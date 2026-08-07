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Within Insurance Brokers & Agents - Property & Casualty Insurance
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
New 2026 Study Reveals Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Can Differ By Thousands of Dollars Among Leading Insurers
Latest AALTCI Price Index finds consumers who compare policies can save substantially on virtually identical long-term care insurance coverage. - July 28, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
How Does New CareScout Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Compare In Cost
New report compares newest long-term care insurance policy from CareScout against other leading long-term care insurance policies available. - July 26, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Last Minute Travel Deals for Seniors Announced
Seniors seeking significant savings on international travel can save thousands by taking advantage of last minute deals. - July 18, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Launches "The Thrifty Senior Traveler" YouTube Channel
Jesse Slome, the long-standing Director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI), has officially announced the launch of a brand-new, dedicated YouTube channel specifically designed for senior travelers. The channel aims to empower retirees and older adults to explore the... - July 17, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Insurd Limited Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Rapid Growth Across Premium, People and Lines of Business
insurd Limited is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year with significant growth across all areas of the business, marking its position as one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in the UK. Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written... - June 14, 2026 - insurd Limited
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Four Industry Veterans Launch Vereo Partners: Bringing Enterprise-Level Benefits Expertise to the Northwest's Mid-Market Employers
Four veteran benefits professionals with over 120 years of combined experience have launched Vereo Partners, a new employee benefits brokerage firm serving mid-market employers across the Pacific Northwest. Launched on December 11, 2025, by Brandon Boynton, Faina Marsh, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Schilperoort, the firm brings enterprise-level benefits expertise to organizations that typically lack access to Fortune 1000-caliber strategic consulting. - December 16, 2025 - Vereo Partners
P.O.W.E.R. Officially Launches New Association and Coalition to Expose Fraud, Protect Workers, and Restore Fairness in California’s Temporary Staffing Industry
Today, POWER proudly announces its official launch as a laser-focused non-profit organized to take direct action against fraud and criminal activity in California’s temporary staffing industry. - December 10, 2025 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Pacific Crest Insurance Announces Ben Howard
Pacific Crest Services Welcomes Insurance Industry Veteran Ben Howard as Director of Carrier & Agency Relations - November 26, 2025 - Pacific Crest Services
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
American Protection Corp Expands Comprehensive Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans to Include Annual Maintenance Benefits
American Protection Corp. is proud to announce innovative Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans that go beyond traditional coverage by integrating essential annual vehicle maintenance benefits—helping drivers keep their cars running smoothly and worry-free. By combining Mechanical Breakdown... - October 20, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
2026 Tax Deductible Limits for Long-Term Care Insurance Increase 3 Percent
Increased 2026 tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance have just been announced by the IRS according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “The tax deductibility of tax-qualified long-term care insurance premiums is an incredible benefit potentially for many... - October 11, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
Panorama Insurance Associates Endorses California Insurance Market Reform Act, Calls on Industry to Unite Behind Critical Ballot Initiative
Panorama, a California-based brokerage with over 55 years of experience and a large network of affiliate agencies, supports the California Insurance Market Reform Act to help agents secure coverage for clients amid market challenges. The Act aims to modernize regulation, restore competition, and protect consumers, ensuring independent agents can continue serving their communities. - August 14, 2025 - Panorama Insurance Associates
American Protection Corp. Clarifies No Affiliation with American Vehicle Protection Corp.
American Protection Corp. (founded in 2012), a trusted Insurance Agency and provider of vehicle and home service contracts, has issued a statement to address recent public confusion due to a similarity in name with another entity, American Vehicle Protection Corp. (founded in 2016). American... - July 23, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications
In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
American Protection Corp. Reinforces Commitment to Trust and Transparency with BBB Accreditation
American Protection Corp., a nationwide provider of insurance and warranty services, proudly maintains its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holding an A+ rating. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to ethical business practices, exceptional customer service,... - June 05, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Workers Memorial Day: Kids’ Chance Ambassador Shares How Nonprofit Provides Scholarships to the Kids of Injured Workers
As America prepares to mark Workers Memorial Day on April 28 – a day to honor those who lost their lives on the job – a Kids’ Chance scholarship recipient is sharing her story of how the nonprofit is helping students like her overcome challenges following a parent’s work-related injury or death. - April 21, 2025 - Kids' Chance of America
Sallop Insurance Inc. Now Offering Comprehensive Coverage Options for Women's Health Sector Healthcare Companies
Sallop Insurance Inc., a specialized insurance brokerage firm based in Boston, is excited to announce the availability of its comprehensive service offerings for the women's health sector. - February 19, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces Insurance Program for Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories
Sallop Insurance Inc. an industry leader in specialized insurance solutions for various Miscellaneous Healthcare facilities, has designated an insurance program specifically to meet the needs of Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories. This program will offer tailored coverage to protect the laboratories and their employees against operational and financial risks. - February 11, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Long-Term Care Insurance Rates Remain Steady According to 2025 Price Index
Inflation may impact what Americans now pay for many items, but the cost of long-term care insurance remains steady according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Premiums for new long-term care insurance coverage have not increased compared to last year which... - January 30, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Insurance Association's Director Announces Senior Travel Programs
The latest senior travel deals announced by the long-term care insurance Association include two packages that can save travelers as much as $2,800-per-person. "Seniors love to travel and they love bargains," shares Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care... - January 15, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Vitori Health LLC
Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business of Vitori Health LLC (Vitori Health), effective January 1, 2025. Vitori Health is a modern health plan administrator licensed in all 50 states with remarkable member support, national and regional... - January 08, 2025 - Global Excel Management Inc.
Trucking Insurance Services Announces New Venture Trucking Program
As the trucking market recovers from the worst freight recession in a generation, Trucking Insurance Services is placing a flag on new venture trucking operations. Its willingness to spend time with new trucking companies and understand their needs sets them apart from other agencies. - December 21, 2024 - Trucking Insurance Services
Senior Travel Deal of the Week Announced by AALTCI
The latest "last minute" senior travel deal of the week was announced today by Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "Many seniors are fortunate enough to have the time and interest in traveling," Slome shared. "When we... - December 20, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
ShelterPoint is Now Part of Protective
Acquisition Will Position Leading Carrier in the Paid Family & Medical Leave Space for Long-Term Growth - November 01, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Last Minute Travel Discounts Promoted by Association
Several last minute travel deals that can save seniors more than 50% have just been announced by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "These are some fabulous cruises and we know that seniors like to travel and also to save," states Jesse Slome, director of the... - October 31, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
2025 Tax Deductible Limits Long-Term Care Insurance
The IRS has announced increased 2025 tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Tax deductibility of tax-qualified long-term care insurance premiums remains one of the best kept secrets in financial planning,”... - October 30, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth. - October 22, 2024 - PolicyBind
New Short-Term Care Insurance Has Some Attractive Features Commends AALTCI
The latest short-term care insurance policy introduced to the public offers several things that will make it attractive to both consumers and agents reports Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "There are a number of reasons why I've been a long-time... - October 09, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Latest Disability Rate After Age 65 Shared by Long-Term Care Insurance Association
Almost half of Medicare beneficiaries have either one or two disabilities according to data shared today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "The disability risk among seniors is important information for two reasons," explains Jesse Slome, had of the... - September 22, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Latest Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Data Provides Insights Reports AALTCI
Latest Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Data Provides Insights A just-published report from the Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care Insurance can provide some valuable insights explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "Connecticut remains... - September 18, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation
Celebrating 30 years of service In the heart of Stuart, FL, DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. stands as a beacon of hope for property owners facing the aftermath of disasters. - September 16, 2024 - DRYOUTpro PLUS
Year End Savings Can Save Seniors Thousands on Overseas Travel Plus Association Discount
Travel is on the rise in 2024. However, some segments of the travel industry are still recovering from the significant downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there are some significant bargains available for those able to book last minute 2024 travel. The savings can be especially... - September 11, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Maryland Braces for Major Medicare Changes in 2025
The 2025 Medicare race is upon Seniors looking to change or add coverage during the Annual Enrollment Period. The state of Maryland has some of the most changes throughout the state with Maryland Medicare Options coming in as one of the premier Medicare Broker Agencies for 2025. Focused on Advantage Part C plans, Supplement Plans and Prescription Drug Plans, will allow seniors an easier way to shop the market. - August 27, 2024 - Maryland Medicare Options
Compeo.io Secures Spot at #17 on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Compeo.io make the list with a 10,915% revenue growth. This achievement emphasizing the company's dedication to supporting blue-collar businesses with accessible, efficient, and technology-driven workers' compensation insurance solutions. - August 14, 2024 - Compeo
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Rachel Winkelmann
Winkelmann to serve as primary liaison between the growing company and its carrier underwriters. - August 14, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Jeffrey Wasco Joins ShelterPoint as Executive Vice President – Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
Mr. Wasco to step into DeWitt Smith’s role as he retires after an impressive 43-year career in the insurance industry. - August 06, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Work Right NW Celebrates 10 Years of Putting a Dent in Healthcare
Work Right NW is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on August 7, 2024, marking a decade of innovation and unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare industry through proactive injury prevention and wellness strategies. Founded in 2014 by Nic and Mindy Patee, Work Right NW has... - August 05, 2024 - Work Right NW