Hawaii: Honolulu News
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
ICONIK, ARVO, and NUMILK Announce a Cash Prize Latte Art Throwdown in Honolulu
ICONIK Coffee Roasters, ARVO Coffee, and NUMILK are hosting a high‑energy Latte Art Throwdown on Monday, June 22, 2026, at ARVO Kakaako on O‘ahu. The event features a cash prize, packed competition bracket, and prize support from leading coffee brands including Drip Studio, Broadcast Coffee, Breville, Fellow, La Marzocco, Slayer, and Mahlkönig. - June 15, 2026 - ICONIK
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Empowerment Through Training: Krav Maga Hawaii Launches Maui Self-Defense Event
Krav Maga Hawaii will host a real-world self-defense seminar on November 23, 2025, from 2–5:30 PM at The Club Maui in Kahului. Led by founder Kevin L. Lewis, the event teaches practical Krav Maga, threat recognition, and decision-making under stress. Open to adults and teens—no experience needed. Limited spots available. - November 18, 2025 - Krav Maga Hawaii
Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra Renews Contract with Maestro Dane Lam as Music and Artistic Director
The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is proud to announce the renewal of Music and Artistic Director Dane Lam’s contract, reaffirming the Orchestra’s commitment to artistic excellence and dynamic leadership under his baton and anchoring a lasting, wide-reaching partnership through June 2031. Since assuming the role in July 2023, Lam has brought fresh energy, international perspective, and visionary programming to Hawaiʻi’s only professional symphony. - November 14, 2025 - Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Sandra Wagner-Wright’s Gripping New Novella Explores the Cost of Poverty in Colonial Massachusetts
In “The Life & Times of Sarah Good, Accused Witch,” historian Sandra Wagner-Wright uses multiple points of view to reimagine the Salem witch trials as they affect one powerless woman. When a patriarch loses social status, he lashes out against a mentally unstable, friendless woman. A searing look at injustice, ambition, and the real cost of being different in colonial America. - October 22, 2025 - Bublish
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Armand Aghadjanians to Lead Hands-on Due Diligence Workshop at the 2026 Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference
The Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference is proud to announce a dynamic, interactive session led by Armand Aghadjanians, Director of Acquisitions for RHW Capital, titled “Do the Due: Due Diligence Checklist for Acquiring Self-Storage Assets.” This 75-minute workshop will guide attendees through the practical, essential steps of due diligence when acquiring or taking over self-storage properties. - October 12, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Krav Maga Hawaii Academy Launches Online Courses to Empower Everyday People with Practical Personal Safety Skills
Krav Maga Hawaii today announced the launch of its new online learning platform through Teachable, Krav Maga Hawaii Academy bringing decades of real-world defensive tactics, executive protection, and self-defense expertise to learners worldwide. The Academy’s first release of courses focuses... - October 06, 2025 - Krav Maga Hawaii
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Rising Hollywood Actor and Singer Songwriter James Gault Expands IMDb Profile With New Videos and Images
Rising Hollywood actor James Gault is expanding his presence on IMDb, showcasing his latest credits and career highlights. Fans can explore his curated IMDb images featuring behind-the-scenes stills, and view his talent in action through the IMDb video gallery; More media and updates are available on IMDb. - September 23, 2025 - James Gault, Actor
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Living on Big Island Realty Launches in Hilo
Living on Big Island Realty, based in Hilo, is a new brokerage focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate the unique challenges of East Hawaiʻi real estate. Founded by Dan Tousignant, a Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 with a background in construction and off-grid living, the brokerage provides... - September 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant
Kevin Harrington Teams Up with Sports Acupuncturist to Disrupt U.S. Healthcare
Sports Acupuncturist, founded by Dr. Lijana Shestopal, is launching the nation’s first performance-focused acupuncture franchise. Blending classical Chinese medicine with modern neuromuscular science, the brand delivers measurable outcomes in pain relief, recovery, and injury prevention. Launched nationwide in collaboration with Kevin Harrington, original Shark Tank cast member, the model sets a new standard of care. - September 10, 2025 - Sports Acupuncturist
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta
Good Mana Knows the Secret to Powerful Health Benefits: ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric - A Premium Organic Supplement Grown in Nutrient-Dense Hawaiian Soil
Good Mana, based in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, is raising the industry standard for potency, purity and traceability of turmeric supplements with its premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric brand. - May 24, 2025 - Good Mana
Avarea Alexander Selected as a VIP for the Summer 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Avarea Alexander of Kapaa, Hawaii, has been selected as a VIP for the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative medicine. - May 22, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Daniel J. Voelker’s Iconic 2009 Article That Rewrote the History of the 1919 Black Sox Scandal Supports the Decision to Lift the Ban
To acknowledge the iconic 2009 article authored by Daniel J. Voelker and Major League Baseball's recent decision to lift the ban on Shoeless Joe Jackson's admission into the Hall of Fame - May 14, 2025 - Voelker Litigation Group
Hilo Hawai'i Realtor® Releases New Book to Help Future Big Island Residents Find Belonging, Not Just Property
"Moving to East Hawaiʻi: The Real Big Island Life Guide" is a candid, practical book by Hilo Realtor® Dan Tousignant for those dreaming of a slower, more connected life in East Hawaiʻi. Blending firsthand experience with local insight, it covers everything from housing and income to community and culture. Written for people who want to belong — not just buy — it’s a guide for making a real life, not just a real estate move. - May 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant
The Donovan Cross Spy Series Just Released Its First Novel: "Return To Hawaii"
Daniel J. Voelker is excited to announce the release of "Return To Hawaii," the first in a series of Donovan Cross spy novels. - May 08, 2025 - Return To Hawaii
WinnerMining Simplifies the Cloud Mining Process for Beginners and Provides Daily Income Potential
WinnerMining's goal is to build a platform that is convenient, seamless, and borderless. Toward this goal, they commit to adhering to their consistent philosophy of unremittingly providing faster, better, and smarter contracts. - April 29, 2025 - WinnerMining
Avarea Alexander Honored as Woman of the Month for February 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Avarea Alexander of Kapaa, Hawaii, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for February 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative medicine. - April 08, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
James Kim and James Kim Jr.’s New Book, "The Wisdom Bible of 100 Stock Gods," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating the Stock Market in Order to Gain Financial Freedom
Fulton Books authors James Kim, an experienced entrepreneur with a wide range of business interests, and James Kim Jr. have completed their most recent book, “The Wisdom Bible of 100 Stock Gods: Unlocking the Core Secret of Profiting Wildly for Individual Investors”: a fascinating and... - April 04, 2025 - Fulton Books
Sean Payton’s Newly Released "His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach" is an Inspiring Account of Faith and Making a Difference Through Coaching
“His Plan, My Mission: The Story of a Hometown Coach” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sean Payton shares the uplifting journey of Coach Sean Payton, a Phoenix hometown hero whose life of faith, gratitude, and purpose has impacted countless lives through coaching and mentorship. - April 01, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Linda Liem’s Newly Released “From Vietnam to Hawaii: A Spiritual Journey” is a Compelling Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Cultural Transformation
“From Vietnam to Hawaii: A Spiritual Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Liem is a poignant and deeply personal account of one woman’s journey from war-torn Vietnam to a new life in Hawaii, overcoming hardship, cultural challenges, and spiritual awakenings along the way. - March 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Māmaki Memory™ First Brain Support Supplement from Hawaii
Māmaki Memory ™ supports normal brain function and relief from occasional and temporary brain fog. Made from the Māmaki plant, which is endemic to Hawaii and primarily grown on the Big Island, it has been utilized for centuries for its health and wellness properties. Now available as an... - March 05, 2025 - Mamaki Memory
Powerhouse E-Bikes Maui Founder Joe Eckstrom Partners with Bandit Electric Bikes to Expand E-Bike Offerings in Hawai’i
PowerHouse E-Bikes Maui is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership between its founder, Joe Eckstrom, and Bandit Electric Bikes. This collaboration aims to enhance the electric biking experience across Hawai’i, providing residents with innovative and eco-friendly transportation... - February 27, 2025 - PowerHouse E-Bikes Hawaii
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Captain John Gibbons’s New Book, "Full Ahead," Invites Readers to Come Aboard for an Exciting Ocean Adventure Full of Deep-State Secrets
Recent release “Full Ahead” from Newman Springs Publishing author Captain John Gibbons is an immersive tale of deep-state secret plots that takes readers aboard a government ship, sailing vessels, diving and surfing, and on a journey throughout the world’s oceans. - February 19, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
KNC Authorized as C3PAO to Conduct CMMC Level 2 Assessments
KNC Strategic Services in Carlsbad, CA, was authorized on January 2, 2025 by the Cyber AB to conduct CMMC Level 2 Assessments of the over 80,000 organizations that comprise the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). KNC is one of only forty CMMC Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO) in the nation,... - January 14, 2025 - KNC Strategic Services
Author Jimmy Schaefer’s New Book, "Political Suicide," is a Bold Examination of Humanity’s Destructive Forces That Exposes the Dark Side of Politics and Racism
Recent release “Political Suicide” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Schaefer is a gripping novel that challenges readers to reflect on the consequences of division and intolerance. Diving into a world fraught with political and racial tension, Schaefer’s writing explores the destructive forces of politics and racism that drive humanity to commit unthinkable wrongs. - January 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
IronOrbit Expands Data Center Reach with New Cloud Node in Hawaii
IronOrbit, a leader in GPU accelerated cloud desktops and recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), is proud to announce the expansion of its North American data center network with a new cloud node in Hawaii. This strategic move is a significant milestone in the... - December 27, 2024 - IronOrbit
Experience Hawaii on a Budget: the Newly Updated Polynesian Hostel Beach Club Offers Affordable, Sustainable, Community-Driven Travel
Travelers seeking an affordable Hawaiian getaway can turn to hostels for budget-friendly accommodations and a community-driven experience. Hostels like the newly updated Polynesian Hostel Beach Club in Waikiki offer dorm for a fraction of the cost of traditional hotels. Alongside cost savings, hostels provide a vibrant social atmosphere, free perks such as Wi-Fi and breakfast, and insider tips to explore hidden gems in Hawaii. - November 18, 2024 - Polynesian Hostel Beach Club
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Go Rentals Partners with Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival®, the Premier Culinary Event in the Pacific
Elite vehicle-rental service Go Rentals is partnering for the second consecutive year with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival, providing services for Festival chefs and esteemed guests through local teams on the ground. - October 08, 2024 - Go Rentals
Evangeline Mendez Stefan’s Newly Released "Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!" is a Powerful Testament of Faith and Resilience
“Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangeline Mendez Stefan is an inspiring exploration of faith, divine intervention, and the transformative power of love in the face of life’s greatest challenges. - September 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Clif LaPlant’s New Book, “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius,” Explores the Next 26,000-Year Voyage for Our Solar System
Recent release “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clif LaPlant explores the transformative energies and spiritual revelations awaiting mankind as our Solar System embarks on a new 26,000-year journey through the Zodiac of the Ages. - September 05, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing