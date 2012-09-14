PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group

Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Sponsor Glenair Italia’s Presentation Released for Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Webtivity Launches New Website for Out of the Blue Yacht Charters Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator. - December 18, 2019 - Webtivity Marketing & Design

Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

US Naval Force Europe Speaker Announced for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

CareerSprints.com, a Popular Training Provider, Launches Free Half-Day Webinar for Scrum and Agile Aspirants CareerSprints.com, a popular choice for professional learners, has launched a free half-day virtual webinar for Scrum and Agile. This free webinar will help learners understand the differences between Agile roles and the necessary steps to kickstart their Agile careers. - December 17, 2019 - Career Sprints

Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

SES Water Set to Present Case Study at Smart Water Systems 2020 SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group

The Photonics Group Named Exclusive US and Canadian Distributor of Lasersafe PC Software The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada. - December 16, 2019 - The Photonics Group

GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

US Army Futures Command to Provide Updates on Military Feeding and Reducing the Combat Load at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group

Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

GenSales, LLC Announces New Vice President of Client Success, Eric Nichols This week, Active Demand Generation service provider, GenSales, welcomed a new member to its leadership team. Eric Nichols was brought in to fill the important role of Vice President of Client Success. This role has ultimate responsibility for customer success activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and customer success outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.). - December 13, 2019 - GenSales

Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Exclusive Updates on the UK MoD’s LE TacCIS Programme at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 SMi Reports: Senior representative from the UK MoD will be presenting updates on the LE TacCIS programme at the conference in London, next April. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Invite from Lynne Ensor, Chair for Pharma Microbiology East Coast Conference, April 2020, Boston SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, Speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference SMi Reports: Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

Imani Lee Expands Its Language Services Work Throughout California Imani Lee continues to expand their operations throughout the state of California as it enters into an expanded agreement with The City of San Diego for translation services in various languages. Imani Lee’s relationship with the City of San Diego, began after their work with the San Diego Adoption... - December 13, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.

Future Point Growth Solutions, TWMalone Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership Future Point Growth Solutions, a provider of solutions that help small businesses grow their sales smartly, is excited to announce a partnership with TWMalone Consulting, a firm that focuses on helping businesses create successful sales teams. Future Point’s mission is to improve their clients’... - December 12, 2019 - Future Point Capital LLC

Discover How to Power Up After Experiencing Depression by Exciting New Author Adam Bowcutt, Co-Founder of Xnforce; Focused on Proactive Mental Health to Save Lives New Book released that helps men from 18-45 years that have experienced depression and are now lacking confidence. - December 12, 2019 - Xnforce

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Making the Most of the Network: Ezzey Founder Michael Hamburger Keynote Speaker at ANMP 2019 Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey

Cask Government Services Appoints Kate Ehrle as President Industry Veteran to Lead Growth, Strategy and Operations for Cask Government Services - December 12, 2019 - Cask LLC

BrookeWealth Global, LLC: Adapting to New Tech Crucial for Company Survival in 2020 Businesses should keep themselves abreast of emerging technologies to endure the competition and to stay relevant. - December 12, 2019 - BrookeWealth Global, LLC

Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Air Vice Marshal Warren James of The Royal Airforce to Present at Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Exclusive Interview from Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd., Released Ahead of SMi’s RNA Therapeutics Conference SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd, ahead of the upcoming RNA Therapeutics conference this February. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

Psychological Associates Holds First Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop. - December 11, 2019 - Psychological Associates

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

EZ Mold Inspections Near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

2019 Hotel of the Year Recipient Sponsored by Daryon Hotels International Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is this year’s recipient of the Community Hotels “Hotel of the Year” award. The hotel is active within their community in trying to end hunger and supports Habitat for Humanity. The General Manager at Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA... - December 09, 2019 - Daryon Hotels International

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

Deputy Chief of Staff of Italian Navy to Present at Border Security Conference SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy - December 08, 2019 - SMi Group

Matthew Prinn to Moderate Webinar with RFP360 on How to Incorporate Technology Into Your RFP Response Process Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource