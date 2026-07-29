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Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
Geospace Technologies Launches Hydroconn® Series V Connector
Houston-based manufacturer, Geospace Technologies announces the release of a new product in their Hydroconn portfolio, a smart water meter connector cable compatible with Badger Meter equipment. - June 29, 2026 - Geospace Technologies
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Tehama Wireless Announces Jerry Armstrong Has Joined the Company as Industry Principal
Leadership addition supports next phase of growth, customer expansion, and market execution. - April 04, 2026 - Tehama Wireless
Evluma Launches RoadMax Edge Streetlight Series, Advancing Urban Illumination and Energy Efficiency
Modular design and advanced optics reduce energy usage and service requirements while improving roadway visibility. - February 13, 2026 - Evluma LED Lighting
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Join Forces to Drive Innovation
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. have joined forces and will combine their products, technology solutions, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class innovation. This collaboration brings together two leaders in outdoor LED lighting technology, each with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and reliable solutions. - June 26, 2025 - Evluma LED Lighting
Econnex is on the Mission to #GiftAGrin by Offering a Gift Card on Switching Energy Plans
Econnex is excited to announce that it is on a mission to #GiftAGrin to those facing the brunt of high energy expenses this festive season. Starting Dec 1, 2024, it is helping consumers switch to better energy plans from its panel of retailers. This initiative aims to make a meaningful difference by spreading smiles and easing financial stress. - December 22, 2024 - Econnex
RWB Group UK: Utility Mapping Innovation for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency
RWB Group UK has announced an expansion of its Utility Mapping services, emphasising its dedication to precision, safety, and innovation within the infrastructure sector. As a leading entity in infrastructure development, RWB Group UK recognises that precise utility mapping is essential for project success, aiding in the optimisation of project efficiency and adherence to safety standards. - December 04, 2024 - RWB Group UK
J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. - November 06, 2024 - J&B Solar
Hotel Chocolat Chooses injixo as Its Workforce Management Solution to Streamline Customer Service and Drive Efficiencies
InVision Software, the company behind injixo, the cloud workforce management (WFM) application, is pleased to announce another new customer: luxury chocolatier and cacao grower Hotel Chocolat. Since 2004, Hotel Chocolat has been driven by three core values - authenticity, originality, and ethics -... - October 23, 2024 - injixo
Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol
Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction
A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
Paving the Path for Progress as Prevalon Energy Continues Landmark Partnership in Energy Evolution
Prevalon Energy, LLC, a leading name in energy solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone in its partnership with REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. This marks a pivotal moment as Prevalon Energy embarks on a journey to reshape the energy landscape in the Americas. Building upon the... - May 30, 2024 - Prevalon Energy
J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan
J&B Solar has been selected by Roncelli, Inc. to manage the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, beginning this month and expected to complete by fall 2024. Utilizing GPS-guided equipment, J&B Solar will install 46,000 steel piles, an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels, achieving high union labor compliance through professional labor agreements. This project will provide clean energy to over 30,000 homes. - May 25, 2024 - J&B Solar
SAF Tehnika Unveils Integra-X2: High Capacity Meets AES 256 Encryption
Building upon the success of the Integra-X series, the Integra-X2 is designed to meet the advanced security needs of government institutions, utilities, and public safety entities. The Integra-X2 includes significant safety features of the preceding Integra-X model, such as secure web access (HTTPS), secure monitoring via SNMP V3, and a Secure Command Line Interface by SSH. Additionally, the Integra-X2 offers multi-level user login access for enhanced security management. - December 21, 2023 - SAF Tehnika
TPI Efficiency Adds New President of Sales - Jim Connolly
TPI Efficiency, a leading energy broker and efficiency consulting company and part of the ScaleCo Fund IV, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Connolly as its new President of Sales. In this role, Mr. Connolly will drive sales growth, develop and execute sales strategies, and expand the... - April 13, 2023 - TPI Efficiency
Africa’s Green Economy Summit Provided Extra Kick-Start for Green Invasion of the Continent
The hugely successful Africa’s Green Economy Summit held in February during the E-Fest in Cape Town, culminating in the sold-out Formula E championship race attended by more than 25-thousand people, “created that extra kick-start for the much-needed green invasion that our continent needs,” says David Ashdown, CEO of VUKA Group, organisers of the summit. - April 11, 2023 - Africa's Green Economy Summit
Premier Winde Lauds "Huge Potential" as Cape Town Welcomes Africa's Green Economy Summit Next Week
The Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will deliver the welcome address in the opening session at next week’s Africa’s Green Economy Summit on Wednesday, 22 February. - February 18, 2023 - Africa's Green Economy Summit
EnergyPrint Named Premier Member of EPA’s 2022 Certification Nation Program
EnergyPrint earned ENERGY STAR certification for 15 buildings, making them a Premier Member of the EPA's Certification Nation. - January 30, 2023 - EnergyPrint
Africa’s Green Economy Summit Shows Commitment to Key Strategies for Investment-Ready Green Infrastructure Projects
The programme of Africa’s Green Economy Summit was announced this week. The summit is part of the E-Fest Cape Town that will culminate in the Formula E 2023 Cape Town E-Prix race in the same week on 25 February 2023. - December 16, 2022 - Africa's Green Economy Summit
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
E Fest Cape Town to Host Africa’s Green Economy Summit to Connect Capital to Projects in Feb Next Year
Cape Town has become a home to a thriving green economy, creating opportunities to invest in this innovative space. The E Fest in February 2023 offers a week of special events and entertainment to showcase sustainability, e-mobility and renewable energy solutions, underpinned by the international ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. - September 02, 2022 - Africa's Green Economy Summit
County’s Utility Bill Oversight Yields Big Dividends
The Newton County (Georgia) government has taken significant steps to reduce its expenditures during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Newton County Board of Commissioners took action by appointing Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc. (ATA) to assist with utility cost reduction endeavors under a performance arrangement. The project results were formidable with no capital outlay and over a half a million dollars saved to date. - November 01, 2021 - Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires CME Engineering LP and CME Operations LP
Expands Engineering, Consulting and Water/Wastewater Treatment Resources in the Mid-Atlantic, including capabilities in Civil, Mining, Water and Environmental Engineering - October 05, 2021 - Apex Companies, LLC
Nassau National Cable Launches Lighting Product Range
Nassau National Cable has taken the first steps to diversify its wire and cable offerings by introducing a Lighting vertical on its website www.nassaunationalcable.com. The company has introduced an exhaustive range of Lighting products in major categories - including flat panels, track panels,... - August 21, 2021 - Nassau National Cable
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Environmental Partners
Expands Multi-Disciplinary Engineering & Consulting Resources, Capabilities in Water, Environmental, Transportation and More - August 03, 2021 - Apex Companies, LLC
Stellar Speakers Cast (Early Confirmations) at Global Transmission’s Virtual Conference on Transmission Infrastructure Investment US
Global Transmission is organizing its virtual conference on Transmission Infrastructure Investment on July 28-29, 2021. - June 26, 2021 - Global Transmission
Global Transmission to Host Virtual Conference on Green Hydrogen Middle East on August 24-25, 2021
Green hydrogen is fast becoming a key constituent of the broader decarbonisation strategies across the world. The Middle East countries have distinctive advantages that could allow them to seize the hydrogen opportunity in their pursuit to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels towards a cleaner... - June 11, 2021 - Global Transmission
Global Power & Energy Elites Publication is Back with Industry’s Stand-Out Performers
The seventh edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites publication features inspiring interviews with leaders of power utilities and energy businesses around the globe, discussing topics from Artificial Intelligence, lessons in leadership, to the best book they read during 2020. Produced by... - January 28, 2021 - Global Power & Energy Elites
Porifera Honored with Sustainability Award
The East Bay Economic Development Association (EDA) has recognized forward osmosis systems manufacturer Porifera as a local leader of innovation in the field of Sustainability. - October 28, 2020 - Porifera
KPH Healthcare Services, Inc. Enters Into Multifaceted Community Solar Program with Nexamp, Under the Guidance of Power Management Company
Advised by Power Management Company, a Rochester, NY-based energy management consultancy, KPH evaluated community solar options in an effort to significantly reduce and control its overall electricity costs by supporting local solar projects. - October 03, 2020 - Power Management Company
Apex and OptiRTC Announce Strategic Partnership in Cloud-Based Stormwater Infrastructure Management
Building Healthier Environments and Safer Communities - September 29, 2020 - Apex Companies, LLC
US Gas & Energy to Offer a New Affordable Way to Cut Ties with Your Electric Company
US Gas & Energy offers an eco-friendly energy production alternative that can reduce monthly energy expense while delivering more reliable energy and boosting profit. - September 21, 2020 - US Gas & Energy
Puleo Energy Fights for Small Businesses Who Have Been Overcharged by Energy Suppliers
In a new campaign dubbed, "The Buck Stops Here," Puleo Energy, an electricity and natural gas brokerage company, is helping small businesses, who signed up with energy suppliers, only to see their rates double months later. - September 01, 2020 - Puleo Energy
Future Energy East Africa to Go Ahead as Virtual Event
The annual Future Energy East Africa, normally held in Kenya, will go ahead with a fully-fledged conference programme online in September. - June 20, 2020 - Future Energy East Africa
American Trenchless Sponsors Plumbing Continuing Education Class
American Trenchless Technologies, Chicagoland’s leading trenchless sewer repair company, announces its sponsorship of a plumbing continuing education course led by George Swietczak. The CE class is hosted by Chicago Water & Fire Restoration and to be offered at the Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace on March 13, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. - March 12, 2020 - Trenchless Innovation
New Solar Panel Generates Electricity at Night
Solar Breakthrough Produces Constant Energy from the Sun’s Gamma Rays - January 30, 2020 - ZPower
ZPower Releases Breakthrough Solar Panel That Works at Night
New Solar Technology produces electricity 24-7 with more than double the power. - January 23, 2020 - ZPower
To Make the Energy Bill Cheaper, Experts Bet on Energy Monitoring
"The direction that society and companies should take is how we can store energy and how we are going to make that energy available instantly and properly, without wasting and saving natural resources," says electrical engineer, Rodrigo Martinson. - January 21, 2020 - Martinson Machine
SOLAREUM Inc. Introduces SOLAREUM HOME & RENEWABLES
On January 20, 2020, SOLAREUM Inc. announced the company has rolled up the "KEO Smart Home" and "America Green Solar (AGS)" brands into a new portfolio called SOLAREUM HOME & RENEWABLES. SOLAREUM HOME & RENEWABLES (SHR) is the unique combination of SOLAREUM SMARTHOME and... - January 21, 2020 - SOLAREUM
Vexidus Announces Appointment of Five New Directors
Vexidus appoints five new directors to its Board of Directors for 2020. - January 03, 2020 - Vexidus Corporation
World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology
The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera
Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings
Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week
Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition
The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites
Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November
Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week
Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power
Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services
Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November
The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week
New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Future Energy East Africa to Feature Women in Power Luncheon, German Country Pavilion and 12+ Utility CEOs
The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa