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Within Computer & Computer Peripheral Equipment & Software Merchant Wholesalers
Affiliate Site to FastestVPN Now Online and Offering Subscription Access to the Service
FastestVPN.net is now online and a legitimate and alternate means by which to subscribe and gain access to FastestVPN service. The site is an informative site in regard to VPN technology, contains some helpful network tools, and offers access to a VPN service which the site is affiliated. - July 07, 2026 - FastestVPN
PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads. - March 21, 2026 - PCBuildz
AI-Based Accounts Receivable Automation to Help Businesses Accelerate Collections and Reduce DSO
Kapittx has launched a new AI-based Accounts Receivable Automation feature aimed at helping companies accelerate collections, reduce DSO, and gain real-time visibility into outstanding receivables. As businesses face tightening liquidity and unpredictable payment cycles, finance teams are shifting toward intelligent automation to drive cash flow efficiency. Kapittx’s new AI-driven capabilities are designed to help organizations move from reactive collections to predictive financial operations. - November 16, 2025 - Kapittx
Silver Knight PCs Expands Into Comprehensive Business IT Solutions for Fayetteville and Beyond
Silver Knight PCs, a Fayetteville-based technology company, has officially expanded into full-service Business IT solutions, providing managed IT services in Fayetteville, NC, and surrounding areas. This new offering is designed to meet the growing need for secure, reliable IT support for small and mid-sized businesses in the region. - August 19, 2025 - Silver Knight PCs
Kapittx Introduces Automated Payment Reminder Software to Tackle Cash Flow Challenges in B2B Finance
The new feature from Kapittx aims to improve invoice collections by automating the reminder process, while maintaining personalized and professional customer communication. - August 17, 2025 - Kapittx
Research by JCT Software UK Reveals Hundreds of Sinclair ZX Spectrum Games Publishers Have Vanished — And Most Refuse to Enforce Copyright
Subhead: A survey of the 183 surviving publishers reveals that more than 80% did not respond, while the remainder permit ZX Spectrum titles to be shared freely, provided they are not used in prebuilt commercial gaming systems such as “The Spectrum.” - August 06, 2025 - JCT Software UK
Five Trends Reshaping Accounts Receivable Automation
As digital transformation accelerates across finance functions, accounts receivable automation is undergoing a significant shift. - July 09, 2025 - Kapittx
AI-Driven Feature to Streamline Cash Application and Improve Receivables Management
As finance leaders continue to look for smarter, faster, and more accurate ways to manage cash flow, Kapittx’s AI-driven platform delivers a breakthrough in eliminating the manual, error-prone processes that have traditionally plagued cash application functions. - May 28, 2025 - Kapittx
IT CARE SERVICES Celebrates Three Years of Excellence in Tech Solutions
IT CARE SERVICES is celebrating its third anniversary on June 26, 2025, marking three years of delivering affordable and high-quality refurbished IT products to businesses and individuals in India. Since its founding in 2022, the company has built a strong reputation for customer satisfaction and reliable technology solutions. - May 20, 2025 - IT CARE SERVICES
Titan Cloud Storage Launches Industry’s First Zero Trust by Default Cloud Storage
Titan Cloud Storage announces the first-ever Zero Trust by default cloud storage solution. This marks a major leap forward in the cloud storage industry, offering businesses unmatched data security, far beyond what is currently available in the industry, by taking identity verification and encryption down to the per file-level. - October 10, 2024 - Titan Cloud Storage
Gaming Benefits Corporation to Showcase Its Latest Innovative Products and Solutions at G2E 2024 in Las Vegas
The Gaming Benefits Corporation (GBC) team will welcome attendees at booth 5026, where they will demonstrate their latest innovative solutions designed to drive charitable gaming’s expansion online and into adjacent market verticals – extending the industry’s charitable reach in a... - October 04, 2024 - Gaming Benefits Corporation
Paytiko Expands to Dubai, UAE
Paytiko, a leading provider of payment management solutions, proudly announces its expansion to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new office, strategically located at Thuraya Telecommunications Tower, marks a significant milestone in Paytiko's journey to better serve merchants and collaborate with... - June 15, 2024 - Paytiko
Michael Macho, BIS Computer Solutions, Acquires Majority Share of Viridio.net
Today, BIS Computer Solutions Division President, Michael Macho, acquires majority share of eco-friendly cloud data center, Viridio (viridio.net), and assumes role of President and CEO. - May 07, 2024 - BIS Computer Solutions
Clientron Garners the Prestigious 2024 Taiwan Excellence Award for Innovative Smart eCockpit of Electric Vehicle
Demonstrating success in automotive electronics products for e-vehicles, Clientron garners the Taiwan Excellence Award again. - December 13, 2023 - Clientron Corp
Containerized Application Deployment with Cloud 66's Kubernetes Integration
Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy, and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and Containerized applications, is leveraging the power of Kubernetes, and transforming the landscape for end users, making application deployment and management simpler and more efficient. Cloud 66 allows... - November 05, 2023 - Cloud 66
Clientron Introduces S820 - A Powerful Endpoint Device for Unified Communications Cloud Workspace
The high-performance thin client S820 launched by Clientron is designed with a powerful Intel® Celeron® J6412 quad-core embedded processor and Intel® UHD Graphics. The compact, durable, reliable, energy-efficient, and fanless endpoint S820 is ideal for users who need two high-resolution... - October 14, 2023 - Clientron Corp
Cloud 66 Announces General Availability of Autoscaling
Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and containerized applications is proud to announce the general availability of the highly anticipated Autoscaling feature. After consistent demand from their valued customers, Autoscaling is now officially... - July 22, 2023 - Cloud 66
Clientron Introduces Ares850 - New POS System Powered by 12th Intel® Processors
As technology continues to evolve, POS systems are becoming more efficient and enhanced with greater functionality and versatility for smart retail applications. Following the trend, Clientron launched the latest POS system - Ares850 equipped with a high-performance 12th generation Intel®... - June 17, 2023 - Clientron Corp
School Solutions 360, Inc. Launches: Empowering Schools with Integrated Educational Services
School Solutions 360, Inc., an innovative education conglomerate, officially launches today. The company unites Carter Books and Supplies, Interactive Business Solutions, and The Educators Spot, offering a comprehensive range of educational products, tech solutions, and professional development services. By integrating these strengths, School Solutions 360 aims to empower schools, enhance student engagement, and transform lives through education. - May 05, 2023 - School Solutions 360, Inc
Cloud 66 Empowers Developers with Exciting Updates & Partnerships
Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and containerized applications is proud to announce several exciting updates and milestones, including exciting updates on Vultr partnerships, a multi-database and user management features, and Registered Servers. - May 05, 2023 - Cloud 66
Teaching Millennial Women How to Break a Career in Tech Sales Using Podcasts
It has been a long way from Kathmandu to Pune to Colorado, with a pit stop in Toronto, and finally back in the Bay Area. Niya has always had a passion for building strong relationships, with a track record of driving revenue growth in the Tech Space. She is a sales growth and business development professional with 8+ years experience as well as the Co-Founder of SixFeetCloser, digital womens connectivity platform that serves +2,000 millennial women. - April 28, 2023 - SixFeetCloser
Rugged Computing Devices Manufacturer Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. Successfully Listed on ShenZhen Stock Exchange
Shenzhen Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. (stock code: 001314), a leading global provider of rugged mobile computers, announced its successful listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on February 14, 2023 (Beijing Time). Relevant government leaders, brokerage representatives, intermediary agencies,... - February 22, 2023 - Emdoor Information Co.,Ltd.
Witekio Launches "Kamea" IoT Platform Builder Worldwide
Kamea launched at CES after a successful three-month trial in France. - January 09, 2023 - Witekio
Clientron Presents the Right POS System for Store Service Technician Certification Exam
PT2000 to the career skill center for the certification exam of Store Service Technician. - January 08, 2023 - Clientron Corp
One Cloud 66, One Product
Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and Containerized applications on any cloud, is consolidating all their products into one: Cloud 66. A few words from the CEO: “We started Cloud 66 with a single product to deploy any Rails... - December 07, 2022 - Cloud 66
Clientron Introduces the Latest POS System Ares550 with Elkhart Lake CPU
Ares550 equipped with a power-efficient CPU Elkhart Lake. - December 02, 2022 - Clientron Corp
Cloud 66 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and Containerized applications on any cloud, is celebrating the company's tenth-year anniversary today. Cloud 66 was founded on 15 of November 2012 by Chief Executive Officer Khash Sajadi and Chief... - November 30, 2022 - Cloud 66
The Ultimate Choice of Self-Service POS System for High-Speed Rail Companies
Clientron PST650 Printer POS system, the winner of the "Taiwan Excellence Award 2020", has won the favor of high-speed rail companies with its innovative and multi-functional design features, and has become the ultimate choice to be a self-service POS system. - October 31, 2022 - Clientron Corp
Clientron Thin Client TC238-JL Empower Your Workplace Everywhere
TC238-JL thin client is for video conference and working from home. - October 07, 2022 - Clientron Corp
Improve Checkout Efficiency with Clientron's Adjustable POS Scanners
POS system manufacturer Clientron introduced a new POS system with an innovative adjustable barcode scanner for scanning barcodes from multiple orientations. Mounted on POS systems with an adjustable hinge, this innovative adjustable barcode scanner allows cashiers to easily read and analyze... - August 17, 2022 - Clientron Corp
Tuned-Up, Tricked-Out, and Going Global: iQuoteXpress Re-Launches with New UI, New Integrations with Microsoft and Google, and New Localizations
iQuoteXpress (IQX), a pioneering configure, price, quote (CPQ) company has released a new version of its flagship sales proposal automation and quote-to-cash solution. The revamped CPQ solution features a new user interface, seamless integrations with Google Gmail and Microsoft Outlook, and is... - August 11, 2022 - IQX
MEMXPRO Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 Set for High-Density Storage Server Applications
Accelerate your enterprise-class high performance storage solutions and rack-mounted server requirements. - July 07, 2022 - MemxPro
PROHOOD® – All-in-one Laptop Case, Privacy Shield, Sun Shade & Germ Blocker
A convenient way to protect your privacy, guard against harmful bacteria, shade from light and reduce landfill. - June 16, 2022 - MNK
Modernize Your Store with Clientron Slim-Bezel Design POS System
A POS system is the bridge between your business and customers, and a slim-bezel POS system will give your customers a modern impression. A slimmer bezel expands the display area, conforming to the modern aesthetic of the simple design, which has won our favor of users in the POS market. Now, more... - May 18, 2022 - Clientron Corp
MEMXPRO Launches New Super Fast DDR5-4800 Memory Modules
Powering all your innovations in industrial, vehicle, medical, 5G edge, and smart AIoT next-gen upgrades. - April 23, 2022 - MemxPro
The Benefits of Adopting 16:9 Widescreen for POS System
the widescreen monitor is the trend for modern computer devices including POS systems. Clientron POS system, PT2700, adopts a widescreen slim design to impact the overall look of your counter. - March 10, 2022 - Clientron Corp
Win-Pro - Multiple Listings in Clutch Award 2022 for Singapore and Malaysia
Win-Pro is a leading outsourcing IT support, IT consulting, and IT solution service provider company in Singapore and Malaysia. Since 1993, Win-Pro have been delivering the highest standards of IT services to organizations in three major cities (Singapore, and Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur in... - February 22, 2022 - Win-Pro Consultancy Pte Ltd
Type-C is the Next Trend of Io Interface for POS System
The high flexibility and compatibility of Clientron PT2700 is aiming to provide the best and newest POS system to the partners. - February 12, 2022 - Clientron Corp
Creating the New Learning Environment with Clientron Latest Thin Client-G600
Clientron introduces the latest thin client, G600, which provides an excellent e-Learning environment and improves the quality of teaching and learning to enable a continuous learning process for students. - December 15, 2021 - Clientron Corp
Compugen Systems Inc. Awarded Top 50 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers by CIOReview
Compugen is included in CIOReview’s annual listing of Top 50 companies that are at the forefront of providing Microsoft solutions and transforming businesses. - September 22, 2021 - Compugen Systems Inc.
Parallel Agile Announces Partnership with LieberLieber
Parallel Agile’s CodeBot and LieberLieber’s LemonTree combine revolutionary low code full stack application generation from UML models with cutting edge model management and version control to deliver unprecedented power to development teams. - June 14, 2021 - Parallel Agile Inc.
Exclusive Invitation-Only Pilot Project E-commerce Delivery Chain of Custody Fulfilling Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Standards
Surge Automated is inviting a limited number of marijuana dispensaries nationwide to join an exclusive invitation-only pilot program. This project will allow participants to use the Surge Verify ID and Age SaaS solution, a ground-breaking digital ID and Age validation product. This innovative... - April 15, 2021 - Surge Automated, Inc.
Leading ID Card Printers Supplier & Security Solutions Provider in Middle East & Africa Region
With over 20 Years of Industry Experience, Digital Factors are the global solutions providers for Access Control Systems, Visitor Management, Cashless Solutions and so much more. Digital Factors have a long reputation of dealing with the most reputed Brands and achieving the highest level of Customer Satisfaction. Know more at www.dfsme.ae - March 16, 2021 - Digital Factors
MEMXPRO Introduces Power Plus TLC SSD Series
New Power Management SSD designs for AIoT & 5G Deployment. - January 30, 2021 - MemxPro
Central Data Recognized by Infor as 2020 Partner of the Year for North America Distribution Channel
Central Data, a leading provider of distribution software and services, was named 2020 Partner of the Year for North America Distribution Channel by Infor, a global leader in business software. - January 19, 2021 - Central Data
Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #29, 2020), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies
Information Agency “Business-Inform” web-site displays a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #29, 2020). The magazine readers are the specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 30 articles have been published in... - December 12, 2020 - Business-Inform
No Code App Generator, CodeBot UX is Available to Early Access Users
Parallel Agile’s full-stack application generator, CodeBot UX, is now available to early access users. It will be accessible to all former paying customers without any added cost. With CodeBot you can already generate full-stack applications from a domain model, while its newly engineered UX... - November 25, 2020 - Parallel Agile Inc.
Al-Waha Computer Devices Becomes the First MAR Certified in Gulf Region
Al-Waha becomes the first company in the Gulf region to source certified and high quality refurbished computer hardware and PCs to fulfill the demand gap. - October 29, 2020 - Al-Waha Computer Devices
KINGSTAR Announces 4.0 Release Available as of October 26, 2020
KINGSTAR, a division of IntervalZero, announced the general availability launch of KINGSTAR 4.0. KINGSTAR is an all-software, complete “plug-and-play” PC-based Machine Automation platform and it offers the most open approach for building smart machine controllers that can deliver on the... - October 28, 2020 - IntervalZero
Compunnel Digital Launches Complete AI COVID-19 Response System; The Technology Uses Sophisticated Machine Learning to Monitor for Safety Compliance
Compunnel Digital, a leading global IT and consulting company, has launched the first complete safety compliance monitoring and COVID-19 response system for the enterprise. The program was created in partnership with Dori.AI and is aptly named SafeSpace. Compunnel Digital SafeSpace is a sophisticated machine learning-based solution that makes it easy for organizations to meet stringent health and safety guidelines. - October 14, 2020 - Compunnel Digital