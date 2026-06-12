JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District

GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators

GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators

GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6% - August 14, 2025 - Meade Engineering

Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates

Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates

Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.

GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage

GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies

LVI Supply Now Offers TrackGrip Skid Steer Track Attachments

LVI Supply Now Offers TrackGrip Skid Steer Track Attachments

Partnership between Bemidji-based LVI Supply and New Zealand's TrackGrip Enhances Access to Innovative Traction Solutions in Minnesota. - January 07, 2025 - LVI Supply

Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group

Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.

GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.

GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol

Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol

Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District

JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction

JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction

A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District

Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction

Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction

Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.

GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission

GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission

Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List

Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List

The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team. - June 20, 2023 - Durante Rentals

GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment

GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment

GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC

Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC

This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base. - May 04, 2023 - Durante Rentals

GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts

GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Durante Rentals Launches Event Services

Durante Rentals Launches Event Services

Durante Rentals Event Services provides local set, stage, and special event equipment rental. - March 14, 2023 - Durante Rentals

Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC

Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO. - February 17, 2023 - Durante Rentals

Resurgence Infrastructure Selected to Develop Distributed Energy Microgrid for Bowen Homes Redevelopment in Atlanta

Atlanta Housing has selected Bowen District Developers, which includes Resurgence Infrastructure, for the redevelopment of the 74-acre Bowen Homes site. Resurgence Infrastructure is a minority-owned developer and operator of infrastructure projects across a range of sectors focused on coupling... - November 16, 2022 - Resurgence Infrastructure

Helping Girls Attain Economic Sustainability in Rewarding Careers

Helping Girls Attain Economic Sustainability in Rewarding Careers

Transportation & Construction GIRL Day™ is September 29, 2022, 8:30am – 1:00pm. Transportation & Construction GIRL (TCG) encourages young women to enter the industry of construction and transportation. This year’s event will be an outdoor and indoor event with interactive... - September 07, 2022 - HOYA Foundation

GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors

The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace

With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition

GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies

USDOT Small Business Contracting Symposium: West Central Region SBTRC

HOYA Foundation is contributing toward coordination of the symposium, and announces the first seminar in a national series to discuss how small businesses can get contracting dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The previously passed $1.2 trillion Senate bill allocated $550... - May 03, 2022 - HOYA Foundation

Conway, Arkansas Employee and Community Connection

Employee Spotlight - 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas Highlights Todd Campbell’s Effort to Support the Community. - April 25, 2022 - 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas

Tim Reed Receives a Promotion from 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas for Upholding the Human Side of Business

Employee Spotlight: Tim Reed, Operations Manager - March 08, 2022 - 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas

William O. Hixon Named President of Water Collaborative Delivery Association Board of Directors

William O. Hixon Named President of Water Collaborative Delivery Association Board of Directors

The Water Collaborative Delivery Association (WCDA) recently named William O. Hixon, PE, BCEE, of Arcadis as president of the WCDA Board of Directors. Hixon will serve a one-year term alongside other newly named members of the association’s Executive Committee. A long-time member of WCDA,... - January 10, 2022 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association

Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name

Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name

The Water Design-Build Council will now be known as the Water Collaborative Delivery Association, the group announced this month. Following a year of industry engagement, research and analysis, the name change is part of a revitalized organizational brand that includes a new logo and tagline. The new name reflects evolving project delivery approaches and supports the association’s mission to transform the water and wastewater industry by advancing successful collaborative delivery solutions. - December 17, 2021 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association

Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location

Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals

Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations

Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations

Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers. Meade... - November 18, 2021 - Meade Tractor

Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations

Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Rajzbaum has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations. Stephanie brings over a decade of operational expertise in the equipment rental industry from one of the leading... - October 18, 2021 - Durante Rentals

DHI Launches New Cloud-Based Offshore Workability Assessment App

Offshore planners and operators can now take advantage of a reliable new tool that supports the safe and efficient execution of operations on offshore energy assets. - September 10, 2021 - DHI

Internal Pipe Technologies Announces Expansion Into Canada

Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT) are expanding their company into Canada. Launching IPT Canada will allow code-compliant pipe lining material to be available across the country. IPT is the only fully listed approved Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining product in Canada. They focus on maintaining the quality of their products and the integrity of the codes that govern the industry. - August 01, 2021 - Internal Pipe Technologies

Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction

Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals

Internal Pipe Technologies Welcomes Vice-President of Operations

Leading pipe lining manufacturing company, Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT) is appointing Dennis Persaud as Vice-President of Operations. With over 13 years of extensive experience in the cured-in-place pipe lining industry. Their management has more experience than anyone else about the small-diameter pipe lining market and technologies. - June 25, 2021 - Internal Pipe Technologies

Durante Rentals Partners with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15C

Durante Rentals Partners with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15C

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced its partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers. The IUOE is a 400,000-member trade union representing construction workers primarily employed as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors,... - June 03, 2021 - Durante Rentals

MIRICO CLOUD Enables Real-Time, Visual Monitoring of Methane Emissions to Help the Oil & Gas Industry Reach Net Zero Goals

Today, MIRICO announced the public release of MIRICO CLOUD to the oil & gas industry. This online platform enables real-time visualisation of emissions data collected from their high precision gas sensing instruments. MIRICO CLOUD takes this data and lets customers visualise the detection,... - May 14, 2021 - MIRICO

GenTent® Announces Continuation of Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization

GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - May 03, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies

2021 Roll Out of New Safety Cooling Trailers

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is please to announce the 2021 Roll Out of their new Safety Cooling Trailers. - March 04, 2021 - Pickett Oilfield

Durante Rentals Hires Industry Veteran Steve Durante as Chief Sales Officer

Durante Rentals Hires Industry Veteran Steve Durante as Chief Sales Officer

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced Steve Durante has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the organization’s senior-most sales leader, Steve will provide strategic leadership and direction to both the inside and outside sales teams. He... - February 19, 2021 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Continues Expansion with New 20,000 Square Foot Rental Facility in Carmel, NY

Durante Rentals Continues Expansion with New 20,000 Square Foot Rental Facility in Carmel, NY

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced the grand opening of their new full-service rental facility located at 81 Commerce Drive in Carmel, NY. At 20,000 square feet, the new store is five times larger than their previous Carmel location and is their... - February 05, 2021 - Durante Rentals

Highly Anticipated Cloud Service Helps Water Utilities Reduce Inflow and Infiltration Impacts

Across the globe, rainfall is triggering an increase of infiltration and inflow in both combined and separate sewer networks. This reduces the ability of sanitary sewer systems and treatment facilities to transport and treat wastewater. As a result, wastewater treatment processes are disrupted, and poorly treated wastewater is discharged into the environment, putting public health at risk. - January 23, 2021 - DHI

GenTent® Continues to Grow Portable Generator Safety Market

GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth and Committed to Humanitarian and Disaster Relief During COVID-19 Pandemic and Active Hurricane Season. - January 20, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies

MIKE Mine: Cloud-Based Mine Water Management Tool Now Even Better with Upgraded Features

MIKE Mine is an operational software released by DHI in 2019 to help mining companies expedite critical water-related decision-making and risk analysis. The power of MIKE Mine lies in its ability to provide real-time monitoring, forecasting, reconciliation and reporting by creating a digital twin of a mining operation. - December 16, 2020 - DHI

Adeaca Introduces Project Breakdown Structure (PBS) to Transform the Way Large Projects Are Managed and Executed

Adeaca, a company dedicated to the innovative advancement of project business, today announced the availability of its Project Breakdown Structure. As part of Adeaca’s Project Business Automation (PBA) platform, the Project Breakdown Structure is an innovative, revolutionary way of taking... - December 11, 2020 - Adeaca

Online Service Delivers Instant Access to Global Hydrological Data with No Additional Simulation Required

Water modellers worldwide can now benefit from a new data service offering easy access to critical hydrological data for use in decision support applications and planning work. - December 06, 2020 - DHI

DHI Launches New Operational Service to Help WWTPs Increase Capacity, Minimise Pollutant Discharge and Reduce Energy and Chemical Consumption Through a Digital Twin

TwinPlant is a powerful platform that combines operational data with a model for wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) process modelling online. It is designed to help operators optimise their plant performance and treatment process by providing accurate, real-time information through the creation of a digital twin of their WWTP. - November 13, 2020 - DHI

DHI Announces Latest Data Service Designed to Help Shipping Companies Lower Vessel Fuel Consumption by Up to 5%

A novel data service to help shipping companies reduce operating expenses and meet increasing regulatory requirements is now available in the market. - November 13, 2020 - DHI

Major Source of Subdivision Bonds: "Home Builders Advantage" by FIA Surety

FIA Surety, an "A" rated bonding company, has unveiled a $100,000,000 facility for Site and Subdivision Bonds. - November 08, 2020 - First Indemnity of America Ins. Co.

Internal Pipe Technologies Announces USA Based CIPP Lining Plant

Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT), a fully integrated technology company servicing the infrastructure renewal markets, is proud to announce that their USA based manufacturing plant is now producing and shipping Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining material and resin. As a trenchless technology company... - September 21, 2020 - Internal Pipe Technologies

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