iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap

Plug and Play Selects AKUA for Its Logistics and Supply Chain Accelerator Program Plug and Play’s Accelerator is a program designed for early and growth-stage startups to develop and build their business. - August 17, 2019 - AKUA

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

PINC Recognized as a Standout Exhibitor During the Largest ProMat Expo in the 34-Year History Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC

ISM-Houston Golf Tournament This is ISM-Houston's annual fund raiser. They look forward to a great day and a great opportunity network in a casual atmosphere. - April 30, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

Eric Breen Joins PINC as Vice President of Business Development Industry veteran joins market leader for yard management systems and inventory robotics technology to further expand global growth. - April 17, 2019 - PINC

Matt Yearling Named 2019 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Leading B2B Publication includes PINC’s CEO to its Annual List of the Supply Chain’s Top Professionals. - March 05, 2019 - PINC

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

ISM-Houston February 12th, 2019 - Expo 2019 & Professional Dinner Meeting Supplier Expo 2019 is the biggest event of the year for ISM-Houston. Exhibitors get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with Houston area supply chain and procurement professionals. Members come from a wide range of industries, including oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, construction, transportation, utilities, trade, education, healthcare, and government. - January 28, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

PINC is a Food Logistics’ FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider Leader in digital yard management and inventory solutions recognized as critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. - January 10, 2019 - PINC

PINC Receives a 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award Leader in digital yard management recognized as role model for supply chain green initiates by leading publication. - December 12, 2018 - PINC

ISM-Houston Seminar: TAKING CHARGE! - Negotiating the Deal You Want Every Time This program picks up where the Harvard University program Negotiating to Yes (From the book: Getting To Yes) leaves off. Instead of a set of principles, Taking Charge! is built around Ross Reck’s four-step PRAM Model, which is the only model in existence that accurately depicts the entire negotiation process. PRAM is an acronym for the four steps of the model, which are: Plans, Relationships, Agreements, and Maintenance. - December 10, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.

Sension Joins NVIDIA Inception Program Sension is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program for companies who are revolutionizing their industries with advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science. Sension develops AI-powered industrial machine vision products for industries such as production... - November 23, 2018 - Sension

SupplyChainBrain Awards PINC as Great Supply Chain Partner Leading supply chain and logistics publication includes PINC, the leading provider of real-time digital inventory solutions, to its annual list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners - October 09, 2018 - PINC

Global4PL CEO Sergio Retamal Profiled on the Cover of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine Sergio Retamal was profiled on the cover of the magazine after being awarded one of the top pros to know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine eleven times in the past 14 years. - September 13, 2018 - Global4PL

Iron Horse Terminals - Construction Begins at Beaumont Rail Facility Iron Horse Terminals breaks ground on a 1,200 car rail yard which will begin initial operations at the end of 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Iron Horse Terminals

Walmart Executive Joins Warehouse Drone Pioneer, PINC Chris Sultemeier joins the board of directors of PINC, the leading provider of real-time digital inventory solutions. - August 01, 2018 - PINC

Global4PL’s CEO Sergio Retamal Profiled on the Cover of Insights Success Magazine Global4PL is pleased to announce that its President and CEO of Global4PL, Sergio Retamal, continues to be recognized as a leader in the supply chain and information technology industry. “I’m honored to be recognized among the amazing group of leaders who continue to help American companies... - July 30, 2018 - Global4PL

Leading Magazine Awards PINC as Top Supply Chain Projects of 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selected PINC for its annual list of exceptional supply chain projects. - July 16, 2018 - PINC

PINC Recognized as Standout Exhibitor During MODEX 2018 Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as standout exhibit during MODEX 2018. - May 22, 2018 - PINC

Global4PL Receives Presidential Award for Export Service U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross today presented Global4PL with the President’s “E” Award for Export Service, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 21. - May 21, 2018 - Global4PL

PINC Selected by Inbound Logistics Magazine to Its 2018 List of Top Logistics Technology Providers PINC named 2018 Top 100 Logistics IT provider for creating a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire value chain. - May 08, 2018 - PINC

March 2018 is Supply Management Month ISM-Houston, Inc. Joins Other Supply Management Associations Worldwide To Recognize March 2018 as Supply Management Month. - March 07, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.

BriefTrace Announces the Appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace Advisory Board BriefTrace Announces the appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace advisory board. Dr. Rubin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania with secondary appointments as Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. - March 02, 2018 - Brieftrace Ltd

Global4PL Executive Sergio Retamal Receives “Pros To Know” Award for an Unprecedented 11th Time from Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine International supply chain management firm Global 4PL recently confirmed President Sergio Retamal was again awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s annual “Pros to Know” designation for a remarkable eleventh consecutive year. - February 28, 2018 - Global4PL

PINC CEO Nominated 2018 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Leading B2B Publication includes Matt Yearling to its Annual List of the Supply Chain’s Top Professionals. - February 28, 2018 - PINC

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of Doing... - February 22, 2018 - American Group

Rock Face Releases Flame-Resistant & Performance Baselayers for Military & Tactical Markets Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.

