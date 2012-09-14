PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium of... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera

Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week

Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week

Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Future Energy East Africa to Feature Women in Power Luncheon, German Country Pavilion and 12+ Utility CEOs The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Future Energy Nigeria to Focus on New Initiatives by the Government Presenting "Unlimited Investment Opportunities” The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Ten East African CEOs Confirmed for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi This Month Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Keynote Speakers Confirmed for Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi in September The 21st edition of the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. The event takes place from 17-18 September... - July 11, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Nominations for the Global Power & Energy Elites Are Now Open The upcoming 2020 edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites aims to once again celebrate groundbreaking people and projects in the industry. - June 06, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

Porifera Recognized with Innovation and Technology Award Forward osmosis manufacturer was honored with an award for local leadership in technology innovation. - June 05, 2019 - Porifera

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Owners to Receive a Surprise Gift During the 2019 Women’s Build Two Habitat for Humanity homeowners in Pasadena, CA will receive a special housewarming gift during the 2019 Women’s Build hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity on Friday, May 3. The homeowners will be a given a new Sonos soundbar by Emilygrene Corp., a Southern California-based... - May 01, 2019 - Emilygrene Corp.

Porifera Approved for $4.5 Million in Grants to Advance Energy Efficient Solutions for California’s Food & Beverage Manufacturing Sector Porifera, the leading provider of forward osmosis solutions, was approved for two grants totaling $4.5 million from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to demonstrate energy savings at commercial scale for the state’s food and beverage manufacturing facilities through the use of osmotic concentration. Both... - March 29, 2019 - Porifera

Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Upgrade of a Letter of Intent to Test the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) today announced an updated agreement with Picchu Rio S.A. Gold Mining Company to amend the Letter of Intent whereas Phoenix Minerals S.A Group of Mining Companies will assist Thunder Energies for tests and then purchase or lease a Directional Neutron Source for Mining Operations from Thunder Energies to test for Gold, Uranium and the presence of other precious metals in operational mines located in Peru. - March 25, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners Announce Partnership to Deliver Automated Healthcare Solutions Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), an Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer whose cloud platform enables operational business efficiencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency. Together, Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners will deliver... - March 14, 2019 - LOCBIT

VaultElectricity.com Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Texas Electricity Consumers Vault Energy Solutions has helped over 100,000 Texans compare and choose their next electricity provider, while avoiding the deceptive plans and pricing sometimes found in the public marketplace. Deregulation in Texas ushered in a remarkable opportunity for consumers to save money by choosing their own... - March 06, 2019 - Vault Electricity

Kanoo Shipping Wins Dubai Trade's 11th E-Services Excellence Award Kanoo Shipping and other winners for different categories in the latest edition of ESEA were rewarded according to their mobile and online transactions across key services provided by DP World, Dubai Customs, and Jebel Ali Free Zone throughout 2018 - March 04, 2019 - The Kanoo Group

Locbit and OEM, LLC Partner to Integrate OEM’s ECORE Technology Into the Locbit Platform Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with OEM, LLC (www.oem.us.com) to integrate OEM’s ECORE technology into the Locbit platform. The... - February 14, 2019 - LOCBIT

Spout Taps William Sarni for Chief Strategy Officer Adding Expert Thought Leadership to Executive Team The key addition of industry recognized thought leader to the executive leadership team serves to more quickly and purposefully solve for critical water issues across the globe. - December 13, 2018 - Spout

Highview Power Wins Regen Green Energy Award Liquid air energy storage (LAES) earns top clean energy innovation. - December 03, 2018 - Highview Power

America Green Soar - Green Team Program AGS thrives on the thought of expansion and growth. As a result, their business development team created the GTP (Green Team Program). The GTP is their way of extending a hand to those who want to help the environment but may have restrictions. The program allows people to work from anywhere in the USA... - November 11, 2018 - America Green Solar

AfDB, W-African Power Pool and Nigeria’s Power Sector Recovery Program Experts Address Future Energy Nigeria Opening Day The West African Power Pool (WAPP) Secretary General Siengui Apollinaire KI, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Country Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, are heading up a leading list of experts during the opening session of Future Energy Nigeria on Tuesday, 13 November. The 15th edition of this... - November 09, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria

Locbit Awarded Two Bids from Allied States Cooperative – HVAC & Energy Saving Solutions for Government & Non-Profit Sectors Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform helps create operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with ESC Region 19 Allied States Cooperative (www.alliedstatescooperative.com). Locbit was awarded... - November 07, 2018 - LOCBIT

AGS Haunted Happy Hour – the Follow Up AGS has taken it upon themselves to spread their passion for the solar industry around to as many people as possible; on Tuesday the 30th October they hosted a “Haunted Happy Hour” event in Brooklyn, New York. The event brought the community together and gathered a wide range of attendees,... - November 04, 2018 - America Green Solar

AGS Cut Ties with Plastic Earlier This Month – Europe is Taking Lead on the Plastic Ban Animals as small as plankton and as large as whales are all known to eat plastic; this issue may finally be put to rest as the European Parliament has voted to ban single use plastics. Thinking back to May 2018, there was a colossal wave of plastic swept across the nations, that was the final straw in... - October 28, 2018 - America Green Solar

America Green Solar Proud to Announce New Partnership with Eco Bru Toothbrushes Our environment has been asking for help for years now and people are finally starting to take action. There is a reason why “small changes lead to big changes” is a fairly accurate statement, especially when it comes to this. The damage that has been done to our earth did not happen overnight,... - October 21, 2018 - America Green Solar

LOCBIT and Lankford & Associates, Inc. Partner to Create Block D in Makers Quarter a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Commercial Building Today, LOCBIT Inc.(www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with Lankford & Associates, Inc. (www.lankfordandassociates.com) and the newly constructed office... - October 18, 2018 - LOCBIT

Why AGS is Essential to the Environment’s Survival – UN Intergovernmental Panel Declaration We may have hit an absolute low when it comes to climate change, this past week the UN’s intergovernmental panel declared the world had only a dozen years left to take the steps necessary to prevent a global warming catastrophe. Why is it so hard for people to address and take action when it comes... - October 14, 2018 - America Green Solar

AGS’s Climate Week NYC Solar Brunch, the Aftermath Last Sunday, America Green Solar hosted yet another “Solar Brunch” for this year’s Climate Week in New York City. There was a wide range of attendees at the event with different backgrounds and needs regarding the solar industry. From students who were sent there for class assignments,... - October 07, 2018 - America Green Solar

LOCBIT and CRI Lighting Partnership Streamline Energy Efficiency by Integrating IoT Platform with Lighting Solutions & Consultation LOCBIT Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with CRI Lighting Sales, Inc. (http://crilighting.com/). The LOCBIT IoT platform is a device and protocol... - October 05, 2018 - LOCBIT

How to Achieve Nigeria’s Energy Generation Potential Through Renewables, Mini Grids and Gas-to-Power An exciting, practical Generation Knowledge Hub at Future Energy Nigeria will equip the Nigerian utility and industrial sectors with tried and tested methods to solve their power challenges through mini grids, renewables and gas-to-power projects. - October 03, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria

America Green Solar Has Partnered with Clean Air NY AGS is excited to announce a new partnership with Clean Air NY, a program dedicated to helping reduce air pollution in the New York metropolitan area. Clean Air NY aims to show people how small, everyday actions can create a long lasting impact in improving air quality. Through their shared missions... - September 23, 2018 - America Green Solar

Use of Santilli Magnecules to Clean Fossil Fuel Combustion Adcents has become aware of important developments by Dr. R.M. Santilli as Chief Scientist of the publicly traded company Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) for the clean combustion of fossil fuels permitted by his new chemical species of magnecules, which has recently received the U. S. Patent Number... - September 22, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

America Green Solar Starts Funding Program for Rebuilding Credit America Green Solar is already at the top of the chain when it comes to sustainability and the solar industry, given that they are fully integrated in all US 50 states. It is a well-known fact that going eco-friendly is the right thing to do; that we all need to make small and simple adjustments to daily... - September 16, 2018 - America Green Solar

Porifera Forward Osmosis Technology Selected for $3.8 Million in California Energy Commission Grants Porifera’s forward osmosis systems chosen as "most promising technologies" to reduce energy consumption across California’s food and beverage processing industry. - September 16, 2018 - Porifera

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces That the Security and Exchange Commission Has Granted to the Company a New SIC Code Which Reflects the Current Operational Status Recently, Thunder Energies Corporation principals requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission change the Standard Industry Code (SIC) for the Company in the SEC's EDGAR system and for the Company's future public filings with the SEC. The Company requested that its SIC Code be changed from "6770... - September 15, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates

AquaBlok Used to Isolate New Combined Sewer Overflow in Full-Strength Sea Water AquaBlok, Ltd. is pleased to report the successful application of their saltwater-compatible, bentonite-based sealing material, AquaBlok, in an anti-seep collar project in Shoreline, WA, a full-strength seawater environment. AquaBlok, a composite particle consisting of crushed aggregate, polymer, and... - September 13, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

America Green Solar Hosts "Solar Brunch" at Climate Week 2018 For the second year in a row, America Green Solar is honored to announce that they will be hosting a brunch event in collaboration with Climate Week NYC. Climate Week is a huge event whose aim is to “showcase amazing climate action” and discuss the ways in which, we as a society, can do more... - September 09, 2018 - America Green Solar

Siemens Returns as Platinum Sponsor at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi Next Week Siemens is a longstanding partner of the Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition and this year’s returning platinum sponsor at the 20th edition taking place in Nairobi from 12-13 September. - September 06, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa

America Green Solar Introduces Their Green Team Program America Green Solar was founded with a mission in mind: to Paint America Green. The company works to stay on the cutting edge of the environmental sector, whether through utilising cutting edge technology, streamlining the Solar sales process, or expanding its reach beyond sustainability and into wider... - September 02, 2018 - America Green Solar

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Representative for the Application of Directional Neutron Sources to the Mining Industry Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the appointment of a Representative for the application of Directional Neutron Sources to the mining industry (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf). Dr. - August 30, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Exciting East African Energy Projects in Progress at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi Energy project developers and investors in East Africa are all talking about the huge impact that mini grids and off grid power projects can make as the region plays catch-up in its generation capacity. Several exciting projects will be in focus at the 20th edition of the Future Energy East Africa conference... - August 29, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Corporate Representative for the European Sales of Neutron Equipment Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation announces the appointment of a Corporate Representative for the sale in Europe of Directional Neutron Sources. - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation