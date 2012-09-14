PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures
With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
HandyTrac today introduced the new Standard Touch key control system, bringing streamlined touch integration and improved security to its most popular and most affordable system. - October 27, 2019 - HandyTrac Systems
COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys.
For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring
The MPM Group, Inc. has developed a comprehensive "soup-to-nuts" tour of various Federal Prison Camps, which can be found at FederalPrisonCamps.com. The "tour" includes more than 250 pages of informative text, downloadable PDF files and finally, this "tour" is supported by exclusive digital photographs that accurately show the interior and exterior of various Federal Prison Camps - an exclusive "insider's view" that has previously been unavailable to the general public. - October 02, 2019 - Federal Prison Camps
The first forensic (synthetic DNA) Criminal Tagging System from SelectaDNA installed at Raptis Rare Books on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, Fla. Technology helps prevent burglary, robbery, high-value theft and unauthorized access. - September 19, 2019 - CSI Protect
Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.
Renova Technology announces added capabilities to after-market commerical security repair menu. Recognized in 2017, as “Top Company to Know” by SDM Magazine, Renova continues to open-doors, this time expanding Access Control infrastructure repair.
The new addition to the menu is Software... - July 27, 2019 - Renova Technology
For Scotland's premier IT service provider m3 Networks, their mission is simple: to provide the best customer service in the country. - May 22, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited
HandyTrac Systems, a leading key control company for multifamily, military and student housing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Larry Kratz to President. Larry joined the company twenty years ago as a Sales Executive and in that time, has advanced to Sales Manager and Executive Vice President. - April 28, 2019 - HandyTrac Systems
Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA
m3 Networks, Scotland’s premier IT and managed cyber security solution provider is sponsoring Cyber Security Business Breakfast, a Chamber Event organised by Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce on 12th March 2019. - March 03, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited
m3 Networks, a leading provider of Managed IT Support and Cyber Security services to small and mid-sized enterprises in the UK, recently announced they achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification by BSI, as of 1st February 2019. - February 21, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited
EPSCO- RA Proudly Announce Gold Sponsorship of Maritime Association for 2019. - February 16, 2019 - EPSCO-RA
m3 Networks, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP), is expanding its already comprehensive IT solutions to launch an advanced managed cyber security solution with extensive capabilities for the UK market. - January 31, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited
VirtuAlarm announces the availability of its low cost IP Wi-Fi Module, now with interactive ability, working in conjunction with the VirtuAlarm signal transmission and false alarm reduction platform. - January 22, 2019 - VirtuAlarm
A recent survey undertaken by security retailer All About Safes has revealed nearly half of the British public have no security measures in place for their property. - January 21, 2019 - All About Safes
Brunhild Technologies, a Startup Preventive Security Systems for Schools has entered into an agreement with Myedubag, a k12 online platform by IDeserve Education Private Limited, Delhi.
As per the agreement, Brunhild Technologies will integrate Myedubag's learning material on its platform to offer a... - January 17, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies
BRÜNHILD Launches India’s 1st Preventive Safety Alert system for Schools. - January 14, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies
Students today are vulnerable to a variety of dangers before, during and after school, studies indicate. It’s learnt that schools are experiencing rising rates of bullying, victimization, and violence. Fortunately, the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) applications show promise for helping schools minimize these threats and boost student safety. - January 14, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies
Leading shipping cyber security company proudly announce headline sponsorship of maritime newsletter for December 2018. - December 05, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Asia’s most established Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference will take place between 27 – 29 November at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. - November 27, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
HandyTrac Systems, a leading electronic key control company for multifamily, military and student housing, is pleased to announce its participation in the National Multifamily Housing Council’s OPTECH Trade Show. This three-day event will be held November 14th-16th at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida. - November 11, 2018 - HandyTrac Systems
Leading maritime cyber security firm, Epsco-Ra announces their series of progressive seminars to the international shipping community beginning in Hamburg, Germany on 13th November, followed by Limassol, Cyprus on 20th November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Raptis Rare Books selects SelectaDNA for authentication of rare books. - October 14, 2018 - CSI Protect
HandyTrac Systems, a leading electronic key control company for multifamily, military and student housing, is pleased to announce new features for the HandyTrac online customer site.
Delivering on the promise that HandyTrac users will receive the latest in electronic key management, this release improves... - October 14, 2018 - HandyTrac Systems
After enduring the turbulent waters of Brink's acquisition of Dunbar Armored, Inc., Dunbar Security Products has emerged stronger than ever. - October 11, 2018 - Dunbar Security Products, Inc.
Tech startup Xook LLC today launched a crowd-funding Kickstarter campaign to provide $1 per month home security monitoring to consumers. The new service will use voice-over-IP (VOIP), voice recognition, and cloud services to eliminate building and staffing expenses that drive up costs for traditional... - October 11, 2018 - Xook LLC
VirtuAlarm, a leading provider of products and services in the residential and commercial security space, announces the launch of its highly awaited “VirtuAlarm Affiliate/Reseller” program. (VAR) - September 10, 2018 - VirtuAlarm
School Dangers Organization (SDO) names Jonathan Schweiger of SmartTek Systems as their new Director of Strategic Partnerships. - August 07, 2018 - SmartTek Systems, LLC
Maritime cyber security specialists proudly announce their Welcome Coffee/Tea Sponsorship at Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, taking place at 09:45 during SMM Fair on 5th September 2018. - August 01, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Improve property security and reduce premises liability with HandyTrac’s new eBook. - July 15, 2018 - HandyTrac Systems
Heivision is a leading global distributor of Everest IP Cameras and video surveillance systems. Heivision wholesales and distributes the full line of products manufactured by Everest Security. - July 03, 2018 - Heivision Inc.
VirtuAlarm announces the launch of its False Alarm Reduction Platform in Canada and welcomes LANVAC as its first Canadian Central Station partner. LANVAC offers monitoring of VirtuAlarm’s iP, Cellular, platform products and services to its dealers, through their 6 central stations across Canada. - June 19, 2018 - VirtuAlarm
Leading maritime cyber security specialists are honoured to have participated in a Cyprus Shipping Chamber White Paper. - June 07, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Throughout the show, HandyTrac will be offering comprehensive key control system demos, as well as games and prizes at booth #1423. Additionally, HandyTrac will be showcasing their latest electronic key control system, the Touch. - June 03, 2018 - HandyTrac Systems
Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists, Epsco-Ra are pleased to announce their Lunch Sponsorship of the third European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit on 15th June 2018, in association with Norton Rose Fulbright, at their offices in London. - May 09, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Vehicle Data Clear is the first of its kind to offer a service, enabling individuals and organisations to clear any data stored on the vehicles, without affecting the cars’ factory settings. Since the recent Facebook/Cambridge Analytica news, privacy of information and data sharing is being taken... - May 03, 2018 - Vehicle Data Clear
B2K Alarms, which deals with security systems announces the launch of its new revamped website. This new revamped website provides user friendly experience with improved navigation providing quick and easy access to all the information across the website.
B2K Alarms' new website has a clean uncluttered... - April 22, 2018 - B2K Alarms
Maritime cyber security specialist proudly sponsor inaugural maritime conference. - April 13, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Red Hawk Fire & Security was named a SAMMY Award finalist in the Newsletter or Content Marketing category for its quarterly employee newsletter, News Hawk. The company was also named a finalist in the best Sales Brochure category for its Contract Sales Life Safety Inspection Handbook/National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Requirements. The awards are presented by Security Sales & Integration Magazine during the ISC West Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV on April 10, 2018. - April 03, 2018 - Red Hawk Fire & Security
Erie-area inventor now offering door protection system to reduce break-ins without the need of a firearm. - April 01, 2018 - Door Defense
Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018. - March 20, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Leading maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor cyber forum taking place during APM – Asia Pacific Maritime on 15th March 2018. - February 26, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Marine Service Provider and Maritime Cyber Security Specialist extend their support by sponsoring event organised by Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Cyprus. - February 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Keeping IDentities Safe, a Washington D.C. based non-profit, is pleased to recognize that the California Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards at DMV offices on Jan. 22, 2018.
Jammed TSA lines, missed flights, and angry passengers could be in Californians’... - February 06, 2018 - Keeping IDentities Safe
During the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, VirtuAlarm revealed to potential partners and customers its revolutionary new professional alarm platform and received rave reviews for its capabilities. This new platform includes both the ability to deliver alarm signals to any professional alarm monitoring center globally and an industry-leading False Alarm Prevention service. - January 31, 2018 - VirtuAlarm
Using precast concrete custom-made wall panels and hollow core plank to construct an upgraded emergency generator runway light control building at Buffalo’s Airport. - January 12, 2018 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc