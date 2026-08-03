Recent Headlines
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Thar Process Unveils New Line of CO2 Bulk Delivery Systems for Any Prep SFC and Pilot Scale SFE Users
Thar has a 35-year history of building automated supercritical systems and operating R&D labs. For many years, Thar also built CO2 delivery systems to make it easier for any client to access CO2 without the inconvenience of CO2 bottles/tanks inside the lab. This automation provides a fast return on investment for company's trying to mitigate labor costs and safety risks. - February 13, 2026 - Thar Process
No Collars, No Limits: HALO Chip Brings Real-Time GPS Tracking Under the Skin
HALO Technologies, Inc. has developed an implantable GPS microchip for pets and wildlife. Now in pre-launch, The HALO Chip offers discreet, real-time tracking without external devices. - May 28, 2025 - Halo Technologies Inc
Minus K Congratulates to the following winners of their 2024/2025 Educational Giveaway
Celebrating its’ tenth year of their U.S. Educational Giveaway, Minus K Technology has to-date granted over $100,000 of its superior performing patented Negative-Stiffness low-frequency passive mechanical vibration isolators to colleges and universities in the USA. - April 03, 2025 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies Integrate CO2 Heat Pump Technology to Make Supercritical CO2 Technology a Low Cost Solution
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. The technology partnership means that Thar Process' clients can benefit from lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility in Pittsburgh and at client sites globally. - March 24, 2025 - Thar Process
ConductScience Accepted Into NVIDIA Connect Program, Advancing AI-Driven Behavioral Neuroscience Research Solutions
ConductScience joins the NVIDIA Connect program, accelerating AI advancements in behavioral research. This collaboration enhances ConductVision, ConductInsecta, ConductNest, and GaitMaster, optimizing research on locomotion, cognition, and social behavior across species. With NVIDIA’s support, ConductScience gains access to GPU-accelerated computing, engineering resources, and training, driving innovation in neuroscience, genetics, and medicine. - March 16, 2025 - ConductScience
Cenmed and ENG Scientific Partner to Deliver High-Quality Kitting and Custom Chemical Filling Solutions
Cenmed Enterprises and ENG Scientific have expanded their partnership to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions. By combining Cenmed’s supply chain expertise with ENG’s chemical formulation capabilities, the collaboration streamlines reagent kit production, specimen collection solutions, and bulk chemical filling. This partnership strengthens Cenmed’s ability to deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions. - March 07, 2025 - Cenmed
Synaps Dx Launches Digital Cognitive Screening and Alzheimer’s Testing with BrainCheck and Clarity Health Clinics
Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health introduce an innovative online Alzheimer's and cognitive health screening tool, accessible from home. Launching in Texas, with nationwide expansion planned, this telehealth solution provides families with a convenient, reliable path to early detection during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, reducing the need for in-office visits and empowering proactive cognitive care. - November 04, 2024 - SynapsDx
Valis Corporation Technology Used in Large Brain Model Project
Using Quantum-Entangled Brain Organoids for Artificial Natural and General Intelligence - September 16, 2024 - Valis Corp
ICH1132 Shows Promise in Early-Stage Tumor Growth Inhibition Studies
New comparative study of ichorbio's anti-PD-1 antibody clone RMP1-14 highlights potential for optimized cancer research protocols. - August 21, 2024 - ichorbio Ltd
Minus K Technology Announces Its Ninth Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to U.S. Colleges and Universities
Minus K Technology announces its Educational Giveaway of Vibrations Isolators to U.S. Colleges and Universities. - August 05, 2024 - Minus K Technology Inc.
SYNAPS Dx Welcomes Renowned Alzheimer’s Researcher, Dr. Donna Wilcock, to Its Scientific Advisory Board
SYNAPS Dx welcomes Dr. Donna M. Wilcock, a leading Alzheimer's researcher, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Wilcock's expertise in neuroinflammation and vascular cognitive impairment will support the advancement of the DISCERN™ diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease. This addition reinforces SYNAPS Dx’s commitment to pioneering accurate, minimally invasive diagnostics for Alzheimer's. For more info, visit SYNAPS Dx's website. - July 15, 2024 - SynapsDx
SYNAPS Dx Announces Expansion to New, State-of-the-Art Facility
SYNAPS Dx has moved to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Rockville, MD, to meet growing demand and enhance patient care. The larger space and advanced infrastructure will support more diagnostic samples and ensure timely, accurate Alzheimer's and dementia diagnoses. Fully qualified for high-complexity clinical lab testing, the facility boosts diagnostic capabilities. The expansion will also advance the DISCERN™ test, a minimally invasive tool distinguishing Alzheimer's from other dementias. - June 26, 2024 - SynapsDx
No More Acetone: Thar Process Develops Clean and Green Process to Create Sterile, Fat-Free Lecithin Powder and GMP Quality Oils for Human Consumption
Thar Process, with 34 years of expertise in supercritical fluid extraction, has developed a sustainable way to produce de-fatted lecithin powder that has less oil and longer shelf-life stability. The new process is semi-continuous and sustainable because it utilizes upcycled CO2 from waste sources instead of using toxic acetone which is the industry standard. - April 26, 2024 - Thar Process
Revvity’s EUROIMMUN and ALPCO-GeneProof Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand CE-IVD Molecular Assay Offerings
Revvity’s EUROIMMUN business, a leading provider of high-quality in-vitro diagnostic products, and ALPCO-GeneProof, a global leader in molecular diagnostics, jointly announced a strategic partnership to enhance the availability of GeneProof PCR kits throughout the European Union. This... - April 25, 2024 - ALPCO
Minus K Congratulates to the Winners of Their 2023/2024 Educational Giveaway
Minus K congratulates the four winners of the Minus K's 2023/2024 Educational Giveaway. Over $75,000 of new passive mechanical hub hertz vibration isolators have been granted to universities and colleges in the U.S. over the last ten years. - April 10, 2024 - Minus K Technology Inc.
FuseBio Presents New Data at AACR: Targeting a Functionally-Selective IL-18 (F-18) to PD-1: A Next Generation Checkpoint Inhibitor with Enhanced Anti-Tumor Activity
FuseBio's unique attenuation mechanism renders IL-18, a functionally selective IL-18, resistant to IL-18BP and 1 million percent less active in circulation and yet still retain nearly full activity when targeted to PD-1+/IL-18R+ cells, the key functional immune cells in tumors. It is designed to retain full activity of PD-1 checkpoint blockade and simultaneously deliver a functionally selective IL-18 (F-18) to preserve and enhance the anti-tumor activity of immune cells. - April 09, 2024 - Fuse Biotherapeutics
New Sustainable Lyophilization Technology Uses Supercritical CO2
The Thar group of companies have been using CO2 for extraction, purification, particle design and encapsulation for many years but recent developments point to a need for sustainable methods for drying APIs, intermediates, excipients and biologics at relatively low temperatures. 'Big Pharma' has depended on Thar for SFC tools in drug discovery but lyophilization will likely be used in manufacturing too. - January 28, 2024 - Thar Process
New Ultra-Thin, Compact Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy
At about 2-1/2 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for Microscopy (SPM, SEM, AFM, etc.), Micro-Hardness and Nano-Indenter Testing, Laser/Optical Systems, Biology/Neuroscience Systems, Spacecraft Ground Testing, Analytical Balances, Audio Reproduction, Vacuum & Cleanroom applications. - January 10, 2024 - Minus K Technology Inc.
ALPCO Announces the Commercial Launch of Its FDA 510(K) Cleared Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. ("ALPCO"), a global provider of specialty diagnostic solutions, proudly announces the commercial launch of its FDA 510(k) cleared Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay, enhancing its suite of Gastrointestinal (GI) diagnostic solutions. In July... - December 19, 2023 - ALPCO
GeneProof Announces Expansion of Its IVDR-Certified PCR Portfolio
GeneProof, a leader in molecular diagnostics, today announced the addition of six new IVDR-certified PCR kits to its expansive portfolio. This comes as a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering its entire portfolio of approximately 80 products as IVDR compliant by 2027. Currently,... - October 03, 2023 - ALPCO
Minus K Technology Announces Announces Its Eighth U.S. Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to Colleges and Universities
Minus K Technology, over the past 30 years has worked with businesses, universities and laboratories all over the world, supplying negative-stiffness vibration isolation products for research within universities, aerospace, audio reproduction, crystal growth, neuroscience, biology, chemistry,... - August 09, 2023 - Minus K Technology Inc.
ALPCO Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. ("ALPCO"), a global provider of specialty diagnostic solutions, today announced recent FDA 510(k) clearance of its Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay. The Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric (IT) Assay is now IVDD and 510(k)-cleared for in... - June 15, 2023 - ALPCO
Thermo Fisher Partners with ALPCO-GeneProof to Broaden Their CE-IVD Molecular Assay Portfolio
ALPCO-GeneProof, a global leader in diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher announced a strategic partnership that brings the TaqPath Menu | GeneProof PCR kits to market. The partnership combines the strengths of ALPCO-GeneProof’s expertise in molecular diagnostics with Thermo Fisher’s robust... - April 17, 2023 - ALPCO
New Pivotal Data Demonstrates Clinical Feasibility of GeneFluidics’ Direct-from-Specimen AST in Clinical Settings
GeneFluidics, Inc. is pleased to announce a joint publication with the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) that introduces rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), which would represent a paradigm shift in the clinical management of microbial infections. The data from the MCW study have... - November 04, 2022 - GeneFluidics Inc.
Minus K Technology Announces Announces Its Seventh U.S. Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to Colleges and Universities
As Minus K celebrates their upcoming 30 years in business, they are giving away $25,000* dollars worth of passive mechanical patented superior performing negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States. - October 25, 2022 - Minus K Technology Inc.
American Laboratory Products Company Merges with GeneProof
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (“ALPCO”), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, today announced a merger with GeneProof a.s. (“GeneProof”), a leading molecular diagnostics company based in Brno, Czech Republic. The combination creates a global market leader... - April 21, 2022 - ALPCO
ALPCO Announced Its Support of the Ukrainian People in a Company-Wide Communication to Its Employees
ALPCO (Salem, NH) announced its support of the Ukrainian people in a company-wide communication to its employees. The message outlined the company's contribution to aid refugees through the American Red Cross and Project Hope in the amount of $5,000 each. Additionally, ALPCO is offering an... - March 16, 2022 - ALPCO
MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (MADx) Partners with ALPCO to Offer a Fully Automated Sample-to-Answer Multiplex Allergy Test Solution to the North American Market
ALPCO (Salem, NH), a leading US producer of novel immunoassay testing platforms, recently announced an exclusive distribution partnership with MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (Vienna, Austria). Together, they offer a comprehensive line of testing solutions for allergies (IgE-based) and food intolerances (IgG-based), from test material to proprietary hardware and software to process and analyze samples. - February 01, 2022 - ALPCO
OmeCare and Hillsborough City School District Renew Partnership for Student and Faculty COVID-19 PCR Testing
Partnership helps district ensure safety standards and meet COVID-19 testing protocols for the 2021-2022 school year. - October 16, 2021 - OmeCare
OmeCare and LifeSite Announce COVID-19 Testing Solution Partnership
The partnership provides a turnkey approach for workplaces, schools, major conventions and other group events looking to ensure safety and meet governmental mandates for students, staff, employees and event participants. - October 01, 2021 - OmeCare
AdvantaPure(R) Announces Fall Trade Show Appearances - Includes Events in the Northeast U.S.
AdvantaPure, the high purity division of NewAge Industries, will exhibit its silicone and TPE tubing and molded assemblies at the ISPE Boston Show, BioProcess International 2021, and Interphex, all taking place in September and October. AdvantaPure will also highlight its recent clean room expansion and its in-process building renovation at the events. The company is increasing its tubing manufacturing capacity to help meet demand for its Single-Use products. - September 16, 2021 - AdvantaPure
Scientists at AbboMax, Inc. Developed the New Panels of Monoclonal Antibodies to Study B- and T-Cell Lymphomas
Lymphoma is a malignant transformation of either B or T cells or their subtypes. All lymphoma subtypes combined are the seventh most common cancer in the United States. The B-cell lymphomas are types of lymphoma affecting B cells. About 85% of lymphomas are of B-cell origin. T-cell lymphomas are lymphomas that affect T cells. AbboMax has developed the new panels of monoclonal antibodies to study B- and T-cell lymphomas. - September 03, 2021 - AbboMax, Inc.
Foxx Life Sciences Celebrates Major Expansion
Foxx Life Sciences celebrates two new manufacturing facilities in Londonderry, New Hampshire and Hyderabad, India. The new locations add four additional SUT (Single Use Technologies) Cleanrooms that will allow Foxx to meet the high demands of their biotechnology and biopharmaceutical customers. New... - August 04, 2021 - Foxx Life Sciences
Advanced Silicon Group Closes Seed Preferred Equity Offering and Adds Alan Watson and Sarah Kelly to Board
Advanced Silicon Group, Inc. (ASG), a pioneer in silicon nanotechnology focused on developing novel biosensors, announced today the closing of a $1,020,000 seed preferred stock offering led by Cherrystone Angel Group with participation by MIT Alumni Angels of Northern California, Sidecar Angels and other private investors and the addition of two new Directors, Alan Watson, PhD, MBA and Sarah Kelly, PhD to its Board of Directors. - May 16, 2021 - Advanced Silicon Group
GeneThera, Inc. Wastewater Testing: a Way to Better Control the COVID-19 Pandemic
The global COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that neither current systems nor related technologies are capable of preventing or even successfully controlling the spread of zoonotic infectious agents. One of the prominent features of these infectious organisms is their ability to infect both people... - March 30, 2021 - GeneThera Inc.
AbboMax Introduces a Panel of Monoclonal and Polyclonal Anti-Connexin Antibodies
AbboMax introduces a panel of monoclonal and polyclonal anti-connexin antibodies. There are 21 different types of connexins which are known to exist in humans and 20 types in mice. Their abnormal expression and function are associated with human hereditary diseases. AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. - March 15, 2021 - AbboMax, Inc.
AbboMax is Pleased to Introduce the Collection of Monoclonal and Polyclonal Anti-STAT Antibodies
STAT proteins (Signal transducers and activators of transcription) are cytoplasmic transcription factors that play an essential role in transmitting signals from the cellular membrane to the nucleus. Misregulation of STAT pathway frequently leads to tumorogenesis. AbboMax introduces a panel of monoclonal and polyclonal anti-STAT antibodies. - February 27, 2021 - AbboMax, Inc.
14 New Monoclonal Anti-Cytokeratin Antibodies from AbboMax
AbboMax adds over a dozen new anti-cytokeratin monoclonal antibodies to its inventory. Cytokeratins are proteins found in epithelium. A variety of cytokeratins can be used for subtyping various forms of epithelial differentiation or for the detection of possible sites of origin of tumors. Primary tumors usually recapitulate the cytokeratin profiles of the cells from which they are derived. They are one of the most effective epithelial differentiation and tumor markers. - January 13, 2021 - AbboMax, Inc.
Erica Cai Named ALPCO’s Summer 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Recipient
Today ALPCO announced Erica Cai from Harvard Medical School as the latest recipient of its Diabetes Research Travel Grant. Dr. Cai is a postdoctoral fellow from the Joslin Diabetes Center researching the mechanism of autoimmunity that leads to beta cell destruction and type 1 diabetes (T1D). Dr. - November 10, 2020 - ALPCO
Tornado Spectral Systems Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman analyzers for process monitoring, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. Acquiring ISO 9001:2015 reinforces Tornado’s commitment to exceeding quality expectations and requirements of its... - October 03, 2020 - Tornado Spectral Systems
Ampersand Capital Partners Acquires American Laboratory Products Company
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (ALPCO), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, today announced the majority recapitalization of the company by Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand’s investment will be used to support ALPCO’s worldwide growth initiatives, including the... - September 21, 2020 - ALPCO
Scientists at AbboMax, Inc. Created a TBNK Panel of Monoclonal Antibodies to Study SARS-CoV-2
Understanding of a host immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is extremely important. It was previously shown that the immune system of patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 is severely impaired. In order to better recognize how immune response is orchestrated, the TBNK (B-Cell, T-Cell, and natural killer cells) panel of antibodies created by AbboMax, Inc. can be employed. - July 22, 2020 - AbboMax, Inc.
AdvantaPure(R) Now Offers GORE(R) STA-PURE(R) Pump Tubing, an Industry Staple for Single-Use Biotech and Pharmaceutical Processes
AdvantaPure is now a systems integrator of GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing, Series PCS. The AdvantaPure team is expert at molding connections for tubing assemblies and can overmold GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing as the pump element in biopharm and pharmaceutical assemblies. The overmolding process results in a smooth contact surface for optimal fluid flow. GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing connects to any of AdvantaPure’s AdvantaSil(R) platinum-cured silicone tubing using overmolding technology. - June 17, 2020 - AdvantaPure
Zeteo Biomedical Introduces ZEOx1 AquilaMD™ Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System
Zeteo’s patient-centric ophthalmic delivery systems are designed for precise, self-administration of preservative free drugs and biopharmaceuticals. - June 01, 2020 - Zeteo Biomedical LLC
Zeteo Biomedical Receives NIH Award to Develop a Universal Nasal Flu Vaccine in Collaboration with the Iowa State University Nanovaccine Institute
Vaccines that can be quickly manufactured, deployed and self-administered at global scale volumes is crucial to protect global populations against pandemic virus threats. - May 20, 2020 - Zeteo Biomedical LLC
Zeteo Biomedical Introduces ZEOx1 Orion(TM) Nasal Vaccine and Drug Delivery Systems
Zeteo’s patient-centric delivery systems are designed for quick manufacturing to facilitate rapid deployment of drugs and vaccines to global populations. - May 14, 2020 - Zeteo Biomedical LLC
Minus K Technology Releases Its New CT-2 Ultra-Thin, Low-Frequency Passive Vibration Isolator
Minus K's New Ultra-Thin CT-2 Negative-Stiffness Passive Vibration Isolation Platform at Just 2-1/2 Inches in height Isolates Vibrations as Low as 1 Hertz Without the Need for Air or Electricity. - May 07, 2020 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Virun and East West Bank Partner-Up to Save Lives
VIRUN Nutra-biosciences was able to get fully funded with the help of East West Bank. VIRUN manufactures food products and dietary supplements and are considered part of the essential workforce. Virun makes immune boosting products such as liposomal Vitamin C and patented, clinically proven Glutathione Tripeptides bound to Lactoferrin that have shown success in trials toward innate immunity. - April 22, 2020 - VIRUN
Marlena Holter Named ALPCO’s Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Recipient
ALPCO's Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant has been awarded to Marlena Holter, a DVM/PhD candidate from Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Ms. Holter’s novel research focuses on GLP-1 regulated glucose regulation following vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery to define the mechanisms underlying type 2 diabetes remission and metabolic improvement following bariatric surgery. - April 14, 2020 - ALPCO