint earned ENERGY STAR certification for 15 buildings, making them a Premier Member of the EPA's Certification Nation. - January 30, 2023 - EnergyPrint
Rad Web Hosting Publishes Guide for Growing Businesses Considering Dedicated Server Hosting
Rad Web Hosting has published a guide, "When to Consider Dedicated Server Hosting" to help Small and Medium Businesses navigate their dedicated server hosting options. - January 21, 2023 - Rad Web Hosting
Turtle Moon Command Center Opens Beta Access to Hgraph.io, Its Hedera GraphQL API Service
Turtle Moon Command Center (TMCC), a leading crypto and NFT infrastructure company building on the Hedera network, today announced the open beta of Hgraph.io, its new Hedera GraphQL API service built for complex data aggregation, scale, and continual growth. Launched with support from The HBAR Foundation, Hgraph.io enables developers to quickly read and subscribe to complex data sets on the Hedera Network. - October 12, 2022 - Turtle Moon Command Center
Could One UX Adtech Concept Potentially Flip the Script for Video Advertising?
UX ADNET claims to have created a revolutionary concept that substantially improves the quality of a user's experience and interaction with video ads while at the same time generating direct and measurable improvements to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). A big claim for sure, yet one that may already have sparked interest. - September 24, 2022 - UX ADNET
Hostirian and Clicks and Bricks Podcast Launch FixMySocial.com
Hostirian and Clicks and Bricks Podcast Launch FixMySocial.com. The new concept aims to help small business owners succeed in social media. Busy small business owners often falter when faced with social media work, or they may have had too little time to devote or found it too much of a challenge. - August 03, 2022 - Hostirian Business IT Solutions
iTech Offers 60-Day Free Trial on expEDIum Medical Billing® Product
iTech, a leading Healthcare IT Solutions vendor specializing in delivering a secure, affordable, and comprehensive cloud-based Medical Billing & Practice Management Software, offers a 60-day free trial on their expEDIum Medical Billing® product. - June 24, 2022 - expEDIum
tDrive Aims to Disrupt Online Storage by Launching on the Telos Blockchain
tDrive announces decentralized cloud storage service for secure, private and reliable file hosting. - June 10, 2022 - tDrive
ClouDNS Launches a Brand New Monitoring Service
ClouDNS, the biggest European provider of global Managed DNS services, including GeoDNS, Anycast DNS, and DDoS protected DNS, announced the launch of a brand new service - Monitoring. - January 30, 2022 - ClouDNS
Scout APM Announces Release of External Service Monitoring
Scout has expanded its service offerings to now include microservices and managed services monitoring of Ruby, Python, and PHP web applications. - December 01, 2021 - Scout APM
Heirloom Welcomes Nicole Camarillo to the Board
Heirloom Cloud Corporation announced today that Nicole Camarillo has joined its Board of Advisors. As a Co-Founder and the Chief Talent Officer for Rebellion Defense, Camarillo really appreciates others solving big problems with innovative software solutions. She became involved with Heirloom after... - November 30, 2021 - Heirloom Cloud Corporation
Heirloom Rated a Semi-Finalist by Pepperdine Business School
Heirloom is one of the Top 70 Startups in America - November 14, 2021 - Heirloom Cloud Corporation
Heirloom Earns Four Military Friendly® Designations for 2022
Heirloom Cloud Corporation announced today that it has earned four designations for 2022 as a Military Friendly ® Brand, a Military Friendly ® Employer, a Military Friendly ® Spouse Employer, and a part of the Military Friendly ® Supplier Diversity Program. Institutions earning the... - November 12, 2021 - Heirloom Cloud Corporation
From Active Duty to Heirloom CEO
Navy Officer Leverages SkillBridge and Establishes Himself as a CEO. - November 12, 2021 - Heirloom Cloud Corporation
Pubinno Builds the Internet of Beer for the Future of Draft Beer
Tech start-up Pubinno creates an ecosystem called "Internet of Beer." With this ecosystem, Pubinno aims to bring all the stakeholders of the draft beer industry, from bartenders to breweries. Pubinno creates this ecosystem with its AI-powered technologies like Smart Tab, Smart Clean, and Smart Hub. - September 06, 2021 - Pubinno