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Camerado Media Announces Global Jazz Release "Needle on the Rim" by Robert Marleigh, Launching the Shared Frequency Initiative
Inaugural volume bridges global divides, unifying classic jazz standards with a cinematic "cyber-Indochine" future noir aesthetic. - April 08, 2026 - Camerado
Loaded Pixel Creative Takes Home Bronze Telly Award for Penn Sports Medicine Campaign
Loaded Pixel Creative, a Philadelphia-based video production studio, won a Bronze Telly Award in the Local TV category for its Penn Sports Medicine campaign. The spot was praised for its strong storytelling and visual impact. This honor highlights Loaded Pixel’s continued excellence in creative content, adding to a history of industry recognition. - July 12, 2025 - Loaded Pixel Creative
iBinge: No More Starving Artists - Revolutionizing Content Monetization
Over 4 billion hours of video are watched daily globally, yet creators earn little or nothing. With iBinge, creators get rewarded from the first click, whether they have 10 views or 100,000. Transparent pricing and the ability to set your own earnings empower creators to take control of their... - December 29, 2024 - iBinge
PASSERINE Partners with Microsoft to Launch Industry's First AI-Integrated Devices
PASSERINE, an award-winning family-owned Creative Agency and Production Company helmed by Shalonda Cornitcher, Adam Tillman-Young, and Lori Cornitcher, is proud to announce its collaboration with Microsoft to produce an entertaining, forward-looking live-action film. This innovative project marks... - June 25, 2024 - PASSERINE
Communities in Schools of Los Angeles Partners with PASSERINE to Produce First-Ever Brand Film
Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, an affiliate of Communities in Schools (CIS), the largest dropout prevention organization in the United States, has partnered with PASSERINE, an LA-based creative agency and production company, to produce their first-ever brand film. Communities in Schools of... - June 14, 2024 - PASSERINE
Innerspace Cases Unveils Cutting-Edge Cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, Elevating Protection and Portability
Innerspace Cases launches ATA-rated cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, ensuring durability and mobility. Precision-engineered for a snug fit and easy access, these cases reflect a commitment to form and function. Available at www.InnerspaceCases.com. - October 25, 2023 - Innerspace Cases
Hit TikTok Video Draws Comparison to the GOAT
On a mission to create an advertising legend akin to Old Spice, NZ production house ODV (One Day Video) and Australian footwear brand Archies have made waves on TikTok with their captivating and story-driven commercial. The most loved comment on TikTok drew the comparison quickly: “This will... - June 27, 2023 - One Day Video
Vintage Jazz Classic Song "One for My Baby" Sees Fresh New Production by Camerado Media in Cambodia
In the spirit of Frank Sinatra and songwriters Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, the 1943 crooner classic "One for My Baby" (and One More for the Road), enjoys an unexpected new production, interpretation and release in Cambodia, Southeast Asia. - June 09, 2023 - Camerado
Disabled Artist Showcase: Creating Our Spaces Wins a Telly Award at the 44th Annual Awards Presentation
Wabi Sabi Productions Inc. receives a “Telly Award” for its short documentary film entitled “Disabled Artist Showcase: Creating Our Spaces.” The film received the bronze award in the social impact category in the record-breaking 44th annual Telly Awards honors. The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979. - May 26, 2023 - Wabi Sabi Productions Inc
FINDSTORY Launches Innovative Stock Footage Platform for Creative Professionals
FINDSTORY is a stock footage platform that saves clients time and money by providing professionally prepared materials with consistent high quality. With a team of dedicated authors and equipment, the platform offers combined stories grouped by location and scenes. FINDSTORY's innovative approach to the stock footage market offers a diverse range of themes, producing a minimum of 200 new stories each month. By using the platform, customers can easily find suitable high-quality material. - April 07, 2023 - FINDSTORY
Punk Classic, "TV Party" by Black Flag to be Released by Camerado as a Re-imagined Piano Lounge Cover by Crooner Robert "Gone" Marleigh
In the spirit of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, international crooning artist Robert "Gone" Marleigh brings thoughtful piano vibes to an American hardcore punk classic, "TV Party" by Black Flag - set for release by Camerado on all platforms March 17th, 2023. - March 25, 2023 - Camerado
Agency Entourage Announces the Hiring of Jon Link as Director of Storytelling and the Launch of a New Storytelling Video Department
Jon Link, a seasoned filmmaker with an impressive portfolio, will join the Agency Entourage team on March 1st. With this appointment, Agency Entourage is poised to expand its storytelling capabilities by integrating more video production capabilities into its suite of services. The new storytelling... - March 01, 2023 - Agency Entourage
"Disabled Artist Showcase: Creating Our Spaces" Film Screening
Award winning short film directed by disabled award winning filmmaker Emmitt H Thrower has a public virtual screening. - January 01, 2023 - Wabi Sabi Productions Inc
Copyrightregistration.io Launches Automated Copyright Registration Service to Protect American Artists
As part of their commitment to protect American artists, CopyrightRegistration.io today announced the launch of www.copyrightregistration.io, an easy to use, low cost, automated Copyright Registration service. This game changing Copyright Registration service, allows any creative artist to register copyright by uploading a digital file of their work and following a few simple instructions. - August 18, 2022 - Copyrightregistration.io
Mills James Provides Hospitality AV Services to 22 Full-Service Resorts in Mexico
Properties across Cancun, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Mexico City are leveraging the award-winning audiovisual provider for live conventions and destination weddings. - July 08, 2022 - Mills James
LED Wall Studio Offers Cost-Effective Alternative to On-Location Shoots
RDM provides a cost-effective alternative to on-location shoots by reproducing realistic locations in-studio, delivering unparalleled control over the shooting environment. - June 18, 2022 - RDM
Video Production Company RDM Expands National Operations with Launch of XR Studio
Full-service video production company RDM brings new extended reality video production capabilities to the Southeast. - June 15, 2022 - RDM
New Audiobook of Crime Classic "You Can't Win" Includes Glossary of 1900's American Underworld Slang
Special 21st century audiobook edition of pioneering American true crime burglar memoir, "You Can't Win" by Jack Black features fascinating extra chapter with bonus glossary of hobo, tramp, and transient terminology. - April 23, 2022 - Camerado
RDM Opening One of Florida's Largest LED Virtual Production Studios
The Vault, an extended reality, full-service video production studio, is set to open in Jacksonville, Florida as one of Florida's largest. - March 17, 2022 - RDM
Special Audiobook Edition of "The Prophet" by Khalil Gibran Includes Healing Audio and PDF eBook with Illustrations by the Author
New multimedia edition of "The Prophet" audiobook by Khalil Gibran features ambient audio for healing states while listening, and includes a free PDF ebook with illustrations by the author. - December 24, 2021 - Camerado
New Book "A Cheese Sandwich for John Lennon" Reveals True Stories About Post-War UK Rock Music Scene
Florida-based author Maire E. McMahon shares a real life journey back to a gritty era when Liverpool was a hub for emerging Rock n' Roll, culminating in a hilarious meeting with a hungry young Beatle at a local music club. - December 07, 2021 - Camerado
“On The Record With Sarina Fazan” Celebrates Milestone 100th Episode, Launches New Spin-Offs
This week, Emmy-award winning journalist and producer Sarina Fazan celebrated the 100th episode of her show, “On The Record With Sarina Fazan," at the Red House Streaming studios in St. Petersburg, Florida. The milestone episode also launched the "Love in America" and... - November 18, 2021 - Sarina Fazan Media
Award Winning Film, Between Mountains, Returns from Cannes to Screen at Raleigh Studios, Hollywood on August 27
As COVID-19 continues to overwhelm communities around the globe, a sense of fear and anxiety has entrenched itself into society. This phenomenon has led to a significant increase in psychosocial and mental health implications. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five... - August 25, 2021 - Roaming Rickshaw Films
CP Communications Expands Marketing Efforts with Local Partnership
CP Communications, a leading provider of live event broadcast production solutions, and Red House Streaming, a CP Communications subsidiary offering broadcast-quality streaming services, are proud to announce their partnership with Sarina Fazan Media and Sky Strategic Marketing for local marketing... - March 04, 2021 - Sarina Fazan Media
Announcing Sarina Fazan as the New Face of South Tampa Dermatology
Sarina Fazan, a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor, reporter, producer, and podcast host, is known for her flawless skin, but did you know that South Tampa Dermatology is the clinic behind it? Fazan is now sharing her “Sarina’s Skin Secrets” with you on her weekly... - February 11, 2021 - Sarina Fazan Media
A Day of Firsts: Red House Streaming Studios and “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” Collaborate on First Live Streamed Podcast
Just in time for the Super Bowl, Red House Streaming, a CP Communications brand, is kicking off live streaming services from their state-of-the-art studios in St. Petersburg. “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” will be the first-ever podcast to live stream at Red House Streaming Studios,... - January 15, 2021 - Sarina Fazan Media
Orlando Video Production Company, Aktion Productions, Launches New Website
Aktion Productions, a video production company based in Orlando, FL, is proud to announce that they have recently launched their new website. Historically doing business from strictly word-of-mouth advertising, the company will now have a user-friendly interface to showcase projects and direct new... - January 13, 2021 - Aktion Productions
Bell, Book and Camera Productions Releases Documentary on Famed Concert Series
"This Sacred Place" tells the story of Old Lynn Concerts. - December 29, 2020 - Bell, Book & Camera Productions
"On The Record With Sarina Fazan" Podcast Celebrates Milestone of 50 Episodes
Sarina Fazan, a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor, reporter, and producer, is also a celebrated podcast host. On the 50th episode of the "On The Record With Sarina Fazan" podcast, Fazan shares her very own personal story of how she left home at the age of 18 to pursue her... - December 03, 2020 - Sarina Fazan Media
Former Tampa News Anchor Sarina Fazan Among Producers for Investigation Discovery’s Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up
Sarina Fazan, a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor and reporter with over 23 years of industry experience, is now a nationally recognized producer. In addition to appearing in Investigation Discovery’s Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, she earned a producing credit for her... - September 25, 2020 - Sarina Fazan Media
Need an Explainer Video in the South West of England? Bandini Videos Has Relocated to Somerset and is Making Waves with Their Excellent Animated Video Production Service.
Somerset based digital marketing company, Bandini Videos, is offering premium video production services in the South West of England. Especially to companies based in the Somerset, Dorset, Devon, Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire or Wales. - September 18, 2020 - Bandini Media
Mills James Partners with Mindset Digital to Offer Gamified Training and Virtual Communications
Production company Mills James has partnered with training firm Mindset Digital, a market leader in gamified learning and attention design, to meet the rapidly growing demand for virtual events and training. “Everyone is looking for innovative ways to create compelling virtual events and... - July 01, 2020 - Mills James
Nanjing Establishes the Center for Smart Future Technology
Intel’s way of Understanding the “Urban innovation.” - June 25, 2020 - SinoConnexion Ltd.
Victory Over the Virus; New TV Documentary Tells Nanjing’s Tale
Foreign film maker in Nanjing charts the city’s success in fighting the epidemic. - May 23, 2020 - SinoConnexion Ltd.
Indie Alternative Rock Album by Gone Marshall is Remixed as a Shooter Game by Camerado Media
Contemporary classic psychedelic indie alternative album "The Crunch" by singer-songwriter Gone Marshall kicks out the jams as a retro first person shooter game by producer Camerado Media. - March 17, 2020 - Camerado
Live Picture Studios Launching New DJ Entertainment Services
Third Major New Service Launch within 3 years of releasing Photography Services. - January 02, 2020 - Live Picture Studios
Live Picture Studios Named Winner of the Knot Best of Weddings 2020
Fourteenth Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America - December 25, 2019 - Live Picture Studios
Atellier Studio Now Enters Into the 3D World
Atellier Studio, an innovative animation studio in California, announced their all-inclusive 3D animation product rendering services since this December. An animation studio with 7 years of experience in product and jewellery animation is all set to become a complete solution provider for all your... - December 25, 2019 - Atellier Studio
H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands
H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform
First Arizona Drone Film Festival, AZDroneFest, Announced for October 2019
AZDroneFest has announced the first-ever Arizona drone film festival and family event on Saturday, October 26, 2019 on the Grand Canyon University campus. The Drone Expo and Family Fun event from 2pm-5pm is free with a boxed toy donation for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Kids and adults alike... - August 05, 2019 - AZDroneFest
Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA)
Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing... - July 19, 2019 - Lenz Entertainment Group
"Cosmic Troubadour" Singer-Songwriter Gone Marshall Releases New 5 Track EP, "Argosy" Produced by Camerado Media
"Cosmic Troubadour" singer-songwriter Gone Marshall pivots from psychedelic grunge rock of his debut album, "The Crunch" towards alternative folk and alt country with his new 5 track EP, "Argosy," produced by Camerado Media - February 16, 2019 - Camerado
Accomplished American Filmmaker, Dwight H. Little to Direct Tiger Heart; a Revealing Project Centered Around Tiger Poaching, to be Filmed in India in 2019
Most known for directing Hollywood blockbusters Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Anaconda 2; Little has also found success directing highly acclaimed US television series such as 24, Sleepy Hollow, Prison... - February 12, 2019 - Roaming Rickshaw Films
She TV Media Creating Empowering Documentary Series
Scars Unseen - a new documentary series, aims to illuminate the power of healing, de-stigmatize victimhood, and encourage open communication about the causes, treatment, and prevention of domestic abuse. Domestic abuse doesn’t have to be our reality. Join in discovering how to disrupt the cycle of abuse. - February 11, 2019 - She TV Media
Corbin Video Productions and Wedding Photography Now Covering Pittsburgh and Allegheny County
Starting January 1, 2019, J&J Video Productions and Sunset Canyon Photography of Cleveland OH are expanding to provide wedding video and wedding photography to Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. - January 15, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio
J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio Inducted Into The Knot Magazine's Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography
J&J Video Productions of Cleveland Ohio enters the Knot Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography on it first year of eligibility. - January 09, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio
Indian Filmmakers Seeking to Unite the Fight Against Poaching & Illegal Wildlife Trade Take Their Fight to the Streets of Mumbai
Power Couple Amit Sarin and Vineesha Arora-Sarin Utilize Their International Influence to Promote Be Free Street Art; Raising Awareness to Numerous Social Causes Including Poaching & Illegal Wildlife Trade - November 06, 2018 - Roaming Rickshaw Films
The Meyer Photo + Video Group Donates Chromebooks to NJ Classroom
The Meyer Photo + Video Group has funded a donation of Chromebooks to a special needs classroom in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. - November 05, 2018 - The Meyer Photo + Video Group
Winters Rock Entertainment to Produce Feature Length Documentary Film Showcasing Professional MMA Fighter Marcus Kowal
Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment has secured the story rights to produce a feature length documentary film about professional MMA fighter and TV personality Marcus Kowal. The film will showcase Marcus and his wife Mishel’s fight to change the legal and social attitudes surrounding... - May 21, 2018 - Winters Rock Entertainment
PM Studios Announces Split
PM Studios splits into 2 companies, PM Studios and Wedding Boutique, JMinner - April 19, 2018 - PM Studios