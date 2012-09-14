PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Santa’s Post Office and Workshop (Santapost.org) in Lapland, Finland, is Now Officially Open for the Christmas Season 2019 If there is a better way to surprise children and friends, it is through the letters from Santa himself from Lapland. Santa´s Post Office is now open. There are several different Christmas Letters that customers can choose from. From Special Christmas Letters to Luxury Letters from Santa Claus and Self Written Letters to Self Written Luxury Santa Claus Letters there are great options to choose from. - November 01, 2019 - Santa Claus of Arctic Lapland Ltd.

Statzon Announces Distribution of Industry Data Published by WinterGreen Research The provider of a leading industry data marketplace, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which industry data published by WinterGreen Research will be made available to Statzon users. “We are proud to invite such a reputed company as WinterGreen Research to join our platform. This enables... - October 06, 2019 - Statzon

Jetico Joins Far-Reaching Initiative to Promote the Awareness of Online Safety and Privacy for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Jetico today announced its commitment to National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), held annually in October, by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies,... - October 01, 2019 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Statzon Announces Distribution of Industry Data Published by BIS Research Inc. The provider of one-of-a-kind marketplace for industry data, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which industry data published by BIS Research will be made available to Statzon users. “We are very happy to invite such a prominent company as BIS Research to join our marketplace which aggregates... - September 27, 2019 - Statzon

Statzon Announces Distribution of Industry Data Published by Arcluster The provider of a leading industry-data platform, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which Arcluster’s valuable industry insights will be made available to Statzon users. - September 14, 2019 - Statzon

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant® Technology for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation, (for Active Folding) for Complex Therapeutic Protein Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is pleased to announce that its proprietary technology, Cytofold StructQuant®, is established for the high-level expression of homogeneously folded disulfide bond containing proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli. The technology offers all cost benefits of expression... - September 10, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Finnish Seppo Gamification Platform Becomes a Google for Education Partner Seppo.io, a globally renowned Finnish gamification platform for learning has become a Google for Education Technology Partner. Seppo enables teachers to turn their lessons into interactive games that are played in real environments. Technology, creativity and freedom to explore go hand in hand in Seppo, and by becoming a Google For Education Technology Partner, educators can now easily integrate their Seppo games to their other assignments and lessons on Google Classroom. - June 19, 2019 - Seppo.io

Introducing Mobile Semantic Analysis Tool: Key to Efficient Mobile Customer Service New Semantic Analysis Tool by AppFollow will help mobile app owners understand users’ sentiments and identify their pains at a glance. - May 11, 2019 - AppFollow

Reuters to Make Documentary on Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy – Innovations in Biologics: Insights of a Leading Expert Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is proud to announce that Reuters.com / Reuters Plus has selected the Finland-based company, working on biologics manufacturing & innovations in the healthcare segment as a valued contributor to the future of healthcare solutions. The documentary is part of their... - May 07, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Unelma Platforms Received Grant Funding from Business Finland Today, Unelma Platforms is pleased to announce that favourable funding decision has landed in this small Finnish technology startup from government financial agency Business Finland (previously known as Tekes). Unelma Platforms is an AI-based company, and although they are exploring many concepts, their... - April 11, 2019 - Unelma Platforms

App Review Monitor for Zendesk: Change the Way You Work with Mobile App Reviews All new App Review Monitor for Zendesk provides its users with a tool for a faster, more convenient and timesaving way to manage mobile app reviews. Companies that use Zendesk as a help desk service won’t have to adjust their workflow to support mobile app users: with the Monitor it’s all... - February 22, 2019 - AppFollow

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Announces Successful Development of Biologically Active Romiplostim (N-Plate® Biosimilar) Production Technology Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy today announced the achievement of a major milestone – the successful development of biologically active Romiplostim (N-Plate® biosimilar) production technology. Romiplostim has been produced with a proprietary and innovative continuous manufacturing process... - January 31, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Real-Time Keyword Data to Win on App Stores New keyword research tool for app store optimization with traffic analytics and real-time iOS 12 data. - January 11, 2019 - AppFollow

Meet FuturesPlatform at Smart City Expo World Congress 2018 – Stand # 431 FuturesPlatform is introducing the future foresight platform and free public radars at Smart City Expo World Congress 2018. Future radars provide you with a holistic view on the future, help you redefine your message, and shape your business for years to come. - November 13, 2018 - FuturesPlatform

Experimentica Ltd. Presents at the ISER in Belfast, Northern Ireland - XXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research September 9-13, 2018 | Belfast The XXXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society of Eye Research takes place this year from September 9-13th in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK. Dr Jenni J. Hakkarainen – Acting COO of Experimentica Ltd. will present an oral presentation on a metalloporphyrin superoxide dismutase mimetic and the dry-eye disease. Dr Simon Kaja – CSO of Experimentica Ltd. will chair a session and present on cellular mechanisms of reactive astrocytosis and opportunities for glioprotection. - September 08, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd

Encrypted Notes by Jetico in BestCrypt Note for Android Store encrypted notes on mobile devices with BestCrypt Note by Jetico – long-trusted developer of world-class data protection software. Jetico’s secure notes app on Android is now available for free download in Google Play - August 09, 2018 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Ubisecure Receives Approval to Issue Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) Through Its RapidLEI™ Service Accredited by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), the RapidLEI Identity Management Platform issues LEI codes. Essential for compliance with regulations and increasingly valuable as a unique indicator of global corporate identity. - May 03, 2018 - Ubisecure

Jetico is Attending GDPR Summit 2018 in Dublin GDPR Summit 2018 Covers a Wide Range of Topics Relating to the General Data Protection Regulation - April 12, 2018 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Camellia Encryption Algorithm Now Supported by Jetico’s BestCrypt to Encrypt Files The Camellia encryption algorithm - developed in Japan and considered unbreakable by brute-force attack – is now supported by BestCrypt Container Encryption, Jetico's software to encrypt files. - February 22, 2018 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Experimentica Ltd. Amongst the Most Promising Finnish Young Innovative Companies Experimentica Ltd. has been selected for Phase 1 of the Young Innovative Company program by Business Finland (formerly known as TEKES, The Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation). The funding awarded for the first phase is a 250,000 € grant for a period of 12 months. “Every... - February 21, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd

Jetico Kicks Off Special Holiday Season Offer and Celebrates Finland’s 100th Anniversary On December 6th, 2017 Finland celebrated 100 years of Independence. The Finnish laws are known for respecting privacy and enabling trust. The same applies to Jetico, now proudly kicking off the holiday season with a special offer on BestCrypt and BCWipe, their solutions for data encryption (https://www.jetico.com/data-encryption)... - December 14, 2017 - Jetico Inc. Oy

BestCrypt by Jetico to be First and Only Finnish Disk Encryption Approved by National Cyber Security Centre Finland BestCrypt Volume Encryption, Jetico’s superior whole disk encryption software, is now in the final stage of being certified by the National Cyber Security Centre Finland (NCSC-FI) at FICORA. Upon receiving the National STIII Certification, Jetico’s solution will be the first and only Finnish... - September 27, 2017 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Wipe Files with No Backdoors - Jetico BCWipe Built on Supply-Chain Security This week’s news opened new concerns among the global community of privacy-minded users, as recent attacks have shown how software supply-chain security (https://www.wired.com/story/ccleaner-malware-supply-chain-software-security/) can be compromised. Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping... - September 24, 2017 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Germania Partners with Trip Republic to Provide Travel Activities to Airline Passengers Trip Republic, the solutions provider for in-destination ancillary revenue, has today announced its partnership with the airline Germania. Germania serves 55 destinations in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. The partnership will give passengers access to the widest choice of in-destination activities... - September 16, 2017 - Trip Republic

Jetico Signs as Cyber Security Awareness Month Champion and Sets Unlimited Grace Period for All Renewals To raise awareness about the importance of keeping security software current, Jetico users with an expired license passed beyond the 6-month grace period, will now be able to renew at the privileged renewal discount price. - August 09, 2017 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Jetico Disk Encryption Delivers Safe and Easy Upgrade to Windows® 10 Creators Update BestCrypt Volume Encryption satisfies users of encryption software with migration to Windows® 10 without decrypting the drive. - July 22, 2017 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Over 3,000 Social Entrepreneurs Sign Up to Global Impact Platform Inventshift launch global social enterprise platform with over 3,000 businesses signing up in the first few months. - June 05, 2017 - Inventshift

Jetico Digital Spring Cleaning: Save on Data Wiping and Encryption Software This April do a Digital Spring Cleaning: Encrypt and Permanently Delete Files - April 22, 2017 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Medicortex Finland Oy Receives an Innovation Grant for the Development of a Rapid Diagnostic Test for Traumatic Brain Injury Medicortex Finland Oy received an innovation grant of €15,000 from the Finnish Runar Bäckström Foundation (Runar Bäckströmin säätiö), a foundation that supports innovation activities to help Finnish companies establish their positions within the international competition. - March 04, 2017 - Medicortex Finland Oy

Jetico Signs as Data Privacy Day Champion and Kicks Off Special Holiday Season Offer This Year Give Your Loved Ones the Gift of Privacy and Take Advantage of the Holiday Discount to Encrypt Files and Erase Hard Drive Data - December 15, 2016 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Experimentica Ltd. Appoints New Director of In Vivo Pharmacology Experimentica Ltd., a global ophthalmic contract research organization (CRO) today announced the appointment of Tamuna Bolkvadze, Ph.D. to Director In Vivo Pharmacology, effective immediately. Dr. Bolkvadze joined Experimentica Ltd. earlier in 2016 as Research Scientist and has been instrumental in... - October 22, 2016 - Experimentica Ltd

Jetico Deal for Cyber Security Awareness Month: Buy Disk or File Encryption Software, Get Free Webcam Cover Jetico, developer of world-class data protection solutions, is kicking off the National Cyber Security Awareness Month with a special deal: buy a copy of BestCrypt to encrypt disk and file data, get a free webcam cover. - October 08, 2016 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Labsystems Diagnostics and Oxford Biosystems Start New Journey for The UK and Ireland Labsystems Diagnostics Oy, from Finland, a Trivitron Healthcare enterprise, has entered into a dealership relationship agreement with UK-based Oxford Biosystems for the UK and Ireland markets. - September 04, 2016 - Labsystems Diagnostics Oy

Jetico Personal Firewall Now Free, Focusing R&D on Wiping and Encryption Software Jetico, developer of world-class data protection software, announced today that its Jetico Personal Firewall (http://www.jetico.com/products/personal-privacy/personal-firewall), previously retailing at a premium rate, will now be available as a free download for users with Windows 8 or earlier. Jetico... - April 13, 2016 - Jetico Inc. Oy

Infrakit is a Prize Winner in The Quality Innovation of the Year Competition A Finnish software company came second in the International Quality Innovation of the Year Competition. Just few months earlier it won its category in the national competition. The jury explained Infrakit's strengths to be the vast scale of opportunities it provides for construction companies through... - March 19, 2016 - DCS Finland

File Encryption on Mac OS X Easier Than Ever with Jetico's BestCrypt Jetico's TrueCrypt Alternative Now Supports Keyfiles - March 17, 2016 - Jetico Inc. Oy

SGS Reports: EU Updates and Expands Scope of WEEE Directive (2012/19/EU) SGS expands on the updated requirements for waste electrical and electronic equipment. - February 24, 2016 - SGS

