Recent Headlines
Within Power & Communication Line & Related Structures Construction
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6% - August 14, 2025 - Meade Engineering
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors
The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces Continuation of Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - May 03, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Continues to Grow Portable Generator Safety Market
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth and Committed to Humanitarian and Disaster Relief During COVID-19 Pandemic and Active Hurricane Season. - January 20, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Safety Canopies Announces the Consolidation and Simplification of Several Products
GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the consolidation of several products and simplification of the overall product offerings for the consumer. - August 31, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - March 27, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Introduces New Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit
GenTent introduces their newest portable generator accessory for wide distribution - the Portable Generator Folding Handle Kit. GenTent's new handles will outfit thousands of different portable generators. - March 02, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies
Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification
MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries
GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators
Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot
The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks
Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with the Amazon Prime
One of the World’s Largest Internet Retailers Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 06, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies
PGMA Proposes Revisions in Carbon Monoxide Emission Standards
GenTent and PGMA’s Announce Breakthrough Technology to Address Carbon Monoxide Hazard in Update Standard. - October 26, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies
F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Receives Three River's Manufacturers' Association Safety Award
TRMA Honors F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year. - April 28, 2017 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois Proud to Announce New President and Vice President
F.E. Moran Fire Protection is pleased to announce that Ken Klimasz will be taking on the role of the President of F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois (FPN). Mr. Klimasz has been a key player in FPN’s growth and success over the past five years. His knowledge and experience in the... - March 16, 2017 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Offers Owen Moran Scholarship to Mechanical Students
F.E. Moran is offering scholarships to two mechanical trades students in honor of Owen Moran who always encouraged advanced learning and hard work. - December 02, 2016 - The Moran Group
Macintosh Electric Corp Runs Organ Donor Promo
Macintosh Electric Corp’s own office manager from 2009 to 2013 passed away in a tragic car accident on May 24th 2014 in Yonkers - Bronxville, New York. It was a critical decision, but brother and Vice President of the company made a recommendation to donate the late woman’s major organs... - October 20, 2016 - Macintosh Electric
Macintosh Electric Runs a Promo for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October isn’t only about goals and goblins tricks or treats, October isn’t only about October-Fest either. This October, Westchester County and Bronx New York Licensed Emergency Electrician promotes pink in full force. It is breast cancer awareness month and the boys in yellow and red... - October 19, 2016 - Macintosh Electric
Alexian Brothers Foundation Celebrates Donors at Ditkas Restaurant
F.E. Moran Fire Protection was honored with an award thanking the company for their cumulative giving to the Alexian Brothers Foundation. They received the award on Thursday, September 29, 2016 at Ditkas Restaurant in Arlington Heights. This year, the Alexian Brother Foundation received $11... - October 12, 2016 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Mechanical Services and Computrols Partnership Brings Major Benefits to Customers
F.E. Moran Mechanical Services has been providing HVAC services for over twenty years. They install, maintain, and repair complex HVAC and building automation systems for commercial facilities, industrial facilities, and institutional properties. Together, F.E. Moran Mechanical Services and Computrols, are providing a streamlined, energy efficient HVAC solution for all types of facilities. - August 12, 2016 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Mechanical Services Earns Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) Safety Award
F.E. Moran Mechanical Systems has earned the Gold Standard from the Mechanical Contractors Association. - June 30, 2016 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Fire Protection National Recently Completed the Safety Trained Supervisor (STS) Course Through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP)
F.E. Moran Fire Protection National’s president and staff have completed the Safety Trained Supervisor course in an effort to put safety first. - June 19, 2016 - The Moran Group
2015 Foreman of the Year Safety Award Announced for F.E. Moran Fire Protection National
F.E. Moran Fire Protection is celebrating the 2015 Foreman of the Year for Safety. The candidate needed to adhere to weekly safety compliance documentation and reporting. - May 21, 2016 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Provides HVAC for the New McCormick Square
F.E. Moran has provided the HVAC for the new Chicago neighborhood McCormick Square. This is a neighborhood derived from the McCormick Place Convention Center. - May 07, 2016 - The Moran Group
Macintosh Electric Corp Safety First: Fireplaces
Heating fueling alternatives are popular again and people are now taking other means to heat their homes. The residential experts of Macintosh Electric Corp offer safety tips for safely using fireplaces in their home. Fireplace Safety: The stove should be burned hot twice a day for 15 – 30... - May 04, 2016 - Macintosh Electric
Macintosh Electric Corp Safety First: Winter Fires
The price of home heating fueling is through the roof and people are now utilizing alternative sources like wood burning stoves. Licensed Electricians Macintosh Electric Corp of Westchester County New York offer safety tips for these residents to maintain a safe environment for alternative... - May 04, 2016 - Macintosh Electric
Macintosh Electric Corp Safety First
Macintosh Electric Corp are licensed electrical contractors operating out of Yonkers, New York and Manhattan, New York City. The year round 24-hour emergency service electricians specialize in residential, commercial and industrial projects in Westchester County and New York City. Macintosh... - May 04, 2016 - Macintosh Electric
F.E. Moran Fire Protection to Provide Fire Protection for Wanda Vista
F.E. Moran Fire Protection is excited to provide the fire protection for the Wanda Vista, the third tallest Chicago high-rise. They will provide fire sprinklers fire pumps, and a water tank for the building. - April 16, 2016 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Awarded Lake County Contractor’s Association (LCCA) 2016 Safety Award
F.E. Moran is proud to have accepted a safety award from Lake County Contractor's Association for over 500,000 hours of work without injury. - April 08, 2016 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Supports Mechanical Engineering Education Through Hands-on Learning Program
F.E. Moran and the Mechanical Contractors Association of Chicago (MCA) are working together for a hands-on learning experience teaching university students about careers in the construction industry. - December 05, 2015 - The Moran Group
Macintosh Electric Corp Congratulates Mayor Mike Spano
Mayor elect Mike Spano has once again won the race for City Mayor in Yonkers New York this November, 2015. Local Yonkers group M-PAC lent their support to the Mayors re-election campaign. This included local business support such as Yonkers own Licensed Master Electricians Macintosh Electric Corp. - November 13, 2015 - Macintosh Electric
Macintosh Electric Corp Salutes Our Veterans
The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month marks Veterans Day 2015. A day of reflection, a day of remembrance for those brave men and woman whom served our armed forces. This sacrifice is made for freedom, for justice and the pursuit of happiness. This sacrifice cannot be paid... - November 11, 2015 - Macintosh Electric
Macintosh Electric Corp Supports Special Olympics of New York
It is that time of season where contributions are collected and generosity is scarce. In today’s economy it is tough to draw donations from the small business sectors. Large companies are contributing like Dick’s Sporting Goods and their goal is to support school sports across the... - August 08, 2015 - Macintosh Electric
Macintosh Electric Corp’s Office Manager Volunteers for the City of Yonkers
Yonkers, New York is a beautiful city rich with culture and history. The city employs some of the hardest working police personal in the country. They keep the City organized, safe and manageable. The citizens and local businesses of Yonkers owe much gratitude to their exceptional police force. - August 07, 2015 - Macintosh Electric
The Moran Group Sells Fire Protection Industries – Sentinel Services
The Moran Group is proud to announce that they have sold Fire Protection Industries to Wayman Fire Protection. - May 10, 2015 - The Moran Group