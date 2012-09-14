PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

Elbe Valley Medical is Virtually Merging with the Optimal Outcome Ecosystem An LOI for up to $10M (USD) has been signed with Optimal Outcome Solutions for Breakthrough Cancer Treatment on completion of their Virtual Merger. - November 29, 2019 - Elbe Valley Medical

Kick Off Christmas with TobyGlobal USA’s Stylish New Glassware Collections TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal

New Consultancy iNewtrition Offers a Leaner Path to Produce Clean Label Products The Ireland-based food innovation consultancy launched this week, with the mission to offer agile consulting services to food businesses. - November 16, 2019 - iNewtrition

Webswing Announces New Version with Major Updates - Webswing v2.7 Webswing 2.7 is now officially live and available for download. - October 29, 2019 - Webswing

Operation Armour Ltd., a Startup in SaaS Cloud-Based Health, Safety & Environmental Legislative Compliance, Secures Pre-Seed Funding Operation Armour Ltd., a Startup in SaaS Cloud-Based Health, Safety & Environmental Legislative Compliance, Through Participation in Raise Accelerator, Has Secured Pre-Seed Funding from Veteran Silicon Valley Angel Investor. - September 05, 2019 - Operation Armour Ltd

Windcraft Racing and InterZone on the Water in Poole The Windcraft racing team participated in its first race of the offshore season, entering its iconic 38-foot Cigarette Hawk, Wild Eleven, in the Offshore 1 class at Poole in Dorset on Sunday 9 June. The races that day were the first in the World Offshore Championship series organised by the UK Offshore... - June 20, 2019 - InterZone Pictures

Solar Generation Ireland Announce New SEAI Grant for Homeowners in Ireland Irish homeowners can now avail up to €3,800 of the new SEAI grant. - May 31, 2019 - Solar Generation Ltd

Irish Fast Casual and American Diner Group Targets International Growth Adrian Crean Joins as Managing Director; James Walker Joins as New International Business Development Advisor. - March 28, 2019 - Rocket Restaurants

Kerry Dental Ceramics Has 3 New Leading Ceramic Names That Are Now Available in the UK and Ireland Kerry Dental Ceramics have an excellent range of high end dental ceramic systems from Wohlwend of Liechtenstein, known as Vision Ceramics. These ceramic systems come with a Classic metal porcelain, press ceramic systems, low fusing and Zircon Ceramics, plus a lithium disilicate layering ceramic. Vision ceramics really have everything a ceramic artist needs to produce stunning work. - March 09, 2019 - Kerry Dental Ceramics

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

OpenJaw Technologies Announce Record Revenues, New Products, New Hires in 2018 OpenJaw Technologies (www.openjawtech.com), a TravelSky Company, has announced record revenue for financial year 2018, a significant increase in Gross Transaction Value, five new customer go-lives, a slew of new platform and product initiatives, growth in employee numbers and new senior additions to... - January 16, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

Cyber Monday Set to be Largest Shopping Day in History. Rewards.com Adds AliExpress to Its Growing List of Merchants. Analysts are predicting Cyber Monday, November 26th 2018 to be the largest shopping day of not only the Thanksgiving weekend, but the year. Rewards.com and other global marketplaces have taken shopping from not just localized shopping, but a global world event. Rewards.com is a global market place which allows customers to shop merchants all over the world. - November 26, 2018 - Rewards.com

Denali Advanced Integration Awarded Global Partner of the Year by SOTI Denali Delivers Results Through Expertise in Managed Mobility. - October 24, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Limited Spaces Left for the Industry and Entrepreneurship Session at Photonics Ireland There a limited number of spaces still available for the Industry and Entrepreneurship Session which is being held as part of the Photonics Ireland Conference on Wednesday 5th of September from 09:00 till 13:00. - August 22, 2018 - CAPPA

Stryker Orthopedics Acknowledges the Benefits of "TIOS Self-Service Portal System" Stryker Orthopaedics celebrates the deployment of the TIOS self-service portal as one of their best IT initiatives within the last 12 months. TIOS is a cloud-based BRMS service which is frequently used as a self-service portal empowering operators to resolve their own shop floor ERP issues in real time,... - July 28, 2018 - TIOS

EnigmaSoft Launches SpyHunter 5 to Set a Benchmark for Malware Removal and Prevention EnigmaSoft Limited releases SpyHunter 5, an adaptive malware protection and remediation application. SpyHunter 5 brings its customers welcomed advancements in computer malware protection and removal of a vast array of emerging threats, such as trojans, ransomware, worms, viruses, rootkits, adware, potentially... - July 03, 2018 - EnigmaSoft Limited

GES Energy Introduces ESCO Energy Model to Irish Businesses Using the ESCO Energy Model, Irish businesses can upgrade to Green Energy Solutions with no upfront cost and make repayments solely from savings made. - June 22, 2018 - Glas Eireann Solutions

Glas Eireann Solutions Changes Name to GES Energy Solutions Leading Irish ESCO rebrands to deliver clear message. - June 01, 2018 - Glas Eireann Solutions

Glas Eireann Solutions Sweeps Hat Trick of Accolades at Recent Business Award Shows Energy Services Company Thrives at Award Ceremonies Helping Businesses to Substantially Reduce Energy Costs and Their Carbon Footprint. - May 26, 2018 - Glas Eireann Solutions

Know Your Company (KYC) Wins Fintech Startup Challenge Smart technology client verification solution provider KYC has taken first place in the Fintech Startup Challenge (Dublin), hosted by Le Village, a Crédit Agricole accelerator programme - March 19, 2018 - Know Your Customer Ltd

Vintage Wedding Cars Dublin Launch New Wedding Car Service AKP Chauffeur Drive Chauffeurs is a reputed company known for offering some of the exceptional wedding cars. Being a part of this industry since 2005 has helped them to apprehend the needs and requirements of the couples. They comprehend the wedding ceremony is actually a big job and the expert of this... - March 14, 2018 - AKP Chauffeur Drive

Cyclonis Launches a Free Password Management Solution That Stores, Organizes, & Encrypts Sensitive Data Cyclonis Password Manager stores your website usernames and passwords, profile information, and private notes in your encrypted personal vault. - February 16, 2018 - Cyclonis Ltd.

ESP Appoints New Regional Director for EEME Region Enterprise System Partners (ESP), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Burak Tiftikci as Regional Director of its Eastern Europe and Middle Eastern (EEME) operations with immediate effect. - February 14, 2018 - Enteprise System Partners

Irish Spirit Takes "Dublin’s Own" DWD Whiskey Back to the USA Coinciding with this weekend’s launch of their online store for rare and historic Irish whiskey, Irish Spirit have announced an exclusive release of historic DWD Irish whiskey "Heritage Edition" to US and international markets, where the brand thrived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Newly... - November 24, 2017 - Irish Spirit

Smurfit Kappa Celebrates Half-Century Milestone at Dublin Plant Smurfit Kappa’s Dublin Plant is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of opening its doors. The site was the first purpose-built corrugated plant for Smurfit Kappa. - November 09, 2017 - Smurfit Kappa

Curiosity Software Ireland Launches VIP – a Rapid Application Assembly Framework VIP is a drag and drop visual flow canvas which enables users to quickly assemble robust applications. - October 29, 2017 - Curiosity Software Ireland

12th Edition of International Conference on Nanopharmaceutics and Advanced Drug Delivery 12th Edition of International Conference on Nanopharmaceutics and Advanced Drug Delivery August 16-17, 2018 | Dublin, Ireland Theme: Nano-pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery: Challenges and Breakthroughs. Home | Conference Brochure | Submit Abstract | Scientific Sessions EuroSciSon takes pleasure in inviting... - September 28, 2017 - EuroSciCon

KantanMT to Exhibit and Discuss Innovations in Machine Translation at Locworld35 in Silicon Valley KantanMT joins translation and localization industry experts at the 35th LocWold Conference in Silicon Valley, US to highlight recent developments in the field of Machine Translation. - September 14, 2017 - KantanMT.com

AQMetrics Attains ISO 27001 Certification RegTech company, AQMetrics announce its successful achievement of the International Organization for Standardization’s prestigious ISO 27001 certification. - September 13, 2017 - AQMetrics

Marketing & Business Development Solution Provider Launched to Help SMB’s Increase Lead Generation RML Marketing & Business Development Solutions will deliver bespoke online and offline solutions to help clients increase sales and gain greater brand recognition. - September 12, 2017 - RML Marketing & Business Development

International FinTech Company Presents at FinTech Ireland Company Forum in Tokyo This Week KPMG is hosting this seminar in conjunction with the Irish Government. - July 08, 2017 - ClaimVantage

Narrative 4 Presents a Night of Music & Literature at University of Limerick Featuring Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Leah Siegel, Colum McCann & More Four world-renowned musicians – Mickey Madden, Leah Siegel, David Gungor and Colm Mac Con Iomaire – will join literary luminaries Colum McCann, Christine Dwyer Hickey, Assaf Gavron, Ruth Gilligan, Ishmael Beah and Rob Spillman – for an evening of stories and song highlighting the global nonprofit, Narrative 4. The event will be moderated by Narrative 4 board members Tyler Cabot and Greg Khalil. - June 06, 2017 - Narrative 4

OpenJaw Technologies Announce Four New Chinese Airline Customers OpenJaw’s international reach continues in 2017 with four new customers signed in Asia. Shenzhen Airlines have over 172 aircraft, flying 25m passengers a year to 74 destinations across Asia, and have selected OpenJaw’s t-Retail platform. "Shenzhen’s strategy is to roll out a full... - May 31, 2017 - OpenJaw Technologies

OpenJaw Technologies Selects Amazon Web Services Cloud Infrastructure for Its t-Retail Platform OpenJaw Technologies today announced that is has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), as its cloud infrastructure provider. OpenJaw is moving its t-Retail platform to AWS to reliably and securely scale the t-Retail platform for future global growth. The Dublin-headquartered travel tech company delivers... - May 25, 2017 - OpenJaw Technologies

OpenJaw Technologies Sets Out Expansion Plans Which Will See the Company Double Its Workforce, Following TravelSky Technology Acquisition Irish travel software company and wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm TravelSky, OpenJaw Technologies, announced today, plans to double its global workforce from 230 to 450 employees in the next three years, with at least 50 of the jobs being located at the company’s offices in Dublin... - May 25, 2017 - OpenJaw Technologies

KantanMT Now Offers Multilingual Customer Support with LiveAgent Helpdesk New KantanMT connector with LiveAgent will now enable clients to offer multilingual helpdesk services to their customers. - May 18, 2017 - KantanMT.com

OpenJaw Technologies Teams Up with Dublin-Based Start-Up, Ludex, to Deliver Artificial Intelligence Conversational Chatbot for Global Travel Industry Just ahead of its Global Travel Tech Summit in Dublin’s Mansion House, May 24/25, OpenJaw Technologies has announced details of a partnership with Dublin based startup, Ludex, to create a groundbreaking Conversational Chatbot, exclusively for airlines, loyalty programmes and online travel agencies,... - May 16, 2017 - OpenJaw Technologies

KantanMT Slashes Pricing Per Word to Pass Savings to Clients KantanMT restructures pricing plan and introduces radical reduction of cost per word for clients. - April 12, 2017 - KantanMT.com

KantanMT and DCU Announced as Finalist for Knowledge Transfer Ireland Impact Awards KantanMT and Dublin City University have been jointly nominated as finalist in the License2Market Impact Award category for the KTI Impact Award 2017 - March 31, 2017 - KantanMT.com

Globe Doctor Limited Contributes to Better Health Care by Providing Price Information on Procedures Globe Doctor Limited takes it as their moral responsibility to encourage accountability and transparency in the expenditure required for any particular treatment at a particular location. - March 30, 2017 - Globe Doctor Limited

KantanMT Users Can Now Customise and Deploy Neural Machine Translation Engines KantanMT users can now use their own training data to customise, deploy and test new Neural Machine Translation Engines. - March 12, 2017 - KantanMT.com

ASKfm Launches Photo-Polls Feature: Helping to Choose Between Two Worthy Things in Life On the 27th of February, 2017 ASKfm, the world’s largest Q&A social network, officially launched a brand new Photo-polls feature. - March 02, 2017 - ASKfm

KantanMT User Feedback Results Announced KantanMT community respond to user experience survey, revealing overall positive feedback. - February 25, 2017 - KantanMT.com

Globe Doctor Helps You Get Some of the Best Medical Tourism Opportunities Worldwide Medical tourism offers the advantage of saving money and getting the treatment you need without waiting. - February 24, 2017 - Globe Doctor Limited

Element Wave Recognised as Mobile Marketing Leader Gartner recommends Element Wave in Market Guide for Mobile Marketing Analytics. - February 02, 2017 - Element Wave

Exaxe Signs a Five Year Deal with Irish Based Insurer for Illustrate Plus Exaxe is delighted to announce that it has signed a new contract with an Irish based life assurer which provides investment and retirement protection solutions to clients throughout Europe. The contract will see the insurer replacing its current legacy system with Exaxe’s flagship product Illustrate... - January 31, 2017 - Exaxe

Globe Doctor Limited to Add New Features to Its Website Globe Doctor Limited is a multilingual online medical portal that helps/assists the patients to find affordable yet good quality medical facilities located anywhere in the world. - January 21, 2017 - Globe Doctor Limited

KantanMT Clients Can Now Switch Easily from On-Premise to Cloud Deployment Without Software Configuration KantanMT announces new finger-tip functionality to allow clients to switch their deployment from On-Premise, hosted within the clients’ own infrastructure, to the KantanMT Cloud Hosted option. - January 20, 2017 - KantanMT.com