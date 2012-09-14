PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #25, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform

TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab Partner to Create Custom Fintech Workshops for Middle School Girls in Delaware Partnership continues expansion of TechGirlz program nationally while enhancing Delaware’s push for next generation, diversified fintech entrepreneurs and workforce. TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops... - December 13, 2019 - TechGirlz Charitable Foundation

Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance

Rosco Company and G&G Brand, New Business-Inform 2020 Exhibitors Rosco, exclusive distributor of high quality compatible cartridges of G&G brand (manufactured by Ninestar Image Tech Ltd., China), is a new Business-Inform 2020 Expo distributor. The booking of booths for participation in International Office Equipment, Supplies, and Parts Exhibition, Business-Inform... - November 20, 2019 - Business-Inform

Business-Inform Declared the Winners of "Open Quality Printing Contest" Information Agency “Business-Inform” (Russia) declared the winning brands of "Open Quality Printing Contest" (Stage 1: Evaluation of Prints Quality). The following brands are declared winners: Dataproducts (Clover, USA), G&G (NineStar, China), Retech (Retech Tech., China), Tonex (Tonex, Russia). - November 10, 2019 - Business-Inform

Printing Supplies Catalog (Issue #42, 2019) Has Been Released New Edition of Printing Supoplies Catalog is Availible. - October 09, 2019 - Business-Inform

16 Nominees for International "Open Quality Printing Contest" Have Been Chosen The 1st Stage of the International “Open Quality Printing Contest” is over. During this Stage the quality of prints (made with the use of compatible laser cartridges) has been evaluated. The evaluation of prints quality was performed using standardized testing method LEM 1.01.19, developed... - September 25, 2019 - Business-Inform

Compulocks Reveals a New Verifone Stand for the All-in-One Carbon Mobile 5 Terminal Compulocks provides the most secure and durable technology to help streamline the checkout process. - September 18, 2019 - Compulocks

Business-Inform Review Magazine (issue #24, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency “Business-Inform” web-site presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, BUSINESS-INFORM Review (issue #24, 2019). The magazine readers are the specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the... - August 05, 2019 - Business-Inform

Evaluating the Quality of Printing of Russian and International Compatible Cartridges Brands Information Agency “Business-Inform” together with AQCMS and Laboratory of Electrography ltd. are making a research of the most popular Russian and International brands of compatible cartridges for laser printing. The research is performed by the agency within the framework of the public... - July 27, 2019 - Business-Inform

Vantiff LLC Announces the Launch of GetPixit Vantiff LLC is excited to announce the launch of GetPixit, an innovative all-in-one screen capturing software that uniquely combines screen capturing, managing and real time sharing of images into one breakthrough product that supports complete collaboration. With the increase in the capturing, annotating... - June 27, 2019 - Vantiff LLC

MemxPro Showcases New Industrial TLC SSDs for Smart Surveillance and Retail Markets at Computex 2019 Migrate from HDD to SSD for Ruggedness, Durability and Advanced Security Features. - May 23, 2019 - MemxPro

ShieldApps Software Innovations Hires Jeff Elbaum as EVP Business Development Jeff Elbaum joins the fast-growing software company with over 20 years of business development and marketing experience to lead ShieldApps’ sales efforts. - May 10, 2019 - ShieldApps Software Innovations

NetZoom, Inc. Announced It Presented Its Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions at the Future Datacentres & Cloud Infrastructure Summit NetZoom, Inc., a leading provider of DCIM solutions and expertise, demonstrated NetZoom Enterprise with Service Desk software and other solutions at the Future Datacentres & Cloud Infrastructure Summit in Dubai, UAE on April 8th and 9th, 2019. This informative event reviewed recent IT infrastructure... - April 12, 2019 - NetZoom

New MEMXPRO Industrial SSDs with Micron Durable 3D TLC 10K P/E cycles and a 4-year warranty fulfills the rigorous requirements of embedded and industrial market applications. - February 24, 2019 - MemxPro

MEMXPRO Launches New PCIe PT33 SSD Series to Upgrade Industrial Control Systems Original Industrial 3D TLC NAND, 10K Endurance, with Longevity Support - January 12, 2019 - MemxPro

MEMXPRO Launches mSMART Storage Device Monitoring for AIoT mSMART reveals original host controller details and lifespan information. - December 06, 2018 - MemxPro

kvm-tec is Now Available on KVMGalore Strengthening its presence in North America, kvm-tec teamed up with KVMGalore to offer its sophisticated line of KVM over IP products in the USA and Canada. - October 11, 2018 - KVMGalore

Macs4u.com Announces Physical Expansion, Additional Client Services Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u

KVMGalore's New Sophisticated Filtering Interface Allows Customers to Find What They Need A first in the industry, KVMGalore's new filtering system allows you to find exactly what you're looking for (instead of looking up something you've already found). - September 27, 2018 - KVMGalore

Xillio and Discover Technologies Announce Migration Business Unit Xillio, a content migration and integration specialist, is pleased to announce the creation of a migration business unit with US-based information management technology services and solution partner Discover Technologies. Powered by Xillio’s content migration solution, Discover Technologies has... - September 27, 2018 - Xillio

Rahi Systems Expands Portfolio of IT Solution Offerings via Acquisitions and Growth Rahi has completed two strategic acquisitions and expanded its U.S. footprint with the acquisition of Thresher Communication and Productivity. Read the entire story. - September 07, 2018 - Rahi Systems

Celiveo Enterprise 8 Removes All Print Servers, Provides Pull Print and Direct IP Printing, with High Availability, Security and Cloud-Readiness Celiveo, global provider of enterprise-class print management solutions, today released Celiveo 8 service pack 4, a scalable, resilient and Enterprise-Class document management solution for print fleets between 1 and 100,000 printers capable of removing all printing-related servers, granting high availability, global usage monitoring and advanced cost reduction. Celiveo supports most network printers, any brand, and advanced MFPs from HP, Konica Minolta, Lexmark, Ricoh and Xerox. - July 23, 2018 - Celiveo

The Upcoming USB Capital Equities Program Release Paves the Way for Success in the Markets USB develops specialised trading software for commercial and retail users. The USB Capital Equities Program enables home based traders the ability to access major international stock exchanges. - July 12, 2018 - USB Money

Rahi Systems Receives Samsung Smart Signage Award for Transportation Rahi Systems is glad to receive the Samsung Smart Signage Award for Transportation at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas. Solve a business challenge by successfully leveraging innovative digital signage hardware, complex systems and collaboration among partners to bring a powerful, all-encompassing transportation solution to life are amongst the greatest factors which helped Rahi bag this prestigious award. https://goo.gl/SSjRJL - June 16, 2018 - Rahi Systems

MemxPro Announces New PCIe/NVMe SSDs, High-Speed DRAM Modules and Cloud-Based Storage Device Management Service Optimizing IoT Edge Storage Solutions with Hardware–Software Advancement - June 01, 2018 - MemxPro

SEAT Global Magazine March Issue Features Exclusive Interviews of Global Sport Executives The March issue of SEAT Global Magazine features exclusive sport executive interviews with Chris Freet (Sr. Associate AD-External Relations at University of Arkansas), Shane Harmon (Chief Executive at Westpac Stadium, New Zealand), Dan Migala (Chief Innovation Officer at 4Front) and Tom Halls (Head of Strategic Development at GFinity eSports, United Kingdom). - March 02, 2018 - SEAT, LLC

MemxPro Launches New Industrial SSDs for Demanding Applications High Capacity Storage SSDs with MLC Original Extended Temperature Flash Arrays - January 19, 2018 - MemxPro

Antaira Armor: New Impeccable Protection in Corrosive Environments Antaira Technologies, a global leading developer and manufacturer of industrial networking devices and communication solutions for harsh environment applications, is proud to announce the expansion of its industrial networking infrastructure family with the introduction of the Antaira Armor Series. - January 04, 2018 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Rahi Systems Teams Up with Nlyte to Expand DCIM Expertise in Europe With its partnership with Nlyte, Rahi has achieved technical & commercial accreditation for European market thus strengthening its infrastructure management portfolio. Read more https://goo.gl/RTqHw4. - December 23, 2017 - Rahi Systems

SaviSign P100 Pro: Improved 4K Wi-Fi Enabled Signage Player with Creative Software Manager by SmartAVI Create, distribute, and manage your digital signage from anywhere in the world over the Internet with UHD resolutions up to 4K (3840x2160 @ 30Hz). - December 14, 2017 - SmartAVI, Inc.

HDR 16x16 Plus by SmartAVI: 4K 30Hz HDMI 16x16 Matrix Switcher The HDR 16x16 Plus allows users to route content from any 16 HDMI sources to any 16 displays independently up to 40 feet away with high-quality active cables. - December 12, 2017 - SmartAVI, Inc.

MXU-88 Plus: Improved 8X8 HDMI & USB Matrix Switch with Remote Control The MXU-88 Plus is the latest upgrade to one of SmartAVI's most powerful and efficient matrix switching solutions. This 8X8 switching hub grants up to eight users shared remote access to as many as eight remote work stations and USB 2.0 devices. - December 02, 2017 - SmartAVI, Inc.

Rahi Systems Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification in Its Pune, India Branch Rahi Systems has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Pune, India office, thus demonstrating its commitment to customer satisfaction through quality management. - December 01, 2017 - Rahi Systems

Rahi Systems Honored by ACG SF with 2017 Outstanding Growth Award Rahi Systems has been presented with the 2017 Outstanding Growth Award by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) San Francisco. The award recognizes the success of middle-market companies in the Bay Area in driving business success. - November 25, 2017 - Rahi Systems

Antaira’s LNP-0800G-24-E Provides Reliable Ethernet Connectivity with E-Mark As technology develops, more and more solutions require the application and integration of smart technologies. In transportation solutions for example, we can know one thing from them - safety is always the major concern. Getting smarter is for the optimized and efficient safety. Among the technologies, the communication among on-vehicle devices become a must for integrating information to take control on the safety that we all feel concern for. - November 04, 2017 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Announcement of Expansion at London IT Support Company Leading IT Support Company, HTL Support, has acquired Serviced Cloud – the long-established private Cloud Company. HTL’s recent expansion has played a key role in the Serviced Cloud merger. The two companies have worked closely together for many years in what has been described as a natural... - October 30, 2017 - HTL Support

Punch Technology Build SimBin Studios UK, a New Development Platform for Racing Game GTR3 Punch Technology has been awarded the supply of Custom PCs for SimBin Studios UK, the developers of Racing Game GTR 3. With offices in the heart of Manchester and Liverpool, putting them at the center of the North West Game Development zone, SimBin are well placed to drive the next generation racing... - October 29, 2017 - Punch Technology

Parascript Brings New Features to FormXtra This Fall Parascript has just introduced FormXtra 6.3, building on the capabilities on the previous FormXtra product. - October 29, 2017 - Parascript

Lansweeper Support for Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager to Help Customers Maximize the Value of Software Asset Management The Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager (I-AM) allows Lansweeper to provide transparency in software consumption, move beyond license compliance and increase customer value. - October 17, 2017 - Lansweeper

MakeShaper Releases Nylon and ASA Filaments MakeShaper, a 3D filament and supply company based in North Carolina, recently launched two new filament materials: Nylon and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA). Available in 1.75 and 2.85 mm diameters, nylon filament is a popular material for 3D printing because it is durable and strong, but retains... - October 12, 2017 - MakeShaper

Antaira Technologies Introduces 12-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Managed Ethernet Switch, LMP-1204G-SFP Series Advanced technology of ITS has been broadly applied in many kinds of transportation systems. Take highway and tunnel systems for example- to maintain a secure and safe systems, building robust tunnel monitoring and control systems is of great significance. Among the systems, Industrial Managed Ethernet Switch is used to bridge the effective communication within a variety of devices and systems for better management. - October 01, 2017 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Parascript Announces Survey Results of Top BPOs BPO Survey reveals industry’s current risk mitigation approaches and new growth strategies for document processing. - September 21, 2017 - Parascript

Millennium Systems International Partners with Tie National A partnership that will assist Millennium customers with cost-effective technology solutions. - September 17, 2017 - Tie National, LLC

Parascript Participates in EUSOBI Annual Scientific Meeting Parascript showcases AccuDetect CAD, which supports early detection of breast cancer, at the upcoming European Society of Breast Imaging (EUSOBI) September 22 and 23 in Berlin, Germany. - September 15, 2017 - Parascript

MakeShaper Teams Up with 3D Platform to Offer Industry’s First 6 mm Filament MakeShaper, a NC-based 3D filament manufacturer, teamed up with 3D Platform to develop the world's first 6 mm filament for use in high flow extruders. - September 14, 2017 - MakeShaper

Rahi Systems Introduces Data Center "Pod" Solution Rahi introduces FlexIT Pod, a pre-engineered self-contained unit that incorporates all the components needed to build out data center infrastructure. FlexIT Pod Maximizes Efficiency with Integrated In-Row Cooling System. Learn more http://ow.ly/z31f30f3KVV - September 13, 2017 - Rahi Systems

Antaira Technologies is Proud to Announce the Expansion of Its Industrial 10G Ethernet Switch Series Antaira Technologies is proud to announce the expansion of its Industrial 10G Ethernet Switch Series － LNX-1002G-10G-SFP, LNX-1202G-10G-SFP and LNP-1002G-10G-SFP(-24). With flexible connectivity and high network bandwidth support, users can easily leverage gigabit Ethernet port and 10G SFP slots in different environments to maintain the high efficiency and performance of the systems in demand for comprehensive data transmission. - August 29, 2017 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Rahi Systems Brings to Market Innovative In-Row Cooling Units Rahi Systems launched the in-row cooling units that provide maximum performance in a small footprint. They are available in condensate water, chilled water and DX air- and water-cooled configurations to meet a wide range of needs. - August 18, 2017 - Rahi Systems