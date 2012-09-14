PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Making the Most of the Network: Ezzey Founder Michael Hamburger Keynote Speaker at ANMP 2019 Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey

Branching Out to Medical: Ezzey Digital Marketing Launches Sister Company in Ezzey Medical Marketing It’s not uncommon for marketing companies to expand the professional verticals they work with. What works for one type of marketing client should work for another, as most companies would believe. Ezzey Digital Marketing has taken that idea one step further to launch Ezzey Medical Marketing, which... - December 05, 2019 - Ezzey

Brig Agency Offers Innovative Reputation Management Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency

Giving Back for the Holidays: Ezzey Digital Marketing to Participate in the Annual Toys for Tots Program For over seven decades, The Marine Toys For Tots program has provided hope and joy during the holiday season by giving toys to less fortunate children around the world. To honor this tradition, Ezzey Digital Marketing will be a proud partner and drop off location for the 2019 Toys For Tots drive. “During... - November 28, 2019 - Ezzey

Making the Cut: Ezzey Digital Marketing Recognized by Phoenix Business Journal for Being Veteran-Owned The time has come once again for the Phoenix Business Journal to release its annual lists and Ezzey Digital Marketing is proud to have been recognized as one of the "Largest Phoenix-Area Veteran-Owned Businesses" by the nationally renowned publication. "Looking back, enlisting and serving... - November 21, 2019 - Ezzey

TDA Announces TypeTrail Media as a Winner of a Global Agency Award TypeTrail Media is November's top agency in the category of Data Science in the United States in their global agency awards. This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on... - November 20, 2019 - TypeTrail Media

UBU Enterprises Develops Website for Wedding Entertainment Company Forever-Ever Entertainment Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Forever-Ever Entertainment. - November 09, 2019 - UBU Enterprises

The Power of the Pixel: Navigating the Marketing Landscape of Social Media with Ezzey Digital Marketing Social Media Marketing can be an invaluable place to invest your marketing dollars, though it can also become the void that those marketing dollars disappear in. Ezzey Digital Marketing names Daren Haywood its Director of Digital Marketing after years of mastering the data which drives paid advertising... - November 07, 2019 - Ezzey

Growing Without the Pains: Ezzey Digital Marketing Continues to Grow Its Team of Experts In their continued effort to provide the highest quality digital marketing services, Ezzey Digital Marketing has added several new faces to their ever growing team. Google Adwords Expert and Google Partner Rick Bodey joins the team as it’s new Chief Marketing Officer. With nearly two decades of... - October 31, 2019 - Ezzey

Visual Marketing Australia Ask Business Owners if They Have Done Their Due Diligence The increasing demand for good online marketing strategies paved the way for the proliferation of digital agencies that cater to those needs. Albeit the numerous advantages that come with this growth, business owners should be circumspect when working out a deal with online marketing companies. - October 29, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Concrete Roots for a Digital Agency: Ezzey Makes North Scottsdale Its Home Base with New Offices With many digital marketing agencies choosing virtual collaboration and work spaces, Ezzey Digital Marketing finds strength and efficiency in its new offices in North Scottsdale. Sitting in the heart of the Scottsdale Airpark, the Ezzey offices make for a convenient and accessible location for the Ezzey... - October 24, 2019 - Ezzey

"Jeanne, A Journey from Abandonment and Abuse to Forgiveness and Truth" - the Latest Book Published by Briggs & Schuster Briggs & Schuster publishing house announced a novel by Sylvia Hornback Ed.D. With a broad distribution by Ingram to over 36,000 outlets, the recently released book, “Jeanne: A journey from abandonment and abuse to forgiveness and truth.” Experiences and stories from Sylvia Hornback’s... - October 22, 2019 - Briggs & Schuster Agency

Fairfax SEO Company Discusses Local SEO Tips for Northern Virginia 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax SEO company, recently released a blog explaining local SEO tips for Northern Virginia. As the business sector in this area is rapidly growing, extra steps are necessary to get your business at the top of the search engine results page. Local SEO (search engine optimization)... - October 18, 2019 - 321 Web Marketing

Ezzey Takes Flight: Ezzey Sponsors Flight Plan Event Hosted by Chicago Title Arizona Ezzey Digital Marketing was proud to sponsor “Flight Plan: The Latest in Social Media and Digital Strategy in Real Estate” alongside many Phoenix Real Estate power companies. Filled with industry specialists, the event was a “who’s who” of agents using digital marketing... - October 17, 2019 - Ezzey

With 56% of Market Share, Yandex is Confirmed as The Leading Search Engine in Russia – Gargiullo: “The Key to Selling in Europe’s Biggest Market” The leading Russian search engine, Yandex confirms its leadership in online search with 56% of market share: the main gateway to selling in Russia and developing SEO or digital advertising activities, as reported by expert in digital marketing Giulio Gargiullo. - October 10, 2019 - Giulio Gargiullo Online Marketing Manager

When Giants Collide: Ross Denny Brings Decades of Experience to Ezzey Digital Marketing Ezzey Digital Marketing partners with leading Scottsdale Entrepreneur and Marketer Ross Denny, to combine expertise and create a digital marketing super agency in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ross Denny joins Ezzey Digital Marketing as it’s new President, Chief Operating Officer, and Partner. “Having... - October 10, 2019 - Michael Hamburger

Searchen Networks Rebrands Domain Store as RegisterYourDomains.com Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.

Clients Compliment Biz4Solutions’ Collaboration Style via Clutch.co Companies are praising Biz4Solutions for its transparent communication and excellent collaboration style, through Clutch.co, leading search and review site. Biz4Solutions team is highly professional, timely and knowledgeable in their work. - October 05, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

SimplyCast Reveals New Email Editor SimplyCast has revealed its new email editor for its engagement automation platform. The new email editor includes market-leading features for users to create custom emails. SimplyCast is committed to constantly providing innovative solutions for all organizations. - October 04, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Receives Prestigious Award for Diversity in the Workplace SimplyCast has been named the Halifax Regional Recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Diversity and Inclusion Employer Partnership Award. The award is given to an employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. - September 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Youth First Fund Totaling $100,000 for Supporting Youth in Nova Scotia SimplyCast has launched the Youth First Fund to support the next generation of workers in the province. SimplyCast announced the fund at its 10-year anniversary celebration on September 20, 2019. SimplyCast is proud to continue to find new, innovative ways to keep youth in Nova Scotia. - September 26, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Woman-Owned Digital Marketing Agency Accommodates Growth and Stakes Claim in Nashville, TN with Purchase of Commercial Property Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC

A3 Auto Launches New Automotive Website with AutoJini A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines. “We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini

Biz4Solutions Bags Second Position in Top App Development Companies on Develop4u.co, 2019 Develop4u.co, a renowned search platform for app development companies, has declared Biz4Solutions as a leading mobile app development company for the year 2019. - September 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

DesignRush.com Mentions Biz4Solutions Amongst Top Mobile App Development Companies in Texas, 2019 DesignRush.com has announced the best mobile app development companies in Texas for September 2019 and listed Biz4Solutions on the 7th position amongst them. - September 04, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Smartweb Marketing Named a Constant Contact Certified Solution Provider Local Business marketing expert to help small businesses and nonprofits achieve meaningful marketing results using Constant Contact. - August 31, 2019 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC

Miami Nations Launches New Website for Their Federal Contracting Group Operating Companies Miami Nation Enterprises is a political-economic sub-division of the federally recognized Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Its purpose is to pursue economic development opportunities for the good of the Miami Nation and its citizens. The Federal Contracting Group (FCG) is a group of companies owned by the Tribe and dedicated to providing services and products to the U.S. Federal Government. They are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. - August 30, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Hibu Recognized as One of Selling Power’s 2019 “50 Best Companies to Sell For” Hibu Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing solutions to local businesses across the US, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Selling Power’s 2019 list of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For,” the second year in a row that Hibu has made the list. "Being selected as one... - August 26, 2019 - Hibu

Return On Now Awarded Best Internet Marketing Consultant 2019 – Central Texas Agency chosen by CV Magazine from long list of candidates: Austin Return On Now Internet Marketing, LLC (dba “Return On Now”) today announced that the company has been selected as the best internet marketing consultant in central Texas by CV Magazine. - August 24, 2019 - Return On Now

Biz4Solutions Shines Amongst Top Mobile App Development Companies on themanifest.com for August 2019, Dallas Themanifest.com lists top 30 app developers in Dallas for August 2019 and Biz4Solutions, a leading software service provider, stands 4th in the list. - August 22, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Biz4Solutions Shines Amongst the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies on Develop4u.co Develop4u.co has listed the Texas-based software solution provider Biz4Solutions amongst top 10 mobile app development companies in world on their platform. - August 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

