The latest addition to their innovative collection of safes is the Console Vault, Motorcycle Safe and the first unit designed for the Harley Davidson Bagger. Like all Console Vault safes, the motorcycle safe is designed to secure your firearms and valuables in many select models of Harley Davidson Bagger motorcycles. To see the full collection of all safes for motorcycles, SUVs and light trucks, check Shop By Vehicle on www.ConsoleVault.com - August 06, 2020 - Console Vault