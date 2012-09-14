PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process "Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Major Industries Launches New Website Major Industries, a leading manufacturer of skylights, canopies and translucent wall systems, recently updated its website with a new look, enhanced menus and site navigation, as well as additional tools for learning more about their company culture and full line of daylighting systems. - October 06, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Glitzkoin Urges Crypto Community to Help the Needy; Navneet Geonka Takes the Lead Navneet Goenka, diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, urges the crypto community to help the needy and underprivileged. - June 24, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Mines Becoming Smarter and Safer. Jannatec Technologies and VALE SA Come to Agreement to Further Integrate Proximity Detection. Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

It is Certified Safe. Jannatec Technologies' New to Market ENSO Smarthelmet Passes CSA Safety Certification. Jannatec Technologies ENSO SmartHelmet has passed CSA certification, which makes it the first of its kind to market. Other safety certifications on the horizon. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

Rocksolid Surfaces Donates Outdoor Bar for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Cleveland OH Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood continue to extend their generosity with donated materials and labor for local home building project. - June 01, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Major Announces Partnership with SpecPro, Inc., a Leader in Daylighting Retrofits and Service Major Industries, Inc. is proud to announce its new partnership with SpecPro, Inc., the preeminent service leader in the consultation, inspection, analysis, maintenance, repair and replacement of existing commercial skylight and wall systems, and the expansion of its services as a Retrofit Distributor... - May 29, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.

More Choices: New Lines of Mosaic Tile Featured for Most Popular Mosaic Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland, Ohio Expands Solid Surface Fabrication with New Facility Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, Solid Surfaces and Wood moves its solid surface division into expanded building for strategic growth and flexibility. Located at 15740 Industrial Parkway in Cleveland, Ohio, the solid surface division of Rocksolid Surfaces... - May 02, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Garbo Glassware Announces They Will Unveil New Engraved Glass Products at the 125th Canton Fair Garbo Glassware announces they will unveil their new engraved glassware in Guangzhou; they include Diamond Design series, Interstellar series, Whiskey series, and Rose series, etc. - April 17, 2019 - Garbo Glassware

Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka Announces DOBITRADE Listing for GTN Trading on the Stellarport exchange since July 2018, the Glitzkoin GTN token will soon start trading on the DOBITRADE exchange. This move will provide additional exposure to the token. - April 01, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Owners of Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland Ohio Recognized for Their Philanthropic Contributions Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood congratulate J.B., John and Patrick Walsh for their fundraising and generosity. Over $140,000 Raised in Support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). For the past five years, J.B. Walsh, President... - March 14, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Kitchen Magic: New Line of Backsplash and Gradient Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Help for Disaster Victims: Becoming Tile's Major Discount on Mosaic Tile Designs Helps with Recovery Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.

Rocksolid Surfaces’ Eco-Friendly Practices Extend Into Multiple Uses for Reclaimed Wood Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood has expanded their fabrication versatility with reclaimed wood surfacing. With the push for more environmentally focused products in the building industry, it’s no surprise that Rocksolid Surfaces... - January 16, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

Technical Report - Applying Physics and Sensory Sciences to Spirits Nosing Vessel Design to Improve Evaluation Diagnostics and Drinking Enjoyment Christine Crnek, co-founder, CEO of Arsilica, Inc. announces that MDPI Beverage MDPI Journal has published a significant peer-reviewed technical report on a science-based spirits tasting vessel, which also addresses long-neglected problems related to female nose sensitivity and spirits competition ratings credibility with the generally accepted tulip-shaped glassware. - December 18, 2018 - Arsilica, Inc.

Rural Charity Event Sponsored by Diamond Expert Navneet Goenka Navneet Goenka diamond veteran, sponsors the rural India Divali charity event. School children from the remote Wai villlage in the State of Satara (India) were invited to attend the Divali party. - November 10, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Rocksolid Surfaces Fabricates Reclaimed Wood Executive Conference Table for Cleveland VA Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop and Wood Fabricator Makes Special Conference Table from Reclaimed Bowling Alley Lane for Cleveland VA Regional Benefit Office. - September 19, 2018 - Rocksolid Surfaces

EnduroShield Helps Keep Your Tiles Looking Like New EnduroShield is a world leader in home surface protection. EnduroShield is available in DIY kits for the home and protects glass, tile and grout and stainless steel. Stocked by some of the largest home retail outlets in the world, EnduroShield is well placed to offer tips about how to keep tile surfaces and flooring looking new in the home. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

See the New Double Sided X-Line Machine by EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018 Visit EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018 to see the new X-Line Double-sided Fully Automated machine. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

EnduroShield Coating Protects Glass Curtain Wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel EnduroShield was recently applied to the 100,000 m² glass curtain wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel. This superior hydrophobic coating will protect this new landmark building and help maintain its beautiful glass curtain wall for years to come. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

Diamond Price Calculator More Reliable Than Price List – Olga Rosina Olga Rosina, diamond expert from Russia, talks about how unbiased online price estimators can be more helpful than price lists. - September 15, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Aston Introduces New Coraline Pure Entry-Level Models to Its Extensive Frameless Shower Catalog Aston will be releasing an entry line of Caroline Pure Completely Frameless Shower models that provide identical styling and hardware cues but without it's premium StarCast glass coating. - August 04, 2018 - Aston Global

Glitzkoin DiaEx Diamond Exchange on Schedule, CEO Navneet Goenka After completion of the ICO, the Glitzkoin team is focused on developing DiaEx, the world's first blockchain based exchange for trading diamonds. - July 30, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

ICO Successfully Completed for Glitzkoin's Diamond Blockchain Project Glitzkoin, the superior diamond blockchain project, successfully completed its ICO on the 25th of June, 2018. 14,000 people participated in the ICO for the blockchain that is seeking to revolutionize the $90BN diamond industry. - July 05, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Navneet Goenka, CEO of Glitzkoin: No Synthetic Diamonds on Our Blockchain Platform Navneet Goenka confirms that there will be no synthetic diamonds on Glitzkoin's Blockchain platform. - June 14, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Solar Innovations Expands Patent Count with Quick Release Cladding System Solar Innovations®—a single source provider of custom glass structures, skylights, windows, and doors—just announced the addition of the Quick Release Cladding System for Fenestration Frames patent. The new system is described as a quick-release cladding system for interior protected... - June 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations Raises Over $4,000 for Local Firefighters Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems proudly raised over $4,000 for Schuylkill and Lebanon County Volunteer Firefighter Education during its 2018 first quarter Solar Cares campaign. The Solar Cares campaign was created to dedicate extra time and effort into giving back to the surrounding... - May 02, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Navrattan Cement Takes a Dominant Step in the Cement Industry Mr. Himansh Verma, Founder & Chairman of Navrattan Group and team discussed Navrattan Green Cement and the technology behind it with Honorable Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji at a recent meeting held at Transport Bhavan, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. In this meeting, Mr. Verma discussed... - April 11, 2018 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Solar Innovations to Celebrate 20 Years of Excellence in Manufacturing Planning is under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as it prepares to celebrate its twentieth anniversary on April 15, 2018. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows, conservatories, sunrooms, skylights, and much more, Solar Innovations®... - April 04, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Launches New Conservatory Planning Website Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems recently launched its new Conservatory Planning website at Conservatory.Planning.Solar, a new tool that will walk users through the planning process of a conservatory build. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden... - March 21, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Continental Cut Stone's Computerized Equipment Helps Push Natural Stone Design to New Dimensions Nationally Recognized Tucker Design Award honors Page Architects, Austin Texas with exceptional use of natural stone through concept, design and construction. - March 14, 2018 - Continental Cut Stone

Solar Innovations® to Display at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show Preparations are under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as they prepare to exhibit at the Philadelphia Flower Show on Saturday, March 3 through Sunday, March 11, 2018 in booth 514/516. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows, conservatories,... - March 01, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of MAN... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Hoover & Strong and Polygon Announce the Launch of an Online Diamond Auction Service Hoover & Strong and Polygon announced today a new partnership in order to offer Hoover & Strong’s Harmony Diamond Auctions to Polygon members directly through the Polygon platform. The auctions are ideal for retail jewelers and pawn brokers who wish to sell secondary market/OTC goods, or... - February 18, 2018 - Polygon

Solar Innovations® Launches New Greenhouse Planning Website Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; recently launched its new Greenhouse Planning website at https://Greenhouse.Planning.Solar. - February 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.