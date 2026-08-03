AbboMax adds over a dozen new anti-cytokeratin monoclonal antibodies to its inventory. Cytokeratins are proteins found in epithelium. A variety of cytokeratins can be used for subtyping various forms of epithelial differentiation or for the detection of possible sites of origin of tumors. Primary tumors usually recapitulate the cytokeratin profiles of the cells from which they are derived. They are one of the most effective epithelial differentiation and tumor markers. - January 13, 2021 - AbboMax, Inc.