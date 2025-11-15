Oregon: Salem News
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Author Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D’s New Book, “A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb,” is a Comprehensive Guide Exploring How Being a Follower of Christ is an Active Role
Recent release “A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D is a thought-provoking exploration of Christianity as an active role, revealing how following Christ’s teachings requires continued practice and action in order to experience faith, love, and forgiveness. - May 05, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Jessalynn Hall, MS’s Newly Released “Prayer-volution: Powerfully Productive Prayer” is a Powerful Guide That Blends Personal Experience with Spiritual Insights to Prayer
“Prayer-volution: Powerfully Productive Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessalynn Hall, MS is a deeply personal and insightful book that helps readers revolutionize their prayer life. Drawing from her own experiences of facing a challenging journey with her infant son’s medical issues, Hall shares the spiritual techniques that empowered her to build her faith and approach prayer in a more effective, life-changing way. - April 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
NWSA Member Companies Mobilize Hundreds of Firefighters to Support Wildfire Response in North and South Carolina
More than 400 firefighters and personnel from member companies from the National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) have been deployed to North and South Carolina to support efforts to contain the Black Cove and Table Rock Complex wildfires. These crews, many from the Pacific Northwest, are... - April 03, 2025 - National Wildfire Suppression Association
Jan Bennett’s Newly Released "Gratitude for the King of All Kings" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry and Prayers Celebrating God’s Grace and Love
“Gratitude for the King of All Kings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jan Bennett is an inspiring work that combines poetry, personal testimony, and scripture to encourage readers to reflect on the blessings of faith and the transformative power of God’s love. - January 31, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
David Breithaupt’s Newly Released "Lost in the Amazon: The Adventures of a Missionary Kid" is a Thrilling Tale of Survival, Faith, and Adventure
“Lost in the Amazon: The Adventures of a Missionary Kid” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Breithaupt is an action-packed story that follows a young missionary’s harrowing journey through the Amazon jungle, relying on courage and faith to overcome life-threatening challenges. - January 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Don Anderson’s New Book, "A Notable Woman," Brings to Life the Story of a Biblical Heroine, Offering a Fresh Perspective on Faith, Strength, and Wisdom
Recent release “A Notable Woman” from Covenant Books author Don Anderson delves into the captivating story of an unnamed but extraordinary woman from the Bible, featured in 2 Kings 4:8 and 8:1. Fascinated by her strength, wisdom, and audacity, Anderson uncovers the layers of her life and challenges, offering readers a deeper understanding of her significance. - January 13, 2025 - Covenant Books
Reveal Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Ceramics West and Expansion Into the Local Portland Market
Reveal Diagnostics, the leading provider of Cone Beam CT imaging services in the San Francisco Bay area, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Portland, Oregon. - September 18, 2024 - Reveal Diagnostics
New Book Release Inspired by Hello Girls of WWI
History blends seamlessly with fiction in new book that shines a light on the Signal Corps telephone operators who served in France during the Great War. - July 24, 2024 - Shanna Hatfield, Author
Author Justin Mead’s New Book, "Murdered at Midnight: A Gruesome Horror Story," is a Chilling Novel That Follows a Group of Friends in a Fight for Their Lives
Recent release “Murdered at Midnight: A Gruesome Horror Story” from Page Publishing author Justin Mead is a terrifying novel that centers on two brothers and their six friends who party in a cabin until midnight and awaken something evil deep in the woods. - May 31, 2024 - Page Publishing
Image Specialty Partners™ Welcomes Southern California-Based Hulse Orthodontics to Its Dental Partnership Family
Hulse Orthodontics, Carlsbad, California has joined Image Specialty Partners™, a leading doctor-led, multi-specialty dental service organization in the United States. - May 07, 2024 - Image Specialty Partners
Kristie L. French’s Newly Released "My Journey To Jesus" is a Profound Testament to Faith and Redemption
“My Journey To Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristie L. French is a compelling testimony that unfolds the transformative narrative of faith, redemption, and the discovery of unconditional love. Through the author’s heartwarming and honest account, readers are invited to witness a journey from confusion to clarity, from struggles to salvation, and from heartache to a profound connection with the divine. - April 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SMI Property Management Merges with JPM Real Estate Services
Portland-based JPM Real Estate Services has joined Willamette Valley-based, SMI Property Management. The friendly merger means that SMI will expand its industry-leading services into the greater Portland area, while maintaining all staff and properties served by JPM. “We are excited about... - February 12, 2024 - SMI Real Estate & Property Management
Author James Ragon’s New Audiobook, “The Secret of Etemenanki,” is the Exhilarating Story of a Knight’s Epic and Unexpected Quest to Babylon During the Crusades
Recent audiobook release “The Secret of Etemenanki” from Audiobook Network author James Ragon is a compelling and fascinating tale that follows the escapades of Sir Byron Fitzwalter, who finds his fate intertwined with that of a priest whose secret mission could forever change the trajectory of the crusades and Rome’s ultimate goals of conquest. - January 30, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Marlene Wilson’s New Book, "A Childhood in God's Arms," is a True Story That Looks at How One’s Faith Can Help Them Survive Through Years of Sexual Abuse
Recent release “A Childhood in God's Arms: Get in Touch with Incest and How to Get Past the Pain A Self-Help Book” from Covenant Books author Marlene Wilson is a poignant account of the abuse the author faced throughout her childhood and early adult life, and how her faith and relationship with God helped to carry her through the darkness to reach the other side. - January 18, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Foterra Jewelry Announces the Grand Opening of Their Retail Location
Foterra Jewelry, a photo jewelry brand, is pleased to invite customers to the grand opening celebration of their new retail location in Portland on April 28, from 3 PM - 7 PM. The event will feature a sip-and-shop event, allowing customers to explore Foterra Jewelry's unique pieces. Attendees can expect plenty of surprises along with Foterra's latest collection of photo jewelry pieces. Learn more at foterrajewelry.com. - April 17, 2023 - Foterra Jewelry
Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train
The Iconic Railroad is Hosting a Special Easter Train Event this Weekend - April 04, 2023 - The Fruit Company
Dr. V. Kim Kutsch Releases New Podcast, "Contrary to Ordinary"
On March 21, 2023 Dr. V. Kim Kutsch, CEO of Oral BioTech and founder of CariFree, released a podcast titled “Contrary to Ordinary.” Dr. Kutsch aims to uncover the common threads that make people extraordinary. Each bi-weekly episode will showcase a thought leader in the dental industry... - March 30, 2023 - Oral BioTech
Linnea Ebersole’s New Book, "Pain, Suffering, and Overcoming While We Wait to Hatch," is a Faith-Based Exploration of How Suffering Can Help Prepare One for Heaven
Fulton Books author Linnea Ebersole, a writer, teacher, and speaker who seeks to encourage and strengthen believers in their everyday walk with God, has completed her most recent book, “Pain, Suffering, and Overcoming While We Wait to Hatch: Hope and Encouragement for hurting people”:... - February 15, 2023 - Fulton Books
Portland's Folk Festival Returns to the Crystal Ballroom
McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom and Portland folk duo Fox and Bones bring back the beloved all ages folk festival after a two year hiatus. The festival will be held January 13, 14 and 15. Tickets are on sale now. - January 09, 2023 - Sarah Vitort Music LLC
Beverly Waters’s New Book, "Toby and Bearpaw," is the Heartfelt Story of Two Boys from Different Worlds Who Form a Fast Friendship They Feel Must Remain Secret
Fulton Books author Beverly Waters, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and enjoys arts and crafts, woodworking, gardening, and traveling, has completed her most recent book, “Toby and Bearpaw”: a beautiful story of a seemingly unlikely friendship between two boys and... - December 16, 2022 - Fulton Books
Nominations Open for the Annual “Athenix Gives Back” Program
Athenix Body Sculpting Institute invites the public to nominate an Unsung Hero to receive a complimentary cosmetic procedure of their choosing. - November 07, 2022 - Athenix Body Sculpting Institute
Comscend Opening a New Office on the West Coast
Comscend, a leading technology firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida has also chosen to call Eugene, OR home with a West Coast Office. - February 08, 2022 - Comscend
ZEAL Invests 1% of Gross Revenue Into Bridging the Gap
ZEAL, an award-winning software consultancy, today announced the commitment to invest 1% of gross revenue into the next generation of technical talent and bridging the digital divide. 50% of the investment went to LEARN academy, who is teaching a new generation of daring and diverse students to be compassionate, curious, and professional web developers, while the remaining 50% went to organizations like One Digital World, and Women in Tech. - December 30, 2021 - ZEAL
Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion in 15 Days
Pangea Mortgage Capital recently provided funding for the acquisition of a three-asset hotel portfolio in Oregon, closing in just 15 days. The quick close allowed the borrower to begin to execute on his plan to convert the hotel portfolio to multifamily housing. - August 16, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Mouser Sponsors National STEM League for Ten80 STEM Challenge Students
Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, was a major sponsor of the 13th annual National STEM League (NSL) Finals Event from May 1-May 2, 2021 featuring Ten80 STEM Challenges powered by the iNSL, a 501(c)(3) organization. Overall winning teams this year represented Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland: RamTech 59 took first place, Iditarod Racing came in 2nd, and NSBE Fire Jr Chargers won 3rd overall. - May 18, 2021 - InterNational STEM League, Inc.
Renew Aesthetic Clinic is Growing and Launching Annual Membership
Growing Professional Team, Expanding Service Menu, Launching Annual Membership. - April 11, 2021 - Renew Aesthetic Clinic, LLC
Dustin Rose Returns to Live Music at Aurora Colony Vineyards
After a year of COVID-19 shutdowns and quarantines, recording artists like BentBeat's Dustin Rose are beginning to return to live venues across the Northwest. - March 30, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
President Biden: Will You Save America’s Heritage Wild Horses?
An open letter to the President of the United States of America - Joseph R. Biden Jr. about the Bureau of Land Management's mismanagement of native-species American wild horses. - February 10, 2021 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Manimas Offers Electoral Vote Donation to DNC
Write-in Presidential candidate John Manimas and the Real Democracy Party have extended an offer to donate any electoral votes awarded to John Manimas to the Democratic candidate but only if the House of Representatives first passes specified elections reforms, including mandatory voting. - August 12, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates Nominal Performance in Wind
Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter performs nominally in up to 22 knot wind. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow,... - July 20, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
Shingo Prize Winning Author Releases New Text
Thirty year consultant and two time Shingo Prize winning author Gary Conner has just release his latest book "Becoming a Lean Savant." - March 23, 2019 - Gary Conner
3 Sisters Equine Refuge is Competing to Win Some of the $110,000 Available in #HelpAHorse Prizes
3 Sisters Equine Refuge is participating in the Oregon Rescue Challenge as part of the ASPCA® national Help A Horse Day contest, competing for a chance to win some of the $110,000 available in grant prizes. The nationwide competition for rescues, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries that adopt out equines is designed to raise awareness about the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for horses. - June 21, 2018 - 3 Sisters Equine Refuge
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
DiscoverLend Announces New Way to Shop for Funding
DiscoverLend, launches its lender matching product, making it easier than ever for consumers to shop for financial products and compare offers. The company has created a centralized hub for financial products, where consumers can shop for a variety of loan types and pre-paid debit cards all from... - February 24, 2018 - DiscoverLend
P.L. Hogan Releases New Book Series Katie O'Malley and the Obelisk: Atlantis Bound
Ancient history is… well, pretty boring to most people. But what if you were the one who created it? Atlantis, Egypt, and Greece are just a few of the stops these kids will make, always with the promise they could return home when they want. Would you place your life and your friends’... - February 18, 2018 - P.L. Hogan, LLC
Columbia Distributing Acquires General Distributing, Inc.
