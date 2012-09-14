PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC

International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to Tring... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King

INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.

Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King

RECON Names Jack Gilbraith President and Chief Executive Officer Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental, geotechnical... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)

Veteran Technology Executive Opens Spaulding Decon Franchise to Serve Broader Philadelphia Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location serving the broader Philadelphia region. Jonathan Smolowe, a long-time technology executive, opened Spaulding Decon’s Eastern PA and... - February 25, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Spaulding Decon Opens New Franchise in Cincinnati, Serving Broader Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location in Cincinnati Ohio, which will provide services to the surrounding Ohio region as well as Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Franchisee... - February 19, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Spaulding Decon Opens Franchise in Galveston, Texas Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it opened a new franchise location in Galveston, Texas this past October. Galveston’s new franchisee Chris Cotton is no stranger to getting his hands dirty, having... - February 12, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Local Educator Begins New Career with Launch of Spaulding Decon Franchise in Frisco Deidra Gurn today announced the launch of the Frisco-based franchise of Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, which will serve the broader Frisco area. Gurn has spent the past 15 years as a high school teacher. When looking... - February 04, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Charlotte, North Carolina Home to Spaulding Decon Opens Latest Franchise Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, is proud to announce its franchise location Charlotte, North Carolina, which opened July of 2018. Gary Shaw, Spaulding Decon’s Charlotte location franchisee, comes from a very... - January 29, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Longtime Elder Care Provider Opens Austin-Based Spaulding Decon Franchise Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it launched a new franchise location in Austin, Texas, led by local resident Rhone McCall, in June of 2018. McCall has spent the past 15 years of her career in the... - January 21, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Digested Organics Wins Grant for Innovation Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics

Miami Mold Specialist: What Should You Look for in a Mold Remediation Company? Excessive indoor mold development can not only ruin your home, but threaten your health and your family’s health altogether. If you have discovered an indoor mold issue in your home then you are probably researching what to do next. Dealing with a mold problem can be a stressful task, especially... - December 28, 2018 - Miami Mold Specialist

Waste King Takes Care of the Waste from Oktoberfest While the thousands of visitors to this year’s London Oktoberfest got stuck in to authentic German beer and food, as well as finding time to listen to live music and enjoy the ambience of the festival, the event posed different challenges for the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling... - November 08, 2018 - Waste King

Waste King Helps Make a Young Boy’s Garden Dreams Come True Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which have collaborated to help Tristan, a five-year old boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome, to play safely in his own garden. - November 02, 2018 - Waste King

Waste King Helps to Make Tristan’s Dream Garden Possible Waste King, an environmentally friendly company specialising in waste collection and recycling services for both domestic and commercial customers, has joined forces with local organisations to help Tristan, a young boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome and has faced a number of tough challenges... - August 04, 2018 - Waste King

New AlCircle Report on – “The World of Aluminium Extrusions - an Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2025” AlCircle Sector Focus Report on Extrusion offers World aluminium extrusions usage and forecast across regions, demand drivers & trends. - July 26, 2018 - AlCircle

Florida Association of Counties Learn About Indoor Air Quality Building health and efficiency on display at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference & Education Exposition - June 24, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Bringing Building Health to Commercial Properties Building Owners and Managers to Learn Importance of Building Health and Indoor Air Quality at BOMA 2018 - June 22, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

New Program Rewards Houston Residents for Recycling Their Old Refrigerators and Freezers The Texas Refrigerator Pick Up Program, launching this month, rewards Houston residents for getting rid of their old appliances. Residents can call to schedule a free, in-home pick up of their working refrigerator of freezer. Appliances will then be recycled and disposed of in an environmentally friendly... - March 27, 2018 - Texas Refrigerator Pick Up Program

Radon Rid Advises That Winter is the Best Time for Radon Testing and Radon Remediation Radon Rid Advises Homeowners to check for radon in the winter because levels are the highest. - March 05, 2018 - Radon-Rid, LLC

Pure Air Control Services New TIPS Cooperative Purchasing Indoor Air Quality Vendor World renowned Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) firm makes improving building health and energy efficiency easier for city, county and state government agencies, as well as educational institutions and non-profits with TIPS cooperative purchasing contracts. - February 14, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

BaleForce Recycling Equipment, Wholly Owned Division of Metro Group Expands Operations with Acquisition of Ready Machinery Metro Group, under the leadership of CEO Danny Mauti, strengthened its position as an industrial powerhouse with the latest acquisition of Ready Machinery by Baleforce; a wholly owned division of Metro Group. “Bringing Ready Machinery into our lineup is a tremendous opportunity for mutual growth;... - February 02, 2018 - Metro Group

Recon Services Inc Named Recycler of the Year 2018 Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show in... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

Pure Air Control Services Inc. Brings Indoor Air Quality Expertise as New Vendor with E&I Cooperative Services Industry leading Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) firm strives to make improving the health, comfort and energy efficiency of educational facilities easier through a new lead public agency contract with E&I Cooperative Services. - January 25, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Precast Wall Panel System Used for Airport FAA ALS Generator Building Using precast concrete custom-made wall panels and hollow core plank to construct an upgraded emergency generator runway light control building at Buffalo’s Airport. - January 12, 2018 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Ecological Restoration Enhances Water Quality in Chesapeake Bay - Ecotone's Stream Restoration Techniques Improve Habitat & Reduce Restoration Costs in Baltimore County Ecotone, Inc. has restored 2,160 linear feet of stream in the northeastern part of Baltimore County, Maryland. The project was funded by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. By applying Ecotone’s unique “less is more” approach of stream restoration they completed the project at half the cost of traditional engineering approaches, minimized the project’s carbon footprint, and increased the stream's sustainability. - January 05, 2018 - Ecotone, Inc.

Technology Conservation Group Expands Operations in Mexico IT Asset Disposition and Electronics Recycling vendor, Technology Conservation Group, has grown its Guadalajara based processing facility from 20,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet in order to grow its storage and processing capabilities. - December 20, 2017 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

Miami Mold Specialist Launches Three New 24/7 Divisions Miami Mold Specialists Announces New 24/7 Rapid Response, Emergency Marine, Aviation, Commercial Divisions. - November 19, 2017 - Miami Mold Specialists

Recent Case Studies Show Selective Technologies Inc. Unique Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions is Potent Several University Studies Have Shown This California-Based Company Utilizes Eco-friendly, Low-Maintenance Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions to the Dairy, Agricultural and Industrial Sectors. - October 23, 2017 - Selective Technologies Inc

Radon Awareness Ribbon Goes Live to Save Lives Radon Awareness Ribbon Bringing Light to a Hidden Environmental Hazard. - October 12, 2017 - SWAT Environmental

Hurricane Harvey Flooding Poses Health Risks to Public Says Pure Air Control Services Inc. Flooding poses health risks from regional petrochemical production, agriculture and sewage overflow along the Texas gulf coast. As the rains stop and flood waters recede concerns for public health grow. Flood water and its residual cleanup is toxic because it may contain several harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, molds, protozoa, and viruses. Flooding poses health risks from other detrimental remains of biological and a-biological pollutants, as well. - September 16, 2017 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Special Post Tensioned Bridge Slabs Produced for Pine Basin Bridge Replacement As the best way to proceed, the Bonneville Power Administration reviewed their options for rebuilding this bridge and selected the use of precast concrete bridge components for the deck. - August 20, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Ecotone Named in The Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies - Ecotone Included in Honor List as #15 Among Top Environmental Services Companies Inc. Magazine has ranked ecological restoration firm, Ecotone as #1834 in the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Ecotone was also included in the Inc. 5000 Honors list as #15 amongst Top Environmental Services companies in the nation and as #24 amongst Top... - August 17, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Elliott Bay Seawall Project Receives Multiple Awards Elliott Bay Seawall project has received multiple awards for design, leadership, environmental, sustainability, emergency construction, engineering and management. - August 12, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

WaterSprout Launches Quality Greywater Systems with New Product Division WaterSprout Inc., a SF Bay Area design/build firm specializing in rainwater & greywater systems, launches packaged systems to Southern California market with WaterLab, its product division. Launching WaterLab products to a wider audience allows this innovative technology to create a more powerful impact as part of a water-wise future. - August 11, 2017 - WaterSprout

O6 Environmental Awarded State of Missouri Contract O6 Environmental is pleased to announce receipt of the recently awarded State of Missouri, Hazardous Substance Cleanup and Disposal contract # CS170840003. As a State of Missouri preferred use contractor, O6 ENV will be working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MODNR) to provide both... - August 10, 2017 - O6 Environmental Services

Filling Home of Mercy Awarded “Building a New Tomorrow” Project in Napoleon, Ohio Dedication ceremony and open house at the Filling Homes Community Center, located at 470 Independence Drive in Napoleon, for the donation of a new patio and sidewalk from Oldcastle Precast. - July 29, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Oldcastle Precast Folsom Receives Overall Winner ACPA Chairman’s Safety Award Oldcastle Precast Folsom, New Jersey received the Overall American Concrete Pipe Assn. (ACPA) Chairman’s Safety Award and Individual Plant Safety Award for its innovative wire roller machine safety upgrades. Safety permeates every aspect of plant operations, and developing innovative improvements... - July 28, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

DVS and PerkFilter™ Systems Receive Virginia DOT Approval as Stormwater Manufactured Treatment Devices Approval was granted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for its Dual‐Vortex Separator (DVS) and PerkFilter™ systems which will be added to the VDOT Approved Products List (APL). - July 28, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Implement Mandate to Reduce Legionella Risks in Healthcare Facilities Pure Air Control Services in conjunction with their Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory assists healthcare facilities with fulfillment of the newly mandated CMS Legionella requirements. - July 22, 2017 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

11 Non-Profits Collaborate to Raise Funds in Anne Arundel County; Ecotone Donates to Support the GreenGive Initiative Ecological Restoration company, Ecotone donates to support the 11 water-focused, environmental non-profits from the Anne Arundel County that are part of the GreenGive initiative. - June 13, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Pure Air Control Services Wants You to Join Their Team Big signing bonus available to qualified applicants. - June 03, 2017 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Center for Watershed Protection Honors Ecotone, Inc for Innovation and Leadership - Maryland’s Fast-Growing Ecological Restoration Company Receives Industry Recognition The Center for Watershed Protection has recognized Scott McGill of Maryland based ecological restoration company, Ecotone, Inc with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership in Watershed Protection and Restoration award for partnering with designers, researchers and local governments to advance science-based approaches to stormwater and watershed management projects. - May 03, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Local Houston Recycler Determined to Increase Glass Recycling Featured on Popular Crowdfunding Platform Increase glass recycling in Houston is the goal for a local recycling collection company. With the help of a popular crowdfunding platform highlighting green businesses that are making a positive impact in their community in celebration of Earth Day, Recycle4U is on track to help get the word out about glass recycling services for homes and businesses in Houston! - April 19, 2017 - Recycle4U

Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory Writes Chapter on Indoor Air Pollutants in Newly Published Book on Allergen Immunotherapy This chapter illustrates the correlation between indoor air quality, allergies and public health - March 30, 2017 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Radon Exposure is Leading Cause of Lung Cancer Among Non-Smokers January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide. “Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small cost... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling