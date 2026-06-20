Recent Headlines
New Epoxy Garage Floor Coating Specialist Launches to Serve Edmond and Northwest Oklahoma City Corridor
Edmond Floor Coating Pros brings professional-grade polyaspartic and epoxy systems to Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia homeowners. - June 20, 2026 - Edmond Floor Coating Pros
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Remarkable Growth in Carpet Cleaning Services
Company’s Expansion Reflects Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction - June 03, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Record-Breaking Start to 2026
Pioneering Excellence and Unprecedented Growth in Stone Restoration and Carpet Cleaning - February 05, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C., the premier provider of custom in-home and garage organization solutions throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland, today announced leadership promotions designed to support the company’s continued growth and operational scale. - February 04, 2026 - The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.
Summit Pro Flooring Publishes New Guidance on Flooring Options Designed for Mountain Homes in North Carolina
Summit Pro Flooring has published an updated educational resource focused on selecting flooring materials suited for mountain homes in North Carolina. The guidance outlines how climate, elevation, and moisture conditions influence flooring performance and material selection in regions such as Western North Carolina. - January 24, 2026 - Summit Pro Flooring
Summit Pro Flooring Cites Industry Data Showing Installation Errors Cause Most Flooring Failures in Asheville, NC Homes
Summit Pro Flooring released updated guidance outlining how professional flooring installation helps reduce common failures linked to moisture issues and improper subfloor preparation. The guidance references industry data showing installation errors as a leading cause of premature flooring damage in residential properties. - December 17, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
Summit Pro Flooring Introduces New Educational Resource to Help Asheville Homeowners Choose Climate-Ready Flooring Amid Rising Renovation Demand
Summit Pro Flooring has published a new homeowner guide designed to help Asheville and Western North Carolina residents make informed flooring decisions based on local climate conditions, material durability, and current market trends. The resource outlines expert recommendations on engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, and tile, while explaining how humidity and installation practices impact long-term performance. - November 16, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
Summit Pro Flooring Highlights Growing Demand for Moisture-Resistant Flooring Installation in Asheville, NC
Summit Pro Flooring, a trusted flooring contractor based in Asheville, North Carolina, announced an increased focus on helping homeowners choose flooring solutions that fit the city’s humid, mountain climate. The company recently published an educational guide detailing how residents can select the right materials such as engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank (LVP) to maintain both durability and aesthetic appeal. - November 03, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Haven Yards Fencing Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Fencing Options in Utah
Haven Yards Fencing, a family-owned company serving Utah since 1999, provides professional fencing solutions across Utah, including Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, and Tooele counties. Offering wood, cedar, vinyl, aluminum, metal, and chain-link options, the company delivers durable, customized designs for homes and businesses. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Haven Yards Fencing ensures every project is built to last. - September 15, 2025 - Haven Yards Fencing
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Insulate Your Attic Rebrands as Keane Insulation and Solar, Expanding Into Renewable Energy Solutions
Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions. - August 19, 2025 - Keane Insulation and Solar
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Bostik to Showcase Tailgate-Themed Booth and Innovative Flooring Solutions at NWFA Expo 2025
Bostik, Inc., a global leader in specialty adhesives and a member of the Arkema group of companies, invites National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Expo 2025 attendees to experience the latest in hardwood flooring technology with live product demonstrations and an exclusive Ultimate Tailgate... - April 16, 2025 - Bostik
D’Franco Painting & Wallpaper Hits 200+ Google Reviews with a 4.9 Rating as Huntley’s Top Painter
D’Franco Painting & Wallpaper hits 200+ Google reviews with a 4.9 rating, topping Huntley, Elgin, and Crystal Lake as the premier painter. Serving Woodstock to Gilberts, their vetted crew nails painting and wallpaper with free touch-ups and consults. - February 23, 2025 - D' Franco Painting & Wallpaper
Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’... - January 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
LA Artists Offering Pet Portraits with a Purpose: Support the Pasadena Humane Society and Make Your Pet a Hero
For the month of January, Hattas Studios will donate 100% of the custom pet portrait profits to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, to provide direct animal relief and rescue that have been burned, injured and require oxygen as a result of the wildfires in California. - January 15, 2025 - Hattas Studios
Statements in Tile Signs Agreement to Showcase Dulcet Tile to Bring Elegant, Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles to Santa Fe
Dulcet Tile, a creator and innovator of trend setting mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Statements in Tile to showcase their elegant and beautiful natural stone tiles. - December 23, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile to be Selective Dealer for Dulcet Tile in Oklahoma City
Dulcet Tile, a producer of hand-crafted, natural stone, mosaic tiles, carefully showcases its products in highly qualified and boutique showrooms. Young Bros, Granite and Tile in Oklahoma City has been selected as one of their specialized dealers to showcase Dulcet Tile's beautiful tile lines. - December 13, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Wally’s Carpet & Tile Expands Product Offerings and Services and Locations for Today’s Families
Wally’s Carpet & Tile, serving the Inland Empire for over 70 years, proudly announces the opening of its newest showroom in Upland, CA, This location expands Wally’s reach, offering homeowners convenient access to top flooring trends and the exceptional service that defines Wally’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. - November 30, 2024 - Wallys Carpet and Tile
Decorative Materials Becomes a Selected Dealer for Dulcet Tile, Inc. in Colorado
Dulcet Tile, Inc., the leader in innovative, natural stone tiles and best known for their distinctive mosaic designs, has announced an agreement with Colorado’s Decorative Materials to showcase their tiles. - October 21, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone Announces Dealership Agreement with Dulcet Tile, Inc.
Dulcet Tile, Inc. is a national distributor of elegant, natural stone, mosaic tiles and has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone as a selected dealer in Montana. - October 16, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
Material Bespoke and Dulcet Tile Sign Agreement to Provide Luxury Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles
Material Bespoke, a leader in custom natural stone products, and Dulcet Tile, an innovator in marble stone mosaic tile have entered into an agreement to offer unique and elegant floor and wall coverings. - October 01, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Floor Coating Specialist Expands to Hillsborough and Surrounding Areas with John (Bear) Greer as New Partner
Floor Coating Specialist, a leading provider of high-quality decorative concrete solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion to the Hillsborough and surrounding areas, with John (Bear) Greer joining Ronnie Appel as a partner in this territory. With a solid background in construction industry... - September 24, 2024 - Floor Coating Specialist, INC
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
Dulcet Tile Builds Momentum at the 2024 Coverings Show
Dulcet Tile continues to expand into hundreds of boutique showrooms around the United States. - July 30, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Colorado Concrete Restoration Announces Grand Opening: Bringing Polished Concrete and Epoxy Garage Flooring Services to Colorado
Colorado Concrete Restoration Offering Concrete Flooring Polishing in Colorado - July 10, 2024 - Colorado Concrete Restoration
Z Design Tile and Stone to be Exclusive Dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone, a boutique showroom, will be an exclusive dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile - June 12, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Founded by Team of Local, Young Entrepreneurs, Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions Seeks to Disrupt The Insulation Service Industry in Southeastern PA & NJ
Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions, a pioneering contractor specializing in spray foam insulation, is pleased to announce its commitment to advancing the insulation industry through innovative, environmentally friendly solutions. Serving both residential and commercial customers in Southeastern... - June 08, 2024 - Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions
Dulcet Tile Raises the Standard in Quality Control
Quality control in manufacturing natural stone mosaic tile is under valued. Color consistency, thickness and joint spacing are vital to the final product. Dulcet Tile has gained worldwide recognition for its high standard in producing luxury mosaic tiles. - May 28, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Teams with Norberry Tile's Craig Norberg
When passion ignites Craig Norberg, a profound transformation occurs between the artist and the people he influences. - May 22, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
BuyMaterials Launches Building Materials Marketplace in the UK
BuyMaterials.com, set to be the UK’s ultimate building materials marketplace, has just launched in London and the Southeast with plans to expand across the UK later this year. The marketplace, which is accessed via the website (www.buymaterials.com) or the mobile app, allows tradespeople... - January 20, 2024 - BuyMaterials.com
NYC Going Inc. Announces Major Expansion: Bringing Renowned Home Remodeling Services to All Five Boroughs, Upstate New York, and Long Island
In a significant stride forward, NYC Going Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its services beyond the familiar neighborhoods of Brooklyn. This strategic move will encompass all five boroughs of New York City, extending into the scenic regions of Upstate New York and the vibrant communities of Long Island. - January 12, 2024 - NYCGoing Inc.
Fred Marshall Painting is Named as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor for the Fourth Consecutive Year
For the fourth year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting was the winner of the best painting contractor category in the Park City’s Best magazine. Fred Marshall Painting has been recognized in the magazine, published by The Park Record, for eight consecutive years. Ethan Bennett, Fred Marshall... - November 21, 2023 - Fred Marshall Painting
Eco-Clean Painting: Transforming Homes and Building Lasting Relationships in San Luis Obispo County
Eco-Clean Painting, a top residential and commercial painting company, celebrates transforming 1,000+ San Luis Obispo County homes, including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cambria, Los Osos, and more. Their legacy of exceptional customer service, enduring client relationships, and commitment to sustainability sets them apart. Visit ecocleanpainting.com for more info. - October 24, 2023 - EcoClean Painting
John Canning & Co. Earns the 2023 Bulfinch Award in the Historic Preservation Category
John Canning & Co. is honored to receive the Historic Preservation 2023 Bulfinch Awards from the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art (ICAA) New England Chapter for our work at St. Mary- St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Boston, MA. The Institute of Classical Architecture & Art is a... - September 19, 2023 - John Canning & Co.