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Imperium Asset Launches Specialized Oil & Gas Operations Bootcamps to Create New Career Opportunities
Imperium Asset LLC has launched specialized Oil & Gas Operations bootcamps designed to provide individuals with practical industry skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in the energy sector. Through its Academy Division, the company focuses on workforce development, career advancement, and creating opportunities that help individuals increase their earning potential and achieve long-term economic growth. - July 25, 2026 - Imperium Asset
Australian Property Buyers Seek Independent Research as Housing Market Cools, Says PropCred
As softer property prices and lower auction clearance rates create uncertainty across Australia’s housing market, more buyers and sellers are seeking independent property analysis before deciding what a home is worth. - July 14, 2026 - PropCred
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
Income Capital Management Marks 2-Year Milestone and Opens U.S. Office on April 1st, Reporting Strong Q1 2026 Results
Income Capital Management today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, marking two years since the official launch of its investment activities on April 1, 2024, alongside the opening of its U.S. office on April 1, 2026. The announcement comes as the company releases its March... - May 29, 2026 - Income Capital Management
VRC Enters Private Buyouts
Verma Research Capital LLC is a Milwaukee-based investment firm founded by Divyanshu Verma that operates a forward-tested quantitative trading and value equity programme and has now entered private buyouts with the launch of VRC Buyout Fund, L.P., targeting $50 million in committed capital for distressed asset acquisitions globally. - April 15, 2026 - Verma Research Capital LLC
USA Capital Gold Addresses Targeted Cyber Attack and Launches Initiative to Help Businesses Combat Fake Online Reviews
USA Capital Gold responds to a recent online reputation incident by launching an initiative to help businesses identify, manage, and prevent fraudulent review activity while maintaining transparency and client trust. - March 26, 2026 - USA Capital Gold
FundedProFX Updates Demo Challenge Framework to Support Real-World Trading Conditions
FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced the launch of enhanced trading conditions within its demo evaluation environment. - February 06, 2026 - FundedProFX
VRC Announces Its Launch
VRC announced its launch as an investment firm integrating quantitative research with fundamental value investing. - January 30, 2026 - Verma Research Capital LLC
Income Capital Management Yearly Resuts 2025
Income Capital Management Reports Strong 2025 Performance in a Year of Divergent Global Markets Income Capital Management closed 2025 with solid results across its diversified investment strategies, successfully navigating a year marked by sharp divergences between asset classes. The firm enters... - January 26, 2026 - Income Capital Management
New Year Offer: FundedProFX Introduces Major Savings on $3K–$200K Demo Accounts
FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced a New Year promotional offer to celebrate the start of 2026 and support traders beginning the year with discipline and confidence. FundedProFX offers trading accounts ranging from $3,000 to $200,000, designed to... - January 24, 2026 - FundedProFX
The Security Bulldog Announces $400K Pre-Seed Financing Led by Right Side Capital Management to Accelerate AI-Powered Cybersecurity Intelligence Platform
Capital will be used to expand product development, deepen integrations with leading security tools, and scale go-to-market efforts with enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) customers. - January 23, 2026 - The Security Bulldog
Enders Capital: 25% Gains with Just -0.80% Maximum Monthly Drawdown in Volatile Debut Year 2025
Emerging quantitative fund outperforms benchmarks with disciplined, risk-adjusted strategy during volatile market conditions. - January 13, 2026 - Enders Capital
Southern California Equity Unveils "The Great Reset": A Manifesto on the Structural Transformation of Commercial Real Estate
Southern California Equity releases "The Great Reset," a manifesto detailing the structural transformation of commercial real estate. Backed by a 30-year track record of 200+ transactions and $7.5B in repositioned assets, SCE unveils its "Real Estate Machine" strategy. This innovation-led approach targets distressed urban assets for adaptive reuse, capitalizing on a generational entry point driven by higher for longer rate environment, the coming maturity wall and post-pandemic shifts. - January 07, 2026 - Southern California Equity
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Juniper Investment Group Secures $24 Million First Close for Fund III and Announces First Acquisition in Laredo, TX
The $100 million multifamily fund partners with family offices and wealth managers to target workforce housing acquisition opportunities in secondary markets. - December 19, 2025 - Juniper Investment Group
Blueleaf Capital and Three Vision Partners Acquire Springhill Suites Atlanta Buckhead; Repositioning Plan Underway to Unlock Long-Term Value in Core Atlanta Submarket
Blueleaf Capital, in partnership with Three Vision Partners, has acquired the 220-key SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead. The 11-story hotel, located adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA Station with direct access to GA-400 and Lenox Road, will undergo a comprehensive modernization. The investment positions the hotel for long-term performance in one of the Southeast’s most desirable submarkets. - December 19, 2025 - Blueleaf Capital
Up & Coming "Real Estate Queen" Joins Global Family Office Investment Summit Advisory Board
Kristina Krykhtin, often referred to as the “Real Estate Queen,” has joined the Global Family Office Advisory Board and will speak at its Dubai summit. Recognized as Ms. Florida Entrepreneur, she continues to lead conversations on entrepreneurship, real estate investing, and purposeful wealth creation. - December 16, 2025 - Absolut Enterprise LLC
FLAMGP Provides Market Analysis and Outlines Institutional Risk-Management Approach
On Monday, bitcoin briefly moved above the $88,000 mark. The recovery follows last week’s decline, though digital asset markets continue to show caution. Global traders are assessing the recent sell-off, and Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP), in an official statement, analyzed current... - November 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Income Capital Management Reports Solid Results for October 2025
Income Capital Management has released its results for October 2025, confirming the resilience of its investment strategies in a market still searching for direction after a volatile summer. October was characterized by relative calm across the main financial markets, with fewer shocks compared to... - November 16, 2025 - Income Capital Management
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
U.S. Digital Asset Platform Relaunches XRP Rewards Card; Fort Miner Introduces New Cloud Mining Program
A U.S.-based digital asset platform has announced the relaunch of its XRP rewards debit card for the U.S. market, expanding connections between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. At the same time, Fort Miner, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure company, has... - November 10, 2025 - Fort Miner
New Distribution Deal Will Ship RadHash to 10,000 Users Globally
RadHash and Cloud Underground are partnering to deliver the first hybrid infrastructure stack designed for software sovereignty and data ownership. The integration of Hash aiOS with the Underground Nexus Stack empowers enterprises to build and deploy AI-native systems anywhere while maintaining full control of their assets, uptime, and IP. - October 29, 2025 - RadHash Ltd.
Understanding Web 3.0: How Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Solana Are Shaping the Next Phase of Blockchain Technology
How Fleet Mining Expands Cloud-Based Access to Blockchain Computing Services - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Computing Platform to Support Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin (BTC), and XRP in 2025
Fleet Mining introduces upgraded LTC cloud computing contracts designed to enhance transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility for users worldwide. - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
BERRY Blockchain Ltd. Launches Initiative Delivering Real-Time BTC and XRP Insights and Rewards for User Engagement
BERRY, a blockchain-focused educational platform, has announced its latest initiative to provide real-time cryptocurrency insights while rewarding users for engaging with content. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate headlines and demonstrate renewed market strength, BERRY positions itself as a gateway for users to understand the deeper forces shaping the digital economy. - October 27, 2025 - BERRY Blockchain Ltd.
Major Financial Institutions Explore Digital Asset Collateral - Bitcoin Mining Gains Ground as a New Income Model
Global financial institutions are increasingly exploring the use of digital assets as collateral within institutional lending structures - a sign of growing interest in blockchain-based finance across traditional banking. According to research by Fleet Asset Management Group, this trend reflects... - October 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Solana ETF Licensed in Hong Kong, AI Hashrate Technology Reshapes Crypto Mining Returns - Fleet Mining Highlights 2025 Cash Flow Trends
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has approved the first Solana spot ETF by China Asset Management (ChinaAMC), with trading set to begin on October 27. This development makes Hong Kong the first major financial center to offer a regulated Solana investment vehicle to... - October 24, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
2025 Digital Asset Trends: Cloud Mining Gains Strong Momentum as an Alternative to Traditional Crypto Investments
Cloud mining is transforming participation in the digital asset economy, offering a new infrastructure-based model amid ongoing market volatility and evolving investor strategies. - October 23, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Bitcoin Market Trend: Cloud Mining Outpaces Speculation - Fleet Mining Offers Promotional Hashrate for New Users
Fleet Mining highlights how automated cloud mining is becoming a popular alternative to traditional crypto speculation by offering simplified, technology-driven participation. - October 22, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Copernicus Hedge Fund to Open to New Investors
Copernicus Hedge Fund, a fund of funds will open to new investors soon. The highly diversified fund open to qualified clients will be accepting new investors. Open to qualified clients, family offices and institutional investors. Reg D 506(c) fund. Based in Vail Colorado. Filed Federally to open September 2025, Launch date end of 2025. - October 21, 2025 - Copernicus Hedge Fund
Fleet Mining Launches AI-Assisted Cloud Mining Platform for Digital Asset Enthusiasts
Global Platform Introduces Mobile-Friendly Mining Management Tools and Renewable-Energy Integration - October 16, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Income Capital Management Closes September with Positive Results Despite Market Volatility
Challenging markets, solid results; September brought intense volatility, geopolitical tensions, and a relentless rise in gold prices. In this environment, Income Capital Management’s strategies demonstrated resilience and consistency, remaining aligned with each fund’s defined risk profile. “With discipline, diversification, and a rigorous risk-based approach, it’s possible not only to withstand uncertainty but to transform it into opportunity,” said the management team. - October 13, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Mining Platform to Support XRP and ETH Holders
Fleet Mining, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud-based mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform that allow holders of XRP and ETH to participate in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. The update reflects the company’s goal of... - October 12, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
FleetMining Now Providing Investors with XRP Cloud Mining Services
As the volatility of global cryptocurrency market swings higher and investors fear repeating wrong calls for capital deployment, a sense of uneasiness develops. On the one hand, the frequent fluctuations of mainstream assets (such as BTC and ETH) prices have forced more investors to consider it in... - October 05, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Gohlke Launches Finoptica, Financial Services Marketing Agency Building Brands and Driving Demand
Financial services marketing veteran Christopher Gohlke today announced the launch of Finoptica, a marketing agency designed to help start-ups and growth-driven financial services companies cut through the noise with clear strategies, precise execution and measurable results. With two decades of... - October 03, 2025 - Finoptica
FleetMining Launches No-Cost Cloud Mining Platform with $15 Bonus, Enabling Users to Mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin Without Hardware or Fees
FleetMining, a USA-based cloud mining company, announces the launch of its zero-cost cloud mining service, giving users the ability to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without investing in expensive hardware or electricity costs. The new platform introduces a streamlined way... - September 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Jacobson Equities Announces Appointment of Grant Geisen as Director of Investments
Jacobson Equities is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Geisen as Director of Investments. In this role, Mr. Geisen will lead the firm’s investment initiatives, including sourcing, evaluating, and executing acquisitions that align with Jacobson Equities’ long-term strategy of... - September 23, 2025 - Jacobson Equities
Bob Williams of Williams Wealth Management, Featured Panel Speaker at Orion Ascent Conference in San Diego, CA
Bob Williams, a fiduciary wealth manager and President of Williams Wealth Management in Cary, NC, was honored to serve as a featured panelist at the 2024 Orion Ascent Conference, held on March 13 in San Diego, California. Bob brought his decades of investment and financial planning experiences to... - July 24, 2025 - Williams Wealth Management
Jacobson Equities Acquires Warehouse and Factory, Premier Student Housing Community Adjacent to Texas A&M University
Jacobson Equities, a Los Angeles based real estate sponsor, has acquired Warehouse and Factory, a premier student housing community adjacent to Texas A&M University. - July 22, 2025 - Jacobson Equities
Income Capital Management Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results Amid Global Volatility
The first half of 2025 has been anything but normal. Markets shook, uncertainty dominated, and many strategies struggled to keep pace. At Income Capital Management, they focused on what we do best: staying disciplined, managing risk, and delivering results. - July 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Bob Williams Celebrates 30 Years as a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC®)
Bob Williams, the President of Williams Wealth Management, in Cary, North Carolina, celebrates his 30th anniversary of holding the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC®) designation as of June 10, 2025. - July 02, 2025 - Williams Wealth Management
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund Soars with +58.63% Return Since April 2024
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund – Aggressive Level has delivered +58.63% since April 2024, with +28.58% YTD and +4.30% in May 2025. As the only European fund focused solely on Forex strategies, it offers four risk levels to suit different investors. CEO Paolo Volpicelli highlights the fund’s strong growth and risk management. - June 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Social AI Launches Soc-AI: A Crowdsourced AI Portal Built in the U.S.
Social AI today announced the official rollout of its Soc-AI generative AI portal, a platform built through crowdsourcing and designed to democratize access to advanced artificial intelligence. - May 30, 2025 - Social AI
Income Capital Management Announces Strong Results for the First 12 Months
Income Capital Management reports strong results in its first 12 months, with the FOREX Fund delivering up to +50.08% annual returns depending on strategy, with zero entry or management fees. “These results prove that performance, transparency, and efficiency can go hand in hand,” said CEO Paolo Volpicelli. The company remains focused on offering simple, solid investment solutions. - April 30, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Meridian Pacific Properties Launches Free Trip Program to Help Real Estate Investors Explore Memphis Market
Meridian Pacific Properties announces a new Investor Exploration Program that offers qualified investors a complimentary trip to Memphis to tour newly built rental homes. The program includes airfare, lodging, and expert guidance to help investors explore one of the country’s top real estate markets. - April 15, 2025 - Meridian Pacific Properties
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Southern California Equity is Redefining Adaptive Reuse Development for the Innovation Economy
Specializing in Class A Low Rise Creative Flex Space developments, the firm is positioned to meet the growing demand for collaborative, high-productivity workspaces in the technology and software sectors. - March 29, 2025 - Southern California Equity