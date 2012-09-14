PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with the Amazon Prime One of the World’s Largest Internet Retailers Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 06, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies

PGMA Proposes Revisions in Carbon Monoxide Emission Standards GenTent and PGMA’s Announce Breakthrough Technology to Address Carbon Monoxide Hazard in Update Standard. - October 26, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies

F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Receives Three River's Manufacturers' Association Safety Award TRMA Honors F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year. - April 28, 2017 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois Proud to Announce New President and Vice President F.E. Moran Fire Protection is pleased to announce that Ken Klimasz will be taking on the role of the President of F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois (FPN). Mr. Klimasz has been a key player in FPN’s growth and success over the past five years. His knowledge and experience in the fire... - March 16, 2017 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Offers Owen Moran Scholarship to Mechanical Students F.E. Moran is offering scholarships to two mechanical trades students in honor of Owen Moran who always encouraged advanced learning and hard work. - December 02, 2016 - The Moran Group

Macintosh Electric Corp Runs Organ Donor Promo Macintosh Electric Corp’s own office manager from 2009 to 2013 passed away in a tragic car accident on May 24th 2014 in Yonkers - Bronxville, New York. It was a critical decision, but brother and Vice President of the company made a recommendation to donate the late woman’s major organs to... - October 20, 2016 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Runs a Promo for Breast Cancer Awareness Month October isn’t only about goals and goblins tricks or treats, October isn’t only about October-Fest either. This October, Westchester County and Bronx New York Licensed Emergency Electrician promotes pink in full force. It is breast cancer awareness month and the boys in yellow and red are... - October 19, 2016 - Macintosh Electric

Alexian Brothers Foundation Celebrates Donors at Ditkas Restaurant F.E. Moran Fire Protection was honored with an award thanking the company for their cumulative giving to the Alexian Brothers Foundation. They received the award on Thursday, September 29, 2016 at Ditkas Restaurant in Arlington Heights. This year, the Alexian Brother Foundation received $11 million... - October 12, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Mechanical Services and Computrols Partnership Brings Major Benefits to Customers F.E. Moran Mechanical Services has been providing HVAC services for over twenty years. They install, maintain, and repair complex HVAC and building automation systems for commercial facilities, industrial facilities, and institutional properties. Together, F.E. Moran Mechanical Services and Computrols, are providing a streamlined, energy efficient HVAC solution for all types of facilities. - August 12, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Mechanical Services Earns Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) Safety Award F.E. Moran Mechanical Systems has earned the Gold Standard from the Mechanical Contractors Association. - June 30, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Fire Protection National Recently Completed the Safety Trained Supervisor (STS) Course Through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) F.E. Moran Fire Protection National’s president and staff have completed the Safety Trained Supervisor course in an effort to put safety first. - June 19, 2016 - The Moran Group

2015 Foreman of the Year Safety Award Announced for F.E. Moran Fire Protection National F.E. Moran Fire Protection is celebrating the 2015 Foreman of the Year for Safety. The candidate needed to adhere to weekly safety compliance documentation and reporting. - May 21, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Provides HVAC for the New McCormick Square F.E. Moran has provided the HVAC for the new Chicago neighborhood McCormick Square. This is a neighborhood derived from the McCormick Place Convention Center. - May 07, 2016 - The Moran Group

Macintosh Electric Corp Safety First Macintosh Electric Corp are licensed electrical contractors operating out of Yonkers, New York and Manhattan, New York City. The year round 24-hour emergency service electricians specialize in residential, commercial and industrial projects in Westchester County and New York City. Macintosh Electric... - May 04, 2016 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Safety First: Winter Fires The price of home heating fueling is through the roof and people are now utilizing alternative sources like wood burning stoves. Licensed Electricians Macintosh Electric Corp of Westchester County New York offer safety tips for these residents to maintain a safe environment for alternative heating. Wood... - May 04, 2016 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Safety First: Fireplaces Heating fueling alternatives are popular again and people are now taking other means to heat their homes. The residential experts of Macintosh Electric Corp offer safety tips for safely using fireplaces in their home. Fireplace Safety: The stove should be burned hot twice a day for 15 – 30 minutes... - May 04, 2016 - Macintosh Electric

F.E. Moran Fire Protection to Provide Fire Protection for Wanda Vista F.E. Moran Fire Protection is excited to provide the fire protection for the Wanda Vista, the third tallest Chicago high-rise. They will provide fire sprinklers fire pumps, and a water tank for the building. - April 16, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Awarded Lake County Contractor’s Association (LCCA) 2016 Safety Award F.E. Moran is proud to have accepted a safety award from Lake County Contractor's Association for over 500,000 hours of work without injury. - April 08, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Supports Mechanical Engineering Education Through Hands-on Learning Program F.E. Moran and the Mechanical Contractors Association of Chicago (MCA) are working together for a hands-on learning experience teaching university students about careers in the construction industry. - December 05, 2015 - The Moran Group

