PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates Nominal Performance in Wind Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter performs nominally in up to 22 knot wind. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow, “UAVs... - July 20, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Shingo Prize Winning Author Releases New Text Thirty year consultant and two time Shingo Prize winning author Gary Conner has just release his latest book "Becoming a Lean Savant." - March 23, 2019 - Gary Conner

3 Sisters Equine Refuge is Competing to Win Some of the $110,000 Available in #HelpAHorse Prizes 3 Sisters Equine Refuge is participating in the Oregon Rescue Challenge as part of the ASPCA® national Help A Horse Day contest, competing for a chance to win some of the $110,000 available in grant prizes. The nationwide competition for rescues, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries that adopt out equines is designed to raise awareness about the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for horses. - June 21, 2018 - 3 Sisters Equine Refuge

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

DiscoverLend Announces New Way to Shop for Funding DiscoverLend, launches its lender matching product, making it easier than ever for consumers to shop for financial products and compare offers. The company has created a centralized hub for financial products, where consumers can shop for a variety of loan types and pre-paid debit cards all from one... - February 24, 2018 - DiscoverLend

P.L. Hogan Releases New Book Series Katie O'Malley and the Obelisk: Atlantis Bound Ancient history is… well, pretty boring to most people. But what if you were the one who created it? Atlantis, Egypt, and Greece are just a few of the stops these kids will make, always with the promise they could return home when they want. Would you place your life and your friends’ lives... - February 18, 2018 - P.L. Hogan, LLC

Columbia Distributing Acquires General Distributing, Inc. Columbia Distributing today announced it will purchase all stock of General Distributors, Inc. (GDI), based in Oregon City, Oregon. The nearly 100-year-old GDI represents a portfolio of more than 100 international, national and local beer, energy and water suppliers. The transaction is expected to close... - January 31, 2018 - Columbia Distributing

Dustin Rose Releases His Newest Album, "Catch The Wind" Dustin Rose releases his first Christian album, "Catch The Wind," with Portland-Based BentBeat Productions - available on Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify, and all major music sites. - December 05, 2017 - BentBeat Productions

Chris Voigt Releases Studio Album, "All I Need" Chris Voigt releases first praise and worship album available on Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify, and all major music sites. - June 11, 2016 - BentBeat Productions

Salem Homes For Heroes® Lender Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes program honors Travis Newton for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

TTR Adds Over 400 Leased Asset Buyout Tax Answers Today, TTR announced the addition of over 400 leased asset buyout sales tax answers. TTR, working with the finance industry, has added over 400 tax answers on buyouts of capital and operating leases, greatly reducing time spent on research by tax and accounting professionals. A capital lease, sometimes... - May 29, 2015 - TTR

Travis Newton with Guild Mortgage Receives National Award National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Local Affiliate, Travis Newton, for being #4 in the country for helping heroes in their dream of homeownership. - April 14, 2015 - Homes for Heroes- Salem Oregon

Popular Restaurants and Musicians Come Together in Support of Oregon Children's Cancer Awareness Day The Soulful Giving Foundation is orchestrating the hottest event in East County by bringing together: 4 incredible bands, 14 of Portland’s finest restaurants, Duck Pond wines, premium draft beers, refreshing cocktails, vendor shopping galore, champagne/jewelry raffle, amazing silent auction items, VIP Pdx limousine, free shuttle service from MHCC, and 2 music-filled “Soul Buses” transporting guests from Portland to Troutdale. - June 18, 2014 - Soulful Giving Foundation

PPI Group Welcomes the Topcon Technology Roadshow to Portland PPI Group announces the arrival of the Topcon Technology Roadshow on June 4 and 5, in Portland, Oregon. The custom 52-foot mobile solutions center will roll into town to showcase the latest construction, survey, civil engineering, architecture and design technologies in a hands-on educational environment on a 23,000 mile tour across North America. This live learning experience will feature demonstrations and presentations by industry experts from Topcon, Autodesk, Bluebeam and PPI Group. - May 17, 2014 - PPI Group

BEER: Oregon Author Brewing Part II of Epic Historical Fiction Adventure Last week marked the beginning of production for, “Grog Wars,” the latest historical fiction adventure by Oregon author, Anne Sweazy-Kulju. - March 17, 2014 - Historical-Horse-Feathers.com

SCOUT Ultralight Aircraft Now for Sale on Amazon.com SCOUT Paramotors, the world's first carbon fiber built backpack aircraft has reached another world first. SCOUT Parmaotors has teamed up with the largest online retailer to become the first ever powered aircraft to be sold on Amazon.com About SCOUT Paramotors: SCOUT Paramotors, manufactured in Slovakia... - March 13, 2014 - Team Fly Halo

Restaurants and Nationally Acclaimed Musicians Come Together in Support of Children's Cancer Awareness Day on July 27th The Soulful Giving Foundation presents its fourth annual Artful Giving Blanket Concert - an amazing music and food venue - to raise funds and awareness in regard to the importance of supporting doctors and scientists studying and identifying the causes and cures of childhood cancers. All proceeds from this event will be donated directly to Randall Children's Hospital and Providence Cancer Research Center. - June 27, 2013 - Soulful Giving Foundation

The Basis for True Product Innovation Lies in Understanding the Context of Consumer Moments The Basis for True Product Innovation Lies in Understanding the Context of Consumer Moments, especially when it comes to addressing millennial consumers. Segmenting by consumer moments can broaden the scope and size of your potential market was a key idea presented by Dave Lundahl, CEO of InsightsNow at The Food Summit on Monday, April 22, 2013. - April 24, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.

"Romancing the West" Tour Kicks Off Historical Concerts at Main Street Theaters in April Woodstock Legend, “Melanie,” (Brand New Key), to headline “Romancing the West Legacy Tour” in April, in her first West Coast Tour in Years. Melanie Safka headlines, “Romancing the West,” an epic documentary style concert taking theater patrons on a time traveling journey through 240 years of the American West. - March 25, 2013 - Romancing the West

Community Gardening Blog TogetherFarm.com Selected to Participate in TEDx ConcordiaUPortland Event TogetherFarm will discuss community, food safety and easy ways to create backyard organic produce gardens during a TEDx ConcordiaUPortland Action Break. - March 18, 2013 - TogetherFarm.com

Newly Released Contemporary Romance Bravely Deals with the Effects of Childhood Sexual Abuse The selfish act of sexual abuse has a profound effect upon the mind of a child. As a result of the trauma, the little girl within grows into a person who struggles with a variety of painful issues and poor relationships. "Conflicting Hearts" exposes the heart and mind of a young woman struggling to overcome its effects. - January 13, 2013 - Holland Legacy Publishing

Renowned Artist Christopher B. Mooney Explores “New Figurative Works” at Gallery 114 In his first solo show at Gallery 114, Christopher B. Mooney will present his newest works from his “Figurative Works: Explorations Into Human Connections” series: explorations into the human connections that fill us with hope, joy and celebration in times of uncertainty, fear and doubt. - July 15, 2012 - Christopher B. Mooney

HealthSaaS Licenses Connected Outcomes Framework to OHSU for International Educational and Clinical Outreach Project in Vietnam HealthSaaS today announced licensing of their Connected Outcomes Framework to Dr. Beth Darnall of Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for an international educational and clinical outreach project in Vietnam. This project is supported by an education grant from the International Association for the Study of Pain® (IASP®) - August 03, 2011 - HealthSaaS, Inc

New Owners Changing the Atmosphere at Former “Big Shots” Location Mark and Angela Liang are working hard to make the 501 Grill a place for fun and food and to shed the “rough” reputation the location used to have. - July 20, 2011 - 501 Grill Sports Bar

HealthSaaS, Inc. Releases Glucose Tracker Plus™ for Windows Phone 7 with Connectivity to Microsoft HealthVault HealthSaaS today announced the release of Glucose Tracker Plus for Windows Phone 7. Glucose Tracker Plus is the first mobile chronic condition management tool for Windows Phone 7 that offers connectivity to Microsoft HealthVault, a personal health application platform designed to put consumers in control of their personal health information. - December 23, 2010 - HealthSaaS, Inc

3 Sun Thanksgiving Restoring Original Meaning Through Year-Round Hobby and Cause Bringing mainstream Americans and American Indians together in a spirit of kindness and historical honesty is the ambitious objective of a new year-round holiday hobby movement being spearheaded by newcomer, 3 Sun Thanksgiving. After company founder, Carrie Franzwa, came face to face some years ago with... - November 10, 2010 - TIPS of Oregon / 3 Sun Thanksgiving

Internet Entrepreneur Jesse Willms Donates $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Fund Internet marketing leader turned philanthropist Jesse Willms donated $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Fund today. “I am proud to support the Breast Cancer Research Fund in their goal to help find a cure for this dreaded disease,” Willms said. “More than 1.5 million women a year... - September 17, 2010 - Jesse Willms

WinTheTrophy's New API Service Lets Developers "Hack" Sports Betting New API service offers software developers a simple, free and legal way to create automated sports betting programs, test different strategies and compete for recognition as world's top sports betting "hacker." - June 22, 2010 - WinTheTrophy LLC

HealthSaaS, Inc. Releasing Online Vertical Suite of Condition and Disease Specific Personal Health Records (PHR) HealthSaaS today announced they are releasing an online suite of condition and disease specific Personal Health Record (PHR) services. The first to be released is PainPHR http://www.painPHR.com DiabetesPHR and SportsmedPHR will be available later this year. BreastcancerPHR and ProstatecancerPHR will... - May 07, 2010 - HealthSaaS, Inc

May is National Scrapbook Month In honor of National Scrapbook Month The Scrap Art Site announces the launch of a new website. - April 26, 2010 - The Scrap Art site

Cash4Books.net Partners with DonorsChoose.org to Turn Books Into Cash and New Classroom Supplies Struggling classrooms around the country are getting an extra helping hand from Cash4Books.net customers with its new DonorsChoose.org Partnership. - April 15, 2010 - McKenzie Books, Inc.

Book Loving Bargain Hunters’ Recession Survival Tool “It’s the future of online used book shopping,” says founder and CEO Jim Smith of McKenzie Books, Inc., an internationally recognized online used bookseller. He is referring to their just-released website feature dubbed “BRAIN”, short for “Books Recently Added, Inventory... - April 09, 2010 - McKenzie Books, Inc.

Expert Sheri Fisher Joins Therapy in Transition as Small Business PR and Marketing Coach Therapy in Transition (TITO), which recently put together an Expert Panel to expand its services, has brought Sheri Fisher on board as the organization’s Small Business PR and Marketing Coach. - April 07, 2010 - Therapy in Transition LLC

Instructor Rosemary Beam Joins Therapy in Transition as Mind and Spirit Coach Therapy in Transition (TITO), which recently put together an Expert Panel to expand its services, has brought Rosemary Beam on board as the organization’s Mind and Spirit Coach. - March 31, 2010 - Therapy in Transition LLC

Expert Ingrid Kincaid Joins Therapy in Transition as Spiritual Health and Wellness Coach Therapy in Transition (TITO), which recently put together an Expert Panel to expand its services, has brought Ingrid Kincaid on board as the organization’s Spiritual Health and Wellness Coach. - March 26, 2010 - Therapy in Transition LLC

HomeQuest Launches Full Featured Wordpress IDX Plugin HomeQuest's Wordpress IDX Plugin offers the most advanced property search functionality available today. The plugin is centered around an interactive map that can search property by map window or various shapes such as zip codes, and neighborhoods or school boundaries (where available). Visitors can... - February 03, 2010 - HomeQuest

