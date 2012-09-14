PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals
With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries
Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas.
ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region.
Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today.
Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water
New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield
Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC
Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Solomon Corporation and A-Line E.D.S. announced today the acquisition and sale of Dakota American Transformers. The acquisition for Solomon Corporation expands the footprint for transformer sales and services into the upper Midwest.
Tom Hemmer, CEO of Solomon Corporation, said “Dakota American... - August 14, 2018 - Solomon Corporation
New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.
U.S. Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly to Deliver Keynote Address - July 25, 2018 - WateReuse Association
U.S. Astronaut, Captain Scott Kelly will deliver the keynote address for the 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium, September 9-12, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Captain Scott Kelly’s keynote address about his awe-inspiring stories from space and personal reflections on leadership, teamwork and testing limits will set the stage for a comprehensive program on what's working, what's new, and what's next in water recycling. - June 20, 2018 - WateReuse Association
The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield
Wednesday, March 14th, 7:00am till 2:15pm in Suffern, NY. - March 06, 2018 - Durante Rentals
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
DHI Water & Environment, Inc, a Danish not-for-profit research and consultancy firm regionally headquartered in Denver, CO, has expanded its footprint to now include an Ecology and Environment Department (EED). The EED department will allow DHI to offer a more comprehensive array of ecological and... - February 23, 2018 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
RADAR now integrates with Bluebeam Revu for realtime drawing management & improved field-to-office coordination. Access Bluebeam Revu within RADAR to create, share & sync data. - January 09, 2018 - RADAR Construction Software
One of the World’s Largest Internet Retailers Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 06, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent and PGMA’s Announce Breakthrough Technology to Address Carbon Monoxide Hazard in Update Standard. - October 26, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies
New Bushwick store is their first in Brooklyn and ninth overall. - October 05, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Vac-One Services (“Vac One”) announced today that it has acquired the hydro excavation services operations of Crossfire, LLC (“Crossfire”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition of Crossfire’s hydro excavation services operations, which included... - October 04, 2017 - Vac One Services
Montgomery Water Works & Sanitary Sewer Board Selects DHI’s Web Based WaterNet Advisor Tool - September 27, 2017 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
Coastal Systems International Chooses DHI’s Marine Modeling Tool to Perform Highly Precise Moored Vessel Response Assessment - September 03, 2017 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
Durante Rentals Ranks #1476 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 274% - August 17, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and design.
“For... - August 01, 2017 - Crane Network
New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards. - June 29, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Welcomes Thirty-Seven Year Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel to Head their New and Used Sales Divisions. - June 13, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Save Water Co, led by 32-year-old Katie Anderson, recently took home an award for the social impact of its water conservation business model. The company has helped save over 650 million gallons of water while diverting over 300 tons of waste from landfills. - May 26, 2017 - Save Water Co
Thursday, May 11th, 9:00am till 2:00pm in Flushing Meadows Corona Park - May 08, 2017 - Durante Rentals
TRMA Honors F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year. - April 28, 2017 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran Fire Protection is pleased to announce that Ken Klimasz will be taking on the role of the President of F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois (FPN). Mr. Klimasz has been a key player in FPN’s growth and success over the past five years. His knowledge and experience in the fire... - March 16, 2017 - The Moran Group
F.E. Moran is offering scholarships to two mechanical trades students in honor of Owen Moran who always encouraged advanced learning and hard work. - December 02, 2016 - The Moran Group
Durante Rentals Set to Celebrate the Opening of their Seventh Location and Second in Putnam County - October 21, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Macintosh Electric Corp’s own office manager from 2009 to 2013 passed away in a tragic car accident on May 24th 2014 in Yonkers - Bronxville, New York. It was a critical decision, but brother and Vice President of the company made a recommendation to donate the late woman’s major organs to... - October 20, 2016 - Macintosh Electric
October isn’t only about goals and goblins tricks or treats, October isn’t only about October-Fest either. This October, Westchester County and Bronx New York Licensed Emergency Electrician promotes pink in full force. It is breast cancer awareness month and the boys in yellow and red are... - October 19, 2016 - Macintosh Electric