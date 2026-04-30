Recent Headlines
Within Security Systems Services
Four in Five IT Security Pros Believe AI May Cost Them Their Jobs, Finds CyberEdge Group’s 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report
AI-driven malware on the rise, proprietary LLMs deemed hardest to secure, and 97% of hiring managers now demand AI skills. - April 30, 2026 - CyberEdge Group LLC
Deetur LIVE Launches Mobile Speed Trap Cameras for HOA Communities
Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution. - April 14, 2026 - Deetur LIVE
LockSourcePro Launches Commercial Locksmith and Security Vendor Directory
LockSourcePro has launched a commercial security vendor directory connecting property managers and contractors with qualified commercial locksmiths and access control professionals. The platform focuses exclusively on commercial environments and helps organizations find trusted security vendors quickly and efficiently. - March 02, 2026 - LockSourcePro
Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data. - February 05, 2026 - Cozaint Corp.
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Staten Island Locksmith Anthony Milo Marks Over a Decade of Trusted Local Security Services
For more than ten years, Locksmith Staten Island has remained a trusted provider of professional locksmith and security services for residents and businesses across Staten Island. Founded and operated by licensed locksmith Anthony Milo, the company has built a strong reputation for transparent... - December 24, 2025 - Locksmith Staten Island, New York
Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Advancements with Ted Danson
AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time. - December 15, 2025 - ALICE Gunshot Detection Solution
Splan Celebrates the Global Success of Its Certified Consultants
Splan announces the global success of its Certified Security Consultants, recognizing their pivotal role in advancing enterprise safety, security, and operational efficiency. The program empowers professionals with industry-leading expertise in Visitor Management, PIAM, and unified identity solutions. - December 14, 2025 - Splan Inc
Malibu Access Control Launches Mobile App 1.5, Delivering New Design and Smarter User Experience
Malibu Access Control has released Mobile App 1.5, featuring a modern redesign, improved navigation, clearer messaging, and enhanced geolocation services for hands-free access. The update strengthens Malibu’s commitment to seamless access control backed by cloud-based management and simplified installation—delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience for users and scalable value for dealers. - December 08, 2025 - Malibu Access Control
VirtuAlarm Announces Introduction of Its Dual-Tech Lte Transmitter
Virtualarm announces the deployment of its new Flagship low cost Ip Dual Tech transmitter with lease and purchase options. - April 09, 2025 - VirtuAlarm
Blockmedia Expands National Presence with Strategic Location in Covington, Louisiana
Blockmedia LLC, a premier technology and innovation firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and advanced software engineering, is proud to announce the establishment of an additional location in Covington, Louisiana. This strategic expansion aligns with the company’s vision to diversify its operational footprint while fostering technological advancement in emerging regional markets. - March 16, 2025 - Blockmedia LLC
Federal Resources Corporation (FRC) Welcomes Owl Cyber Defense as a Strategic OEM Partner
One of the primary challenges in cybersecurity, especially in government and military environments, is securely managing the transfer of data between networks of differing security levels. Owl Cyber Defense addresses this challenge with their advanced, U.S. Government-certified cross domain solutions and data diode technology. - October 10, 2024 - Federal Resources Corporation
Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
Symmetry IT has relocated its headquarters from North Miami to Coral Gables, positioning the company closer to clients. Coral Gables, a recognized smart city, offers advanced infrastructure, allowing Symmetry IT to optimize its services, including faster response times and enhanced system monitoring. The company continues to provide managed IT services, Help Desk support, and cybersecurity, with many engineers working remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, while serving clients onsite. - September 14, 2024 - Symmetry IT
Airborne Locksmith Introduces Advanced High-Security Locks to Combat Increasing Break-Ins in Houston, TX
New High-Security Locks Aim to Counter the Rising Threat of Bump Key Break-Ins - August 05, 2024 - Airborne Locksmith
Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems Announce Appointment of Industry Veteran Bret Jacob as Senior VP of Business Development
Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems announce Bret Jacob as Senior VP of Business Development. With decades in the electronic systems industry, Jacob brings expertise in sales and strategic partnerships. Jacob looks forward to contributing to Malibu’s growth, collaborating with dealers, clients, and partners. CEO Joe Harwell praises Jacob's leadership, aligning with Malibu's goals. The company is committed to providing top-tier access control solutions. - July 17, 2024 - Malibu Access Control
VirtuAlarm Announces the Addition of Direct Customer Billing by Credit Card and EFT for All Its Dealers
VirtuAlarm is prepared to route all American Digital Monitoring accounts into the automated VirtuAlarm platform for faster signal processing with the addition of VirtuAlarm’s False Alarm Reduction platform to allow the Subscribers to CANCEL, ESCLATE or HOLD any alarm signal before forwarding it back to American Digital Monitoring for live operator processing. UL827, Intertek and FM will extent to both VirtuAlarm and American Digital Monitoring under their parent corporation, Cencom.com, Inc. - May 30, 2024 - VirtuAlarm
Secure Pacific Soars to #56 in 2024 SDM 100 Rankings: Leading the Charge as a Top Security Innovator
Secure Pacific ascends 13 spots to #56 in the 2024 SDM 100 Rankings, showcasing a 20% rise in recurring revenue. CEO Jim Payne attributes success to team dedication. The company expresses gratitude to customers and emphasizes commitment to community safety and innovation. - May 16, 2024 - Secure Pacific
Secure Pacific Named DMP Video Dealer of the Year 2023
Secure Pacific, the leading provider of verified security solutions headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious title of Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) Video Dealer of the Year for 2023. This award was presented at DMP’s Owners... - April 22, 2024 - Sound Security, Inc., dba Sonitrol Pacific
New VirtuAlarm® Universal Alarm App, for Both iOS and Android
VirtuAlarm® announces its new universal false alarm reduction and control App, for iOS and Android, to Alarm Dealers, End user, and DIY users. - April 04, 2024 - VirtuAlarm
Presense: Bridging the Personal Security Gap
Presense introduces innovative solutions to enhance personal security, closing the gap in safety measures for individuals. - January 29, 2024 - Presense AS
IDCUBE, Inc. to Launch AI Empowered Access Control in the North American Physical Security Market with Open Platform Access360 and GreenID Solutions
IDCUBE, the pioneer of AI-enabled Access Control solutions, proudly announces the North American launch of its platform that includes Access360.ai, Access360.helix and GreenID. With a relentless commitment to transforming security in the North American market, IDCUBE brings forth advancements that... - August 28, 2023 - IDCUBE
Nethone Announces Behavioral Detection of All Proxies and VPNs to Prevent Account Takeover, Payment Fraud, and Compliance Breaches
Nethone, the Know Your Users AI-powered fraud prevention company, has developed the ability to detect all proxies, including residential proxy, and VPN connections - even those offered by obscure services used extensively by skilled fraudsters. - August 21, 2023 - Nethone
VirtuAlarm Now Accepting Honeywell CLSS Signaling
VirtuAlarm announces the addition of Honeywell CLSS signaling to its suite of cloud-based fire and security telemetry signal formats. - August 01, 2023 - VirtuAlarm
VirtuAlarm Now Accepting Napco StarLink Signaling
VirtuAlarm announces the addition of Napco StarLink signaling to its suite of cloud-based fire and security telemetry signal formats. - July 25, 2023 - VirtuAlarm
Esteemed Industry Expert, Fernando Esteban, Brings Over 29 Years of Experience to Lynx Systems as Their New National Sales Director
Lynx Systems proudly announces, Fernando Esteban, a renowned professional with a remarkable track record spanning 29 years in the Network Video, Security, and Technology Industries, as the new National Sales Director. - May 26, 2023 - Lynx Systems
Malibu Access Control at ISC West 2023
Malibu Access Control announces participation in the 2023 ISC West Show in Las Vegas, NV. March 28-31 will be exhibiting the latest GPS enabled access control innovations in Booth 33069 at the Venetian Expo. Innovation, value and support is what drove 300% year-over-year sales growth in from 2021... - March 16, 2023 - Malibu Access Control
KT Connections is a 2023 Managed Service Provider Awards Winner
KT Connections, Inc., a leading provider of managed technology solutions, announced today their reception of the 2023 Managed Service Provider 500 award. Additionally, CRN named KT Connections to its Managed Service provider list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. CRN’s MSP 500 List... - March 15, 2023 - KT Connections Inc
MANGOPAY and Nethone Join Forces to Provide Platforms and Marketplaces with Dedicated Anti-Fraud Solutions
As part of Advent International’s investment, MANGOPAY acquires fraud detection and prevention company Nethone to provide platforms with a holistic payments and risk management solution. This acquisition gives marketplaces advanced capabilities to detect and counter complex fraud activities... - December 01, 2022 - Nethone
Aratek’s TruFace Combines Biometric Access and Attendance
Aratek TruFace Access Control Solution, a simplified, effective and cost saving solution that does access control and time attendance management excellently, making building securer, while increasing workforce management efficiency that’s needed by every business owner. - October 19, 2022 - Aratek Biometrics
Fraud Fighters Nethone Bolster C-Level Leadership for Future Rapid Expansion
Fraud fighters Nethone has strengthened its C-level leadership as the company faces future expansion to combat rising global fraud rates. - August 05, 2022 - Nethone
Millennium Group INC Has Launched Millennium Ultra Software 6.0.0
Millennium Group INC has come up with the new version of their access control system- Millennium Ultra Software 6.0.0. The upgraded version is integrated with a whole new bunch of features, modules, and 3rd party APIs. - May 19, 2022 - Millennium Group INC
Visiontech System International is Now a Sophos Synchronized Security Partner in the Middle East
Visiontech Systems International LLCis recognized as one of the top Sophos Synchronized Security Partners in the Middle East. Accreditation from Sophos will help Visiontech to grow its business by supplying truly smart IT security to customers. This exclusive accreditation demonstrates... - May 11, 2022 - Visiontech Systems International LLC
Sonitrol Pacific Named 2021 Dealer of the Year
2022 SNDA Conference Awards Top Dealer for 2021. - March 23, 2022 - Sound Security, Inc., dba Sonitrol Pacific
Renova Technology is Registered with the Massachusetts Gaming Commision
Renova Technology is registered with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to perform repairs on out-of-warranty commercial security equipment. - December 16, 2021 - Renova Technology
VXG Announces Integration with Any AI Engine
VXG announces full integration of any camera with any AI engine. Originally founded in 2016, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada by experts in Video Management Software (VMS) and Video Artificial Intelligence (AI). Created with over 20 years of experience in the video surveillance industry and... - December 07, 2021 - VXG
Security Center USA & Intuition Ale Works Announce a Partnership
Security Center USA, the leader in video surveillance solutions, is proud to announce the choice of Security Center USA by Intuition Ale Works. "Intuition is thrilled to have our new high definition Security Center USA surveillance system in place. We feel it will help support our staff,... - December 03, 2021 - Security Center USA
Renova Technology is Now Licensed to Perform Repairs of Commercial Security Equipment for Casinos in New Jersey
Renova Technology, a leader in aftermarket electronics repair, is now licensed to perform repairs of commercial security equipment for casinos in New Jersey, USA in accordance of with the Division of Gaming Enforcement. According to Renova, casino customers save substantially on each camera repair... - July 21, 2021 - Renova Technology
Cozaint Partners with SecureX to Refine Tools of Private Security Industry
Cozaint’s BOBBY Physical Security Kiosks Now Able to Quickly Summon Human Guards - July 09, 2021 - Cozaint Corp.
VirtuAlarm® Announces the Exclusive Partnership with YoLink® IoT Products to Provide Its False Alarm Reduction Platform with UL Monitoring to YoLink Customers
VirtuAlarm® announced its broad range of VirtuAlarm® alarm monitoring services are now available for users of YoLink products and systems, through a partnership between VirtuAlarm® and YoSmart®, parent company of YoLink®. - June 16, 2021 - VirtuAlarm
Overlook Investigative Group, LLC Announces the Launch of Hidden Camera Checked Location Program
The world's first recognition and accountability program for hidden camera detection. Tiny hidden cameras are being placed by voyeurs in public restrooms, short-term vacation rentals, hospitals, fitness centers, schools and anywhere privacy can be violated. Images are sold for profit on websites or viewed for private pleasure. The program and special branding will alert the public to locations checked for hidden cameras, educate employees and provide workplace policy guidelines. - May 25, 2021 - Overlook Investigative Group, LLC
Skopos.AI Selected as the Only Dutch Start-Up to Participate in Lefebvre – Lightspeed Accelerator Program
Last Friday (23/04/2021) Skopos.AI was selected as the Dutch startup to join the Lightspeed accelerator program by the jury members Inger van der Stok, Sander de Groot, Esther van Doesburg, Saskia Smeele and Mathieu Bouillon. Lightspeed is the world’s first accelerator focused on legal and legal-focused startups in France, Spain, The Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Luxembourg. - April 30, 2021 - Skopos.AI
Defentect Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition Strategy
Looking for compatible private companies in technology - March 16, 2021 - Defentect Group, Inc.
Sonitrol Pacific Names Matt Payne New Boise Branch Manager
Sonitrol Pacific, the Pacific Northwest leader in verified security, has named Matt Payne the new branch manager of the Boise Sonitrol location. In making the announcement Lisa Buckner, Executive Vice President of Sonitrol Pacific stated, “We are excited for Matt and the enthusiasm he brings... - November 30, 2020 - Sound Security, Inc., dba Sonitrol Pacific
New Console Vault® Motorcycle Safe; US Patent Pending
The latest addition to their innovative collection of safes is the Console Vault, Motorcycle Safe and the first unit designed for the Harley Davidson Bagger. Like all Console Vault safes, the motorcycle safe is designed to secure your firearms and valuables in many select models of Harley Davidson Bagger motorcycles. To see the full collection of all safes for motorcycles, SUVs and light trucks, check Shop By Vehicle on www.ConsoleVault.com - August 06, 2020 - Console Vault
Local Oklahoma Globelink Security Systems Has Announced a New Wireless 4G LTE Alarm Monitoring Plan
Local Oklahoma Globelink Security Systems has announced a new $15.99 wireless 4G LTE alarm monitoring plan. The new program will include for free the 4G LTE Alarm communicator with a 36-month plan. This plan will work with most existing systems and has free installation and activation. Globelink... - May 19, 2020 - GSS
COPS Monitoring Donates Laptops to Help Reunite Quarantined Veterans with Their Families & Loved Ones
Laptops are shared amongst Veterans Memorial residents so they can reconnect and video chat with loved ones from across the globe in a time when they need it most. - April 09, 2020 - COPS Monitoring
DGS Announces New Drone Detecting Surveillance Radar
The new DSR-3X Drone Surveillance Radar offers advanced 3D radar capabilities to detect, track, classify and respond to security threats posed by aircraft in low-level airspace, along with humans, animals, and vehicles on the ground. - February 18, 2020 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
ControlByNet Expands Multifamily Remote Surveillance with New Video Center
ControlByNet Cuts Resident Crime and Reduces Guards Costs to Owners - February 13, 2020 - ControlByNet
Renova Technology Celebrates 24 Year Anniversary
Renova Technology, a best in class after-market repair services provider celebrates 24 years of service. Renova was founded in 1996 in response to the expressed needs of one of the largest point of sale manufacturers in the United States. In the past 24 years, Renova has diversified it’s... - February 13, 2020 - Renova Technology