Therapy in Transition Receives Positive Response to Website’s New Design Therapy in Transition (TITO) launched its newly redesigned website in beta testing on Dec. 29, 2009, and the feedback continues to be overwhelmingly positive. Visitors describe the newly designed site as “professional,” “informative,” “user-friendly” and “inspirational.” - January 06, 2010 - Therapy in Transition LLC

Newly Redesigned Website Launches January 2010 with an Online Learning Environment - TLC Therapy in Transition (TITO) launches a newly redesigned website providing membership privileged benefits such as private discussion forums moderated by a panel of experts dedicated to supporting member’s personal and professional success and Tito’s Learning Center or TLC where individuals can enroll in online courses to broaden their skills and knowledge. - December 30, 2009 - Therapy in Transition LLC

HealthSaaS.net Signs Reseller and Integration Agreement with BioSign HealthSaaS.net and BioSign Technologies Inc. (CNSX:BIO) today announced they have entered into an alliance agreement that enables HealthSaaS.net to resell BioSign products and integrate patient driven data into the HealthSaaS.net Personal Health Record (PHR) treatment management service. - December 11, 2009 - HealthSaaS, Inc

ecoShuttle Partner Up with Green Drop Garage to Go Veggie ecoShuttle gets a little greener converting their first bus to SVO - November 25, 2009 - ecoShuttle

Alchemilla Ultra-Pure Skin Care Becomes a Corporate Member of United Plant Savers Organization In their pursuit of helping to conserve and cultivate endangered medicinal plant species, Alchemilla, an organic skin care manufacturer from Oregon, has recently joined other equally fervent companies in becoming a Corporate Member of United Plant Savers. United Plant Savers (UpS) is a Vermont-based... - November 14, 2009 - Alchemilla Ultra-Pure Skin Care

Oregon Restaurant Association Names Vice President of Strategic Communications Oregon Restaurant Association (ORA) announced today that John Hamilton has been promoted to the newly developed position of Vice President of Strategic Communications and will report directly to ORA President & CEO Steve McCoid. He will be responsible for creating and managing communications programs... - October 26, 2009 - Oregon Restaurant Association

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

White Paper Demonstrates How Digital Watermarking Can Enable Parent-Controlled Viewing of Television Programming on Any Device The Digital Watermarking Alliance (DWA) has released a new white paper, “Ensuring Child Safety in a Digital World / A Comprehensive Solution to Parental Controlled Viewing Across Devices and Platforms.” While the ubiquity of readily available content in a variety of contexts provides consumers... - October 14, 2009 - Digital Watermarking Alliance

New Software Offers a Robust Solution and the Best Value for Managing Long-Term Commercial Rentals Thanks to a new software program, commercial rental property managers can enjoy added functionality -- but at a lower cost -- than other similar software products. - September 29, 2009 - SpiritWorks Software Inc.

White Paper Demonstrates Value of Digital Watermarking in Copyright Communication and Image Search The Digital Watermarking Alliance (DWA) has released a new white paper, “Managing Valuable Digital Assets / Using Digital Watermarking for Copyright Communication and Image Search.” The paper is intended for content owners, marketers, advertisers, attorneys, and anyone who tracks digital... - September 23, 2009 - Digital Watermarking Alliance

Sandymontana Creates a Multi-Dimensional Look and Feel for Nike 6.0 Ads Today, Portland, Ore.-based creative agency Sandymontana announced a new series of national television and web advertisements for the Nike 6.0 action sports Fall ‘09/Winter ’09 apparel line. The campaign began airing during the 2009 Summer Dew Tour on NBC, MTV2 and the USA Network, and will roll out through Feb. during the Winter Dew Tour. The ads will continue in general rotation on FUEL TV through May ’10. - September 10, 2009 - Sandymontana