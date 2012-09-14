PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Adnoviv/UH Awarded $750K Grant from the National Science Foundation for Smart-Building Occupancy Detection Technology Adnoviv LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant for $750,000 to commercialize innovative technology by conducting research and development (R&D) on low-cost sensors capable of real human presence detection and occupant monitoring,... - October 25, 2018 - Adnoviv LLC

Palomar Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certificate Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies

Avante Introduces Cost Effective Rail Visibility for Total Positive Train Control Avante introduces cost effective comprehensive rail visibility for total positive train control (PTC) for enhancing train safety and operational efficiency. - June 01, 2018 - AVANTE International Technology, Inc.

BriefTrace Announces the Appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace Advisory Board BriefTrace Announces the appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace advisory board. Dr. Rubin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania with secondary appointments as Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. - March 02, 2018 - Brieftrace Ltd

French SCS Cluster Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™). Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3 billion... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster

Independent Quick-Installing Supplementary Positive Train Control System AVANTE International Technology, Inc. has developed a patent pending system that can be implemented quickly and independent of the proposed PTC solution. AVANTE’s Positive Train Control System meets FRA requirements for PTC systems and is designed to provide a supplementary system that can be implemented in weeks or months with far less capital investment. - February 13, 2018 - AVANTE International Technology, Inc.

Supplementary Visibility Systems for Preventable Train Collisions AVANTE International Technology has developed a series of patented and patent-pending systems which are cost effective in implementation and do not interfere with daily train/track operations, while providing additional rail safety. AVANTE’s Switch-Point Monitoring System engineered to provide... - February 09, 2018 - AVANTE International Technology, Inc.

CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S

New Reset IC by Kinetic Technologies Extends Battery Life and Improves User Experience - All in a Tiny Package KTS1612: Dual input push-button reset IC with two discharge paths. - January 23, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies Presents at 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference More Than 300 Growth Companies Discussed Industry Trends for 2018 and Beyond - January 20, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

New LCD Power Solution from Kinetic Technologies Increases Performance and Reduces Overall Size by 70 Percent KTZ8850: High Efficiency Step-Up LED Driver with Dual Output LCD Bias Power - January 11, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

Excel Automation Establish Itself as Biggest Authorized Distributor of Automation Products in Ohio Excel Automation has been providing U.S. manufacturing companies high-tech products for industrial automation since 1989. These products include Tri-Tronics and their high-performance, high-speed photoelectric sensors that provide innovative solutions to real-world applications, thus setting them apart from the competition in the market. - January 05, 2018 - Excel Automation LLC

Kinetic Technologies Addresses Qi Compliant Wireless Power at 2017 Wireless Power Consortium Dave Wilson, Kinetic Technologies system architecture director, presents the design flow for successful implementation of Qi compliant Receiver and Transmitter products. - November 24, 2017 - Kinetic Technologies

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16 The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Standex-Meder Electronics Announces New Distributor Partnership with Heilind Electronics, Aligning to Its Global Growth Strategy New partnership allows for the expanded footprint of Standex-Meder Electronics’ sensor product line - October 25, 2017 - Standex Electronics

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2 The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12 At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28. At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

DJ MicroLaminates Announces Availability of SUEX and ADEX Through a New Sales Partner in the United States Dry thick film resist materials are now commercially available in the U.S. for the Semiconductor, MEMS, Microfluidics and other markets. - September 18, 2017 - DJ MicroLaminates

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14 The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27 Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Present Research Paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Looking for a Process Engineer for the Multilayer Piezoceramics Unit in Denmark Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

New Dates for Noliac’s Online Courses on Piezoelectric Technology Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. - June 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Acquired by CTS As of May 15th 2017, Noliac A/S has been acquired by CTS Corporation. Below is CTS' press release in this regard. - May 18, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Offers Customized Training Courses on Piezoelectric Technology Noliac offers courses on piezo technology at your company facilities. The courses can be customized to match specific requirements. The Dutch company Heinmade recently offered their employees a three days piezo course combined with teambuilding activities in Seefeld (Austria). - May 12, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac R&D Project Funded by the European Union A research project at the R&D department at Noliac Ceramics, Czech Republic, has received funding from the European Union. The aim of the project is to develop a new piezoceramic material for high power applications. - May 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Will Exhibit at the International Particle Accelerator Conference in Copenhagen Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products and present new research at the 8th International Particle Accelerator Conference (IPAC) held in Copenhagen May 14-19. Noliac will be a part of the delegation BigScience.dk. - May 10, 2017 - Noliac A/S

ESA Satellite with Noliac Piezoelectric Actuator Stacks in Space The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28, 2017, and the satellite is now in orbit with the help of Noliac actuator stacks. - May 04, 2017 - Noliac A/S

New LS53L0X Ultra-Small Autonomous, Low Power, Chainable, Time of Flight Distance Sensor from GILISYMO GILISYMO announces the LS53L0X Plug&Play, autonomous and multimode photonics distance sensor. This sensor aims at providing best in class proximity sensors from Time of Flight technology with embedded processing capabilities and supports of various communication protocols while remaining low cost... - April 28, 2017 - Gilisymo

Free Noliac Webinar About the Basics of Piezoelectric Sensors and Transducers on May 3 Noliac offers a free webinar about piezoelectric sensors and transducers May 3. The webinar introduces the different aspects of piezoelectric sensors and transducers and other piezoelectric systems. - April 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Piezo Products in Ultrasonic Surgery Noliac provides high quality piezo components and custom designed ultrasonic transducers for many different types of health care applications, including ultrasonic surgery devices. The components or transducers are custom designed to match specific requirements. - March 23, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Exhibiting at the "2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference" Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products at the “2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference” in Atlanta, USA, in May 7-11. - March 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn the Basics of Dynamic Applications at Noliac's Webinar March 8 At the free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” March 8, it is possible to learn the basics of dynamic applications, and also how to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - February 25, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Free Noliac Webinar Will Learn the Participants to Choose the Right Piezoelectric Actuator At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” February 8, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - January 29, 2017 - Noliac A/S

New Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. Noliac has employed Mr. Jiří Vohánka as Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. in the Czech Republic. Besides managing Noliac Systems, Mr. Vohánka will join the Management Group of Noliac. - January 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

SenSet™ Field Programmability Trademarked by Alliance Sensors Group, a Div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce its “SenSet™ Field Programmability” technology is now a standard feature in its LR, LRS, LV, MR-7, SS-7, MHP-7 and ME-7 linear position product lines. SenSet™ allows a user to perform a field calibration to adjust for mechanical tolerance... - December 10, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

AIT Introduces New Prima Protect™ Conformal Coating with Moisture Resistance and Hydrophobicity Similar to Parylene Coating Parylene is the choice for protecting electronics exposed to extreme moisture and water. However, it is costly to apply and not particularly conducive to large volume manufacturing. AIT is proud to offer its Prima Protect™ conformal coating solution that matches the performance of parylene coating... - December 08, 2016 - AVANTE International Technology, Inc.

Aisthon Joins Safe Skies Aisthon has joined the National Safe Skies Alliance to help improve airport security. The proven AgilFence system provided by Aisthon will help airports reliably secure their perimeters. - October 27, 2016 - Aisthon

Noliac Participates in the Eurostar Funded ELVISA Project The objective of the ELVISA project is to develop new miniature piezo motors for micropositioning in applications such as instruments and cameras. The project will run for 2.5 years. - October 26, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Free Noliac Webinar Introducing Damage Tolerant Stacks and High Temperature Stacks, October 27 At the free, online course October 27, Noliac offers an introduction to the newest additions to Noliac’s range of piezo actuators: Damage tolerant stacks and high temperature stacks. - September 22, 2016 - Noliac A/S

AVANTE International Technology Presents Its Enhanced ASSET-GUARDIAN™ Security System The ASSET-GUARDIAN™ is now complemented with the PROXI-SHIELD™ and MyGuide™ systems to enhance the experience of museum and exhibition visitors. PROXI-SHIELD™ is a component that provides sensor-based controlled line monitoring of acceptable approach distances to important arts-antiques-valuables being exhibited. MyGuide™ is a mobile App that provides an on-demand personal tour guide to art and other objects of interest. - September 21, 2016 - AVANTE International Technology, Inc.

Noliac is Looking for a Managing Director for Noliac Systems in Prague Noliac is looking to hire a Managing Director to run a small but growing high-technology, engineering and manufacturing company in Prague, Czech Republic. The company has presently 13 full-time employees and a number of temporary workers, depending on the amount of orders. - September 21, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Alliance Sensors Group and Wilmington Instrument Company Have Partnered to Distribute ASG’s Linear Position Sensors H. G. Schaevitz LLC dba Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce a partnership with Wilmington Instrument Company in Wilmington, CA to distribute its line of LVDT and LVIT linear position sensors. Wilmington Instrument Company is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited calibration laboratory and full-service... - September 16, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

The GHS-19 Series Spring-Loaded LVIT Linear Position Sensor Low Cost, Compact, High Performance Gaging Probes Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors is pleased to introduce its GHS-19 series of spring-loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) gaging sensors. They are contactless devices designed for dimensional gaging and position measurements in factory automation and in various industrial and commercial applications... - September 16, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

Noliac Ring Bender in a New Piezo Servovalve A research from the University of Bath, UK, describes a new two-stage aerospace servovalve. The purpose of the research is to design a low-weight servovalve with low leakage and more accurate spool positioning. The servovalve uses a Noliac piezoelectric ring bender. - September 08, 2016 - Noliac A/S

LR-27 Series Heavy Duty LVIT Inductive Linear Position Sensor for Factory Automation Higher Performance with a Lower Cost of Ownership Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC has expanded its sensor product offering by adding to its line the LR-27 Series Inductive Linear Position Sensors. These are contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of heavy duty industrial or commercial applications such as... - September 04, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

Learn to Work with Piezoelectricity at Noliac's Free Webinar About the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 7 At Noliac's free, online course introducing the basics of piezoelectricity, the participants will be introduced to all basic aspects of piezoelectricity. The webinar “Piezo basics” takes place September 7. - August 13, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Product Launch: End Pieces for Piezo Actuator Plate Stacks for Easy Integration Noliac introduces end pieces with a spherical cap for piezo actuator plate stacks. The end piece facilitates integration in the application for the customer. - August 07, 2016 - Noliac A/S