Mario Bemer is one of the very few remaining Master Artisans who handcrafts men's shoes following the century old Florentine tradition. He is now creating a line of men's bespoke and MTO shoes exclusively for the U.S. Market. He is holding Trunk Shows and workshops where he not only explains the process of making the shoe, but also on how and why to select a certain style or material. - January 02, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan