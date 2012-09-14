PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Coventry Floor Sander Announces New Website Launch Ormrod Floor Sanding is extremely proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated website. - December 19, 2019 - Ormrod Floor Sanding

David Riccio of John Canning & Co. Has Received APT Professional Recognition David Riccio, VP and Principal of John Canning & Co. was formally announced as an Association for Preservation Technology (APT) Recognized Professional at the Miami conference. The APT Recognized Professional purpose is to recognize the expert skill level in individuals in the various fields of preservation technology. - November 27, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Richard Barrow Joins John Canning & Co. as Director of Plastering & Specialty Finishes Perfecting Preservation requires exceptional talent. - November 09, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Wood Floor Sanders Announce Successful Website Redesign Wood Floor Sanding Leeds have expressed their delight at the successful redesign of their floor sanding website. - October 30, 2019 - Wood Floor Sanding Leeds

John Canning & Co. Becomes Authorized Installer of HPCS Plaster Products Global Standard for Conserving Historic Plaster - October 26, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Crossway Mechanical Emphasises the Importance of Annual Heating Safety Inspections Crossway Mechanical's CEO Tim Wright understands the importance of annual heating safety inspections and wants to help you make sense of it too, as well as how it can benefit your household. - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Launches Revamped AC Replacement Services In addition to its long-standing reputation in carrying out excellent installations, repairs, service, maintenance, and tune-ups, Crossway Mechanical now offers its team to assist with revamped AC replacement services in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Are you ready to enjoy the coming season? - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Offers Free Quotes for Gas Furnace Replacement Crossway Mechanical is now offering free quotes for all gas furnace replacements in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Because the price for gas furnace replacements depends on the brand, installation complexity, and the efficiency of the new unit, a free estimate can help... - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

John Canning & Co. Completes Restoration of Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom in Wauseon, OH John Canning & Co.’s restoration project at the Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom has been added to the list of successfully performed courtroom restorations completed by John Canning & Co. Plans for the Common Pleas Court restoration included painting and plastering; refurbishing the... - September 14, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Fred Marshall Painting Featured for the Fourth Time in "Park City's Best" Contest For the fourth time, Fred Marshall Painting (FMP) was selected as a finalist in the best painting contractor category in the Park Record’s Park City’s Best publication. FMP is one of only two painters to be recognized for the last four years. Ethan Bennett, FMP’s General Manager and... - August 09, 2019 - Fred Marshall Painting

Hamlin Pools Named a Top Pool Builder in the Nation The 2019 Top 50 Pool Builders list has just been announced by Pool & Spa News magazine, and Hamlin Pools has earned a coveted spot on this year’s list. Hamlin Pools is proud to be recognized as one of the best pool builders in the United States and is excited to give Pharr homeowners the gorgeous pool design and quality construction they deserve. - July 12, 2019 - Hamlin Pools

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

Pulliam Pools Named a Top 50 Swimming Pool Builder in the Country Pool and Spa News magazine recently released its Top 50 Pool Builders list, and for the 17th consecutive year, it has named Pulliam Pools to its annual ranking of top pool builders throughout the United States. Many different criteria are considered when compiling the Top 50 Pool Builder list, including... - July 03, 2019 - Pulliam Pools

UK Screeds Can Now Install Underfloor Cooling Systems Underfloor heating was invented by the Romans who raised their floors on brick or stone pillars and had a furnace in one corner of the room under the floor so that hot air could circulate underneath it. Today, things have become a little more sophisticated. - June 17, 2019 - UK Screeds Ltd.

Best Family Business Praised by Customer After Their Experience with AZ Supreme Flooring LLC An Arizona family had to express their happiness with how their hardwood flooring and the rest of the home project turned out. - June 05, 2019 - AZ Supreme Flooring LLC

New Abatement Rental Supplier, Northwest Abatement Rentals, Announces Company Launch Northwest Abatement Rental is a new Oregon-based rental company providing abatement, remediation, and other specialty negative air equipment. Northwest Abatement Rental provides rentals locally, and can ship equipment throughout the country. - March 29, 2019 - Northwest Abatement Rental

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

Golf Simulators Come Home. SIM Sheds Brings the World’s Best Golf Courses to Your Backyard. Launching at the Connecticut Golf Show March 22 - 24, SIM Shed golf simulators allow golfers to play or practice anytime in any weather. Custom designed, delivered and installed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. - February 12, 2019 - SIM Sheds

BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN

Hamlin Pools Named in First-Ever Top 50 Swimming Pool & Spa Service Ranking Pool and Spa News, the premier media outlet for the pool and spa industry, has named Hamlin Pools in its annual ranking of top swimming pool and spa service firms across the United States and Canada. Based in Pharr, TX, Hamlin Pools placed 24th in the PSN and Jandy Top 50 Service List. “We are... - December 13, 2018 - Hamlin Pools

Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic" Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC

Fred Marshall Painting Featured Again in Park City's Best Contest For the third year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting (FMP) was named as a finalist in the best painter / painting contractor category in the Park Record’s annual Park City’s Best publication. FMP is one, of only two, painters to be recognized for the last three years. Ethan Bennett, FMP’s... - August 29, 2018 - Fred Marshall Painting

Heritage Construction Unveils Brand New Website Heritage Construction Services, one of the top commercial and residential contractors in Texas, presented a brand new website to better serve their customers and present their work. - August 06, 2018 - Jeff Hunt

Jeff Hunt Expert Witness Trusted by 25 Houston Law Firms Has a New Website With over 20 years of experience in the construction business, Jeff Hunt has made a name for himself as an expert witness in dispute cases around the Houston area for close to a decade, and he’s ready for a new presence on the web. - August 06, 2018 - Jeff Hunt

MCS Stonecare Announces Incredible Business Growth MCS Stonecare wanted to set themselves challenging growth targets for 2018. Recent insights into their success has shown incredible business growth as a result. - July 14, 2018 - MCS Stonecare

Established Ankeny Business Announces New Brand Founder of Ankeny Glass launches The Kitchen & Bath Company, featuring a complete line of home remodeling products in a new Ankeny showroom, with an open house on May 15, 2018. - April 11, 2018 - The Kitchen and Bath Company

Kansas City Concrete Solutions Now Offers Aesthetically Pleasing Polished Concrete Floors Kansas City Concrete Solutions now offers aesthetically pleasing polished concrete floors for all applications in the residential and commercial enterprises including warehouse, and restaurant. - March 22, 2018 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Top Dallas Commercial & Residential Roofer and Contractor, JNT Developers Now Accepting Bitcoin JNT Developers, an award winning, Dallas based roofing and general contractor, proudly enters the Bitcoin cryptocurrency market. - February 22, 2018 - JNT Developers

Upward Flooring LLC Earns Esteemed Super Service Award Upward Flooring is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2017. “The service providers... - February 09, 2018 - Upward Flooring LLC

Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs

Burks Custom Painting in Las Vegas, NV As of January 09, 2018, BCP will be serving residents & businesses of Las Vegas, NV with all their house painting needs, making this CES 2018 Show their first project in such a great city. - January 11, 2018 - Burks Custom Painting

Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Becomes "Handy Guy & Son," a Family Business Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the apprecticeship of his son Jonah Olson at, http://www.handymandesmoines.com. Jonah has received the DMACC/NACEP Silver Certificate Award for earning 11 or more college credits in Building Trades experience through Central Academy in Des Moines. Jeremy Olson, Owner, with over 35 years of handyman experience, has augmented his operations to include his millennial son, to bring Handy Guy well into the future. - December 15, 2017 - Handy Guy

Kitsilano Construction and Design Looks Ahead to Vancouver Zoning Changes Residential contractor sees huge opportunities for owners of existing homes. - December 08, 2017 - Kitsilano Construction and Design

Upward Flooring Earns Consumer Confidence with Multiple Customer Service Awards for 2017 Upward Flooring LLC, a locally owned and operated full service flooring company based in DFW earned the 5-Star Service Award, Best of Houzz 2017 Award, Best Product Selection Award in the Laminate Flooring, Vinyl Flooring and Carpet Floor Covering categories. - December 07, 2017 - Upward Flooring LLC

A&A Painting Ltd. is Now Providing Low and No-VOC Eco-Friendly Paints in West Kootenay A&A Painting Ltd., the largest and best provider of professional painting services in the West Kootenay area, is now providing low and no-VOC eco-friendly paints for all types painting jobs and services for homes or businesses. The West Kootenay region of British Columbia is a fast-growing and expanding... - July 28, 2017 - A & A Painting Ltd.

Tile & Stone Medic Expand Services to All of the UK New nationwide tiled floor cleaning service coverage expands across the UK - July 16, 2017 - Tile & Stone Medic

Julian Construction: 5 Most Common Types of Home Foundations A foundation repair and construction company, Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), is informing homeowners on the five types of home foundations. Today, there are a large number of foundation types and most of these foundation types are determined based off a region’s climate... - July 09, 2017 - Julian Construction

Kansas City Concrete Solutions Introduces Polished Concrete Visualizer Tool Certified concrete polishing specialists, Kansas City Concrete Solutions brings the revolutionary Polished Concrete Visualizer tool for customers. - June 24, 2017 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Julian Construction: Three Ways to Protect Your Foundation as Seasons Change Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company, is advising the public on how to protect their foundation during each season. As the seasons change from Winter to Summer, it’s important to check your home foundation for any signs of damage. - May 06, 2017 - Julian Construction

Granada Tile Signs on to Exhibit at the 25 Annual HD Expo & Conference in Las Vegas Granada Tile has announced that it will exhibit at the upcoming 2017 Hospitality Design Exposition & Conference at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas from Wednesday, May 3 to Friday, May 5. - April 27, 2017 - Granada Tile

5 Factors That Can Deteriorate Roofs Faster Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a roofing and foundation repair and foundation construction company, is informing the public on five factors that can deteriorate roofs faster, causing problems and roof leaks. As stated by Julian Construction, roofs are built using various types... - March 26, 2017 - Julian Construction

Riley Contracting Group Completes Construction of Duke Primary Care Oxford Local Contracting Group Finishes $1.3M Project - March 04, 2017 - Riley Contracting

Comfort Windows Announces Winner of $25,000 Home Makeover and How to Enter in 2017 Comfort Windows today announced the winner of its $25,000 Ultimate Home Makeover Sweepstakes held for the duration of 2016, in conjunction with its partner Time Warner Cable. - March 03, 2017 - Comfort Windows

3 Underpinning Options to Handle Home Foundation Problems Julian Construction (http://julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and replacement company serving the greater Los Angeles area, is informing the public of three different methods of underpinning a building. Underpinning is defined as a method used to increase a building’s foundation depth... - March 03, 2017 - Julian Construction

3 Primary Solutions to Save Your Home Foundation from Water Damage Julian Construction (http://julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and replacement company serving the greater Los Angeles area, is informing the public of three primary solutions for saving a home foundation from water damage, which leads to deterioration and needed replacement. According to... - March 03, 2017 - Julian Construction

Essex Stone Floor Cleaner Announces Improved Website Experience Statistics There are many ways in which the success of a business can be analysed. MCS Stonecare have devised an astute way in which they can monitor their success over any given year. They are pleased to announce year on year improvement in their service provision. - March 01, 2017 - MCS Stonecare

Riley Contracting Group Renovates Cape Fear Valley Health Lung Nodule and Oncology Center Triangle-Based General Contractor Completes $650,000 Renovation to Fayetteville Hospital - February 24, 2017 - Riley Contracting

Julian Construction Explains Why You May Need a Caisson Foundation for Your Hillside Property Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains why hillside properties will often need a special type of foundation called a caisson foundation. Julian De La Torre, founder, and owner of Julian Construction explains... - February 07, 2017 - Julian Construction