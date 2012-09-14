PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) to Host Financial Literacy Conference in Atlanta Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) announces it will host the 2nd Annual Financial Literacy and Small Business Awards Conference this month in Atlanta, Georgia. - June 11, 2019 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

The Song Riding By Christmas Lights Gaining Momentum in U.S. and Abroad Chip Hullender of Tiny Hours Publishing and Stuart Settles of Carrot Igloo Inc. Studio, both BMI affiliates, have written and released the best new Christmas song of 2017 with Riding By Christmas Lights Mary Beth Benson and Luke Berryhill. The duet blends classic Christmas, country rock, pop, bluegrass and a pinch of zydeco and is fun to sing. Portions of profits will be used to develop plans for a community for adults with disabilities and the people who love and support them. - December 05, 2017 - Tiny Hours Publishing

Bitcoin Introduced Into Georgia Medical Clinic Local non-surgical pain management center enters the international world of Bitcoin by offering patients a new payment option. - September 16, 2017 - Columbus Physical Medicine Center

Care For Cops Hosts Twelfth Annual Charity Golf Shootout September 4 The Twelfth Annual Charity Golf Classic celebrates the great work of Georgia law enforcement officers and raises funds to support the families of those who have fallen in the line of duty. The Tournament includes raffle prizes, auction items, as well as long drive, closest to pin and putt competitions. - August 16, 2017 - Care For Cops, LLC.

Profound Technologies Licenses New Laser Strike Recording App for the Aviation Community Laser strikes are becoming an increasing danger to the aviation community. New mobile app to reduce the risk. - December 05, 2016 - Profound Technologies, Inc

Atlanta Mobile Marketing Organization Announces Winners of 2016 Atlanta Mobile Awards 2016 Atlanta Mobile Awards were given out on November 3rd to recognize the best in mobile marketing, mobile technology and mobile development from around the Atlanta Metro. - November 14, 2016 - Atlanta Mobile Marketing Organization

Family Life Church's Drop Zone Join the Brunswick community Sunday, October 30, for a free community event in Brunswick, GA. Family Life Church is hosting its Fall Festival and FLC Drop Zone. The Fall Festival will include hayrides, carnival games, live music, food, prizes, five inflatables, and the FLC Drop Zone. Watch with excitement as hundreds of pounds of candy is dropped from a helicopter onto the Drop Zone at 5140 Blythe Island Highway Brunswick, GA. Copy and paste the link below to watch the highlights from 2015. - October 26, 2016 - Family Life Church

Hazmat Training Comes to Macon Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Macon, GA. - June 30, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Inger Harris Brings Breadth of Industry Experience to Private Bank of Buckhead Private Bank of Buckhead has named Inger Harris as an Operations Specialist. She brings a breadth of banking experience to the role, having worked in customer service, as a teller, retail branch management, project management and training. “The clients always come first with Inger, who always... - November 04, 2015 - Private Bank of Buckhead

Taylor Elected President of PIA of Georgia New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia

Richland Distilling Company Enters Duty Free Markets with Artisan Georgia Richland Rum Monarq Group appointed to introduce, market and distribute award winning Single Estate Georgia Rum in Duty Free channels in North America and the Caribbean. - June 04, 2014 - Richland Rum

New Company – Coastal Concepts Custom Homes Coastal Concepts Incorporates Sustainable Building Trends and exquisite design in Every Florida Custom Home Build. - February 21, 2014 - Coastal Concepts Custom Homes

Grayhawk Homes Named 2013 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing and largest home builders and a Builder Magazine Top 100 recipient, Grayhawk Homes sets itself apart from other home builders by ensuring every home built has met the stringent guidelines required for ENERGY STAR certification. - March 06, 2013 - Grayhawk Homes, Inc.

DOW Networks Announces Name Change to AVOXI DOW Networks is providing its employees and customers a bright and inspiring recharge by changing its name to AVOXI. - October 01, 2012 - AVOXI

Montlick & Associates Founder, David Montlick, Receives Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army David R. Montlick, CEO and Founder of the well-regarded Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm Montlick & Associates, has been awarded the 2012 Southeast Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army. In addition to receiving the award, Mr. Montlick was the keynote speaker at the Atlanta... - June 29, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law

The StoneHill Group Offers MERS® System Members Assistance with Monthly Reconciliations and Annual Reporting The StoneHill Group, a national provider of pre- and post-closing quality control audits, fulfillment, due diligence, and collateral audits to mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, and the financial services industry, today announced a service to help MERS® System members comply with their annual... - June 14, 2012 - The StoneHill Group

Marina Limousine and Car Services of Marietta, Georgia Now Offers a Free Ride to Atlanta International Airport Marina Limousine and Car Services of Marietta, Georgia now offers a Free Ride to Atlanta International Airport, from Any city around the metro Atlanta Area to and from Atlanta International Airport. See below for details. - April 11, 2012 - Marina Limousine

Author to Speak at Humanists of Georgia Meeting Scott Smith, author of "Legacy: The Secret History of Proto-Fascism in America's Greatest Little City," will speak at the Feb. 19 Humanists of Georgia meeting at Atlanta Freethought Hall. - February 02, 2012 - LegacyLaGrange.com

Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, Releases Free iPhone & Android Mobile Accident App Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, announced today the release of Montlick Mobile, a new application designed to help smart phone users in the aftermath of an accident. The free App gives iPhone and Droid users a checklist of actions to take, and makes it easy for them to collect information right on their mobile devices at the scene of the accident. - January 13, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law

ClausKids.com Makes Christmas Magic with Hours of Online Fun As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is fully upon us, families are in search of an alternative to the chaotic department store crowds, and have found one in the form of the loveable, magical, wintry-wonderland world of ClausKids.com. With worldwide economic uncertainties distracting us from... - November 29, 2011 - ClausKids

Atlanta's Strong Arm Attorney John Foy Launches New Interactive Website In response to patron social and mobile attrition, the personal injury attorneys at John Foy & Associates PC deploy a new web platform compatible with blogging, comments, video and social media. The new site provides an accident checklist and personal injury articles. - November 22, 2011 - John Foy & Associates

Little League’s Southeastern Region in Warner Robins, Hughes Honda Establish Region Partnership Hughes Honda of Warner Robins, Ga., and Little League Baseball and Softball have reached an agreement that will make the dealership the official vehicle sponsor of Little League Baseball and Softball’s Southeastern Region. Through this partnership, Hughes Honda will become a partner of the Southeastern... - July 29, 2010 - Hughes Honda

Media Invited to Debate on Pending Immigration Law July 17 at Golden Key's International Summit in Scottsdale AZ Golden Key International Honour Society will host a panel discussion on the controversial Arizona Senate Bill 1070 on Saturday, July 17, as part of its annual International Summit. The discussion will be held at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz., with Joe Arpaio, Sheriff of Maricopa County; Paul Knost, criminal defense lawyer; and Ben Miranda, House of Representatives District 16. - July 08, 2010 - Golden Key International Honour Society

CMT Worldwide Eco-Titan Poles Successfully Completed ENA Fire Standards Testing at Western Fire Center Meeting Australian Brush Fire Requirements The Eco-Titan Utility Distribution Pole successfully completed testing in accordance with ENA pole fire tests to insure proper application in Australia and other potential fire zones markets worldwide. Testing was conducted at the Western Fire Center. - May 14, 2010 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Kristen’s Skin Care is Now Offering Massage Therapy Kristen's Skin Care is now offering relaxation, pain reduction and better health through massage therapy along with the existing facial and microdermabrasion services. - April 27, 2010 - Kristen's Skin Care

SixPackToGo.org Brings Pennsylvania Beer Fight to the Masses Thanks to Third Wave Digital For beer drinkers in the state of Pennsylvania, buying beer from the local convenience store is anything but convenient. In the same state where the founding fathers planned American’s steps to freedom, legislation governing the sale of beer by select retailers has recently come under fire. Now,... - April 01, 2010 - Third Wave Digital

Social Media Solution Tailored for Mid-Market Offered by Content Development Company Write2Market Midmarket companies can now contribute to and benefit from social media conversations like Fortune 100 companies. Write2Market’s integrated social media content development solution is a proven way to help you reach fans and stakeholders while also keeping tabs on sales results. - March 24, 2010 - Write2Market

Harvest Time: a Tribute to Carol Mitchell-Leon Leading Role Productions, a company dedicated to fulfilling the last known directorial production by the late, great Carol Mitchell-Leon. In 2008, Carol moved to Dekalb County and decided to call upon friend and playwright Louise Anderson-Smith, (a part-time resident of the county) to discuss and revisit... - March 16, 2010 - Leading Role Productions

Trenton Motherboard Increases System Performance and Brings Intel(R) Trusted Execution Technology to Secure Network Servers Trenton's WTM7026 motherboards support two, six-core Intel® Xeon(R) Processor 5600 series and feature PCI Express® 2.0 technology. These Westmere-EP processors offer the power savings with increased performance and computer security needed in many rackmount server applications. The Trenton WTM7026 embedded motherboard offers many I/O and option card support features designed to maximize the effectiveness of COTS rackmount computer systems. - March 16, 2010 - TRENTON Systems, Inc.

Mantrasys Awarded Software Product Development Contract by Health-Care Company Mantrasys, Alpharetta GA based company today announced software development partnership with Health-care product company based in Birmingham, AL. Under this partnership MantraSys will provide a turnkey solution to the company's primary product. These solutions will use Mantrasys's mSource methodology... - March 08, 2010 - Mantra Technologies

TRENTON Single Board Computer Delivers 5x Memory Performance and 2x Interface Speed Increases Trenton's New JXT6966 Single Board Computer Features Dual, Quad-Core Intel® Xeon® Processors C5500 Series with Integrated Memory and I/O Controllers Plus PCI Express® Gen 2.0. - February 12, 2010 - TRENTON Systems, Inc.

Third Wave Advertising Appoints Johanna Anderson Marketing Assistant Third Wave Advertising, Central Georgia's most comprehensive advertising agency and internet marketing firm, announces the addition of Johanna Anderson as Marketing Assistant. Anderson, a Macon native, recently joined the Third Wave team after spending five years as a creative writer and project manager... - December 07, 2009 - Third Wave Digital

Darifair Foods Selects Vicinity Manufacturing Vicinity’s formula manufacturing software selected by America's leading national dairy supplier. - November 12, 2009 - Vicinity Manufacturing

Fusion Embedded Software Expands Network-Centric Operations Capabilities with Secure Streaming Audio and Video Over IPv6 for Unmanned Systems Unicoi has assembled a solution for empowering the next generation of unmanned systems, which will become part of the system of systems. Fusion SIPS, Fusion IPsec, Fusion IKE, and Fusion SRTP provide encryption at multiple points in packet transfer to ensure secure data transmission to and from unmanned assets. - October 20, 2009 - Unicoi Systems, Inc.

New Novel From Ghetto to Greatness Gives New Hope to Drug Addicted Teens No More Derrion Albert Situations First time novelist Kevin “Coach” Brown has created a timeless story that gives a formula for inner-city teens to stay in school and away from crime, gangs and drugs. Although set in the 1970’s, the book, which is based on his real life experiences as a 13 year old drug addict, is still relevant to young readers in this millennium. It can help prevent deaths like that of Derrion Albert in Chicago. - October 16, 2009 - Brown Publishing & Seminars

Khush Announces Its Reverse Karaoke iPhone Application LaDiDa Has Been Approved by Apple Khush Inc. announced today that Apple Inc. (AAPL) has approved its reverse karaoke iPhone application after two months in review. LaDiDa uses artificial intelligence to analyze sung vocal tracks in real-time and automatically compose matching music. Users can sing into the iPhone, and LaDiDa will analyze the pitch and structure of the melody in order to generate a unique accompaniment. The patent-pending reverse karaoke technology was developed by NSF-funded scientist Dr. Parag Chordia. - October 16, 2009 - Khush Inc.

Disabled, Low-Income Single Mom Publishes Clean Science Fiction for Young People Dannis announces, Home Is Not Home: Home Is... Series Vol.01. Adia, a scientist. Ryonne~, the Emperor's most skilled diplomat. War engulfs 13 galaxies, and only Adia can stop it-if she can learn to control the balky Cube of White Light. Therapeutic Science Fiction. No Profanity. No Graphic Sex. No Sickening Gore. Main characters with good morals strengthened by faith. Good examples for young adults. Available in trade paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats. Also, T-shirts, mugs, etc. - September 17, 2009 - DanniStories

FR Shirt Manufacturer DRIFIRE to Organize Webinar Discussing New NFPA 70E Standards for Clothing Premier arc flash clothing manufacturer and retailer DRIFIRE will host an interactive Webinar in collaboration with ISHN Magazine to discuss new FR requirements according to the NFPA 70E Standards. - September 10, 2009 - Drifire

Solar Velocity Named One of the Top 25 Atlanta Marketing Firms by the Atlanta Business Chronicle Solar Velocity is a full-service marketing company that blends traditional marketing like print and packaging with “new” interactive marketing such as web design and internet applications. “We were pleased to be recognized with such a distinguished group of companies,” says Jason... - July 23, 2009 - Solar Velocity

Luxury Apartments Are Looking Very ‘Architectural Digest’ Let’s be clear – Atlanta’s new 5 East, wants you and it is doing everything it can to entice you. This complex is not what you would expect from an apartment community. This chic urban oasis is progressive, new and fresh; mixing modern design with the look and feel of an upscale resort... - June 12, 2009 - Beasley & Henley Interior Design

Flu Prevention Plan Should Include Chiropractic People of all ages are encouraged to add chiropractic to their strategy for warding off and fighting the flu and its effects – swine flu or otherwise. Spinal adjustments can have a positive effect on immune function according to a growing number of researchers who are exploring the common denominators in disease processes, and the role of the nervous, immune, and hormonal systems in development of immune related illnesses. - May 04, 2009 - J. Pediatric, Maternal & Family Health - Chiropractic

Software Company Helps Manufacturers Stay COOL Under New Law Vicinity Manufacturing™ Addresses National Country of Origin Labeling Requirements - March 31, 2009 - Vicinity Manufacturing

DRIFIRE Showcases ANSI-Certified High Vis Shirts with Flame Resistance for Flash Fire Protection Performance garment provider DRIFIRE will highlight its ANSI-certified High Vis Shirts which include built-in flame resistance (FR), anti-static high-tech carbon fibers, and antibacterial qualities. - March 10, 2009 - Drifire

NASCAR Icon H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler Joins Track Chic’s Advisory Board H. A. “Humpy” Wheeler: Former President and General Manager of Lowe's Motor Speedway, and National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame President Joins Track Chic. - February 03, 2009 - Track Chic, Inc.

Atlanta Real Estate Boutique Goes Global: Takes Luxury Real Estate to a Whole New Level Already a favorite among Celebrities, Allure Realty Group finds a way to prove once again why they are the authority in Real Estate Marketing. - January 15, 2009 - Allure Realty Group

InkHead Promotional Products Announces a Fresh Look in 2009 InkHead Promotional Products launches its new logo online at www.inkhead.com - January 03, 2009 - InkHead Promotional Products

WideVision LLC Announces Release of ‘AccessGPS’ a Free GPS Tracking System for Nextel Phones AccessGPS - the perfect solution for asset tracking without incurring any additional costs beyond data plan from Nextel. - December 23, 2008 - WideVision