Connecticut: New London-Norwich News
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
47th Annual Minute Man Race Presented by Saatva Raises $55,000 in Support of Community Grants
Women’s League of Westport Awards $60,000 to Local Nonprofits Following Signature Spring Event - May 27, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations... - December 30, 2025 - Wonderlosity
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
IIAS Pioneers Graduate Education in Spaceflight, Now Conferring Master's Degrees for Future Astronauts
The International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) is now authorized by the State of Connecticut to confer Master’s Degrees in Astronautical Science, along with postbaccalaureate certificates in bioastronautics, space flight operations, flight test engineering, and space environment. - October 06, 2025 - International Institute for Astronautical Sciences
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Richard Harteis' CRUMBS Has Been Selected as One of the Ten Best Poetry Books Published in 2024
Poetry Mutual's DC Area Poetry Year End Review has just announced that CRUMBS was selected as one of the Ten Best Poetry Books of 2024. - June 13, 2025 - The William Meredith Foundation
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
Holly Karapetkova Wins 2025 William Meredith Prize for Poetry
Karapetkova's third book of poems, DEAR EMPIRE, deepens our understanding of cultural stories and historical events that perpetuate the nation's and our personal expressions of racism and sexism. - January 15, 2025 - The William Meredith Foundation
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
Author Joseph A. Oyanadel’s New Book, “Joe and Gloria An Immigrant’s Story of Love,” is a Captivating Memoir of Transformation, Hope, and the Pursuit of Freedom
Recent release “Joe and Gloria An Immigrant’s Story of Love” from Covenant Books author Joseph A. Oyanadel is a compelling true account that explores the author’s transformative journey from Chile to the United States. Through a series of extraordinary events, Oyanadel reflects on his past, present, and future, revealing a powerful story of love, joy, and the quest for personal freedom. - October 01, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author A. M. Monteiro’s New Book, “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!” is the Story of a Stubborn Cow and How She’s Ended Up on the Roof
Recent release “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.M. Monteiro is the tale of a family farm caught in a blizzard and once all of that has settled, somehow one of their cows has gotten on the roof. - September 04, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Poet's Choice is Proud to Publish Richard Harteis's Latest Collection of Poetry
This will be the 15th collection of Mr. Harteis's work. It includes poems, inspired by daily life with the attention that Eckhart Tolle requires and following the aesthetics of William Carlos Williams, "nothing but in things." - April 07, 2024 - Poets' Choice Publishing
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Terri Poirier’s Newly Released “Tooth Castleland” is a Magical Reading Experience That Will Delight Young Imaginations
“Tooth Castleland” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terri Poirier is a captivating journey into the whimsical realm where lost teeth find their way. In this delightful tale, Poirier explores the mysteries of what happens to teeth once they fall out and where the tooth fairy whisks them away. - March 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kathi Wolfe is Awarded the 2024 William Meredith Prize for Poetry
The William Meredith Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient for its 2024 award for Poetry. - December 03, 2023 - The William Meredith Foundation
Invitation to an Afternoon of Art and Poetry
The William Meredith Foundation extends an invitation for an afternoon of art and poetry, November 18 from 2-4 at the Writer’s Center (4508 Walsh St., Bethesda, Md. 20815) Previous recipients of the Meredith Award for Poetry, the Valentine Krustev Award for Translation and the Nancy Frankel... - October 25, 2023 - The William Meredith Foundation
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Poets' Choice Publishing is Pleased to Announce the Third Volume of Poetry by Tom Kirlin with the Intriguing, Post-Modern Title, "AFTER THE EYE HAS EATEN"
"AFTER THE EYE HAS EATEN" includes art by Grace Cavalieri, Poet Laureate of Maryland and host of the long- standing, Library-of-Congress program, "The Poet and The Poem." From the bloody halls of Paris to the mystery of an unborn child, Kirlin is a keen observer of life's tragedies and ambiguities. But in the end, his moral courage and certainty lift us up, and make poetry, once again, worthwhile. - June 13, 2023 - Poets' Choice Publishing
The Celanese House - Edward Durell Stone Mid-Century Masterpiece, for Sale
For sale; The Celanese House by famed architect Edward Durell Stone is a stunning example of mid-century modern architecture that seamlessly blends form and function. The house features a lattice screen on the facade and glass pyramids on the roof which are prime examples of Stone's design and, true to Stone's principles, the house is substantial, private and comfortable. Built in 1959, the house has been fully renovated, staying true to its original vision. - April 28, 2023 - William Raveis Real Estate
Historian to Talk About Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Dr. Stark talks about his new book, "The Myth and Reality of Slavery in Connecticut," recently published by The Connecticut Press. - March 09, 2023 - The Connecticut Press
Steve Straight is Presented with the 2023 William Meredith Award in Poetry
Steve Straight is presented with the 2023 William Meredith Award in Poetry for his book, "Affirmation," published by Grayson Books. For many years, he worked with William Meredith on the Connecticut Poetry Circuit. Former Connecticut Poet Laureate Margaret Gibson has described his work as... - February 01, 2023 - The William Meredith Foundation
The 2023 Nancy Frankel Artist Award is Presented to Anne Marchand
Washington, DC's Zenith Gallery Director Margery Goldberg has selected Anne Marchand to receive the 2023 Nancy Frankel artist award. This annual prize was established the year of Nancy's tragic death to recognize one of America's greatest artists and to continue her legacy in the culture. - January 20, 2023 - The William Meredith Foundation
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Historian Rewrites History of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Relying on primary resources, historian Bruce P. Stark dismantles the myth of a massive slave plantation in Connecticut that was popularized in the press 20 years ago. In its place, Stark reveals the significance that free Blacks, Whites, and Native Americans played as tenant farmers in the social and political development of colonial Connecticut. - December 05, 2022 - The Connecticut Press
The 2022 Nancy Frankel Artist Award is Presented to Marcie Wolf-Hubbard
Washington D.C.'s Zenith Gallery Director, Margery Goldberg has selected Marcie Wolf-Hubbard to receive the 2022 Nancy Frankel Artist Award. This annual prize was established the year of Nancy's tragic death to recognize one of America's greatest artists and to continue her legacy in the culture. - September 16, 2022 - The William Meredith Foundation
Tom Veys Arrives from Belgium to Accept the 2022 Valentin Krustev Translation Award at Special Poetry Event at the New London Public Library, July 9 at 1:00
This award celebrates the life of Valentine Krustev, who, before his untimely death was a great help and support to William Meredith and the Foundation. The award will be presented to the Belgian poet and visual artist, Tom Veys, for PANDEMIE, a translation into Dutch of the poet, Richard Harteis. - June 06, 2022 - The William Meredith Foundation
The William Meredith Foundation is Pleased to Offer Two Events Celebrating National Poetry Month, April 2022
The William Meredith Foundation is pleased to celebrate National Poetry Month, April 2022 with two events. A poetry reading and book launch at the Granite Theatre (Granitetheatre.com, 1 Granite St., Westerly, RI 02891; Tel: 401-596-2341), April 22, at 8:00. Proof of vaccination or recent COVID... - March 24, 2022 - The William Meredith Foundation
The William Meredith Foundation is Pleased to Announce the 2022 Awards for Poetry Given to Christie Max Williams and Anne Harding Woodworth
The William Meredith Foundation is pleased to announce the 2022 Awards for Poetry given to Christie Max Williams and Anne Harding Woodworth. - January 10, 2022 - The William Meredith Foundation
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced It Has Acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company
MES, Inc. has acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company headquartered in Waterford, CT. Founded in 1957, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, is the leading safety equipment supplier to municipal and volunteer fire departments and extinguisher service to business throughout the states of... - September 13, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
PharmAbbie, Inc. Announces the Launch of a Reg D-506(c) Common Stock Offering
PharmAbbie, Inc. is pleased to announce today that it will offer up to 3,191,489 shares of its Class D Common Stock at an offering price of $4.70 per share for an aggregate offering amount of $15,000,000. The shares will be offered to accredited investors only pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c)... - June 09, 2021 - PharmAbbie, Inc.
Poets' Choice is Proud to Announce the Publication of PANDEMIE, New and Selected Poems by Richard Harteis with Dutch Translations and New Art by Tom Veys
This bilingual edition (Dutch/English) features poems written during the pandemic with new poems celebrating the imminent end of this global catastrophe. PANDEMIE is augmented by beautiful, careful translations into Dutch as well as original artwork by Tom Veys, Rita Dawley and Juner Patnode. PANDEMIE has received the 2021 Valentin Krustev Award for Translation. Note ISBN Number: 978-1-7371653-09 - June 01, 2021 - Poets' Choice Publishing
William Meredith Foundation Announces the 2021 Award in Poetry Given to Robert Earl Price
Available for sale at this link: https://snakenationbooks.store/product/blood-flow, and good internet bookstores. - January 09, 2021 - The William Meredith Foundation
The William Meredith Foundation and Poets-choice.com Are Pleased to Announce the Publication of SOMETIMES SAY MY NAME, Prose Poems by Herbert Woodward Martin
Master poet Herbert Woodward Martin imagines the life of Willie Short, a young African American service worker who contracts AIDS and deals with the physical and spiritual ramifications of his illness. We watch the deterioration of his body and the final spiritual triumph as he faces death and the unknown. It is a remarkable achievement of the imagination as Martin traces the life of one who mattered for his courage facing a fate that awaits us all. - December 12, 2020 - The William Meredith Foundation
Changing the Image of Men: L&R Productions Sings for a Healthy Manhood
Connecticut musicians and founders of L&R Productions, concerned with the current image of manhood, release two original songs about becoming a good man. - August 04, 2020 - L&R Productions
Poet and Poets' Choice Director Richard Harteis is Pleased to Announce the Publication of "Plague Poems: 2020 Vision"
These new works reflect on life since the pandemic began with allusions to Albert Camus’ philosophy and his indictment of the fascism of WWII, a plague which seems to have raised its ugly head in our own time. The collection is augmented with stunning, shamanistic paintings by Rita Dawley as well as beautiful floral images by the Chinese artist Yujuan Zhai (Juner Patnode) symbols of peace and hope. - June 01, 2020 - The William Meredith Foundation
The William Meredith Foundation is Proud to Announce the 2020 Award in Poetry Given to Washington, D.C. Lee Woodman for MINDSCAPES
The William Meredith Foundation is proud to announce the ninth William Meredith Award in Poetry given to Washington, D.C. poet, Lee Woodman. Maryland Poet Laureate, Grace Cavalieri has said of MINDSCAPES, "This award-winning poetry announces a bright new literary light among us." The collection includes fourteen stunning paintings by Connecticut landscape artist, Charles, W. Reyburn. - January 09, 2020 - The William Meredith Foundation
Poets Choice Publishes "Mystical Rehab and Other Occasions"
Poet and Poets' Choice Director Richard Harteis is pleased to announce this latest publication, "Mystical Rehab and Other Occasions." This collection represents two decades of previously unpublished works and poems written during a recent hospitalization in Mystic. As Joan Dideon writes, “I think we are well advised to keep on nodding terms with the people we used to be, whether we find them attractive company or not." Such poems help the poet "remember the man I am," as Stanley Kunitz writes. - January 05, 2020 - The William Meredith Foundation
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
GRALLIM.com Now Offers Free Fitness Stock Images
GRALLIM.com free fitness images portray real people doing real workouts as well as images of the gym and exercise equipment. Images are 100% free, no strings attached. - April 24, 2019 - GRALLIM.com
Barbara Goldberg Wins the 2019 Valentin Krustev Award for Translation
The William Meredith Foundation is proud to inaugurate The Valentin Krustev Award for Translation. This award includes publication of "Transformation" featuring Goldberg’s exquisite translations of Israeli poets as well as some of the most lucid and insightful analyses of the art of... - January 09, 2019 - The William Meredith Foundation
Tom Kirlin Wins the 2019 William Meredith Award for Poetry
"Enabling Love" traces Tom Kirlin’s long journey toward a deep understanding and empathy for the poetry of William Meredith. It is an appreciation based on years of friendship between the two poets in a format that is as complex as the mind of Meredith himself. The award comes during the centenary year of Meredith's birth and is only one of a number of events celebrating the life of this great American spirit. - January 09, 2019 - The William Meredith Foundation
Thames Valley Communications Announces the Launch of GIG Internet
Thames Valley Communications Internet, Cable & Phone, one of the area’s leading broadband providers, today announced the availability of TVC’s GIG Internet in Groton, Gales Ferry, Mystic, Pawcatuck and Stonington. Upgrading to TVC GIG Internet will be easy for existing Thames... - December 04, 2018 - Thames Valley Communications
Chelsea Groton Bank Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education
Chelsea Groton Bank has partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer Enrich™ - iGrad’s adaptive, personalized and interactive online financial wellness platform - to its members. - October 17, 2018 - iGrad