Fingersoft Launches a Global Design Contest Fingersoft, a leading mobile game studio, announced a global design contest inviting participants to imagine new vehicles for their hit game Hill Climb Racing, which has been downloaded over 400 million times since its release. The winning entry will be made as a playable vehicle in Hill Climb Racing and the designer will be credited as one of the developers. - February 04, 2016 - Fingersoft

Jetico to Showcase HIPAA Compliant Encryption at HIMSS16 Come see Jetico's HIPAA compliant encryption, calculate your data breach risk and taste Finnish chocolate at HIMSS16, booth #129. - January 21, 2016 - Jetico Inc. Oy

FocalSpec Ltd, a Finnish Manufacturer of Unique LCI 3D AOI/AOM Sensors and Systems Expands Business to North America FocalSpec, Ltd, developer and manufacturer of Line Confocal Imaging (LCI) sensors and LCI-based 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Automated Optical Measurement (AOM) systems for the electronics and cable & wire manufacturing industries, is pleased to announce the launch of FocalSpec, Inc., a wholly-owned US subsidiary based in Cumming, Georgia, near Atlanta. - January 16, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.

Annual Essay Competition Across Baltic Sea Region Officially Launched by the Islands Society The Islands Society is issuing an open call to young professionals across the Baltic Sea Region to participate in its annual essay competition. This year, the nonprofit is calling upon young professionals to respond to the following question: “What is the biggest security threat facing Islanders in the Baltic Sea Region today?” - December 21, 2015 - Islands Society

Concept Beans's Affordable.pk Reaches Top Startups in the Impact Accelerator Program at SLUSH 2015 Affordable gets nominated for top 10 entrepreneurs at SLUSH 2015 for the pitching session. - December 01, 2015 - Concept Beans

Satel Claims New Wireless Data Transfer Applications Satel introduces a new, easily expandable wireless data transfer system for licence free frequencies. The product family consists of three different licence free radio modules, which can be expanded with eight different I/O modules. Excellent communications data rate over the air interface enables various network structures. Simple point-to-point or line, star or mesh network structures can be implemented quickly and easily. - November 15, 2015 - Satel

Linda Henriksson: First CaddieON Profile Player LET player, Linda Henriksson and CaddieON sign a sponsorship deal to support Linda’s golfing career and to promote CaddieON golf innovation in the golfing world. - November 06, 2015 - CaddieON Inc.

Alpha Polaris: a Horror Adventure Game Launches on Steam Alpha Polaris, an old-school adventure game focusing on character-driven horror and environmental themes, launched on Steam on the 22nd of October. Previously released worldwide in retail, the game features professional voice-acted dialogues, hand-drawn dialogue portraits and an original soundtrack. In... - October 24, 2015 - Turmoil Games

The First Mobile Information and Learning Service for Asylum Seekers is Launched Funzilife Inc. launches a service for asylum seekers that delivers reliable information to mobile phone users. The service is easy to use and applies to all immigrants. It is initially available in an English version with multiple language versions under development. Funzi’s service contains trustworthy information from official sources that will enable immigrants to operate more efficiently and find the authorities in different stages of immigration. The service is free for the user. - October 06, 2015 - Funzilife Inc.

Cabals: The Board Game, an Expandable Card Game (XCG) on Kickstarter The future of Cabals: The Board Game is now in the hands of the people. The Kickstarter project, from Kyy Games, to fund the Expandable Card Game (XCG) is now live and running until October 18. - September 20, 2015 - Kyy Games

Liid, an Activity Tracker for Sales Professionals Focus on selling, Let Liid mobile app takes care of updating your Salesforce - September 19, 2015 - Liid Oy

Sidora Marketing Appoints Kenji Kato as the New Member of Board Sidora Marketing today announced that Kenji Kato, CEO of SQOOL which owns a major game-related web media called SQOOL.NET in Japan, has been elected to Sidora Marketing’s member of board. - August 03, 2015 - Sidora Marketing