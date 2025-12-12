Finland News
Jetico Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation & Resilience in Data Protection
Jetico celebrates 30 years of encryption, secure wiping and complete endpoint data protection, highlighting its team through the "Beyond the Code" video series and new sustainability initiatives. - December 12, 2025 - Jetico Inc.
Tila Introduces a New Way to Work with AI Across Text, Code, and Media
Tovie Mobile has officially launched Tila, a generative AI workspace that combines an infinite visual canvas with collaborative multi-agent technology. Designed to adapt to how people think and work, Tila enables users to create and transform content—across text, visuals, code, and video—using intelligent AI agents. Unlike traditional chat-based tools, Tila offers an intuitive, card-based interface for seamless, real-time collaboration. Now in public beta. - June 18, 2025 - Tovie Mobile
Fibion Introduces Krono for Long-Term Circadian and Activity Monitoring
Fibion has released Fibion Krono, a wearable device designed to help researchers monitor circadian rhythms, posture, physical activity, light exposure, and skin temperature continuously and discreetly over extended periods. Fibion Krono is developed for those conducting studies in chronobiology,... - May 21, 2025 - Fibion Inc.
Fibion G2 Launches as New Tool for Measuring Activity and Sedentary Behavior in Research and Coaching
Fibion, a provider of tools for sedentary behavior, physical activity, circadian rhythm, and sleep research, has announced the global release of the Fibion G2, a new wearable device developed for use in scientific and clinical studies, as well as health and fitness programs. The Fibion G2 extends... - May 12, 2025 - Fibion Inc.
Fibion Introduces Helix: Pioneering Wearable for HRV, Sleep, and Activity Monitoring
Fibion, a leader in measurement solutions for sleep, circadian rhythm, sedentary behavior, and physical activity research, announces the launch of Fibion Helix, an innovative wearable designed for precise monitoring of heart rate variability (HRV), sleep patterns, and physical activity heart rate... - May 05, 2025 - Fibion Inc.
Stay One Step Ahead of Cyber Threats with Jetico’s Free Tool for Advanced Ransomware Protection
Redesigned User Interface Simplifies Protection Policy Management in BestCrypt Data Shelter - March 27, 2025 - Jetico Inc.
Fibion Launches Fibion Flash: a New Tool for HRV and Activity Monitoring in Research
Fibion announces the global release of Fibion Flash, a research-grade tool designed for precise HRV, ECG, and movement data collection. Tailored for cardiovascular, movement science, and biomechanics studies, Fibion Flash offers flexible configuration options, durable design, and seamless software integration for research institutions worldwide. - March 18, 2025 - Fibion Inc.
Track Cybersecurity KPIs & Boost Data Protection with Jetico’s New Dashboard Feature
Jetico has released a new dashboard feature for BestCrypt and BCWipe, enhancing its central manager to provide real-time visibility. The dashboard allows users to monitor security activities and track cybersecurity KPIs. - October 25, 2024 - Jetico Inc.
Enhanced Data Erasure Reports in Jetico’s BCWipe Boosts Efficiency, Clarity and Compliance
Jetico, developer of long-trusted data wiping software, is proud to announce the release of its newly redesigned data erasure reports for BCWipe Total WipeOut. This revamped, tamper-proof reporting feature of Jetico’s software for wiping hard drives offers a sleek, user-friendly interface,... - September 28, 2024 - Jetico Inc.
