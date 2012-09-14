PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Allegro High Speed Train Between St. Petersburg and Helsinki Becoming More Popular Allegro, high-speed train between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, carries 15% more passengers. - December 17, 2019 - Russian Railways

Russian Railways Report Increase of Number of e-Tickets In January-November 2019 almost 70 million electronic tickets were sold for long-distance trains, which is 7% greater than for the same period last year. The share of online ticket sales for 11 months of the current year grew to 57% of the total number of tickets sold as a whole through the railway... - December 16, 2019 - Russian Railways

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Rocky River-Based Global Freight Forwarder UWL Hosts First Customer Forum on Supply Chain Hot Topics UWL Customer Forums bring cargo owners and logistics industry thought leaders together to tackle tariffs and prepare for new regulations. - October 25, 2019 - UWL, Inc.

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Allvision Announces $3.2 Million Seed Investment Allvision, a geospatial analytics company providing insights and business intelligence to verticals such as infrastructure management, insurance, advertising and security, announced today $3.2 million in Series Seed funding raised. Lavrock Ventures was joined by The Robotics Hub, IDEA Fund Partners,... - January 23, 2019 - Allvision IO

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

Eko Support Service Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Nigeria PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Eko Supper Services Ltd. as its new member for Nigeria to its Project Freight Forwarders network. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Vietnam PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam, specialist in shipments on trade lane Vietnam with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. Karl Gross Vietnam is part of the Karl Gross group of companies. Special knowledge about conditions,... - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in China PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics China is specialist in shipments on trade lane China with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. A completely owned subsidiary Karl Gross Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. holds offices in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Shenzhen, where experienced teams take care of its customers’ needs. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Iron Horse Terminals - Construction Begins at Beaumont Rail Facility Iron Horse Terminals breaks ground on a 1,200 car rail yard which will begin initial operations at the end of 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Iron Horse Terminals

Merchandise Warehouse Opens Second Cold Storage Facility Merchandise Warehouse Co. Inc. today announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new cold storage facility. The new location at 725 Pioneer Trace in Pendleton, Ind. features 160,000 square feet of temperature-controlled storage and two convertible rooms with the capacity to reach minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit to store frozen items such as ice cream. - July 30, 2018 - Merchandise Warehouse

Pivvot™, Backed by New Mountain Capital, Set to Re-Imagine and Simplify Data Management for Critical Infrastructure Asset Companies Software provided by Pivvot offers intelligent asset management built for operations and asset integrity excellence, allowing you to minimize business disruptions and maximize investments. - July 18, 2018 - Pivvot

BanSar Provides Very Competitive and Special Port to Door Shipping Rates from China to Australia BanSar today began to provide a port to door shipping from China to Australia. - July 18, 2018 - BanSar Freight Forwarding Co., LTD

Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation Puts Safety of Nation's Infrastructure First with Robotic Post Tension Tendon Bridge Inspection Service More than a fourth of the 607,380 bridges in the US are over 50 years old, and 108,000 of the bridges are constructed with pre-stressed concrete. All bridges are supposed to be inspected every 2 years but even when inspections are done, it is still the archaic visual inspection or listening to the change of tone by hitting the cable with a hammer. These outdated methods lead to subjective, often inaccurate conclusions. Critical clues are missed and lives are at risk. - March 27, 2018 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of Doing... - February 22, 2018 - American Group

Computer Vision Technologies Enable BNSF Railway to Process Terabytes of Imagery Captured During Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Operations Bihrle Applied Research Inc. and BNSF Railway successfully demonstrate automated detection, classification and reporting of infrastructure conditions found during long range UAS railway inspections. - February 22, 2018 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

Kenya's New Standard Grade Railway (SGR) and How It's Impacting Safari Tourism Your African Safari, a safari planning website, interviewed over 50 tour operators to find out if the new SGR has had any impact on their business and if they would consider using the railway in future safari itineraries. - February 01, 2018 - Your African Safari

New European Tech Startup LivingPackets Launches Pilot International Delivery Service, Collaborates with London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel New Delivery Concept Promises to Shake Up the European Express Delivery Industry - December 07, 2017 - LivingPackets UK

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation (IPC) Forms Strategic Partnership with DYWIDAG-Systems International USA (DSI) IPC continues to disrupt the infrastructure inspection markets with modern technology and robotic nondestructive testing services. In order to further their mission, IPC has formed a strategic alliance with DYWIDAG (DSI). IPC and DSI Construction, both based in the USA, confirmed a strategic partnership... - November 21, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Columbus Women’s Commission Announces Pay Equity Pledge for Area Employers The Columbus Women’s Commission today announced a pay equity plan for area employers to help tackle the gender- and race-based wage gap for their employees. Called The Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity, the voluntary pledge already has 60 area organizations as early adopters. “We... - November 06, 2017 - The City of Columbus

Bridge Structural Deficiencies Exacts an Untold Human Toll - IPC Has an Answer Infrastructure Inspections including bridge inspections new geophysical nondestructive (NDT) inspection technology brings faults to light before they threaten human life, and dramatically reduces repair costs. - October 24, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

ABX Air Announces New UPRT Simulator Capability ABX Air, Inc. is among the first in its industry to implement critical Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), well ahead of the FAA/Title 14 Part 60 Dir 2 deadline of March, 2019. ABX’s simulator upgrades will be powered by Bihrle Applied Research’s StallBox, the first FAA-qualified solution on the market to meet the newly enhanced requirements for UPRT, stall modeling and instructor displays. - October 20, 2017 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

City of Columbus Receives AAA Bond Rating from All Three Rating Agencies The City of Columbus received a AAA bond rating from Fitch Credit Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P’s Global Ratings this week, the highest rating available. The rating means all three agencies consider Columbus to have exceptional credit-worthiness and can easily meet its financial... - September 26, 2017 - The City of Columbus

Gulf Winds Named Inbound Logistics' 75 Green Supply Chain Partner (G75) Gulf Winds International, Inc., a leading provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has recently been named by Inbound Logistics to its G75 Green Supply Chain Partners list. - July 15, 2017 - Gulf Winds

Device Technologies Inc. Announces DB Roberts as New Distributor Partner Device Technologies Inc/DB Roberts Alliance strengthens availability of DTi’s Best-In-Class Solutions for protecting critical equipment across North America. - June 26, 2017 - Device Technologies Inc

Gulf Winds International, Inc. Enters 10th Year as a SmartWay Transport Partner Gulf Winds International, Inc. successfully completes its 2016 emissions reporting with SmartWay Transport Partnership. SmartWay’s Partner tools are used to measure progress toward cleaner air and more sustainable business practices. - June 10, 2017 - Gulf Winds

iNEMSOFT CLASSONE® Endpoint Manager 5.1 Now Rated “Avaya Compliant” The CLASSONE Endpoint Manager promotes uninterrupted service delivery to customers by simplifying management of IP and SIP phones, soft phones and gateways across multiple communication servers around the globe. - May 15, 2017 - iNEMSOFT

IONX LLC and Havellandsiche Eisenbahn (HVLE) Testing Standards–Based Wireless Intra-Train Communication System IONX LLC, an Amsted Rail Company, and Germany-based rail freight operator Havelländische Eisenbahn (HVLE) initiated field trials in 2016, testing its standards-based wireless intra-train communication system in freight rail revenue service. This platform marks IONX’s first European deployment... - May 03, 2017 - Amsted Rail

HyCarb Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Advisors HyCarb, a company that is commercializing innovative next generation products and applications that utilize graphene and carbon nanotube technologies, announces the appointment of Sven Hackmann as a new member of HyCarb’s Board of Advisers. - April 14, 2017 - Rapid Venture Partners

Magnovate Transportation Inc. Evaluates Strategic R&D Cooperation with Partners in Europe – Expands Its Relationship with Rapid Venture Partners Today Magnovate Transportation Inc. headquartered in Edmonton, announced that is has expanded its partnership with Los Angeles based Rapid Venture Partners to evaluate potential strategic R&D partnerships throughout Europe. - March 17, 2017 - Rapid Venture Partners

American Group Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership Leading Logistics Firm Embraces Green Initiatives by Partnering with EPA's SmartWay - February 01, 2017 - American Group

Robotic Transportation Infrastructure Save Billions IPC Infrastructure Preservation Corporation has developed a line of robotic infrastructure inspection services that give better and more accurate visibility as to deterioration so that the DOT’s can make the right choices with appropriating their limited funds for their massive infrastructure issues. - January 29, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

AT&S St. Louis Shows Tremendous Growth American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) with three Midwest locations has experienced tremendous revenue growth, particularly in the Saint Louis market thus far in 2016. AT&S- St. Louis has seen a year-to-date revenue increase up 166% through August over the same time period in 2015. “We... - September 28, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

U.S. Department of Transportation and Columbus Hold Smart City Challenge Kick Off Meeting City will collaborate with the six finalists to share best practices to help replicate success - September 16, 2016 - The City of Columbus

Merchandise Warehouse Co Inc. Opens New State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Facility Merchandise Warehouse has announced a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for its newest facility opening on August 30th. The new cold storage facility will feature a Robotic Radio Shuttle system for transporting and retrieving pallets to and from a high-density 40-foot deep lane racking system that adds 14,000 pallet positions of storage capacity. - August 23, 2016 - Merchandise Warehouse

AT&S Participates in Missouri Works Program The Missouri Works Program is designed to facilitate the creation of quality jobs through targeted business projects throughout Missouri. American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) is a proud participant in this program in both Kansas City and St. Louis, helping create quality jobs and improve the... - July 30, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Eagle Technology Receives Milwaukee 7 Export Development Grant Eagle Technology, developer of a leading CMMS solution designed to assist clients with maintenance management needs, announces they are a recipient of an international export development grant from the Milwaukee 7 region. The Export Development Grant program combines funding with mentorship and guidance to help small businesses take advantage of opportunities for overseas expansion. - March 17, 2016 - Eagle Technology

AT&S Welcomes Tim Kelley as CFO American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) welcomes Tim Kelley to the role of Chief Financial Officer responsible for evaluating and overseeing financial and strategic planning. Tim has been working with AT&S since late 2014 and brings his experience of leading middle-market... - March 12, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Shows Growth with Revenue Up 76% American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) closed out 2015 with exceptional growth and success. When compared to 2014, AT&S revenues are up 76%. In addition to the growth in revenue, AT&S acquired Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. and added personnel to their Midwest locations. There... - January 09, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Acquires Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) headquartered in Kansas City, with locations in St. Louis and Omaha has announced the acquisition of Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. of St. Louis. The purchase will better serve the needs of AT&S and Arch Trailer Sales customers... - November 04, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Axis Worldwide Hospitality Logistics Delivers Luxury at HX: 2015 Visit Axis at Booth #2639 at HX: Hotel Experience 2015 in New York. - October 30, 2015 - Axis Worldwide Hospitality Logistics

AT&S Serving Over 65 Industries Since 1994 Since 1994, American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) has served 5,000+ customers in over 65 industries, according to a customer analysis performed in July 2015. Established businesses from multiple industries rely on the ability for AT&S to provide containers and... - August 26, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Les Hopper, PE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President – Business Development RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Les Hopper, PE, has joined their team as Vice President – Business Development and San Diego Regional Manager to lead their San Diego office and facilitate the company’s continued growth by heading up their business development efforts. - August 15, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

AT&S Shows Growth with Revenue up 30% American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) continues to show growth and stability with revenue up 30%. - July 16, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.