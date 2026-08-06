Recent Headlines
Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor. Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron... - August 06, 2026 - Demand Spring
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
iStar Society Introduces Structured Vendor Reporting and Business Credit Support System for Entrepreneurs
iStar Society introduces a structured vendor reporting and business credit support system that combines vendor relationships, business payment reporting, and business visibility solutions to help entrepreneurs and small businesses build commercial credibility and strengthen their business foundation. - July 30, 2026 - Istar Society
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Demand Spring Welcomes Shannyn Lee as Chief Growth Officer
Shannyn Lee has joined Demand Spring as the first ever Chief Growth Officer - July 23, 2026 - Demand Spring
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
eVolvedCMO’s New Marketing Leadership Model Rides a 245% Surge in Fractional CMO Adoption
eVolvedCMO is redefining marketing leadership with a fractional CMO model powered by agile sprints, the customer-centric Evolver 360 Framework, and a rigorous GTM Assessment, giving B2B leaders enterprise-level strategy, faster alignment, and more predictable growth. - July 18, 2026 - eVolvedCMO
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Confirming Its Independent Corporate Status
AI Visibility Labs LLC and its Founder, Joseph Mas, expressly state that no familial relationship, including any blood or legal familial relationship, exists with any individual or entity unless such relationship has been formally established and confirmed through the Company's official communications. As of the date of this release, no such familial relationships have been established or confirmed. - July 17, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes
Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating. - July 12, 2026 - Innovix Code
New Study Finds Organic Search Remains the Leading Revenue Driver for Ecommerce Businesses
Full Throttle SEO has released new research analyzing website analytics data from 18 ecommerce businesses. The report finds that organic search continues to generate significantly more traffic and revenue than AI-assisted search, while highlighting how businesses can balance emerging search trends with proven SEO strategies. - July 12, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
Full Throttle SEO Warns Businesses Against Repeating the Biggest Content Mistake of the SEO Era in the Race for AI Visibility
As businesses rush to optimize for AI search, many are being told to create more content. Full Throttle SEO founder Ivy Boyter cautions that this approach risks repeating the content bloat and keyword cannibalization that hurt websites in the past. Instead, she advocates strengthening existing content, improving clarity, and focusing on strategies that drive qualified traffic, leads, and revenue, not just AI mentions. - July 12, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 42% of Top Organic Brands Don't Appear in AI Search Results for the Same Queries
Q2 2026 report reveals that organic rankings and AI visibility are now diverging, creating a risk for market leaders and a rare opening for challengers. - July 02, 2026 - LQ Digital
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
Celebrating a Lifetime of Achievement and Lasting Contributions: Dr. Jared Videll
Clarity Marketing Group recognizes Dr. Jared Videll for his outstanding dedication, leadership and excellence throughout his distinguished career as a medical professional. - June 25, 2026 - Clarity Marketing Group
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies
Full Throttle SEO Launches “Show Up. Get Chosen. Deliver Results.” Framework to Help Businesses Connect SEO Strategy to Revenue
Full Throttle SEO, a Jacksonville-based SEO consultancy, has launched its “Show Up. Get Chosen. Deliver Results.” framework to help businesses evaluate whether their SEO strategy is creating meaningful visibility, buyer trust, leads, and revenue instead of relying only on rankings, clicks, and traffic reports. - June 21, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
Marketing Gabriel Launches Artificial Intelligence Services for Companies in Portugal
Marketing Gabriel has announced the launch of a new portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and consulting, focused on the practical implementation of AI solutions for companies and businesses across the Iberian market. - June 19, 2026 - Marketing Gabriel
29th Annual FirstGlance Film Festival Philadelphia Announces Juried, Audience Award Winners
The 29th annual FirstGlance Film Festival Philadelphia announced the Juried Award winners in more than 20 categories at an awards ceremony at the Film Society Bourse. Winners of the Audience Choice Awards, which were determined by audience votes throughout the festival, were recently announced as... - June 12, 2026 - FirstGlance Film Festival
New Data Reveals Why Traditional Small Business Lead Generation is Failing—and How AI is Changing the Rules
Traditional lead generation is failing because customers now use AI overviews, Google Maps, and reviews to find local businesses instead of simply visiting websites. To stay competitive and capture these lost leads, small businesses must abandon single-channel marketing and adopt a coordinated, multi-channel strategy. - May 26, 2026 - Business Solutions Marketing Group
Slicky Media Introduces Specialized Digital Growth and Visibility Solutions for Healthcare Clinics
Slicky Media has launched a new digital marketing and online visibility framework designed specifically to help healthcare clinics improve their local outreach, connect with new clients, and streamline their digital appointment inquiries. - May 23, 2026 - Slicky Media
From Overlooked to Sold: How Hero Brands Digital Acquires and Exits Undervalued Online Assets at Up to 20X ROI
Jason Brailow isn't looking for attention. The results found him anyway. - May 15, 2026 - Hero Brands Digital
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 18.7% of AI Search Citations Are Directly Influenceable by Brands
Q1 2026 report reveals untapped opportunity for affiliate partnerships to drive visibility in AI-generated search results. - May 15, 2026 - LQ Digital
MileMark Legal Marketing Reaches 12 Year Milestone While Leading the Shift to AI Powered Legal Search
MileMark Leads the Charge on AI Optimization for Law Firms Across the Country - May 07, 2026 - MileMark Legal Marketing
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
Medical Marketing Firm Expands Nationally, Bringing AI-Powered Cosmetic Practice Marketing to 15 Major U.S. Markets
Uday Rajaram is the founder of Medical Marketing Firm, an AI-powered agency working exclusively with cosmetic and aesthetic medical practices. With 22 years of Google Ads and digital marketing experience, Uday built MMF around AI at every layer — machine learning bid optimization, AI-assisted content, and attribution that connects every dollar to a booked consultation. The result: smarter cosmetic practice marketing that actually shows you what's working. - May 06, 2026 - Medical Marketing Firm
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Sixty Carlton Unveils Definitive 2026 Market Report on Aerial Imagery in US Local Government
Sixty Carlton’s 2026 report identifies a $370 million U.S. local government aerial imagery market undergoing a structural shift toward subscription-based "Imagery-as-a-Service" and GeoAI. The study details how municipal and county stakeholders are leveraging high-frequency data to replace episodic custom flights, driving digital transformation and automated property intelligence. - April 24, 2026 - Sixty Carlton
Loca.us Raises $3.25M to Help Local Businesses Compete with Big Chains
Austin startup's shared cash-rewards platform lets neighborhood shops drive foot traffic and word-of-mouth without expensive custom tools. - April 18, 2026 - Loca
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
L3ad Solutions Launches AI-Powered Web Design and Local SEO Services for Florida Small Businesses
Titusville-based web design and local SEO agency, L3ad Solutions LLC, is now offering AI automation tools alongside custom website development, Google Business Profile management, and search engine optimization services for small businesses across Florida's Space Coast, Brevard County, and Central Florida. - April 10, 2026 - L3ad Solutions
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
SEO Reimagined: Inspire Clicks Launches as a Boutique SEO Agency Dedicated to High-Intent Organic Growth
Inspire Clicks, a new boutique SEO agency, has officially launched to provide a sophisticated alternative to traditional, volume-heavy search marketing. Moving away from "cookie-cutter" SEO tactics, the agency focuses on "Inspiration Mapping"—a strategy that balances technical search dominance with high-quality brand storytelling. - April 04, 2026 - Inspire Clicks
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Waypost Marketing Names Reid Jackson Marketing Coordinator
Waypost Marketing, a HubSpot Platinum solutions partner marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, has announced that Reid Jackson has transitioned into the role of Marketing Coordinator. In this position, Jackson will support client marketing initiatives through content development,... - March 28, 2026 - Waypost Marketing
United States of America 250th Anniversary Card Launch June 1, 2026
Founded by a Black American Female, Mom, Grandma Entrepreneur Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges. - March 22, 2026 - American Card
cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle. - March 21, 2026 - cirQQles
Professor Publishes "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide" to Prepare the Next Generation of Digital Health Leaders
Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry has published "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide," a new textbook designed to help students and professionals navigate careers in health informatics, healthcare data, and digital health transformation. The book explores how information science, technology, and leadership intersect to improve healthcare systems and patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - Gransberry & Associates
Limitless Acquisitions Volunteers at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, Serving and Supporting Guests
Limitless Acquisitions volunteered at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, where team members assisted both in the kitchen and on the dining floor. Volunteers helped plate meals, run food to guests, and serve beverages such as tea, coffee, and water. Acting in roles similar to restaurant servers, the team worked together to support the staff and ensure guests had a welcoming and positive dining experience while giving back to the community. - March 14, 2026 - Limitless Acquisitions, Inc
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Brooklyn Outdoor Honored as a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
Local Independent Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Firm to be honored at annual Michigan Celebrates awards gala in East Lansing on April 22 - February 23, 2026 - Brooklyn Outdoor
SpecBuilder AI Turns 10-Hour Website Proposals Into 10-Minute Specs
Shawn Burrell Digital Solutions launches SpecBuilder AI, an artificial intelligence platform that generates complete website development specifications in under 10 minutes. Built by 25-year sales veteran Shawn Burrell, SpecBuilder eliminates the 10-15 hours agencies waste on unbilled proposal work. - February 22, 2026 - Shawn Burrell Digital Solutions
Creator Talent Management Agency Aruna Talent Reports Six-Figure Client Results as Creator Economy Hits $250B
Aruna Talent, a US-based creator talent management agency, announces significant growth as the global creator economy surpasses $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The full-service agency provides dedicated talent managers, professional engagement teams, and data-driven growth strategies for digital content creators across subscription platforms. Aruna Talent operates on a performance-based model with a privacy-first approach. - February 18, 2026 - Aruna Talent
Why 2026 is the Best Time to Combine DAM and PIM Software Unlocks Faster Growth, Top Customer Experiences, and Operational Efficiency, Says Industry Expert Josh Van Dyk
Organizations looking to modernize their digital commerce operations are increasingly turning to the combined power of Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Product Information Management (PIM) software to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and accelerate growth. Industry expert Josh Van Dyk, a recognized leader in enterprise digital transformation and commerce strategy, says integrating these two technologies has become essential for brands competing across ecommerce, & retail. - February 16, 2026 - Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training
New Short Film Pushes the Boundaries of Mobile Filmmaking
A new independent short film "Bullet in the Brain" is redefining what’s possible in mobile cinematography. Written and directed by Olga Gabris, this film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) using the Blackmagic Camera app in Open Gate Apple ProRes by the DoP/Cinematographer Unni Rav. - February 13, 2026 - Coffee Cup Productions