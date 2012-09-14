PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Murders of Conveyance Wins 2019 Mexico/Arizona Book Award On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Murders of Conveyance, by Jeanne Burrows-Johnson won First Place for Fiction Adventure-Drama, in the New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards. - November 18, 2019 - Jeanne Burrows-Johnson

Social Network for Journalists Launches on Open-Source Platform Masthead, named both for the newspaper term as well as the technology, welcomes reporters, writers, bloggers, vloggers, podcasters and other media makers. - February 28, 2019 - Techspotting

Kauai's Women In Theatre Seeks Unpublished Plays Women In Theatre’s Biennial 10-Minute Play Festival in Kauai. Closing date: 01 April 2019. Prizes for Best Written and Best Staged plays. 10 plays will be selected from the first 100 submitted. Fee per entry but only one play will be selected per playwright. Looking for unpublished, unproduced plays that are fresh and inventive. Maximum of 5 characters and minimal technical support given preference. Submission guidelines found at www.WomenInTheatre.Org. Email: KauaiShortsFestival@gmail.com - January 21, 2019 - Women In Theatre

President Signs 2018 Farm Act; Agricultural Hemp Reclassified as Farm Crop; Maui Plantings to Begin in 2019 The Hawaiian Island of Maui, with three growing seasons to expedite research and abundant vacant land and water left from the end of Sugar Production just two years ago, is a particularly fertile location to facilitate the return of Hemp to our society. The Maui Hemp Institute for Research and Sustainability is dedicated to agricultural and product research here, which will benefit the world. - December 22, 2018 - Maui Hemp Institute

Maui Author Toby Neal Releases Memoir of Growing Up in Hawaii Toby (Wilson) Neal, a resident of Makawao, HI, author of the USA Today bestselling Lei Crime Series and spin-off Paradise Crime series, is releasing her first memoir, Freckled: A Memoir of Growing Up Wild in Hawaii, on December 30, 2018. The memoir will be available in ebook and print through all major... - December 06, 2018 - Neal Enterprises Incorporated

Acclaimed Real Estate Investor to Kick Off Profits in Paradise Summit in Waikiki Beach Jason Hartman Attracts Several Leading Global Speakers and Investors to Waikiki’s Most Iconic Hotel. - September 27, 2018 - Jason Hartman

Jams World 2018 'Akala (Pink) Collection to Benefit Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center Jams World, the multi-generational, Made in Hawaii clothing company, is partnering with Hawai‘i Pacific Health to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 'Akala (Pink) Collection will be released September 17, 2018 and 20% of the proceeds will benefit the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. - September 15, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii

Spirit Within Art Launches Its Native American Spirit Collection, Featuring 17 Extraordinary Works of Visionary Fine Art by Renowned Artist Shel Waldman Experienced entrepreneurs, educators and co-founders of Spirit Within Art LLC, business manager Isabella and artist Shel Waldman enjoy creating and offering works of artistic beauty that enlighten, inspire and empower the spirit, illustrating the interconnectedness of humankind with all living things. - September 08, 2018 - Spirit Within Art LLC

New Audio Book Tackles Dread of Flying "How to Fly with Less Stress" Audio Book offers you inspired messages that are designed to help reduce the stress, anxiety, and fear that can occur when traveling. "How to Fly with Less Stress" has over 250 travel tips that range from practical information you need to know for your health while flying and also includes positive affirmations, prayers, relaxation techniques that are useful. There are dozens of stretches that are designed to do while seated, - July 18, 2018 - Metaphysical Media Network

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Breaking: Lava Covers Coral Reef in Hawai’i as Local Filmmakers Try to Preserve Reefs Worldwide Through Their Short Film "Reefs at Risk" Hawaii filmmakers will launch short film Reefs at Risk and reef safe sunscreen guide online for World Oceans Day on June 8th to educate the public about the effects of some sunscreen chemicals on coral reefs. Governor Ige will sign legislation to ban the sale of sunscreens with oxybenzone/octinoxate in Hawaii by Jan. 2021. In sad news, the filmmakers experience great loss today as lava covers their favorite coral reef in Hawaii. Some of their favorite shots were filmed at the Wai Opae tidepools. - June 06, 2018 - Fagan Films

The Sports Circus Radio Show Extends Their National Coverage and Joins KHKA Honolulu The Sports Circus is an iconic prime time sports radio talk show carried over iHeartRADIO, NBC News and Sports, and Westwood One News radio affiliates. The Sports Circus announced today that it extended its nationally syndicated footprint to the Hawaiian Islands. - April 02, 2018 - The Sports Circus

Aciont to Present Phase 1/2 Clinical Data at ARVO 2018 Annual Meeting Aciont Inc. announced today that Dr. Kongnara Papangkorn, VP of Product Development, will be presenting clinical data of Aciont’s lead product, DSP-Visulex, from its phase 1/2 clinical trial in the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis (DSPV-201) at the Association for Research in Vision... - March 10, 2018 - Aciont Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Hawaii Entrepreneur Aims to Trim Time, Pain from Plant Work with Innovative Garden Tool Herbavore Tools is looking to change the landscape of gardening tools: first, with its of pair of adjustable-handled scissors, and then again, with its pair of smart scissors. Rob Saito, founder, CEO and horticulturist, sprouted the idea for new invention while working at a plant nursery on his home... - February 06, 2018 - HerbavoreTools

New Global Virtual Mentoring App for SmartPhones thirty2give, LLC launching a new app for Apple iPhones on iTunes will connect mentors and mentees around the world. Mentees across the five generations will be able to participate in the transfer of valuable knowledge in private and public chat rooms using their smartphones. - January 29, 2018 - thirty2give, LLC

Puuwai Design & Construction Named "Best of Houzz 2018" Poipu Design + Build firm recognized by 40,000,000 Houzz users as Hawaii's best Designers as well as best service firm. - January 19, 2018 - PDC

New Book "From War to Raw" Being Called a "Must-Read" by Christian Influencers "From War to Raw: Live a Life of Authenticity and Purpose," a new book that Christian influencers are calling “life-transforming” as a result of the biblically-sound and practical wisdom it offers, has just hit the market. Ceandrys E. Black, author and Hawaii-based Christian certified... - September 26, 2017 - EEW Magazine

Exclusive Relocation Realty Back in Business Exclusive Relocation Realty was founded in the 2000 by McKinley Jones (former Air Force Retired Officer) and Rika Asanuma (who has a degree in accounting and finance). The original mission was to help military personnel relocate to and from overseas. The company eventually graduated to helping anyone... - September 09, 2017 - Exclusive Relocation Realty

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division A-Z Bus Sales names new Director of their Commercial and Transit Sales Division. The new director will oversee the commercial and transit bus sales team for California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. - September 05, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

Adoboloco Launches Gluten Free, Non-GMO, PAU! HANA! HAWAIIAN BBQ!™ For many years, Co-Founder of Adoboloco, Tim Parsons has been making Hawaiian Barbecue for family and friends. Requests started coming in “You need to bottle this! It needs to be part of Adoboloco so we can have it at home.” Some couldn’t eat it due to the original ingredients. Inspired... - September 05, 2017 - Adoboloco

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

As Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire Belches 1,000-foot Fountain of Lava, PDC Helps with New Tools to Reduce Risk Guatemala’s July eruption of the Volcano of Fire marks its sixth major eruption of 2017, during which time PDC and national agencies finalize new tools to help make better decisions faster. - July 26, 2017 - PDC Global

A-Z Bus Sales Announces the Hiring of Brandon Bluhm: Director of New School Bus Sales A-Z Bus hires new Director of New School Bus Sales to fully run and plan the departments strategic and sales executions for their core bus brands, Blue Bird, Micro Bird, and Collins Bus. - June 20, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

Makali'i Productions Artist Kukahi Wins Prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Award Big Island musician Kūkahi was the youngest singer/songwriter to take home 2017’s prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Award. During the 40th annual awards ceremony that was held at the Hawaii Convention Center, 17-year-old alternative rock musician Kukahi won his first Na Hoku Hanohano Award for... - May 24, 2017 - Makalii Productions, Inc

Mark Kostabi - Contempory Master at Martin Lawrence Gallery Lahaina Martin Lawrence Gallery Lahaina is proud to welcome renowned contemporary master, Mark Kostabi. Join them and discover the bold artistry of this unique and visionary artist. The art receptions will be on Friday, April 21, 2017 and Saturday April 22, 2017 from 7:00PM-9:00PM at Marketplace at Lahaina, 790 Front St (at Lahaina Road), Maui, Hawaii 96761. The art is on exhibit until May 21, 2017. - April 19, 2017 - Martin Lawrence Galleries

Bonnie M.L. Fujii Honored as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Bonnie M.L. Fujii of Honolulu, Hawaii has been honored as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of education. About Bonnie M.L. Fujii Ms. Fujii has over 20 years experience in the education... - April 05, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Hawaii Affiliates of Sotheby's International Realty Achieved $1.1 Billion in Sales Volume for 2016 The Hawaii Affiliates of Sotheby’s International Realty, also referred to as HASIR, have seen significant increases in overall sales for the brand, leading to more than $1.1 Billion in sales across the state in 2016. The HASIR companies are made up of five affiliates including MacArthur Sotheby’s... - March 30, 2017 - LIST Sotheby's International Realty

2017 Recipient of Hasir Charitable Fund: Hawaii Literacy The Hawaii Affiliates of Sotheby’s International Realty (HASIR) Charitable Fund at Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) made a presentation to the fund’s 2017 grant recipient, Hawaii Literacy, on Friday March 10th at the Kahala office of LIST Sotheby’s International Realty, 4211 Waialae... - March 23, 2017 - LIST Sotheby's International Realty

Multifaceted Musician and Vocalist BeverlyB Makes Announcement: Inspirational Album “Song of YHVH” Now Available BeverlyB has built a reputation among fans for her ability to take the diverse music she grew up around, in multi-ethnic Rotterdam, The Netherlands being raised in a Surinamese household, along with explorations in jazz and other interesting styles and deliver eye opening, inspirational songs of her own – powered both by her skills as a musician and a vocalist. Answering fan requests BeverlyB has re released her album “Song of YHVH” to high demand. - March 03, 2017 - Beverly Braumuller-Hawver

The 2017 Women in Oncology Award Winners Honored by PRIMO Education The winners of the 2017 Women in Oncology Award were announced this morning at the 2nd Annual Practical Recommendations in Immuno and Molecular Oncology (PRIMO) Meeting. The Women in Oncology Awards are presented annually to three outstanding women in academia, industry, and advocacy, and seeks to recognize women who have made outstanding contributions to the lives of those fighting cancer. - February 13, 2017 - Cancer Expert Now, Inc.

Nogginwear Old Glory Hat Chosen for Mariah Carey’s "Sweet Sweet Fantasy" Concert in Hawaii Nogginwear, the First & Only Limited Edition Hat Subscription is celebrating having their Old Glory hat chosen as a special gift in the swag bag for Mariah Carey, Jussie Smollett, special guests and entourage on her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour in Hawaii. “We were shocked and extremely... - December 07, 2016 - Nogginwear

Charm City Collections Debuts Limited Edition Red Silk Holiday Tie Charm City Collections has released its debut, limited-edition red silk tie for the 2016 holiday season and will donate a portion of proceeds to the Time to Shine Scholarship and Intern Program for Women. “We’re bringing back an American era when values and tradition set the standard for... - November 29, 2016 - Daytoon, Inc.

