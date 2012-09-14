PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dermatology Specialists of Georgia Welcomes Gardner Dermatology and Med Spa as Affiliate Practice Dermatology Solutions Group, a physician-owned leading provider of management services and growth resources, is pleased to announce that Alan M. Gardner, MD, has joined their growing group of exceptional dermatologists throughout the southeastern United States and that his practice, Gardner Dermatology... - August 30, 2019 - Dermatology Solutions Group

SocksLane Adds New Models to Their Women Cotton Compression Socks Collection and Offers Launch Discount Amazon shoppers can now choose between 3 different designs for their Favorite Women's Cotton Support Stocking and Get Exclusive Discount Coupon - September 28, 2017 - SocksLane

Teleperformance to Hire 1000 Employees Across Florida Company to Host Career Fair on September 27 in North Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Port St. Lucie and Panama City. - September 25, 2017 - Teleperformance

MeritKapital Expands Emerging Markets Bonds Team Meritkapital Ltd (#77/06) is very pleased to announce a valuable new member of the firm's Emerging Market Sales & Trading team. Nathalia Ermolitskaya has more than 20 years experience in the Russian and CIS capital markets industry. Highlights of her career include the buildout of the fixed income... - September 16, 2017 - MeritKapital Ltd

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Hook & Trigger Magazine Re-Launches Hook and Trigger Magazine Set for Publication September 2017; Popular Outdoors Magazine Focused on Florida Panhandle Returns - June 15, 2017 - Hook & Trigger

Dinah M. Crayton, J.D., Ed.D. Recognized As A Professional Of The Year By Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dinah M. Crayton, J.D., Ed.D. of Panama City, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the legal and literary fields. About Dinah M. Crayton, J.D., ED.D. Dr. Crayton has 31... - June 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Loretta M. Menendian Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Loretta M. Menendian of Fort Walton Beach, Florida has been honored as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art. About Loretta M. Menendian Ms. Menendian has been... - January 20, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

Loretta M. Menendian Recognized as a VIP for 2016 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Loretta M. Menendian of Fort Walton Beach, Florida has been recognized as a VIP for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of art. About Loretta M. Menendian Ms. Menendian is an Art Teacher at Northwest... - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Something’s New at Vue, Vue on 30a Announces Launch of Updated, User-Friendly Website Vue on 30a, the premier spot for gulf front fine dining along 30A, announced the launch of its brand new website. The website, www.vueon30a.com features a modern design, easy navigation and helpful resources for guests and those planning weddings and events. - July 29, 2016 - Vue on 30a

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

New Company – Coastal Concepts Custom Homes Coastal Concepts Incorporates Sustainable Building Trends and exquisite design in Every Florida Custom Home Build. - February 21, 2014 - Coastal Concepts Custom Homes

Best Cities to Invest in Real Estate The best cities to invest in real estate selected by Money Journal in 2013 have an over supply of foreclosures and other discount priced homes. - February 19, 2013 - Money Journal

District of Columbia Selects PURVIS Systems for Fire Station Alerting System PURVIS Fire Station Alerting System to provide effective, reliable and secure communications to assist in efficiently mobilizing fire and EMS personnel for faster incident response. - July 19, 2011 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated

Cellular Telephones.net Launches Cell Review Site There are hundreds of different types of cell phones and accessories to choose from. Cellular Telephones dot net launches on the web, providing reviews on cell phones and accessories. - June 01, 2010 - Cellular Telephones

Artist Joe Blessett New Release, the Jason Priest Project Joe Blessett continues to move forward following the success from earlier release of The End from U Can Trust Me. Das Begining from the Jason Priest Project and Good-Bye from the soon to be released Rededemtion for the Fallen continue to show promise of success. - January 29, 2010 - Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett MP3 Music Downloads Available Now New Acid Jazz Music Artist Joe Blessett Now on iTunes. The debut Release of U Can Trust Me by Composer and Producer Joe Blessett. - December 10, 2009 - Joe Blessett Music

Economical Universal Wrist Support Offers Superior Fit, Comfort and Function Deluxe™ Wrist Support Facilitates Treatment of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Wrist Injuries. - September 18, 2009 - Professional Products, Inc.

New Wrist Splint Provides Unmatched Support, Comfort and Adjustability with Universal Fit Unique Design Allows Fingers and Wrist to Rest Comfortably in Proper Position During Treatment of Hand and Wrist Contractures - September 02, 2009 - Professional Products, Inc.

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

Maximize My Website Launches Google Pay Per Click Management Services for Small to Medium Sized Businesses Maximize My Website creates a new division to help small to medium sized companies set up and manage their Google Pay Per Click marketing campaigns. Pay Per Click Marketing is a trackable form of Internet marketing that lets any company partner with Google and put their products or services in front of targeted prospects worldwide - June 23, 2009 - Soft Media Publishing Inc

Predictivedollars.com Announces Further Expansion to Hollywood California Predictivedollars.com the largest supplier of leads in the debt settlement industry continues expansion of it's workforce. - May 04, 2009 - Predictivedollars.com Advertising L.L.C.

New Age Novelist Shawn O'Neal Writes New Book "Unraveler" Using Twitter Shawn O'Neal writes new Sci Fly novel using Twitter, a live micro blogging site that is a rapidly growing medium for communicating a "Live" novel. Shawn O'Neal is also the Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist with three released albums on iTunes, Amazon MP3, eMusic, etc. - May 01, 2009 - shawn O'Neal

SeaFolks.com Merchant Navy Officer's Community, is Now Redressed with New & Better Looking Layout SeaFolks.com, a sleek networking site for merchant navy officers and maritime professionals, looks even better now. New look of SeaFolks.com is inspired by versatility of mariners in different forms of work & hobbies. - June 16, 2008 - SeaFolks.com

HG Creates Custom Artwork for One-of-a-Kind Luxury Car Club HG Art and Framing Consultants creates custom artwork for Luxautica Ultimate Car Club in Orlando. The interior of the unique showroom and membership club was designed by Beasley & Henley Interior Design. Designer Troy Beasley commissioned Tara LaManna of HG to create the artistic interpretations of the luxury cars. - May 29, 2008 - HG Arts

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Color Tango Musicality Seminar A Seminar for Tango Dancers and Tango Music Lovers. An informative and inspiring Seminar on the history and evolution of Tango music by one of the most extraordinary Tango Orchestras in the world... The Color Tango Orchestra. - April 01, 2008 - Librero Multimedia Productions

Launched by RBM.TV in 2008, Ownership of an Internet TV Channel is Now Possible to Everyone for Not Much More Than the Price of a Cell Phone Launched by RBM.TV in 2008, ownership of an Internet TV Channel is now possible to everyone for not much more than the price of a cell phone. The technology is revolutionary because it allows a user to self-manage video and other content on their own site and costs a fraction of existing video technology. The low cost of the technology paired with the end user’s ability to manage the site without technical staff makes this the next generation of the Internet TV world. - January 21, 2008 - CyberTV LLC

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Futon Planet Offers Handy Living's Convert-A-Couch Line FutonPlanet.com introduces a futon that looks like a real sofa. - June 18, 2007 - LeBlanc Global

PR.com Announces New Press Release Distribution Enhancements Including Yahoo News PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com