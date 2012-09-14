PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN
ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO
TGF-β regulates multiple biological processes, including embryonic development, adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, wound healing, and inflammation. Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. AbboMax created a panel of TGF-β and TGF-β receptors antibodies. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, for many years in California. - November 23, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.
Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN
ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO
ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO
Scintica Instrumentation Inc. is excited to announce its exclusive distribution agreement with Aspect Imaging for the M-Series(TM) MRI systems for scientific research. With more than 100 MRI installations worldwide, Aspect’s compact MRI systems are self-shielding, cryogen free and do not need any... - September 18, 2019 - Scintica Instrumentation
BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure
A panel of PINK1 and Parkin antibodies was developed at Abbomax to investigate Parkinson’s disease (PD). These phosphospecific and paired antibodies would be useful tools for studies of PINK/Parkin pathways and signaling in PD. AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. AbboMax specializes in high-quality custom service and products focusing on antibody and assay development. - May 09, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.
NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., a leader in the development and manufacture of microfluidic cell sorting solutions for cell-based assays, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Basel, Switzerland-based Bucher Biotec AG. The agreement covers sales in Switzerland of NanoCellect’s WOLF®Cell... - May 01, 2019 - NanoCellect
At just 2-1/4 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for optimizing space in critical microscopy and laboratory applications. - March 14, 2019 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Scintica Instrumentation Inc. is excited to announce its recent distribution agreement for the Baker Ruskinn preclinical VelO2x hypoxia chamber for scientific research. The VelO2x system has been engineered to provide an isolated and highly controlled oxygen environment to help researchers better understand how O2 levels affect various conditions such as sleep apnea, systemic hypertension, pulmonary dysfunction, ischemia and much more. - March 07, 2019 - Scintica Instrumentation
ALPCO awards its January 2019 Diabetes Research Travel Grant to Lisa Volpatti at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. - February 05, 2019 - ALPCO
Euphrates Vascular, a company focused on the treatment of vascular occlusions, recently received 510(k) clearance for sale of its ICHOR Percutaneous Reperfusion System. ICHOR is designed to treat organized thrombus and embolic events in the peripheral vasculature. This "one size fits all" system is minimally invasive. - January 24, 2019 - Euphrates Vascular
Company aimed at becoming a leader in the treatment of vascular occlusions. - January 13, 2019 - Euphrates Vascular
GeneFluidics is the only group selected for both NIAID antimicrobial resistance diagnostics projects (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-funds-nine-antimicrobial-resistance-diagnostics-projects) and as finalists for the NIH AMR Challenge Step 2 (https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/AMRChallenge/Finalists). - December 05, 2018 - GeneFluidics Inc.
Virun® and Algarithm™ offer chill vibe at otherwise chaotic Supplyside West, serve up adult beverages enhanced with DHA and flavored like deserts, to debut new vegan O3Smoothies flavor, NOT Peanut Butter and Jelly. - November 02, 2018 - VIRUN
New AdvantaSil Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing is designed to aid pharmaceutical and biopharm manufacturers with protecting their high-value cell and drug products. The platinum-cured tubing is engineered for Single-Use applications involving cold storage and transport. It’s the first commercially-available tubing engineered for flexibility and crush resistance upon removal from a minus 86 degrees C freezer. A video on AdvantaPure’s website shows the test procedures and results. - November 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure
ALPCO announces launch of its new highly specific FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA. - October 23, 2018 - ALPCO
ALPCO announces the first recipient of its new young investigators award, the Diabetes Research Travel Grant. - October 17, 2018 - ALPCO
Tornado Spectral Systems was recognized as the winner of the "Analysis, Testing, and Quality Control" award at the prestigious CPhI Pharma Awards (2018) in Madrid, Spain. The CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most coveted recognitions in the pharma industry, celebrating innovations breaking new ground and supporting companies committed to industry excellence. - October 17, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems
ALPCO announces that its quality management system recently received the distinguished ISO 13485:2016 certification from Intertek to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of its products in the clinical diagnostics field. - October 09, 2018 - ALPCO
Trial Runners is pleased to announce additions to their executive team as well as their leadership team as a result of a fast-paced growth year. - August 17, 2018 - Trial Runners
ALPCO will promote the expansion of its STELLUX® Chemiluminescence ELISA platform, as well as its current therapeutic drug monitoring portfolio, gastroenterology testing panel, and assay qualification program at AACC’s 70th Annual Clinical Lab Expo. - July 25, 2018 - ALPCO
ALPCO and InSphero announce partnership to provide customers with a complete solution to assess beta-cell function in islet microtissue culture models. - July 24, 2018 - ALPCO
Celebrating its 25th year in business Minus K Technology, Inc. is giving away $20,000* worth of patented vibration isolators to colleges within the United States. - July 18, 2018 - Minus K Technology Inc.
ALPCO, a leading producer of research and clinical immunoassays, recently announced the launch of its STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA. The chemiluminescence ELISA features increased sensitivity to accurately quantify active GLP-1 (7-36) amide levels as low as 1.5 pg/mL with a 25 µL... - July 17, 2018 - ALPCO
Three new case studies from AdvantaPure highlight fluid transfer challenges in the biopharm and pharmaceutical industries. One study explores leak-proof container systems coupled with the goal of foam reduction. Another focuses on Single-Use molded tubing assemblies in a final fill application. The third examines how a customer decided between movable totes and two styles of clean room wall pass-through systems. - July 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure
ALPCO will promote its new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, FL. - June 19, 2018 - ALPCO
APDM Wearable Technologies has been awarded a National Institute on Aging SBIR Phase II grant totaling $1.6 million to commercialize a real-time biofeedback system. With this funding, APDM will develop the industry's first over-ground gait biofeedback rehabilitation system utilizing both visual and auditory... - June 19, 2018 - APDM Wearable Technologies
Tubing manufacturer AdvantaPure announces the completion of BPOG testing on three of its tubing lines used for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications. Two styles of silicone tubing – standard and high pressure – and the company’s weldable and sealable TPE tubing now offer full BPOG test results for extractable compounds. Tests were performed by a fully-accredited, third-party test lab using a variety of analytical techniques. Results are available upon request. - June 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure
BPOG, the BioPhorum Operations Group, recently developed a best practices guide on forecasting and demand planning involving the biopharmaceutical industry. The guide, a collaborative effort involving biomanufacturers and suppliers, is available from BPOG’s website. It aims to help manufacturers and their vendors improve understanding and communication regarding each other’s needs. A self-assessment tool for measuring companies’ current planning processes is also available from the site. - June 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure
Virun® NutraBIOsciences® and Algarithm™ Ingredients Announce O3Omega™ Smoothies Line Picked Up by Canadian Retail Giant Co-op so People Can Enjoy Plant-Based Omega 3s Every Day, the Easy Way, Notice of Allowance for Patent Covering Spray-Dried Powders Containing Non-Polar Compounds. - May 10, 2018 - VIRUN
Security, Productivity, and Industrial Control Modules included in latest version.
Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman spectrometers, released today an enhanced update of its flagship software SpectralSoft. Version 2.8 equips users with essential functionality including security... - April 11, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems
AdvantaPure has been issued a second U.S. patent for its AdvantaPass technology. The system maintains the separation of room atmospheres to minimize contamination risks in biopharm and pharmaceutical processing. Improvements that warranted the second patent include welded wall portals, the elimination of adhesives and sealants and adjustable wall flanges. The upgrades offer users more options regarding mounting and using the system. - April 06, 2018 - AdvantaPure
Vidan Diagnostics Expected to Provide Access to Unique Tests Related to Monitoring of Diabetes and Sepis. - April 05, 2018 - Vidan Diagnostics, LLC
ClinSearch, Clinical Research Specialists announces a transition in leadership at the 25-year-old clinical research site. Dr. Mark M. McKenzie is succeeding ClinSearch founder Dr. Richard A. Krause as medical director.
“I have a passion for medical care and the difference it makes in the lives... - March 10, 2018 - Wake Research Associates
Virun® NutraBIOsciences® Showcases Hot Young Musical Talent, Hosts Informative Panel Discussions and Presents its’ New Product Offering to the Masses at Inaugural Music and Food Science Event. - March 01, 2018 - VIRUN
With highly qualified sales and support staff covering both Canada and the United States and extensive expertise in supplying the life sciences with novel and high quality scientific instrumentation, Scintica is perfectly placed to partner with Oxford Optronix.
The Scintica team consists of scientists,... - February 07, 2018 - Scintica Instrumentation
Wake Research Welcomes Christine Heironimus as New Director of Business Development and Strategic Network Acceleration. - January 25, 2018 - Wake Research Associates
Single-Use filling assemblies for fill and finish applications in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processing are now available from AdvantaPure. They feature molded connections for seamless fluid flow. Supplied sterilized and ready to install, the assemblies are manufactured with tubing, bags, filters, sterile connectors, filling needles and other accessories specified by the customer. Two tubing materials are offered. - December 21, 2017 - AdvantaPure
GeneFluidics, a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development of diagnostics solutions for infectious diseases, today announced CE marking for UtiMax™ under the Directive 98/79/EC on in vitro diagnostic medical devices. UtiMax™has successfully completed a multicenter validation study and clinical testing. It does not require clinical isolates from urine cultures, enabling a rapid ID reporting in as short as 30 minutes and AST in 120 minutes for a positive ID result. - December 10, 2017 - GeneFluidics Inc.
Virun® NutraBIOsciences® Prepares to Enter the Finished Product Market with Novel Flavors and Celebrates State Organic Certification. - November 14, 2017 - VIRUN
Growing market demand for plant-based DHA omega-3 ingredients intersects with innovative food technology. - November 03, 2017 - VIRUN
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the replacement to the Hubble Space Telescope is Now Hanging Out in a Vibration-Isolating "Hammock" Supported by Minus K's Negative-Stiffness Vibration Isolators in Johnson Space Center's Vaccum Chamber A being tested. - October 28, 2017 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Adds to Strategic Partnerships across Western and Southern United States - October 04, 2017 - Wake Research Associates
AdvantaPure has launched AdvantaSil High Pressure unreinforced silicone tubing, a product designed to allow for biopharm and pharmaceutical fluid processing at higher flow rates. The tubing offers pressure usage three times that of standard silicone transfer tubing, along with benefits such as limited pumpability up to 30 psi back pressure, full vacuum capabilities on most sizes and better clarity than braided silicone hose. Full BPOG testing is in process. This product is made in USA. - September 15, 2017 - AdvantaPure
Virun® NutraBiosciences® cuts loose with Episode 3 of its continuing video series, STATIC™, and explores the vast racks of a popular big box chain, bringing attention to questionable product marketing practices. SupplySide West is right around the corner, and Virun and Algarithim will be co-hosting a picnic under a shady tree at its southern-styled mansion. - August 07, 2017 - VIRUN
Abzyme Therapeutics LLC, a biotechnology company focused on developing antibodies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, has filed a patent application entitled "Composition and Method for Diversifying Polypeptide Libraries," USPTO number 62/387,511. This is an important milestone for... - August 03, 2017 - Abzyme Therapeutics LLC
Following months of preparation, the AdvantaPure high purity tubing division of NewAge(R) Industries has gained ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification also applies to the company’s Verigenics(R) RFID division. The upgrade validates the company’s commitment to consistent, high quality processes and products. - August 03, 2017 - AdvantaPure