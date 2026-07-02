"Enabling Love" traces Tom Kirlin’s long journey toward a deep understanding and empathy for the poetry of William Meredith. It is an appreciation based on years of friendship between the two poets in a format that is as complex as the mind of Meredith himself. The award comes during the centenary year of Meredith's birth and is only one of a number of events celebrating the life of this great American spirit. - January 09, 2019 - The William Meredith Foundation