PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

HandyTrac Introduces New Version of Its Most Popular Touch Integrated Key Control System HandyTrac today introduced the new Standard Touch key control system, bringing streamlined touch integration and improved security to its most popular and most affordable system. - October 27, 2019 - HandyTrac Systems

COPS Monitoring Invests in jBASE COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys. For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring

Federal Prison Camps - Everything You Need to Know The MPM Group, Inc. has developed a comprehensive "soup-to-nuts" tour of various Federal Prison Camps, which can be found at FederalPrisonCamps.com. The "tour" includes more than 250 pages of informative text, downloadable PDF files and finally, this "tour" is supported by exclusive digital photographs that accurately show the interior and exterior of various Federal Prison Camps - an exclusive "insider's view" that has previously been unavailable to the general public. - October 02, 2019 - Federal Prison Camps

First Synthetic DNA Criminal Tagging System Deployed in Florida The first forensic (synthetic DNA) Criminal Tagging System from SelectaDNA installed at Raptis Rare Books on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, Fla. Technology helps prevent burglary, robbery, high-value theft and unauthorized access. - September 19, 2019 - CSI Protect

Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. to Unveil AIRDEFENSE 6.0 Counter-UAS System Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

Opening Doors, Renova Technology Expands Access Control Repair Capabilities Renova Technology announces added capabilities to after-market commerical security repair menu. Recognized in 2017, as “Top Company to Know” by SDM Magazine, Renova continues to open-doors, this time expanding Access Control infrastructure repair. The new addition to the menu is Software... - July 27, 2019 - Renova Technology

Customer Service Leads to Sales Victory for Scotland’s Premier IT Service Provider m3 Networks For Scotland's premier IT service provider m3 Networks, their mission is simple: to provide the best customer service in the country. - May 22, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited

HandyTrac Promotes Multifamily Veteran, Larry Kratz to President HandyTrac Systems, a leading key control company for multifamily, military and student housing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Larry Kratz to President. Larry joined the company twenty years ago as a Sales Executive and in that time, has advanced to Sales Manager and Executive Vice President. - April 28, 2019 - HandyTrac Systems

EPSCO-RA Announce Sponsorship of LISW 2019 Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

Scotland’s Leading Managed IT Service Provider m3 Networks Sponsoring the Chamber Event on Cyber Security m3 Networks, Scotland’s premier IT and managed cyber security solution provider is sponsoring Cyber Security Business Breakfast, a Chamber Event organised by Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce on 12th March 2019. - March 03, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited

m3 Networks Raises the Bar for IT Support Providers by Achieving ISO 9001:2015 m3 Networks, a leading provider of Managed IT Support and Cyber Security services to small and mid-sized enterprises in the UK, recently announced they achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification by BSI, as of 1st February 2019. - February 21, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited

World Leading Shipping Cyber Security Specialist, EPSCO-RA Sponsors AMMITEC (The Association of Maritime Managers in Information Technology and Communications) EPSCO- RA Proudly Announce Gold Sponsorship of Maritime Association for 2019. - February 16, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

m3 Networks, Scotland’s Premier IT Service Provider, Launches a Managed Cyber Security Spin-Off m3 Networks, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP), is expanding its already comprehensive IT solutions to launch an advanced managed cyber security solution with extensive capabilities for the UK market. - January 31, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited

Lowest Cost IP WiFi Alarm with Interactive Ability, Now Available from VirtuAlarm VirtuAlarm announces the availability of its low cost IP Wi-Fi Module, now with interactive ability, working in conjunction with the VirtuAlarm signal transmission and false alarm reduction platform. - January 22, 2019 - VirtuAlarm

Survey from Security Provider All About Safes Reveals Nearly Half of UK Homes Have No Protection A recent survey undertaken by security retailer All About Safes has revealed nearly half of the British public have no security measures in place for their property. - January 21, 2019 - All About Safes

Brunhild Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance with MyEdubag Brunhild Technologies, a Startup Preventive Security Systems for Schools has entered into an agreement with Myedubag, a k12 online platform by IDeserve Education Private Limited, Delhi. As per the agreement, Brunhild Technologies will integrate Myedubag's learning material on its platform to offer a... - January 17, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

India's First Preventive Security System for Schools Launched by BRUNHILD Technologies BRÜNHILD Launches India’s 1st Preventive Safety Alert system for Schools. - January 14, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

Student Safety: An Unprecedented, School Focused, Preventive Security System by BRUNHILD Technologies Students today are vulnerable to a variety of dangers before, during and after school, studies indicate. It’s learnt that schools are experiencing rising rates of bullying, victimization, and violence. Fortunately, the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) applications show promise for helping schools minimize these threats and boost student safety. - January 14, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor "Phish & Ships" Maritime Newsletter Leading shipping cyber security company proudly announce headline sponsorship of maritime newsletter for December 2018. - December 05, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Service Sponsors OSEA Exhibition & Conference 2018 Asia’s most established Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference will take place between 27 – 29 November at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. - November 27, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

HandyTrac Announces Participation in National Multifamily Housing Council’s OPTECH Conference and Trade Show HandyTrac Systems, a leading electronic key control company for multifamily, military and student housing, is pleased to announce its participation in the National Multifamily Housing Council’s OPTECH Trade Show. This three-day event will be held November 14th-16th at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida. - November 11, 2018 - HandyTrac Systems

EPSCO-Ra Launches Their Maritime Cyber Security Seminars Titled, "Why We're Losing the Cyber Security War & What You Should be Doing About It" Leading maritime cyber security firm, Epsco-Ra announces their series of progressive seminars to the international shipping community beginning in Hamburg, Germany on 13th November, followed by Limassol, Cyprus on 20th November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Raptis Rare Books the First Antiquarian and Rare Book Gallery in United States to Use SelectaDNA for Authentication and Inventory Management Raptis Rare Books selects SelectaDNA for authentication of rare books. - October 14, 2018 - CSI Protect

HandyTrac Releases New Features, Improving Reporting and Usability for Property Managers HandyTrac Systems, a leading electronic key control company for multifamily, military and student housing, is pleased to announce new features for the HandyTrac online customer site. Delivering on the promise that HandyTrac users will receive the latest in electronic key management, this release improves... - October 14, 2018 - HandyTrac Systems

Dunbar Security Products, Inc. - Stronger Than Ever After enduring the turbulent waters of Brink's acquisition of Dunbar Armored, Inc., Dunbar Security Products has emerged stronger than ever. - October 11, 2018 - Dunbar Security Products, Inc.

Xook Launches $1 Per Month Home Security Monitoring Service on Kickstarter Tech startup Xook LLC today launched a crowd-funding Kickstarter campaign to provide $1 per month home security monitoring to consumers. The new service will use voice-over-IP (VOIP), voice recognition, and cloud services to eliminate building and staffing expenses that drive up costs for traditional... - October 11, 2018 - Xook LLC

VirtuAlarm.com Launches Affiliate/Reseller Program in the US VirtuAlarm, a leading provider of products and services in the residential and commercial security space, announces the launch of its highly awaited “VirtuAlarm Affiliate/Reseller” program. (VAR) - September 10, 2018 - VirtuAlarm

School Dangers Organization Partners with SmartTek Systems School Dangers Organization (SDO) names Jonathan Schweiger of SmartTek Systems as their new Director of Strategic Partnerships. - August 07, 2018 - SmartTek Systems, LLC

EPSCO-RA Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor Cyber Resilience Forum at SMM, Hamburg Maritime cyber security specialists proudly announce their Welcome Coffee/Tea Sponsorship at Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, taking place at 09:45 during SMM Fair on 5th September 2018. - August 01, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

New eBook Offers Security Best Practices for Property Owners and Managers Improve property security and reduce premises liability with HandyTrac’s new eBook. - July 15, 2018 - HandyTrac Systems

Heivision Inc. Security Wholesale and Distribution Company is Now an Authorized Distributor of Everest Security Products Heivision is a leading global distributor of Everest IP Cameras and video surveillance systems. Heivision wholesales and distributes the full line of products manufactured by Everest Security. - July 03, 2018 - Heivision Inc.

