Recent Headlines
Within Rail Transportation
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment - March 29, 2026 - aicas
Sia Kusha, Leading Industry Figure on Public-Private Partnership Funding, Joins Swyft Cities as Advisor
Sia Kusha, a leading innovator in infrastructure financing, has joined Swyft Cities as an advisor on development of public-private funding strategies for its transformative transportation projects. - November 25, 2025 - Swyft Cities
On-Site Storage Solutions Launches New Leveling Kit and High-Security Package to Improve Shipping Container Safety and Performance
On-Site Storage Solutions has introduced two innovations: the Leveling Kit, designed to correct misaligned container doors, and the High Security Package, which enhances on-site protection. These new products address common storage challenges, helping customers improve safety, efficiency, and container longevity. - November 13, 2025 - On-Site Storage Solutions
Sensonic Board Appoints Ashish Upadhyay as New Chief Executive Officer
Sensonic, a pioneer in fiber optic sensing for the rail industry, today announced the appointment of Ashish Upadhyay as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Upadhyay brings a unique and comprehensive background combining deep expertise in core railway systems, signalling,... - April 04, 2025 - Sensonic
Ignitarium Adds New Member to Its Board of Directors
Ignitarium has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Mr. Sudip Nandy, former MD of ChrysCapital and ex-Chairman of Aricent. Sudip Nandy has held positions as Independent Director and Board Member for various organizations like Redington Limited, Excelra, Artison Agrotech, GeBBS... - December 08, 2024 - Ignitarium
Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store: a New Chapter Begins
Tromml, an AI insights platform for eCommerce auto parts sellers, is launching on Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. The move reinforces Tromml's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools, including an automated reconciliation tool and a unified multi-channel dashboard. CEO Lauren McCullough is excited about transforming the eCommerce experience for auto parts sellers globally through this collaboration. - December 01, 2023 - Tromml
Ignitarium is Among the Top 10 Best Workplaces™ for Women (Mid-Size) 2023
Ignitarium Technology Solutions has been recognized by Great Place to Work® among the Top 10 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023 in the category "Mid-size Organizations." This prestigious recognition is awarded based on the experiences shared by current employees of... - November 01, 2023 - Ignitarium
Princeton TMX Appoints Industry Vet as Successor to Founder to Spearhead Its New Growth Trajectory
Mark McEntire joins Princeton TMX as CEO to continue their customer-first, innovative approach to transportation and logistics. - September 12, 2023 - Princeton TMX
Yard Management Solutions Makes Splash at Logimat in Germany
Colin Mansfield, Director of Sales and Marketing at Yard Management Solutions, spoke at Logimat about the importance of effective yard management. He highlighted the potential benefits, such as reduced detention fees and CO2 emissions, and emphasized the impact that modern software can have with small tweaks. Attendees praised Yard Management Solutions' award-winning software, which has received five consecutive recognitions for "Best IT Innovation" in the United States. - May 11, 2023 - Yard Management Solutions
Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train
The Iconic Railroad is Hosting a Special Easter Train Event this Weekend - April 04, 2023 - The Fruit Company
The Fruit Company® Expands Tourism Operations with Acquisition of Mount Hood Railroad
The renowned gourmet gifting company is quickly becoming a top tourism destination in the Pacific Northwest. - March 27, 2023 - The Fruit Company
Ignitarium is Among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women (Mid-Size) 2022
Ignitarium Technology Solutions has been recognized by Great Place to Work® among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 in the category "Mid-size Organizations." This prestigious recognition is awarded on the basis of the experiences shared by current employees of... - October 22, 2022 - Ignitarium
Helping Girls Attain Economic Sustainability in Rewarding Careers
Transportation & Construction GIRL Day™ is September 29, 2022, 8:30am – 1:00pm. Transportation & Construction GIRL (TCG) encourages young women to enter the industry of construction and transportation. This year’s event will be an outdoor and indoor event with interactive... - September 07, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
Ignitarium Opens New Office in Canada
Ignitarium has officially opened its new office in Canada, located at 55 York Street in Toronto, Ontario. This strategic expansion is another step forward in Ignitarium’s journey as a key player in the Automotive and Robotics verticals servicing customers in the AI/ML, Semiconductor and... - August 07, 2022 - Ignitarium
Ignitarium Opens a New Office in Bengaluru, India
Ignitarium announced the opening of its new 8,000 sq ft office in Bengaluru, its second in the city. The multinational product engineering company has offices in the US (San Jose and Austin) and in Japan (Yokohama). It is headquartered in Bengaluru and has another large development center in... - May 28, 2022 - Ignitarium
Ignitarium is a Gold Sponsor at IESA AI Summit 2022
Ignitarium is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at the IESA AI Summit 2022, being held on May 11 & 12, 2022. IESA AI Summit 2022 is a global virtual summit with an objective of sharing insights on how AI is driving the hardware and software ecosystem across industry verticals. With a global audience... - May 12, 2022 - Ignitarium
USDOT Small Business Contracting Symposium: West Central Region SBTRC
HOYA Foundation is contributing toward coordination of the symposium, and announces the first seminar in a national series to discuss how small businesses can get contracting dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The previously passed $1.2 trillion Senate bill allocated $550... - May 03, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
Yard Management Solutions Named MODEX 2022 Innovation Award Finalist
For the fifth year in a row Yard Management Solutions received recognition as an award finalist for "Best IT Innovation" at an MHI trade show. - April 09, 2022 - Yard Management Solutions
Afrail Express Announces Appointment of Former Banker as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Former Accenture Executive, Mr. Beniamino Contessotto, appointed to lead the Afrail Express Maglev high-speed rail network development to connect Africa. - March 04, 2022 - Afrialways S.A.
Afrailways Unveils the Timeline for the Construction of the Afrail Express Maglev High-Speed Rail Network to Connect the Entire Continent of Africa
The construction of the Afrail Express Phase One is expected to employ more than two million construction workers by different subcontractors at different sites across Africa for faster execution. - February 22, 2022 - Afrialways S.A.
Afrail Express High-Speed Passenger Rail Systems to Connect the African Continent
Afrail Express seeks to transport more than 600 million paying passengers and more than 500 million packages through its express courier service, every week. - January 31, 2022 - Afrialways S.A.
Ignitarium is a Gold Sponsor at MLDS 2022
Ignitarium is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at the Machine Learning Developers Summit 2022, being held on January 19 - 20. MLDS 2022, India's biggest Machine Learning Developers focussed conference, hosted by the coveted Analytics India Magazine, is in its 4th year. MLDS brings together India's... - January 20, 2022 - Ignitarium
American Group Honors Ward Transport
Ward Transport & Logistics (Altoona, PA) receives American Group's Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year award. - January 15, 2022 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Ignitarium’s Position as a Key Engineering Service Provider for Semiconductor, AI and Automotive Domains is Recognized by Zinnov Zones Ratings 2021
Ignitarium’s position as a provider of engineering R&D services to Semiconductor, AI and Automotive (focused on ADAS) domains has been strengthened by the Zinnov Zones 2021 ratings. The company has been featured in the Execution Zone for Semiconductors, as an Expansive and Emerging... - November 26, 2021 - Ignitarium
Ignitarium is Great Place to Work® - Certified
Ignitarium Technology Solutions is Great Place to Work® - Certified in India from Oct 2021 to Oct 2022 in the category "Small and Mid-size Organizations." - October 28, 2021 - Ignitarium
Iron Horse Services Announces Rail Car Cleaning and Maintenance Facility
Iron Horse Services announces construction of its new rail car cleaning and maintenance facility at Iron Horse Terminals located in Beaumont, TX. - September 22, 2021 - Iron Horse Terminals
rLoop, SpaceX Award Winning DAO, Signs MOU with Verge and Partner Voice Life
Engineering DAO rLoop are set to work with Verge Currency (XVG) and partner Voice Life to bring clean, continuous and limitless power. Future of work platform, rLoop has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to begin work with Verge Currency and Voice Life Inc. Under the terms of the MOU,... - July 01, 2021 - rLoop
American Group is Pleased to Announce Its 2020 Newcomer of the Year Award Recipient, XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics was named the 2020 Newcomer Carrier of the Year by American Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing 3PLs. - June 01, 2021 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Ignitarium Joins Arm's Functional Safety Partnership Program
Ignitarium is proud to announce that it is now a member of the Arm Functional Safety Partnership Program. Over the years, Ignitarium has built expertise on the Arm family of processors specifically on Automotive SoC. The team provides value-added services to partners and customers in the areas of... - May 08, 2021 - Ignitarium
Ignitarium Opens New Office in Japan
Ignitarium announced the opening of its new office at Yokohama, Japan, thereby strengthening its presence in the APAC market, while it gears up for its fast-approaching 10th anniversary. This strategic expansion is a further step in Ignitarium’s journey as a key player in the Semiconductor,... - April 08, 2021 - Ignitarium
Gulf Winds International Recognized as a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle
Gulf Winds International was recognized as a Top Workplace in Houston by the Houston Chronicle, reinforcing the company’s reputation as one of the most attractive and rewarding places to work. A solid corporate culture, empowered workforce, and compelling mission make Gulf Winds... - November 19, 2020 - Gulf Winds
Ignitarium Launches New Audio AI Platform
Ignitarium is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Audio AI platform, Septra. - October 20, 2020 - Ignitarium
Ignitarium is Now Part of the Arm AI Partner Program
The partnership allows Ignitarium to accelerate implementation of compact neural networks on Arm platforms, especially targeting Audio AI solutions on Arm Cortex-M class devices. - September 11, 2020 - Ignitarium
CarBikeMovers Now Become India's Largest Transport Network
When it comes to car transport in India, it seems that carbikemovers.com has stamped its mark of supremacy over the sector. With over 10,000 transport companies for car and bike shifting associated and over 5 Lakh customers happily served, the transport aggregator is now the largest transport network of India. This website completed 5 successful years of connecting customers with bike and car movers has been at the front of innovation and professionalism in the country. - August 07, 2020 - CarBikeMovers
Industry Veteran Ramesh Emani Joins the Board of Ignitarium
Ignitarium, a leading deep-tech product engineering design house specialising in silicon design, multimedia and AI, has appointed Insta Health Founder and ex-Wipro veteran, Mr. Ramesh Emani, to its Board of Directors. A widely respected statesman of the semiconductor industry with more than 30... - July 28, 2020 - Ignitarium
Ignitarium and AVerMedia Launch AI-Driven Airborne Railway Track Inspection Solution
Ignitarium, a leading product engineering design house and provider of AI software and AVerMedia, a multinational company specializing in hardware for image capture and video transmission announce the roll-out of a new class of aircraft-based railway track anomaly detection solutions, for the... - July 09, 2020 - Ignitarium
Yard Management Solutions Wins 2020 Award for Best IT Innovation
For the third year in a row, Yard Management Solutions was crowned the innovation award winner at MHI’s Industry Night last Wednesday. - March 19, 2020 - Yard Management Solutions
American Group Names Saia "2019 Super Regional Carrier of the Year"
Award recognizes Saia's superior service offerings in the "Super Regional" category for all LTL carriers. - February 17, 2020 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
For Third Year in a Row, Yard Management Solutions Named 2020 MHI Innovation Award Finalist
The only yard management system recognized for “Best IT Innovation,” YMS will be demonstrating their newest software features at MODEX booth #8178. - February 14, 2020 - Yard Management Solutions
Russian Railways Launched Direct Trains to Crimean Peninsula
Two first non-stop train between mainland Russia and Crimean Peninsula were launched on December, 2019. The trains cross Kerch straight over the newly opened Crimean bridge. - December 28, 2019 - Russian Railways
Allegro High Speed Train Between St. Petersburg and Helsinki Becoming More Popular
Allegro, high-speed train between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, carries 15% more passengers. - December 17, 2019 - Russian Railways
Russian Railways Report Increase of Number of e-Tickets
In January-November 2019 almost 70 million electronic tickets were sold for long-distance trains, which is 7% greater than for the same period last year. The share of online ticket sales for 11 months of the current year grew to 57% of the total number of tickets sold as a whole through the... - December 16, 2019 - Russian Railways
New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics
Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Rocky River-Based Global Freight Forwarder UWL Hosts First Customer Forum on Supply Chain Hot Topics
UWL Customer Forums bring cargo owners and logistics industry thought leaders together to tackle tariffs and prepare for new regulations. - October 25, 2019 - UWL, Inc.
FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica
First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Estes Express Wins 3PL Award
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Allvision Announces $3.2 Million Seed Investment
Allvision, a geospatial analytics company providing insights and business intelligence to verticals such as infrastructure management, insurance, advertising and security, announced today $3.2 million in Series Seed funding raised. Lavrock Ventures was joined by The Robotics Hub, IDEA Fund... - January 23, 2019 - Allvision IO