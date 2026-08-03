Georgia: Columbus News
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
TIUA Launches National Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to Empower Returning Citizens and Strengthen Families Through Faith and Education
TIUA launches a national Christ-centered Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to restore families, empower returning citizens, and strengthen communities through faith, education, chaplaincy training, and leadership development. This movement provides pathways for healing, economic stability, and spiritual transformation for individuals and families impacted by incarceration. - November 23, 2025 - Trinity International University of Ambassadors / TIUA School of Business
Local Author Receives MWSA Gold Medal for Task Force Hogan, WWII Nonfiction Account
The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) awarded historical nonfiction book Task Force Hogan a Gold medal for the 2025 Book Awards Season. Task Force Hogan is the true story of a WWII tank battalion led by the youngest Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, Samuel Hogan, the author’s father. Local author William R Hogan served 22 years in the United States Army, and used his experiences serving worldwide, as well as his father’s correspondence and after-action reports, to help write the story. - October 22, 2025 - William R Hogan
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Author Angela Seagroves’s New Book, "Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting," Follows a Young Girl Who Finds a Healthy Outlet for Her Tendency to Bite Everything
Recent release “Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Seagroves is a charming girl that centers around Pamela, a little girl who loves to bite and taste things as her way of exploring the world around her. But after she bites another child, Pamela looks for something she can bite that will satisfy her tendencies while not harming others. - June 19, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Author Nadia Green’s New Book, "Sneaky Got Caught Being Sneaky," Follows a Young Boy Who Meets His Match When He Tries to Cause Mischief in His New Teacher’s Classroom
Recent release “Sneaky Got Caught Being Sneaky” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nadia Green is a charming tale that follows Sneaky, a young boy who loves to cause mischief and sneak around in school. But when he begins first grade, Sneaky’s new teacher, Mrs. Green, is not fooled by his behavior and finds a way to keep him in line. - April 02, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Joel M. Bland’s New Book, "Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures," is a Charming Tale of Two Sisters Who Meet All Sorts of New Creatures While Enjoying Lunch
Recent release “Kayla and Kenzie in Cats and Creatures” from Page Publishing author Joel M. Bland is a captivating story that centers around Kayla and Kenzie, two sisters who are thrilled to be spending lunch at their aunt’s house with her many cats. But when they arrive, the sisters must find out who ate their missing chicken nugget, and what the strange bird is that has landed in the backyard. - March 31, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Raven Symone Sweeney’s New Book, "H.E.R: Essence," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Designed to Uplift and Inspire Female Readers as They Face Life’s Trials
Recent release “H.E.R: Essence” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Raven Symone Sweeney is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems, inspired by the author’s own experiences, that seeks to inspire female readers throughout their lives. From finding one’s purpose to overcoming life’s challenges, “H.E.R. Essence” will guide readers and help them discover their own strength. - March 31, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Martha Kavanaugh Hunt’s New Book, "Edith," is a Poignant Memoir Honoring the Life of the Author’s Mother That Details Her Trials and Triumphs Spanning Nearly Nine Decades
Fulton Books author Martha Kavanaugh Hunt, mother of two and grandmother of four who currently resides near Athens, Georgia, has completed her most recent book, "Edith," a stirring and heartfelt account that documents the life of the author’s mother, exploring the ways in which she... - March 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
The Debrief Project Announces Plans for a Documentary Film Honoring the Heroes of the Battle of Baqubah, Iraq
Compelling Stories from Soldiers, Leaders, and Families to be Captured in Time for 20-Year Anniversary of a Hard-Fought Victory - December 18, 2024 - The Debrief Project
VistaCraft, Inc. Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence
VistaCraft Inc., a leading provider of large format printing and custom signage solutions, proudly celebrates its 45th anniversary of serving businesses in Columbus, GA, and the surrounding region. Founded in 1979, VistaCraft has grown from a small local print shop to a trusted partner for... - October 31, 2024 - VistaCraft, Inc.
Party at the Polls: Georgia Stand-Up & Vote Rally
It's Time to Stand-Up & Let Your Voice be Heard - October 30, 2024 - Georgia Stand-UP
Rev. James Solomon’s Newly Released “WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses” is a Powerful Guide for Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance
“WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses: Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance Manual” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James Solomon is a comprehensive guide that explores key themes in spiritual warfare, deliverance, and breaking free from demonic covenants. - October 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No... - October 04, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Author Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds’s New Book, “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem,” Follows the Ultimate Fight to Save Humanity from Destruction
Recent release “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds is a riveting and thought-provoking tale that invites readers on a compelling journey through the supernatural as a powerful angel of death leads a mission to save the world and mankind from a dangerous demonic army. - July 15, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Author Nate Monroe’s New Book, “The Forgotten Memories of Humanity and the Power of Remembering,” is an Eye-Opening Look at the Fragility of Human Memory
Recent release “The Forgotten Memories of Humanity and the Power of Remembering” from Page Publishing author Nate Monroe takes a thought-provoking look at the powerful yet fragile phenomenon of human memory, identifying its limitations and biases, and emphasizing the importance of learning from history versus relying on memories and emotions. - March 21, 2024 - Page Publishing
Marie Allen’s Newly Released "Noel Finds Her Purpose!" is a Heartwarming Story of an Unexpected Friendship on a Special Farm
“Noel Finds Her Purpose!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Allen is an uplifting tale of a young donkey on a journey of discovery when she finds herself looking for a new purpose after a heartbreaking loss. - February 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Chris Strevel’s New Book, "The Book of Job When God Throws Faith in the Fire," is a Unique Look at How God Tests Even His Most Faithful Children
Recent release “The Book of Job When God Throws Faith in the Fire” from Covenant Books author Chris Strevel is a comprehensive overview of the story of Job, and how he never truly gave up on his faith despite his countless struggles. Through studying various passages from Scripture, Strevel aims to encourage readers to continue to trust in God no matter what life may throw their way. - January 03, 2024 - Covenant Books
Estella Lyles Jackson’s Newly Released "My True Story in My Own Words" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores a Life Spanning Nearly Nine Decades
“My True Story in My Own Words” from Christian Faith Publishing author Estella Lyles Jackson is an enjoyable autobiographical study that takes readers into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments. - December 19, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Local Author and Educator, Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, Advocates for Social Emotional Learning Through New Affirmation Books
Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, Columbus native author, unveils a series of affirmation books fostering social emotional learning in children. Among her impactful releases is "Do You Know? Affirmations for Expectant Mothers," enriching her collection with empowering words tailored for mothers-to-be, embodying her dedication to education and positivity within the community. - December 14, 2023 - Dr. Christie Black-Murrell
Tuesday's Children Appoints Decorated Combat Marine Corps Veteran as New Chairman
John Fitzsimmons, LtCol USMC (RET), to Lead the Board of Directors, Bringing a Wealth of Leadership Experience and a Deep Commitment to Service - November 29, 2023 - Tuesday's Promise
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Roberta Jackson’s Newly Released, "INSPIRATIONAL WRITINGS from THE CREATOR," Shares a Unique Opportunity for Spiritual Encouragement
“INSPIRATIONAL WRITINGS from THE CREATOR,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Jackson, is an enjoyable reading experience that brings readers a carefully curated selection of poetry drawn from various points in the author’s personal journey of faith. - April 05, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Smyrna Pawn Announced They Have a Gold Coin Vittorio Emanuele iii1912 in Their Inventory
Collectors will be pleased to know that Smyrna Pawn announced they have a Gold Coin Vittorio Emanuele iii1912 in their inventory. This rare coin is made of 90% gold. - March 27, 2023 - Smyrna Pawn
Smyrna Pawn Announced Updated Inventory for Tax Return Specials
People will start receiving tax returns. Smyrna Pawn announced they updated their inventory to include pre-owned items that will help get people what they need and want. - March 01, 2023 - Smyrna Pawn
Smyrna Pawn Announced They Can Liquidate Unwanted Items Replaced by Christmas Gifts
Following the holiday season, there are extra things that may be unwanted or unused because a newer similar item replaced them. Smyrna Pawn announced they can help liquidate unwanted items for quick cash. - December 29, 2022 - Smyrna Pawn
Smyrna Pawn in Cobb County, GA, Announced They Have Electronics Just in Time for Christmas
Smyrna Pawn announced they have gaming consoles, computers, televisions and more just in time for Christmas. - December 18, 2022 - Smyrna Pawn
Smyrna Pawn in Cobb County, GA Announces 10% Pawn Services
The holidays can put a financial burden on any budget. Smyrna Pawn announced they have 10% pawn services for those in need of quick cash. - November 16, 2022 - Smyrna Pawn
Hip Hop Icon Introduces Caribbean Carnival Experience to Riverdale
Hip Hop Icon Chubb Rock and his crew of Weekend Warriors have collaborated with Gotta Have Events to produce an exclusive Caribbean Carnival experience at the Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center on October 16, 2022 called Gotta Have Carnival. The event carded to start at 3pm, includes a full cultural immersion with Caribbean food, alcohol tastings and performances by sought after soca music artistes from the islands. - September 22, 2022 - 2BKaribbean
Homeinc Announces Expansion Into Georgia
A company that has helped many Florida homeowners sell their properties more quickly and profitably has announced its plans to expand its service area to Georgia, with an official effective date of June 25th. The company, Homeinc, purchases homes as-is, eliminating the need for sellers to make... - July 22, 2022 - Homeinc
OnPoint 1-1 and GallantFew Presents Heroes of America Marathon
OnPoint 1-1 will present Heroes of America Marathon, taking place at National Infantry Museum on May 27 & 28, 2022, and featuring several guest speakers including Olympic Gold Medalist Jeff Galloway. OnPoint 1-1 is proud to bring Heroes of America Marathon to the Columbus area and National... - April 02, 2022 - OnPoint 1-1
Private School Capstone Academy Featured on Lifetime TV Show The Balancing Act
Capstone Academy was featured in December ’21 on Lifetime Channel’s long running TV show The Balancing Act hosted by Montel Williams. The School was on the show's local Atlanta edition that took a look at how innovative teachings can be more productive and less stressful on both... - January 13, 2022 - Capstone Academy
Hip Hop Icon, Chubb Rock Launches the Weekend Warriors as an Innovative Option for the Classics
The launch of Chubb Rock's "Weekend Warriors" is a new program offering that gives stations access to 22 hours of throwbacks and classic hip hop mixes weekly. Cumulus Atlanta’s WWWQ-HD3, known as OG 97.9, kicks off the innovative program as the flagship station. Each week, Chubb and his roster of DJs and personalities will curate multiple show segments complete with classic hip hop and dancehall music. - January 06, 2022 - 2BKaribbean
"A Still Small Voice" Book to be Published and Podcast Launched with Timeless Sermons and Life Lessons from Legendary Pastor and Broadcaster
“A Still Small Voice: A memoir of life lessons, collection of sermons and commentaries,” is a collection of curated sermons by Faush, along with commentaries and reflections from other thought leaders who knew him and continue to change lives. The work is also a tribute to the elder Faush that follows the documentary film ON AIR produced by his son, Rev. Dr. Erskine “Chuck” Faush, Jr. “I am sharing what some might call history, and what others might call holy,” said Faush, Jr. - December 02, 2021 - The FSE Company
Silvettica Press Brings a New Sci-Fi Fantasy Thriller to YA Audiences with "Bewilderness"
Mind-bending shadows in another world stalk sixteen-year-old Ambrielle, who escapes them through a water spring and is transported to the realm of Anatharia. There, she encounters a host of new alien life and is thrust into an adventure that takes her across multiple worlds, all while avoiding The Shadows and trying to find her way home to Earth. - October 12, 2021 - Silvettica Press
IBEX IT Business Experts Secures Spot on Annual Inc. 5000 - List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Inc. magazine revealed IBEX IT Business Experts (IBEX) made the annual Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row and ranked No. 1303 overall. Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful... - October 02, 2021 - IBEX IT Business Experts
Greater North Fulton Chamber Announces IBEX IT Business Experts 2021 Small Business of the Year
The Greater North Fulton Chamber recognized this year’s outstanding small business members at the Wellstar Small Business Awards Luncheon on August 24, where a record number of applications were submitted for review and interviews by the Awards Committee. The 2021 Small Business of the Year... - October 02, 2021 - IBEX IT Business Experts
IBEX IT Business Experts Awarded SeaPort Next Generation Contract by U.S. Navy
In July 2021, IBEX IT Business Experts (IBEX), a nationally recognized IT consulting and training firm, was awarded a Prime Contract with the U.S. Navy for Seaport Next Generation (NxG) multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ). The multiple-award, IDIQ contracts will provide... - October 01, 2021 - IBEX IT Business Experts
Top 5 Home Based Businesses to Set Up in 2021 - Photobooths.co.uk Leads the Way for New Business Start Ups
Businesses, reeling under the pressures of pandemic lockdown, have laid-off workers to save their own future. While the situation looks bleak for now, businesses are hopeful of bouncing back with a vengeance once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. - June 07, 2021 - Photobooths.co.uk
Giving Health Partners with Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health to Study Delivery of Telemedicine Services to Low-Income, Uninsured Chronic Patients
Unique cooperative study being undertaken by Emory University and Giving Health to advance the reach and power of Telehealth for underserved communities. - June 05, 2021 - Giving Health Inc.
SuccessFluent Gains Ground as a Financial Service Firm in USA, Representatives Claim
SuccessFluent, a growing financial service and accounting firm in the USA, recently showcased, at its annual conference, its mounting portfolio of clientele, along with the plethora of positive reviews the firm received for its operations. - February 16, 2021 - SuccessFluent
Local Businesses "Skyrocket" Sales with Increased Online Reviews from Get Iconic
Google is putting more weight than ever on reviews. How often a business comes up in local search results, depends heavily on their online reviews. Many business owners know they need more reviews, but are either too busy, or don't have a proper system in place - that consistently works - to ask customers for a review. SkyRocket, from Get Iconic, helps businesses with a streamlined platform that makes it easy for their staff to generate more and better online reviews from customers. - December 23, 2020 - Get Iconic
Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $27 Million Financing for Two Multifamily Properties and a $37 Million Multifamily with HUD
Trillium Capital Resources, LLC is pleased to announce the successful closing of two new multifamily properties and the successful repricing of a $37 million HUD loan through the A7 program. Palm Bay Grand Apartments, located in Melbourne, FL contains 166 units and was financed with a $21 million... - December 19, 2020 - Trillium Capital Resources
Three-Property Portfolio, Albany and Leesburg, Georgia, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of a three-property portfolio located in Albany and Leesburg, Georgia. Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. Michael also sourced the buyer to facilitate the deal. This portfolio consists of three... - November 13, 2020 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A) Announces Latest Partnership with Troup County School Systems to Improve Attendance and Inspire Action
Leadership in Troup County Schools is not about establishing power, but inspiring community and trust. With a proven track record, SI&A's flagship product, The Achievement Initiative, powered by Attention2Attendance (A2A), works with school districts to track students and provide services to intervene and report on student attendance, increase attendance rates, reduce dropout rates, increase parent engagement and communication and enhance campus culture overall. - October 26, 2020 - School Innovations & Achievement