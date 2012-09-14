PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day
A taxpayer paid long-term care insurance program has been passed previously and abandoned according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Election year proposals are likely to meet the same fate predicts AALTCI's director. - December 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
The latest data reveals that 14 million Americans require long-term care services and supports according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Latest data is being shared on the organization's website. - November 24, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management.
“Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day
The higher tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance offer a significant benefit for a limited number of new buyers according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - November 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day
AmVenture Insurance Agency is now Suracy Insurance Agency - November 07, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
Americans are living longer and that bodes well for the future need and resulting growth of long-term care insurance predicts the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - November 06, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Details and insights into the new Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program were shared by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. The program is the nation's largest group long-term care insurance program according to AALTCI. - November 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Understanding what consumers with older long-term care insurance policies do when facing a rate increase is important for both insurance agents as well as consumers explains the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
"There was some very interesting information shared during... - November 02, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
Name Change Reflects Final Step in Launch as Independent Agency - October 30, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
The official banner for the 2019 National Long-Term Care Awareness Month was released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - October 17, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Just published information on long-term care insurance claims was shared by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - October 13, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day
Salus Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Completes Acquisition of Managing General Underwriter and Wholesaler Method Insurance Services, LLC. - October 10, 2019 - Salus
Four tips from the latest American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance guide have been shared. Saving money on long-term care insurance is valuable information for all consumers says Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. - October 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group
RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP) recently held its Annual Consultant Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey with nearly a dozen insurance experts and legal professionals exploring the industry’s latest trends and challenges. - September 26, 2019 - RT New Day
Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to account executive within RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). Over the past five years with the ECP team, Vincent has worked with senior staff to identify and develop best-possible risk management... - September 19, 2019 - RT New Day
Featuring 200+ diverse exhibits, fashion shows, makeovers, health screenings, popular chefs, book signings, plus opportunity to enter to win contests and lots of free goodies. A full range of products and services, for Today's Women and their Families. - September 19, 2019 - Your Insurance Lady
Rachel Winkelmann joins growing St. Louis insurance agency. - September 13, 2019 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
To educate long-term care insurance policyholders who are facing rate increases, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance has added a new resource to the organization's website. Information includes historical rate increases for leading long-term care insurance companies. - September 08, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
A new law being passed in California will shift increased burden to future California taxpayers according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance director. - August 30, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
The plan by AARP to offer short-term care insurance will positively impact the industry predicts Jesse Slome, director of the National Advisory Center for Short-Term Care Information. - August 29, 2019 - Short Term Care Insurance National Advisory Council
Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), will lead the discussion on Real Estate Development Errors and Omissions Risks and Insurance at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held... - August 28, 2019 - RT New Day
The director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance shared suggestions with a group of seniors facing long-term care insurance rate hikes. His advice, stay calm, get information, put all details into writing. - August 16, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Sheryl Barr has been promoted to director of marketing and communications at RT New Day. Since joining the RT New Day team in 2009 as a marketing coordinator, Barr’s responsibilities have steadily increased to include the strategic development of RT New Day’s complete package of marketing... - August 14, 2019 - RT New Day
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's director urges industry professionals to submit comments to the Federal Task Force on Long-Term Care Insurance. - August 11, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, appeared as the featured guest on Yahoo Finance televised segment about long-term care planning. - August 01, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Amy Coddington has been named an account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s senior management with ongoing new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment support.
“Amy... - July 31, 2019 - RT New Day
Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s sales and new business initiatives with ongoing account management, claims and policy... - July 19, 2019 - RT New Day
The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) announced the election of five new directors during its annual business meeting at Insurcon, June 21, 2019. During that meeting, Watkins Insurance Group shareholder and agent, Matt Womack, was elected to serve on the board of directors.
“It’s... - July 11, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Missouri. Normandy’s methodical growth strategy has played out recently, adding six states to the company’s portfolio since... - July 05, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
R-T Specialty, LLC has promoted Jaime Lawson to a senior account manager within its National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). She is responsible for supporting the company’s expert consultants and their efforts to provide brokers and agents nationwide with the... - June 07, 2019 - RT New Day
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in North Carolina. This marks the sixth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - May 23, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
The President's Club award is the most highly recognized honor amongst State Farm agents and exemplifies extraordinary achievement which challenges even the most successful agents. In 2018 Derek Bell's State Farm Agency finished #41 out of more than 19,000 agencies in the U.S. - May 22, 2019 - Derek Bell Insurance & Financial Services, Inc.
St. Louis insurance agency to provide individual solutions in fast-paced economy. - May 16, 2019 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Richard White and Mary Griffin honored at the College’s Annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner. - May 15, 2019 - ShelterPoint
Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Mississippi. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation insurance in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. - May 04, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Medicare Basics Education seminar to discuss the who, what, when, how and why of the health care program for retirees and disabled. - May 02, 2019 - Jones Health and Benefits, LLC
Hannah Altomare has been promoted to senior account manager within R-T Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). She is responsible for supporting the company’s new business and marketing efforts in addition to providing brokers, agents... - April 30, 2019 - RT New Day
Drew Rothman of R-T Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP) recently explored the wood-frame construction boom and strategies for managing the related and wide-ranging risks at the 2019 Claims and Litigation Management (CLM) Alliance Annual... - April 22, 2019 - RT New Day
Synergy Professional Associates in partnership with Tokio Marine HCC – Professional Lines Group announces the expansion of their Lawyers Professional Liability programs focusing on small law firms into Colorado, Florida and New Jersey.
The new facilities target small law firms from 1 to 35 attorneys. - April 15, 2019 - Synergy Professional Associates
The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency
Long-term care insurance costs for 60-year-olds can vary by over 100 percent according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's 2019 Price Index. Comparison shopping is vital for those seeking to save money recommends AALTCI director. - April 07, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Annual Recap Details Environmental & Construction-related Professional Liability Insurance Trends, Conditions & Forecasts. - April 03, 2019 - RT New Day
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Arkansas. This is the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 28, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Some 350,000 Americans purchased long-term care protection including both traditional long-term care insurance as well as combination products according to a report released by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
"Individuals understand the consequences associated with... - March 27, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance