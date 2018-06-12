PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Facing AML & Human Trafficking at the Source: Announcing a Partnership Between NominoData and the Newly Formed Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Financial institutions can play a leadership role at the local and national level in assisting law enforcement to track money laundering and potential human trafficking hot spots. By tracking deposit and account data transactions, FIs can pinpoint suspicious activity within networks and potential human trafficking as relates to the banking industry and law enforcement industries. - December 06, 2019 - NominoData LLC

CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Introduces Trio Coolsculpting Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting. As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

$45 Million Industrial Land Sale The 4,000+ Acre Crossroads Commerce Center in Fernley Nevada just sold for $45 Million. - July 12, 2019 - Cushman & Wakefield, Reno

Safe-Screen™ Named a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Company by HRTECH Outlook Magazine Safe-Screen™ is recognized by HRTECH Outlook magazine as a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Consulting/Services Companies – 2019. The Top 10 list is an annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of tackling customer challenges. About Safe-Screen™ Safe-Screen™, based... - July 02, 2019 - Safe-Screen

Envy Property Solutions Buys Homes in Northern Nevada Envy Property Solutions, LLC, a real estate solutions and investment firm specialized in buying houses all around Northern Nevada, launched an updated range of cash home buying services for clients in Northern Nevada. The company provides fast and fair cash offers to homeowners interested in selling their house quickly. - May 13, 2019 - Envy Property Solutions, LLC

Meadows Bank Reports 12% Total Loan Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, releases First Quarter 2019 Financials. - May 13, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Named SBA Nevada Lender of the Year On April 11, 2019, the Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 2019 Lender Awards, honoring lenders for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2018. Meadows Bank is proud to be honored as the SBA Nevada Lender... - April 30, 2019 - Meadows Bank

No Tuition or Fee Increases for Southern Utah University For the first time in 42 years, Southern Utah University will not be increasing its tuition or student fees. On Friday, March 29, the Utah Board of Regents approved Southern Utah University’s tuition proposal, making SUU the only school in the Utah System for Higher Education that isn’t raising... - March 29, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Utah Legislature Approves 3-Year Bachelor Degree Program at SUU Southern Utah University is excited to announce that Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah State Legislature have approved and funded a three-year bachelor’s degree pilot program. SUU received $3.8 million ongoing funding for the project and will be ready to launch the program in January 2020. “The... - March 28, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Nomino Data Enhances MRB Compliance NominoData is unveiling its newly enhanced MRB Compliance due diligence solution powered by Senzing® software. Senzing is the first real-time AI for entity resolution. The enhanced offering is a complete package of screening and linking capabilities integrated with the powerful Nomino Data MRB Compliance... - March 19, 2019 - NominoData LLC

Local Student Mathletes® to Compete in Nevada State Math Contest Thirty-six middle school students from Northern Nevada schools will compete in the Nevada State MATHCOUNTS® Competition Series, the nation’s premier math competition, on March 16th, 2019 at American General Contractors building at 5400 Mill St, Reno. The Northern Nevada state competition has... - March 04, 2019 - Society of Women Engineers Sierra Nevada Section

Vembu to Hold Its First Roadshow of the Year at Seattle With the success of VMUG usercon at Seattle, Vembu is geared up to meet IT enthusiasts at the Vembu Roadshow. - February 22, 2019 - Vembu Technologies

Grand Canyon West Has No Tie to Grand Canyon National Park Uranium Story Grand Canyon West, owned by the Hualapai Tribe, is not connected in any way with recent news stories regarding uranium exposure at Grand Canyon National Park -- which is located across the state of Arizona, more than 100 miles away. - February 20, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

The American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Disease in Partnership with the Integrative Health Alliance 47th Annual Conference in Reno, Nevada March 8-10, 2019 Registration is open for The American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Disease in partnership with the Integrative Health Alliance 47th Annual Conference in Reno, Nevada March 8-10, 2019. AOSRD 2019 features cutting edge medical breakthroughs in the areas of Stem Cell Technology, Infertility, Traumatic... - February 11, 2019 - American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Disease

URentMe.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine Platform URentMe aims to be the USA's #1 simple-to-use Peer-to-Peer Marketplace for Powersports, RV's and motorized Watercraft. We believe we are the only existing online platform that offers full comprehensive insurance on all Powersports and RV's. At URentMe we provide additional peace of mind to owners by running Motor Vehicle checks on all prospective renters. URentMe is providing owners with earnings to at least offset their costs and earn additional income. - January 11, 2019 - URentMe.com

Meadows Bank Increases Rate on IOLTA Funds to Support Organizations That Provide Low or No-Cost Legal Aid Meadows Bank, Member FDIC, announced that it has raised the interest rate paid on IOLTA Funds (Lawyers Trust Accounts). The earned interest from the Interest on Lawyers Trust Account (IOLTA) program is an important source of funding for the organizations supported by the Nevada Bar Foundation, helping... - January 08, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Barbara Williamson is Named Professional of the Year by the International Association of Who’s Who Barbara Williamson of Fallon, NV is recognized by the International Association of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements leading the Sexual Revolution and Authoring. - November 21, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces 2018 Black Friday Sale Rust Bullet, LLC announced their 2018 Black Friday Sale. The sale began 11/16/18 and concludes on 12/06/18. - November 17, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Meadows Bank Net Income Rises 30% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted After Tax Net Income of $11,368,000 in the first nine months of 2018 which was 30% higher than the $8,721,000 it earned during the same period in 2017. “The Bank’s net interest income through September 30, 2018... - November 08, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Named NADCO’s Most Active Community Lender for the SBA 504 Loan Program Meadows Bank announced that it was recently awarded, for the second time, the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO), Most Active Community Lender of the Year for the SBA 504 Loan Program. Meadows Bank accepted the award last month during the NADCO 2018 Annual Meeting in Ft. Lauderdale,... - November 06, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Mining Filtration System Extracts and Refines Multiple Metals & Eliminates the Need for Cyanide and Carbon - Live Demonstration Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic

Alex Shaffer Joins Meadows Bank as Regional President in Arizona Meadows Bank announced that Alex Shaffer recently joined Meadows Bank as the Regional President in Arizona. Alex is an 18 year veteran of commercial banking in Phoenix, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Las Vegas, NV and Sacramento, CA markets. Alex joins Meadows Bank most recently from US Bank in Phoenix, Arizona where... - August 02, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Rust Bullet® DuraGrade Clear Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a high-performance, ultra low VOC, rust inhibitive, protective coating for concrete, metal, wood, and other surfaces. - July 25, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Rust Bullet® DuraGrade Concrete: High-Performance, High-Build, Superior Protective Coating for Concrete Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a high-performance, high-build, superior protective coating for concrete: DuraGrade Concrete. DuraGrade Concrete has outstanding adhesion to concrete surfaces and is scratch, chip, chemical and UV resistant, requiring no primer, basecoat, or topcoat. - July 23, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

The Beats Go on: Book Launch of "Bittersweet, a Coming of Age Historical Novel" A Novel capturing the Beatnik Zeigeist of 1960. - July 19, 2018 - Sugarhill Press

Rush University Medical Center Selects MediNav to Solve Wayfinding Challenges and Enhance Patient Experience Indoor GPS Helps Patients and Visitors Find Their Way Through Rush’s Large Academic Medical Center. - July 18, 2018 - Connexient

Meadows Bank Supports Meals on Wheels, a Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Program in Honor of 10 Year Anniversary In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, Meadows Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is giving back to the community through a matching donation program to Meals on Wheels, a Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada program. Throughout the month of April, Meadows Bank... - May 25, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Net Income Pops 43% Meadows Bank announced that it posted a Net Income after Tax of $3,737,000 in the first quarter of 2018 which is $1,124,000 or 43% higher than its earnings during the first quarter of 2017. While the reduction in the corporate tax rate had a positive impact on the bottom line in 2018, the increase was... - May 22, 2018 - Meadows Bank

NRPI Update New officers and directors - April 03, 2018 - NRP Stone Inc.

Attention Dog Owners: Omni CBD Wants to Hear from You Omni CBD is working with a leading CBD provider to poll dog owners across the country on the positive effects their CBD Dog Treats have on their dogs. The leading CBD firm has received many great comments on their CBD Vape pens and CBD Oil products from humans and now is looking for comments from the... - March 28, 2018 - Omni CBD

Christian Purdie Photography Snaps One Millionth Photo and Implements Their New "Share as We Shoot" Program Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie celebrates one million photos as he continues to innovate within the field of photography. Blending technical skill with creativity, the Las Vegas based company specializes in a myriad of genres--from events and portraits to headshots. This significant milestone... - March 27, 2018 - Christian Purdie Photography

The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Honors Kelley R. Gardner as a VIP Member for 2018 Kelley R. Gardner of Stateline, Nevada has been honored as a VIP Member for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for almost 25 years in the field of healthcare. About Kelley R. Gardner Kelley Gardner is the... - March 09, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Collaborative Technologies Announce Sales and Efforts on Climate Change Collaborative Technologies LLC announced the signing of a sales agreement for 3 of for its revolutionary Transonic Reaction Mill systems (TRM) and aggressive implementation of renewable energy utilization. - February 21, 2018 - Collaborative Technologies LLC

PlayingCardDecks.com Releases Monster Playing Card Deck on Kickstarter Add a terrifying twist to your game or your magic act with these new Monster-inspired playing cards conceptualized by Will Roya and designed by Joe M. Ruiz. The monsters are cartoonishly rendered to be kid-friendly and also appealing to adults with a taste for the macabre. Complete with monsters like vampires and werewolves, these cards were designed for the collectors and enthusiasts in mind. Be sure to visit kickstarter.com to back this project before its February 28, 2018 deadline. - February 07, 2018 - PlayingCardDecks.com

Candid Sky Productions Secures C Airspace in Reno Candid Sky Productions gets authorization to fly in controlled class C airspace of Reno Nevada. - February 02, 2018 - Candid Sky Productions

NominoData Announces the Release of a Three Tier Marijuana Related Business Due Diligence Solution Designed for Casinos NominoData has released a new three tier solution for casinos that are struggling to comply with regulations pertaining to Marijuana commerce. This three tier solution includes Marijuana Related Business (MRB) data, beneficial owners of the MRBs data and a due diligence solution named One Click Compliance to investigate and analyze related KYC and BSA concerns. - January 23, 2018 - NominoData LLC

The Surprising Reason This Probiotic Company is Making Toothpaste Hyperbiotics harnesses the latest in microbial science with the release of new, probiotic-infused natural toothpaste. - December 08, 2017 - Hyperbiotics

Rust Bullet, LLC Introduces AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC Coating AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC: High Performance Corrosion Protection for Cars, Trucks and all Vehicles - December 01, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Valor of Law Enforcement Community at Route 91 Concert Tragedy Honored with $25,000 Grant from Cox The Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) receives a $25,000 grant from Cox Communications of Las Vegas. Top officials from Cox made a check presentation on behalf of the Company’s 1,550 Las Vegas-based employees to representatives of IPOF during the opening of a national Cox Care and Field Leadership... - November 24, 2017 - Injured Police Officers Fund

Rust Bullet, LLC Introduces Industrial-Low VOC Coating Industrial-Low VOC: A High-Performance Rust Inhibitive Coating for Tough Commercial Jobs - November 17, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Meadows Bank 3Q 2017 Earnings Meadows Bank Net Income Up 34% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, released its operating results through the third quarter of 2017 including the following highlights: • Net Income of $3,096,000 in 3Q2017 versus $2,487,000 in 3Q2016 • Year-to-date Net Income of $8,721,000 in... - November 07, 2017 - Meadows Bank

Nevada Insurance Enrollment Helps Explain the Confusing Changes Coming in 2018 with Obamacare Open Enrollment Local Las Vegas health insurance agent Shelly Rogers warns Nevadans, "There are huge changes taking place with health insurance options for 2018. Some insurance companies are leaving us, while new insurance companies are coming into Nevada. If you aren’t 100% certain that your insurance company and health insurance plan will be available in 2018, you need to call your insurance company and verify this. Your insurance plan may not be available." - November 01, 2017 - Shelly Rogers, Las Vegas Health Insurance Agent

Wowio, Inc. Acquires Restaurant and Tour Business in Arizona Wowio appoints a new board and takes company in a new direction. - October 26, 2017 - Wowio, Inc.