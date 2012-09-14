PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

Carnivore Meat Company Invests in Pet Food Market Growth Fueled by Millennials Millennials make up 35% of US pet owners and are spending more on pet food than any other generation, according to Pew Research Institute. This shift is spurring the trend towards the premiumization of pet food and Carnivore Meat Company is answering that growth with continued improvements in the production... - October 31, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Recognition for Proclamation of November 1 as Electa Quinney Day Electa Quinney was Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member who was the first female teacher and first teacher in a free public school in Wisconsin. - October 14, 2019 - Stockbridge-Munsee Community

Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Cat Food Now Available in Resealable Containers Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Father Richard Klingeisen Honored as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Legacy Member Father Richard Klingeisen, of Reedsville, Wisconsin, has recently been recognized as a Legacy Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as well as a Lifetime Industry Leader of the Month (January) for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Religion and Healthcare. - September 30, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Quality Assembly and Logistics Earns Multiple Global Accreditations Quality Assembly and Logistics (QAL), a Marinette-based contract manufacturing company which is privately owned by Guy and Sara Meyerhofer, has recently acknowledged the following certifications and qualifications: ISO 13485-2016 an audit of the company’s quality management system for organizations... - September 27, 2017 - Quality Assembly and Logistics

Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You. Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move from... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca

Father Richard Klingeisen Has Recently Been Honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Father Richard Klingeisen, of Reedsville, Wisconsin, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Religion and Healthcare. - June 21, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Richardson Kitchen & Bath Forms Strategic Partnership with J Michelle Professional Interiors J Michelle Professional Interiors has established a design office within the Richardson Kitchen & Bath showroom location at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls. The move is part of a strategic partnership aimed at fostering joint growth through an elevation in both products and services. Richardson... - September 17, 2015 - Richardson Industries

Colleen VanEgeren PA-C Joins The New Dermatology Group Ltd. in Green Bay, WI. The New Dermatology Group welcomes Colleen VanEgeren, PA-C. Colleen has practiced dermatology in Green Bay since 2007 as a board certified physician assistant. She graduated from the Master’s of Physician Assistant studies program at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine of Science. She a member of the Society of Dermatology for Physician Assistants. Colleen VanEgeren is supervised by Board-certified Dermatologist, Dermatopathologist and Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon Dr. Kevan Lewis. - January 05, 2015 - New Dermatology Group Ltd.

Gregory P. Archambault Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gregory P. Archambault of Oneida, Wisconsin has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of deinking process paper pulp. About Gregory P. Archambault Mr. Archambault is the CEO of Fox River Fiber Company... - November 11, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

American Discount Pharmacy is an Award Winning Pharmacy, Winning Pharmacy of the Year for 2014 - Immokalee SW Florida and Has Been Featured on Wink and Fox TV American Discount Pharmacy has some of the best prices in the Nation on FDA-approved and USA-based medications. The pharmacy boasts the largest free medication list at americanfreemeds.com and has a rewards card for buy one over-the-counter product, get one free. The Corporation has a Price Match Guarantee plus 10% less and lists popular RX prices on americandiscountpharmacy.net. Compound specialty Pet & Human Rxs are up to 75% off with free shipping. - October 30, 2014 - American Discount Pharmacy

Senator Ron Johnson Scheduled to Visit Waukesha Food Connection Senator Ron Johnson will visit the Waukesha Food Connection at True Life Church this Friday, October 17, from 4 to 5p.m., according to a church official. Senator Johnson plans to speak with families in need and help volunteer handing out food. - October 15, 2014 - True Life Church

Community Tax of WI Adds Small Business Lending Division (Wisco Financial Services) Community Tax & Accounting of Wisconsin has announced the formation of Wisco Financial Services which expands the firm's business development services to now include business loan sourcing for start-ups, expansions and the acquisition of existing businesses through an affiliation with Vernon Street Capital of Roseville, California. - June 05, 2014 - Community Tax of WI

Advanced Home Technologies Awarded Dealer of the Year Honors for a Second Consecutive Year Advanced Home Technologies (AHT), the Clintonville, WI based window and door retailer, was awarded 2013 Dealer of the Year accolades by manufacturer Compozit Windows & Doors. This marks the second consecutive year that AHT has been honored with this award, which was presented to owner Scott Young... - March 25, 2014 - Compozit Windows & Doors

Appleton Author Raises Social Anxiety Awareness as Part of Book Festival Join Lisa Klarner at Appleton North High School as she presents “Understanding the Socially Anxious Mind.” Attendees will learn more about social anxiety disorder and gain insight into effective treatment options. This free event is open to the public. Thanks to Appleton North High School for sponsoring this event as part of the Fox Cities Book Festival. - March 18, 2014 - Peaceful Horizons, LLC

The Peninsula Singers Begin Practicing for Christmas Concert The Peninsula Singers, Door County's premier choral group, will begin practicing September 30 for their annual Christmas concert. - September 11, 2013 - The Peninsula Singers

Rare Curly Lambeau Green Bay Packers Game Worn Cleats Offered via Online Auction The only known artifact owned and worn by Green Bay Packers founder and legend Curly Lambeau is currently being sold by MEARS Online Auctions, www.mearsonlineauctions.com. Recently uncovered are an early pair of heavily worn Riddell football cleats, dating to the 1929-34 era. - February 25, 2013 - MEARS Auctions

CobraHead LLC and Green Bay Drop Forge Keep Garden Tool Manufacturing in Wisconsin Bucking the trend of shifting manufacturing overseas, the partnership between CobraHead Tools and Green Bay Drop Forge shows how Wisconsin manufacturing can produce a quality product and retain local jobs. CobraHead’s founder, Noel Valdes, had developed the idea for a gardening hand tool. He had... - November 15, 2012 - CobraHead LLC

Yorktown University Offers Free Online Lecture "Why Study the History of Art?" A free online lecture on “Why Study the History of Art?” is being offered as a public service by Yorktown University, a Denver, Colorado-based accredited Internet university rooted in the philosophy of limited government of the Founding Fathers, the Judaeo-Christian tradition and philosophic... - June 20, 2012 - Yorktown University

Fireworks and Your Family: Leave It to the Pros. Wisconsin Pediatricians Urge Caregivers to Prohibit Use of Fireworks. Many families use fireworks as entertainment during the summer months, especially over the Fourth of July holiday. But is it safe? A surprising number of injuries and fatalities occur each year from using fireworks at home. It is much safer and easier to enjoy fireworks displays at events organized by professionals. - June 25, 2010 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Close Supervision Key to Summer Water Safety for Children, Wisconsin: Pediatricians Emphasize Guidelines to Prevent Drowning and Injury School is out and summer activities have begun - water safety is important, especially for children. The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents and caregivers to actively protect children during this busy time and shares key information to reduce the risk of injury or death. The number one requirement for safety during water activities is careful, constant supervision. No child or adult, at any swimming level, is ever 'drown-proof.' - June 09, 2010 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Wisconsin Pediatricians Oppose Sale of "Raw Milk" -- WIAAP Urges Defeat of AB 628 and SB 434 The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics stands opposed to two companion bills currently going through the legislature that would legalize the sale of unpasteurized milk. "Raw milk" is a potentially dangerous food product that would endanger children and individuals with compromised immune systems, as well as the general public. - April 19, 2010 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Kids Golf FREE® Program Introduces Left Handed and Right Handed Golf Balls The Kids Golf FREE® program today announced the launch of the "most technologically advanced golf balls ever made," says Kids Golf FREE® president Chris Monge – they are designed to counter-act the normal swing forces of most golfers – straightening out shots and making it easier to hit fairways and greens. - April 02, 2010 - Kids Golf FREE

Presenting the Fundamentals of Environmental Ethics at Their "Ground-Level Best," Dog Ear Publishing Releases "Romancing the Universe" Written by G. Gene Johnson After having spent 30 years looking at the world through a “wide-angle lens,” naturalist/philosopher G. Gene Johnson, offers the reader a remarkable vision across boundaries; a vision which recognizes earth’s unity, shares earth’s community, celebrates earth’s diversity,... - March 01, 2010 - Dog Ear Publishing

1st Annual Benefit Concert to be Held on Packers – Cowboys Weekend Benefit Concert for Families stricken by ailments in North East Wisconsin. November 14th at Stadium View Bar at 5pm. Night before the Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys. Performances by Fine Line, Naked Neighbors and the Happy Schnapps Combo. - October 27, 2009 - Packerplex

First-Ever Ultralight-Aircraft Webcam Will Provide a Window Seat During Aircraft-Guided Whooping Crane Migration Operation Migration Inc. (OM) and WildEarth.tv (WE) are thrilled to announce the launch of a “TrikeCam” -- the first-ever webcam mounted on an ultralight-aircraft. The TrikeCam will provide online viewers with never before seen live views of Whooping Cranes in flight as they follow OM’s ultralights from their summer home in Central Wisconsin to their winter habitat on Florida’s Gulf coast. - October 15, 2009 - Operation Migration USA Inc

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

World's First Online Whooping CraneCam Launches Operation Migration’s CraneCam is broadcasting live video around the world, offering watchers never-before-seen views of one of the world’s most endangered birds, the majestic Whooping crane. With fewer than 400 wild Whooping cranes in existence, Operation Migration Inc. and the Whooping Crane Eastern Partnership are carrying out a reintroduction of these rare birds in Central Wisconsin, which sees Operation Migration use ultralight-aircraft to teach the cranes how and where to migrate. - July 30, 2009 - Operation Migration USA Inc

Chicago Comics Perform Comedy for Lake Delton Wisconsin Fund Raiser On July 19, 2008 three Chicago comics will perform at a fund raiser with all proceeds going to the Lake Delton Fund. Lake Delton Wi, was devastated during recent storms as a levee broke away and the entire lake literally emptied. Ricky March, Brad Fowler and Stacy Crawley will bring laughter to the Dells Comedy Club with the hopes of raising money to help the area businesses that depend on the summer lake activity for their livelihood. - July 06, 2008 - Laugh All Nite, Inc.

Glenmore Books is Proud to Announce the Release of the New Book "Electrocution of America: Is Your Utility Company Out to Kill You?" by Russ Allen Is electrical pollution slowly deteriorating the health of people across the country? It is a silent killer—invisible, odorless and tasteless—which makes it the perfect pollutant. That question is in the back of the mind of Russ Allen, a Wisconsin native and author of the new book Electrocution... - May 16, 2008 - Glenmore Books

Wisconsin Farmer and Author of the New Book, Russ Allen, Wins Millions in Utility Lawsuit After millions of dollars lost, a series of misfortunes and the mysterious sickness and death of numerous cows, farm owner Russ Allen discovered that the trouble with his livestock was brought on by electrical pollution of the earth. In his new book, Electrocution of America: Is Your Utility Company... - May 16, 2008 - Glenmore Books

Russ Allen Speaks Out About Dairy Farmers Who Have Suffered Loss of Milk Production and Other Damages Due to Stray Electrical Current on Their Land Electric utility companies across the US are being sued by dairy farmers who have suffered loss of milk production and other damages due to stray electrical current on their land. “First, they polluted our water. Then, they polluted our air. Now, the very soil we walk on is being overrun by stray... - May 16, 2008 - Glenmore Books

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Sport Clips Haircuts Donates $45,000.00 in Haircuts for Community Center Blood Drive in the Fox Cities Free Haircuts. Donate Blood and receive a free haircut during the month of February. - January 28, 2008 - Sport Clips Haircuts

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Jo To Go Coffee Hires Franchising Veteran for New VP of Franchise Development Position Jo To Go Coffee has hired a new Vice President of Franchise Development. The new VP, Tom Ragan, brings over 20 years of national food service franchise experience. - September 29, 2007 - Taco Flamingo | Jo To Go Coffee

Jo To Go Coffee® Celebrates Dad on Father’s Day Jo To Go Coffee will be giving away free coffee to dads on June 17, 2007 at all franchise locations. - June 14, 2007 - Taco Flamingo | Jo To Go Coffee

PR.com Announces New Press Release Distribution Enhancements Including Yahoo News PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com

Jo To Go Coffee® Introduces the Rapid Rewards Card Jo To Go Coffee® has launched their Rapid Rewards program at all franchise locations. Rapid Rewards is a frequency program that rewards regular customers with bonus drinks and discounts. - April 08, 2007 - Taco Flamingo | Jo To Go Coffee

Homemade Wine Maker Publishes the Wine Making Journal Adam Courtney, a local Green Bay man, has published the “Wine Making Journal, for the homemade wine maker.” Adam searched for a wine making journal to record all of his homemade wine batches. Being unable to find one, he decided to make his own. Using a print on demand publisher, Adam was... - December 20, 2006 - Adam Courtney

FEECO International, Inc. Launches New Forum to Offer More One-on-One Support to Customers FEECO has added a forum to their website to allow more personal communication with customers - December 19, 2006 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO International Receives Federal Award for Exporting Success FEECO International Received Exporting Success Award on November 3, 2006. - November 09, 2006 - FEECO International, Inc

WisWeddingPlanner.com Launched to Provide Wisconsin Brides Free Wedding Planning Information Free wedding planning information is available to Wisconsin Brides. - September 21, 2006 - Wis Wedding Planner LLC

FEECO International Implements Skype Technology On Website You can now call FEECO from their website. - June 23, 2006 - FEECO International, Inc