Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Migraine and Headache Awareness Month Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, is helping people understand headaches during National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (MHAM) in June. The purpose... - June 15, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Relocates to Central Illinois Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, has accepted a position with Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences (CINHS). He practices at both CINHS in Bloomington,... - May 04, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Author Celebrates 20 Years of Teaching Seductive Verbal Game to Single Men All Over the World Alan Roger Currie, known to his fans and clients as "The King of Verbal Seduction," will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his very first eBook next month titled "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking," which Currie first self-published in May 1999. Currie's book was the first book in what is commonly known as the "Pickup Artist Community" and "The Manosphere" to place a high degree of emphasis on the art of developing confident, straightforward "verbal game" with women. - April 12, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Local Marketing Firm Launches in Bloomington, Indiana Creating More Job Opportunities for the Community A California native, Cameron Wynne, opens up his second marketing firm in Indiana. Southern Indiana Consultants Incorporated is creating more job opportunities in Bloomington and the surrounding areas. This office was established to support the growth of Wynne’s existing firms. Recently, the company... - February 09, 2019 - Southern Indiana Consultants

Attorney-Led Legal Web Marketing Class by TwoDogBlog in Indianapolis Nov. 29 Bloomington law grads aim to help Indiana law firms find more clients online, starting with an IndyBar CLE in late November. - November 19, 2018 - TwoDogBlog, LLC

Susan G. Komen® Central Indiana Fundraising Dollars to Save Hoosier Lives in 2018 Investment in local programs will address key barriers for breast cancer patients - April 12, 2018 - Susan G. Komen Central Indiana

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Dating Coach is a Real Life "Hitch" for Single Men in the #MeToo #TimesUp Era Many eligible bachelors who are active in today's dating scene are feeling a bit wary about approaching women of interest. Why? The #MeToo Movement and the similar #TimesUp movement. Can an author and professional dating coach help calm the fears of men who are now uneasy about flirting with women? - February 10, 2018 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

11th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards Announced Historical novelist, Annette Oppenlander, wins National Indie Excellence Award for "Surviving the Fatherland: A True Coming-of-age Love Story Set in WWII Germany." - May 22, 2017 - Oppenlander Enterprises LLC

Teen Global Education Launches New Summer Enrichment Program in Spain Teen Global Education, an educational organization specializing in month-long (July), boutique, culturally-immersive, summer enrichment programs for teenagers in Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of a second program in Girona, Spain: SGE Summer School (www.sgesummerschool.com) - December 04, 2016 - Teen Global Education

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program—27 Years and Running Training for a race event is better with a group. Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line this spring. - November 21, 2016 - NIFS

Myra J. Borshoff Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Myra J. Borshoff of Martinsville, Indiana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of media and public relations. About Myra J. Borshoff Ms. Borshoff has over 30... - August 18, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Prominent Art History Professor Launches Upscale Baby Shoe Brand: MooseBooties MooseBooties is one of the world's most exclusive infant footwear brands offering a true luxury experience for mothers and their babies. The unique, hand-made, Scandinavia-inspired shoes are strong like moose and soft like moss -- the perfect, most gentle footwear for the discerning infant. - February 04, 2016 - MooseBooties, LLC

Dr. Laura Bracken of Columbus Family Dental Centers Completes Root Canal and Crown in a Single Visit Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Laura Bracken of Columbus Family Dental Center has the latest technology to complete root canal therapy and an Emax Cerec crown in a single visit. Columbus Family Dental Center has the most up to date technology offered in Dentistry today. Columbus Family Dental Center is the top choice for patients in Columbus, Indiana. - April 16, 2015 - Columbus Family Dental Center

Indiana Campus Superstar 2015 Final Show April 19, 2015 - April 09, 2015 - Indiana Campus Superstar 2015

"Alpha Females and Beta Males have Damaged Today's Dating Scene": Book Author Alan Roger Currie Creates Controversy on BlogTalkRadio Are "Alpha females" and "Beta males" to blame for most of today's problems between dating singles? Author and Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie says the answer is a resounding "yes." Currie, who was recently a guest panelist on a BlogTalkRadio program for a discussion about "Manhood and Marriage" expressed some harsh criticisms of women who want to "wear the pants" in their relationships with men as well as men who allow women to "get away with bad behavior." - August 10, 2014 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Termites Are Actively Damaging Homes & Businesses in Your Area In honor of National Termite Awareness Week, Action Pest Control offers home and business owners helpful prevention tips to protect their largest investments. - March 28, 2013 - Action Pest Control

Ripley Auctions Seeking Items for Consignment for Upcoming Racing Auction Indianapolis-based Ripley Auctions is currently seeking pre-war racing memorabilia for an upcoming auction on May 4, 2013. This sale will attract attention from every person that has any interest in the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The auction features the memorabilia and awards of the lifetime achievements of Wilbur Shaw. Pre-war Indy 500 memorabilia consignments are being accepted through April 5, 2013. - March 26, 2013 - Ripley Auctions

The Kid Daytona Midwest Tour Featuring Chi City Set for December 6-12 Chicago Hip-Hop Artist Chi City has been added to a four-city Midwest tour with Recording Artist The Kid Daytona (Community JUICE / JMI+ / Oyster Concepts Recording), December 6-12, 2012, presented by Make a Mogul Entertainment. The tour includes additional performances by Battery/Jive Recording Artist Mickey Factz and more. - December 06, 2012 - Chi City

Actress Linda Evans Guests with Susan McCray on "Getting to Know You" Airing Tuesday, Jan 10 at 6:30 P.M. Pacific and Eastern Time on Internet Radio KSAV.org Linda Evans - when people hear her name they immediately think of the characters she's portrayed on the big and small screen - especially, Krystle Carrington on the ABC series "Dynasty." But, they don't know her as a good cook. Linda has combined her passion for preparing food with memorable moments from her life in her first memoir "Recipes For Life." Tuesday, Jan.10 at 6:30 p.m. pacific and eastern time, Linda guests on "Getting To Know You" hosted by Susan McCray on internet radio KSAV.org. - January 06, 2012 - Getting To Know You

Plan C: The Full-Time Employee and Part-Time Entrepreneur--New Book Released to Redefine the American Dream Author Dr. Erin Albert releases a new book developing entrepreneurship in an alternative way and redefines the American Dream. - December 01, 2011 - Yuspie, LLC

Brother2Brother Emphasizes Academic Success and Graduation at IU Northwest The Brother2Brother (B2B) College Success Program begins its fourth year on the campus of IU Northwest in Gary, Indiana with one goal in mind: Making sure that all male college students, particularly those of ethnic minority descent, do not permanently leave campus until they have earned an undergraduate degree. - September 06, 2011 - Brother2Brother (B2B) College Success Program

The Indiana Uplands Wine Trail Announces "Uncork the Uplands" Weekend Celebration at Huber’s Winery The Indiana Uplands Wine Trail is delighted to announce a very special epicurean event coming this summer to Southern Indiana, “Uncork the Uplands.” A celebration of Indiana wine and foods, “Uncork the Uplands” is a festive, educational and fun-filled 2-day weekend event on July... - March 24, 2011 - Indiana Uplands Wine Trail

United Facilities, Inc., A Third Party Logistics Company, Receives a Top Award from Fortune 100 Food Corporation for Continuous Improvement Continuous Improvement is utilized by a top logistics company to save customer over $2 Million. United Facilities utilizes key aspects of continuous improvement to streamline their warehouse and distribution services to become more efficient and cost effective. - October 13, 2010 - United Facilities, Inc.

Trilithic Introduces the MetroNet 5000 (TM) Advanced Ethernet, IP and LAN Test Set Trilithic, a leader in broadband test and measurement solutions introduces the MetroNet 5000 Ethernet and IP test-set for cable, telecom and wireless service providers. The MetroNet 5000 is the first true lightweight solution in its class weighing less than three pounds. This test set is currently available in four versions with different port configurations. - September 23, 2010 - Trilithic

Supnick Real Estate Company Publishes Quarterly Newsletter Focusing on Self Storage Operating Performance Although There Are Still Challenges Ahead Self Storage Continues to Hold Up Very Well. - April 21, 2010 - Supnick Real Estate Co.

Metro Centre Doesn't Just Welcome New Tenants, It Helps Create Them Peoria's Popular Shopping Center Offers Unique Partnership Program to Help New Business Dreams Become Reality. - September 30, 2009 - Metro Centre

Metro Centre Announces Free Outdoor “Movies Under the Stars” Movies Under the Stars: Disney's Bedtime Stories staring Adam Sandler (PG). Join them as they kick-off their new, free outdoor movie series. (near Alexander Travel)* Free popcorn and soft drinks sponsored by Hecht-Stout Insurance.** Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show on their huge screen. Family activities will take place before the movie. *Weather permitting **While supplies last. - September 24, 2009 - Metro Centre

Dr. Laura Bracken Has Great New Technology to Make Sameday Crowns Called Cerec Dr. Laura Bracken at Columbus Family Dental Center (812) 373-9912 has just announced that she has the latest in Technology. With the Cerec Sameday Crown (Cad/Cam) machine she can make and place a complete cermic tooth colored cosmetic crown in just one visit. Patients don't have to take multiple days off work anymore. Dr. Bracken is one of the first dentists in the area to have this great technology. - September 23, 2009 - Columbus Family Dental Center

Author Solutions Appoints Michael Rohrig Director of Channel Sales Author Solutions (ASI), the world leader in indie book publishing—the fastest-growing segment of book publishing—is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Rohrig to the position of director of channel sales. “We are pleased to add Michael to our leadership team. His accomplishments... - September 09, 2009 - Author Solutions

Author Solutions Appoints Becca Wagman Director of Sales, Marketing, and Editorial Services Author Solutions (ASI), the world leader in indie book publishing—the fastest-growing segment of book publishing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Becca Wagman to the role of director of sales, marketing, and editorial services. In her new role, Wagman will direct sales operations for ASI’s rapidly expanding marketing services division. - August 25, 2009 - Author Solutions

Ashkin Honors EPA and Illinois Governor’s Office as Green Cleaning Champions In a ceremony recently held at Chicago’s first LEED-certified public school, Tarkington School of Excellence, Stephen Ashkin, president of The Ashkin Group and the professional cleaning industry’s leading advocate for Green Cleaning, presented awards to two key government agencies that have... - August 11, 2009 - The Ashkin Group

AuthorHouse Releases Top Ten Best Seller List for June 2009 Figures Based on Retailer Channel Sales Data - August 05, 2009 - AuthorHouse

Chicago Movers All My Sons Moving and Storage Sponsor the Special Olympics of Illinois This Chicago Moving Company supports local charities. - June 10, 2009 - All My Sons

All My Sons Moving and Storage Partners with Build-A-Bear Workshop to Bring Furry Hugs to Local Children’s Hospital All My Sons Moving and Storage excitedly opens the doors of its trucks, but this time it’s not to fill them with furniture. All My Sons has partnered with Build-A-Bear Workshop to support their Stuffed with Hugs program which donates stuffed animals to the local charities. All My Sons was eager to collaborate with a company so dedicated to creating happiness in the community. - January 29, 2009 - All My Sons

A+ Children’s Academy Hosts Seminar A+ Children’s Academy is proud to be hosting a seminar on early childhood development presented by owner Michelle Didesch January 24th at their new facility at 6431 North Big Hollow Road in Peoria. The seminar is sponsored by the Heart of Illinois Association for the Education of Young Children. - January 05, 2009 - A+ Children's Academy

Start a New Career. Teach English Abroad and Earn Your TEFL Certification with TEFL Institute TEFL Institute is conducting an information session on Teaching English Abroad. CNN has rated English teaching abroad in its Top Ten list of fastest growing jobs. Each month thousands of native-English speakers are needed to teach Conversational English abroad. This information session is open to the... - December 15, 2008 - TEFL Institute

iUniverse Releases Top-Ten Seller List for Sept. 2008 iUniverse Top Selling Sept. Self-Published Title: Book Offering Tips on Dealing with Parents’ Alzheimer’s Disease. - October 22, 2008 - iUniverse

Tradetec Skyline Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation Chicago area trade show exhibit and display dealer also ranks among top ten in specialized marketing firms - October 17, 2008 - Tradetec Skyline Chicago

AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Ten Best-Selling Titles for Sept. 2008 AuthorHouse, the leading provider of self-publishing and marketing services for authors around the globe, has announced its top ten best-selling titles for Sept. 2008. 1. The Special Little Boy by Dawn Castillo 2. The Falling Rainbow by Jing Suh 3. MemoraBEALEeia: A Private Scrapbook of Edie Beale... - October 16, 2008 - AuthorHouse

iUniverse Author, Professional Poker Player Featured in Oct. Podcast Poker Phenom Brandon Adams Talks About Novel Based on Poker-Playing Experiences. - October 01, 2008 - iUniverse

Inkubook Photo Book Maker Launches Inkublog Blog will Provide Tips, Tricks, and Expert Advice to Empower Users to Build Better Photo Books. - September 10, 2008 - Inkubook

iUniverse Awards Two Titles with Editor’s Choice Designations iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, awarded Leighton H. Rockafellow’s "Diminished Capacity" and Alan J. Alder’s "Night and the Cat" with the Editor’s Choice designation. Rockafellow combines mystery,... - August 13, 2008 - iUniverse

iUniverse Author Jerry Parks Featured in Monthly Podcast iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, is featuring author Jerry Parks and his iUniverse title "Help! My Child Is Starting Middle School!" on its Web site as the author podcast in time for students going back to school. - August 11, 2008 - iUniverse

AuthorHouse July 2008 Growth Up 55 Percent Over July 2007 Self-publishing Leader Sees Jump in New July Publishing Agreements After 26 Percent First Half 2008 Growth. - August 11, 2008 - AuthorHouse

AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Five Best-Selling Titles for July 2008 AuthorHouse, the leading provider of self-publishing and marketing services for authors around the globe, has announced its five top-selling books for July 2008. - August 02, 2008 - AuthorHouse