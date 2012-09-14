PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

GRALLIM.com Now Offers Free Fitness Stock Images GRALLIM.com free fitness images portray real people doing real workouts as well as images of the gym and exercise equipment. Images are 100% free, no strings attached. - April 24, 2019 - GRALLIM.com

Tom Kirlin Wins the 2019 William Meredith Award for Poetry "Enabling Love" traces Tom Kirlin’s long journey toward a deep understanding and empathy for the poetry of William Meredith. It is an appreciation based on years of friendship between the two poets in a format that is as complex as the mind of Meredith himself. The award comes during the centenary year of Meredith's birth and is only one of a number of events celebrating the life of this great American spirit. - January 09, 2019 - The William Meredith Foundation

Barbara Goldberg Wins the 2019 Valentin Krustev Award for Translation The William Meredith Foundation is proud to inaugurate The Valentin Krustev Award for Translation. This award includes publication of "Transformation" featuring Goldberg’s exquisite translations of Israeli poets as well as some of the most lucid and insightful analyses of the art of translation. - January 09, 2019 - The William Meredith Foundation

Thames Valley Communications Announces the Launch of GIG Internet Thames Valley Communications Internet, Cable & Phone, one of the area’s leading broadband providers, today announced the availability of TVC’s GIG Internet in Groton, Gales Ferry, Mystic, Pawcatuck and Stonington. Upgrading to TVC GIG Internet will be easy for existing Thames Valley... - December 04, 2018 - Thames Valley Communications

Chelsea Groton Bank Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Chelsea Groton Bank has partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer Enrich™ - iGrad’s adaptive, personalized and interactive online financial wellness platform - to its members. - October 17, 2018 - iGrad

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Ninth Annual ComiCONN Dates Announced The management and staff of Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC, in partnership with Foxwoods Resort Casino, announce today the ninth annual ComiCONN, “A Show for the Fans by the Fans” will be held June 30 and July 1, 2018. The event will include all the same aspects that fans have come to... - February 03, 2018 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

The Rose of New England Women's Music Festival, Norwich, CT The Rose of New England Women's Music Festival is a multi-genre music festival featuring local, regional and national artists. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Strange Brew Pub, on 86 Water Street, in Norwich, Connecticut. - January 20, 2018 - The Rose of New England Women's Music Festival

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Introducing Conversion Marketing, a Data-Driven Agency Focused on Generating Measurable Results Introducing Conversion Marketing, a branding, PR and digital marketing agency focused on generating the right measurable results based on specific business objectives. Conversion Marketing takes a unique approach to dissecting the customer journey, and uses those insights to run the most effective and influential tactics. - January 11, 2018 - Conversion Marketing

Ludwig K. Holterman Honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Ludwig K. Holterman, of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, is honored as a Lifetime VIP member by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals for his distinguished contributions and achievements in field of Engineering. - July 26, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

The William Meredith Foundation Celebrates National Poetry Month with Laura Brylawski-Miller’s Exquisite Fourth Collection of Poems, FIRST, DO NO HARM Brylawski-Miller is a writer of extraordinary talent and erudition, sensitivity and emotion, and praise for her work has been euphoric. Her Poems reveal the synchronicity of physical fact and spiritual reality. Mind and body become one, interacting with and creating the world at once, the method of magic. - April 11, 2017 - The William Meredith Foundation

TerrifiCon Delivers Star-Studded Comic Con to Mohegan Sun on August 19-21 Comic Con action returns to Mohegan Sun this August when TerrifiCon brings stars from today’s hottest comic book-based TV shows and movies! Plus, top artists and writers from Marvel and DC Comics for three days of family fun. - July 13, 2016 - Mitch Hallock

Poets Choice Publishing is Proud to Launch the Fourth Collection of Poetry by W. M. Rivera, Featuring Art Work by Master Painter, Miguel Condé: CAFÉ SELECT Poets Choice Publishing working with the WilliamMeredithFoundation.org, has recently been established to promote high quality poetry by established and emerging poets, including this year's 2016 Meredith Award for Poetry presented to Gray Jacobik. William Rivera's latest collection, CAFÉ SELECT continues the publishers dedication to challenging voices for serious readers of poetry and fiction. Poets-Choice.com - June 23, 2016 - The William Meredith Foundation

Lean Procurement Training Hosted by Consumers Interstate Corporation in Norwich, CT Basic education in the principles of lean manufacturing - March 09, 2016 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Great Story Happening in NYC This Week: First Woman to Travel to All Countries to Speak at NYU First Documented Woman to Travel to All 196 Countries in a Guinness Record Attempt to Speak at NYU This Week. - February 09, 2016 - Expedition 196

Consumers Interstate Corporation Names Ivan Owen 2015 Salesperson of the Year Consumers Interstate Corporation (CIC) of Norwich, Connecticut is pleased to announce that Ivan Owen has been named the recipient of the esteemed Salesperson of the Year award, for the second year in a row. The announcement was made by Kenn Fischburg, CIC’s CEO and Owner, at a company-wide meeting... - January 22, 2016 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Software Developer Offers Music to Help You Focus Noted software developer, musician, and podcast host, Carl Franklin has created a collection of long-running music scientifically designed to induce alpha brain waves that promote focus. Users reporting unprecedented results. - August 11, 2015 - Pwop Studios

Groton Naval Officer to Compete on American Ninja Warrior As American Ninja Warrior kicks off its seventh season, U.S. Navy Lieutenant Natalie Schibell prepares for her debut on “the world’s most difficult obstacle course.” A graduate of The George Washington University, The Culinary Institute of America, and New York Medical College, LT... - May 26, 2015 - Natalie Schibell

Poets' Choice Publishing Launches "Guy Wires," New Poetry by Master Poet, Elisavietta Ritchie Poets’ Choice Publishing is pleased to announce the publication of Elisavietta Ritchie’s latest collection of poetry, her 17th in a long, and distinguished career. Former US Poet Laureate, Josephine Jacobsen has described Ritchie’s poetry as, “original, varied and exciting, growing steadily in scope and control. The core of her poems is vitality. Grim, joyous, exuberant or erotic, they have a strong and vivid life.” These poems are a delight, a genuine treasure for serious lovers of poetry. - May 13, 2015 - Poets' Choice Publishing

Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury will... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.

2015 William Meredith Award for Poetry Presented Posthumously to Poet Andrew Oerke On January 9th, the anniversary of America’s former US Poet Laureate, the 2015 poetry award named for William Meredith was be conferred on Andrew Oerke by the William Meredith Foundation. Oerke who died in 2014, was a true Renaissance man: CEO of an environmental foundation, president of a microfinance... - January 09, 2015 - Poets' Choice Publishing

Connecticut Coalition Against Millstone Comments on the DEEP Commissioner's Selection of Director of Radiation A longtime worker at the Millstone Nuclear Power Station is the new head of radiation protection for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Connecticut Coalition Against Millstone announced today. - August 04, 2014 - Connecticut Coalition Against Millstone

VoiceGlance, First-of-Its-Kind Product Focused on Bringing Big Data to Hiring, Launches VoiceGlance, a cloud-based platform, launched last month with the goal of bringing big data and scale to the hiring process. VoiceGlance allows employers to invite applicants to structured phone-screening interviews. Applicant answers are then recorded, transcribed and delivered to employer inboxes. - March 04, 2014 - Voice Glance LLC

The William Meredith Foundation Presents the 2014 William Meredith Award for Poetry to US Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey The William Meredith Foundation invites writers, reporters, and press advocates to celebrate the 2014 William Meredith Award for Poetry presented to Natasha Trethewey US Poet Laureate, in recognition of her talent as a poet and her work to promote poetry as an art form to American audiences. It carries a modest cash award along with the publication of a chap book by Ms. Trethewey, "Congregation," scheduled for publication during National Poetry Month in April, 2014. - January 09, 2014 - The William Meredith Foundation

Daifuku Webb Signs Purchase Agreement to Acquire Elite Line Services from G&T Conveyor Company G&T Conveyor Company Inc. (“G&T”) is pleased to advise that it has executed a formal purchase agreement with Daifuku Webb Holding Company (“Daifuku Webb"), a subsidiary of Daifuku Co., Ltd., for the sale of Elite Line Services, LLC (“ELS”). Under the agreement,... - September 01, 2012 - G&T Conveyor Company

Microsoft RMS Point of Sale Integrated to Agway and Southern States Distribution Microsoft’s Retail Management System (RMS) point of sale is the leader in Farm POS, Hardware POS, Rental POS and Service POS. Microsoft’s RMS was integrated with Agway and Southern States Distribution electronic catalog, ordering and receiving. Microsoft’s RMS is the best known retail and service POS in the world with more features and benefits than proprietary systems. Agway and Southern States are leaders in distributing quality lawn, garden, pet products, farm and equine supplies. - May 23, 2012 - System Solutions LLC

MResult Corporation to Sponsor 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress MResult Corporation is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress hosted by CBI in Washington, D.C. At the event, MResult representatives will be showcasing the firm’s Aggregate Spend Solution application. This customized compliance platform... - January 11, 2012 - MResult Corporation

MResult Corporation to Sponsor 2nd Annual Life Sciences West Coast Compliance Congress MResult Corporation is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 2nd Annual Life Sciences West Coast Compliance Congress hosted by CBI in San Francisco, California. At the event, MResult representatives will be showcasing the firm’s Aggregate Spend Solution application. This customized... - November 03, 2011 - MResult Corporation

MResult Corporation to Sponsor 5th Annual Tracking State Laws and Aggregate Spend Forum MResult Corporation is proud to announce its sponsorship of the CBI 5th Annual Tracking State Laws and Aggregate Spend Forum in Washington D.C. This forum is the perfect venue for industry professionals to become acquainted with MResult’s new Aggregate Spend solution. This solution focuses on... - August 16, 2011 - MResult Corporation

Rebootizer USA’s Third Major Order Offers Retailers New Merchandising and Marketing Support Global Entry, Inc. exclusive distributor of the popular Rebootizer® Detox Shaker, (http://www.rebootizerusa.com), has finalized purchase of its third major order for sales in the US from Rebootizer Group PLC, the international company focused on the functional food market. Since the launch of Rebootizer®... - April 21, 2011 - Rebootizer USA

MResult Corporation Receives 2010 Marcum LLP Tech Top 40 Award from Connecticut Technology Council New London-based Business Intelligence and Technology Staffing firm MResult Corporation has been named to the Connecticut Technology Council’s 2010 Marcum LLP Tech Top 40 list, a celebration of the 40 fastest growing technology firms in Connecticut. The category includes all Software, IT, New... - November 19, 2010 - MResult Corporation

Microsoft RMS Green - Automatically E-mail Receipts with Signatures and Customer Statements with Receipts RMS Green Customer Service: Automatically e-mail receipts at time of transaction; Automatically print receipts with statements; Automatically e-mail statements at time of statement printing; Maintain a list of Customer authorized buyer(s) and require selection at POS; Require Purchase Order number at POS for RMS Transaction Reference; RMS standard receipts will print PO and Buyer; Filter to select and print customer statements for any customer and any date range. - February 12, 2010 - System Solutions LLC

MResult Corp Has Been Chosen by the Connecticut Technology Council in the IT Category as an Award Winner in the 2009 UHY LLP Tech Top 40 MResult attributes its Agile Methodology to its Outstanding Revenue Growth. - October 21, 2009 - MResult Corporation

MResult Announces New 360 Degree Audit Tool for Business Objects MResult's new Auditor for Business Objects provides companies with real insights on the value of their business intelligence systems. - March 12, 2009 - MResult Corp

New Social Networking for Poker Enthusiasts Tristate Poker News and BigBuzz create the region’s largest poker community on the web. - October 21, 2008 - BigBuzz Communications

Not Everyone Goes Home: Valley Shore Mutual Aid Association Will Host Firefighter Training Seminar The Valley Shore Mutual Aid Association will host a one-day firefighter training symposium on fire ground safety and the art of reading smoke on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The training seminar, which is a two-part event, will be held at the Old Saybrook Senior High School at 1111 Boston Post Road. The daylong... - September 19, 2008 - Old Saybrook Fire Department

Custom Stencils for Your Business Take a peek inside Stencil Ease to see how custom stencils and industrial stencils are made. New video demonstrates spray paint stencil applications, marking stencils with ink rollers and parking lot stencils examples. - June 27, 2008 - Stencil Ease

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Bean & Leaf Roastery and Cafe is Now Open A new coffee roastery/tea house is serving New London, CT and the surrounding area with fresh on-site roasted coffees and fair trade organic teas. The cafe is family friendly and offers not only the finest coffees, espresso based drinks, and teas. But also fresh fruit smoothies and baked goods. - July 31, 2007 - Bean & Leaf, LLC