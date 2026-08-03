Recent Headlines
TourFi Launches Africa Tourism Pass, a Blockchain-Enabled Infrastructure Platform for Africa’s Tourism Economy
Africa Tourism Pass (APASS) deploys on BNB Smart Chain, expands across accommodation, mobility and tourism experiences, and begins public trading on PancakeSwap. - August 03, 2026 - Abba Payments Ltd.
The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules. - July 24, 2026 - The Fintech Accord
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
TacticalPay Earns Top Industry Honors, Cementing Its Position as the Leading Payments Provider for the Firearms Industry
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions TacticalPay as the standout leader in firearms payment solutions entering the second half of 2026. - June 02, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
TacticalPay Launches TacticalPay POS, a Purpose-Built Gun Store Point-of-Sale System for FFLs and Firearms Retailers
With pre-configured hardware, flat-fee pricing, built-in FFL compliance, and industry-leading onboarding, TacticalPay POS is purpose-built for the gun store counter. - May 07, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
SoarPay Gains National Recognition as a Leading High-Risk Merchant Account Provider in 2026
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions SoarPay as a standout leader in the high-risk payments space. - March 01, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris
SoarPay’s High Risk Merchant Accounts 101 Leads the Conversation on Payments in High-Risk and Regulated Industries
The SoarPay team’s educational podcast has become the go-to resource for business owners navigating credit card processing challenges in regulated and high-risk sectors. - October 21, 2025 - Soar Payments LLC
Bakstage.AI Appoints Jennifer L. Johnson as Strategy & Growth Advisor to Drive Expansion into Complex Industries
Bakstage.AI has appointed Jennifer L. Johnson, Founder of Moreton Bay Advisory, as Strategy & Growth Advisor. Johnson will guide Bakstage.AI’s expansion into industries where compliance and engagement are vital. The company’s Agentic AI platform blends human expertise with conversational AI to boost conversions, efficiency, and customer experience. - October 14, 2025 - Moreton Bay Advisory
TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.
UIC’s Latest Payment Application Achieves Another Significant Fiserv L3 Certification
UIC Payments Inc. (hereinafter referred to as UIC), a global leader in secure payment solutions, today announced that its latest payment application has achieved Fiserv Level 3 (L3) certification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver innovative and... - September 03, 2025 - UIC Payments Inc.
Actec Announces New Fully Customized AI for Claim Intake
Actec is now offering a fully customized AI product for full claim intake. Besides reducing costs the AI intake is consistent and fully configurable. - June 23, 2025 - Actec Systems
Harris & Harris Launches ACTION RCM: A Bold New Step in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management
Harris & Harris proudly launches ACTION RCM, a bold new entity delivering revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Backed by 57 years of proven results, ACTION RCM combines advanced analytics, compassionate patient engagement, and strategic expertise to drive smarter, faster, and more integrated RCM solutions—built for today, ready for tomorrow. - June 22, 2025 - Harris & Harris
Investrio Founders Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List
Inc. Magazine has recognized Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor, co-founders of Investrio, on its prestigious 2025 Female Founders 500 List. This annual list honors the nation’s most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. - March 13, 2025 - Investrio
Mark Fern Joins Harlan Davis as Senior Sales Executive, Bringing Over 12 Years of Expertise in Payment Solutions
Mark Fern (Fern), a seasoned leader in the Payments industry, has joined Harlan Davis as a Senior Sales Executive, bringing more than 25 years of experience in credit card processing and financial solutions. Fern’s return to the Payments arena marks a culmination of a career that began with... - January 31, 2025 - Harlan Davis
UIC Payworld Becomes UIC Payments Inc., a Payment Possibilities Company
New Name and Identity Set Course for Innovation in Payment Solutions - December 28, 2024 - UIC Payments Inc.
Paynet.Red Expands Services with Virgin Mobile UAE Voucher Sales
Paynet.Red, a trusted provider of mobile recharge solutions, has announced the launch of Virgin Mobile voucher sales in the UAE. With this addition, Paynet.Red continues its mission to simplify connectivity for residents and tourists alike. Customers can now purchase Virgin Mobile recharge vouchers... - December 16, 2024 - Paynet.Red
Paynet.red Expands Its Offerings with du Prepaid Recharge, Data Bundles, and International Calling Options
Paynet.red has introduced a range of du prepaid services, allowing customers to instantly top up their accounts, choose from flexible data packages with added social data bonuses, and enjoy affordable international call rates. - December 09, 2024 - Paynet.Red
Abba Platforms Inc. Secures $11 Million in Funding Round Led by Run4 Capital to Drive Expansion Across Africa
Africa’s rapidly growing peer-to-peer mobile payment platform, Abba App (formerly Abba Wallet), today announced the successful closing of $11 million in a funding round, led by Run4 Capital, the investment arm of RUN4 Consultoria e Gestão de Negócios, a Luanda, Angola-based business management firm. - November 24, 2024 - Abba Payments Ltd.
