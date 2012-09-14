PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

Don’s Footwear Celebrates 10 Years in the Business Premier bespoke shoemaker, Don’s Footwear, celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 9, 2019. Launched in 2009, the brand sells over 160 styles of custom hand-welted shoes today. - October 03, 2019 - Don's Footwear

3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes

Jennifer Zemp Announces the Location of the Next Pretty Skinny Show Podcast The Pretty Skinny Show plans to air their third episode in Beverly Hills, California at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire. "I will have some exciting guests on the show that will reveal Plastic surgery treatments they have done and what has worked for them," says Jennifer Zemp The Pretty... - June 03, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

The Launching of the Pretty Skinny Show with Jennifer Zemp “The shows main focus will be to share my personal experiences with the Pretty Skinny Show subscribers,” says Jennifer Zemp. - May 27, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

Don’s Footwear Participates in the London Super Trunk Show 2019 Premier bespoke shoemaker, Don’s Footwear, participated in the prestigious London Super Trunk Show 2019, the world’s largest open event for classic men’s shoemakers, held on March 23, 2019. - April 25, 2019 - Don's Footwear

Ean Athletics is a Start-Up Sports Brand That Has Arrived to Enter the Market Strong with Its First Launched Product Line of Athletic Sports Socks This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing

Don’s Footwear Announces a New Retail Location Premier bespoke shoemaker, Don’s Footwear, announced that it plans to move to a new retail location from its current home at MahaNakhon CUBE. - February 17, 2019 - Don's Footwear

ISlide Announces New Partnership with NASCAR Founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, the former head of Reebok Basketball, ISlide creates high-end and fully customizable athletic slides, allowing the average person to “stand in what they stand for” whenever and wherever they please. Known for their licensed slides with the NBA, they are now announcing an official partnership with NASCAR. - February 11, 2019 - ISlide USA

Jennifer Zemp and Ron Zemp Launch New High-End Sandal Line Jennifer Zemp's shoe line Kasey-Z Shoes, is proud to announce the launch of her new line of high-end sandals inspired by fashionable comfort. The new line is owned by entrepreneurs Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp. - February 09, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

Local Business ISlide Showcases Brand at Nationally Recognized Spalding HoopHall Classic Basketball Tournament ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA

Custom Footwear Company Changes the Game, Mixing Innovation with NBA Designs ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end, completely customizable slides allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide has recently secured an investment from NBA star Evan Turner. - January 15, 2019 - ISlide USA

Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp Launch New Kasey-Z Swimwear Line in Las Vegas, Nevada Kasey-Z Shoes & Swimwear has teamed up with Tata Prada to create an exclusive new collection of swimwear. With Tata Prada, Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp designing together, you will see two of the leading brands in their industries join forces to introduce unprecedented collections catering to all types of women. - January 05, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

Custom Footwear Company and Shark Tank Alum ISlide Adds Portland Trail Blazers Star Evan Turner to List of Investors as Company Closes Latest Seed Round ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end completely customizable slide sandals allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide recently inked retail deals with Fanatics, Neiman Marcus, and LIDS. - December 21, 2018 - ISlide USA

Kasey-Z Shoes Founders Ron Zemp & Jennifer Zemp Announce the Launch of a New Shoes Line in Medellin, Columbia Today, Kasey-Z Shoes Founders Ron Zemp & Jennifer Zemp announced they are launching a new shoe line called “Girl Kicks.” The collection is a new fashion adventure for Kasey-Z Shoes. Girl Kicks will be a first of its kind for Kasey-Z shoes, it will be a sneaker. Girl Kicks will launch online Spring 2019 with a colorful new sneaker line. - December 12, 2018 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

Disney Inspired Fashion Line Raises $10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs The Disney inspired fashion company raises funds to benefit underserved children through unique “virtual races.” - December 01, 2018 - Design Force Media

Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters

The Gift of Hot Hands for Christmas - Scandinavian Design, Battery Heated Gloves Heat Experience is a start-up based in Trondheim, Norway specializing in battery heated clothing. The company, having started-up in 2016, now has five Core Series products on offer and is launching their Core Series Heated Gloves with a 50% discount on Kickstarter for the US market on November 1st. Heat... - October 23, 2018 - Heat Experience

Ankle Boots so Balanced They Can Improve Your Posture There are apps, apparel and a multitude of treatments that have claimed to improve your posture but it turns out the right footwear can be posture perfecting. Dr. Liza is a body and posture expert who has designed an ankle boot with the comfort of your favourite pair of sneakers, posture perfecting functional... - October 05, 2018 - Dr. Liza shoes

Jams World 2018 'Akala (Pink) Collection to Benefit Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center Jams World, the multi-generational, Made in Hawaii clothing company, is partnering with Hawai‘i Pacific Health to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 'Akala (Pink) Collection will be released September 17, 2018 and 20% of the proceeds will benefit the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. - September 15, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii

uSnapp Launches Classified Ads Mobile App in Nigeria: Aims to Ease Buying and Selling of Used, New or Unwanted Items u-Snapp is the simplest free classified ads mobile App for buying & selling items such as cars, computers, smartphones, electronics, furniture and so on in Nigeria. www.usnapp.ng - September 10, 2018 - uSnapp Nigeria

Jams World Announces Summer 2018 Collection Featuring "The Jumper" The Summer 2018 line features "The Jumper," a brand new, simple yet sophisticated silhouette. With contemporary style and comfort in mind, The Jumper has a cropped wide leg, shaped hem, with sides higher than the inseam, bra-friendly straps, pull on styling, and side pockets. This modern silhouette can be casual and classy, easily dressed up for a special occasion. The Jumper comes in Jasper, Bevy, Aztec, Luau and Anahola Bay prints. - July 31, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii

What Retail Apocalypse? Charles Tyrwhitt Builds on Its U.S. Success with Brick-and-Mortar Expansion. While a high number of brick-and-mortar outlets in North America seem to be shrinking or disappearing – an ongoing trend for the past decade – Charles Tyrwhitt is looking forward to a busy Summer 2018 calendar with the opening of five new stores nationwide. - July 26, 2018 - Charles Tyrwhitt

NYC Bridal, Beauty & Fashion Expert Opens Luxury Boutique in Charleston, SC MODELBRIDE is Now Open in Historic Downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Styling Brides from Engagement to Honeymoon. - May 19, 2018 - MODELBRIDE

Entrepreneur Ron Zemp & Jennifer Zemp Announce New Block Heels Line, Sassy Girl Jennifer Zemp achieved success with the help of her husband Ron Zemp's marketing and financial support for the Kasey-Z shoe brand. Kasey-Z shoe is a luxury line of heels that will now offer more comfortable options. - February 01, 2018 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

Virtus – A Step Up with Footwear Innovation Born out of one of Canada's best-respected shoemakers, the decade-long venture of Virtus atelier makes a new move. Centuries of virtuosic shoe-making heritage could get a touch of contemporary 3D technology, and that is how Virtus keeps both tradition and innovation alive in every pair. - January 31, 2018 - Virtus

Halal Socks Stands in Solidarity to Honour Quebec Mosque Shooting Incident January 29th marks the one-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting incident that devastated the Muslim Community across North America. The mass shooting resulted in six worshippers being killed and nineteen injured. In response to this tragedy, Toronto-based company Halal Socks released a... - January 23, 2018 - Halal Socks Inc.

Clogs by C&C SWEDEN Launches Brand Exclusive Custom Print Program Clogs by C&C SWEDEN, designer and manufacturer of fashionable and comfortable, professional safety footwear, is excited to announce the launch of their Corporate “Brand Exclusive” Custom Print Program. Clogs by C&C SWEDEN will now offer thousands of uniform and scrub manufacturers as well as uniform and footwear retailers, the ability to customize their line of handcrafted Swedish clogs, with brand exclusive custom prints to reflect their specific customer and brand identity. - January 11, 2018 - The Scandinavian Company

WE Charity to Announce First Ever Sock Collaboration with Friendship Socks Friendship Socks is proud to announce its first ever charity collaboration in partnership with WE Charity to create two limited edition pairs of socks with 50% of profits going to benefit children’s education in Kenya. Friendship Socks, the social sock gifting company that lets you send a gift... - November 29, 2017 - Friendship Socks Inc

Crocs™ Enters Cambodia Market with 3 New Store Openings in Phnom Penh Crocs™ officially enters the Cambodia market with the opening of stores at TK Avenue Mall, Exchange Square Mall and at AEON Mall Phnom Penh. The Grand Opening of TK Avenue Mall was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speech by Mr. Henry Horn, Managing Director of SOHO Diversified Lifestyle... - October 17, 2017 - SOHO Diversified Group of Companies

ShoeWow, Specialist in Footwear for Plantar Fasciitis, Finds That Hope is on the Horizon for Heel Pain Sufferers A drug called AmnioFix has reached advanced trials, and could offer symptom relief, and even repair the damage done by Plantar Fasciitis. - August 22, 2017 - ShoeWow

Red Wing Shoe Company Announces Opening of Monroeville Pennsylvania Store The Red Wing Shoe Company is proud to announce the Grand Opening of their new Red Wing Store, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania on William Penn Highway and will hold a Grand Opening celebration July 15. - July 11, 2017 - Red Wing Monroeville

Get Ready to Roam with Off The Beaten Track Whether you’re strolling seaside or wandering cobblestone streets, the casual and comfortable footwear from Off The Beaten Track will give you a leg up. Inspired by travel, music and culture, this unique brand features high quality materials, earth-inspired leathers, and great attention to detail. - May 23, 2017 - OTBT Shoes

New Route for the 2017 Charles Street 12 Will End at Under Armour's South Baltimore Headquarters Charm City Run is excited to announce that the 2017 Under Armour Charles Street 12 presented by KELLY, a 12-mile road race down Charles Street in Baltimore, MD, will end at Under Armour’s headquarters in Baltimore, MD. Historically, the Under Armour Charles Street 12 presented by KELLY had ended at Power Plant Live! Now in its fourth year, the Labor Day weekend race draws nearly 3,000 entrants. - May 13, 2017 - Charm City Run

Shred Soles Announces Availability of Skateboarding Insoles Shred Soles announces the launch and availability of Skateboarding Insoles, bringing foot comfort to skateboarders and snowboarders year-round. “We noticed many of our loyal customers using our snowboarding model in their skate shoes and everyday footwear, so we decided to design an insole specifically... - April 16, 2017 - Shred Soles LLC

Seattle Thread Company Celebrates 4th Anniversary Another year of consistent sales is encouraging for this family business as it continues to add repeat customers and to refine its multi-brand collection. - April 05, 2017 - Seattle Thread Company

Foot Solutions East CobbFinn Comfort Spring Trunk Show Foot Solutions East Cobb Showcases Comfort and Style in Spring Finn Trunk Show March 23, 24 & 25, 2017. - March 22, 2017 - Foot Solutions, East Cobb

Dynamic® Sports Development LLC Introduces the First OTC True Orthotic Performance Insole via Kickstarter and Indiegogo Campaigns Question- Do you suffer from foot pain, arch pain, Plantar Fasciitis, or even Diabetic Diabetic Neuropathy? Answer- Dynamic® Performance Insoles! Dynamic® Insoles - "For every walk of life" - March 18, 2017 - Dynamic Sports Development LLC

Haute Mommies and Bella Babies Relocates from Clear Lake to Seabrook Houston's number one rated Maternity and Children's Boutique has relocated to the quaint historic Seabrook business district. At its new location, Haute Mommies will be adding new product offerings and will be partnering with Royal Parties and Events to offer all-inclusive private parties. - February 26, 2017 - Haute Mommies and Bella Babies

The Luxe Link Has Reduced Its Delivery Fees The Luxe Link is now offering its lowest delivery rates, ever. - February 15, 2017 - The Luxe Link

High Heels so Balanced and Comfortable You Can do Yoga in Them Dr. Liza Egbogah, one of North America’s leading Chiropractic doctors, has designed a 3.75 inch women’s pump that is stylish, versatile and comfortable enough to wear all day. - February 04, 2017 - Dr. Liza shoes

The Luxe Link Celebrates Its Launch A New York-based luxury shopping service for anyone living outside the USA is born. - January 29, 2017 - The Luxe Link

Joan Oloff Shoes at Foot Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ on November 10 Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women. Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions. She will display her current line of heels,... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Shoebevy.com Soft Launches, Official Website Coming Soon With the creation of shoebevy.storenvy.com, Shoe Bevy, LLC initiates the official creation of www.shoebevy.com. Shoe Bevy will gradually ramp up marketing of its new e-commerce site in the months to come, leading to a formal launch during Spring 2017. The first site went live on October 25th in “soft... - November 05, 2016 - Shoe Bevy

Papá Originals Launched October 12th in Brooklyn. A High-End Baseball Cap Brand Inspired by the Original Brooklyn Excelsiors Design from the 1860’s. PAPÁ ORIGINALS presents a line of superior, elegant, minimalist hats, all made in Brooklyn and inspired by the Brooklyn Excelsiors baseball team from the 1860's. Combining carefully hand selected materials, PAPÁ ORIGINALS finally offers the perfect, stylish hat for the discerning cap lovers. - October 19, 2016 - PAPÁ ORIGINALS

Extravagant Feet Has Hit the Internet with a Bang The launching of Extravagant Feet was not only time consuming, but difficult. Now that they are up and running they are here to stay. - October 12, 2016 - Extravagant Feet

Kusmi Tea to Develop Its Japanese Operations with Bluebell Group Orientis Gourmet and Bluebell Group are pleased to announce their partnership for the distribution of Kusmi Tea in Japan. Effective September 2016, Bluebell has been appointed exclusive distributor for Japan with the objective of developing the brand through an omni-channel strategy. The two companies... - October 05, 2016 - Bluebell (Asia) Ltd.

The Wait is Over - J Marie Clothing Has Now Officially Launched Their Eagerly Anticipated Suit Range J Marie is now offering suits as part of their world renowned range of mens formal wear. The variety being offered as part of this new release is unrivaled with hundreds of designs, colors and sizes. J Marie Clothing are offering discounts in store to make the release of this new suit range. Make sure to check J Marie Clothing out to get the most affordable designer suits on the market. - September 19, 2016 - J Marie Clothing