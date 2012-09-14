PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.: Shareholder Update Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. (OTC Pink: CTVZ) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update regarding recent material events and corporate actions. - December 11, 2019 - Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.

Nvestox Now Offers Toll-Free Calls to Clients Worldwide Ahead of their expansion plans in to the US next year, Nvestox has upgraded their telephony to include toll-free calling in, worldwide. A Universal International Free phone Number (UIFN) will also compliment their dedicated single country toll-free system, the call is free for the caller, and Nvestox pays the charges. - November 30, 2019 - Nvestox

Poconos Native Tai DeSa Traveling to Easton to Teach Event for Real Estate Investors on Building Wealth Through Acquiring Multiple Rental Properties Beginner landlords and experienced real estate investors all have something to learn from this upcoming workshop. Taught by a real estate investor who lost it all and then came roaring back, this four-hour event on Saturday, November 23 will surprise and delight attendees with insider tips, humor, simple formulas, and practical techniques that can work for anybody. - November 12, 2019 - Invest and Transform

Live Training from the Tax Lien Lady: "How to Make Sure That Your Tax Liens and Tax Deeds Are Profitable" Tax Lien Lady’s® next live Wealth Building Webinar is happening Wednesday at 8:30 pm Eastern (7:30pm CT, 6:30pm MT, 5:30pm PT). In this training, Joanne will let you know how to make sure that your liens are profitable, both before and after you purchase a tax lien or tax deed. - November 06, 2019 - TaxLienLady.com

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

Nvestox, Heading Forward to an Exciting 2020 in New York Nvestox expanding global reach continues this year with preparation of their Lower Manhattan arm off Wall Street, NY due to open in Q1 2020 as part of their exponential global push, according to its CEO and founder Mr. Mansour Bolous. - October 23, 2019 - Nvestox

DMH Investments LLC Launches a New Series of Educational Real Estate Investment Seminars in Philadelphia, PA Daniel M. Harvey C.EO of DMH Investments LLC is scheduled to host a series of Real Estate Investment Educational seminars. The first will be a two day educational informative boot camp on October 26 & October 27, 2019 on the topic of "Small Multi-Family Conversions" in Philadelphia, PA. - October 19, 2019 - DMH Investments LLC

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

RupeeLife Releases Online Marketplace for the 10 Million Struggling Indian SMEs to Get Invested for No Commission After procuring funds more than INR 500 crores for various businesses including SMEs and Startups, RupeeLife becomes a Fintech through release of its online marketplace for New Investments and Business Exits. RupeeLife 360 Inc. has announced the biggest milestone in the company history with the release of its online platform for businesses to get invested, exit, or do a JV with investors, advisors or other businesses. - September 30, 2019 - RupeeLife

NobleSpirit, Together with (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Discover New Generation of Collectors on eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI), a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available, has uncovered a new early collector demographic. - September 27, 2019 - NobleSpirit

Exciting New Plumbing and HVAC Business Comes to North Dallas, TX 1-800-Plumber is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and looking forward to bringing this experience to the North Dallas areas. - September 21, 2019 - 1-800-Plumber

InCorp Global Increases India Footprint with a New Merger InCorp Global Group, Singapore's leading corporate service provider expands its operations to India. InCorp's Business in India is a joint venture made up of two long-established corporate services providers in the country, namely Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co LLP and Synthesis Group (comprising of Manish... - September 18, 2019 - In.Corp Group

House Flipping Knoxville. For the First Time in Tennessee, Tai Desa of InvestAndTransform.com Brings a Non-Hyped and Truly Authentic House Flipping Workshop to Knoxville. For the first time ever in Tennessee, Tai DeSa, a professional real estate investor who has owned over 200 properties in various states, will host a house flipping workshop on Saturday, October 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville on 601 North Weisgarber Road. The workshop, called Creative Flipping on a Budget, covers a variety of techniques on how to find, negotiate, buy, fix, and sell houses. Go to https://investandtransform.com for details. - September 13, 2019 - Invest and Transform

Inaugural Conference in Hong Kong from Venture Capital World Summit Inc, with Its World Series Season 2019 on 4 September The Venture Capital World Summit Inc Asia Tour, starts for the first time in Hong Kong at the Royal Plaza Hotel. It has announced the schedule for this full one day investor summit. - September 01, 2019 - Venture Capital World Summit Ltd.

PBHFA.org Announces a Strategic Partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Transporter.city Raises Funding from Touchstone, Lead Angels and Others Gurugram-based startup, Transporter.city has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Axilor and Touchstone Equities, Lead Angels, and other Angels. In his comments, Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels said, “Logistics remains a big problem to be solved in India and while technology solutions... - August 05, 2019 - Lead Angels

Midland IRA & 1031 EVP & COO Brandon Hall Obtains Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell SC Johnson College of Business Midland IRA & 1031 is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Hall has obtained his Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University. Mr. Hall completed eight online courses over the last year on topics including, quality and service management,... - July 31, 2019 - Midland IRA & 1031

NobleSpirit Announces the Introduction of (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Powered Exclusively by eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI) is a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available. ​​​NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward... - July 26, 2019 - NobleSpirit

AI in Healthcare Symposium Hosted by BrainX Community and Lead Angels - A Huge Success A conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, an initiative by BrainX Community in association with Lead Angels and FITT Delhi, was hosted on the 6th of July, at IIT Delhi. The aim of the summit was to recognize the huge potential AI carries in the field of Healthcare. - July 12, 2019 - Lead Angels

San Francisco Startup SMBX Launches This Summer with a New Way for Small Businesses to Raise Capital In late July 2019, local profitable businesses can issue bonds on a new platform, the SMBX (www.thesmbx.com), to raise money. People can buy these businesses’ bonds, support the businesses they love, and earn principal plus interest monthly. Businesses get the capital they need to grow; people earn the profits from financing charges that would ordinarily go to the bank - a true wealth of the commons. - July 11, 2019 - SMBX, Inc.

Newly Founded Kenworthy Capital, an Impact Investment Fund Focused on Autoimmune Diseases and Climate Change Kenworthy Capital is a recently initiated impact investment fund that has vowed to donate a percentage of income to fund research efforts on auto-immune disease like celiac disease. - July 10, 2019 - Kenworthy Capital

New Tax Lien Investing Kit from TaxLienLady.com There was so much misinformation and hype out there, about tax lien investing and tax lien investing expert, Joanne Musa wanted people to know the truth, to help investors who want to invest in tax liens or tax deeds but didn’t know how to get started. - July 08, 2019 - TaxLienLady.com

Electronic Publishing Services Announces Three EDGAR Online Workstations for Self-Service Filers to the SEC Now Available for Use: 13F, Section 16 and 12B-25 Forms Electronic Publishing Services, Inc. is announcing new EDGAR Filing Agent Online Workstations and a relaunch of their existing sites. The workstations are useful for anyone required to file Section 16 Forms 3, 4 and 5; Institutional Investment managers filing form 13F; and corporate filers needing an extension to Forms 10-K, 10-Q and others. - July 01, 2019 - Electronic Publishing Services, Inc.

Urban Creek’s Teixeira to Give Keynote Presentation at Markets Group’s Global RE Forum Mark Teixeira, founder of Urban Creek Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development company, and former Major League Baseball player, will attend Markets Group’s 7th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Forum in New York City, December 11-12, 2019 as one of the meeting’s keynote speakers. - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Credit Benchmark Launches Credit Consensus Indicator – New Monthly Measure of Credit Risk for US, UK and EU Industrials June CCI Shows "Cracks in Foundation" for US and European Industrial Corporate Credit Quality. Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus based credit analytics, today announced the launch of a new monthly measure of credit risk for US and European corporates in the industrials sector. The... - June 24, 2019 - Credit Benchmark

Morgan Creek Founder Yusko Will be a Keynote Speaker at Markets Group’s Private Wealth West Forum Mark Yusko, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Morgan Creek Capital Management, will attend Markets Group’s 4th Annual Private Wealth West Forum on July 31, 2019 in Seattle as one of the event’s keynote speakers. Yusko, who in 2018 correctly predicted the... - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

FD Financial and FH1-40 Company Are Marketing Worldwide the Only One of Its Kind L140, a Hearing Test for the Infant In Utero The L1-40 is the only noninvasive device of its kind that can detect if an Infant will be born deaf or hearing impaired In Utero. By having this knowledge early on, the mothers’ physician can act sooner to resolve the issue when possible. The L1-40 is being prepared for national marketing. - May 30, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

FD Financial, Corp. Selling Alaska Salmon Cannery The partners of Santaska have agreed to sale the cannery on the Egegik River in Alaska. - May 22, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

Kevin Hollins Recognized as an NACD Governance Fellow NACD Fellows Demonstrate Their Commitment to the Highest Standards of Corporate Governance. - May 20, 2019 - Canal Group

Corporate Finance Executive Joins Sol Mar REI, LLC., as Managing Director Marcus Stallings is Sol Mar REI, LLC’s Managing Director of the South Region. - May 13, 2019 - Sol Mar REI, LLC

The Global AI Company Rally is Continuing: +30,02% in Q1/2019. What’s Next in AI? The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.

Minority Purchase - IASG Makes Strategic Investment Institutional Advisory Services Group ("IASG") has acquired a minority stake in Chicago-based Omega Edge LLC, a private financial management advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed. - May 08, 2019 - IASG Fund Services LLC

In.corp Global Acquires RHT’s Corporate Advisory Business Singapore’s leading corporate service provider In.Corp Global has added another feather in its cap of ever-increasing services, by acquiring the Singapore and Hong Kong based corporate solutions provider RHT Holdings’ corporate advisory business. - May 04, 2019 - In.Corp Group

IASG Fund Services LLC ("IASG-FS") Launches to Promote a Highly Disruptive Fund Administration Software to CTAs, CPOs and Other Alternative Managers Institutional Advisory Services Group or IASG, a service provider to alternative managers for 25 years, is launching a new division, IASG Fund Services. This company will promote Seamless Solutions, an innovative and disruptive software developed by Sudrania LLC. The platform can service CTAs, CPOs, hedge funds, private equity sponsors, real estate investment companies, family offices and mutual funds. - April 25, 2019 - IASG Fund Services LLC

Singapore’s Leading Corporate Service Provider In.Corp Global Gets a New COO In.Corp Global has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer, Terence Ng, who has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and business support for growing businesses, including foreign entities expanding their businesses into Singapore. - April 25, 2019 - In.Corp Group

Credit Benchmark Announces Craig Broderick Head of New Advisory Board Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus credit data and analytics, announced the establishment of a new advisory board led by Craig Broderick, former chief risk officer (CRO) of Goldman Sachs & Co. Mr. Broderick retired from Goldman Sachs in January 2018 after 32 years, having served as CRO from... - April 24, 2019 - Credit Benchmark

Live Training "Tax Lien Sales with the Shortest Redemption Periods" During these live trainings, participants will be able to ask questions and have Joanne answer their questions. And she’ll also be sharing the resources and tools that she uses to find out about these tax sales and choose the right properties to bid on. - April 07, 2019 - TaxLienLady.com

New Stablecoin USDQ Will be Presented in the First Half of April One of the largest listing service providers, Platinum intends to launch a new stablecoin USDQ in the first half of April. USDQ will be decentralized, self-regulating, and backed by Bitcoin. This feature will allow the market participants to trade and make payments in popular cryptos without needing... - April 02, 2019 - Platinum LLC

GE Real Estate Consulting, LLC's Englesbe Cites Indicators for Positive Housing and Refinance Market Greg Englesbe, an investment banker and philanthropist with 23 years in the residential mortgage business, has confidence in the housing market and is predicting a turnaround in the refinance market. Pointing to recent data from Black Knight, there are now 3.27 million homeowners who could reduce their... - March 26, 2019 - Gregory Englesbe

African Focused Cryptocurrency Startup, Quidax, Partners with Payments Processor Flutterwave Quidax, an African cryptocurrency startup has partnered with Flutterwave, a payments processor to enable users to easily fund their wallets via an app owned by Flutterwave. - March 25, 2019 - Quidax

Grande AMA & Associates LLC Investment Program Creates Cash Flow and Builds Wealth Notice of a new website and learning about Grande AMA. Notice that Grande AMA is growing and that they have a team. - March 23, 2019 - Grande AMA & Associates

Venture Capital World Summit Hailed in The Parliamentary Review At this year's Parliamentary Review launch, those from the worlds of business, education and politics can expect the usual insightful and sincere thoughts from their industry leaders. Following the foreword from the prime minister and an as always astute introductory piece from the BBC's Andrew Neil,... - March 16, 2019 - Venture Capital World Summit Ltd.

Carlos Solari, Former CIO at the White House and Senior FBI Executive Director, Joins PlatinumDEX ICO as the Chief Information Officer Carlos Solari has joined London headquartered Fintech PlatinumDEX as Chief Information Office. Carlos is an internationally known IT security expert, formally CIO of The White House, responsible for the IT systems for the Executive Office of two President’s. PlatinumDEX is a start-up licensed (pending) e-bank incorporating a global network of "hyper-secure" blockchain enabled crypto exchanges, at the early stages towards of an ICO. - March 13, 2019 - Platinumdex Limited

Edtech Startup’s App Makes Learning High School Math Easy Etech startup Angaza has today released a game-changing mobile math educational service. Delivered via an Android app, MindZu is an exquisitely crafted learning experience, whose gorgeous graphics and slick interface just make you want to explore. And it is currently available for free. According to... - March 13, 2019 - Angaza

HYBSE, GMEX and MINDEX Collaborate to List the World’s First Multi-Asset Stable Token in Mauritius Following the recent joint venture launch in Mauritius between three visionary companies in October 2018, newly created HYBSE Marketplace Limited (HM) brings to centre stage the world's first digital multi-asset stable token “MAST.” With fast growing global interest in collateralised tokens... - February 21, 2019 - HYBSE Marketplace

TSEF: The Social Entrepreneurs’ Fund Names Lara Metcalf as New Managing Director Lara Metcalf joins Managing Partner, Liz Luckett to lead TSEF’s third and largest fund focused on entrepreneurs using data and technology to solve tough problems facing vulnerable communities. - January 30, 2019 - Maycomb Capital

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Welcomes the Van Hoek/Tremblay Team of UBS Private Wealth Management as Its New Member and Sponsor The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) welcomes Cornelis Johannes "CJ" Van Hoek and Nathalie Tremblay from the Van Hoek/Tremblay team of UBS Private Wealth Management in West Palm Beach. - January 26, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Globtec Investment Group Debuts US$300 Million Investment Program to Capitalize Globalization-Ready Businesses in Turkey Globtec Investment Group and a consortium of partner investors have embarked on a broad mandate to invest in suitable Turkish companies, with a focus on the Mechanical Engineering, Mining, and Tourism sectors. The program is designed to assist in the capitalization and development of Turkish companies by expanding their access to international markets and creating global business connections. - January 18, 2019 - Globtec Investment LLC

Starter Homes s.r.o. Prepares DSO to Raise Funds for Global "Business Class" Apartment Rental Chain and Fractional Real Estate Ownership Prague property developer Starter Homes s.r.o. prepares Digital Security Offering to bring fractional real estate ownership and disrupt the property rental market for corporates and millennials. - January 10, 2019 - Starter Homes s.r.o.