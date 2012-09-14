PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Training Firm Brings Sheleads365 Seminar to Temple, TX Women’s Forum to be held at the Mayborn Convention Center. SheLeads365 was developed by U.S. Army veteran Cynthia Patton to allow women to reflect on how they spend their time each day and on one’s greatest strengths. The seminar builds on the foundation of women leaders living healthy and well. - August 18, 2019 - milMedia Group

Aaron Slye Joins Fidelity Bank of Texas as Vice President - Loan Officer Fidelity Bank of Texas is under new leadership. Harry Geib was hired as bank president in August 2018, and he has a renewed emphasis on commercial growth, including expanding FBOT's commercial lending team. - April 09, 2019 - Fidelity Bank of Texas

AirBorn’s Cable & Harness Assemblies Recognized for Quality & Reliability AirBorn, Inc.’s manufacturing processes have been validated as meeting or exceeding the industry’s leading IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3 standard; the electronic industry’s benchmark for the production of high-quality cables and cable harnesses. One of just six companies worldwide awarded... - October 22, 2018 - AirBorn

Texas Meat Company, Capra Lamb, Becomes World’s First to Receive Global Animal Partnership Step 5® Animal Welfare Certification Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally (www.globalanimalpartnership.org). GAP,... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC

Killeen Business Leader Completes Specialized Training to Build Better Workplaces Wiley welcomes Topsarge Business Solutions of Killeen, TX to the Authorized Partner network of talented trainers, consultants, facilitators, and coaches who bring Everything DiSC® to organizations worldwide. As an Authorized Partner, Topsarge Business helps clients improve workplace relationships and achieve organizational effectiveness with proven workplace solutions. - July 19, 2018 - milMedia Group

Continental Cut Stone Pulls Back the Curtain on Architectural Design in Limestone An Institute of Architecture and Arts (ICAA) Event. A wide range of designers come together in Florence Texas to bring their creative minds to the forefront. A day packed with learning how their imagination is transformed into Limestone Architectural Elements for their clients is enhanced with a tour of Continental Cut Stone Limestone Fabrication Mill. The day ended with their itching, creative hands ready to tinker on limestone hosted by Texas Carved Stone and Bartlett Stone. - April 29, 2017 - Continental Cut Stone

Author Trey Watson Announces the Release of New Gardening Book Texas-based garden, writer Trey Watson released new gardening book focused on easy-to-grow edible plants. - March 05, 2017 - Mac The Fire Truck

Zom.bio Games: Storm Wars Unleashed on Google Play Independent game studio Zom.bio announced today the mobile debut of their hit game, Storm Wars. Storm Wars is a free-to-play collectible card game (CCG), combining lightning-fast battles with deep deck building strategy. The fully automated battles resolve as quickly as the player wishes – for... - December 04, 2016 - Zom.bio

FloSports Announces Beynon Sports as the Official Track Surface of FloTrack FloSports announced a partnership with Beynon Sports, naming the leading provider of synthetic athletic surfaces as the official track surface of FloTrack. One of 10 sites under the FloSports umbrella, FloTrack is the worldwide leader in covering track and field with live streams of top competitions,... - December 14, 2015 - Beynon Sports Surfaces

Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Killeen, Texas: Creates 400 New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multi-channel customer experience management, recently announced that it is expanding its Killeen, Texas facility located at 777 N. Twin Creek Drive. The new hiring is to support the growth of an existing client and will create 400 new jobs in the Killeen... - May 24, 2015 - Teleperformance

Just in Time for New Year’s Resolutions - Woman Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Releases Book on Making Big Ideas Happen Woman entrepreneur and philanthropist Elizabeth Frisch’s first book on Empowering People into Leadership, "Mission to Million$ - Taking Big Ideas and Making Them Reality," has released on Amazon.com in Hardcover and Kindle and will be hitting bookstores in 2015. Reviews on Amazon.com about the book since it released in November 2014 have been exceptional! Elizabeth Frisch is a business performance consultant and a graduate of Purdue University in ChE. The author is available for interviews. - December 29, 2014 - The Thrival Company

Interactive Strategy Visualization Cloud Provider VIZMATRIX Launches Global Channel Partner Program VIZMATRIX Founder and CEO Nancy Hopkins announced Friday it is launching a Global Channel Partner Program to rapidly expand its cloud services in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Independent consultants, consulting firms and businesses in multiple industries are invited to become channel partners. - October 19, 2014 - VIZMATRIX

Raymond Alvin Boland Named a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Raymond Alvin Boland, of Killeen, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Aerospace Engineering. - July 01, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Austin Insurance Agent Among America's Best An Austin insurance agent, Susan Muston, LUTCF, has been selected by Insurance Training Associates and Top 1000 as one of America's top insurance agencies. - April 15, 2013 - Insurance Training Associates, LLC

Training Academy Offering Workshops for New Oil & Gas Agents in The Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that more training is needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 30, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

FDA Evaluation Results for Eminent Spine Eminent Spine shares results of FDA evaluation. - February 29, 2012 - Eminent Spine

Cuptakes Today Announces the Launch of a Brand New Line of Cases for the iPhone and iPod Touch That Match the Immensely Popular Cuptakes App in Apple's App Store A new line of Cuptakes Cases has been released. After the immense popularity of Cuptakes in the Apple App Store, users have been asking for more. With that the Cuptakes Case was born. A user simply picks their favorite Cuptakes background from the app and can head to the Case Store to find the matching case. The case store is "living," offering in sync and updated monthly designs that reflect the current seasons, moods and girly girl styles. - October 14, 2011 - Finely InTouch

VersaSuite, Version 8.0 Has Achieved CCHIT 2011 Certification with a Perfect Five Star Usability Rating VersaSuite has passed all required elements in the CCHIT 2011 Ambulatory, Child Health, Cardiovascular, Cardiovascular Advanced Reporting, Dermatology and Security Test Scripts with eRx conditional. - March 23, 2011 - VersaSuite

VersaSuite’s Electronic Health Record Receives ONC-ATCB 2011/2012 Certification VersaSuite announced today that VersaSuite’s Electronic Health Record v8.0, is 2011/2012 compliant and was certified as a Complete EHR on February 24, 2011 by the Certification Commission for Health Information Technology (CCHIT®), an ONC-ATCB, in accordance with the applicable certification... - February 25, 2011 - VersaSuite

SyndicIT Announces Automated Document Audits for Paperless Multihousing Industry Operations Multihousing Industry Users of SyndicIT's Paperless Operations Services Can Now Audit Document Packages to Ensure Compliance - February 15, 2011 - SyndicIT Services Corporation

Ronna Martin Announces Campaign for Eanes ISD (Texas) School District Board of Trustees. Ronna Martin of Austin and Westlake (Texas) has announced that she will run for a Trustee position on the Eanes ISD School Board in the May 2011 election. Martin established a campaign network officially on January 1, 2011 and the website address is http://www.voteronna.com and is actively seeking donations. Also a Facebook page for the campaign is located at http://www.facebook.com/voteronna. - January 02, 2011 - Don Martin Public Affairs

Texas Monthly Magazine Lists ProfitFuel as One of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas in 2011 Company to be honored at Texas Association of Business 2011 Annual Conference. - November 30, 2010 - Outrank.com

ACT Global and AvTurf Launch Aviation Turf Partnership Patented technology provides airport ground safety enhancements and erosion control. - September 27, 2010 - Act Global

Rabbit Healthcare Integrated EHR Systems Begins Implementation in Tennessee "UCCC selected Rabbit for several reasons. First, because it parallels the typical medical chart making its use more intuitive and thus easing our transition. Second, by using a fully integrated system, streamlining the workflow, eliminating paperwork and overall redundancies, our efficiencies and productivity will be substantially improved." Mark Hendrixson, MD UCCC, Crossville, TN. - August 13, 2010 - Rabbit Healthcare Systems

VersaSuite Fully Supports and Welcomes Final Rule for "Meaningful Use" of Electronic Health Records VersaSuite reiterates its Certification Guarantee to exceed "Meaningful Use" requirements. - July 17, 2010 - VersaSuite

Presensoft Integrates Instant Messaging Compliance Data with Salesforce.com to Boost Productivity Industry IM Security and Compliance Specialist Links Instant Messaging Conversations to Salesforce.com Contacts and Leads and Boosts Productivity. - June 30, 2010 - Presensoft Inc.

Practice Analysis Survey for Professionals Delivering Career Management Services to Employees, Clients and College Students NSCM releases Practice Analysis Study to measure minimum competency of Professionals in Career Management (PCMs). Seeking career service providers to complete survey. - May 18, 2010 - National Society of Career Management

MW Builders of Texas Awarded Five Projects in Past 60 Days, Totaling $106 Million in Contracts MW Builders of Texas, a general construction contractor, has been awarded more than $100 million in contracts over the past 60 days for a variety of projects around the country. The new projects include the Fort Leonard Wood AIT Complex ($49.6MM); Fort Riley UEPH Barracks ($18.3MM); Midland County Jail ($15.3MM); Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler ($13.9MM); and Air Traffic Control Tower in Abilene ($9.2MM) - April 16, 2010 - MW Builders of Texas

Unique Company Offers Green Products That Help the Global Community and Families An innovative company, NouvelleVie Enterprises LLC, is taking a bold step to create a sustainable and compassionate world by combining fair-trade, hand-made, eco-friendly and organic products with charitable opportunities. NouvelleVie—which means “new life” in French—recently... - March 16, 2010 - NouvelleVie Enterprises LLC

ACT Global Sports Completes Natural Grass Study at Texas A&M University Research by leading synthetic turf manufacturer and Labosport benchmarks sport performance of natural turf. - January 07, 2010 - Act Global

Motley Crue's Vince Neil to Tour South America in February 2010 Gabe Reed confirms that Vince Neil will tour South America in February 2010 - December 27, 2009 - Gabe Reed Productions

Self Storage Experts Provide Key Financial Strategies and Blog About the Business on SelfStorageGuide.com Offering sage advice generated from years of experience in the business, three industry experts are currently featured on SelfStorageGuide.com addressing: • Who can get financing now? • How you must respond to the economic challenges of today, and • Offering “Tricks of the Trade” in the editor’s ongoing blog. - August 31, 2009 - SelfStorageGuide.com

Invodo Secures Series B Funding The recent investment will enable the market leader to further expand its video library and new products for online retailers and manufacturers. - July 09, 2009 - Invodo, Inc.

Dr. Degruy to Keynote Austin’s 3rd Annual Louis Gregory Race Unity Symposium Third Annual Louis Gregory Race Unity Symposium on kicks off in the morning of April 2, 2009 at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, featuring Dr. Joy DeGruy as the keynote speaker; panel of diverse and insightful residents. The annual symposia offer constructive presentations and discussions on diversity and unity,scholarships to winning college students of the essay competition. - April 01, 2009 - Baha'i Faith, Austin

Rabbit Healthcare Systems’ Rabbit EMR Receives Certification for Their E-Prescribing System Rabbit Healthcare Systems is pleased to announce that Rabbit EMR received certification as a qualified E-Prescribing system and went live at Lone Star Oncology on January 26, 2009. Medicare defines E-Prescribing as: “The transmission, using electronic media, of prescription or prescription-related... - January 30, 2009 - Rabbit Healthcare Systems

Molly S. White, Founder and Director of Women for Life International Releases Statement on Carol Fowler's Abortion Remark About Sarah Palin Molly S. White, Founder and Director of Women for Life International has released the below statement regarding Carol Fowler's remark about Sarah Palin. Women for Life International is a coalition of pro-life groups and organizations combining their voices for the advancement of the right to life for... - September 11, 2008 - Women for Life International, Inc.

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Moms Eliminate Financial Problems Almost Instantly Corporate layoffs and home-business startups are both at all-time highs. Home-based businesses make up roughly half of all U.S. businesses and mompreneurs are getting in the game. With the recent scares in the economy moms are being extra diligent and becoming successful in the process. Mompreneurs... - May 14, 2008 - Tri-J LLC

There’s a New Adventurer on the Block: Darcy The Daydreamer, a New Book by Ann M. Ciarico American author and illustrator, Ann M. Ciarico introduces her new paperback book, Darcy The Daydreamer. Darcy is an adorable red-headed little girl, whose everyday observation of life inevitably catapults her into exciting daydream adventures. This 40 page, colorful paperback picture book is published by Daydream Enterprizes. It can be found everywhere in bookstores as well as online including Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and Lulu.com. - February 25, 2008 - Daydream Enterprizes

Jim Burwell’s Petiquette Comes to the Rescue for Families Who Decide to Get Their Kids a Puppy or Dog for Christmas Jim Burwell’s Petiquette, the premier in-home dog training company, offers guidelines to help your new dog and your kids establish a peaceful, rewarding and enduring relationship. - December 14, 2007 - Jim Burwell's Petiquette In Home Dog Training