Recent Headlines
Belmont Plumbing Expert Warns Older Greater Boston Homes About Summer Sewer Risks
Many homeowners throughout Greater Boston may not realize that some of the region's biggest sewer problems begin long before a backup ever occurs. Rhino Rooter, a Belmont-based plumbing and drain cleaning company, is encouraging homeowners this summer to pay closer attention to aging sewer systems,... - June 25, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Belmont Plumber Warns of Spring Sewer Line Problems
Rhino Rooter is urging homeowners in Belmont and nearby Greater Boston communities to watch for early spring sewer line warning signs, including gurgling drains, slow fixtures, sewer odors, and basement backups. As freeze-thaw ground shifts and tree roots put stress on older pipes, the company is encouraging early inspections to help residents avoid costly water damage and major sewer repairs. - April 15, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Rhino Rooter Issues Winter Drain Watch for Belmont Homeowners
Rhino Rooter launches Winter Drain Watch in Belmont, MA, sharing warning signs and safe DIY tips to stop slow drains becoming backups. - January 23, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes
Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting. - December 20, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Frozen Pipe Risk in Older Belmont Homes Spurs Local Plumbing Warning
Older homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton face a higher risk of frozen and burst pipes this winter, according to Rhino Rooter. The local plumbing company is urging homeowners to insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and take preventive steps before freezing temperatures hit to avoid costly water damage. - November 26, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Continental Cut Stone Sustainable Certification Supports Award-Winning Architectural Design
Continental Cut Stone is awarded the ANSI/NSI 373 sustainable certification in both quarry and the fabrication mill. They celebrate project teams, Architects and Contractors, in their industry's annual Awards Program for Architectural Design and Execution. Each year the Central Texas Masonry Contractors Association celebrates with the - Golden Trowel and Sustainable City Award. - June 13, 2025 - Continental Cut Stone
From Military Applications to Main Street: NexGen Cem Launches Low Cost Fast-Setting Cement That Reaches Structural Strength in Just 60 Minutes
NexGen Cem, a California-based materials innovation company, is proud to unveil its next-generation Ultra-Rapid Hardening Hydraulic Cement (URHHC) — an innovative low-cost cement technology that reaches structural strength in just 60 minutes surpassing ASTM C1600 and C928 standards. - May 14, 2025 - NexGen Cem
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
Nicolock Unveils New Design Studios: a Destination for Desiging Outdoor Living Spaces
Nicolock launches Design Studios for immersive outdoor living design. See, touch, and compare products with expert help. First location opens Huntington May '25. - April 22, 2025 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Africa-USA Business Council Hails Progress on Landmark U.S.-DRC Mineral Partnership
The Africa-USA Business Council praised the recent visit of U.S. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos to the Democratic Republic of Congo as a major step in advancing a landmark mineral and security partnership. Initiated by the Council, the collaboration aims to strengthen U.S. supply chains while promoting economic growth and opportunity for the Congolese people. - April 09, 2025 - Africa USA Business Council
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Sativa Building Systems Achieves Historic Milestone with ICC-ES Report for Z Panel
First hempcrete product in US to demonstrate 50 state code compliance. - March 02, 2025 - Sativa Building Systems Inc.
Statements in Tile Signs Agreement to Showcase Dulcet Tile to Bring Elegant, Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles to Santa Fe
Dulcet Tile, a creator and innovator of trend setting mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Statements in Tile to showcase their elegant and beautiful natural stone tiles. - December 23, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile to be Selective Dealer for Dulcet Tile in Oklahoma City
Dulcet Tile, a producer of hand-crafted, natural stone, mosaic tiles, carefully showcases its products in highly qualified and boutique showrooms. Young Bros, Granite and Tile in Oklahoma City has been selected as one of their specialized dealers to showcase Dulcet Tile's beautiful tile lines. - December 13, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Decorative Materials Becomes a Selected Dealer for Dulcet Tile, Inc. in Colorado
Dulcet Tile, Inc., the leader in innovative, natural stone tiles and best known for their distinctive mosaic designs, has announced an agreement with Colorado’s Decorative Materials to showcase their tiles. - October 21, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone Announces Dealership Agreement with Dulcet Tile, Inc.
Dulcet Tile, Inc. is a national distributor of elegant, natural stone, mosaic tiles and has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone as a selected dealer in Montana. - October 16, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
PozzSource LLC, Formerly Geofortis Minerals LLC, to Develop Natural Pozzolan Resources in Western US
PozzSource is the new name of Geofortis Minerals, a recognized leader in the natural pozzolan concrete industry. Following the recent sale of the Geofortis Utah operations near Salt Lake City to Ash Grove, a CRH Company, Geofortis Minerals has rebranded as Pozzsource LLC. PozzSource will continue... - October 11, 2024 - PozzSource LLC
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Material Bespoke and Dulcet Tile Sign Agreement to Provide Luxury Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles
Material Bespoke, a leader in custom natural stone products, and Dulcet Tile, an innovator in marble stone mosaic tile have entered into an agreement to offer unique and elegant floor and wall coverings. - October 01, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Tecfire Launches 45-Minute Fire-Rated STB80 Hinged Doors with T-Flame Glass for North American Market
Tecfire expands its product portfolio in North America, introducing a cutting-edge 45-minute fire-resistive Single and Double Door system, now available through Glassopolis in the U.S. and Canada. - August 16, 2024 - Tecfire
Dulcet Tile Builds Momentum at the 2024 Coverings Show
Dulcet Tile continues to expand into hundreds of boutique showrooms around the United States. - July 30, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone to be Exclusive Dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone, a boutique showroom, will be an exclusive dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile - June 12, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Raises the Standard in Quality Control
Quality control in manufacturing natural stone mosaic tile is under valued. Color consistency, thickness and joint spacing are vital to the final product. Dulcet Tile has gained worldwide recognition for its high standard in producing luxury mosaic tiles. - May 28, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Teams with Norberry Tile's Craig Norberg
When passion ignites Craig Norberg, a profound transformation occurs between the artist and the people he influences. - May 22, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Hartung Glass Industries Appoints Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales
Hartung Glass Industries is excited to announce the appointment of Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales. This role marks Bob's return to Hartung, where he previously served from 2014 to 2018 as Vice President of Sales for the Southwest Region. - May 08, 2024 - Hartung Glass Industries
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Bricks R Us Celebrates 30+ Years of Revolutionizing Brick Fundraising
Bricks R Us, a trailblazer in the engraved bricks industry, marks over three decades of innovation and success. Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of transforming brick fundraising by offering a comprehensive suite of services to ensure the success of its... - February 28, 2024 - Bricks R Us
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Stienhardt & Stones: Leading Lab-Grown Diamond Manufacturer Now Selling Direct to Consumers
Stienhardt & Stones stands as a trailblazer in the world of lab-grown diamonds, challenging conventional norms and forging a path toward a direct-to-consumer retail front. Through their commitment to excellence, ethical practices, and technological advancements, Stienhardt & Stones has ushered in a new era of responsible luxury, offering customers exquisite diamonds that are not only visually stunning but also socially and environmentally responsible. - June 04, 2023 - Stienhardt & Stones
Leadership Evolution at Hartung Glass Industries: Nick David Sciola Appointed CEO of Company and Our Current CEO, Nick Sciola Sr., Will Assume the Role of Executive Chair
After 35 years leading Hartung Glass from a small business to a robust entity with 9 locations and 920 employees, the current CEO is transitioning to Executive Chairman from June 1, 2023. In his stead, President Nick David Sciola, with over 15 years at the company, will become CEO. Nick David has led multiple departments, guiding Hartung to its best financial results in 2022. Congratulations to Nick David on this well-deserved role. - June 02, 2023 - Hartung
Excitement as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Attend Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on 1 Nov
The presence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week underscores just how serious the Nigerian government is to support and grow the country’s burgeoning mining sector. - October 29, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
The Countdown to 1 November Has Begun: Abuja to Welcome Back Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Developmen Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite will personally welcome attendees at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week, when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor. The live event... - October 21, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Ligchine Acquires E-Z Placer from Remont, LLC
Ligchine International, a worldwide leader in laser-guided concrete screeds, is excited to announce the acquisition of the E-Z Placer concrete placer and line dragger from Remont, LLC. The E-Z Placer was introduced at the 2022 World of Concrete where it captured the attention of show attendees... - September 14, 2022 - Ligchine
Black Rhino Announces New Location in Fort Lauderdale
With a focus on calculated growth in the Industrial, commercial and residential garage floor space, Black Rhino announces its first of many locations in Fort Lauderdale. - August 19, 2022 - Black Rhino Garage Floors
Phillip Wright & Alex Giampietro Join Black Rhino Garage Floors; Launching New Website and Social Presence to Service Fort Lauderdale
The partners have launched a new website to provide clients with a thorough overview of their services and developed an increased social presence to connect with their needs. - August 19, 2022 - Black Rhino Garage Floors
Nigeria Mining Week Makes a Welcome Live, In-Person Return to Abuja in November
The mining sector globally has welcomed the return of Nigeria’s leading industry event on the calendar: Nigeria Mining Week will be back in-person at the Abuja International Conference Centre from 1–3 November 2022. After two years of digital connection, the entire mining value chain... - July 27, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
PaintMosaic by Kaamar: Upgrade of Online Mosaic Tile Design Software
New version of PaintMosaic software allows online mosaic design directly in the browser. - March 21, 2022 - Kaamar Ltd
Navneet Goenka CEO Glitzkoin, Organizes Thailand Charity Program
Navneet Goenka organizes a charity event in Thailand. With the objective of serving 50,000 healthy meals to needy Thais, the Glitzkoin CEO is ready to follow all pandemic restrictions deployed by the Thai government. - February 10, 2022 - Glitzkoin
The Art of Jewels Introduces Zuri™, an Exclusive AI Quality & Price Comparison Tool Designed to Assist Consumers When Choosing a Lab Grown Diamond
The Art of Jewels, a lab diamond and gemstone marketplace, recently announced the creation of Zuri™, an exclusive artificial intelligent price comparison tool designed to assist consumers when choosing a lab grown diamond by comparing pricing and quality among the country’s largest retailers in a matter of seconds. - February 05, 2022 - The Art of Jewels
Glitzkoin GTN Records 500% ROI, Announces Bounty Program
The 2021 Glitzkoin GTN Bounty Program will be conducted from 5th to 15th December 2021. Glitzkoin would like to distribute free GTN tokens to well wishers and investors. - December 01, 2021 - Glitzkoin
Pan China Fastening System Introducing Revolutionary Galvanized Pipe Nipple Technology Allowing Dual-Sided Fitting
Shanghai Pan China Fastening System Co. Ltd. has manufactured a new pipe technology that will help in modern plumbing system problems. - October 29, 2021 - Pan China Fastening System Co. Ltd.
Powder Processing & Technology, LLC Welcomes Ali Kerr as Operating President
Powder Processing & Technology, LLC (“PPT Group”) is pleased to announce and welcome Ali Kerr as president. Ali has been operating as CEO and owner of RT Process (“RTP”) for the last seven years, a business which he founded and grew into a successful enterprise. The... - September 03, 2021 - Powder Processing & Technology, LLC
Nigeria Mining Week Back in October with Seven Compelling Reasons to Invest in Burgeoning Mining Sector
The much-anticipated Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference will return from 12–13 October as planned, but will take place in a digital format again due to the current challenges in the market with regards to travel and COVID-19 restrictions. Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines... - August 22, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
The End of Concrete Spalling: Cor-Tuf UHPC Founder Says Concrete Failures Can be a Thing of the Past
Disasters from failing concrete do not have to happen. Cor-Tuf UHPC can repair bad concrete and also create new structures that won’t fail. - August 02, 2021 - Cor-Tuf UHPC
Glitzkoin DiaEx Platform Stays with GTN, Sidelines Bitcoin
The Glitzkoin DiaEx diamond trading platform, designates the GTN token as the mode of payment. Glitzkoin has decided to keep Bitcoin away from the platform that, addresses the needs of the $90 billion diamond industry. - July 14, 2021 - Glitzkoin