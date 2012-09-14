PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

B2B Media Reveals The 15th Annual Best of Elearning! Winners; The Industry’s Exclusive Users’ Choice Awards Reveals 59 Solutions as Best-in-Class The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the exclusive Industry Users’ Choice Award, whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague, and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

B2B Opens 11th Annual Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications - Award Program Recognizes Top 100 Global Learning Organizations Elearning! Media Group opens 2020 Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications. The annual award program honors public and private sector organizations for innovation, collaboration and learning culture that drives performance. Applications can be submitted at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020L100. Previous winners include: Amazon, New York Life and NASCAR. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

VIP Internet Radio Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Publicity Contest Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media. - December 04, 2019 - VIP Internet Radio

Podblade Launches All-In-One Podcast Editing Solution Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, in this rapidly growing space. Podblade’s platform now empowers established and upstart podcasters to easily upload their raw content, communicate with their personal podcast manager, and download their completed files directly from the site. The service streamlines the editing process so podcasters can spend more time on the activities that drew them to podcasting in the first place. - December 04, 2019 - Podblade

New Podcast Reveals the Unvarnished Truth About Careers Professional Confessionals Podcast is ambitiously creating a library of personal professional journeys from people in various fields. - December 04, 2019 - Professional Confessionals

Passport Press Releases Noir Mystery Set in Late-1950s Saigon Saigon, 1957: Banished from the set of The Quiet American, actress Cara Walden stumbles onto a communist insurgency - and discovers her brother’s young Vietnamese lover right in the thick of it. A bittersweet story of love and betrayal set in the early years of American involvement in Southeast Asia, Lisa Lieberman’s tribute to Graham Greene shows us a Vietnam already simmering with discontent. - December 01, 2019 - Passport Press

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

Podcast Explores Digital Afterlife in a Novel by Neal Stephenson, Fall: Or Dodge in Hell Kickers of Elves presents season 2 of The Hashish and Superiority Book Club, “A Book Club for Hell World,” a podcast that will go in depth on Neal Stephenson’s latest novel, Fall: Or Dodge in Hell. Read along over nine weeks as the hosts work through the book and argue over its content and themes. - November 18, 2019 - Kickers of Elves

Tasty Bytes Magazine Readership Exceeds One Million Milestone Tasty Bytes Magazine has posted some news of its own making after its total readership surpassed one million for the first time. - November 16, 2019 - Tasty Bytes Magazine

VOS Digital Media Group Announces LATAM Expansion - New Mexico City Office for Greater LATAM Mexico City Office to Expand Greater LATAM Technology and Content Distribution for VOS. - November 13, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

EQUUS Magazine Introduces a New Podcast New Barn Stories podcast highlights the “softer side” of the horse world. - November 10, 2019 - AIM Equine Network

VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Ronaldo Kos as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, LATAM Ronaldo Kos to Manage Expansion of VOS Media Initiatives in Latin America. - November 06, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

New Equine Industry Podcast Delivers the Career Insight You’ve Been Searching for Beyond the Saddle offers in-depth interviews with equine professionals across the industry about their career journeys, advice, and more. - November 06, 2019 - AIM Equine Network

Horizon Structures Sweepstakes Announcement: You Could Win a 10’x20’ Run-In Shed To kick off the holiday season in style this year, they’re hosting a contest both you and your horse are sure to enjoy. - November 04, 2019 - AIM Equine Network

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Expansion Into Latin American Markets Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

The ON! Channel and AAWIC Announce New Opportunity for Filmmakers and Content Creators The Streaming Platform The ON! Channel and the prestigious non-profit organization African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) is pleased to announce a unique opportunity for Women filmmakers and Content Creators from all over the world. Starting today through December 31, 2019, Filmmakers who join the... - October 26, 2019 - The ON! Channel

Immortal Works Releases Of Fae and Fate Immortal Works Press is proud to announce the release of the anthology Of Fae and Fate, edited by Beth Buck. Of Fae and Fate contains retellings of 16 lesser-known fairy tales. About Of Fae and Fate: Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty aren’t the only fairy tales in the world, but they... - October 24, 2019 - Immortal Works Publishing

Education Tech Insights Honors the Top 10 Innovative School District Technology Directors for 2019 Education Tech Insights honors the Top 10 innovative school district Technology Directors-2019, the list will be published in their K12 special edition in the month of October. - October 22, 2019 - Education Technology Insights

Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish

The Perfect Match - Enago Announces Collaboration with AcademicLabs to Support Their Community of Researchers Users of AcademicLabs research matchmaking platform can now directly access Enago’s language and editing support services. - October 19, 2019 - Enago

Alicia Kali, Founder and CEO of Pancea Biomed and Purpose DRVN Joins the Ultimate Sports Network for Part Two of Their Concussion Discussion Continuing the concussion discussion with Alicia Kali, CEO of Panacea Biomed and Purpose DRVN, and Ultimate Sports Networks' host Frank Gordon. - October 18, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Erik Aaron Lara Riveros as Advisor to the Board of Directors Erik Lara Riveros to Advise VOS Through Expansion of International Media Initiatives - October 17, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Kyanite Publishing Announces the Release of "Feathers and Fae" by Canadian Author Crystal L. Kirkham Kyanite Publishing LLC and author Crystal L. Kirham are proud to announce the release of "Feathers and Fae" on October 11, 2019. This fantasy novel will be available internationally in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats from most major booksellers. "Feathers and Fae" is an action-packed... - October 13, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

Begell House Announces Collaboration with Enago to Support Research in Biomedicine and Engineering Begell House authors can now benefit from Enago’s specialist editing services for academic, technical and medical content. - October 11, 2019 - Enago

rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe

OurKids.net Offers Exclusive List of Ontario Pop-Up Camps The deadline looms for a strike by CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, which represents 55,000 custodians, secretaries and educational-support workers. At 12:01, Monday morning workers are set to strike, unless a deadline deal is reached. As parents scramble to make alternative plans... - October 08, 2019 - Our Kids Media

The Ultimate Sports Network Interviews the Creator of DRV'N, Alicia Kali, as She Drops the Bomb. The Long-Awaited Answers to Sports Greatest Weakness-Concussions. Neurobiologist Alicia Kali joins the Ultimate Sports Network for a powerful and informative, three-part discussion concerning the elimination, resolution and prevention of concussions and concussion related aftereffects. Ms. Kali is the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biomed LLC, located... - October 04, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

Michigan's Most Haunted Cities 2019 To help citizens enjoy their Halloween season, Michigan-based paranormal researcher John E.L. Tenney of WeirdLectures.com has once again identified Michigan’s Top 10 most haunted cities. - October 02, 2019 - Weird Lectures

"What the Hell is Going On? A Primer to Understanding Our World in the Age of Trump" by Cameron Cowan The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia

Kyanite Publishing Announces the Release of "Zachariah Lars and the High Elf Mystery" by Jonathan Lazar Kyanite Publishing LLC and author Jonathan Lazar are proud to announce the release of "Zachariah Lars and the High Elf Mystery," available as of September 27, 2019. This paranormal fantasy, noir novella will be available internationally in eBook and paperback formats. "Zachariah Lars... - September 29, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

Dan Krevsky of HITT-SHIELD PG Appears on the FanStream Sports Show Dan Krevsky of HITT-PG, LLC. was recently featured on the FanStream Sports Show with cohosts JP Peterson and Chris Pinson streaming in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Krevsky detailed his company’s product, the HITT-SHIELD Defender Sports Cap. Designed to reduce impact trauma by up to 80%, their product is... - September 27, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

P.A.V.E. Press Publishes Practical Self-Help for Those Struggling to Overcome Trauma A practical tool for those struggling to rise above past trauma and step into joy and fulfillment is now available from P.A.V.E. Press through Ingram Sparks and KDP, "Awaken Your Joy: A Practical Guide To Embrace Fulfillment." - September 26, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

Saint Petersburg, FL Based Podcast, “Dumb4Love” Newest Episode Features Vernon Reid of the Band Living Colour, Hits Over 100,000 Listens Dumb4Love, a St. Petersburg, FL based podcast, has released their 7th episode, titled “Street Goddess Gives a Mortal a Boon” featuring an in-depth interview with legendary guitarist and founding member of influential rock band Living Colour, Vernon Reid, where he journals his life as a young man in New York City, and the bisexual “Street Goddess” who inspired the Living Colour song, "Bi." The episode has already hit over 100,000 listens, globally. - September 26, 2019 - The VEX Group

East View and the Center for Research Libraries Release Open Access Collection of Early 20th Century Chinese Newspapers The Late Qing and Republican-Era Chinese Newspapers, an Open Access collection, is now available. This is the first of many collections to be built in partnership with the Center for Research Libraries as part of the East View Global Press Archive's CRL Alliance. - September 26, 2019 - East View Information Services

VOS Digital Media Group Now Offering Health Content from Harvard Health Publishing Harvard Health Publishing Provides Expert Health Information and Advice. - September 24, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

Healing the Trauma Within, Women’s Empowerment Summit 15 Daring Women Share Their Methods to Move from Victim to Victorious. - September 21, 2019 - Daring Woman, Inc.

The 15th Annual Best of Elearning! Awards Finalists Revealed - Executives Nominate 59 Solutions Across 19 Categories for Excellence Celebrating its 15th year, Elearning! Media Group, the industry voice of the enterprise learning and workforce technology market, announced today the Best of Elearning! Awards 2019 Finalists. Learning and talent professionals from both the private and public sector cast thousands of nominations for the... - September 20, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine