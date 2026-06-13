Nevada: Reno News
Group Benefit Services Acquires Integrity Administrators: Delivering Client Savings and Service Excellence
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Integrity Administrators, Inc. (IAI), a longstanding third-party administrator based in Sacramento, California. This partnership promises both immediate and long-term benefits for clients through innovative... - June 13, 2026 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
Construction Master Pro App Adds Materials Mode to Support Material Estimating and Takeoffs
Calculated Industries has introduced a new Materials Mode in the Construction Master Pro (CMPro) app, giving users a simplified key layout for material estimating and everyday calculations. Designed based on contractor feedback, the optional mode provides faster access to common material and geometry functions, making early takeoff work more efficient. - January 29, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Las Vegas Agency Websu Launches "Digital Growth Engine" to Replace Passive Business Websites
New agency model challenges the "vanity metrics" of traditional web design, combining high-frequency trading psychology with enterprise blockchain security to guarantee ROI for Las Vegas businesses. - January 15, 2026 - Websu
Chipsy Brings Las Vegas to the Blockchain — a New Era of Crypto Gaming Has Arrived
Chipsy, a new online casino launches globally: 9,000+ games, live sports betting, crypto payments, and a roadmap to the world’s first decentralized casino. - October 15, 2025 - Chipsy
Christian Bishop Announces Bid for Nevada Assembly District 29
Christian Bishop announces his candidacy for Nevada Assembly District 29, emphasizing his deep roots in Henderson as a husband, father, and community leader. He pledges bold Democratic leadership focused on working families—strengthening education, growing the economy, improving housing and safety, and empowering local voices over outsiders. His mission: real results, shared prosperity, and a stronger Nevada. - October 09, 2025 - Christian Bishop
AIMS Power Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert "Smokey" White as Senior Executive
AIMS Power proudly announces the appointment of Robert “Smokey” White to its executive leadership team. White joined the company in May as Vice President of Sales and, following a successful integration period, now officially steps into a senior executive role. “Smokey’s track record speaks for itself,” said Bruce de Jong, Founder of AIMS Power. “He’s not just a seasoned executive, he’s a builder, a connector, and a strategist who understands the heartbeat of this industry." - October 09, 2025 - AIMS Power, Inc.
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Author David Elliott’s New Book, "Forever," is a Riveting Sci-Fi Parable Exploring the Confrontation Between Greco-Roman Society and Early Christianity
Recent release “Forever” from Page Publishing author David Elliott is a compelling novel that explores the Greco-Roman world through the lens of a thrilling science-fiction tale of T-rexes battling against Neo-Marxist and Nietzschean robots while learning about the ideas of the early Christian church. - August 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Steven Johnson’s Newly Released “LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” is a Powerful Spiritual Reflection on Divine Love and Humanity’s Connection to God’s Truth
“LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Johnson is an inspired exploration of God’s love, blending scriptural insight with personal testimony to illuminate what truly pleases the Creator. - June 30, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
Katie Price’s New Book, "Astro Pax," is a Charming Tale That Follows an Interstellar Traveler Who Must Repair His Ship After Crash Landing on a Mysterious Planet
Fulton Books author Katie Price is a geological engineer by day, circus aerialist by twilight, and author and illustrator by night, and round the clock mom. Katie is eager to share with you her latest book, “Astro Pax.” This captivating tale follows a young astronaut who lives among the... - June 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Jennifer Combs’s New Book, "Reactions," is a Compelling Novel That Explores When to Hold Still and When to Move
Recent release “Reactions” from Page Publishing author Jennifer Combs is a captivating novel that introduces Jenna, who swears to protect her baby sister, Jill, from the dangers of the world, until the events of Jill’s wedding day changes everything. - May 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Aldean Hale Sr.’s New Book, "The Journey of a Time-Share Master Closer," is Designed to Take Experienced Salespeople to the Next Level
Recent release “The Journey of a Time-Share Master Closer” from Page Publishing author Aldean Hale Sr. is an invaluable resource that is designed to teach principles and psychology on how to close more sales. - May 16, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author David Thomas Tener’s New Book, "Once in a Lifetime," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences
Recent release “Once in a Lifetime” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David Thomas Tener is a stirring and engaging assortment of poems and ruminations written over the course of several years that invites readers to discover the author’s experiences, joys, and struggles he has faced throughout his life. - April 21, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Patrick Mulreany’s New Book, "Grace in Penal Times," is an Engrossing Historical Fiction That Plunges Readers Into Eighteenth-Century Ireland
Recent release “Grace in Penal Times” from Covenant Books author Patrick Mulreany a historical novel about the persecution of Irish Catholics and clergy because of the Penal Laws enacted by the English-controlled Irish Parliament in the late seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries. - March 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
Janet Longueira’s Newly Released "Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?" is a Fun Children's Story That Invites Readers to Help Lotta the Cat on Her Playful Pillow Search
“Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?: Lotta the Cat Needs Your Help” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Longueira is an engaging and interactive adventure that encourages children to help Lotta the cat find her missing pillow in a series of delightful pictures. - March 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Michael D. Udall’s New Book, "The Bride and the Rapture," Examines the Parallels Between Jesus’ Teachings of the Rapture and the Galilean-Jewish Wedding
Recent release “The Bride and the Rapture” from Covenant Books author Michael D. Udall is a poignant look at the similarities between the Galilean-Jewish wedding and Jesus's explanation of the Rapture. By linking the Galilean wedding to Jesus's end-time teachings, Udall aims to help readers gain insight into how to recognize and prepare for Christ’s Second Coming. - March 20, 2025 - Covenant Books
BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars® Named NEXTY Awards Finalist at Expo West 2025
New protein bar with pure brain power is making waves in growing functional foods market. New BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars® have been named a finalist for a NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West 2025. BrainCare Omega 3 Bars® feature a patent-pending blend of powerful brain targeted nutrients like Omega 3 EPA DHA ALA, Vitamins, Minerals, and Protein. - February 19, 2025 - Nutrient Survival LLC
North America's Largest Art, Design, & Collectibles Megashow DesignerCon Invites Brand Partners to Celebrate 20th Anniversary Show from November 14-16 in Las Vegas
DCon reaches network of 178+ million on Instagram and will yield an estimated $67 million in gross market value in Las Vegas in 2025, tapping into the $19 billion global market of art, toys, comics, prints, and digital collectibles. The show made its Las Vegas debut in 2024, garnering nearly 30,000 attendees and 500 vendors in the new locale. Brands interested in partnering with DesignerCon can visit sponsordcon.com/#contact. - February 11, 2025 - DesignerCon
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Eagle Valley Publishing Purchases Northern Nevada-Based Publications
On Jan. 1, Eagle Valley Publishing acquired from Pacific Publishing Company the assets of the Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier, the Lahontan Valley News and Northern Nevada Business Weekly. Nevada News Group, a division of Eagle Valley Publishing, will operate the publications and its... - January 10, 2025 - Eagle Valley Publishing
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Tammy Morales’s New Book, "Takaya’s Many Hats: Loving Yourself and Others," is a Heartfelt, Charming, and Fun Children’s Story That Uses Faith to Inspire
Recent release “Takaya’s Many Hats: Loving Yourself and Others” from Page Publishing author Tammy Morales encourages compassionate kind friendships, processing feelings, and encouraging children to love themselves and others. - January 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
Sheri Johnson’s Newly Released "How Much?" is a Beautifully Illustrated Story of God’s Boundless Love
“How Much?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Johnson is a heartwarming children’s book that encourages imagination and introduces young readers to the depth of God’s love through a vibrant and engaging dialogue between a young girl and God. - January 02, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
PozzSource LLC, Formerly Geofortis Minerals LLC, to Develop Natural Pozzolan Resources in Western US
PozzSource is the new name of Geofortis Minerals, a recognized leader in the natural pozzolan concrete industry. Following the recent sale of the Geofortis Utah operations near Salt Lake City to Ash Grove, a CRH Company, Geofortis Minerals has rebranded as Pozzsource LLC. PozzSource will continue... - October 11, 2024 - PozzSource LLC
Louis Petrossi’s Newly Released "Passport to Heaven" is a Heartwarming and Inspirational Spiritual Guide
“Passport to Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Louis Petrossi is an uplifting narrative that explores the importance of faith, love, and the four key virtues of gratitude, loyalty, forgiveness, and sharing, providing readers with a practical path to spiritual fulfillment. - September 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Martin J. Blahnik, MD, the Desert Doc’s New Book “My Autobiography the Prequel: Volume 1, the Conception of ‘thy Death Valley House’ for Beatty, Nevada” is Released
“My Autobiography the Prequel: Volume 1, the Conception of ‘thy Death Valley House’ for Beatty, Nevada” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin J. Blahnik, MD, the Desert Doc, takes readers on a captivating journey beyond his medical career to explore the artistic side of the human condition, detailing his deep connection to Death Valley National Park as a landscape photographer for 30 years. - September 12, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Trader Joe’s Opens New Location at Shayden Summit in Reno, NV
Rhino Investments Group is thrilled to announce the recent grand opening of Trader Joe’s at Shayden Summit, a premier shopping center in Reno, Nevada. The new store marks an exciting addition to the Shayden Summit community, offering residents and visitors alike access to Trader Joe’s unique selection of affordable, high-quality groceries. - September 11, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano’s New Short Film "Gangsta Gardener" Featuring Ron Finley Set for West Coast Premier at Cordillera International Film Festival
Winters Rock Entertainment is thrilled to announce the West Coast Premiere of its latest short documentary film, "Gangsta Gardener," at the prestigious Cordillera International Film Festival. Directed by the award winning creative team of Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano, the film is set to captivate audiences on Friday September 27, 2024, at 3:15pm, screening at the IMAX Galaxy Theatre in Reno, NV. - August 26, 2024 - Winters Rock Entertainment
Author Dan Lee’s New Book, “Heroes' Treasure: True stories of deep courage,” Invites Readers to Dive Into Thrilling and Poignant Narratives of Courage and Sacrifice