ADRoit-3.com Announces "Pay What You Want" Online Monetary Dispute Resolution System
A leading provider of cost-effective online monetary dispute resolution services, Adroit-3.com, is thrilled to announce its intuitive, confidential, no registration platform designed for businesses, individuals, and government agencies. This system is designed to resolve financial disputes within an hour from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. You decide the fee. - November 18, 2024 - ADROIT 3 Corp
Paynet.Red Expands Services with Etisalat Visitor Line Recharge in the UAE
Paynet.Red now offers Etisalat Visitor Line recharge in the UAE, providing tourists with a seamless way to top up their accounts online for uninterrupted connectivity. With flexible plans for local and international calls and secure payments via Visa or Mastercard, travelers can avoid the hassle of finding physical recharge points. - November 13, 2024 - Paynet.Red
UIC New Payment Solution UIC Connect to Help Merchant Service Providers Boosting Valued Payment Features
With the rapid development of the payment industry, integrating software and hardware has emerged as a significant challenge. Traditionally, payment system software and hardware modules have been developed separately, each requiring extensive certification processes. This separation complicates... - November 02, 2024 - UIC Payments Inc.
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Investrio Joins Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator
Investrio, a fintech company focused on empowering young professionals to achieve financial freedom, is joining the Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator. This program provides valuable resources, mentorship, and industry connections to help Investrio refine its platform, expand its reach, and empower its users to escape debt and build wealth. Investrio's platform offers personalized financial planning tools, a supportive community, and affordable advisory services. - September 11, 2024 - Investrio
FMPay Empowers UK Small Businesses with Simple & Secure Payment Solutions
FMPay, a licensed payment provider, is excited to announce its launch, offering small businesses across the UK a simple and secure way to handle payments. With no monthly fees, competitive transaction rates, and advanced fraud protection, FMPay is designed to help small businesses manage payments efficiently and affordably. - September 06, 2024 - FMPay
FSQN Token Raises Over $300k in Private Sale, Readies for Public Offering
Following the success of its private sale, where Fasqon raised over $300,000, the company is excited to announce the details of the upcoming public sale of its FSQN tokens. Fasqon, a leader in blockchain-based messaging and neobanking, proudly shares this milestone as a step towards transforming... - August 21, 2024 - Fasqon
eCheckplan Unveils Innovative eCheck Payment Solutions for U.S. Businesses
eCheckplan, a prominent player in the payment processing industry, has announced the launch of its new eCheck payment solutions, tailored specifically for businesses across the United States. This latest offering is designed to make electronic check processing more accessible, secure, and... - August 16, 2024 - eCheckPlan
Kombatix Launches Shopify App to Protect Merchants from Friendly Fraud and Refund Abuse
Kombatix is dedicated to empowering online merchants to protect their revenue and combat fraudsters at the point of contact. The company's innovative fraud detection solution helps merchants fight friendly fraud, refund abuse, and other forms of revenue loss. - August 07, 2024 - Kombatix
Harris & Harris Announces Acquisition of The CMI Group
Harris & Harris, a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care, today announced the acquisition of The CMI Group (“CMI”), an accounts receivables management and customer care firm, located in Dallas, TX. This strategic combination represents a meaningful expansion in operational capabilities and personnel. - August 06, 2024 - Harris & Harris
Tuzo Rewards Launches First Ever Rewards Platform for Merchants
Tuzo Rewards has launched the first of its kind, processor-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS) rewards platform for merchants. - July 18, 2024 - Tuzo Rewards
SendOwl Announces Strategic Integration with Square to Streamline Digital Product Delivery
SendOwl announces its integration with commerce platform Square, enhancing retailers' and customers' end-to-end digital product experience. The collaboration increases revenue opportunities and streamlines transactions. SendOwl is the first of its kind to appear in the Square App Marketplace, and the integration enables businesses to simplify digital product sales and delivery. SendOwl's partnership with Square ensures efficient, secure, and productive operations. - June 04, 2024 - SendOwl
Debt Recovery Reimagined: PaymentVision’s Digital Solutions Drive Industry Success
Collaboration in Action: Debt Collection in the Digital Age Webinar - May 07, 2024 - PaymentVision
Gestalt Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Integrate Analytics, AI and Reporting for Lenders
Gestalt Tech (Gestalt) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their cutting age data warehouse platform. By integrating TruDecision’s suite of analytic tools,... - February 22, 2024 - TruDecision Inc.
Alcineo Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to facilitate EMV Stack Implementation and Speed Up Time-to-Market of Payment Terminals
Adds new fully featured EMV contact stack to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions. - January 20, 2024 - Alcineo
Abba Platforms Inc. to Launch Abba Digital Banking for Over 500 Million Unbanked People All Over Africa
Currently available for Android on Google Play, Abba Wallet is Africa's fastest growing peer-to-peer mobile payment and digital wallet platform providing rapid payments for contactless in-app, online, and offline purchases on mobile devices, allowing users to send and receive money, pay or get paid in real-time using a variety of secured tools as well as crowdfund and crowdraise money for any urgent needs. - January 17, 2024 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Abba Wallet, a Digital Wallet for Sending and Receiving Money Across Africa, Debuts on Google Play for Android Users
Abba Wallet is designed as a safer and secure platform, to give people in Africa a faster and lower-cost alternative platform for cross-border transactions. - November 30, 2023 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Abba Payments, the Developer of Abba Wallet, Names Julius T. Gbayange as President
Abba Wallet, as a peer-to-peer mobile payment platform, offers an extensive range of tools within a single, super everything app, allowing over 1.2 billion potential users across Africa and beyond to effortlessly send and receive money or crowdraise funds for their urgent needs from families, friends and colleagues, or even receive crowdfunding support from the community. - November 04, 2023 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Harris & Harris Announces David Peters Appointed Chief Executive Officer
Effective November 1st, David Peters, who has successfully led the Company as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. - November 03, 2023 - Harris & Harris
Optimus Fintech Introduces Ledgers - A General Ledger Reconciliation Module, to Drive Efficiency and Transparency in Financial Close Cycles for Clients
Optimus Fintech Inc., a leading Saas platform for automating finance and payment back-office operations, announced Ledgers - a powerful general ledger reconciliation module designed to empower finance and accounting teams with unmatched precision in financial record-keeping, in-depth insights into... - November 02, 2023 - Optimus Fintech Inc.
Abba Payments Ltd. Repositions Fintech Industry in Africa, Unveils the Launch of Abba Wallet
Abba Wallet offers zero deductions from account balances, no monthly fees, no hidden charges, easy access to your cash anytime, send and receive money in real-time, crowd raise funds for immediate needs and more. - October 13, 2023 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Optimus Fintech Names Daniel Kornitzer - Ex-Paysafe Chief Product and Business Development Officer, to Its Growth Advisory Board
Daniel Kornitzer - Fintech and payments technology veteran - joins Optimus Fintech as Growth Advisor. At a time when organizations are looking to ramp up FinOps digital transformation, Optimus, the cloud platform for automated finance back-office operations - is already helping Fortune 500 companies unlock revenue and profits. With Daniel as Growth Advisor, Optimus Fintech is on course to emerge as the market leader in the back-office transformation space. - August 31, 2023 - Optimus Fintech Inc.
First Gen Founders Collaborate to Elevate Diverse Business Owners
Penelope, the retirement solution for micro and small businesses, and Goodfynd, the all-in-one operating system for mobile entrepreneurs, are joining forces to bring more value to their diverse clientele. Jean Smart, CEO and Founder of Penelope, and Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO and Co-founder of... - August 01, 2023 - Goodfynd
Lawnager Unveils New Feature Empowering Landscaping Crews to Access Jobs in Spanish
Lawnager, the leading lawn care management platform, is proud to announce its latest feature that allows landscaping crews to view jobs in Spanish. This enhancement is a testament to Lawnager's commitment to inclusivity and simplifying lawn care processes for both crew members and customers. The... - July 15, 2023 - Lawnager
Paybackeasy Aims to Educate the People About the Current Financial Scenario to Save Them from Becoming Victims of Illicit Transactions
Paybackeasy, a trailblazing company specializing in Funds recovery services, is revolutionizing the financial landscape by empowering individuals to regain control over their assets. The platform is set to become the go-to platform for individuals seeking guidance on how they can save their assets... - June 12, 2023 - Payback LLC Funds Recovery Company
Get Out of a Timeshare: Lonestar Transfer Helps Over 18,000 Clients
Timeshare cancellation leader Lonestar Transfer surpasses 18,000 contracts cancelled as they continue to dominate the timeshare cancellation industry. - May 11, 2023 - Lonestar Transfer
FMPay Relaunches Website with Bold, Dynamic Ethos
FMPay, the independent fintech company known for its out-of-the-box financial products and services, is proud to announce the relaunch of its website, FMPay.me. Four years on from start up FMPay has been working hard behind the scenes developing its products and services, slowly building up its client based and reputation. As new licences approach the revamped website lays the foundations for the launch of more exciting products and new markets. - May 04, 2023 - FMPay