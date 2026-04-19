Wisconsin: Green Bay News
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
New Multi-Language Book "Heaven 7.0" Unveils a Bold Look at the Future of Heaven, Faith, Revelation, and Technology
Heaven 7.0 is a heaven-breaking exploration of the rapidly expanding intersection between spiritual revelation and accelerating human AI knowledge. Drawing from Scripture, personal encounters, global testimonies, and modern technological metaphors, author Michael L. Mathews unveils a compelling concept: humanity is living in an era where heaven’s realities are increasingly visible, accessible, and transformative. The Kingdom of God will always outpace technology, but will you see and believe it? - November 29, 2025 - Heaven 7.0
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SOOPmedia Acquires Planksip: Expanding the Boundaries of Philosophical Publishing and AI-Powered Community Engagement
Something Or Other Publishing (DBA SOOPmedia) proudly announces its acquisition of Planksip, one of Canada’s leading independent philosophy platforms. With this bold move, SOOPmedia accelerates its mission to deliver dynamic, thought-provoking content and establishes a formal presence in... - October 20, 2025 - SOOPmedia
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Frank Mayer Manufactures Retail Displays for Kreg Tool Company
Displays showcase Kreg’s new line of cordless power tools for woodworking projects. - August 26, 2025 - Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
Authors Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco’s New Book, "Paper Eucalyptus," Follows a Lieutenant Commander Who Discovers a Suicide of the Navy Nurse Might Actually be Homicide
Recent release “Paper Eucalyptus” from Covenant Books authors Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco is a thrilling novel that centers around Navy Lieutenant Commander Juliet S. Griess, who is assigned to finish the case of a Navy nurse’s suicide, only to discover a complex cover-up and homicide that threatens her life. - July 01, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Joseph R. Lange’s New Book, "A Total Eclipse of the Son," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Dr. Trevor Knight as He Investigates His Most Thrilling Mystery Yet
Recent release “A Total Eclipse of the Son: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 9” from Covenant Books author Joseph R. Lange is a compelling mystery novel that follows Dr. Trevor Knight as he seeks the truth to one of his most confounding mysteries yet, leading him down a dark twisted path that may just lead him to his doom. - May 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S. - May 20, 2025 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Marie Cineus, Oral Surgeon, to Their Practice
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Marie Cineus, a highly accredited oral surgeon, to their dedicated team of specialists. Dr. Marie Cineus will be one of few oral surgeons available in Marathon County and the surrounding communities,... - March 10, 2025 - First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Carol Pemrich Hauser’s New Book, "The Rules of Decency," is a Comprehensive Guide Exploring What It Means to be Decent to Others in a World Lacking in Common Decency
Fulton Books author Carol Pemrich Hauser, a poet and a member of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets who has been published in several media venues, has completed her most recent book, “The Rules of Decency”: a fascinating discussion aimed at helping readers understand what it means to be... - February 03, 2025 - Fulton Books
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Professional Hygiene Industry Veterans Greg Santaga and Don Lewis Join Forces to Form Flowstone
Industry innovator Greg Santaga, owner of Green Bay Converting (GBC), and Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, have joined forces to establish Flowstone Holdings. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Partnership Between Local Companies Focuses on Home Safety
Home Instead® and Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital® collaborate on event for patients discharged from the hospital. - November 01, 2024 - Home Instead
Author Dr. Carin Croker’s New Book, "Psychopaths: Who Are These People?" is a Comprehensive Guide to Recognizing and Understanding Psychopathic Behaviors
Recent release “Psychopaths: Who Are These People?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Carin Croker is an examination of the red flags that indicate the presence of a psychopath, exploring the severe impacts these individuals can have on their victims. Dr. Croker’s research reveals how psychopaths can wreak havoc in various settings, contributing to intense conflict and lasting trauma. - August 27, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Evidence-Based Advanced Wound Care Clinic Coming Soon
SAAK Health Neighborhood Specialty Care has partnered with Shared Health Services, a leader in compliance-focused wound care, to open a new Wound Care Clinic in Brookfield, WI. This clinic will be dedicated to healing wounds that are particularly difficult to heal. The Wound Care Clinic and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at SAAK Health will offer the most comprehensive, modern, and compassionate wound care available. - August 21, 2024 - Shared Health Services
Challenge the Outdoors® Opens New Outdoor Recreation Facility
Project funded by local business owner - August 13, 2024 - Home Instead
AmeriLux International Named Master Distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking
Duxxbak Composite Decking (Duxxbak) is proud to announce its partnership with AmeriLux International, a leader in the distribution of building materials. AmeriLux International will become the master distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking products, effective August 1, 2024. This strategic... - August 06, 2024 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
Sheri Palmer’s New Book, "Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story: 2nd Edition," is a Touching Memoir That Celebrates the Life and Legacy of a Beloved Rottweiler
Fulton Books author Sheri Palmer, a multi-faceted entrepreneur, has completed her most recent book, “Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story: 2nd Edition”: a heartfelt tale that fondly recounts the extraordinary life of Spark Plug, a rottweiler who defied stereotypes with his loving nature... - August 02, 2024 - Fulton Books
Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits
Author Frederick Poss’s New Book, "Down Murder Mountain," Explores Themes of Friendship, Young Love, and the Menacing Influence of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel
Recent release “Down Murder Mountain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frederick Poss is a fascinating and riveting story set amidst the lush landscapes of northern Wisconsin that follows teenager Jack von Himmel, who must navigate a harsh existence as his family’s past haunts his present, leading to unexpected twists and incredible danger. - July 10, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Sheri Palmer’s New Book, "Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story," Follows the Life of a Rottweiler Who Was Gifted to the Author’s Grandfather to Help Out on His Farm
Fulton Books author Sheri Palmer, who was born and raised in Birdsall, New York, and graduated college in Redding Ridge, Connecticut, has completed her most recent book, “Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story”: a charming, true story about a Rottweiler puppy who is adopted to work on a... - May 16, 2024 - Fulton Books
Jon Hardt’s Newly Released “Little Dog: The Story of the Little Dog Who Met Jesus!” is a Charming Tale of an Unexpected Journey of Faith
“Little Dog: The Story of the Little Dog Who Met Jesus!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jon Hardt is a heartwarming juvenile fiction that takes readers on into a young dog’s compelling story of growth and miraculous healing. - March 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Juan Carlos Aroca’s Newly Released “The Most Beautiful Being” is a Charming Narrative That Celebrates the Wonder of Mothers
“The Most Beautiful Being” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juan Carlos Aroca is a heartfelt thank you to all that mothers represent within the lives of their loved ones. - February 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing with Green Bay Fight Night Main Event April 27
16x MMA Grand Slam Champion will be returning to the sport of Professional Boxing April 27 as she steps into the ring as the main event of Rough House Promotions: Green Bay Fight Night Cris Cyborg the current Bellator MMA Champion last competed in MMA at Bellator 300 where she scored a 1st round... - February 22, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Ron Stieglitz’s Newly Released "Promises of the Word" is an Informative Study of What Can be Learned from Scripture of God’s Promises
“Promises of the Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Stieglitz is an inspiring resource for anyone seeking a deeper understand of not only the Bible, but of God as well. - February 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Carol Movrich Gedde’s Newly Released "Little Lambs Discover the Psalms" is an Encouraging Resource for Upcoming Believers
“Little Lambs Discover the Psalms” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Movrich Gedde is a helpful teaching tool that enables young readers in their understanding and pursuit of connection with God’s word. - January 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author A.A. Baumgart’s New Book, "Nudged by Fear: Magians' Manuscriptum," Follows a Young Teen Girl Who Finds Herself Drawn Into a World of Magic and Good Versus Evil
Recent release “Nudged by Fear: Magians' Manuscriptum” from Page Publishing author A.A. Baumgart centers around Andie, a young teen who attracts the attention of a forgotten spirit and two fallen angels that draw her into a world of magic. Now caught between two worlds, Andie must use the help of her new spirit friend and an ancient tome to save the world before it's too late. - December 28, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
RTL Food Consulting Unveils Ready to Launch Online Courses for Food Industry Entrepreneurs
Have you thought about starting a food business and don’t know where to start? RTL Food Consulting launches online courses for aspiring food entrepreneurs beginning on July 11, 2023. They offer a variety of courses designed to help you every step of the way as you bring your food product to market. Christine Welch, Founder of RTL (Ready to Launch) Food Consulting, has worked with many food companies guiding them through various aspects of launching a food product. - July 05, 2023 - RTL Food Consulting, LLC
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Madison Adventure Tours Brings eBike Tours to Downtown Madison
Madison Adventure Tours, a new eBike tour experience, founded by Madison locals and eBike enthusiasts Garret and Jade Olsen, is excited to announce its official launch and the start of its guided tours of downtown Madison. Madison Adventure Tours offers an unforgettable experience that takes... - May 17, 2023 - Madison Adventure Tours
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
William L. Camp, PhD, FACAPP’s Newly Released "Parenting Our Children in a Changing World" is a Scholarly Exploration of Modern Child-Raising Approaches
"Parenting Our Children in a Changing World: Adlerian child psychology concepts and ideas, compiled, summarized, edited, updated, and supplemented for the twenty-first century." from Christian Faith Publishing author William L. Camp, PhD, FACAPP, is an articulate exploration of the significant shifts seen within parenting styles in the last several decades. - February 17, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Diana Berdan’s Book "The Wooden Door Christmas" is a Sweetly Nostalgic Celebration of a Family’s Holiday Traditions Through the Years in Their Wisconsin Farmhouse
Recent release “The Wooden Door Christmas,” from Page Publishing author Diana Berdan, is a charmingly illustrated Christmas story inspired by the cherished holiday traditions of her family from her childhood. Illustrations by her brother, Gary Weiler. - February 17, 2023 - Page Publishing
DHS Awards $348,859 to The Foster Lane
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has awarded The Foster Lane $348,859 to bring 23 parenting workshops to parents and people who support families in the Children’s Long Term Support (CLTS) Waiver program. This funding is part of a total of $17.3 million awarded to 69... - February 03, 2023 - The Foster Lane
Funny, New... "Encyclopedia of Dad Jokes" Book Just Released
The Encyclopedia of Dad Jokes... is packed full of hilarious dad jokes that will make you and your friends laugh... a lot. - December 18, 2022 - Nick Hetcher
GE Lighting, a Savant Company’s Retail Display, Wins 2022 OmniShopper Award
Frank Mayer manufactured the award-winning Meijer Cync™ Display program for GE Lighting, a Savant company. - November 09, 2022 - Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
Appointments Made to the Sterile Compounding Expert Panel Announced by Pharmacy Stars
The Sterile Compounding Expert Panel (SCXP) was established by Pharmacy Stars on July 7, 2022. Pharmacy Stars executive leadership has appointed key members to serve on SCXP’s panel. They have joined in support of the organization’s mission to strengthen sterile compounding practices in... - September 12, 2022 - Pharmacy Stars, LLC
Judy L. Cornelison Featured as Woman of the Month for August 2022 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Judy L. Cornelison of Siren, Wisconsin, has been selected as a Woman of the Month for August 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to... - September 09, 2022 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Wisconsin Author Debuts New Paranormal Cozy Mystery
Better Gnomes & Gardens by Casey Cardel, book one of the Mysty Haven Mystery series debuts this fall for ages 13+. - July 14, 2022 - Casey Cardel
Pharmacy Stars’ New Sterile Compounding Quality Peer Network Aims to Fill the Role Once Held by the Now Discontinued CriticalPoint Peer Network
Pharmacy Stars to launch the Sterile Compounding Quality Peer Network with the goal of filling the vacated role of CriticalPoint’s Peer Network, an online forum designed to support 503A entities, their regulators, and their certifiers. The CriticalPoint Peer Network has been discontinued as of June 30, 2022, according to the CriticalPoint website. - July 11, 2022 - Pharmacy Stars, LLC
Utah Attorney General, Sean Reyes, Honored with National Man of the Year Award at Lambeau Field for Bi-Partisan Initiative to Protect Children
Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes was recognized at historic Lambeau Field as the 2021 Jerry Kramer NFL Child ID Award Man of the Year at a special pre-kickoff award ceremony on Sunday, October 24. The award was created in the name of Green Bay great and NFL Hall of Fame lineman Jerry Kramer who... - November 30, 2021 - Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes
Small Church Raises Big Bucks for Refugees
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Waupaca, Wisconsin has raised over $6300 for Afghan and Haitian refugees. Six weeks ago, when Afghani refugees and Haitian refugees simultaneously required financial assistance, the members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church decided they needed to... - October 15, 2021 - St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition
Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice... - July 06, 2021 - Lakewood Products
Overlook Investigative Group, LLC Announces the Launch of Hidden Camera Checked Location Program
The world's first recognition and accountability program for hidden camera detection. Tiny hidden cameras are being placed by voyeurs in public restrooms, short-term vacation rentals, hospitals, fitness centers, schools and anywhere privacy can be violated. Images are sold for profit on websites or viewed for private pleasure. The program and special branding will alert the public to locations checked for hidden cameras, educate employees and provide workplace policy guidelines. - May 25, 2021 - Overlook Investigative Group, LLC