Recent Headlines
Warehouse Industry Veteran Releases Two Practical Books on Operations, Leadership, and Execution
James Goldman’s "The Art of Moving Boxes" and "The Warehouse Never Lies" provide real-world guidance for warehouse leaders, operations professionals, and WMS project teams. - August 04, 2026 - JGA Warehouse Systems
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
MigWay Expands Published Lane Coverage Across East Coast and Midwest Freight Corridors
Asset-based carrier releases detailed shipper guides for seven high-demand dry van and flatbed lanes, with flat all-in rates and no broker involvement. - June 25, 2026 - MigWay
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
Sophus Announces Fireside Chat on Postal Network Redesign in a Changing World
Sophus Technology Inc. today announced an upcoming industry webinar focused on postal network redesign, bringing together leading experts to discuss how organizations can adapt to growing operational complexity and evolving customer expectations. - June 05, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode
Sophus Technology to Exhibit at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 with Fast, SaaS-Based Network Design Platform
Sophus Technology will exhibit at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026, showcasing its SaaS-based platforms, Sophus X and Dastro, built for fast supply chain network design. The company focuses on helping teams move from data to decisions in hours by running multiple scenarios in parallel. As supply chains become more complex, Sophus highlights speed as the key advantage, enabling businesses to respond quickly, reduce delays, and stay competitive. - May 26, 2026 - Sophus Technology
SmartCone and Samsung Launch RoadDefender™ to Enhance Real-Time Safety for Roadside Workers
Real-time detection, edge intelligence, and Samsung wearable alerts combine to help roadside crews respond faster to approaching hazards. - May 13, 2026 - SmartCone Technologies
Fieldcode at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights a Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability. - May 06, 2026 - Fieldcode
Sophus Technology Hosted a Live Webinar on March 10 to Unveil the Breakthrough Quantum Solver
Sophus Technology hosted a live webinar on March 10 to unveil its next-generation Quantum Solver, delivering 50–100× faster optimization for complex supply chain models. The breakthrough enabled enterprises to run highly granular, full-scale network design and inventory scenarios within practical decision windows. Attendees saw live demonstrations and an exclusive preview of the Alpha release. - March 21, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Sophus Introduces Next-Gen Quantum Solver to Transform Supply Chain Optimization Speed
Sophus Technology announced its breakthrough Quantum Solver, delivering 50 to 100 times faster supply chain optimization for complex enterprise models. The new engine enables companies to run large-scale network design, scenario planning, and operational optimization in seconds instead of hours, supporting faster data-driven decisions in volatile markets. - March 11, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Sophus Technology Announces Major Product Update: Release V5.1 Enhances AI-Driven Supply Chain Decision Intelligence
Sophus Technology Inc. has released Sophus Platform V5.1, introducing enhanced scenario modeling, faster run management, expanded global mapping, and upgraded AI Assistant capabilities with stronger privacy controls. The update also adds advanced BI visualizations, including Sankey and waterfall charts, plus enterprise-grade security features like OIDC-based SSO and Azure Key Vault integration to improve supply chain decision intelligence. - March 11, 2026 - Sophus Technology
GEODIS Selects Sophus Technology to Strengthen Supply Chain Insight Delivery for Its Customers
GEODIS has selected Sophus Technology to support its Supply Chain Management (4PL) team in delivering stronger supply chain insights for customers. Sophus will provide a comprehensive modelling and optimization platform to help GEODIS assess and implement network improvements faster and share results with stakeholders. - February 09, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Sophus Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Supply Chain Network Design Software Research
Sophus has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Supply Chain Network Design Software research. This inclusion reflects Sophus’ focus on helping supply chain teams design, analyze, and optimize complex supply chain networks through advanced modeling, optimization, and decision intelligence capabilities enabling faster, data-driven decisions at scale. - February 02, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Fieldcode Announces Attendance at Maintenance Dortmund 2026 as AI Gains Operational Relevance
Maintenance Dortmund 2026 highlights artificial intelligence as an operational tool for industrial maintenance, reflecting a shift toward applied AI in incident handling, coordination, and service continuity. - February 01, 2026 - Fieldcode
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 Highlights: Trends Shaping Modern PV Operations
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 highlighted how electrification, storage growth, digital planning, and rising maintenance demands are reshaping the operational realities of modern PV installation and service teams. - December 12, 2025 - Fieldcode
Sophus Technology Calls for a New Era of Supply Chain Network Design Driven by AI, Cloud-Native Architecture, and Advanced Simulation
Sophus Technology calls for a shift from traditional, static supply chain network design to continuous, AI-driven planning. With global volatility, rising costs, and fragmented data slowing enterprise decision-making, Sophus emphasizes the need for real-time simulation, automated model building, and cloud-native optimization. The company frames itself as a leader in next-gen supply chain network design, pushing businesses toward always-on modeling and smarter decisions. - December 07, 2025 - Sophus Technology
