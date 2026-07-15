Recent Headlines
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Orlando Drag Performer Rae O'Light Joins the Waves of Pride Cruise Lineup
The Cruise Boys® announce that Orlando drag queen and comedian Rae O'Light is joining the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. A fixture in Central Florida's LGBTQ+ nightlife, Rae joins a performer roster that includes Jessica Wild, Darcel Stevens, TP Lords, and DJ Edil Hernandez. Information regarding the scheduled programming and cabin reservations can be found online. - July 01, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
JetVoy Introduces a Private Coordination and Concierge Service for Global Mobility, Access, and Seamless Execution
JetVoy delivers private coordination and concierge services for high-net-worth clients across global mobility, residences, access, and multi-location execution. - June 22, 2026 - JetVoy
TSAWaitTimes.com Launches API to Bring Airport Security Wait Time Estimates to Travel Apps, Websites, and Digital Platforms
New API gives developers, travel brands, airports, and publishers access to estimated TSA security wait times, airport checkpoint data, TSA PreCheck status, FAA alerts, and traveler-submitted reports. - June 18, 2026 - TSA Wait Times
West Hill House B&B Ownership Bringing New Vision to the Mad River Valley
Starting this fall, the West Hill House B&B will begin offering wellness to complement its established bed and breakfast hospitality. - June 02, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Morton Grove Spring Market Faire Returns May 9, 2026
Morton Grove's Chamber of Commerce Presents the Spring Market Faire featuring over 70 vendors with variety of goods and services from local companies and crafters. - May 05, 2026 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
BBB Accredited Ascend Vacation Group (Draper, UT) Reaffirms A Rating and Distinguishes Identity from Unaffiliated Florida Entities
Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor in Draper, Utah, issues a formal statement to clarify its independent corporate identity. Reaffirming its status as a verified Utah-based entity, the company distinguishes itself from unaffiliated agencies in Florida and highlights its commitment to transparent, virtual vacation consultations via Zoom. - February 13, 2026 - Ascend Vacation Group
New Affiliate Program for Travel Agents and Bloggers Made by Airport Transportation
Affiliate marketing is well known in the travel industry and is a great tool to achieve get to new markets. - February 07, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Airport Transportation LLC Launches Airport Transfer Services in Miami
Airport Transportation LLC, the international airport transfer company behind the global brand Airport Transportation (www.airporttransportation.com, proudly announces the official launch of its airport transfer services in Miami, marking a major milestone in the company’s worldwide expansion. - February 04, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Airport Transportation Launches New Shuttle Service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
AirportTransportation.com a leading Airport Transfers company is starting operations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. - February 03, 2026 - Airport Transportation
New Mobile Application to Help Travelers Find the Best Bathroom Stops
To promote downloads and use of the Best Bathroom Stops mobile application. - January 07, 2026 - Appicide, LLC
Professional Cabaret Singer Barb Bailey Will Bring Her Unique Talent to the Newly Opened Casino for Two Nights Only on August 24, 2025 and September 7, 2025
Heartfelt stories. Big laughs. Unforgettable songs. All these will be shared by singer Barb Bailey with her audience at the all new Hollywood Casino Joliet located at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60431. - August 19, 2025 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
Back and Better Than Ever: Spring Break Fiji Unveils New Pool, Upgraded Resort, and Big Vibes
After ten years of unforgettable memories, sold-out trips, and thousands of first-time travellers finding their feet in Fiji, Spring Break Fiji is entering a bold new era. With new owners, serious investment, and a fully upgraded resort experience, the next chapter is already making waves. At the... - May 26, 2025 - Spring Break Fiji
ZAPS Premium Celebrates One Year of Elite Concierge Services with Leaders, Clients, and Banking Partners Across GCC
ZAPS Premium marks one year of delivering luxury concierge and lifestyle services across KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and India. The celebration brought together ZAPS Group leadership, clients, and key banking partners including SAB and Visa, highlighting over 16,000 premium services fulfilled in year one. This milestone reaffirms ZAPS Premium’s commitment to redefining client experiences with precision, privacy, and prestige. - May 26, 2025 - ZAPS Group
AirportTransportation.com Expands Service Coverage with New Airport Transfer Operations in Naples, Italy
AirportTransportation.com, a leading global platform for private and reliable airport transfers, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to Naples, Italy. This marks another strategic step in the company’s mission to simplify and enhance the travel experience for international and... - May 17, 2025 - Airport Transportation
Morton Grove Presenting a Spring Market Faire on May 10, 2025
Over 70 vendors will be on site to share their goods, services and community information with attendees at this twice yearly free event for all to enjoy. - April 22, 2025 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
Alaska Kenai Adventures Partners with Salmon for Soldiers to Support Veterans Through Fishing
Alaska Kenai Adventures, a family-owned fishing lodge on the Kenai River, is honored to announce its partnership with Salmon for Soldiers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through the healing power of fishing. This June, the lodge will host a group of veterans for a once-in-a-lifetime... - April 02, 2025 - Alaska Kenai Adventures
AirportTransportation.com Launches Global Operations in 2025, Redefining Seamless Travel Experiences
AirportTransportation.com, a cutting-edge transportation platform, is proud to announce its official launch in 2025, offering seamless, reliable, and efficient airport transportation services across the globe. The new platform aims to change the way travelers connect with transportation options, providing a user-friendly booking experience, a network of trusted providers, and 24/7 customer support. - March 09, 2025 - Airport Transportation
Gulf Business Setup Introduces Tailored Solutions for Business Formation, Visas, and Student Travel Services
Gulf Business Setup, a leading consultancy specializing in business formation, visa solutions, and travel services, is proud to unveil its fully customizable offerings. Catering to entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes, these services are designed to help clients seamlessly navigate the UAE’s regulatory landscape while achieving their goals. - February 03, 2025 - Gulf Business Setup
Discovery Map of Space Coast Wins Space Coast Honors Hospitality & Tourism Award
Recognized for improving the vacation experience for more than 2 million tourists and visitors to the Space Coast of Florida while promoting hundreds of local attractions, restaurants and shops Discovery Map has won the Hospitality & Tourism Award from Space Coast Honors. - September 30, 2024 - Florida Space Coast Enterprises, LLC
Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce Presents Autumn Market Faire on October 26, 2024
Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years 2025 are all fast approaching. This event will offer the public special offerings in preparation to celebrate, decorate, plan parties, buy gifts and get ready for all the holidays ahead. - August 15, 2024 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
ShangHai Taste Southwest Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Support, Official Recognition, and Renowned Guests
ShangHai Taste Southwest celebrated a highly successful grand opening on June 8th in Las Vegas, marked by delicious food, lively entertainment, and strong community support. The event featured a special proclamation from the State of Nevada presented by Assemblyman Duy Nguyen from District 8, recognizing the restaurant's contributions to the local culinary scene. Key highlights included heartfelt speeches and certificates of recognition from local officials and community leaders. - June 12, 2024 - Chinatown Vegas
2024 Thailand Tourism Report by Tourism.co.th Now Available
Tourism.co.th has released its exhaustive 2024 Thailand Tourism Report, detailing the significant growth, evolving trends, and future potential of the tourism sector, with an emphasis on its economic and international implications. - April 21, 2024 - Tourism.co.th
Tourism.co.th Unveils Thailand.org, Ushering in a New Chapter for Thailand's Tourism
Tourism.co.th has officially launched Thailand.org, a new initiative aimed at promoting sustainable and authentic tourism in Thailand. This platform focuses on supporting local communities and eco-friendly practices, enhancing the cultural experience for tourists. - April 10, 2024 - Tourism.co.th
Ventura Air Services Acquires Alpha Aircraft Services, Enhancing Private Jet Charter Experience
Ventura Air Services, a provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services since 1955, announced today the successful acquisition of Alpha Aircraft Services, by its sister company Ventura Air Charters Inc. Alpha is a prominent AOG Maintenance company based out of Teterboro, NJ,... - April 09, 2024 - Ventura Air Services
Ventura Air Services Elevates Safety Standards with ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage Two Certification
Ventura Air Services, offering private jet charter and aircraft management since 1955, has renewed its ARGUS Platinum rating and achieved IS-BAO Stage Two certification, demonstrating a commitment to safety. - March 14, 2024 - Ventura Air Services
Community Boating Program Presents "Float the Boat" Fundraising Event: An Evening of Music, Food, and Fun at Olympic Lodge by Ayres
The Community Boating Program is thrilled to invite the community to their annual fundraising event, "Float the Boat," on October 18th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This event promises an evening of unforgettable folk and acoustic music by the fireside, farm-to-table delights, nautical-themed... - October 19, 2023 - Olympic Lodge by Ayres
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania Named Ninth Best Fall Town in the U.S. for Foliage
Country Living recognizes the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon as a must-visit fall foliage destination. - September 25, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Shaw Stone Travel: Elevating Travel Experiences Through Innovation and Personalization
Introducing Shaw Stone Travel, a trailblazing travel agency in Austin, Texas. With a blend of cutting-edge technology and personalized service, they're reshaping the travel experience. From tailored adventures to exclusive partnerships, Shaw Stone Travel is your gateway to a new era of exploration. - August 28, 2023 - Shaw Stone Travel
Olympic Lodge by Ayres Sponsors Local Boating Program and High School Sailing Team
Olympic Lodge by Ayres, a rustic hotel nestled in the scenic Olympic Peninsula, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Community Boating Program, a non-profit organization that offers boating education and recreation for the residents of Port Angeles and surrounding areas. The sponsorship... - August 23, 2023 - Olympic Lodge by Ayres
Visit Potter-Tioga PA Launches Newly Redesigned Website to Enhance Visitor Experiences
Website restructure improves access to area attractions, Visitor’s Guide, tourism information. - June 27, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Downtown Marceline Foundation Begins Work on the Zurcher Suite
The Downtown Marceline Foundation has begun extensive renovation of a new vacation rental space on Main Street USA in the heart of Marceline, Missouri - Walt Disney’s hometown. Following a project led by the organization to secure the structural integrity of the Zurcher Building and prepare... - March 25, 2023 - Downtown Marceline Foundation
Visit Potter-Tioga PA Named One of the Top 100 Organizations in Central Pennsylvania
Visit Potter-Tioga PA’s Commitment to Local Tourism Earns Recognition from Pennsylvania Business Central - March 14, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Potter and Tioga Counties Region Named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
New World Report Travel Awards select region filled with trails, breathtaking views, and award-winning stargazing as the best in Pennsylvania. - February 09, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Dig This® Las Vegas to Open Heavy Equipment Operator Training Facility - Dig This Academy™
Training programs scheduled to start June 2022. - June 08, 2022 - Dig This
DCX Travel & Tech Moves HQ Offices, and Introduces New Managed Business Travel Solutions to the US
DCX Travel & Technology’s new corporate HQ Driving innovation in the business travel industry selects Michigan as the new HQ. DCX Travel & Technology today announced they had selected Michigan as their new 100% remote Corporate Headquarters. This milestone is a significant move for... - April 21, 2022 - DCX Travel & Technology
Visit Potter-Tioga Featured as Central PA Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines
Feature highlights the County Visitors Bureau & its success in promoting safe tourism amidst the pandemic. - March 28, 2022 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Maui Bee Tour Re-Opens in New Location
After being closed due to the global pandemic, the Maui Bee Tour re-opens. - December 02, 2021 - Maui Bee Tour
Destination Mekong Aligns with Other Tourism Leaders to Sign the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism
Destination Mekong became a proud signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism at the COP26. - November 20, 2021 - Destination Mekong
JAPONISME Launches New Virtual Tour - The Kusakabe Heritage House
JAPONISME is a tour service that provides virtual tours that can be accessed from anywhere in the world as well as private in-person tours. - November 13, 2021 - JAPONISME
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania Named a Bird Town by The National Audubon Society
Wildlife enthusiasts invited to observe bald eagles, hawks, herons, yellow warblers and more. - October 18, 2021 - Visit Potter-Tioga
New to Chinatown Vegas: Soulo Hair Spa Opens the First Japanese Hair Spa in Las Vegas
Chinatown is now home to a hair (head) spa that specializes in famous Japanese treatments for radiant and silky hair. - August 20, 2021 - Chinatown Vegas
GHC Workspace Now Open in Georgetown, CO
The Georgetown Heritage Center is pleased to announce the grand opening of the GHC Workspace, Clear Creek County's first of its kind co-working space in Georgetown, CO. - July 06, 2021 - Georgetown Heritage Center
Chinatown Vegas Enters Into a Partnership with the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce
The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce announced its partnership with the innovative online listing platform, Chinatown Vegas. - June 29, 2021 - Chinatown Vegas
Georgetown Plein Air 2021 - Painting Event and Art Exhibit/Sale
The Georgetown Heritage Center & Cultural Arts Program is pleased to present their fourth annual Plein Air event in vintage, picturesque Georgetown on July 30 and 31, 2021. A charming town of colorful Victorian buildings ringed by mountain views, Georgetown has long been a favorite of artists. - June 28, 2021 - Georgetown Heritage Center
WGY Travel in Miami, Florida Invited to Join Global Luxury Travel Group VIRTUOSO®
WGY Travel in Miami has become a member of the by-invitation-only Virtuoso® luxury travel network, composed of top leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. According to Justin Keeperman, Co-Founder of WGY, the... - June 02, 2021 - WGY Entertainment LLC
Potter-Tioga Counties’ Cherry Springs State Park Ranked as One of “Nation’s Finest Stargazing Spots”
Sky & Telescope recognizes Cherry Springs State Park as one of the most cherished Dark Sky Parks in the U.S. - April 06, 2021 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Uganda Secures a Loan of $80M to Promote Tourism in the Region
Gorilla Permits have always made Gorilla Trips very expensive for Tourists. This month while Inspire African Safaris is launching its Gorilla Safari Product, they are offering the permits at only half the price till March. - February 08, 2021 - Inspire African Safaris
Visit Potter-Tioga State Parks Recognized as "Most Beautiful Fall Foliage" in Pennsylvania
Thrillist lists Pine Creek Gorge and other areas in Wellsboro, PA as must-see destinations this Autumn. - September 23, 2020 - Visit Potter-Tioga