AlbiMarketing Unveils Platform to Enhance Workplace Diversity in Remote Environments
New solution empowers remote teams, fostering a more inclusive work environment and driving organizational success in the digital age. - July 10, 2024 - Albi Marketing
AlbiMarketing Revolutionizes Employee Engagement with Innovative Digital Rewards Platform
New suite of customizable modules empowers companies to boost motivation, productivity, and retention through value-based recognition, team contests, skill development, and flexible benefits. - June 14, 2024 - Albi Marketing
AlbiMarketing Launches Innovative Employee Engagement Platform to Transform Workplace Culture
New SaaS solution by AlbiMarketing aims to enhance employee motivation and engagement through digital rewards and gamification. - June 06, 2024 - Albi Marketing
AlbiMarketing Empowers Distributed Project Teams with Innovative Community-Building Solutions
Discover how AlbiMarketing's cutting-edge tools, including Value-Based Recognition and Team Project Contests, are revolutionizing the way companies connect and motivate their remote workforce. - June 01, 2024 - Albi Marketing
AlbiMarketing Introduces Platform to Enhance Employee Wellbeing and Foster Inclusive Cultures
Revolutionary communication tool empowers organizations to build inclusive environments and boost engagement through horizontal communication and recognition. - May 29, 2024 - Albi Marketing
Idactor Ltd. Unveils Universal Access Control Device
Affordable and versatile solution for managing access to premises and controlling service use. - May 28, 2024 - Idactor Ltd.
Enhanced Perspectives from AlbiMarketing Research: Elevating Team Cohesion with Innovative Employee-Tech Solutions
The AlbiMarketing introduces an Employee-tech Solution designed to enhance teamwork via deep digital interactions, fostering communities with rewards for achievements. By leveraging sociological insights, it aims to transform organizational cultures and improve employee engagement and retention. - May 19, 2024 - Albi Marketing
Jetico’s BCWipe Introduces Flexible Wiping with No Additional Media Required
Introducing a new option for erasing hard drive data, BCWipe Total WipeOut now includes an executable (.exe) file alongside traditional USB and ISO methods. This update provides users with greater flexibility and ensures compliance with organizational policies. - February 13, 2024 - Jetico Inc.
Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Announces Industry Leading Scale-up Development & Production Process of an “Onco-Immunology Fc-fusion Biologic”
Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Finland team is pleased to announce that its extensive efforts have resulted in the successful scale-up, optimization & development of a biologically-active onco-immunology, “peptide FC-fusion” biologic. - July 12, 2023 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Maximises Recombinant Protein Expression in Microbial Systems – To Facilitate Economical Scale-Up in Production of Biologics
Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Finland, a leading biopharmaceutical technology development company in the Nordic region, maximises recombinant protein expression in Microbial Systems in its fully-equipped biologics production facility in Finland. - July 04, 2023 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
Women's Health Company, Lola&Lykke, Passes Butterfly Mark Certification
Founded in 2018, Finnish women’s health company, Lola&Lykke combines physical products and tech to build holistic solutions shaping the future of reproductive healthcare. Today, Lola&Lykke has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification. - May 22, 2023 - Positive Luxury
The Inc. Magazine, USA Includes Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) as One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies to Follow in 2023
Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO), a biopharmaceutical technology development company is pleased to be included by The Inc. Magazine, USA as “One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies to Follow in 2023.” The Inc. Magazine serves as an online "go-to" informative tool for business leaders and entrepreneurs, including CEOs and owners of small-to-midsize companies to success, providing news, advice, and inspirational articles. - May 19, 2023 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
ADISA-Certified Erasure Software BCWipe by Jetico Sanitizes Data for All SSDs
Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today that BCWipe Total WipeOut has been revalidated by the ADISA Certification. ADISA-certified erasure software since 2016, Jetico’s solution to securely remove solid-state drive (SSD) data beyond forensic recovery has now... - April 26, 2023 - Jetico Inc.
Popit and MediService Join Forces to Transform How Swiss Patients Take Medications
Popit, a pioneer in improving medication adherence, and MediService, a Swiss specialty pharmacy, are joining forces to revolutionize medication adherence for patients in Switzerland. In this collaboration, the Swiss pharmacy with a focus on caring for people with chronic and rare disease, will offer Popit to their patients taking anticoagulants to further improve adherence and patient outcome. - March 30, 2023 - Popit Ltd.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Creates Excellence with “Continuous Biomanufacturing”: Achieves Objectives of “High Productivity & Biomanufacturing Innovation”
With 6 years of dedicated work at Paras Biopharmaceuticals and the use of Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ unique technology platform (which comprises of Bioproduction technologies for economical production of biologics), the company is pleased to announce that an excellent scale-up production process is achieved with “Continuous Biomanufacturing.” - December 19, 2022 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
Paras Biopharma Streamlines Offerings as “Biologics CDMO” and Biosimilar Co-Development as “Paras Biologics”
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy today revealed that the company has streamlined and enhanced its business activities with the establishment of a division called, Paras Biologics. In addition to its existing biologics CDMO activities and capabilities (this division is now referred to as Paras Biopharma), the creation of Paras Biologics enhances the company’s biologics and biosimilar pipeline for co-development and licensing opportunities. - December 11, 2022 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is Highly Recommended for Biologics CDMO – Development / Scale-up & Production of Biologics by Innovative USA Biopharma Company
Paras Biopharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that the company has been highly recommended for its Biologics CDMO – development / scale-up and production capabilities. The Paras Biopharmaceuticals Team has successfully completed multiple biologics projects in 2022. - November 29, 2022 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Has Been Identified as One of the "Fastest Growing Companies in the Nordic Biotechnology Therapeutics & Diagnostics Industry"
Paras Biopharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that the company has been identified as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Nordic Biotechnology Therapeutics and Diagnostics industry by Plimsoll Publishing UK. - September 01, 2022 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
Encryption for ARM Devices Now Supported in Jetico’s BestCrypt
Jetico announced today that BestCrypt Volume Encryption now offers full compatibility with ARM computers. This latest update to Jetico’s software for encrypting hard drives allows BestCrypt customers to seamlessly migrate to ARM-based devices. - May 27, 2022 - Jetico Inc.
MTS' Mauri Dark's New Anti-War Music Video Shows the Internal Struggle of a Wounded Female Soldier
MTS' Finnish Singer-Songwriter Mauri Dark releases new music video “Thin Line Of Understanding.” The video is now heartbreakingly real with the Ukraine war. - March 02, 2022 - MTS Management Group
Integration Service Provider ONEiO Wins GoHub's Global Water Challenge and Possible €3 Million in Funding at Slush Helsinki
The Global Water Challenge (TGWC), an initiative launched by GoHub (the corporate venturing arm of Global Omnium) and in partnership with IBM Finland, Nordea and University of Helsinki announced the winner of their potential investment of up to €3 million euros during Slush, Europe’s leading technology and startup event on Thursday Dec 2, 2021. The honor went to integration service provider ONEiO. - December 13, 2021 - ONEiO Cloud Oy
POP! Goes The New Year: Tom Tikka & The Missing Hubcaps Release New Year’s Anthem “By 2022”
The Finnish singer-songwriter and company follow up two #1 international iTunes smashes with an ode to the new year. - December 05, 2021 - MTS Management Group
MTS' Tom Tikka Releases New Single "With Eyes Closed"
On October 8th, 2021, MTS' the Finnish pop singer-songwriter releases “With Eyes Closed” from his critically acclaimed album, “This Is My Happy Face. - October 10, 2021 - MTS Management Group
Single Sign-On in Jetico’s BestCrypt Allows for Seamless Integration with Encrypted Systems
The new version of BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition has now been released, offering improved security and central management for administrators. - September 29, 2021 - Jetico Inc.
Jetico Delivers Stronger Encryption with More Resilience Against Cyberattacks
The new version of BestCrypt Volume Encryption has now been released, offering users improved security against brute-force attacks. - September 28, 2021 - Jetico Inc.
Avial’s Commuter e-Bike is Built Like an Aeroplane
A wide range of rear hub motors with power from 250 to 1000W and a universal mount for removable batteries with the capacity from 14 to 24.5Ah allows you to customize this Commuter e-Bike, that is equipped with a resilient, lightweight and durable frame both for day-to-day trips to work and for riding to the countryside on the weekend. - June 26, 2021 - AviAl Bikes
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Named as One of the Top Pharma Outsourcing Companies in Europe 2021
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Highlights Company Innovations that Decode and Create Biologics Medicines for Unmet Medical Needs (Pharma Tech Outlook, USA) - June 22, 2021 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
MTS Recording Artist Tom Tikka Releases New Single "Heart's On Fire"
MTS' prolific singer-songwriter and member of Finnish pop rock duo, The Impersonators, releases the first single from forthcoming solo full-length. - June 20, 2021 - MTS Management Group
MTS Management Group's Finnish Rock Band Willie And The Goodsouls Release "Future"
MTS' Finnish roots rockers have released their latest single and video from their self-titled album. - June 16, 2021 - MTS Management Group
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is Named as One of the Top 30 Admired Companies to Watch 2021
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy, a fast-growing, biopharmaceutical technology development company, based in Oulu, Finland, announced today that it is named as one of the top 30 admired companies to watch during 2021, by CIO Bulletin, USA. - April 28, 2021 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
MTS' Mauri Dark and Daughter Star in New Music Video
MTS' Finnish Singer-Songwriter Mauri Dark and his two-year-old daughter explore a burnt forest in his new post-apocalyptic music video “Love Will Prevail.” - April 02, 2021 - MTS Management Group
MTS Management Group's The Impersonators Will Release Rock Opera Full Length This Friday
MTS' Tom Tikka and Antti Autio will release the Rock Opera concept album, “Life Of Grant” on Friday, March 26, 2021. - March 25, 2021 - MTS Management Group
Statzon Announces Distribution of Robotics Market Data Published by The Insight Partners
The provider of a unique global robotics industry data platform, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which data published by The Insight Partners is made available to Statzon users. - March 15, 2021 - Statzon
MTS Records' Tom Tikka & The Missing Hubcaps Release "Turn Back The Time"
“Turn Back The Time” is the MTS artist's latest single and video. - February 21, 2021 - MTS Management Group
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Affordable Healthcare Efforts Viewed in Over 90 Countries: Biosimilar Technologies Get Attention
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy (Paras Biopharma) is a Finland-based microbial biologics company which focuses on the development of technologies for biosimilars and biologics in an efficient manner. The overall objective of Paras Biopharma is to enable economical production and future availability of affordable medicines for unmet medical needs. - February 17, 2021 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
MTS' Finnish Singer-Songwriter Tom Tikka Releases New EP "That's What Winston Churchill Said"
MTS singer-songwriter from Finland has released a 6-song collection featuring 3 older songs and 3 newly written ones, including first single, “Jaded Mind.” - January 27, 2021 - MTS Management Group
MTS' Mauri Dark Drops Single, Lyric Video "Poison Woman" and Full-Length "Dreams of a Middle-Aged Man"
On December 18, MTS' iTunes Folk Song chart-topper from Finland releases his debut album, along with the 3rd single and lyric video for “Poison Woman.” - December 20, 2020 - MTS Management Group
MTS' Finnish Artist Mauri Dark Releases New Single from Debut Album
MTS' singer songwriter Mauri Dark has released "Thin Line of Understanding," the 2nd single from his debut album, "Dreams Of a Middle-Aged Man." - November 26, 2020 - MTS Management Group
BCWipe 7 Open Beta Published by Jetico
Jetico announced today that BCWipe version 7 has now entered open beta. Register and provide feedback to earn rewards. - November 10, 2020 - Jetico Inc.
MTS' Tom Tikka & the Missing Hubcaps Release Christmas Ode to Lennon and Lost Love
MTS' Finnish singer-songwriter Tom Tikka releases “Just Like Xmas (Love Is War.)” The Beatlesque harmonies and horns help tell the true story. - November 06, 2020 - MTS Management Group
Jetico Announces Commitment to Global Efforts Supporting Online Safety and Privacy for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Jetico today announced its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. - October 06, 2020 - Jetico Inc.