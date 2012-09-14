PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Holidays at the Harbor: 54th Annual Holiday of Lights Parade at Channel Islands Harbor Everyone is invited to enjoy a full day of holiday activities and watch festively decorated boats in the parade while listening to carolers sing holiday songs. - November 20, 2019 - Channel Islands Harbor

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates: Highlighting the Program The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Mérida, Yucatan is just one month away with its opening ceremony to be launched on September 19, 2019. This marks the first time Mexico will host the summit in its 20-year history, a recognition of Mexico’s place in the global peace process. - August 25, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

Julie Ulrich Awarded NASMM@Home Specialist Designation by the National Association of Senior Move Managers® The National Association of Senior Move Managers® is proud to award the NASMM@Home Specialist credential to Julie Ulrich of TimeWise, Inc., servicing the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The NASMM@Home Specialist designation is awarded to individuals demonstrating an advanced understanding... - August 22, 2019 - TimeWise, Inc.

26 Laureates Confirmed for the 17th World Summit of the Nobel Peace Laureates in Merida, Yucatan With great expectation and excitement, the State of Yucatan prepares to receive the 26 Laureates confirmed for the 17th edition of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, that will take place between 19-22 September in Mérida, the state capital. The title of the coming Summit is known as Leave... - August 02, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

Merida Named One of the Best Cities in Mexico at Travel + Leisure 2019 World’s Best Awards Merida, capital of Yucatan, has once again been named one of the top cities in Mexico by the readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine. - July 12, 2019 - Yucatan Ministry of Tourism

Channel Islands Harbor to Hold Fine Art Festival Southern California’s finest artists to participate in outdoor festival. - June 22, 2019 - Channel Islands Harbor

Celebrate July 4th at Channel Islands Harbor - Fireworks by the Sea Channel Islands Harbor celebrates the 4th of July with a full day of family activities. The Harbor will host a variety of activities throughout the day, ending with the annual Fireworks by the Sea starting at 9 p.m., which can be viewed from anywhere in the Harbor. Festivities begin with the 18th Annual... - June 21, 2019 - Channel Islands Harbor

Summer Kicks Off at Channel Islands Harbor with Concerts by the Sea Free summer concert series to be held at Peninsula Park. - June 20, 2019 - Channel Islands Harbor

Morton Grove Farmers' Market Begins 10th Season June 8, 2019 The Morton Grove Farmers' Market will offer a variety of local produce, flowers, baked goods and more during its outdoor season every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 8 through October 19. - June 03, 2019 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

Morton Grove, Skokie & Wilmette/Kenilworth Chambers of Commerce Team Up for Annual Golf Outing June 10, 2019 For the first time, three local chambers of commerce are teaming up for an expanded networking event at the Wilmette Golf Club that will include the business leaders of the Morton Grove, Skokie & Wilmette/Kenilworth communities. - May 28, 2019 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

21 Nobel Peace Laureates Have Confirmed Attendance at the 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates Titled: “Leave Your Mark for Peace” The Government of the State of Yucatán and the Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates provide details about the coming Summit. - May 11, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

Celebration of the Whales Festival Offers Family Fun, Prizes, and Chalk Art In celebration of the migrating gray whales, families get a chance to learn about the majestic whales, admire chalk art and win prizes. - March 07, 2019 - Channel Islands Harbor

Morton Grove Foundation Announces Taste of Morton Grove on March 7, 2019 The "Taste of Morton Grove" will be held on March 7, featuring a variety of local restaurants sharing their cuisine helping the Morton Grove Foundation to support many local charities. - February 28, 2019 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

Grand Canyon West Has No Tie to Grand Canyon National Park Uranium Story Grand Canyon West, owned by the Hualapai Tribe, is not connected in any way with recent news stories regarding uranium exposure at Grand Canyon National Park -- which is located across the state of Arizona, more than 100 miles away. - February 20, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Dig This® Announces Move to New Las Vegas Location with Expanded Kids Activities and Heavy Equipment Offerings Operations scheduled to commence February 1 with Grand Opening festivities February 16. - January 18, 2019 - Dig This

Grand Canyon West Fully Open for Business; Federal Shutdown Has No Impact on West Rim Tourism Visitors looking to experience the Grand Canyon during the federal government shutdown can do so at Grand Canyon West, which remains open and fully operational for visitors from all over the world. Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon West is not part of the National Park Service. Thus, the tourism center, which attracts more than 1 million visitors each year, has not been at all affected by the federal shutdown. - January 08, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

S'mores and Stargazing Galore: Grand Canyon West Premieres New West Rim Cabin Accommodations Grand Canyon West (GCW) continues to expand the experiences available to the 1 million guests who annually visit the West Rim of one of the World’s Seven Natural Wonders. With overnight stays in the Hualapai Ranch’s rustic cabins always a hot commodity, GCW has opened 18 additional cabins along the edge of the West Rim. The cabins are perfect for visitors who want to spend the night stargazing while listening to the distant howls of coyotes. - November 19, 2018 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

#ChooseCruise: Shirley and Joe Cicero Dream Vacations to Participate in Global #ChooseCruise Initiative Shirley and Joe Cicero – Dream Vacations, the cruise vacation planning expert, is taking part in the #ChooseCruise campaign highlighting the many reasons why a cruise is the best choice for travelers. The campaign brings the cruise industry together to showcase the many cruise opportunities and... - October 02, 2018 - Dream Vacations - Shirley and Joe Cicero

Walking Tour of Amazing Graffiti Art in Digbeth Launched by Walk Run Cycle Birmingham A new self-guided walking tour around the exciting, and often beautiful, graffiti art of Digbeth in Birmingham has been released onto the free Walk Run Cycle Birmingham app (available on itunes and google play) and website at walkruncycle.com/graffiti-art-of-digbeth-walk. - September 06, 2018 - Walk Run Cycle

Channel Islands Harbor Earns TripAdvisor’s 2018 Certificate of Excellence This is the Second Year in a Row the Harbor has received this distinction. - July 27, 2018 - Channel Islands Harbor

Experienced Hospitality Leader Colin McBeath to Assume Grand Canyon Resort Corporation CEO Post After an international search for a new Chief Executive Officer, the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation has hired Colin McBeath to lead its tourism operation as the company’s new CEO. McBeath, whose hospitality career spans more than 25 years working for top travel and hotel destinations across North America and Asia, will begin work on July 16, 2018. McBeath, who speaks Mandarin Chinese and French, comes to GCRC from the Purgatory Resort, where he served as GM. - July 13, 2018 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Channel Islands Harbor Accounts for $159 Million in Economic Benefit in Ventura County A newly released economic impact study quantifies the economic benefits generated by businesses at the Channel Islands Harbor including jobs, earnings, sales, and taxes. - June 21, 2018 - Channel Islands Harbor

Channel Islands Harbor Announces Revamped Website Launch The new site is mobile-friendly, offers quick and easy access to the Harbor's events, programs, services, recreational and dining opportunities. - June 10, 2018 - Channel Islands Harbor

Summer Concert Series to Begin June 30 at Channel Islands Harbor Acadiana band performs in Channel Islands Harbor's first Concerts by the Sea, free summer concert series held at Peninsula Park each Saturday through Aug. 25. - June 07, 2018 - Channel Islands Harbor

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

Morton Grove Chamber Ready for a Busy Spring The Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce and its Morton Grove Farmers' Market are preparing for a busy spring and summer this year with their list of activities and events to help local businesses and organizations reach out to the community. - May 10, 2018 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

D Asia Travels: Premier Malaysia Inbound Tour Operators Announce Discount for Matta Fair D Asia Travels: Premier Malaysia Inbound Tour Operators Announce Discount for Matta Fair Mar' 2018 - February 27, 2018 - D Asia Travels

PUSHLiving Travel Announces Accessible Portugal Tour for Wheelchair Travelers PUSHLiving Travel (http://pushliving.com/pushliving-travel-florida-travel-company-specializing-wheelchair-access-worldgoes-portugal/) today announced it is accepting reservations for a fully wheelchair accessible 14-day tour of the best of Portugal, scheduled for May 25 through June 7, 2018. According... - February 05, 2018 - PushLiving

Channel Islands Harbor Celebrates the Migration of Whales Whale watching excursions give sightseers a front-row seat. - January 18, 2018 - Channel Islands Harbor

Whooping Crane Festival Registration Now Open The 22nd Annual Whooping Crane Festival held the last weekend in February in Port Aransas, Texas is a favorite island festival to celebrate the endangered Whooping Cranes. - January 17, 2018 - Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau

ThatAway, LLC Creates the Ultimate Expression of America’s Diversity ThatAway, LLC is getting ready to launch its new memory signs on Kickstarter. ThatAway memory signs are a fresh idea for the old concept of the directional sign. Whether you were born in Peru, went to school in Boston, honeymooned in Paris, live in Orlando, have a favorite NY sports team, or planning... - January 11, 2018 - Thataway LLC

Crawford County CVB Named American Marketing Association Pittsburgh Chapter Grand Marketer of the Year The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau was named Grand Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter during its 11th annual Marketer of the Year Awards event. The coveted award recognizes results-based marketing campaigns in Western Pennsylvania from... - January 06, 2018 - Crawford County CVB

Morton Grove Chamber's Annual Holiday Party Set for December 6th Morton Grove's Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual holiday party incorporating its annual meeting with the induction of new directors and officers on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Morton Grove American Legion Civic Center at 6140 Dempster Street in Morton Grove. - November 20, 2017 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

Cuyahoga County Workforce Service Recognized by Brookings Institution as Solution to Skills Gap Cuyahoga County's SkillUp service was recognized by the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program as a best practice in their Help Wanted report addressing Middle Market company challenges. "We have thousands of good jobs that are open because employers say they can't find employees with... - November 03, 2017 - Cuyahoga County

Go World Travel Magazine Partners with Adventure Engine to Provide Travel Brands New Exposure and Distribution Opportunities Go World Travel Magazine, a leading niche digital publication for frequent world travelers, has partnered with Adventure Engine, a top booking and reservation management system, to allow travel brands and tour operators to sell directly to Go World Travel readers. - September 28, 2017 - Go World Communications

New Platform is Making Complex Travel Planning Easy PlanitEasy has developed a travel technology that is modernizing the way custom and group travel companies run their businesses. It is an all-in-one travel planning platform. Unlike companies other travel technologies that offer single-focused solutions such as itinerary builders or CRMs, their platform allows the travel agent/operator to run their entire company from the beginning of sales, through planning, operations and travel all in their system. - August 17, 2017 - PlanitEasy

Channel Islands Harbor Earns TripAdvisor’s 2017 Certificate of Excellence Channel Islands Harbor has been awarded a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, the Ventura County Harbor Department announced. The achievement celebrates businesses and destinations that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Ventura County owns and operates 310 acres... - August 06, 2017 - Channel Islands Harbor

The Cook Islands Tourism Corporation Announces Ocean Sanctuary Commitment The Cook Islands, a nation of 19,000 people spread over 700,000 square miles of the South Pacific Ocean, this month became a world leader in matters of marine conservation. - July 30, 2017 - The Cook Islands Tourism Corporation

TRAVELSAVERS Celebrates Its Elite Agencies TRAVELSAVERS celebrated its Elite affiliates and preferred suppliers this past week in the Mediterranean onboard the luxurious Oceania Riviera. TRAVELSAVERS Elite Retreat is their way of saying “thank you” to their top producers in the United States and Canada. The Elite Retreat began in... - July 21, 2017 - TRAVELSAVERS

Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You. Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move from... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca

Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Start of Summer with Vacation Giveaways The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board is celebrating the beginning of the summer season by giving away three trips to Puerto Vallarta. Each trip is tailor-made for each of the destination’s niche markets and will all end on October 1, 2017. Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico’s top destinations. - June 25, 2017 - Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board

Puerto Vallarta Comes Together for Pride Vallarta Pride 2017 Reaches Record Figures in Attendance; Arturo Dávalos Contreras Becomes Puerto Vallarta’s First Mayor to Join the Parade - June 16, 2017 - Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board

Discover Prince William & Manassas Honored with 2017 VIRGO Award Discover Prince William & Manassas, the destination marketing organization for Prince William County & Manassas, Virginia, received a VIRGO award at this year’s Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (now the Virginia Association of Destination Marketing Organizations (VADMO)... - June 08, 2017 - Discover Prince William & Manassas

Discover Prince William & Manassas Celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week with Industry Awards & Luncheon Event; Distributes New Destination Video Discover Prince William & Manassas, the destination marketing organization for Prince William County & Manassas, Virginia, hosted elected officials, local tourism industry professionals on Friday, May 5th at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, Virginia to celebrate National Travel... - June 08, 2017 - Discover Prince William & Manassas

Morton Grove Chamber Joined by Park Ridge & Assyrian American for Golf Outing on June 13, 2017 Members of the Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce will be joined by two other local chambers of commerce on June 13 at Chevy Chase Country Club. For the first time, the Park Ridge and Assyrian American Chambers of Commerce are teaming up with Morton Grove for an expanded event. - May 16, 2017 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

Miami Beach Embraces and Entertains LGBT Travelers with Host of Events Must do LGBT Events in Miami Beach This Month - April 04, 2017 - Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

Dig This® to Launch the Aggression Session New program features demolishing a car with an excavator - March 24, 2017 - Dig This