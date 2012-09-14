PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

Good News: a Panel of TGF-Beta and TGF-Beta Receptor Antibodies is Created by Abbomax TGF-β regulates multiple biological processes, including embryonic development, adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, wound healing, and inflammation. Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. AbboMax created a panel of TGF-β and TGF-β receptors antibodies. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, for many years in California. - November 23, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

Scintica Instrumentation and Aspect Imaging Announce Exclusive Agreement for Pre-Clinical MRI Imaging Products Scintica Instrumentation Inc. is excited to announce its exclusive distribution agreement with Aspect Imaging for the M-Series(TM) MRI systems for scientific research. With more than 100 MRI installations worldwide, Aspect’s compact MRI systems are self-shielding, cryogen free and do not need any... - September 18, 2019 - Scintica Instrumentation

BPOG Extractables Testing of AdvantaPure(R)’s Key Silicone and TPE Tubing Products is Complete; Test Results Help Drug Manufacturers Compare Tubing BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure

Scientists at AbboMax Developed Antibodies Against PINK1 and Parkin to Study Parkinson’s Disease A panel of PINK1 and Parkin antibodies was developed at Abbomax to investigate Parkinson’s disease (PD). These phosphospecific and paired antibodies would be useful tools for studies of PINK/Parkin pathways and signaling in PD. AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. AbboMax specializes in high-quality custom service and products focusing on antibody and assay development. - May 09, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

NanoCellect Biomedical Begins Distribution to Europe NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., a leader in the development and manufacture of microfluidic cell sorting solutions for cell-based assays, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Basel, Switzerland-based Bucher Biotec AG. The agreement covers sales in Switzerland of NanoCellect’s WOLF®Cell... - May 01, 2019 - NanoCellect

New Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy At just 2-1/4 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for optimizing space in critical microscopy and laboratory applications. - March 14, 2019 - Minus K Technology Inc.

Scintica Instrumentation to Distribute the VelO2x Hypoxia Chamber System from Baker Ruskinn Scintica Instrumentation Inc. is excited to announce its recent distribution agreement for the Baker Ruskinn preclinical VelO2x hypoxia chamber for scientific research. The VelO2x system has been engineered to provide an isolated and highly controlled oxygen environment to help researchers better understand how O2 levels affect various conditions such as sleep apnea, systemic hypertension, pulmonary dysfunction, ischemia and much more. - March 07, 2019 - Scintica Instrumentation

ALPCO Announces January 2019 Young Investigator Award Recipient of Its Diabetes Research Travel Grant ALPCO awards its January 2019 Diabetes Research Travel Grant to Lisa Volpatti at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. - February 05, 2019 - ALPCO

Euphrates Vascular Announces FDA Clearance of the ICHOR Reperfusion System Euphrates Vascular, a company focused on the treatment of vascular occlusions, recently received 510(k) clearance for sale of its ICHOR Percutaneous Reperfusion System. ICHOR is designed to treat organized thrombus and embolic events in the peripheral vasculature. This "one size fits all" system is minimally invasive. - January 24, 2019 - Euphrates Vascular

Pulse Therapeutics and ICHOR Vascular Merge to Form Euphrates Vascular Company aimed at becoming a leader in the treatment of vascular occlusions. - January 13, 2019 - Euphrates Vascular

GeneFluidics Selected as One of Five Finalists for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic (AMR) Challenge Step 2 GeneFluidics is the only group selected for both NIAID antimicrobial resistance diagnostics projects (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-funds-nine-antimicrobial-resistance-diagnostics-projects) and as finalists for the NIH AMR Challenge Step 2 (https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/AMRChallenge/Finalists). - December 05, 2018 - GeneFluidics Inc.

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing That’s Engineered for Temperatures as Low as -112°C New AdvantaSil Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing is designed to aid pharmaceutical and biopharm manufacturers with protecting their high-value cell and drug products. The platinum-cured tubing is engineered for Single-Use applications involving cold storage and transport. It’s the first commercially-available tubing engineered for flexibility and crush resistance upon removal from a minus 86 degrees C freezer. A video on AdvantaPure’s website shows the test procedures and results. - November 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

ALPCO Launches FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO announces launch of its new highly specific FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA. - October 23, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO Announces Inaugural Young Investigators Award Recipient ALPCO announces the first recipient of its new young investigators award, the Diabetes Research Travel Grant. - October 17, 2018 - ALPCO

Tornado Spectral Systems Wins 2018 CPhI Pharma Award Tornado Spectral Systems was recognized as the winner of the "Analysis, Testing, and Quality Control" award at the prestigious CPhI Pharma Awards (2018) in Madrid, Spain. The CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most coveted recognitions in the pharma industry, celebrating innovations breaking new ground and supporting companies committed to industry excellence. - October 17, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems

ALPCO’s Quality Management System Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification ALPCO announces that its quality management system recently received the distinguished ISO 13485:2016 certification from Intertek to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of its products in the clinical diagnostics field. - October 09, 2018 - ALPCO

Trial Runners Strengthens Its Leadership Team Trial Runners is pleased to announce additions to their executive team as well as their leadership team as a result of a fast-paced growth year. - August 17, 2018 - Trial Runners

ALPCO to Exhibit at the AACC’s 70th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo ALPCO will promote the expansion of its STELLUX® Chemiluminescence ELISA platform, as well as its current therapeutic drug monitoring portfolio, gastroenterology testing panel, and assay qualification program at AACC’s 70th Annual Clinical Lab Expo. - July 25, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO and InSphero Partner to Offer a Complete Solution to Assess Beta-cell Function in Islet Microtissue Culture Models ALPCO and InSphero announce partnership to provide customers with a complete solution to assess beta-cell function in islet microtissue culture models. - July 24, 2018 - ALPCO

Minus K Technology Announces Sixth U.S. Educational Giveaway Celebrating its 25th year in business Minus K Technology, Inc. is giving away $20,000* worth of patented vibration isolators to colleges within the United States. - July 18, 2018 - Minus K Technology Inc.

ALPCO Releases STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) Amide ELISA to Accurately Quantify Fasted Levels ALPCO, a leading producer of research and clinical immunoassays, recently announced the launch of its STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA. The chemiluminescence ELISA features increased sensitivity to accurately quantify active GLP-1 (7-36) amide levels as low as 1.5 pg/mL with a 25 µL... - July 17, 2018 - ALPCO

AdvantaPure® Introduces New Case Studies on Tubing, Closures and Molded Assemblies; Each Study Describes Processing Problems, Customer Goals, and Product Solutions Three new case studies from AdvantaPure highlight fluid transfer challenges in the biopharm and pharmaceutical industries. One study explores leak-proof container systems coupled with the goal of foam reduction. Another focuses on Single-Use molded tubing assemblies in a final fill application. The third examines how a customer decided between movable totes and two styles of clean room wall pass-through systems. - July 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure

ALPCO to Feature New STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at ADA’s 78th Scientific Sessions ALPCO will promote its new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, FL. - June 19, 2018 - ALPCO

APDM Wearable Technologies Awarded NIH Funding to Commercialize Novel Biofeedback System APDM Wearable Technologies has been awarded a National Institute on Aging SBIR Phase II grant totaling $1.6 million to commercialize a real-time biofeedback system. With this funding, APDM will develop the industry's first over-ground gait biofeedback rehabilitation system utilizing both visual and auditory... - June 19, 2018 - APDM Wearable Technologies

AdvantaPure® Completes Full BPOG Extractables Testing of Several Silicone and TPE Tubing Products; Provides Drug Manufacturers with Extensive Test Results for Comparison Tubing manufacturer AdvantaPure announces the completion of BPOG testing on three of its tubing lines used for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications. Two styles of silicone tubing – standard and high pressure – and the company’s weldable and sealable TPE tubing now offer full BPOG test results for extractable compounds. Tests were performed by a fully-accredited, third-party test lab using a variety of analytical techniques. Results are available upon request. - June 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure(R) Contributes to Newly-Released Forecasting and Supply Planning Guide from BPOG; Combined Effort Aims to Improve Forecasting and Demand Planning BPOG, the BioPhorum Operations Group, recently developed a best practices guide on forecasting and demand planning involving the biopharmaceutical industry. The guide, a collaborative effort involving biomanufacturers and suppliers, is available from BPOG’s website. It aims to help manufacturers and their vendors improve understanding and communication regarding each other’s needs. A self-assessment tool for measuring companies’ current planning processes is also available from the site. - June 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Virun® NutraBIOsciences® and Algarithm™ Ingredients Launch O3Omega™ Smoothies in Canada; Patent for Viruns' Spray-Dry Technology Receives Notice of Allowance in U.S. Virun® NutraBIOsciences® and Algarithm™ Ingredients Announce O3Omega™ Smoothies Line Picked Up by Canadian Retail Giant Co-op so People Can Enjoy Plant-Based Omega 3s Every Day, the Easy Way, Notice of Allowance for Patent Covering Spray-Dried Powders Containing Non-Polar Compounds. - May 10, 2018 - VIRUN

Tornado Spectral Systems Announces Feature-Packed Software Update with SpectralSoft 2.8 Security, Productivity, and Industrial Control Modules included in latest version. Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman spectrometers, released today an enhanced update of its flagship software SpectralSoft. Version 2.8 equips users with essential functionality including security... - April 11, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems

Second Patent Awarded for AdvantaPure(R)’s AdvantaPass(R) Clean Room Wall Pass-Through System AdvantaPure has been issued a second U.S. patent for its AdvantaPass technology. The system maintains the separation of room atmospheres to minimize contamination risks in biopharm and pharmaceutical processing. Improvements that warranted the second patent include welded wall portals, the elimination of adhesives and sealants and adjustable wall flanges. The upgrades offer users more options regarding mounting and using the system. - April 06, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Growing In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Set New Business Opportunities for Start Up Company Vidan Diagnostics Expected to Provide Access to Unique Tests Related to Monitoring of Diabetes and Sepis. - April 05, 2018 - Vidan Diagnostics, LLC

ClinSearch Announces Transition in Leadership Team Welcomes Mark M. McKenzie, M.D. as Medical Director ClinSearch, Clinical Research Specialists announces a transition in leadership at the 25-year-old clinical research site. Dr. Mark M. McKenzie is succeeding ClinSearch founder Dr. Richard A. Krause as medical director. “I have a passion for medical care and the difference it makes in the lives... - March 10, 2018 - Wake Research Associates

Oxford Optronix Ltd. and Scintica Instrumentation Inc. Proudly Announce Agreement on Official Product Distribution for North America With highly qualified sales and support staff covering both Canada and the United States and extensive expertise in supplying the life sciences with novel and high quality scientific instrumentation, Scintica is perfectly placed to partner with Oxford Optronix. The Scintica team consists of scientists,... - February 07, 2018 - Scintica Instrumentation

Wake Research Welcomes Christine Heironimus as New Director of Business Development and Strategic Network Acceleration Wake Research Welcomes Christine Heironimus as New Director of Business Development and Strategic Network Acceleration. - January 25, 2018 - Wake Research Associates

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces Sterile, Single-Use, Molded Filling Assemblies for Aseptic Fill and Finish Applications Single-Use filling assemblies for fill and finish applications in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processing are now available from AdvantaPure. They feature molded connections for seamless fluid flow. Supplied sterilized and ready to install, the assemblies are manufactured with tubing, bags, filters, sterile connectors, filling needles and other accessories specified by the customer. Two tubing materials are offered. - December 21, 2017 - AdvantaPure

GeneFluidics Announces CE-IVD Marking of UtiMax™ Uropathogen Identification (ID) and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) GeneFluidics, a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development of diagnostics solutions for infectious diseases, today announced CE marking for UtiMax™ under the Directive 98/79/EC on in vitro diagnostic medical devices. UtiMax™has successfully completed a multicenter validation study and clinical testing. It does not require clinical isolates from urine cultures, enabling a rapid ID reporting in as short as 30 minutes and AST in 120 minutes for a positive ID result. - December 10, 2017 - GeneFluidics Inc.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is Now Hanging Out in a Vibration-Isolating "Hammock" Supported by Minus K's Negative-Stiffness Vibration Isolators NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the replacement to the Hubble Space Telescope is Now Hanging Out in a Vibration-Isolating "Hammock" Supported by Minus K's Negative-Stiffness Vibration Isolators in Johnson Space Center's Vaccum Chamber A being tested. - October 28, 2017 - Minus K Technology Inc.

Wake Research Expands North American Presence to West Coast with Acquisition of Medical Center for Clinical Research – San Diego Adds to Strategic Partnerships across Western and Southern United States - October 04, 2017 - Wake Research Associates

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) High Pressure Silicone Tubing; Ideal for TFF Systems, Integrity Testing, Purification Processes AdvantaPure has launched AdvantaSil High Pressure unreinforced silicone tubing, a product designed to allow for biopharm and pharmaceutical fluid processing at higher flow rates. The tubing offers pressure usage three times that of standard silicone transfer tubing, along with benefits such as limited pumpability up to 30 psi back pressure, full vacuum capabilities on most sizes and better clarity than braided silicone hose. Full BPOG testing is in process. This product is made in USA. - September 15, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Virun® Seeks the Bare Naked Truth at Big Box Store in STATIC™ Episode 3, Rocks Out to All-Girl Punk Band, DROSS and Gets Caught Playing Strip Poker Virun® NutraBiosciences® cuts loose with Episode 3 of its continuing video series, STATIC™, and explores the vast racks of a popular big box chain, bringing attention to questionable product marketing practices. SupplySide West is right around the corner, and Virun and Algarithim will be co-hosting a picnic under a shady tree at its southern-styled mansion. - August 07, 2017 - VIRUN

Abzyme Files Patent Application for Self-Diversifying Antibody Platform Abzyme Therapeutics LLC, a biotechnology company focused on developing antibodies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, has filed a patent application entitled "Composition and Method for Diversifying Polypeptide Libraries," USPTO number 62/387,511. This is an important milestone for... - August 03, 2017 - Abzyme Therapeutics LLC