Food Logistics Magazine Recognizes PINC as 2017 Top Software and Technology Provider Digital yard management and autonomous drones for inventory management are making a sizeable impact on the global food supply chain per leading publication. - January 09, 2018 - PINC

Voodoo Robotics Named a Food Logistics Top 100 Software and Technology Provider Voodoo Robotics, leading innovator in wireless picking warehouse automation, was honored as a Food Logistics Top 100 Software and Technology Providers. Trevor Blumenau, CEO of Voodoo Robotics noted, “We are honored to be listed as a top 100 software and technology provider by Food Logistics. Voodoo’s... - December 18, 2017 - Voodoo Robotics

The Technology Headlines Magazine Named Global4PL's CEO Sergio Retamal One the 50 Most Admired CEO’s of 2017 Global4PL's CEO Sergio Retamal of one the 50 Most Admired CEOs. - December 15, 2017 - Global4PL

Voodoo Robotics Improve Quality and Productivity in Warehouse Operations Trevor Blumenau, CEO of Voodoo Robotics, recently authored an article in Quality Digest magazine. Blumenau profiled an inexpensive wireless pick-to-light system placing warehouse productivity in reach for everyone. Blumenau observed many companies responding to shrinking product margins from the competitive... - December 14, 2017 - Voodoo Robotics

New European Tech Startup LivingPackets Launches Pilot International Delivery Service, Collaborates with London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel New Delivery Concept Promises to Shake Up the European Express Delivery Industry - December 07, 2017 - LivingPackets UK

DI Works LLC Partners with Rakuten Super Logistics for Fulfillment Services to Expand US Business DI Works LLC announces a business partnership with Rakuten Super Logistics to fulfill direct to consumer online orders for the Toastilla brand. The partnership consists of outsourced fulfillment services in Rakuten Super Logistics’ Las Vegas fulfillment center to increase speed of delivery and... - November 09, 2017 - Rakuten Super Logistics

Rakuten Super Logistics Expands Fulfillment Operations with New Facility in Northeast US Rakuten Super Logistics announces operations expansion in New York to satisfy growing demand for order fulfillment services in the Northeast. The expansion includes the addition of a tenth fulfillment facility and new job opportunities for the local community. The expansion will increase operations... - November 05, 2017 - Rakuten Super Logistics

PINC Receives New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan PINC commended by Frost & Sullivan for being an innovator in the global autonomous inventory robotics market with its inventory drone solution - September 06, 2017 - PINC

ClearView Audit Makes Inc. Magazine's 36th Annual Inc. 5000 ClearView Audit makes the list of America's fastest-growing private companies. ClearView made the 55th spot on the Inc. 5000 list, but ClearView was also the 4th fastest-growing software company in the country, and the fastest-growing company in Wisconsin. - August 24, 2017 - SwanLeap

EmpoweringCPO Discloses Its Art of Negotiating with Fleet Leasing and Management Service Providers USA and India based Sourcing and Procurement Advisory firm EmpoweringCPO gave 4 major parameters for negotiating while outsourcing fleet leasing and management service providers. The company has been serving its clients since last 6 years now with its diverse portfolio of services. According to EmpoweringCPO... - July 07, 2017 - EmpoweringCPO Services Private Limited

Pluto7, a Leading Provider of Enterprise Supply Chain Planning Solutions for Enterprises Launches Planning In A Box - Cloud Based Supply Chain Planning Tool for Retailers Pluto7, a leading provider of enterprise supply chain planning solutions for retailers, eTailers, high tech manufacturing and large scale manufacturing companies today announced the public launch of Planning In A Box - a real-time supply chain analytics platform for Enterprise & Mid-Market and SMB... - June 24, 2017 - Planning In A Box

EmpoweringCPO Announces New Offering to Help Its Client Achieve Green Procurement Goals Reduce impact of carbon emission and greenhouse gas, by switching printing methods, to achieve sustainability goals. - June 15, 2017 - EmpoweringCPO Services Private Limited

SkillQuo Empowers the Consultant Community to Experience Sustainability in the Palm of Their Hands SkillQuo fullfills a promise to its consultants, that they will not simply be an online workplace but a community that cares in the truest sense. SkillQuo partners with JouleBug Shine to incorporate sustainability and well-being into every day living. Throughout the year, the SkillQuo consultant community... - May 04, 2017 - SkillQuo

PINC Selected by Inbound Logistics Magazine to Its 2017 List of Top Logistics Technology Providers PINC named TOP 100 Logistics IT provider for boosting supply chain performance and customer service while cutting overall logistics costs for customers. - April 19, 2017 - PINC

ProTech Services Alliance, USA Awarded $1.5 Billion Program Management, Administrative, Operations, and Technical Support Services (PACTS II) DHS Contract ProTech Services Alliance, USA, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)-led Joint Venture (JV) was recently awarded a $1.5 Billion Program Management, Administrative, Operations, and Technical Support Services (PACTS II) DHS Department-wide Contract. DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP), the SDVOSB... - April 15, 2017 - DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP)

ClearView Audit Moves Headquarters ClearView Audit will begin operations in their new headquarters Monday, March 20. The move resulted from growth of both staff and clientele. The new customized office will allow ClearView to grow and better the company's ability to improve its transportation management system software and auditing services. - March 17, 2017 - SwanLeap