Indiana: Bloomington News
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
HigherEd PodCon Announces Finalists for Inaugural Higher Education Podcasting Awards
Organized by HigherEd PodCon, the awards program is to formally recognize the innovation and impact of higher education podcasting. - May 18, 2026 - HigherEd PodCon
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace." - September 30, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
John Gikas’s Newly Released “To Our Health!: A Collection of Short Stories” is a Dynamic Compilation of Fiction Exploring the Depths of Human Emotion and Imagination
“To Our Health!: A Collection of Short Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Gikas is an expressive and entertaining anthology offering a wide range of fictional tales that stir the heart and engage the mind. - July 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
National Van Lines and K9s For Warriors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Special Match Gift Campaign
National Van Lines has partnered with K9s For Warriors to honor veteran mothers this Mother’s Day with a $20,000 donation for a matching gift campaign. The initiative supports K9s For Warriors’ mission to pair service dogs with veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war. From now through May 31, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for warriors and their service dogs. - April 25, 2025 - National Van Lines
GigTel Announces Strategic Partnership with TelcoBridges to Enhance Unified Communications Solutions
GigTel, a leading provider of advanced Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TelcoBridges, a renowned designer and manufacturer of carrier-grade, high-performance, VoIP media gateways, and Session Border Controllers. This... - February 26, 2025 - GigTel
Author Edeltraud Seidel Evans’s New Book “A Letter to My Daughters: Memories of My Early Years” is a Powerful Memoir of the Author’s Life as a Refugee at the End of WWII
Recent release “A Letter to My Daughters: Memories of My Early Years” from Page Publishing author Edeltraud Seidel Evans is a poignant and emotionally stirring memoir that documents the author’s experiences in being evacuated from her family home at an early age, and their lives as refugees during the end of the Second World War. - February 04, 2025 - Page Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Karalee Ratliff’s Newly Released "Gentle Breeze" is a Captivating Continuation of a Deeply Spiritual Journey
“Gentle Breeze” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karalee Ratliff is an inspiring tale of redemption and faith, exploring the battle between inner demons and the healing power of spiritual guidance. - June 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Lola Thomas’s New Book, "The Prostitution of a Nation Through the Eyes of Rahab," Explores the Similarities Between the Story of Rahab and Modern Society
Recent release “The Prostitution of a Nation through the eyes of Rahab” from Covenant Books author Lola Thomas is a fascinating, faith-based read that breaks down the story of Rahab found within the Book of Joshua, discussing the original meaning behind her account in the Bible and how its messages can be applied to today’s world. - May 10, 2024 - Covenant Books
Jason Grove’s Newly Released "Monster’s Mustard" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Acceptance
“Monster’s Mustard” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Grove is a heartwarming story certain to captivate readers of all ages and inspire conversations about empathy and acceptance. - April 18, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Brock A. Alcorn’s New Book, "The Second Darkness," is an Eye-Opening Novel That Looks at How the Great Deception Could Play Out After the Rapture Occurs
Recent release “The Second Darkness” from Covenant Books author Brock A. Alcorn is a fascinating story exploring the fallout after the rapture that centers around three people whose paths cross as the great deception descends upon mankind, and those who are left behind must prepare for what is to come in the final days. - February 27, 2024 - Covenant Books
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
Indiana University Online Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform
Research shows that student financial literacy programs like iGrad can decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime. - July 17, 2023 - iGrad
Indianapolis Production Studio Invests $1.5M in Original TV Series and Opportunities for College Students in the Film Industry
Zaahi Studios launches MetalMarks Media Group, investing $1.5M in original TV series and educational experiences. Aimed at fostering local talent and providing production opportunities for college students, they strive to captivate audiences with compelling content. The initiative reinforces their commitment to the Indianapolis community and supports the growth of the entertainment industry. - May 19, 2023 - Zaahi Studios
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
MVP National Title Adds to All-Women Executive Team with New Hire
MVP National Title, a 100% Women-Owned business, adds a key team member and top executive Laura Hinson to one of Central Indiana’s fastest-growing title settlement companies. - April 20, 2022 - MVP National Title
Veteran Hauling Reaches First Milestone. Local, Veteran-Owned Company Celebrates 1 Year in Business.