Macintosh Electric Corp Congratulates Mayor Mike Spano Mayor elect Mike Spano has once again won the race for City Mayor in Yonkers New York this November, 2015. Local Yonkers group M-PAC lent their support to the Mayors re-election campaign. This included local business support such as Yonkers own Licensed Master Electricians Macintosh Electric Corp. Yonkers... - November 13, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Salutes Our Veterans The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month marks Veterans Day 2015. A day of reflection, a day of remembrance for those brave men and woman whom served our armed forces. This sacrifice is made for freedom, for justice and the pursuit of happiness. This sacrifice cannot be paid back,... - November 11, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Supports Special Olympics of New York It is that time of season where contributions are collected and generosity is scarce. In today’s economy it is tough to draw donations from the small business sectors. Large companies are contributing like Dick’s Sporting Goods and their goal is to support school sports across the country. - August 08, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp’s Office Manager Volunteers for the City of Yonkers Yonkers, New York is a beautiful city rich with culture and history. The city employs some of the hardest working police personal in the country. They keep the City organized, safe and manageable. The citizens and local businesses of Yonkers owe much gratitude to their exceptional police force. Macintosh... - August 07, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

The Moran Group Sells Fire Protection Industries – Sentinel Services The Moran Group is proud to announce that they have sold Fire Protection Industries to Wayman Fire Protection. - May 10, 2015 - The Moran Group

Macintosh Electric Corp Remembers the Lovely Diana Muqattash Macintosh Electric Corp of Yonkers and New York City remembers Diana Muqattash on her one year anniversary of her tragic and untimely passing this May 24th 2015. Diana Muqattash was employed by Macintosh Electric Corp in Yonkers. Before exploring opportunities in the electric field Diana was employed... - May 06, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Remembers Yonkers Police Macintosh Electric Corp extends their deepest thanks and gratitude to the Yonkers Police department for their extraordinary efforts in regards to funeral services of one of their own. Last May 28th 2014 Yonkers Police controlled, managed and organized an enormous funeral service for a fallen employee... - May 06, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Thanks Retired Founder Master Electrician Marwan Muqattash Macintosh Electric Corp thanks Master Electrician Marwan Muqattash and wishes the former President and Founder a happy retirement. Macintosh Electric Corp was born November of 1994 by Westchester County 69th licensed electrician. Macintosh Electric Corp started out as an outfit servicing lower Westchester... - May 06, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Notable Today Recognizes Macintosh Electric Corps Vice President Vice president of Macintosh Electric Corp, Westchester County & New York City electrical contractor is being recognized at Notable Today. A direct blocked quote from Notable Today is presented below. “Notable Today™ is recognizing Michael Muqattash with inclusion in the prestigious Notables... - May 02, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Supports Yonkers Police Department Yonkers, New York’s own hometown Licensed Electrical Contractor Macintosh Electric Corp emphatically supports Westchester’s largest city. For over 22 years Macintosh Electric Corp has supported the Captain’s Lieutenant’s Sergeant’s Association and encourages local businesses... - April 29, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Supports Yonkers PAL New York City is home to Macintosh Electric Corp, however the Licensed Electrical Contractors never forget their roots. Macintosh Electric Corp stays committed to supporting Yonkers, New York in all they can. Macintosh Electric Corp has donated for over 20 years now to the Yonkers Police Athletic League. - April 29, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Teams Up with Riverdale New York's Daycare Learning Center Macintosh Electric Corp teams up with the Bronx - Riverdale New York Daycare Learning Center Project; New York City’s own Macintosh Electric Corp are excited to announce its completion. The Bronx, New York, specifically Riverdale, New York will benefit from the Learning Center's presence in the... - April 27, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

F.E. Moran Encouraging Youth Into Construction Trade with Outreach F.E. Moran and the MCA are encouraging young people in mechanical contracting through scholarships and internships. - April 02, 2015 - The Moran Group

Des Plaines Nursing Home Saved by Fire Sprinklers F.E. Moran Fire Protection installed fire sprinklers at a Des Plaines nursing home. When a fire erupted at the nursing home three years later, the fire sprinklers activated and saved the residents and property. - March 13, 2015 - The Moran Group

Macintosh Electric Corp. Powers Yonkers Largest Dojo Macintosh Electric Corp. are excited to provide the power for Yonkers’ largest Mixed Martial Arts Dojo. Animals MMA Yonkers is a powerful community figure that teams up with the city’s Police League Association to better the community with charitable exhibitions. This isn’t your average... - February 07, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Corp Honors America’s Veterans In honor of Veterans day, Westchester County, New York’s own Macintosh Electric Corp has been running a Veterans Day discount promotion for all of November 2014. Macintosh Electric Corp. has hired multiple Veterans over the past 20 years. They still remain in close contact with their former employees. - February 05, 2015 - Macintosh Electric

Evanston, IL’s Levy Senior Center Makes Energy Efficient Upgrades Northbrook, IL's F.E. Moran provides a much needed upgraded, energy efficient hot water heater system for a senior center/warming center in Evanston, IL. - January 24, 2015 - The Moran Group

Evanston Police Station’s HVAC Revived by F.E. Moran F.E. Moran in Northbrook, IL is proud to have provided an upgraded HVAC system for Evanston, IL's Police Department. - January 22, 2015 - The Moran Group

Guardian F.E. Moran Changes Name to F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Guardian F.E. Moran will be changing its name to F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems, effective January 1, 2015. With this change, they will continue to provide the same excellent service that they have always given, but they will be adding new services as well. - December 03, 2014 - The Moran Group

Safe and Happy Holidays from Macintosh Electric Corp Manhattans’ and Yonkers’ own Macintosh Electric Corp encourages all decorators to please trim their properties this year the proper way. Remember Santa is always watching, so please utilize weatherproof outdoor GFCI outlets to illuminate their properties this holiday season. Macintosh Electric... - November 20, 2014 - Macintosh Electric