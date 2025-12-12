A wide range of rear hub motors with power from 250 to 1000W and a universal mount for removable batteries with the capacity from 14 to 24.5Ah allows you to customize this Commuter e-Bike, that is equipped with a resilient, lightweight and durable frame both for day-to-day trips to work and for riding to the countryside on the weekend. - June 26, 2021 - AviAl Bikes