"Junk doesn't remove itself, but we do!" - November 13, 2021 - Veteran Hauling
Kevin Goodman Announces Candidacy for Indiana State Representative
Kevin Goodman, of Springville, has announced his candidacy for the seat of Indiana State Representative of District 65. On October 4, 2021, new district boundaries were approved for District 65. District 65 now covers all of Lawrence County, the southwest portion of Jackson County, most of the... - November 01, 2021 - Committee to Elect Kevin Goodman 2022
Dating Coach Defends Steve Harvey After Backlash from Women Regarding Platonic Friendships
Can men and women remain "just friends" indefinitely? Radio and Television Star Steve Harvey says "No way," and Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie agrees. Recently, Harvey experienced a high degree of backlash from many women on social media - Twitter in particular - regarding a video clip of an interview from 2010 where Harvey explains that he does not believe men and women can remain "just friends only" for an indefinite period of time if the man finds his female "friend" physically attractive. - April 29, 2021 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
Why It is Critical for Workers in Out-of-School Settings to Qualify for Vaccine Eligibility Within the Education Sector
The American Camp Association, along with the Afterschool Alliance, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, JCC Association of North America, and the YMCA of the USA, make a strong case to have out-of-school time workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the Education sector. - December 22, 2020 - American Camp Association
STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company
STL announced today that it has agreed to acquire Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. The acquisition brings STL additional professional and technical consulting capabilities to complement and expand its existing Managed IT services throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin... - October 01, 2020 - STL
Dating Coach to Discuss "Toxic Masculinity" with Young Men in High School and College
Alan Roger Currie, a self-help book author and professional dating coach for single heterosexual men, will soon be collaborating with Katie Koestner who is the nation's leading date-rape & sexual assault prevention activist and Executive Director of the Campus Outreach Services Organization, which provides mentors, counselors, self-help gurus and public speakers for a number of high schools, colleges, and universities all across the United States. - August 19, 2020 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
Millions of Children Continue to Benefit from Positive Experiences at Camps with Implications for Back to School
More than 3,000 day and overnight camps nationwide ran in-person programs with positive outcomes for families and significant insights for schools. - August 05, 2020 - American Camp Association
Ex-Police Chief Saving the Lower Ninth Ward; Kristle Bautista's Book, "The Pivotal Moment," Nominated for Global Award
“The Pivotal Moment," written by Kristle Bautista, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. "The Pivotal Moment" is up for an award in the Memoir category. #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller on Amazon for 3 weeks. - July 19, 2020 - Kristle Bautista Consulting
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, is helping people understand headaches during National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (MHAM) in June. The... - June 15, 2019 - BlaineTurner Advertising
Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Relocates to Central Illinois
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, has accepted a position with Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences (CINHS). He practices at both CINHS in... - May 04, 2019 - BlaineTurner Advertising
Author Celebrates 20 Years of Teaching Seductive Verbal Game to Single Men All Over the World
Alan Roger Currie, known to his fans and clients as "The King of Verbal Seduction," will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his very first eBook next month titled "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking," which Currie first self-published in May 1999. Currie's book was the first book in what is commonly known as the "Pickup Artist Community" and "The Manosphere" to place a high degree of emphasis on the art of developing confident, straightforward "verbal game" with women. - April 12, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
Local Marketing Firm Launches in Bloomington, Indiana Creating More Job Opportunities for the Community
A California native, Cameron Wynne, opens up his second marketing firm in Indiana. Southern Indiana Consultants Incorporated is creating more job opportunities in Bloomington and the surrounding areas. This office was established to support the growth of Wynne’s existing firms. Recently, the... - February 09, 2019 - Southern Indiana Consultants
Attorney-Led Legal Web Marketing Class by TwoDogBlog in Indianapolis Nov. 29
Bloomington law grads aim to help Indiana law firms find more clients online, starting with an IndyBar CLE in late November. - November 19, 2018 - TwoDogBlog, LLC
Susan G. Komen® Central Indiana Fundraising Dollars to Save Hoosier Lives in 2018
Investment in local programs will address key barriers for breast cancer patients - April 12, 2018 - Susan G. Komen Central Indiana
XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS)
XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Dating Coach is a Real Life "Hitch" for Single Men in the #MeToo #TimesUp Era
Many eligible bachelors who are active in today's dating scene are feeling a bit wary about approaching women of interest. Why? The #MeToo Movement and the similar #TimesUp movement. Can an author and professional dating coach help calm the fears of men who are now uneasy about flirting with women? - February 10, 2018 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
11th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards Announced
Historical novelist, Annette Oppenlander, wins National Indie Excellence Award for "Surviving the Fatherland: A True Coming-of-age Love Story Set in WWII Germany." - May 22, 2017 - Oppenlander Enterprises LLC
Teen Global Education Launches New Summer Enrichment Program in Spain
Teen Global Education, an educational organization specializing in month-long (July), boutique, culturally-immersive, summer enrichment programs for teenagers in Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of a second program in Girona, Spain: SGE Summer School (www.sgesummerschool.com) - December 04, 2016 - Teen Global Education
National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program—27 Years and Running
Training for a race event is better with a group. Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line this spring. - November 21, 2016 - NIFS
Myra J. Borshoff Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Myra J. Borshoff of Martinsville, Indiana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of media and public relations. About Myra J. Borshoff Ms. Borshoff has over... - August 18, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Prominent Art History Professor Launches Upscale Baby Shoe Brand: MooseBooties
MooseBooties is one of the world's most exclusive infant footwear brands offering a true luxury experience for mothers and their babies. The unique, hand-made, Scandinavia-inspired shoes are strong like moose and soft like moss -- the perfect, most gentle footwear for the discerning infant. - February 04, 2016 - MooseBooties, LLC
Dr. Laura Bracken of Columbus Family Dental Centers Completes Root Canal and Crown in a Single Visit
Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Laura Bracken of Columbus Family Dental Center has the latest technology to complete root canal therapy and an Emax Cerec crown in a single visit. Columbus Family Dental Center has the most up to date technology offered in Dentistry today. Columbus Family Dental Center is the top choice for patients in Columbus, Indiana. - April 16, 2015 - Columbus Family Dental Center
Indiana Campus Superstar 2015
Final Show April 19, 2015 - April 09, 2015 - Indiana Campus Superstar 2015