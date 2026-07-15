The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL