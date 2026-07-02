"Moving to East Hawaiʻi: The Real Big Island Life Guide" is a candid, practical book by Hilo Realtor® Dan Tousignant for those dreaming of a slower, more connected life in East Hawaiʻi. Blending firsthand experience with local insight, it covers everything from housing and income to community and culture. Written for people who want to belong — not just buy — it’s a guide for making a real life, not just a real estate move. - May 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant