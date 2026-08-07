Recent Headlines
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
A Journey Across an Ocean Becomes a Journey Within in Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s Powerful Debut Novel
Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s debut novel, “Three White Horses,” is a moving story of love, resilience, and self-discovery. What begins as a romance between a young woman from South Carolina and an Irish traveler evolves into a powerful journey of courage after an unexpected cancer diagnosis changes everything. Inspired by the author’s own experience, this emotionally compelling novel reminds readers that true strength comes from within. - July 30, 2026 - Bublish
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Jason Heigl Foundation Approves $425,000 to Fund 6,000+ Free Spay/Neuter Surgeries
Latest Namaste Initiative grants push the program’s total since its March 2023 launch to more than 13,000 sterilizations. - July 03, 2026 - Jason Heigl Foundation
Plotsy Signs Sci-Fi Author M.G. Herron for First Announced Plotsy vBook™ Title
Bestselling Sci-Fi Author with 100,000+ Copies Sold Brings "Starfighter Down" to the New Format - June 25, 2026 - Plotsy, Inc.
Rubies Unleashed Launches Community Hub and Full Creator Analytics for Independent Developers
Rubies Unleashed, an open publishing platform for indie games and apps, has launched wishlists, reviews, source-attributed analytics, a live community hub, and automated email - all free for independent creators. - June 22, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
New Book, from The Oaklea Press, Explores Whether Modern Science Has Fundamentally Misunderstood Consciousness
Award-Winning Author Examines Growing Evidence That Reality May be Far Different Than We Think - June 04, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
ItaliaSec to Mark a Decade by Redefining What Cyber Resilience Looks Like
Italy’s Top Security Leaders to Meet in Milan on May 26 – 27 to Confront AI, OT, Regulatory Risk - May 31, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Golden State Cyber Summit Debuts in San Diego with a Focus on AI and Resilience
California's Senior Security Leaders Convene for an Invitation-Only, CPE-Certified Forum Built for Peer-Driven Dialogue - May 31, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026 - May 28, 2026 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Hardwear.io USA 2026 Set for Santa Clara Return with Live Device Hacking and Advanced Training
Eighth Edition to Spotlight Embedded Systems, Wireless, Automotive and Industrial Device Security - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
ISMG to Host IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit in Mumbai
The Summit Will Bring Together Manufacturing Tech Leaders for Focused Conversations on AI, Data, IT-OT Convergence and Smart Manufacturing - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
Six Word Wonder 2026 Writing Contest Launch
Submissions opened for the 2026 Six Word Wonder Contest - April 24, 2026 - Doug Weller
Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks. - April 20, 2026 - LUNASHARK®
As the film, “The Story of Everything,” Explores the Nature of Reality, a New Book from Oaklea Press Argues: “You Are Not Your Brain”- and That Changes Everything
A documentary to be released in more than 1000 theaters nationwide on April 30 seeks to transform how Americans view reality. A new book from Oaklea picks up where it leaves off, purporting to explain what this new reality means to each of us as human beings. - April 20, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that... - April 08, 2026 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
Cosmodoggyland Expands International Connections at Global Pet Expo 2026
Cosmodoggyland, a multilingual dog media and pet marketing platform, participated in Global Pet Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida, where it connected with pet industry professionals, explored international collaboration opportunities, and gained insights into emerging market trends to support its growing global network. - April 03, 2026 - Cosmodoggyland
Remote, Hybrid Jobs Reach 52% of Global Workforce, Power $5 Trillion Economy; The Gignomist Projects 90M Jobs by 2030
Remote work is now a permanent pillar of the global labor market, with 330M workers and 52% of the workforce participating at least part-time. Hybrid models dominate, adopted by 75% of organizations, while 27% of employees work fully remote and fueling a $5 Trillion gig economy. - March 30, 2026 - The Gignomist
New Memoir “Journey Through the Valley” Invites Readers to Redefine Success, Faith, and What It Means to Truly Live
“Journey Through the Valley” by David Brenner is a deeply personal memoir about faith, burnout, and redefining success. Drawing from his experience as a C-level executive of a company valued at over $1B, Brenner explores how true transformation happens not through achievement, but through surrender. This powerful literary debut invites readers to slow down, reflect, and rediscover purpose beyond productivity. - March 24, 2026 - Bublish
New Book from Oaklea Press Challenges Core Assumption of Modern Science: What If Consciousness Doesn’t Come from the Brain?
New Oaklea Press release, “You Are Not Your Brain,” Connects the AI Consciousness Debate to the Deepest Questions About Human Identity and Life After Death - March 23, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
ISMG at RSAC 2026 Conference: Shaping the Global Cybersecurity Narrative
On-Site Coverage to Feature Interviews With C-Suite Executives, Investment Community, Technology Leaders and Policymakers - March 22, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Former Child Bride Turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60
Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepreneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics. - March 21, 2026 - Eva Romero for State Representative
From Trauma to Truth: Aiyahla Lo’Qtus Explores Feminine Power, Healing, and Global Awakening in “Freedom”
“Freedom: From Trauma to Conscious Power” by Aiyahla Lo’Qtus is a deeply personal memoir and spiritual guide for women—and all beings—ready for liberation. Connecting personal healing with global transformation, the book explores trauma, abuse, and social conditioning as gateways to conscious power. In a time of crumbling systems and rising truth, “Freedom” offers a compassionate path toward wholeness, balance, and embodied awakening. - March 19, 2026 - Bublish
New Book from Oaklea Press Offers Insight Into Growing Debate Over Whether AI Could be Conscious
Award-winning author, Stephen Hawley Martin, explores the deeper question raised by leaders at Anthropic and other AI labs in new book, "More Than Machines." - March 12, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
The Spoken World Podcast Kicks Off Season 2 with Interviews, News and Conference Recordings
The Spoken World, a podcast series reporting the latest news and professional insights on all aspects of the worldwide $7 billion audiobook industry, returns this March for Season 2 with a robust schedule of interviews, news and conference recordings. - March 12, 2026 - Burst Marketing
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Ziporah Bank Announces "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" — a Revolutionary Anomaly to How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second
Author Ziporah V. Bank Announces the Release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" - 45 Years of Wisdom on How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second of Your Life. - March 05, 2026 - Ziporah Bank
New Book from Oaklea Press Challenges a Core Assumption of the AI Revolution That Machines Will Eventually Become Conscious and Aware
Entitled, "More Than Machines," the author argues that the future of AI forces a deep examination of what constitutes consciousness and what constitutes awareness, which he writes are not the same. - March 02, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
Dr. Thelma Harms, Who Helped Define Quality in Early Childhood Classrooms Worldwide, Dies at 100
Dr. Harms was widely known as the lead co-author of the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS), an observational framework that transformed how educators, researchers, and governments evaluate early learning settings. - February 19, 2026 - Rachel Harms
B&F Publishing Reports Accelerated Reader Engagement for Debut Romance Novel “Sextduction: A Miami Love Story”
Nearly 2,000 Goodreads Entries in First Quarter Signal Early Market Validation for Miami-Based Billionaire and Influencer Romance Series. - February 19, 2026 - B&F Publishing
Glenn A. Maltais Releases "The Whisper Before the Wave," a Philosophical Novel About Living Awake in a Sleepwalking World
Glenn A. Maltais, author and creator of the online reader hub thewhisperbeforethewave.com, announces the release of novel: The Whisper Before the Wave: Reflections on Presence and Purpose. "The Whisper Before the Wave" explores today's divisive culture, and how present-moment-awareness can cut through egoic inclinations and cultural polarization. - February 19, 2026 - Glenn A. Maltais
SparcStart Introduces Illuminate, a Turnkey Service for Making Employer Brand Content AI-Readable
New offering helps employers ensure accurate, structured information is discoverable by large language models as AI becomes a primary channel for job search. - February 16, 2026 - SparcStart
Uncanny Valley Pictures Defines a New AI-Enabled Studio Approach with Flagship Sci-Fi Universe “Brinkchaser”
Uncanny Valley Pictures has introduced its studio vision as an independent creator of unapologetic, 1980s-inspired psychological science fiction—designed as pure entertainment in an era of over-messaged content. Powered by AI-accelerated production, the studio presents its flagship universe, Brinkchaser, through a completed 30-minute cinematic spine available for serious press review, while opening its adaptation and development services to independent creators and authors. - February 12, 2026 - Uncanny Valley Pictures
Atlanta Filmmakers Launch New Series Exploring Black Boyhood in South Atlanta
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has announced the production of "For Kings." A six‑episode dramatic series set in Atlanta. The story follows three young black boys and their families navigating friendship, identity, racism, systemic bias and life altering decisions. The series blends character‑driven drama with socially relevant storytelling, offering a grounded, emotional portrait of black life in America. - February 12, 2026 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
New Book from the Oaklea Press Explores Evidence for Reincarnation from a Christian's Perspective
“Life Goes On,” a book written by a practicing Christian, presents evidence based on documented case histories that consciousness may continue after death. - February 09, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Georgia Author Terri Kozlowski Wins First Place at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for Spirituality
Georgia author Terri Kozlowski has received First Place in the Spirituality category at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for Soul Solutions for Awakening Awareness, an award-winning book recognized for its clarity, depth, and contribution to awareness-based spiritual growth. - February 02, 2026 - Terri Kozlowski
Rubies Unleashed Launches Developer Accounts to Empower Indie Creators
Rubies Unleashed is an open publishing platform for indie games, apps, software tools, and digital projects, evolving from RubyApks (rubyapks.blogspot.com). On Jan. 13, 2026, developer accounts launched, allowing new creators to publish projects directly and original developers to claim and manage legacy RubyApks listings for ownership verification and updates. - January 28, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
Musicians Around the World Help Songwriter Battle Lyme Disease and Fund Research
Steve Ehrlich, a Chronic Lyme Disease patient, has assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record music he wrote from his living room sofa. The music can be found on Going Places, a contemporary jazz album performed by Ehrlich's virtual collective, The Inter Section. All proceeds from the album will be used to fund Lyme Disease research. The album, which features vibrant melodies and rhythms from Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, is available on all streaming apps. - January 23, 2026 - Inter Section Music
New Book “Unlocking the Mysteries of Silver” Reveals the Untold Story Behind the World’s Most Overlooked Precious Metal
Author Daniel Jesse connects history, science, and modern economics to reveal why silver may hold the key to our financial future. - December 29, 2025 - Daniel Jesse
NEEDS Online Launches "The Gignomist," a Global News Platform Focused on Emerging Technologies
NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd. has launched "The Gignomist," a global digital news media platform dedicated to covering emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, gaming, and the rapidly evolving gig economy. - December 24, 2025 - The Gignomist
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
Redefining the Future of Influence: “The Negotiation Code” Blends EQ and AI for a New Era of Negotiation
A #1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Conflict Resolution and Mediation, “The Negotiation Code” blends emotional intelligence and AI to revolutionize how we lead, influence, and communicate. With ten proven strategies and practical tools, this book presents a bold new framework for meaningful connection and strategic clarity in negotiations. A must-read for professionals navigating business, leadership, or personal growth in the age of AI. Available now on Amazon and major retailers. - December 16, 2025 - Bublish
A Book from Oaklea That Puts Forth a New Theory of Human Life and Existence Has Become the "Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon
A book from Oaklea based on the author's interpretation of information from multiple sources including Elon Musk's Grok 4, quantum physics experiments and consciousness research conducted at UVa has reached the status of “Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon. - December 11, 2025 - The Oaklea Press