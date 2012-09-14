PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

SurchX and Mode Effect Partner to Bring Surcharging Solution to WooCommerce SurchX, the industry experts in compliant dynamic surcharging, and 10-year-old ModeEffect, the WordPress and WooCommerce specialists, have announced a partnership to bring SurchX’s surcharging solution to WooCommerce customers. “We will do whatever it takes to make our merchants more successful,”... - November 23, 2019 - SurchX

CIS Credit Solutions Announces Acquisition of Mortgage Solutions Business of Alliance 2020 CIS Credit Solutions Announces Acquisition of Mortgage Solutions Business of Alliance 2020 - November 06, 2019 - CIS

DialAmerica and SurchX Partner to Improve Merchant Margins SurchX, the trusted surcharging solution for card-not-present merchants, and Dial America, one of the largest privately held teleservices centers in the United States, are pleased to announce a partnership to introduce DialAmerica’s call center brands to the SurchX SaaS integration. SurchX works... - October 28, 2019 - SurchX

Crowdz and SnapCheck Team Up to Rethink Invoices and Disrupt Business Payments Crowdz is speeding up cashflow with an automated solution that helps businesses thrive. Invoices are at the heart of everything small and mid-sized enterprises do. They impact hiring, buying products and growth. Every day spent waiting to receive a receivable is a missed opportunity. Crowdz's goal is... - October 21, 2019 - SnapCheck

SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX

SurchX and Konnektive Partner to Help Konnektive Customers Recover Credit Card Fees SurchX, the only dynamic compliant surcharging solution for ecommerce merchants, and Konnektive CRM are pleased to announce they have partnered to help Konnektive’s customers seamlessly recover their credit card processing fees. The partnership enables Konnektive’s ecommerce merchants to... - October 09, 2019 - SurchX

SurchX Now Integrates with Braintree Live on the Braintree Partner Page SurchX, the dominant surcharging and compliance partner for ecommerce merchants, has announced that its integration with Braintree Payments is live on the Braintree partner page here. Braintree is the latest in a series of partnerships SurchX has signed during its first year of going to market with its... - September 28, 2019 - SurchX

The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs

PaymentWorld Partners with Xcaliber Solutions for a Robust Fraud and Chargeback Management Platform PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber Solutions,... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld

GDP Inc. Launches PEZZAPay, the First P2P Platform Set to Change How Businesses Make Cross-Border Payments SMEs in the Philippines will be able to have someone settle their payments in Japan and China as if they were making these payments locally. - August 28, 2019 - GDP Inc.

Card Z3N, LLC Announces True Global Merchant Solutions High savings on interchange and FX fees when you sell cross-border. Card Z3N platform takes care of your entire payments flow, across markets, currencies and channels. - August 15, 2019 - Card Z3N, LLC

Card Z3N, LLC Launches AerospacePay AerospacePay is the premier merchant service payment provider for the Aerospace & Defense Industry. - August 14, 2019 - Card Z3N, LLC

ClearNow is Launching a New Tool - ShareMyForm – Easy and Cheap Esignatures ShareMyForm is a new tool that enables anyone with a document to convert it to an online form for esignature. - July 21, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

Intelligent Systems Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index Intelligent Systems, (NYSE American: INS), today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, it is now included in the Russell 2000® Index, the Russell Microcap® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Intelligent Systems’ (www.intelsys.com)... - July 10, 2019 - Intelligent Systems

Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona Larger Footprint Accommodates Fast Growing Staff and Services - July 09, 2019 - Equiant

GB Collects Named Again by insideARM as One of the National 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections insideARM has again honored GB Collects as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections. This survey and award program is designed to celebrate excellence among call center work environments in customer care, collections, and outsourcing. 2019 marks the 12th year that insideARM has recognized the... - June 28, 2019 - GB Collects

Credit Benchmark Launches Credit Consensus Indicator – New Monthly Measure of Credit Risk for US, UK and EU Industrials June CCI Shows "Cracks in Foundation" for US and European Industrial Corporate Credit Quality. Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus based credit analytics, today announced the launch of a new monthly measure of credit risk for US and European corporates in the industrials sector. The... - June 24, 2019 - Credit Benchmark

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Achieves the Consumer Services Award for the 4th Consecutive Year Century Debt Solutions, Inc., a premier debt collection agency located in Woodland Hills, California was recognized for the 4th consecutive year for delivering outstanding customer service and its commitment to protecting creditor rights by taking a results-driven but ethical approach to debt collecting. - June 10, 2019 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.

Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is again expanding its customer service team to better tailor its offerings to each client's individual needs. Bradford Beverlin has an extensive background in technology, portfolio management, and resort operations, making him uniquely suited to his new role as Director of Client Experience. - June 04, 2019 - Equiant

Chargezoom Achieves PCI-DSS Compliance Chargezoom, an emerging Software as a Service provider, today announced that the company has validated compliance with the PCI-DSS version 3.2 as a Level 1 service provider. The organization underwent a rigorous audit by Sectigo, to ensure that it meets the industry’s security controls that are... - May 28, 2019 - Chargezoom

Trust Stamp Expands Leadership Team, Addressing Financial Crime Artificial Intelligence Powered Identity Authentication Company Names US Marshals Service Senior Inspector and Marine Corps Veteran as Director of Financial Crime Services. - May 09, 2019 - Trust Stamp

New Ownership for Secure Trading Limited, Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. - a New Era Under Tru//ST Payments Payments group Secure Trading Limited (STL), Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (STFS) (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. (STI) (the “Group”), a leading provider of omnichannel payment processing and business solutions in Europe and North America, announces new ownership beginning today. - May 09, 2019 - Secure Trading

U.S. Claims Wins First Place in Two Categories in The Daily Report Top-ranked pre-settlement funding company ranked the best in Georgia. - May 09, 2019 - DRB Capital

J.P. Morgan and Bora Payment Systems Debut New Payment Automation Technology Bora Payment Systems, operating under a strategic collaboration agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase bank will now provide advanced payment processing technology to automate delivery of J.P. Morgan's Single-Use Accounts (SUA) payments. - May 07, 2019 - Bora Payment Systems, LLC

DRB Financial Solutions Closes $50 Million Financing Multi-year, multi-asset credit facility primes company for accelerated growth in 2019. - May 01, 2019 - DRB Capital

Credit Benchmark Announces Craig Broderick Head of New Advisory Board Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus credit data and analytics, announced the establishment of a new advisory board led by Craig Broderick, former chief risk officer (CRO) of Goldman Sachs & Co. Mr. Broderick retired from Goldman Sachs in January 2018 after 32 years, having served as CRO from... - April 24, 2019 - Credit Benchmark

Element Zero Launches Public TestNet Showcasing New Protocol, Effectively Eliminating Volatility Element Zero Network, a not-for-profit next generation payment network that addresses the weaknesses of existing stablecoin methodologies, announced today that the Testnet phase for the new Stability Protocol methodology has been completed. Public audiences will be able to interact with the world’s first algorithmic stablecoin prior to fundraising. - April 20, 2019 - Element Zero Network

New Crypto-Currency and First-Ever Payment-and-Trading eWallet The app company Octave-UCME launched last week a new crypto-currency held in the first-ever eWallet which combines payment and trading functions. Called "Bartcoins," they are blockchain-based tokens which allow users to shop, share payments and make free money transfers securely. Bartcoins... - April 11, 2019 - UCME

Brown & Joseph Announces New Ownership Brown & Joseph is pleased to announce that it was recently acquired by LaSalle Capital, a leading private equity firm with extensive experience and a proven track record of providing strategic operating focus and driving growth organically and through acquisitions. “We are extremely pleased... - April 10, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC

Michelle Caine of Prudential Financial Becomes the New NSSTA President National Structured Settlements Trade Association announces Michelle Caine as President and Michael W. Goodman as President-Elect. - April 03, 2019 - National Structured Settlements Trade Association

MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a logical... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit

Brown & Joseph Unveils New Business Location Brown & Joseph, a debt collection agency located near Chicago, is pleased to announce it has expanded operations to Indianapolis. - March 29, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC

DRB Announces Second Award Paid on Bounty Program for Whistleblowers DRB Capital, LLC (“DRB”) today announced another award to be paid under its “Stop Structured Settlement Fraud” Bounty Program. This company has offered to pay a bounty to an individual who provided information to DRB about an entity allegedly engaged in abusive and illegal acts... - March 09, 2019 - DRB Capital

Collateral Loan Brokers Association of New York Elects New President The Collateral Loan Brokers Association of New York is proud to announce that David Kaminsky has accepted the role of President for the upcoming term year. - March 08, 2019 - EZ Pawn Corp.

Cryptorefills Enables Bitcoin Purchases Across 600 Mobile Operators In advance of the upcoming MWC19, Cryptorefills expands its partnership network enabling access to over 600 Mobile Network Operators globally. Mobile phone credit is used for airtime, for data traffic and is increasingly used for mobile payments and remittance. Cryptorefills today enables its users to purchase mobile phone prepaid credit and data bundles using Bitcoin and other Altcoins across 600 mobile operators in over 150 countries. - February 22, 2019 - Cryptorefills

ClearNow Announces It Has Incorporated E-Signatures Into Its Online Enrollment Process for Tenants Making It Faster and Easier to Complete To make the online enrollment process easier and faster for tenants, ClearNow has incorporated e-signatures so now tenants do not have to print anything as they can complete and submit the enrollment form entirely on their smartphones. - February 15, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

CIS to Exhibit at Ellie Mae Experience 2019 CIS announced they will exhibit in booth #505 at Ellie Mae Experience 2019, March 10-13, 2019 at Moscone West in San Francisco, California. - February 12, 2019 - CIS

Secure Trading / acquiring.com Partner with AEVI to Drive Vendor-Agnostic POS and Omnichannel Solutions Secure Trading / acquiring.com have partnered with fintech company, AEVI to provide a white-labelled, stand-alone and semi-integrated POS solution, including hardware, apps and services. - February 05, 2019 - Secure Trading

DRB Capital Files Lawsuit Against Structured Settlement Companies The Lawsuit Alleges a Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Tortious Interference. - February 05, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Capital, LLC Receives SOC Certification American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Certifies DRB’s Internal Controls. - February 02, 2019 - DRB Capital

Smart Office Solutions Adds Direct Selling Resources to Portfolio of Products Industry-leading technology firm, Smart Office, announced the addition of Direct Selling Resources to its portfolio of technology products and services. - January 31, 2019 - Smart Office Solutions, Inc.

U.S. Claims Open for Business in Illinois Top-ranked pre-settlement funding company expands its presence in the Midwest. - January 31, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB’s Producer Advance Closes $30 Million Deal Rapidly growing commission advance business primed for more expansion in 2019 - January 29, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Capital Files Lawsuit Against Corey Simpson and Alleged Co-Conspirators The Lawsuit Alleges a Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Tortious Interference. - January 24, 2019 - DRB Capital

PayClearly Appoints Dan Rosario as Director of Portfolio Development Rosario to Manage Strategic Relationships Across All PayClearly Verticals. - January 24, 2019 - PayClearly