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Inside the Future of Human Resources with SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. - Sunil Ramlall
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Program Director at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies, sits down with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to discuss the future of human resources, leadership, and the evolving workplace. Their conversation explores how HR has become a strategic driver of organizational success, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on talent and workforce management. - August 07, 2026 - Sunil Ramlall
BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
BDA Strengthens Tokyo and Tech Sector Leadership
BDA Partners today announced an evolution of leadership within its Tokyo office and its global Technology sector team, to support the continued growth of its Japan franchise and Tech practice. Suguru Sasaki, Managing Director, has been appointed Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, bringing his experience in team... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor. Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron... - August 06, 2026 - Demand Spring
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Denver Therapeutic Coach Launches Bilingual Self-Acceptance Coloring Book to Expand Access to Mental Wellness Tools
Denver-based therapeutic coach, speaker, and creative healing advocate Eve Boyd has released her debut book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book, now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish, with the goal of making emotional wellness and self-acceptance more accessible to diverse communities. - August 01, 2026 - inspirationalEVE, LLC
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
iStar Society Introduces Structured Vendor Reporting and Business Credit Support System for Entrepreneurs
iStar Society introduces a structured vendor reporting and business credit support system that combines vendor relationships, business payment reporting, and business visibility solutions to help entrepreneurs and small businesses build commercial credibility and strengthen their business foundation. - July 30, 2026 - Istar Society
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Demand Spring Welcomes Shannyn Lee as Chief Growth Officer
Shannyn Lee has joined Demand Spring as the first ever Chief Growth Officer - July 23, 2026 - Demand Spring
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Seabed Services, LLC and an Undisclosed Buyer
Benchmark is pleased to announce the acquisition of Seabed Services, LLC by an undisclosed buyer. Seabed Services, LLC serves the midstream pipeline industry. Design and engineering services are also provided to utility service providers, railroad maintenance, and highway construction industries... - July 22, 2026 - Benchmark International
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC Earns BBB® (Better Business Bureau of MI) Accreditation, Strengthening Trust for Michigan Clients
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC, a locally owned bookkeeping service serving the State of Michigan, is proud to announce their achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau of MI, recognizing the company’s commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and customer... - July 20, 2026 - DeMott Bookkeeping LLC
Jeevan Uthaman Offers Kerala Entrepreneurs Free Growth Clarity Diagnostic Built on 12 Years of Work
Brand strategist with 12+ years experience launches five-minute clarity tool for stuck entrepreneurs. - July 19, 2026 - Jeevan Uthaman
eVolvedCMO’s New Marketing Leadership Model Rides a 245% Surge in Fractional CMO Adoption
eVolvedCMO is redefining marketing leadership with a fractional CMO model powered by agile sprints, the customer-centric Evolver 360 Framework, and a rigorous GTM Assessment, giving B2B leaders enterprise-level strategy, faster alignment, and more predictable growth. - July 18, 2026 - eVolvedCMO
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between WRS Group, LTD. and Project Energy Savers, Inc.
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Project Energy Savers, Inc. (now "Education & Outreach Company"), a leading provider of customized educational and community outreach materials, and WRS Group ("WRS Group"), a global leader in health... - July 18, 2026 - Benchmark International
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Confirming Its Independent Corporate Status
AI Visibility Labs LLC and its Founder, Joseph Mas, expressly state that no familial relationship, including any blood or legal familial relationship, exists with any individual or entity unless such relationship has been formally established and confirmed through the Company's official communications. As of the date of this release, no such familial relationships have been established or confirmed. - July 17, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation
Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation. - July 14, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes
Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating. - July 12, 2026 - Innovix Code
Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation
Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula
New Study Finds Organic Search Remains the Leading Revenue Driver for Ecommerce Businesses
Full Throttle SEO has released new research analyzing website analytics data from 18 ecommerce businesses. The report finds that organic search continues to generate significantly more traffic and revenue than AI-assisted search, while highlighting how businesses can balance emerging search trends with proven SEO strategies. - July 12, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
Full Throttle SEO Warns Businesses Against Repeating the Biggest Content Mistake of the SEO Era in the Race for AI Visibility
As businesses rush to optimize for AI search, many are being told to create more content. Full Throttle SEO founder Ivy Boyter cautions that this approach risks repeating the content bloat and keyword cannibalization that hurt websites in the past. Instead, she advocates strengthening existing content, improving clarity, and focusing on strategies that drive qualified traffic, leads, and revenue, not just AI mentions. - July 12, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them. - July 09, 2026 - Validation Managment Solutions
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Tampa PC Consultants Expands Services as Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid
Tampa PC Consultants, an IT and cybersecurity firm with over 20 years of experience, has become an Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid services. - July 09, 2026 - Tampa PC Consultants
JOYELY to Bring Its Signature Chair of JOY Experience to SEICon III in Las Vegas
JOYELY, known for its signature Chair of JOY® interview series, announced a partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. JOYELY will integrate its Chair of JOY Experience across key venues, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, facilitating candid conversations with executives, athletes, and innovators. - July 06, 2026 - JOYELY, LLC
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between EZlocal.com, Inc. and Valentin Zachesov
EZlocal.com, Inc. is an online subscription-based advertising provider serving small businesses across the U.S. The company's services include EZLocal Pro, DASH, and an online directory. All services are designed to enhance the client's digital presence. EZlocal helps businesses manage and improve... - July 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 42% of Top Organic Brands Don't Appear in AI Search Results for the Same Queries
Q2 2026 report reveals that organic rankings and AI visibility are now diverging, creating a risk for market leaders and a rare opening for challengers. - July 02, 2026 - LQ Digital
Bloom Consulting Services Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise Cloud Innovation
The recognition validates Bloom’s experience established over the years in Azure, cloud modernization, and digital transformation services for enterprises globally. - June 30, 2026 - Bloom Consulting Services
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Kittleson Landscape, Inc. and Lancaster Group, LLC
Kittleson Landscape is a full-service landscaping contractor that designs and installs landscapes for new and existing commercial and residential properties. The company operates year-round and provides landscaping, rock-block retaining walls, lawn installation, plantings, lake-shore restoration,... - June 27, 2026 - Benchmark International
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
TÜV Rheinland Issues Verification Statement for the New Hypershell X Series
Marking Breakthroughs in Exoskeleton Response Time and Human-Machine Synchronization - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
TÜV Rheinland Ensures Safe Commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s New Terminal 3
TÜV Rheinland ensured the safe commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3, inaugurated on April 22, 2026. TÜV Rheinland provided comprehensive building code inspections and safety assessments on critical systems including fire protection, emergency power, elevators, and water hygiene. Their multidisciplinary coordination enabled the complex project to open safely and on schedule. - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitates the Transaction Between Altair Associates, Inc. and Centri Business Consulting
The seller, Altair Associates, Inc., was founded in 1990 by Bob Drag and has more than three decades of experience in underwriting, claims, and transactional advisory services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The firm's thirty-plus professional underwriting and claim staff operate from... - June 26, 2026 - Benchmark International
Celebrating a Lifetime of Achievement and Lasting Contributions: Dr. Jared Videll
Clarity Marketing Group recognizes Dr. Jared Videll for his outstanding dedication, leadership and excellence throughout his distinguished career as a medical professional. - June 25, 2026 - Clarity Marketing Group
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitates the Transaction Between Altair Associates Inc. and Centri Business Consulting
The seller, Altair Associates, Inc., was founded in 1990 by Bob Drag and has more than three decades of experience in underwriting, claims, and transactional advisory services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The firm's thirty-plus professional underwriting and claim staff operate from... - June 25, 2026 - Benchmark International
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.