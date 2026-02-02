Recent Headlines
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Absolute Maintenance & Consulting Introduces Water Damage Prevention Program for Spring
Absolute Maintenance & Consulting, with 37 years of industry expertise, launches enhanced water damage prevention services for Los Angeles property owners this spring. The company's specialized infrared technology identifies hidden moisture problems before they cause costly damage. These seasonal services address the increase in water intrusion issues typically seen as winter damage becomes apparent in Southern California properties. - April 18, 2025 - Absolute Maintenance & Consulting
Waste King Women’s Perspectives on Waste Management
The UK-wide waste management specialist and equal opportunities employer, Waste King, has revealed that a substantial number of its growing workforce are women. - March 20, 2025 - Waste King
Waste King Bucks the Trend by Investing and Growing
Waste King, the UK-wide waste management specialist, is bucking the trend within the UK waste industry for previously independent companies being subsumed into European-owned conglomerates. - March 14, 2025 - Waste King
RWB Group UK: Utility Mapping Innovation for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency
RWB Group UK has announced an expansion of its Utility Mapping services, emphasising its dedication to precision, safety, and innovation within the infrastructure sector. As a leading entity in infrastructure development, RWB Group UK recognises that precise utility mapping is essential for project success, aiding in the optimisation of project efficiency and adherence to safety standards. - December 04, 2024 - RWB Group UK
Servpro Aids Colleton Medical Center in Restoring Services After A/C Outage
Colleton Medical Center temporarily shut down inpatient services due to a loss of air conditioning. The hospital quickly installed replacement units and worked with Servpro to dehumidify and sanitize the facility. By Thursday, most services were restored, and patients were returned. Elective surgeries will resume on Monday. The emergency department remained open throughout the disruption, with support from Colleton County Fire Rescue. - July 20, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
Servpro of South and West Charleston Tackles Chiller Failure at Colleton County Medical Center
Servpro of South and West Charleston successfully restored Colleton County Medical Center (CMC) after a chiller failure caused high humidity and temperature throughout the facility. Within 48 hours, the team deployed 38 employees and necessary equipment to dehumidify and restore air quality, ensuring the hospital's vital services were resumed quickly. This demonstrates Servpro's expertise in disaster recovery and dedication to serving their community. - July 19, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
Green Apple Award Winner, Waste King, Becomes Green World Ambassador
At a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, at the end of November, Waste King was named a winner of this year’s Green Apple Environment Awards. The awards celebrate environmental best practice and are open to any organisation, community or... - December 06, 2023 - Waste King
Waste King Helps Hightown Keep Its Carbon Footprint to a Minimum
Hightown Housing Association (HHA) has increased its commitment to working with Waste King to improve the efficiency and cleanliness of its waste collection and disposal processes, while also being environmentally friendly and keeping the charitable housing association’s carbon footprint to a... - September 15, 2023 - Waste King
Waste King Reports Rising Revenue and Jobs
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, is experiencing huge growth in its business despite the current challenging market conditions. - August 10, 2023 - Waste King
Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration Emerges as a Leading Air Duct Cleaning Service in Buffalo, NY
Call today to have your air ducts cleaned. - January 26, 2023 - Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Purchases 50 New Marrel Skip Bins and Expands to Southside Brisbane
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane, a full-service skip hires and waste management company located in the heart of Brisbane, Queensland, is proud to announce a service expansion and product inventory update that will help to serve customers across a broad spectrum of locations. Starting today, Pro Skip Bins... - December 02, 2022 - Pro Skip Bins Brisbane
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Called Attention to a New Problem on the Rise with Home Batteries
Battery recalls suggest a need for renewable energy waste management plans on a national level. Today, Pro Skip Bins Brisbane has raised an important safety concern with regards to home and electric vehicle batteries. The recent rise in popularity for these sustainable energy alternatives has... - June 30, 2022 - Pro Skip Bins Brisbane
Mule Box, a Local Dallas Portable Storage Startup, Aims to Kick the National Competition to the Curb
Americans Are Over Reliant on Self-Storage and DIY Home Moving Needs to Evolve-- Here Comes Mule Box. - May 24, 2022 - Mule Box
Pro Rubbish Removal Supports Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week
Raising Awareness for the Planet’s Fragile State Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane, a highly-rated rubbish removal company, is proud to announce the launch of its Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week. The initiative is to help raise awareness for proper green rubbish disposal... - May 24, 2022 - Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane
Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane Encouraged Homeowners to Continue to Recycle Right
Experts Push to Bring Brisbane to Forefront of Sustainability Movement. Today, Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane called attention to the ever-growing importance of recycling. As the world attempts to push toward a more sustainable future, it has become more crucial than ever to diligently adhere to the... - April 07, 2022 - Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane
Albert Bros., Inc. Announces Company Promotions
Albert Bros., Inc. a fifth-generation family business and one of the largest scrap metal processors and recycling plants in New England proudly acknowledges the following promotions: - March 06, 2022 - Albert Bros. Inc.
