Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States.
Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew
SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group
Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.
Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India
SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group
Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator. - December 18, 2019 - Webtivity Marketing & Design
SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers
SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group
Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates
Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew
NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing
The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
CareerSprints.com, a popular choice for professional learners, has launched a free half-day virtual webinar for Scrum and Agile. This free webinar will help learners understand the differences between Agile roles and the necessary steps to kickstart their Agile careers. - December 17, 2019 - Career Sprints
EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group
The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada. - December 16, 2019 - The Photonics Group
SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership.
“Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators
SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group
Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
This week, Active Demand Generation service provider, GenSales, welcomed a new member to its leadership team. Eric Nichols was brought in to fill the important role of Vice President of Client Success. This role has ultimate responsibility for customer success activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and customer success outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.). - December 13, 2019 - GenSales
ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.
SMi Reports: Senior representative from the UK MoD will be presenting updates on the LE TacCIS programme at the conference in London, next April. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group
Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.
Imani Lee continues to expand their operations throughout the state of California as it enters into an expanded agreement with The City of San Diego for translation services in various languages.
Imani Lee’s relationship with the City of San Diego, began after their work with the San Diego Adoption... - December 13, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.
Future Point Growth Solutions, a provider of solutions that help small businesses grow their sales smartly, is excited to announce a partnership with TWMalone Consulting, a firm that focuses on helping businesses create successful sales teams.
Future Point’s mission is to improve their clients’... - December 12, 2019 - Future Point Capital LLC
New Book released that helps men from 18-45 years that have experienced depression and are now lacking confidence. - December 12, 2019 - Xnforce
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey
Industry Veteran to Lead Growth, Strategy and Operations for Cask Government Services - December 12, 2019 - Cask LLC
Businesses should keep themselves abreast of emerging technologies to endure the competition and to stay relevant. - December 12, 2019 - BrookeWealth Global, LLC
Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.
SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd, ahead of the upcoming RNA Therapeutics conference this February. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group
60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop. - December 11, 2019 - Psychological Associates
DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security
John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC
KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network
Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is this year’s recipient of the Community Hotels “Hotel of the Year” award. The hotel is active within their community in trying to end hunger and supports Habitat for Humanity.
The General Manager at Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA... - December 09, 2019 - Daryon Hotels International
Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations.
The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet.
“Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy - December 08, 2019 - SMi Group
Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC
A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource
SMi Reports: The Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK conference, taking place on 20 and 21 January 2020 in London, will include a variety of innovative presentations from the environmental monitoring field. - December 07, 2019 - SMi Group
