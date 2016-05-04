PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization optimization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform

First Arizona Drone Film Festival, AZDroneFest, Announced for October 2019 AZDroneFest has announced the first-ever Arizona drone film festival and family event on Saturday, October 26, 2019 on the Grand Canyon University campus. The Drone Expo and Family Fun event from 2pm-5pm is free with a boxed toy donation for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Kids and adults alike will... - August 05, 2019 - AZDroneFest

Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing campaigns... - July 19, 2019 - Lenz Entertainment Group

"Cosmic Troubadour" Singer-Songwriter Gone Marshall Releases New 5 Track EP, "Argosy" Produced by Camerado Media "Cosmic Troubadour" singer-songwriter Gone Marshall pivots from psychedelic grunge rock of his debut album, "The Crunch" towards alternative folk and alt country with his new 5 track EP, "Argosy," produced by Camerado Media - February 16, 2019 - Camerado

Accomplished American Filmmaker, Dwight H. Little to Direct Tiger Heart; a Revealing Project Centered Around Tiger Poaching, to be Filmed in India in 2019 Most known for directing Hollywood blockbusters Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Anaconda 2; Little has also found success directing highly acclaimed US television series such as 24, Sleepy Hollow, Prison Break,... - February 12, 2019 - Roaming Rickshaw Films

She TV Media Creating Empowering Documentary Series Scars Unseen - a new documentary series, aims to illuminate the power of healing, de-stigmatize victimhood, and encourage open communication about the causes, treatment, and prevention of domestic abuse. Domestic abuse doesn’t have to be our reality. Join in discovering how to disrupt the cycle of abuse. - February 11, 2019 - She TV Media

Corbin Video Productions and Wedding Photography Now Covering Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Starting January 1, 2019, J&J Video Productions and Sunset Canyon Photography of Cleveland OH are expanding to provide wedding video and wedding photography to Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. - January 15, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio Inducted Into The Knot Magazine's Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography J&J Video Productions of Cleveland Ohio enters the Knot Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography on it first year of eligibility. - January 09, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

Indian Filmmakers Seeking to Unite the Fight Against Poaching & Illegal Wildlife Trade Take Their Fight to the Streets of Mumbai Power Couple Amit Sarin and Vineesha Arora-Sarin Utilize Their International Influence to Promote Be Free Street Art; Raising Awareness to Numerous Social Causes Including Poaching & Illegal Wildlife Trade - November 06, 2018 - Roaming Rickshaw Films

The Meyer Photo + Video Group Donates Chromebooks to NJ Classroom The Meyer Photo + Video Group has funded a donation of Chromebooks to a special needs classroom in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. - November 05, 2018 - The Meyer Photo + Video Group

Winters Rock Entertainment to Produce Feature Length Documentary Film Showcasing Professional MMA Fighter Marcus Kowal Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment has secured the story rights to produce a feature length documentary film about professional MMA fighter and TV personality Marcus Kowal. The film will showcase Marcus and his wife Mishel’s fight to change the legal and social attitudes surrounding drinking... - May 21, 2018 - Winters Rock Entertainment

PM Studios Announces Split PM Studios splits into 2 companies, PM Studios and Wedding Boutique, JMinner - April 19, 2018 - PM Studios

Resolution Song Sings Into Stores Everywhere Director Antonio James announced today that Resolution Song will be released nationwide. The film’s underlying faith, family, and racial components will resonate with all communities. Directed by award-winning Film Director, Antonio James (Trey, 2013), Resolution Song was acquired by Sony Pictures... - December 23, 2017 - Urbanstylz

Inventec & H3 Platform Adopt Broadcom’s High Performance NetXtreme Ethernet SoC for Falconwitch & Next Generation Products H3 Platform Inc. in partnership with Inventec Corporation today announced it has adopted Broadcom's BCM5880X NetXtreme® S-Series Ethernet System-on-Chip (SoC) for its Falconwitch product line. H3 Platform will showcase its new Falconwitch platform with Broadcom's 100G NetXtreme S-Series SoC at the... - November 12, 2017 - H3 Platform

H3 Platform Introduce The PCIe Based Composable Infrastructure - Falconwitch H3 Platform, Inc. today announced the Falconwitch, an composable system based on PCI express to give users faster, easier and more flexible access to multiple PCIe devices such as accelerators, FPGA, storages. Users receive isolated, precisely tailored, cost effective systems which can evolve for changing... - November 11, 2017 - H3 Platform

Construction Technology Company, Multivista Announces UK Expansion to London Multivista opens a European Head Office to provide documentation services and software to the UK’s largest construction market. - October 17, 2017 - Multivista

Ridpath Creative Donates Limited Edition Print to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Ridpath Creative's Award-winning photographer Roger Ridpath announced today the donation of a limited edition print from his Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.,“Pamona in Pink.” The print is the very first in a series focused on his hometown, Kansas City. “Pomona in Pink” was... - October 06, 2017 - Ridpath Creative

Adrienne Nicole Productions Honored as NYC SBS Success Story Adrienne Nicole Productions (ANP) was recently honored as a New York City Small Business Service Success Story. They were given this honor because of the tremendous growth the company experienced with the assistance of NYC SBS. - August 11, 2017 - Adrienne Nicole Productions

Illumina Featured in Clutch’s Video Production Agencies Illumina Filmworks is featured in Clutch. Clutch is a DC-based research firm leading the charge with ratings and reviews for business-to-business service providers. The platform covers hundreds of companies across the creative, marketing, and advertising segments, and it relies on over a dozen unique criteria to determine the best of the best agencies. - June 12, 2017 - Illumina Filmworks

The Prezence "Blows the Back Wall" at the Towne Crier Cafe Led Zeppelin Tribute band plays to "standing room only" crowd. - March 13, 2017 - The Prezence

"Papa Merica" Feature Roadmovie Releases Crowdfunding Campaign Papa Merica is an international collaboration of independent filmmakers. Currently the production is running a crowdfunding campaign for the similar named feature roadmovie raising a minimum budget to produce a commercially competitive film. Telling a true story, Papa Merica is going to show the ability of a skilled freelancing team plus a black cast capable of rewriting the concept of "family" in the 21st century. - January 10, 2017 - Papa Merica

Solstice Productions Takes the Gold (and the Silver) When the National Blues Museum in downtown St. Louis played host to the Business Marketing Association of St. Louis’ 2016 Marketing Excellence Awards last Thursday night, Solstice Productions sang a much happier tune when they received two awards for excellence in video and animation. - October 14, 2016 - Solstice Productions

New Web Series Titled Funeral Cribs Provides a Peek Into Interesting Funeral Homes Funeral Cribs is a web series that is produced by a software company in the funeral industry called Tukios. The series highlights funeral homes with an interesting story, or beautiful facilities. - October 08, 2016 - Tukios

Asian Movie "Burma Booksellers," a Followup to the Award Winning Film, "BookWars," Gears Up to Shoot in Yangon, Myanmar The Asian documentary film and photography project "Burma Booksellers," a followup to filmmaker Jason Rosette's award winning New York movie, "BookWars," gears up to shoot in Yangon (Rangoon), Myanmar. - September 22, 2016 - Camerado

On Your Marks:… New Web Channel PINit TV Features All Access Racing Films with America’s Fastest Racers New film company, PINit TV announces a new web channel featuring behind the scenes films with the best racers in motorsports. “Our goal is to create films with the same sense of power and adrenaline you would experience standing feet from the racetrack and bring them directly to your screen,”... - September 09, 2016 - Accorsi Studios

Nate Goodman, San Diego Teen, Produces a Film for an International Organization (ReSurf) on Hawaii Mission Trip Nate Goodman, age 17, a resident of San Diego California, recently traveled to Hawaii with 14 other ReSurf volunteers to distribute donated and refurbished surf boards to underprivileged children living on the West side of Oahu. Nate Goodman, a founding member of the San Diego ReSurf branch, brought his filmmaking skills and equipment to Hawaii to assist in the effort and document this excursion. The film will be debuted in San Diego on August 18th, 2016. - August 15, 2016 - Nate Goodman Enterprises

Television Documentary Weaves Scotland and China Together “The Scottish Brocade” charts the production of bespoke garment in Nanjing and the Scottish highlands. - August 15, 2016 - SinoConnexion Ltd.

Don’t Panik! Wins 6 Telly Awards Don’t Panik! Selected as a Winner in the 37th Annual Telly Awards The Telly Awards has named Don’t Panik! (dontpanik.tv) as a winner of 1 Silver and 5 Bronze in the 37th Annual Telly Awards. This brings Don’t Panik!’s total count to 22 Tellys. With over 13,000 entries from all... - May 12, 2016 - Don't Panik!

Nate Goodman, San Diego Teen, Speaks at Jewish Philanthropy Conference and Shares the Stage with Randi Zuckerberg, the Mayor of Jerusalem, and Other Notables Nate Goodman, age 17, a resident of San Diego, CA shared the stage with Randi Zuckerberg and introduced her keynote address to a crowd of 450 international attendees. The Mayor of Jerusalem attended with his entourage as well as other notable community members and national authorities. The event was held at the Torrey Pines Hilton in the main ballroom during a luncheon on 4/5/16. There was considerable press coverage. - April 06, 2016 - Nate Goodman Enterprises

Flicksync from the Novel "Ready Player One" is Now Available as an Android App Use your voice to say timed dialogue in the Knights Who Say Ni scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. - March 01, 2016 - Bob Ladrach

MusicInCloud Offers Great Royalty Free Music for Your Videos New site providing great royalty free music for your video productions. Various styles are available, energetic to give power to videos, corporate presentations, for the needs of happy or just background music. This service is for all companies producing videos and in need of music. - January 27, 2016 - MusicinCloud

Estate Agents Must "Go Hybrid or Go Hungry" Says Virtual360.net In this digital age, businesses have no need to invest in expensive infrastructure, costly premises and a full team of employees. Start-ups are lean, and business growth is unlimited in almost every industry. For example Skype, the world’s largest communications company, owns no telephone line... - January 14, 2016 - Virtual 360

New Novel, "Final Countdown," Inspired by a True Story, Set to Reveal Love Murder and Mayhem A new novel, "Final Countdown," inspired by a true story and set to become an original motion picture, will be adapted from a screenplay by producer Jason Rosette in collaboration with crime, suspense, and paranormal writer William Grabowski. - September 16, 2015 - Camerado

Promising New Creative Agency Opens in Raleigh, NC Good Stories are emotional currency. - August 14, 2015 - Redstar Media Group LLC

Big Wave Surfer Niccolo Porcella Signs with The Go Big Project to Star in LIFTOFF Professional big wave surfer Niccolo Porcella officially signs with the award-winning production company The Go Big Project to star in the original series “LIFTOFF.” Produced by The Go Big Project and shot in 4K resolution, the show will take viewers on a journey filled with adventure and... - July 31, 2015 - The Go Big Project

Big Wave Surfer Garrett McNamara Signs with The Go Big Project to Star in Maverick Moments Professional Big Wave Surfer Garrett McNamara officially signs with the award-winning production company The Go Big Project, to star in the original series "Maverick Moments." Produced by The Go Big Project and shot in 4K resolution, the show will take viewers on a journey filled with adventure... - July 31, 2015 - The Go Big Project

SF-Based Marketing Agency LAtelier Marketing Launches Video Department, Adds Creative Director LAtelier Marketing, a marketing agency working with companies in the Internet of Things, Robotics and Smart Machines, today announced the launch of a new video department, LAtelier videos. LAtelier videos will expand the company’s product offerings to better answer customers’ need for rich... - July 20, 2015 - LAtelier Marketing

Five-Year Battle to Get Bigfoot Movie Released Has Big Payoff In spite of life threatening illnesses, labor issues, lack of funding, and not being able to see, the writer and producer finishes his quest to tell the story of Bigfoot, and fans love it. - July 19, 2015 - Thomas Nash Productions

Producer Wins Five-Year Battle to Get Bigfoot Movie Released In spite of two life threatening illness, labor issues, lack of funding, and not being able to see, the writer and producer continues to finish project to tell the story of Bigfoot. - July 01, 2015 - Thomas Nash Productions

H3 Platform Introduces Proscend Ethernet in the First Mile Solution for Enterprises in Europe Proscend EFM solution maximizes the performance of copper line, and offers a stable, reliable, and high-speed connectivity. It is the best choice to build internet connection between offices, or to extend Ethernet connectivity. - June 25, 2015 - H3 Platform

H3 Platform Introduces FSP EMERGY Series Portable Power Storage to Europe H3 Platform form cooperates with FSP and introduces the portable power storage, EMERGY series to Europe. This power storage could be charged with solar power and would not cause pollutions. This makes it a good replacement for a generator. - June 19, 2015 - H3 Platform

Downtown Tampa Video Instills Tampa Pride Tampa marketing company creates video of Tampa’s downtown. - June 05, 2015 - Farmore Marketing, Inc.

UnitedStack Works with H3 Platform and Begins Their IaaS Based on OpenStack in Europe UnitedStack is an engineering driven open source cloud IaaS provider. It offers public and managed private cloud services for customers. It now begins to provide services in Europe for enterprises to build a secure and reliable cloud platform. - June 04, 2015 - H3 Platform

Global Love Fund Launches New Campaign Nebraska native, Jennifer McMurtry has launched a new campaign to inspire people everywhere with random acts of kindness. Global LoveFund is a new YouTube series that embodies the Nebraskan spirit of giving. The campaign, located on Indiegogo, was created to help raise the necessary funds to help bring... - May 24, 2015 - Global Love Fund

The Great Business Sharing Platform—Gridow H3 Platform presents a business video sharing‬ solution—Gridow. It is a business video sharing solution with high-quality video, double screens, and search tools. With Gridow, enterprises can easily earn more revenue by online events. - May 16, 2015 - H3 Platform

Accusys ExaSAN Presents Thunderbolt SAN for Media Professionals Requiring Shared Storage Accusys ExaSAN recommends media professionals the Thunderbolt SAN solution which allows their Mac workstations simultaneously work on 1PB of data on PCIe RAID storage over Thunderbolt connection. - January 24, 2015 - H3 Platform

ActingShowcase Announces Launch Providing a Faster & More Convenient Way for Producers to Hold First Auditions Both producers and actors share a desire for a better way to hold first auditions, an area that's traditionally been both time consuming and inconvenient. ActingShowcase Casting Tool has recently launched in an effort to provide an elegant solution to these concerns. The early response from both producers and actors has been wildly enthusiastic. - December 12, 2014 - ActingShowcase.com

Demand for Live Streaming Video is on the Rise at Events Like Nuptials, Mitzvahs and Memorials During Winter Months As live streaming services become more popular and weather conditions cool across parts of the U.S., The Montage Maven is seeing a 35 percent growth in sales for live streaming services at events. - December 10, 2014 - The Montage Maven

MotionElements Sponsors Japan Post Production Conference In Conjunction with Inter BEE 2014 Singapore-based online video and audio marketplace, MotionElements, is announced as the main sponsor for the Japan Post Production Conference (JPPC) this month, in conjunction with their participation in the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition (Inter BEE) 2014. - November 20, 2014 - MotionElements