Veteran Hauling Reaches First Milestone. Local, Veteran-Owned Company Celebrates 1 Year in Business.
"Junk doesn't remove itself, but we do!" - November 13, 2021 - Veteran Hauling
UCM Carpet Cleaning Pembroke Pines is Now Providing Mold Removal and Remediation Services
Top-quality cleaning, remediation and restoration service provider for home & office requirements throughout Pembroke Pines, FL and surrounding areas. They bring the shiny results to your carpets, oriental & area rugs, upholstery, tile & grout, mattresses, etc. Besides that, we provide mold removal and remediation, and water damage restoration services. - November 11, 2021 - UCM Carpet Cleaning Pembroke Pines
New Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles Join Waste King’s Expanding Fleet
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has started regenerating its vehicle fleet by investing in its first electrically powered trucks. In addition, it has added two "junk removal" vehicles to its fleet, which is growing following... - October 15, 2021 - Waste King
Tersus Environmental Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office
Tersus Environmental adds to its patent portfolio with issuance of US Patent 11,123,779 B2, Method and a Chemical Composition for Accelerated In Situ Biochemical Remediation. - October 01, 2021 - Tersus Environmental, LLC
Local Waste Management Company Launches New Website to Serve Customers
Your Local Trashman, Inc., metro Atlanta’s premier waste management provider, today announced the launch of its new website. The new domain, yourlocaltrashman.com, will create a seamless, user-friendly experience to best serve its customer base. “We are thrilled to be launching our new... - September 28, 2021 - Your Local Trashman
Boston Residents Reduce Waste Through MA Dept. of Environmental Protection Grant Recipient Good Filling
Good Filling LLC Receives MassDEP Grant and Onboards 12th Building Partner in Quest to Help Boston Residents Reduce Household Waste. - September 25, 2021 - Good Filling LLC
Likemetals is Now Among the Top Internationally Certified Suppliers of Manway Covers
On gaining the international certification for manway cover & pipe fittings manufacturing, Likemetals is proud to become a certified supplier in the industry. - September 02, 2021 - Wenzhou Likemetals Co., Ltd.
Meet Matt Kloeber, President and CEO of R2S
Creating Priceless Relationships - August 20, 2021 - Donate 2 Impact
Regreen Technologies Proprietary Waste to Energy Zero Landfill Technology Named as One of the Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers Winner
Leading Zero-Waste Modernization in Green Energy creation by processing on a scale of 1 ton per hour to 52 ton per hour based on equipment setup. Creating a minimal time, size and labor requirements to achieve big and immediate results. Regreen Technologies is your partner and advisor for today's green energy solutions, demonstrating technology-based sustainability solutions to reduce emissions, eliminate waste, promote recycling, and bring a circular economy to reality with zero-landfills. - June 26, 2021 - The Waste Agency
RIM Research Team Launch Copper Scrap Price Predictions at 97% Accuracy with Help of AI.
RIM is one of the top most B2B portals of scrap involved in facilitating scrap buyers and scrap sellers to make a safe trade. - June 06, 2021 - RecycleInMe
Waste King Removes 180 Sacks of Waste After Roadside Litter-Pick
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has collaborated with its near neighbour and competitor company, Camiers Waste Management, to clear up litter from the verges and hedgerows of roads close to both companies’ headquarters, in Long Marston, near Tring, Hertfordshire. - March 04, 2021 - Waste King
Tersus Environmental Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Tersus Environmental is extremely proud to be marking their 10th anniversary with the support of dedicated associates, collaborative partnerships and loyal clients. - January 21, 2021 - Tersus Environmental, LLC
Advancement in Technology; HEPA Clean Specialty Products Complies with CDC Guidelines for Infection Control and Containment on Medical Related Construction Projects
CDC guidelines suggest that on any construction related projects all negative air is exhausted to the exterior of a building. This is not always possible, it can be labor intensive and impact energy usage for HVAC. These factors cost time and money. CDC allows for alternative solutions. HEPA Clean Specialty Products has developed an alternative solution. - January 14, 2021 - HEPA Clean Specialty Products LLC
With COVID-19 Spiking Again, Disinfect Boston Announces 24/7 Service for Its Dry FDA/CDC Approved Electrostatic Disinfection Services Combating Contamination & Exposure
Disinfect Boston is now offering 24/7 Scheduled & Emergency Electrostatic Disinfecting Services. As a Locally Owned, Operated, Licensed, and Insured Disinfection Company providing Certificates of Disinfection to Businesses & Homeowners. Now Offering to Disinfect your Home and/or Business 24/7 within 90 minutes or less from your Call. No more waiting and you can reenter your Home or Business in 30-45 minutes. - September 29, 2020 - Disinfect Boston LLC
Captain Tom Moore Becomes a Waste King Customer
Chart-topping centenarian Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised some £32m to help the UK's National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic, has become a Waste King customer - thanks to the BBC. - September 17, 2020 - Waste King
Albert Bros., Inc.’s “Metal Into Treasure” Recycled Materials Sculpture Competition
Albert Bros., Inc. (ABI) a 5th-generation owned and operated metal recycling company in Waterbury, is challenging all professional artists from the Greater Waterbury Area to create a sculpture using recycled metal components provided by ABI. Each sculpture will include different grades of steel,... - July 16, 2020 - Albert Bros. Inc.
Albert Bros., Inc. – 125 Years in Scrap Metal Business Means More Than Loving Metal
When Nathan and Lewis Albert first came to Waterbury in 1891 and started their own scrap metal yard in 1895, they probably never thought Albert Bros. would grow to become one of the country’s premier metal processing and recycling businesses. As Waterbury became more industrialized over the... - May 07, 2020 - Albert Bros. Inc.
Legasea Selected for Ocean Outdoor SME Advertising Fund
Aberdeenshire start-up company, Legasea, has been selected as part of the £10 million Ocean Outdoor SME fund, which has been established to give businesses and brands access to advertising space across Ocean digital screens. The aim of the fund is to help support and stimulate businesses,... - May 02, 2020 - Legasea Ltd.
Simple Solutions Distributing Announces New Product Recirculating Molecular Air Scrubber – RMS-800
Simple Solutions Distributing announces the launch of a new recirculating molecular air abatement system for enclosed environments. The system is appropriate for the wastewater industry, cannabis industry, and anywhere volatile organic compounds are creating an odor problem. - April 10, 2020 - Simple Solutions Distributing LLC
Expert Environmental - Novel Coronavirus Cleaning & Disinfection
New coronavirus cleaning and disinfection services to all cities of Broward County, Palm Beach County, & Miami-Dade County. - April 01, 2020 - Expert Environmental
Mycocycle Selected to Present at the 2020 Industry Growth Forum
One of 40 cleantech startups selected globally, Mycocycle will present its waste-to-resource process to potential investors and other cleantech industry stakeholder. - March 05, 2020 - Mycocycle, LLC
Eagle Environmental Services, LLC, Announces Merger with Press Rentals, LLC, Forming Eagle Dynamic
Industry Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Extensive Service Offering Line; The combination delivers over 50 years of combined experience offering integrated and innovative services for facility challenges. New service lines to include: hydraulic dredging, liquid solids separation, beneficial reuse, raw material sales, in-plant services, transportation, & disposal. - March 04, 2020 - Eagle Dynamic Solutions
WasteTrakr Cannabis Clients Divert Nearly Three Tons of Waste to Recycling in 2019
Cannabis company focuses on helping clients meet sustainability and State recycle goals with a SaaS solution for compliance. - February 17, 2020 - WasteTrakr
Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King
New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico
Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC
International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King
INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection
INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.
Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal
Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King
RECON Names Jack Gilbraith President and Chief Executive Officer
Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental,... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)
Veteran Technology Executive Opens Spaulding Decon Franchise to Serve Broader Philadelphia Region
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location serving the broader Philadelphia region. Jonathan Smolowe, a long-time technology executive, opened Spaulding Decon’s Eastern PA... - February 25, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Spaulding Decon Opens New Franchise in Cincinnati, Serving Broader Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana Region
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location in Cincinnati Ohio, which will provide services to the surrounding Ohio region as well as Northern Kentucky and Southeast... - February 19, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Spaulding Decon Opens Franchise in Galveston, Texas
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it opened a new franchise location in Galveston, Texas this past October. Galveston’s new franchisee Chris Cotton is no stranger to getting his hands dirty,... - February 12, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Local Educator Begins New Career with Launch of Spaulding Decon Franchise in Frisco
Deidra Gurn today announced the launch of the Frisco-based franchise of Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, which will serve the broader Frisco area. Gurn has spent the past 15 years as a high school teacher. When... - February 04, 2019 - Spaulding Decon