Recent release “Heroes' Treasure: True stories of deep courage” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dan Lee honors the lives of brave adventurers while offering invaluable lessons on living boldly and wisely. This book is a poignant reminder of the thin line between bravery and peril, inspiring readers to embrace life's adventures while learning from the ultimate sacrifices made by others. - August 15, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Bill Hause’s New Book, "A Capitol Idea," Explores What Becomes of an Island Designed to be a Haven for the Homeless That Soon Becomes the Target of Greedy Politicians
Fulton Books author Bill Hause, a poet, playwright, and veteran of the US Army who holds a master’s in public administration from Portland State University, has completed his most recent book, “A Capitol Idea”: a fascinating tale that centers around a vast island that, after being... - August 02, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Kenneth R. Trester’s New Book, "Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption," Offers Strategies for Navigating Today's Complex Financial Markets
Recent release “Investing in an Era of Power, Control, and Corruption” from Page Publishing author Kenneth R. Trester is an insightful read designed to help readers discover the secrets of investing using options in a system marred by corruption. Drawing from his extensive background, Trester reveals how to capitalize on market opportunities with minimal investment and maximum returns. - June 07, 2024 - Page Publishing
RWAS Pool Went Live on MetaTdex
In mid-April 2024, RWAS Smart Pool was officially launched on the MetaTdex platform, with a yield of up to 80% APY. A Dapp called “RWAS Smart Pool” is officially listed in the DeFi section of the MetaTdex platform, which is a coin-based financial product, where users can deposit RWAS to... - May 04, 2024 - RWA Finance
Kenneth Sippola’s Newly Released “Jesus IS The Word” is an Inspiring Resource for Finding a Refreshed Connection with the Bible
“Jesus IS The Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Sippola is an articulate study that unveils the sacred connection between Jesus and the timeless truths embedded within the Scriptures. - March 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kert Stevens Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Kert Stevens has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Kert brings nearly 25 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 27, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Jonathan Pope Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Tennessee
Meadows Bank announced today that Jonathan Pope has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Jonathan brings over 19 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 13, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Adam White Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Ogden, Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Adam White has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Adam brings over 14 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 12, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Katherine Gillespie Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Katherine Gillespie of Fernley, Nevada, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental real estate. About Katherine Gillespie Katherine... - March 12, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Masterpiece Cuisine Honored with Best Customer Service Award at the 23rd Economic Development and Small Business Awards
Masterpiece Cuisine, a leading provider of gourmet catering services in Henderson, is proud to announce its recent accolade as the recipient of the Best Customer Service Award from the the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon Masterpiece Cuisine at the 23rd... - March 06, 2024 - Masterpiece Cuisine
Geraldine Rueger’s Newly Released "Calvin’s Turbulent Journey to the Light" is a Warmhearted Tale of Discovering One’s Blessings
“Calvin’s Turbulent Journey to the Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Geraldine Rueger is an uplifting juvenile fiction of a young cat’s journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening. - February 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Odin Industries CEO Named to NSBA Leadership Council for Economic Development
Odin Industries CEO Ryan Hawley joins NSBA Leadership Council for Economic Development, bolstering support for small businesses nationwide. - February 05, 2024 - Odin Industries
Odin Industries LLC Acquires Acquires Sherwood Advisory Group: Strategic Expansion Into Asset Recovery Services
Odin Industries LLC has acquired Sherwood Advisory Group, a leader in Asset Recovery. This strategic move enhances Odin's services, leveraging Sherwood Advisory Group's expertise. Clients can expect seamless transitions and expanded offerings. - February 02, 2024 - Odin Industries
Preferred Family Medicine Announces Exciting Developments: New Location, Team Expansion, and Introduction of a Concierge Optometry Practice
In a significant development, Preferred Family Medicine has announced its relocation to a new, modern facility and the expansion of its medical team, reaffirming its commitment to providing top-tier healthcare services in Reno. New Location for Enhanced Patient Care The practice is set to move to... - January 09, 2024 - Preferred Family Medicine
Cork Distributors Has Completed the Acquisition of Encore Beverage
Cork Distributors has announced the completion of its acquisition of Encore Beverage in Northern Nevada. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Cork Distributors, as it will enable them to expand their presence in Northern Nevada and provide better distribution across the state. The... - December 07, 2023 - Cork Distributors
Joe Pike Joins Cork Distributors as Sales Manager
Cork Distributors are delighted to announce that Joe Pike has taken up the role of Sales Manager. With a wealth of experience in the wine and spirits industry spanning two decades, Joe comes with a proven track record of delivering sales growth and exceptional customer service. Joe Pike's addition... - December 07, 2023 - Cork Distributors
Axe Your Boredom - Dueling Axes Las Vegas Introduces November Cocktails and Thrills
Dueling Axes Las Vegas offers an "axe-citing" escape from the ordinary with new cocktails and unforgettable axe-throwing experiences this fall. - October 23, 2023 - Dueling Axes