Bonnie M.L. Fujii Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Bonnie M.L. Fujii of Honolulu, Hawaii has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of education. About Bonnie M.L. Fujii Ms. Fujii is a Secondary ELA... - November 19, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Laurence I. Balter Introduces Flight Training Program for Visiting Tourists to Maui The Zero to Solo flight training program involves taking zero experience candidates all the way to their first solo flight in a Cirrus SR22. Laurence I. Balter, of Kihei, HI is the Chief Flight Instructor of Maui Flight Academy and has introduced this new program to offer an alternative to professionals who have busy schedules back on the mainland. - October 14, 2016 - Maui Flight Academy

Laurence I. Balter Awarded Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot Rating (CSIP) Laurence I. Balter of Kihei, Hawaii earns the Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot rating. Otherwise known as CSIP. - October 08, 2016 - Maui Flight Academy

Robert W. McIntosh, Ph.D. Honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Robert W. McIntosh, Ph.D. of Pearl City, Hawaii has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of research and development in basic neurosciences and governmental consulting in network... - August 16, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Keith C. S. Siu Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Keith C. S. Siu of Honolulu, Hawaii has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2015 and 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the government field. About Keith C. S. Siu (See-You) Mr. Siu is the Courts Records... - July 16, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Makalii Productions Announces the Debut of Sixteen-Year-Old Music Prodigy Kukahi Lee's First Full-Length Album, "Kukahi" 16-year-old Big Island Music Awards Nominee Kukahi Lee released his new album today. The self-titled LP "Kukahi," released by Makalii Productions is available for sale at all major online music locations. - June 30, 2016 - Makalii Productions, Inc

Robert W. Mcintosh, Ph.D. Recognized as One of the Top 10 Men of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Robert W. McIntosh, Ph.D. of Pearl City, Hawaii has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Men of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of research and development in basic neurosciences and governmental consulting... - May 12, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Debut Novel Published by J.L. Eck A retelling of the myth of the Hawaiian Naupaka flower. - May 07, 2016 - J.L. Eck the Writer

Keith C. S. Siu Recognized as Their Biography of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Keith C. S. Siu of Honolulu, Hawaii has been recognized as their Biography of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the government field. About Keith C. S. Siu (See-You) Mr. Siu is the Courts Records Management... - March 22, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Tony Honda Earns Honda’s Top Honor American Honda Motor Co., Inc., announced that Tony Honda is among the recipients of its prestigious Honda Presidents’ Award for 2015. This award is presented to an exclusive group of Honda dealerships, from among more than 1,000 nationwide, for exceptional performance in all aspects of operations. - February 20, 2016 - Tony Group

PRIMO and Cancer Action Now, Inc. Honors Women in Oncology The Practical Recommendations in Immuno and Molecular Oncology (PRIMO) meeting sponsored by Cancer Action Now, Inc. announces that Suzanne Topalian, MD from Johns Hopkins University and Ranjana Tavorath, MD from Novartis have been honored with the meetings first ever Women in Oncology award. - January 18, 2016 - Cancer Expert Now, Inc.

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors David E. Puckett as 2015 Professional of the Year David E. Puckett, of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, has recently been recognized as a 2015 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Emergency Management. - December 30, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Keith C. S. Siu Recognized as a Distinguished Professional by The National Alliance of Male Executives-N.A.M.E. Keith C. S. Siu of Honolulu, Hawaii has been recognized as a Distinguished Professional by the National Alliance of Male Executives-N.A.M.E. for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the government field. About Keith C. S. Siu (SEE-YOU) Mr. Siu is the Courts Records Management Supervisor... - December 22, 2015 - N.A.M.E.

Center for Disease Control Survey Backs Criticized e-Cigarette Usage A new study reveals 47.6% of US adult smokers have tried vaping and 55.4% used e-cigarettes to quit. - December 01, 2015 - VOLCANO eCigs

Keith C.S. Siu Honored as an Industry Leader by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Keith C.S. Siu of Honolulu, Hawaii has been recognized as our Industry Leader for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the government field. About Keith C.S. Siu (See-You) Mr. Siu is the Courts Records Management Supervisor with the... - November 06, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide