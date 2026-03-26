Florida: Panama City News
City View Films Launches First Feature Film Panhandle Princess
Derek Van Cleve directs the feature continuation of the Panhandle Princess micro series, starring Tam Taylor, Julie Gordon and Dale Crites, with production underway in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida. - March 26, 2026 - City View Films
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort. Vacatia’s management agreement went into effect January 1, 2026. Located... - March 05, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at PENSACON 2025 on How Gaming is Redefining Disaster Management
UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at Pensacon: Redefining Gaming’s Impact on Disaster Response & Recovery UKnightedXP will be at Pensacon 2025 to facilitate a world-leading panel on how gaming and gaming culture are shaping the future of disaster management and recovery as part of its ongoing... - February 13, 2025 - UKnightedXP
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No... - October 04, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Atlantic Industrial Group Secures Global Manufacturing & Design License for UAV Corp. High Altitude Lighter than Air Vehicles with Artificial Intelligence Design Assist
Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), an unconventional Defense Prime holding company, has secured manufacturing and design license, to produce advanced, exceptionally maneuverable, high altitude, lighter than air (LTA) vehicles from UAV Corp of Florida. AIG and UAV will co develop manufacturing facilities in the Gulf Coast region in conjunction with public/private initiatives. - June 20, 2024 - Atlantic Industrial Group
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Annie Hendren’s Newly Released "Genesis: The Creation of the World: Volume 1" is an Engaging Journey Into the World of Understanding God
“Genesis: The Creation of the World: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annie Hendren is a captivating adventure that vividly illustrates the wonders of God's creation for upcoming generations. The narrative serves as a gentle and engaging introduction for children to appreciate the divine beauty surrounding them. - March 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Santa Paws Comes to AJ's Grayton Beach
AJ's Grayton Beach are pawsitively thrilled to announce that they just received word from the North Pole that Santa Paws will be making his annual stop at AJ's Grayton Beach this Sunday, December 10 from 11am till 3pm. Bring your fur babies out for Sunday brunch in our outdoor courtyard and get... - December 05, 2023 - AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar
Announcing the Ales for ALS™ Roadtrip Across America
Over the coming months, Ales for ALS™ will be traveling across the country in an RV to connect with brewers and beer drinkers – all in support of ALS research. - December 04, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
AJ's Feeds the Community this Thanksgiving
AJ’s is opening their doors at two locations this Thanksgiving to offer a Free Thanksgiving meal. Both locations will be serving a donation only Thanksgiving Day Feast. Service begins at 11:00 and goes until 4:00 at AJ’s on the Bayou, and runs from 12:00 to 5:00 at AJ’s Grayton. - November 21, 2023 - AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar
Comedian Patrick Sisk Takes His Act Beyond Home Turf, Headlining in Mobile
Comedian Patrick Sisk performs in Mobile, AL, on October 15 at the Alabama Music Box. Celebrated by Orlando Weekly and a finalist in Florida's Funniest Comedian, he's known for a unique style influenced by comedy legends. The show starts at 7 PM, with tickets available online now. Patrick has high-profile endorsements and a rapidly growing fan-base, evidenced by a 332% increase in 2023 merchandise sales. The press is invited but asked not to disclose specific jokes from the performance. - October 07, 2023 - Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
BluBroadband ISP Announces Launch of Gigabit Internet Service on Okaloosa Island, FL
BluBroadband ISP has successfully installed the first gigabit (symmetrical) internet service in a residential single-family home on Okaloosa Island. This achievement marks BluBroadband ISP as the pioneer in delivering gigabit speeds to Okaloosa Island, showcasing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. - October 06, 2023 - BluBroadband ISP
Nashville Food & Wine Launches New Website, Preps for Upcoming Culinary Magazine
HNH Media Holdings launches new digital and print destination for Nashville food lovers. - August 16, 2023 - HNH Media Holdings
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Steven A. Mattson’s Newly Released "The Problem With Infinity" is an Articulate Discussion of What Can be Known of the Universe
“The Problem With Infinity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven A. Mattson, is an engaging discussion of the varying approaches to studying the universe, the debate over whether it is finite or infinite, and the possibility of other life forms being discovered. - March 15, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC and Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Are Now Based in Naples, Florida
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC, under the leadership of Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, has now moved its base of operations from Boston, Massachusetts to Naples, Florida. Dr. Plaud is now ready to provide clinical and forensic psychology services to attorneys and their clients in Florida as a licensed psychologist. - July 18, 2022 - Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
Dave & Buster's and The Coca-Cola Company Launch First MicroMarket Inside a Full-Service Restaurant
Summer is here and Dave & Buster’s has teamed up with The Coca-Cola Company to deliver a revolutionary new MicroMarket experience, called Game & Go, the first entirely frictionless market checkout process within a full-service restaurant. - July 05, 2022 - Dave & Buster's
NPA Candidate Tuan "TQ" Nguyen Formally Runs for Florida U.S. Senate
Today, Tuan "TQ" Nguyen has formally filed his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Florida. Nguyen, a no-party-affiliated candidate, is joining the race where the incumbent GOP Senator, Marco Rubio, and Dem Congresswoman Val Demings are the partisan front runners. Tuan "TQ" Nguyen... - June 13, 2022 - Tuan "TQ" Nguyen
Pressed for Time? Olivia Wyles’ Quick + Easy Keto Recipes is Designed for Real Life
Olivia Wyles has officially launched her keto cookbook, "Quick + Easy Keto Recipes: Easy Keto Recipes Made for Real Life." A digital cookbook, it includes 100 simple keto recipes, as well as templates to create custom recipes. - June 07, 2022 - Olivia Wyles, LLC
Truland Homes Announces New Leadership Across the Gulf Coast
New construction homebuilder Truland Homes is on track for record sales and closings this year. With sails set on continued growth and capitalizing on a strong and growing marketplace, the company has sought nationally to attract and acquire top talent to take the company to the next level. Truland Homes welcomes three new leaders and a promotion to the organization. - November 26, 2020 - Truland Homes
Family Tradition and Fate Bring New Gainesville Superior Fence & Rail Franchisee Full Circle
Positioned among a few major Superior Fence & Rail markets, the new Gainesville Florida franchise is uniquely set to leverage the Superior Fence & Rail brand out of the gate. The new Gainesville location further closes the gap, with only a few remaining fence franchise locations in Florida. - October 14, 2020 - Superior Fence & Rail
Veteran Advertising Firm, Fisher Design & Advertising Joins Forces with Savvy Outsourcing, Blending Services of Traditional and Digital Marketing
On July 1, 2020, two of Jacksonville’s advertising firms joined forces to diversify services and grow clientele. With over 31 years in business, Fisher Design & Advertising is now joining forces with Savvy Digital Marketing, a nationally recognized digital marketing firm owned by Erin Gordon. - July 10, 2020 - Fisher Design and Advertising
FlipTix®, PCB Entertainment Renews, Expands Deal for Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, SandJam Fest in 2020
FlipTix®, the innovative, app-based ticketing platform that allows concert and festival goers to “flip” their tickets if they leave an event early and recoup value, has renewed and expanded its agreement with PCB Entertainment. The agreement renews FlipTix’s initial deal with... - January 28, 2020 - FlipTix
Dermatology Specialists of Georgia Welcomes Gardner Dermatology and Med Spa as Affiliate Practice
Dermatology Solutions Group, a physician-owned leading provider of management services and growth resources, is pleased to announce that Alan M. Gardner, MD, has joined their growing group of exceptional dermatologists throughout the southeastern United States and that his practice, Gardner... - August 30, 2019 - Dermatology Solutions Group
FlipTix® Announces Exclusive Partnership with Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets to Buyers. - August 23, 2019 - FlipTix
SocksLane Adds New Models to Their Women Cotton Compression Socks Collection and Offers Launch Discount
Amazon shoppers can now choose between 3 different designs for their Favorite Women's Cotton Support Stocking and Get Exclusive Discount Coupon - September 28, 2017 - SocksLane
Teleperformance to Hire 1000 Employees Across Florida
Company to Host Career Fair on September 27 in North Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Port St. Lucie and Panama City. - September 25, 2017 - Teleperformance
MeritKapital Expands Emerging Markets Bonds Team
Meritkapital Ltd (#77/06) is very pleased to announce a valuable new member of the firm's Emerging Market Sales & Trading team. Nathalia Ermolitskaya has more than 20 years experience in the Russian and CIS capital markets industry. Highlights of her career include the buildout of the fixed... - September 16, 2017 - MeritKapital Ltd
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Hook & Trigger Magazine Re-Launches
Hook and Trigger Magazine Set for Publication September 2017; Popular Outdoors Magazine Focused on Florida Panhandle Returns - June 15, 2017 - Hook & Trigger
Dinah M. Crayton, J.D., Ed.D. Recognized As A Professional Of The Year By Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dinah M. Crayton, J.D., Ed.D. of Panama City, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the legal and literary fields. About Dinah M. Crayton, J.D., ED.D. Dr. Crayton has... - June 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Loretta M. Menendian Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Loretta M. Menendian of Fort Walton Beach, Florida has been honored as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art. About Loretta M. Menendian Ms. Menendian has... - January 20, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices
UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.
Loretta M. Menendian Recognized as a VIP for 2016 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Loretta M. Menendian of Fort Walton Beach, Florida has been recognized as a VIP for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of art. About Loretta M. Menendian Ms. Menendian is an Art Teacher at... - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Something’s New at Vue, Vue on 30a Announces Launch of Updated, User-Friendly Website
Vue on 30a, the premier spot for gulf front fine dining along 30A, announced the launch of its brand new website. The website, www.vueon30a.com features a modern design, easy navigation and helpful resources for guests and those planning weddings and events. - July 29, 2016 - Vue on 30a
US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference
The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by... - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC