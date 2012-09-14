PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines.
A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap
Plug and Play’s Accelerator is a program designed for early and growth-stage startups to develop and build their business. - August 17, 2019 - AKUA
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group
Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC
This is ISM-Houston's annual fund raiser. They look forward to a great day and a great opportunity network in a casual atmosphere. - April 30, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.
Industry veteran joins market leader for yard management systems and inventory robotics technology to further expand global growth. - April 17, 2019 - PINC
Leading B2B Publication includes PINC’s CEO to its Annual List of the Supply Chain’s Top Professionals. - March 05, 2019 - PINC
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
Supplier Expo 2019 is the biggest event of the year for ISM-Houston. Exhibitors get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with Houston area supply chain and procurement professionals. Members come from a wide range of industries, including oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, construction, transportation, utilities, trade, education, healthcare, and government. - January 28, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.
Leader in digital yard management and inventory solutions recognized as critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. - January 10, 2019 - PINC
Leader in digital yard management recognized as role model for supply chain green initiates by leading publication. - December 12, 2018 - PINC
This program picks up where the Harvard University program Negotiating to Yes (From the book: Getting To Yes) leaves off. Instead of a set of principles, Taking Charge! is built around Ross Reck’s four-step PRAM Model, which is the only model in existence that accurately depicts the entire negotiation process. PRAM is an acronym for the four steps of the model, which are: Plans, Relationships, Agreements, and Maintenance. - December 10, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.
Sension is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program for companies who are revolutionizing their industries with advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.
Sension develops AI-powered industrial machine vision products for industries such as production... - November 23, 2018 - Sension
Leading supply chain and logistics publication includes PINC, the leading provider of real-time digital inventory solutions, to its annual list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners - October 09, 2018 - PINC
Sergio Retamal was profiled on the cover of the magazine after being awarded one of the top pros to know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine eleven times in the past 14 years. - September 13, 2018 - Global4PL
Forbes San Francisco Business Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Business Leaders. - August 29, 2018 - PINC
Iron Horse Terminals breaks ground on a 1,200 car rail yard which will begin initial operations at the end of 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Iron Horse Terminals
Chris Sultemeier joins the board of directors of PINC, the leading provider of real-time digital inventory solutions. - August 01, 2018 - PINC
Global4PL is pleased to announce that its President and CEO of Global4PL, Sergio Retamal, continues to be recognized as a leader in the supply chain and information technology industry.
“I’m honored to be recognized among the amazing group of leaders who continue to help American companies... - July 30, 2018 - Global4PL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selected PINC for its annual list of exceptional supply chain projects. - July 16, 2018 - PINC
First Company to Have Been Awarded Both Distinguished International Honors - July 05, 2018 - Global4PL
Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as standout exhibit during MODEX 2018. - May 22, 2018 - PINC
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross today presented Global4PL with the President’s “E” Award for Export Service, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 21. - May 21, 2018 - Global4PL
PINC named 2018 Top 100 Logistics IT provider for creating a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire value chain. - May 08, 2018 - PINC
ISM-Houston, Inc. Joins Other Supply Management Associations Worldwide To Recognize March 2018 as Supply Management Month. - March 07, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.
BriefTrace Announces the appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace advisory board. Dr. Rubin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania with secondary appointments as Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. - March 02, 2018 - Brieftrace Ltd
International supply chain management firm Global 4PL recently confirmed President Sergio Retamal was again awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s annual “Pros to Know” designation for a remarkable eleventh consecutive year. - February 28, 2018 - Global4PL
Leading B2B Publication includes Matt Yearling to its Annual List of the Supply Chain’s Top Professionals. - February 28, 2018 - PINC
American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of Doing... - February 22, 2018 - American Group
Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.
Digital yard management and autonomous drones for inventory management are making a sizeable impact on the global food supply chain per leading publication. - January 09, 2018 - PINC
Voodoo Robotics, leading innovator in wireless picking warehouse automation, was honored as a Food Logistics Top 100 Software and Technology Providers. Trevor Blumenau, CEO of Voodoo Robotics noted, “We are honored to be listed as a top 100 software and technology provider by Food Logistics. Voodoo’s... - December 18, 2017 - Voodoo Robotics
Global4PL's CEO Sergio Retamal of one the 50 Most Admired CEOs. - December 15, 2017 - Global4PL
Trevor Blumenau, CEO of Voodoo Robotics, recently authored an article in Quality Digest magazine. Blumenau profiled an inexpensive wireless pick-to-light system placing warehouse productivity in reach for everyone.
Blumenau observed many companies responding to shrinking product margins from the competitive... - December 14, 2017 - Voodoo Robotics
New Delivery Concept Promises to Shake Up the European Express Delivery Industry - December 07, 2017 - LivingPackets UK
DI Works LLC announces a business partnership with Rakuten Super Logistics to fulfill direct to consumer online orders for the Toastilla brand. The partnership consists of outsourced fulfillment services in Rakuten Super Logistics’ Las Vegas fulfillment center to increase speed of delivery and... - November 09, 2017 - Rakuten Super Logistics
Rakuten Super Logistics announces operations expansion in New York to satisfy growing demand for order fulfillment services in the Northeast. The expansion includes the addition of a tenth fulfillment facility and new job opportunities for the local community.
The expansion will increase operations... - November 05, 2017 - Rakuten Super Logistics
PINC commended by Frost & Sullivan for being an innovator in the global autonomous inventory robotics market with its inventory drone solution - September 06, 2017 - PINC
ClearView Audit makes the list of America's fastest-growing private companies. ClearView made the 55th spot on the Inc. 5000 list, but ClearView was also the 4th fastest-growing software company in the country, and the fastest-growing company in Wisconsin. - August 24, 2017 - SwanLeap
USA and India based Sourcing and Procurement Advisory firm EmpoweringCPO gave 4 major parameters for negotiating while outsourcing fleet leasing and management service providers. The company has been serving its clients since last 6 years now with its diverse portfolio of services.
According to EmpoweringCPO... - July 07, 2017 - EmpoweringCPO Services Private Limited
PINC awarded for driving bottom-line value to its customers. - June 28, 2017 - PINC
Pluto7, a leading provider of enterprise supply chain planning solutions for retailers, eTailers, high tech manufacturing and large scale manufacturing companies today announced the public launch of Planning In A Box - a real-time supply chain analytics platform for Enterprise & Mid-Market and SMB... - June 24, 2017 - Planning In A Box
Reduce impact of carbon emission and greenhouse gas, by switching printing methods, to achieve sustainability goals. - June 15, 2017 - EmpoweringCPO Services Private Limited
SkillQuo fullfills a promise to its consultants, that they will not simply be an online workplace but a community that cares in the truest sense.
SkillQuo partners with JouleBug Shine to incorporate sustainability and well-being into every day living. Throughout the year, the SkillQuo consultant community... - May 04, 2017 - SkillQuo
PINC named TOP 100 Logistics IT provider for boosting supply chain performance and customer service while cutting overall logistics costs for customers. - April 19, 2017 - PINC
ProTech Services Alliance, USA, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)-led Joint Venture (JV) was recently awarded a $1.5 Billion Program Management, Administrative, Operations, and Technical Support Services (PACTS II) DHS Department-wide Contract. DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP), the SDVOSB... - April 15, 2017 - DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP)
ClearView Audit will begin operations in their new headquarters Monday, March 20. The move resulted from growth of both staff and clientele. The new customized office will allow ClearView to grow and better the company's ability to improve its transportation management system software and auditing services. - March 17, 2017 - SwanLeap
Adveez raises 3.3M EUR in Series B funding to expand market presence and accelerate product development of IoT commercial data capture and healthcare safety solutions. - March 08, 2017 - Adveez