Columbia Distributing today announced it will purchase all stock of General Distributors, Inc. (GDI), based in Oregon City, Oregon. The nearly 100-year-old GDI represents a portfolio of more than 100 international, national and local beer, energy and water suppliers. The transaction is expected to... - January 31, 2018 - Columbia Distributing
Dustin Rose Releases His Newest Album, "Catch The Wind"
Dustin Rose releases his first Christian album, "Catch The Wind," with Portland-Based BentBeat Productions - available on Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify, and all major music sites. - December 05, 2017 - BentBeat Productions
Chris Voigt Releases Studio Album, "All I Need"
Chris Voigt releases first praise and worship album available on Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify, and all major music sites. - June 11, 2016 - BentBeat Productions
Salem Homes For Heroes® Lender Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families
National Homes for Heroes program honors Travis Newton for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes
TTR Adds Over 400 Leased Asset Buyout Tax Answers
Today, TTR announced the addition of over 400 leased asset buyout sales tax answers. TTR, working with the finance industry, has added over 400 tax answers on buyouts of capital and operating leases, greatly reducing time spent on research by tax and accounting professionals. A capital lease,... - May 29, 2015 - TTR
Travis Newton with Guild Mortgage Receives National Award
National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Local Affiliate, Travis Newton, for being #4 in the country for helping heroes in their dream of homeownership. - April 14, 2015 - Homes for Heroes- Salem Oregon
Popular Restaurants and Musicians Come Together in Support of Oregon Children's Cancer Awareness Day
The Soulful Giving Foundation is orchestrating the hottest event in East County by bringing together: 4 incredible bands, 14 of Portland’s finest restaurants, Duck Pond wines, premium draft beers, refreshing cocktails, vendor shopping galore, champagne/jewelry raffle, amazing silent auction items, VIP Pdx limousine, free shuttle service from MHCC, and 2 music-filled “Soul Buses” transporting guests from Portland to Troutdale. - June 18, 2014 - Soulful Giving Foundation
PPI Group Welcomes the Topcon Technology Roadshow to Portland
PPI Group announces the arrival of the Topcon Technology Roadshow on June 4 and 5, in Portland, Oregon. The custom 52-foot mobile solutions center will roll into town to showcase the latest construction, survey, civil engineering, architecture and design technologies in a hands-on educational environment on a 23,000 mile tour across North America. This live learning experience will feature demonstrations and presentations by industry experts from Topcon, Autodesk, Bluebeam and PPI Group. - May 17, 2014 - PPI Group
BEER: Oregon Author Brewing Part II of Epic Historical Fiction Adventure
Last week marked the beginning of production for, “Grog Wars,” the latest historical fiction adventure by Oregon author, Anne Sweazy-Kulju. - March 17, 2014 - Historical-Horse-Feathers.com
SCOUT Ultralight Aircraft Now for Sale on Amazon.com
SCOUT Paramotors, the world's first carbon fiber built backpack aircraft has reached another world first. SCOUT Parmaotors has teamed up with the largest online retailer to become the first ever powered aircraft to be sold on Amazon.com About SCOUT Paramotors: SCOUT Paramotors, manufactured in... - March 13, 2014 - Team Fly Halo
Luna Family Hearing Now Offering “Made for iPhone” Hearing Aid in Washington and Oregon
Experience ReSound LiNX™, the revolutionary hearing aid from ReSound - February 26, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing
Domaine Serene Takes All Six Top Spots in a Blind Tasting Against Some of Burgundy’s Finest
Is There a New Benchmark in World-Class Chardonnay? - July 01, 2013 - Domaine Serene
Restaurants and Nationally Acclaimed Musicians Come Together in Support of Children's Cancer Awareness Day on July 27th
The Soulful Giving Foundation presents its fourth annual Artful Giving Blanket Concert - an amazing music and food venue - to raise funds and awareness in regard to the importance of supporting doctors and scientists studying and identifying the causes and cures of childhood cancers. All proceeds from this event will be donated directly to Randall Children's Hospital and Providence Cancer Research Center. - June 27, 2013 - Soulful Giving Foundation