Field Service Europe 2025 Highlights How AI is Taking Shape in Real Operations
Field Service Europe 2025 underscored how real AI progress depends on people, process, and practical application. Fieldcode highlighted how Zero-Touch automation and voice AI agents fit naturally into real-world service operations. - November 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
TriData Announces Relocation of Main Operations from Kennesaw, GA to Fort Worth, TX
TriData, a 4PL and solutions provider serving the OEM and Financial Institution market, today announced the relocation of its main operations from Kennesaw, Georgia to Fort Worth, Texas. The strategic move reinforces TriData’s commitment to innovation, client service excellence, and long-term growth in the USA market and beyond. - November 05, 2025 - TriData Inc
MigWay Expands Flatbed Shipping Services to Cover the Entire East Coast
MigWay expands flatbed shipping services across the East Coast—offering next-day delivery, live tracking, and a modern asset-based fleet built for heavy and specialized freight. - October 17, 2025 - MigWay
CMS Berlin 2025 Highlights: Proof of Service, Workforce Challenges, and Flexibility
Fieldcode joined CMS Berlin 2025, where 22,800 visitors and 441 exhibitors explored the future of cleaning and facility services. Key themes included proof of service, structural workforce shortages, and the need for greater flexibility. - October 04, 2025 - Fieldcode
Asia Supply Chain Faces Rising Uncertainty, Fueling Demand for AI Live Trade Insight Report Amid US-Initiated Geopolitical Tensions, Notes TradeInt™
Amid U.S.-initiated geopolitical conflicts disrupting key Asian trade corridors, supply chains face growing uncertainty. Rising risks from conflicts and policy shifts are driving strong demand for TradeInt™’s AI-powered Live Trade Insight Report. - August 19, 2025 - Trade Intelligence Global
Fieldcode to Showcase AI-Driven Service Execution at Five Major European Industry Events This Fall
Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, will join five high-profile European trade shows this fall to showcase how AI is transforming field service from manual coordination to real-time, customer-facing execution. - August 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market. - August 01, 2025 - Secret Island Salmon
Simplifying Fulfillment and Reducing Tariffs Impact for E-Commerce Brands
With international tariffs rising and global logistics growing more complex, e-commerce businesses in the health and beauty space are rethinking their supply chains. A new partnership between Badger Fulfillment Group and Elite Health Partners delivers a streamlined, U.S.-based solution for brands ready to scale—combining manufacturing and fulfillment for faster turnarounds, greater control, and real cost savings. - July 03, 2025 - Badger Fulfillment Group
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Fieldcode Introduces AI Voice Agent Integration for Automated Field Service Calls
Automate field service calls with Fieldcode’s new AI voice agents—handling scheduling, issue capture, and real-time updates through natural, 24/7 conversations. - June 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
States Urged to Address Cybersecurity Risks as Responsibility Shifts Away from the Federal Government
10 Easy-to-Implement Steps State and Local Officials Can Take to Improve Cyber Readiness for Public and Private Institutions - May 06, 2025 - Cyber Readiness Institute
Fieldcode Showcases Voice AI Agents at Field Service Palm Springs 2025
At Field Service Palm Springs 2025, Fieldcode showcased voice AI agents that automate ticket logging, remote guidance, and dispatching—highlighting a shift toward upstream automation and smarter service workflows in field operations. - May 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Highlights AI-Driven Ticket Management at Green-AI Hub Forum 2025: Reducing Technician Deployments, Cutting Emissions, and Improving First-Time Fix Rates
At the Green-AI Hub Forum 2025, Fieldcode presented its LLM-based approach to improving field service diagnostics — aimed at reducing technician deployments, cutting emissions, and enhancing first-time fix rates through smarter automation. - April 13, 2025 - Fieldcode
Key Highlights from DLR France 2025: Field Operations in Focus
Fieldcode joins DLR France 2025 to spotlight automation and resilience in service operations, engaging with industry leaders on reducing manual tasks and scaling delivery in complex field environments. - April 06, 2025 - Fieldcode
WIH Resource Group Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Solid Waste, Recycling, Transportation, and Expert Witness & Consulting Services
WIH Resource Group (WRG), a leading national consulting and legal expert witness services firm, proudly announces its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of trusted partnerships, innovation, and industry leadership in the solid waste, recycling, and transportation sectors. Founded in 2005 by... - April 03, 2025 - WIH Resource Group
Fieldcode Unveils Key Insights at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025: Shaping the Future of Solar Energy
Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest advancements shaping the solar energy sector. Fieldcode participated in the event, demonstrating how automation enhances service efficiency and customer satisfaction in solar field... - March 24, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Launches the Workflow Designer and Forms Designer to Simplify Customization
Streamline Field Operations with Fieldcode’s New Workflow and Forms Designer Fieldcode introduces drag-and-drop tools that let field service teams customize workflows and data collection — no coding required. - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Maintenance Dortmund 2025 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance
Fieldcode recently participated in Maintenance Dortmund 2025, held from February 19-20 at Messe Dortmund. This premier event brought together over 200 exhibitors and numerous industry professionals to delve into the latest trends and innovations in industrial maintenance. Key highlights from... - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Showcase Field Service Solutions for the Solar Industry at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025
Fieldcode, a field service management (FSM) software provider, will attend Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 for the first time, showcasing its digital solutions for service and maintenance in the solar energy sector. The event takes place from March 11–13, 2025, at EXPO Greater Amsterdam and is... - February 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
Paving the Way for Proactive Battery Performance Decisions
Fleet managers receive instant notifications for key issues, such as over-discharge, over-temperature, and low electrolyte levels, allowing them to address problems as they arise rather than react to costly breakdowns later. - January 29, 2025 - Philadelphia Scientific UK
BRASI Launches Advanced Supply Chain Training to Empower Industry Professionals
BRASI.org, a global leader in supply chain education, announces the launch of advanced training programs, including its flagship CISCOM certification. These programs offer a comprehensive curriculum, flexible learning options, and industry-driven tools to prepare professionals for modern supply chain challenges. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BRASI empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. - December 08, 2024 - BRASI (Business Research and Services Institute)
Nevoya Raises $3M to Make Zero-Emissions Freight the Industry Standard
There are 4 million Class 8 trucks on U.S. roads today, responsible for 7% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Nevoya is leading the charge toward electrification. - November 24, 2024 - Nevoya
Empowering Field Service Excellence: Fieldcode Shares Key Highlights from Field Service Europe 2024
Explore how Fieldcode showcased innovative approaches to AI, training, and automation during Field Service Europe 2024, enhancing industry insights and sharing solutions to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. - November 06, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Makes It Easy to Integrate with ServiceNow, Demonstrating Long-Term Impact on Field Service Management
Fieldcode’s integration with ServiceNow automates ticket management, enhances workflow efficiency, and enables real-time data synchronization, allowing businesses to streamline operations and improve customer service. - October 28, 2024 - Fieldcode
In.Stand 2024 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance
At In.Stand 2024, Fieldcode showcased its digital-first approach to industrial maintenance, focusing on sustainability and automation. Positioned near the Innovation Area, the company demonstrated how its software solutions can streamline operations and enhance efficiency through predictive maintenance and process automation. - October 21, 2024 - Fieldcode
ShipGlobal - Top International Logistics & Shipping Company - Featured on Inc. Magazine's 2024 List of Fastest-Growing Companies, 4th Time in a Row
ShipGlobal, one of the USA's fastest-growing logistics and shipping service providers, has once again secured a spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of the company's success in the Inc. 5000 Northeast... - August 28, 2024 - ShipGlobal.us
Fieldcode to Showcase Innovative Zero-Touch Scheduling at IN.STAND 2024
Fieldcode will join IN.STAND 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, from October 23-24, showcasing its FSM solution. Highlights include zero-touch scheduling, features for simplifying data management and ensuring operational uniformity. - August 16, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Announces New User-Based Pricing Model to Enhance Flexibility and Customer Satisfaction
Fieldcode introduces new user-based pricing model with three tiers: Start, Business, and Enterprise, offering greater flexibility and competitive advantages. Business and Enterprise tiers include extensive customization for unique business needs. - July 30, 2024 - Fieldcode
SkyDec.io Launches Innovative Data Conversion Tools for Customs Brokers
SkyDec.io, a leading provider of data processing solutions, announces the official launch of its cutting-edge data conversion tools development and processing platform SkyDec.io tailored specifically for customs brokers. With over a decade of industry expertise, SkyDec.io aims to revolutionize the... - July 20, 2024 - SkyDec.io
Fieldcode to Showcase Advanced Field Service Solutions at Field Service Europe 2024
Fieldcode will showcase its advanced Field Service Management solutions at the upcoming Field Service Europe 2024 conference, taking place from October 28-30 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - June 19, 2024 - Fieldcode
Unveiling Innovation: Fieldcode Unpacks Key Insights from Field Service Palm Springs 2024
Fieldcode showcased its innovative pay-per-event model at Field Service Palm Springs 2024, discussing field service advancements and networking with over 800 industry leaders. - May 16, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Congratulates Their Customer Hemmersbach on Winning the Award for Superior Technology Deployment at Field Service USA 2024
Fieldcode, a leader in field service management software, proudly celebrates the exceptional achievement of its customer, Hemmersbach, for winning the 'Most Effective Technology Deployment, Adoption and Change Management Program' award at this year’s Field Service USA event. Held in Palm Springs, CA, this award highlights Hemmersbach's outstanding performance and innovative approach in the industry. - May 10, 2024 - Fieldcode