Texas: Killeen-Temple News
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
Veteran-Owned Austin Construction Firm Wins Two Prestigious NARI Awards for Luxury Remodeling Excellence
A locally-owned Austin home-remodeling company has announced its latest milestone, highlighting recent project successes that supports Austin areas growing demand for quality home upgrades. The release showcases the company’s awards, commitment to craftsmanship, customer experience, and community-centered service—reinforcing its role as a trusted remodeling partner for Austin-area homeowners. - February 05, 2026 - Absolute Design Build
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
Daniel Lombardo’s Newly Released "From Darkest Night" is a Gripping Action-Adventure Thriller Blending Suspense, Prophecy, and Redemption
“From Darkest Night” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Lombardo is a thought-provoking and action-packed novel that explores the mystery of human purpose and divine prophecy through a supernatural journey across a desolate America. - June 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Teresa Bradshaw’s Newly Released "Just the Way I Am" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Children’s Book Celebrating God’s Purposeful Design
“Just the Way I Am” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Bradshaw is a touching children’s story that highlights the beauty of individuality through the eyes of a curious young character. This delightful book reassures readers of all ages that they are wonderfully made by God. - February 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Richard Carpenter’s Newly Released "Space Cowboys Don’t Cry" is an Imaginative and Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure
“Space Cowboys Don’t Cry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Carpenter is a captivating blend of Sci-Fi adventure and heartfelt storytelling that follows a young man’s journey from a Texas horse ranch to the vast reaches of space, exploring themes of resilience, exploration, and self-discovery. - January 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
The Debrief Project Announces Plans for a Documentary Film Honoring the Heroes of the Battle of Baqubah, Iraq
Compelling Stories from Soldiers, Leaders, and Families to be Captured in Time for 20-Year Anniversary of a Hard-Fought Victory - December 18, 2024 - The Debrief Project
Author Kent D. Ellis’s New Book, "Your Chance of a Lifetime," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Impact of One’s Earthly Choices on Their Eternal Destiny
Recent release “Your Chance of a Lifetime” from Covenant Books author Kent D. Ellis combines biblical wisdom with historical insights to provide a compelling guide on how to navigate life’s moral and spiritual challenges, offering clear direction on the significance of one’s choices and the development of our eternal souls. - August 21, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Patrick Beason’s New Book, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: Or How to Lose Millions of Dollars in Future Oil Income because of Spineless Thieves,” is Released
Recent release “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: Or How to Lose Millions of Dollars in Future Oil Income because of Spineless Thieves” from Page Publishing author Patrick Beason is a powerful memoir of corporate betrayal and deception that sheds light on the dangers of misplaced trust and the importance of vigilant hiring practices. - July 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Milton Cruz’s Newly Released "Unbecoming Human" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Identify and Technology
“Unbecoming Human” from Christian Faith Publishing author Milton Cruz is a compelling examination of modern society's struggle with technology's influence on individual and group identity. Through its insightful narrative, the book delves into themes of dehumanization, media influence, and the preservation of personal and cultural heritage. - July 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Helen Holmes’s Newly Released "Women Seeking Intimacy with God" is an Inspirational Journey Into Biblical Femininity
“Women Seeking Intimacy with God: Fifty-Two Devotionals of Wisdom and Truth from Women of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Helen Holmes offers readers a collection of insightful devotionals inspired by the lives of women in the Bible. Through these reflections, Holmes invites readers to deepen their intimacy with God and embrace the timeless wisdom of these biblical figures. - June 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alan L. Williams’s Newly Released "Captain Comet and the Intergalactic Patrol" is a Thrilling Space Odyssey of Faith and Adventure
“Captain Comet and the Intergalactic Patrol” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan L. Williams takes readers on an exhilarating journey through the cosmos. With its blend of action, faith, and camaraderie, this book offers a captivating glimpse into the future of space exploration. - May 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Austin Action Fest and Market Unveils Epic High Fantasy Trilogy: "Chronicles of a Broken Path"
Move over, Middle-earth. There's a new realm of fantasy brewing in the heart of Texas, courtesy of the powerhouse behind the Austin Action Fest & Market. This year, the organization renowned for high octane action films is venturing into uncharted territory with Chronicles of a Broken Path, a... - May 21, 2024 - Chronicles of a Broken Path LLC
Amy’s Attic Self Storage Announces Development of New Self Storage Facility on Stagecoach Road in Killeen
