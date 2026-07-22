Ireland News
The Irish Store Highlights the Enduring Appeal of Irish-Made Travel Essentials for Summer Getaways
As summer travel reaches its peak, many holidaymakers are seeking practical, meaningful items that combine comfort, craftsmanship, and a sense of place. From lightweight knitwear and artisan jewellery to Irish-made accessories, The Irish Store reflects a growing appreciation for travel essentials that offer both utility and a connection to heritage. Inspired by Ireland's traditions, these pieces are becoming valued companions on journeys near and far. - July 22, 2026 - The Irish Store
The Irish Store Highlights the Claddagh Symbol’s Timeless Appeal Amid Modern Revival
A cultural overview of the iconic Claddagh symbol’s enduring significance and its rising popularity among younger generations. The release explores the Claddagh’s rich history and symbolic meaning of love, loyalty, and friendship, and outlines how The Irish Store’s long-standing Claddagh pieces illustrate the timeless appeal of this Irish motif in contemporary fashion. - June 18, 2026 - The Irish Store
Release 26.1 is the Latest Available Version. Try It Now.
Version 26.1 is released: Java 25 support, broader Oracle Forms compatibility and stronger session stability. Webswing is excited to introduce version 26.1, a release focused on compatibility, stability and smoother day-to-day operation across modern browser and server environments. - June 08, 2026 - Webswing
The Irish Store Explores the Tradition of Wool for 7th Wedding Anniversaries Through Irish Craft and Storytelling
The Irish Store is highlighting the tradition of wool as a seventh wedding anniversary gift, drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship. Drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship, they explore the symbolism of wool as a reflection of enduring relationships, alongside a curated selection of Aran knitwear and wool pieces that embody these qualities. - May 20, 2026 - The Irish Store
Light Layers for Spring: Seasonal Knitwear from The Irish Store
As spring arrives, lighter layers become a practical choice for dressing in changeable weather. Breathable knits, fine merino cardigans and soft wraps from The Irish Store offer comfort without bulk. This seasonal shift highlights the appeal of versatile Irish knitwear designed for everyday wear across milder months. - April 23, 2026 - The Irish Store
Reganam Limited Launches BounceShield Email Verification Platform with Blacklist Monitoring and Automated List Cleaning
Dublin software company Reganam Limited debuts a pay-as-you-go email verifier with 99 percent accuracy, blacklist monitoring across 90+ services, and credits that never expire. - April 16, 2026 - Reganam Limited
A Tradition Woven Through Time: The Irish Store and St. Patrick’s Day
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, The Irish Store reflects on the cultural heritage behind “wearing green” — a tradition rooted in Ireland’s landscape, symbolism, and long-standing craft practices. This year, the company highlights how authentic Irish knitwear, including classic Aran designs, continues to play a meaningful role in modern celebrations. - March 10, 2026 - The Irish Store
The Irish Store Honours the Cultural Significance Behind Ireland’s Iconic Aran Stitches
A cultural overview of the symbolism behind traditional Aran stitches—including Cable, Diamond, Trellis, and Honeycomb—and how these motifs reflect the heritage and daily life of Ireland’s island communities. The release highlights the ongoing craftsmanship that preserves these meaningful designs in modern Aran knitwear at The Irish Store. - February 25, 2026 - The Irish Store
From Practise to Platform: New Webinar Series Helps Irish Solicitors Move Beyond the Billable Hour and Build Smarter Systems
A new webinar series from Praxis Consulting aims to help Irish solicitors modernise legal service delivery. The series focuses on building smarter systems using tools firms already use, embedding compliance and audit readiness and navigating AI safely under the EU AI Act and new Law Society guidance. The series has been designed in line with Law Society of Ireland CPD criteria. - November 24, 2025 - Praxis Consulting
The Natural Perfume Academy Launches Cross-Cultural Podcast Celebrating the Art of Botanical Perfumery
The Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland launches “From Athens to the World,” a new podcast episode uniting Galway and Athens through the art of botanical perfumery. Host Ruth Ruane and Greek perfumer Zoe Stranzali explore intuition, mythology, and scent as a shared language between cultures. - November 06, 2025 - Natural Perfume Academy
New Release 25.2 with Oracle Forms
This release represents a milestone in the mission to deliver modern Java desktop applications. With Webswing 25.2, organisations can now migrate legacy Oracle Forms to the web effortlessly, while keeping all existing business logic intact. - November 01, 2025 - Webswing
The Irish Store Celebrates Wool Month with a Tribute to Nature’s Warmest Gift
The Irish Store celebrates Wool Month, spotlighting wool’s sustainability, breathability, and timeless style. Founder Lulu O’Sullivan shares the top 5 benefits of wearing wool and unveils her favourite Aran sweaters from the Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection. Discover eco-friendly fashion rooted in Irish heritage—crafted to last, made to love. - October 15, 2025 - The Irish Store
Fallers Jewellers: a Galway Family Tradition Spanning the Past, Present and Future
Situated on Williamsgate St, in the city centre, Fallers Jewellers has been helping Galway to commemorate special events for nearly 150 years. - October 13, 2025 - Fallers Jewellers
Insulate Your Attic Rebrands as Keane Insulation and Solar, Expanding Into Renewable Energy Solutions
Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions. - August 19, 2025 - Keane Insulation and Solar
Happy Clean Dublin Surpasses 600 Five‑Star Google Reviews, Maintains Top Ratings Across All Major Platforms
Happy Clean Dublin has surpassed 600 five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile, maintaining a perfect rating across multiple review platforms. Founded in 2015, the company provides professional residential and commercial cleaning services across Dublin. It has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Business Awards. With a focus on consistency, eco-friendly practices, and customer satisfaction, Happy Clean continues to expand its client base and service offerings. - July 20, 2025 - Happy Clean
The Irish Store Celebrates Timeless Celtic Jewelry Collection Honoring Irish Craftsmanship
The Irish Store highlights its timeless Celtic Jewelry Collection, featuring handcrafted Irish treasures like Connemara marble rosary bracelets, Claddagh rings, Celtic crosses, and knot designs. Each piece reflects centuries of Irish heritage and craftsmanship. With the launch of its redesigned website, The Irish Store invites customers to rediscover the meaning and legacy behind these beloved symbols. - June 04, 2025 - The Irish Store
The Irish Store Launches New Website, Showcasing Authentic Aran Sweaters and Irish Gifts with Worldwide Delivery
The Irish Store has launched its newly redesigned website, offering an improved shopping experience and a wide range of authentic Aran sweaters, Irish apparel, Celtic jewelry, and homeware. Customers can shop from Ireland with confidence and enjoy fast worldwide delivery, including to the USA, Australia, Canada, and more. The relaunch supports Irish makers and connects global customers to Ireland’s rich heritage and craftsmanship. - May 22, 2025 - The Irish Store
Fallers Jewellers Launches Dedicated Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway
Fallers Jewellers launches a new Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway on May 17th, offering exclusive prizes, treats, and the full range of Nomination jewellery. - May 13, 2025 - Fallers Jewellers
Webswing Release 25.1 LTS - All Features Explained
Webswing is excited to introduce Webswing 25.1, a release packed with new features, performance upgrades and developer-centric improvements. Whether client is looking to streamline UI workflows, modernise Swing applications or simplify server management, this release brings something valuable to the table. - April 25, 2025 - Webswing
GoldGro Releases New "Ireland vs. US" Report for High-Net-Worth Individuals
GoldGro Limited has announced the release of a new 2025 report titled "Ireland vs. US: The Exclusive Advantage - A Data-Driven Guide for High-Net-Worth Individuals." The analysis examines relocation considerations between Ireland and the United States, coming as Ireland's passport... - April 15, 2025 - GoldGro Limited
SPRYT Takes Centre Stage: Only Irish Startup Selected for Google’s Global AI for Health Accelerator
SPRYT, an Irish healthtech company, has been selected as the only Irish startup for Google’s AI for Health accelerator. Its AI receptionist, Asa, helps patients manage appointments via WhatsApp and SMS, reducing no-shows and easing admin burden. SPRYT has secured NHS pilots, won the 2024 HIMSS Pitchfest in Rome, and received a share of a €9M Peace Plus grant to scale its impact. - April 09, 2025 - Spryt International Ltd.
The Irish Store’s No.1 Best-Selling Aran Sweater: A Timeless Classic in Authentic Irish Knitwear
The Irish Store’s Men’s & Women’s Traditional Aran Sweater remains its top seller, crafted from 100% merino wool with authentic Aran stitch patterns. Featuring the lucky honeycomb stitch for prosperity, this timeless crew neck blends tradition and style. Soft, warm, and available in 17 stunning colors, it’s perfect for year-round wear when there’s a chill in the air. - March 26, 2025 - The Irish Store
The Ireland Sino Institute Announces Launch of Business Discovery and Cultural Tours to Ireland and Northern Ireland
The Ireland Sino Institute, chaired by Pat McCarthy, has introduced tailored business discovery and leisure tours to Ireland and Northern Ireland. These programs combine cultural exploration with professional engagements, offering participants the chance to visit iconic landmarks such as the Blarney Stone and the Giant’s Causeway. The tours also include opportunities to engage with local industries, including visits to organizations such as Jameson Distillery. - January 29, 2025 - Ireland Sino Institute
The Irish Store Launches 2025 Men's Aran Sweater Collection – Timeless Style Meets Modern Irish Craftsmanship
The Irish Store has launched its 2025 Men's Aran Sweater Collection, blending traditional Irish craftsmanship with modern style. Made from 100% pure wool, the collection features intricate cable and diamond stitching, offering warmth, durability, and heritage-inspired designs. Highlights include crew necks, half-zips, and cardigans in earthy tones. - January 23, 2025 - The Irish Store
Homestore Bargains Unveils a Sleek New Website Design to Improve Shopping Experience
Homestore Bargains has launched a redesigned website with a focus on user experience. The new site boasts improved navigation, personalized recommendations, and a streamlined checkout process, all optimized for mobile devices. This update aims to enhance customer satisfaction and make shopping for affordable home and personal goods easier than ever. - December 13, 2024 - Homestore Bargains
Fallers Jewellers Launches Lab Diamond Collection – a New Chapter in Fine Jewellery
Fallers Jewellers has launched its new Lab Diamond Collection, featuring ethically sourced diamonds that combine traditional brilliance with a sustainable, eco-friendly approach to fine jewellery. - November 19, 2024 - Fallers Jewellers
Webswing 24.2 Release: Filling the Gap
This release focuses on adding powerful tools for administrators, extending support for different Java technologies (SWT), and simplifying deployment. Webswing 24.2 is packed with enhancements that make web-based Java applications faster, safer, and easier to manage. - November 13, 2024 - Webswing
ProDay All in One Charger
ProDay Launches its new all in one charger. It's aimed at being the true all in one and features a design unlike any other charger. - May 21, 2024 - ProDay Technologies Ltd
Introducing Webswing 24.1: Accelerated Experience
The new Webswing 24.1 was released in April 2024. Focused on Instant idle instances, Advanced settings in Admin console, FileChooser provider interface, Component migration - more components, Undock window to a new tab, Enhanced DTO serialization. Packed with new features while maintaining support for Java 21, Java FX 17, Java FX 21, Java JDK with embedded Java FX. - May 06, 2024 - Webswing
Talmatic Unveils Groundbreaking Insights in Latest Research Report: Trends in IT Staff Augmentation in 2024
This comprehensive study provides invaluable insights for businesses navigating the evolving demands of the tech industry. - April 28, 2024 - Talmatic
Wristbands Ireland Introduced Fabric Festival Wristbands for the Cork Midsummer Festival 2024
A Colorful and Convenient Way to Enjoy the Festivities Cork, Ireland, 13–23 June 2024 Cork Midsummer Festival: Ireland's Cork hosts the annual Cork Midsummer Festival, a multidisciplinary arts event. This exciting festival typically features a diverse range of activities, including live... - March 06, 2024 - Wristbands Ireland
Incentive Investment Funds PLC Leads the Way in Irish Fixed-Income Investments
Incentive Investment Funds PLC, a renowned Dublin-based financial firm, announces its strategic advancement in the Irish fixed-income sector, showcasing positive growth and innovative investment solutions. - January 19, 2024 - Incentive Investment Funds PLC
Granite Digital to Add 10 New Jobs as It Secures Gold Partnership with Kentico
Granite Digital, the fastest-growing digital agency in Ireland, today announces that it is growing its team in Ireland by 10 people by the end of 2024. It has also been appointed as a Kentico Gold Partner which will provide Granite with an additional €1.2M revenue over the next 12 months. This... - November 26, 2023 - Kentico
Webswing 23.2: Easy-to-Use Release is Here
Webswing's latest release, version 23.2, is a game-changer for Java Swing application users, owners and developers. Easy-to-Use release brings several powerful features to the table, speeding up the setup process, simplifying the migration and enhancing the user experience. - October 29, 2023 - Webswing
Openmind Networks Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence and Innovation in the Telecoms Industry
Internationally recognized as a leading provider of technology solutions for telecom operators, Openmind Networks is proud to celebrate 20 years in business. The Irish-owned and founded company has become a global success story, partnering with the world’s leading mobile network operators to shape the messaging industry. - October 15, 2023 - Openmind Networks
Seabody, Irish Beauty Start-Up, Achieved Butterfly Mark Certification
Irish founded and innovation led, Seabody beauty and wellness places transparency, integrity and impact at the core of its operations resulting in becoming the first Irish brand to be awarded the Butterfly Mark Certification. - May 22, 2023 - Positive Luxury
Webswing 23.1 Release
Webswing Releases Version 23.1 with New Features. Webswing has just released its latest version, 23.1, in April 2023. - May 05, 2023 - Webswing
Irish Battery Technology Company Xerotech Announces Plans to Hire 100 New Employees to Meet Global Demand
Xerotech, a world leader in advanced battery systems for non-road mobile machinery applications, announced today that it plans to hire over 100 new employees to meet the growing demand for its configurable battery pack technology. Xerotech has a proven track record of delivering high-performance... - April 04, 2023 - Xerotech
Forás Capital Launches as Ireland's First Search Fund
Forás Capital pioneers the search fund model in Ireland, offering succession planning solutions for business owners, and boosting the island's entrepreneurial ecosystem - April 03, 2023 - Forás Capital
New Barefoot Shoe Designed for Nurses and Healthcare Workers
As healthcare professionals know all too well, the right footwear can make all the difference when it comes to long-term health and comfort. - April 03, 2023 - Leguano Ireland
Xerotech and Innolith Partner to Bring Ground-Breaking Non-Flammable Battery to Market
Xerotech, a leader in battery pack technology for heavy-duty non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) is to join forces with new battery cell technology developer Innolith to launch the industry’s first battery packs for electrification of a wide range of applications where fire safety is... - March 01, 2023 - Xerotech
Webswing 22.2 Release
New Webswing 22.2 has been released in October 2022: Focused on Migration capabilities, Stability, Security and Continuity and packed with new features while still retaining the support for Java 8. - November 22, 2022 - Webswing
Please Connect Me Launches in the Republic of Ireland
UK's leading utility concierge service provider to expand its service to the Irish home-movers market. Please Connect Me will officially launch its utility concierge services in the Republic of Ireland on the 15 November, 2022. The launch in Ireland marks an important milestone in Please Connect Me's strategy to expand its global footprint. - November 21, 2022 - Please Connect Me Ltd.
Irish American Partnership Announces $500,000 in Educational Grants on Leadership Mission
Bringing the leading transatlantic educational charity’s year-to-date grant disbursement to $1.2 million, the Partnership is celebrated at a reception in the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence. - October 01, 2022 - Irish American Partnership
Irish American Partnership Ambassador Leona Maguire Stays the Course with $20,000 in Grants to Schools in County Clare
Irish LPGA star links up with leading transatlantic educational charity once again to fund four local primary schools in honor of her participation in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle. - September 25, 2022 - Irish American Partnership
Leona Maguire Tees Off Ambassadorship with Irish American Partnership
Irish LPGA star links up with leading transatlantic educational charity to equip schools across the island of Ireland with the resources needed to educate and inspire. - August 17, 2022 - Irish American Partnership
Webswing 22.1 Release
22.1 Features Explained: New Webswing version 22.1 has plenty of new features and main focus was put on supporting JAVA 17. Webswing 22.1 is now officially out and available for download at webswing.org/downloads. - May 03, 2022 - Webswing
SmartRoutes Announces Release of Multi-Depot Product to Support National Organisations
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its multi-depot product for its customers to support national organisations with distributed teams. Recent research by the World Economic Forum indicates that last mile delivery is set to grow by 36% through the 2020’s. Without intervention... - April 09, 2022 - SmartRoutes
Three-Time Major Champion and European Ryder Cup Captain, Internationally Renowned Golfer Pádraig Harrington Announces Patronage of the Irish American Partnership
In Harrington’s honor, the US-based non-profit launches a $250,000 investment in an outdoor play & learning program in Irish primary schools. - March 28, 2022 - Irish American Partnership
SmartRoutes Announces Release of Out for Delivery to Support Same Day Delivery Operations
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its out for delivery feature set for its customers to support move into same day delivery market. - December 12, 2021 - SmartRoutes