VirtuAlarm Launches Its Product Line and False Alarm Reduction Platform in Canada. VirtuAlarm announces the launch of its False Alarm Reduction Platform in Canada and welcomes LANVAC as its first Canadian Central Station partner. LANVAC offers monitoring of VirtuAlarm’s iP, Cellular, platform products and services to its dealers, through their 6 central stations across Canada. - June 19, 2018 - VirtuAlarm

EPSCO-RA, Proud Contributor to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber Vulnerability Management Case Study Leading maritime cyber security specialists are honoured to have participated in a Cyprus Shipping Chamber White Paper. - June 07, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

HandyTrac Announces Participation in the 2018 National Apartment Association Conference and Trade Show Throughout the show, HandyTrac will be offering comprehensive key control system demos, as well as games and prizes at booth #1423. Additionally, HandyTrac will be showcasing their latest electronic key control system, the Touch. - June 03, 2018 - HandyTrac Systems

EPSCO-RA Sponsors European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit 2018, London Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists, Epsco-Ra are pleased to announce their Lunch Sponsorship of the third European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit on 15th June 2018, in association with Norton Rose Fulbright, at their offices in London. - May 09, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Vehicle Data Clear Protects Personal Data with Vehicle Data Clear Service Vehicle Data Clear is the first of its kind to offer a service, enabling individuals and organisations to clear any data stored on the vehicles, without affecting the cars’ factory settings. Since the recent Facebook/Cambridge Analytica news, privacy of information and data sharing is being taken... - May 03, 2018 - Vehicle Data Clear

B2K Alarms Announces Its New Website Launch B2K Alarms, which deals with security systems announces the launch of its new revamped website. This new revamped website provides user friendly experience with improved navigation providing quick and easy access to all the information across the website. B2K Alarms' new website has a clean uncluttered... - April 22, 2018 - B2K Alarms

EPSCO-RA Sponsors SAFETY4SEA Conference, Cyprus Maritime cyber security specialist proudly sponsor inaugural maritime conference. - April 13, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Red Hawk Marketing and Communications Honored by Industry Red Hawk Fire & Security was named a SAMMY Award finalist in the Newsletter or Content Marketing category for its quarterly employee newsletter, News Hawk. The company was also named a finalist in the best Sales Brochure category for its Contract Sales Life Safety Inspection Handbook/National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Requirements. The awards are presented by Security Sales & Integration Magazine during the ISC West Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV on April 10, 2018. - April 03, 2018 - Red Hawk Fire & Security

Pennsylvania Man Invents a New Tool in Home Defense That Can be Used by Anyone Erie-area inventor now offering door protection system to reduce break-ins without the need of a firearm. - April 01, 2018 - Door Defense

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime CIO Forum, Cyprus Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018. - March 20, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, Singapore Leading maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor cyber forum taking place during APM – Asia Pacific Maritime on 15th March 2018. - February 26, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Epsco (Cyprus) Ltd and EPSCO-Ra Security Sponsor "Navigating the New Norm" Forum by Wista Cyprus Marine Service Provider and Maritime Cyber Security Specialist extend their support by sponsoring event organised by Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Cyprus. - February 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Keeping IDentities Safe Warns Jammed TSA Lines, Missed Flights, and Angry Passengers Could be in Californians’ Future, Should They Fail to Upgrade to a Gold-Star License Keeping IDentities Safe, a Washington D.C. based non-profit, is pleased to recognize that the California Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards at DMV offices on Jan. 22, 2018. Jammed TSA lines, missed flights, and angry passengers could be in Californians’... - February 06, 2018 - Keeping IDentities Safe

VirtuAlarm Announces False Alarm Reduction Platform for Security Alarm Monitoring Centers During the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, VirtuAlarm revealed to potential partners and customers its revolutionary new professional alarm platform and received rave reviews for its capabilities. This new platform includes both the ability to deliver alarm signals to any professional alarm monitoring center globally and an industry-leading False Alarm Prevention service. - January 31, 2018 - VirtuAlarm