Texas based self-storage developer and operator, Amy’s Attic Self Storage, is pleased to announce the acquisition and future development of property at the intersection of East Stagecoach Road and Featherline Road in Killeen, Texas. Bob Vamvas, “We are excited to be complementing our... - January 30, 2024 - Amys Attic Self Storage
Kenyatiah Holloway’s Newly Released “Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal” is an Encouraging Resource for Spiritual Growth
“Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenyatiah Holloway is a helpful tool for anyone seeking to find deeper connection with their faith, strengthen their marital bond, and effectively pray to God. - December 20, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tuesday's Children Appoints Decorated Combat Marine Corps Veteran as New Chairman
John Fitzsimmons, LtCol USMC (RET), to Lead the Board of Directors, Bringing a Wealth of Leadership Experience and a Deep Commitment to Service - November 29, 2023 - Tuesday's Promise
Topsarge Patents a Scientific Model for Personnel Development Studies
Topsarge Business Solutions (TBS) of Temple Texas, has successfully submitted a utility patent for a Blended Community Science model for Personnel Development. Principal Investigator Daniel K. Elder and Research Director Dr. David Litteral are credited with inventing this hybrid method for public... - November 09, 2023 - Topsarge Business Solutions LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Sumbal Khalid Khan, MD Receives 2023 Best of Pflugerville Award
Pflugerville Award Program Honors the Achievement - September 11, 2023 - Aroha Medical PLLC
Encounter Church Fort Worth Hosts Praise & Worship Conference and 23-Year Gala
Praise & Worship Conference along with a Bishop Oliver & EC Band Gala slated for October 20-21, 2023. The event serves to commemorate the church's 23-year dedication to faith-based community enrichment through music and spiritual teachings. Event Highlights: Bishop Gary Oliver & EC Band Gala & Conference. - September 08, 2023 - Encounter Church FW
Esteemed Industry Expert, Fernando Esteban, Brings Over 29 Years of Experience to Lynx Systems as Their New National Sales Director
Lynx Systems proudly announces, Fernando Esteban, a renowned professional with a remarkable track record spanning 29 years in the Network Video, Security, and Technology Industries, as the new National Sales Director. - May 26, 2023 - Lynx Systems
DSV Places Initial Order for 10 Electrified Trucks as Part of North American Emissions-Reduction Initiative
As part of an early adopters’ program and a first step in reducing the climate impact of its North American road freight business, DSV has placed an initial order for 10 of Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX units for its North American long-haul lanes. The trucks running on electricity and renewable natural gas will support DSV in offering low-emission services across its Pan-American routes. - January 25, 2023 - DSV
Temple, TX Veteran-Owned Business Wins 4-Year, 2.6-Million-Dollar Defense Contract
Topsarge Business Solutions was selected for a four-year research and development project in leadership to assist in developing future methods for enlisted leader development. - August 20, 2022 - Topsarge Business Solutions LLC
Veterans Growing America and The Rosie Network Kick-Off Veterans Business Expo Series at AAFES Exchange, Fort Hood
Come out on April 2, 2022 (9 am - 4 pm) as Veterans Growing America and The Rosie Network presents AAFES Veteran Business Expo at The Fort Hood Main Exchange Bldg. 4250, Clear Creek Blvd., Ft. Hood, TX 76544. - March 04, 2022 - The Rosie Network
Topsarge Business Solutions Awarded Army Training and Development Contract
Topsarge Business Solutions (TBS) of Temple Texas was selected as one of four small businesses awarded a $120M multiple-award task order IDIQ contract to facilitate development and training of U.S. Army personnel. - March 03, 2022 - Topsarge Business Solutions LLC
Houston, Texas Immigration Law Firm Breaks Down the New Supreme Court Decision on Adjustment of Status Eligibility for TPS Holders
July 2, 2021, the US Supreme Court issued an official decision on the adjustment of status, AOS, eligibility for people with Temporary Protected Status, TPS. In the Sanchez v. Mayorkas case, the supreme court ruled that a person that has been granted TPS has not necessarily been... - July 23, 2021 - Davis & Associates
Two Texas Foodies Reinvent the South’s Most Iconic Foods to Great Acclaim
A duo turned queso dip real dairy/all-natural (Culinary Cowgirls) then invented the world’s first (& most delicious) banana pudding sold by-the-scoop (The Culinary Room) - July 07, 2021 - The Culinary Room
Topsarge Business Solutions Receives National Veterans Hiring Award
Topsarge Business Solutions wins 2020 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for Hiring Vets in the Workplace. - December 06, 2020 - Topsarge Business Solutions LLC
The CEC & eLuma Partner to Present Critical Webinar for Special Educators
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, many special educators are scrambling to find solutions to take care of their students with exceptionalities. The CEC & eLuma Online Therapy are partnering to present a webinar entitled, "Teaching Special Education Online During COVID-19" to give them vital resources and support to enable them to meet their most critical objectives. - March 17, 2020 - eLuma Online Therapy
Training Firm Brings Sheleads365 Seminar to Temple, TX
Women’s Forum to be held at the Mayborn Convention Center. SheLeads365 was developed by U.S. Army veteran Cynthia Patton to allow women to reflect on how they spend their time each day and on one’s greatest strengths. The seminar builds on the foundation of women leaders living healthy and well. - August 18, 2019 - Topsarge Business Solutions LLC
Aaron Slye Joins Fidelity Bank of Texas as Vice President - Loan Officer
Fidelity Bank of Texas is under new leadership. Harry Geib was hired as bank president in August 2018, and he has a renewed emphasis on commercial growth, including expanding FBOT's commercial lending team. - April 09, 2019 - Fidelity Bank of Texas
AirBorn’s Cable & Harness Assemblies Recognized for Quality & Reliability
AirBorn, Inc.’s manufacturing processes have been validated as meeting or exceeding the industry’s leading IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3 standard; the electronic industry’s benchmark for the production of high-quality cables and cable harnesses. One of just six companies worldwide... - October 22, 2018 - AirBorn
Texas Meat Company, Capra Lamb, Becomes World’s First to Receive Global Animal Partnership Step 5® Animal Welfare Certification
Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC
Killeen Business Leader Completes Specialized Training to Build Better Workplaces
Wiley welcomes Topsarge Business Solutions of Killeen, TX to the Authorized Partner network of talented trainers, consultants, facilitators, and coaches who bring Everything DiSC® to organizations worldwide. As an Authorized Partner, Topsarge Business helps clients improve workplace relationships and achieve organizational effectiveness with proven workplace solutions. - July 19, 2018 - Topsarge Business Solutions LLC
Preferred Jewelers International™ Selects Marc Robinson Jewelers as Newest Member of Its Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Texas-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - October 12, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Continental Cut Stone Pulls Back the Curtain on Architectural Design in Limestone
An Institute of Architecture and Arts (ICAA) Event. A wide range of designers come together in Florence Texas to bring their creative minds to the forefront. A day packed with learning how their imagination is transformed into Limestone Architectural Elements for their clients is enhanced with a tour of Continental Cut Stone Limestone Fabrication Mill. The day ended with their itching, creative hands ready to tinker on limestone hosted by Texas Carved Stone and Bartlett Stone. - April 29, 2017 - Continental Cut Stone
Author Trey Watson Announces the Release of New Gardening Book
Texas-based garden, writer Trey Watson released new gardening book focused on easy-to-grow edible plants. - March 05, 2017 - Mac The Fire Truck
Zom.bio Games: Storm Wars Unleashed on Google Play
Independent game studio Zom.bio announced today the mobile debut of their hit game, Storm Wars. Storm Wars is a free-to-play collectible card game (CCG), combining lightning-fast battles with deep deck building strategy. The fully automated battles resolve as quickly as the player wishes –... - December 04, 2016 - Zom.bio
FloSports Announces Beynon Sports as the Official Track Surface of FloTrack
FloSports announced a partnership with Beynon Sports, naming the leading provider of synthetic athletic surfaces as the official track surface of FloTrack. One of 10 sites under the FloSports umbrella, FloTrack is the worldwide leader in covering track and field with live streams of top... - December 14, 2015 - Beynon Sports Surfaces
Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Killeen, Texas: Creates 400 New Jobs
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multi-channel customer experience management, recently announced that it is expanding its Killeen, Texas facility located at 777 N. Twin Creek Drive. The new hiring is to support the growth of an existing client and will create 400 new jobs in the... - May 24, 2015 - Teleperformance
Just in Time for New Year’s Resolutions - Woman Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Releases Book on Making Big Ideas Happen
Woman entrepreneur and philanthropist Elizabeth Frisch’s first book on Empowering People into Leadership, "Mission to Million$ - Taking Big Ideas and Making Them Reality," has released on Amazon.com in Hardcover and Kindle and will be hitting bookstores in 2015. Reviews on Amazon.com about the book since it released in November 2014 have been exceptional! Elizabeth Frisch is a business performance consultant and a graduate of Purdue University in ChE. The author is available for interviews. - December 29, 2014 - The Thrival Company
Interactive Strategy Visualization Cloud Provider VIZMATRIX Launches Global Channel Partner Program
VIZMATRIX Founder and CEO Nancy Hopkins announced Friday it is launching a Global Channel Partner Program to rapidly expand its cloud services in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Independent consultants, consulting firms and businesses in multiple industries are invited to become channel partners. - October 19, 2014 - VIZMATRIX
Raymond Alvin Boland Named a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Raymond Alvin Boland, of Killeen, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Aerospace Engineering. - July 01, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Raymond Alvin Boland Named a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Raymond Alvin Boland, of Killeen, Texas has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Aerospace Engineering. - February 05, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Educational Seminar for Manufacturers
An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies
Austin Insurance Agent Among America's Best
An Austin insurance agent, Susan Muston, LUTCF, has been selected by Insurance Training Associates and Top 1000 as one of America's top insurance agencies. - April 15, 2013 - Insurance Training Associates, LLC