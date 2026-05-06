Recent Headlines
Leather Spa Debuts New Penn Station Location, Bringing Luxury Leather Care to the Heart of New York
Leather Spa has opened a new location at Penn Station, bringing its luxury leather care and repair services to one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs. Located at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, the space offers shoe shining, restoration, and handbag care for commuters and local clients. The expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven service experience. - May 06, 2026 - Leather Spa
MotherBrideShoes.com Launches Enhanced Shopping Experience with New Features and Discount on Women’s Formal Footwear
MotherBrideShoes.com, the trusted name in elegant women's footwear for weddings and special occasions, is proud to unveil its newly upgraded online store—now faster, smarter, and easier to shop than ever before. To celebrate the platform's transformation, the site is offering a 30% discount... - July 28, 2025 - Mother & Bride Shoes
Raylust Eyewear Launches New E‑Commerce Store with Premium UV400 Sunglasses Collection
Raylust Eyewear, Pakistan’s emerging fashion‑forward sunglasses brand, officially launches its new e‑commerce store this month. The brand offers an expansive selection of men’s and women’s styles — classic aviators, oversized cat‑eyes, sporty wraparounds, and gradient‑lens frames — each engineered for both high fashion and 100% UV400 protection. Raylust Eyewear aims to deliver premium eyewear and exceptional service to customers across Pakistan. - May 16, 2025 - Raylust Eyewear
Sock Brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner. - June 14, 2024 - Lamour Group
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Connor Garnett Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Connor Garnett. - April 25, 2024 - Lamour Group
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Allyce Jones Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Allyce Jones. - April 06, 2024 - Lamour Group
Thorlo Announces Sponsorship of Jonathan Kelley, Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler
U.S. performance sock brand Thorlo announces sponsorship of Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler Jonathan Kelley - March 17, 2024 - Lamour Group
An Innovative Solution for Individual Foot Health - Start-Up Sooley Develops First Home-Based 3D Foot Scanner for Smartphones
Sooley's innovative app enables iPhone users to perform 3D foot scans at home, addressing widespread foot problems with custom insoles. Founded by Sanya Zillich and Jakob Raible, this tech simplifies foot health management and reduces orthopedic waste by 70%. Extending its impact, Sooley collaborates with global partners, revolutionizing orthopedic care and expanding to various sports and business sectors. - February 17, 2024 - Sooley Insoles
Wild Western Wears Launches New Website for Western Wear and Accessories
The online retailer Wild Western Wears, which sells premium western wear and accessories, has just recently announced the launch of its new website, which features all new product pages and easy shopping with just one click. The website WildWesternWears.com is a one-stop shop that can satisfy all... - November 21, 2022 - Wild Western Wears
Kicks for a Cause Announces Its “One Step at a Time” Campaign
Today, Kicks for a Cause announces its “One Step at a Time” campaign. Their Executive Director, Will Shields, will be crossing the state of Florida from west to east, starting November 19. - October 10, 2022 - Kicks for a Cause
Denver's Premier Skate Shop Has a New Location
After two months in transition, Death & Glory Skate Shop is resuming its second-to-none sales and service in their very own location on South Broadway in Denver. Specializing in quad roller skates and inline skates, D&G also has a full selection of skateboarding hard goods as well. The larger new space will soon be also accommodating skate footwear and streetwear. - August 12, 2022 - Death & Glory Skate Shop
Shoe Company Rose & Remy Expands Global E-Commerce Presence
Growth is on the horizon for Rose & Remy in 2022! Their global expansion will continue to play a major role in the company’s success as they look to beef up DTC marketing to bring affordable, fashion-forward designs to women and children in the US, UK, Spain, Germany and beyond. - February 28, 2022 - Jago International Trade Ltd
Lowkey Apparel to Open First Retail Store in L.A.
Online streetwear company Lowkey Apparel will take sales to the streets this November with the opening of the brand's first brick-and-mortar clothing store in L.A. The new locale will represent the popular wants and needs of the local South Bay Los Angeles community. At Lowkey, you'll find new clothes from brands like New Era, '47, Levis, Dickes, Pro Club, Champion, Cookies SF, Vans, and more at the best of retail prices. - November 19, 2021 - Lowkey Apparel Company
A Step Into the Future of Eco-Luxury in #TealBottom Shoes
A pioneer in fashion innovation, TealHouse Inc. announces a new line of luxurious plant-based classic footwear that is inspiring a new generation of sustainable luxury. - August 30, 2021 - TealHouse Inc.
Hadasshe Fashion - Clothing Retailer That is Serving Up New Trends Sustainably
Hadasshe Fashion. Mecca women fashion with an international reach, providing exclusive fashion-forward clothing and accessories to customers. - August 17, 2021 - Hadasshe Fashion
RTEEE.com: an Online Retail Store for the Designer Collection of Trendy Clothing and Accessories Has Been Launched by Artists Integrated
Artists Integrated Business Private Limited, a media start-up based in Kolkata, has launched an online retail store for stylish clothing and accessories, and the company is ecstatic. - June 22, 2021 - Artists Integrated Business Private Limited
Della Terra Wins Four Global Footwear Awards
Footwear brand globally recognized for its sustainable initiatives and visionary designs. - May 06, 2021 - della terra
Birkenstock & More Announces 15th Anniversary
Family-owned and operated footwear business marks milestone achievement - May 06, 2021 - Laurie's Shoes
Laurie's Shoes Celebrates 70th Anniversary
Family-owned footwear business commemorates seven decades of achievement. - April 17, 2021 - Laurie's Shoes
Harkiss Designs Opens Holiday Pop-Up Shop
This Holiday season, Harkiss Designs will launch its first ever holiday Pop-Up Shop in New Jersey showcasing the collection from Home Décor, Tabletops and Fashion Jewelry. This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the Jersey City area to experience the beauty of East Africa at your door. Harkiss Designs will now be available for in-person shopping, online, at HarkissDesigns.com and curbside pick-up. - November 12, 2020 - Harkiss Designs
The Flux Adapt: The Shoe That Won the Vote in 2020
Fully funded in just 2 hours on Indiegogo, these shoes got our vote on November 3. - November 06, 2020 - Flux Footwear
Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp Launch Waterproof Wake-Surfing Heels for Women in Colombia, Medellin
Jennifer Zemp, founder of Kasey-Z shoes, said: “We know the pandemic has stopped a lot of events and gatherings taking place but this doesn’t need to stop the fun of fashion! If people are going to be on the water, why can’t they look like rockstars! Water sports are not seasonal in Medellin, Colombia. The weather is 85 degrees most of the year." - September 21, 2020 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes
French’s Shoes and Boots Announces Grand Opening Sale and Celebration Hosting Live Event and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
French’s Shoes and Boots announced an official celebration to mark the opening of their newest store in Fayetteville, TN. The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Thursday June 11 at 11:00 am, which is open to the general public and will... - June 11, 2020 - French's Boots & Shoes
Customer and Staff at the Heart of Charles Tyrwhitt’s Response to the COVID-19 Challenge
For the British retailer, running a tight ship and remaining customer-focused whilst looking after their team is the way to survive the crisis. - May 02, 2020 - Charles Tyrwhitt
Mario Bemer USA Trunk Show in Washington, DC
Mario Bemer will be at Sartoria DePandi in Washington, DC on January 24-25 to meet with clients and showcase his artisan handcrafted men's shoes. - January 18, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
Mario Bemer, Florentine Shoemaker, to Focus on Bringing His Craft to the USA
Mario Bemer is one of the very few remaining Master Artisans who handcrafts men's shoes following the century old Florentine tradition. He is now creating a line of men's bespoke and MTO shoes exclusively for the U.S. Market. He is holding Trunk Shows and workshops where he not only explains the process of making the shoe, but also on how and why to select a certain style or material. - January 02, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019.
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the... - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs
Don’s Footwear Celebrates 10 Years in the Business
Premier bespoke shoemaker, Don’s Footwear, celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 9, 2019. Launched in 2009, the brand sells over 160 styles of custom hand-welted shoes today. - October 03, 2019 - Don's Footwear
3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo
The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes
Jennifer Zemp Announces the Location of the Next Pretty Skinny Show Podcast
The Pretty Skinny Show plans to air their third episode in Beverly Hills, California at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire. "I will have some exciting guests on the show that will reveal Plastic surgery treatments they have done and what has worked for them," says Jennifer Zemp The... - June 03, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes
The Launching of the Pretty Skinny Show with Jennifer Zemp
“The shows main focus will be to share my personal experiences with the Pretty Skinny Show subscribers,” says Jennifer Zemp. - May 27, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes
Don’s Footwear Participates in the London Super Trunk Show 2019
Premier bespoke shoemaker, Don’s Footwear, participated in the prestigious London Super Trunk Show 2019, the world’s largest open event for classic men’s shoemakers, held on March 23, 2019. - April 25, 2019 - Don's Footwear
Ean Athletics is a Start-Up Sports Brand That Has Arrived to Enter the Market Strong with Its First Launched Product Line of Athletic Sports Socks
This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing
Don’s Footwear Announces a New Retail Location
Premier bespoke shoemaker, Don’s Footwear, announced that it plans to move to a new retail location from its current home at MahaNakhon CUBE. - February 17, 2019 - Don's Footwear
ISlide Announces New Partnership with NASCAR
Founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, the former head of Reebok Basketball, ISlide creates high-end and fully customizable athletic slides, allowing the average person to “stand in what they stand for” whenever and wherever they please. Known for their licensed slides with the NBA, they are now announcing an official partnership with NASCAR. - February 11, 2019 - ISlide USA
Jennifer Zemp and Ron Zemp Launch New High-End Sandal Line
Jennifer Zemp's shoe line Kasey-Z Shoes, is proud to announce the launch of her new line of high-end sandals inspired by fashionable comfort. The new line is owned by entrepreneurs Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp. - February 09, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes
Local Business ISlide Showcases Brand at Nationally Recognized Spalding HoopHall Classic Basketball Tournament
ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA
Custom Footwear Company Changes the Game, Mixing Innovation with NBA Designs
ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end, completely customizable slides allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide has recently secured an investment from NBA star Evan Turner. - January 15, 2019 - ISlide USA
Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp Launch New Kasey-Z Swimwear Line in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kasey-Z Shoes & Swimwear has teamed up with Tata Prada to create an exclusive new collection of swimwear. With Tata Prada, Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp designing together, you will see two of the leading brands in their industries join forces to introduce unprecedented collections catering to all types of women. - January 05, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes
Custom Footwear Company and Shark Tank Alum ISlide Adds Portland Trail Blazers Star Evan Turner to List of Investors as Company Closes Latest Seed Round
ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end completely customizable slide sandals allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide recently inked retail deals with Fanatics, Neiman Marcus, and LIDS. - December 21, 2018 - ISlide USA
Kasey-Z Shoes Founders Ron Zemp & Jennifer Zemp Announce the Launch of a New Shoes Line in Medellin, Columbia
Today, Kasey-Z Shoes Founders Ron Zemp & Jennifer Zemp announced they are launching a new shoe line called “Girl Kicks.” The collection is a new fashion adventure for Kasey-Z Shoes. Girl Kicks will be a first of its kind for Kasey-Z shoes, it will be a sneaker. Girl Kicks will launch online Spring 2019 with a colorful new sneaker line. - December 12, 2018 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes
Disney Inspired Fashion Line Raises $10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs
The Disney inspired fashion company raises funds to benefit underserved children through unique “virtual races.” - December 01, 2018 - Design Force Media
Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear
Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters
The Gift of Hot Hands for Christmas - Scandinavian Design, Battery Heated Gloves
Heat Experience is a start-up based in Trondheim, Norway specializing in battery heated clothing. The company, having started-up in 2016, now has five Core Series products on offer and is launching their Core Series Heated Gloves with a 50% discount on Kickstarter for the US market on November... - October 23, 2018 - Heat Experience
Ankle Boots so Balanced They Can Improve Your Posture
There are apps, apparel and a multitude of treatments that have claimed to improve your posture but it turns out the right footwear can be posture perfecting. Dr. Liza is a body and posture expert who has designed an ankle boot with the comfort of your favourite pair of sneakers, posture perfecting... - October 05, 2018 - Dr. Liza shoes
Jams World 2018 'Akala (Pink) Collection to Benefit Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center
Jams World, the multi-generational, Made in Hawaii clothing company, is partnering with Hawai‘i Pacific Health to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 'Akala (Pink) Collection will be released September 17, 2018 and 20% of the proceeds will benefit the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. - September 15, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii
uSnapp Launches Classified Ads Mobile App in Nigeria: Aims to Ease Buying and Selling of Used, New or Unwanted Items
u-Snapp is the simplest free classified ads mobile App for buying & selling items such as cars, computers, smartphones, electronics, furniture and so on in Nigeria. www.usnapp.ng - September 10, 2018 - uSnapp Nigeria
Jams World Announces Summer 2018 Collection Featuring "The Jumper"
The Summer 2018 line features "The Jumper," a brand new, simple yet sophisticated silhouette. With contemporary style and comfort in mind, The Jumper has a cropped wide leg, shaped hem, with sides higher than the inseam, bra-friendly straps, pull on styling, and side pockets. This modern silhouette can be casual and classy, easily dressed up for a special occasion. The Jumper comes in Jasper, Bevy, Aztec, Luau and Anahola Bay prints. - July 31, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii
What Retail Apocalypse? Charles Tyrwhitt Builds on Its U.S. Success with Brick-and-Mortar Expansion.
While a high number of brick-and-mortar outlets in North America seem to be shrinking or disappearing – an ongoing trend for the past decade – Charles Tyrwhitt is looking forward to a busy Summer 2018 calendar with the opening of five new stores nationwide. - July 26, 2018 - Charles Tyrwhitt
NYC Bridal, Beauty & Fashion Expert Opens Luxury Boutique in Charleston, SC
MODELBRIDE is Now Open in Historic Downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Styling Brides from Engagement to Honeymoon. - May 19, 2018 - MODELBRIDE