What is SEO Management Answered by Virginia SEO Company 321 Web Marketing, a Virginia SEO company, recently released a blog discussing what is SEO management. - August 18, 2019 - 321 Web Marketing

Visual Marketing Australia Celebrates 10th Anniversary A time to reflect on the past and project into the future. - August 10, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

LexiConn Completes 10 Years; Celebrating a Decade of Content Excellence Completing 10+ years of providing content writing services, LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd. brings a wave of optimism and abundance of various opportunities and services that lie in the near future. With over a decade of content excellence, LexiConn has strived for matching your content requirements with the domain expertise of our writers, rendering you the quality that matters the most. - August 08, 2019 - LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd

Languages & More Launches New Website for Customers Requiring Language Translation and Tutoring Services Languages & More, owned and operated by Victoria Jaén, Ph.D, is very pleased to announce their new website for customers requiring language translation and tutoring services. - August 07, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

AMR Fally Recovery Lift Company Announces the Launch of Their New Website for Disabled and Senior Citizens in the Waldorf, Maryland Area AMR Fally Recovery Lift Company announces the launch of their new website for disabled and senior citizens in the Waldorf, Maryland area. Their autonomous mobile robotic human body lift recovery solution is designed for disabled and senior citizens who experience a minor or non-injury fall to the floor... - August 07, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Triplett Taps Vendor Velocity for Amazon Account Management Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages, developing... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity

SimplyCast Announces Theme of 10-Year Celebration: Youth Retention in Nova Scotia The theme of SimplyCast’s upcoming 10-year celebration will be youth retention in Nova Scotia. Over the last 10 years, SimplyCast has provided opportunity and experience to over 200 youth. The 10-year celebration will take place September 20, 2019 at the Cunard Centre in Halifax. - August 02, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

BrandBull.shop is Launching a New Domain Name Marketplace for Startups BrandBull.shop is Launching a New Domain Name Marketplace Specifically Designed for Startups, Marketing & Branding Agencies, and Creative Professionals. - August 01, 2019 - Brand Bull Shop

Web Agents Now Offers Non Fixed Term Contracts Many businesses hesitate to commit to a marketing plan with an agency because of the upfront financial commitment. Many digital marketing agencies expect clients to pay at least 4 months upfront. Other advertising services, like business directories can demand a 12 month commitment. It’s not surprising... - July 29, 2019 - Web Agents

Develop4u Recommends Biz4Solutions for Developing a Smart Social App for Healthcare Develop4u.co mentions Biz4Solutions for developing Liink, an amazing social app for people who have similar health interests and goals. Develop4u.co is a leading review and search site for verified and professional website and mobile app development companies in the world. Biz4Solutions is a competent mobile app development company that provides cutting-edge technical solutions to the clients across the globe using the latest technologies like ML, AI, Cloud, IoT and RPA. - July 26, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Pegine Echevarria to Speak at the Bizniversity® Strategic Growth Summit Promoted by XoomIM Inbound SMarketing Be Powerful, Be You! Make a Positive Impact. From Bronx gang member to being inducted into the Motivational Speaker Hall of Fame, Pegine Echevarria, MSW, CSP™ (Certified Speaking Professional by the National Speakers Association®) will be among the leading speakers sharing business growth advice to the attendees at the Strategic Growth Summit taking place Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Miami, FL. - July 23, 2019 - XoomIM Inbound SMarketing

Miami-Dade School Board Invests in Websites That Are Accessible to Americans with Disabilities Local Web Design Agency Chosen as a Pre-approved Vendor. - July 21, 2019 - Inreact

Alycia Yerves Creative Wins Award for Design Work on Viral Musical’s Album Alycia Yerves Creative, a marketing & design agency on the Jersey Shore, has been honored with two awards from UK-based publication LUXLife Magazine. Honors include recognition for agency’s design work on the album for the musical, "Be More Chill." - June 29, 2019 - Alycia Yerves Creative

Biz4Solutions Recognizes Beach Caddy for Their Outstanding Contributions in Beach Travel Beach Caddy LLC gets ready to launch the fifth version of their mobile app for the upcoming season, 2019. Biz4Solutions, the technical business partner of Beach Caddy LLC, congratulates them for the successful five-year-long journey. - June 28, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC