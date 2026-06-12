Recent Headlines
Within Utility System Construction
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6% - August 14, 2025 - Meade Engineering
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
LVI Supply Now Offers TrackGrip Skid Steer Track Attachments
Partnership between Bemidji-based LVI Supply and New Zealand's TrackGrip Enhances Access to Innovative Traction Solutions in Minnesota. - January 07, 2025 - LVI Supply
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol
Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction
A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List
The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team. - June 20, 2023 - Durante Rentals
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC
This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base. - May 04, 2023 - Durante Rentals
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Durante Rentals Launches Event Services
Durante Rentals Event Services provides local set, stage, and special event equipment rental. - March 14, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO. - February 17, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Resurgence Infrastructure Selected to Develop Distributed Energy Microgrid for Bowen Homes Redevelopment in Atlanta
Atlanta Housing has selected Bowen District Developers, which includes Resurgence Infrastructure, for the redevelopment of the 74-acre Bowen Homes site. Resurgence Infrastructure is a minority-owned developer and operator of infrastructure projects across a range of sectors focused on coupling... - November 16, 2022 - Resurgence Infrastructure
Helping Girls Attain Economic Sustainability in Rewarding Careers
Transportation & Construction GIRL Day™ is September 29, 2022, 8:30am – 1:00pm. Transportation & Construction GIRL (TCG) encourages young women to enter the industry of construction and transportation. This year’s event will be an outdoor and indoor event with interactive... - September 07, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors
The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
USDOT Small Business Contracting Symposium: West Central Region SBTRC
HOYA Foundation is contributing toward coordination of the symposium, and announces the first seminar in a national series to discuss how small businesses can get contracting dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The previously passed $1.2 trillion Senate bill allocated $550... - May 03, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
Conway, Arkansas Employee and Community Connection
Employee Spotlight - 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas Highlights Todd Campbell’s Effort to Support the Community. - April 25, 2022 - 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas
Tim Reed Receives a Promotion from 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas for Upholding the Human Side of Business
Employee Spotlight: Tim Reed, Operations Manager - March 08, 2022 - 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas
William O. Hixon Named President of Water Collaborative Delivery Association Board of Directors
The Water Collaborative Delivery Association (WCDA) recently named William O. Hixon, PE, BCEE, of Arcadis as president of the WCDA Board of Directors. Hixon will serve a one-year term alongside other newly named members of the association’s Executive Committee. A long-time member of WCDA,... - January 10, 2022 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association
Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name
The Water Design-Build Council will now be known as the Water Collaborative Delivery Association, the group announced this month. Following a year of industry engagement, research and analysis, the name change is part of a revitalized organizational brand that includes a new logo and tagline. The new name reflects evolving project delivery approaches and supports the association’s mission to transform the water and wastewater industry by advancing successful collaborative delivery solutions. - December 17, 2021 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations
Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers. Meade... - November 18, 2021 - Meade Tractor
Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Rajzbaum has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations. Stephanie brings over a decade of operational expertise in the equipment rental industry from one of the leading... - October 18, 2021 - Durante Rentals
DHI Launches New Cloud-Based Offshore Workability Assessment App
Offshore planners and operators can now take advantage of a reliable new tool that supports the safe and efficient execution of operations on offshore energy assets. - September 10, 2021 - DHI
Internal Pipe Technologies Announces Expansion Into Canada
Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT) are expanding their company into Canada. Launching IPT Canada will allow code-compliant pipe lining material to be available across the country. IPT is the only fully listed approved Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining product in Canada. They focus on maintaining the quality of their products and the integrity of the codes that govern the industry. - August 01, 2021 - Internal Pipe Technologies
Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Internal Pipe Technologies Welcomes Vice-President of Operations
Leading pipe lining manufacturing company, Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT) is appointing Dennis Persaud as Vice-President of Operations. With over 13 years of extensive experience in the cured-in-place pipe lining industry. Their management has more experience than anyone else about the small-diameter pipe lining market and technologies. - June 25, 2021 - Internal Pipe Technologies
Durante Rentals Partners with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15C
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced its partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers. The IUOE is a 400,000-member trade union representing construction workers primarily employed as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors,... - June 03, 2021 - Durante Rentals
MIRICO CLOUD Enables Real-Time, Visual Monitoring of Methane Emissions to Help the Oil & Gas Industry Reach Net Zero Goals
Today, MIRICO announced the public release of MIRICO CLOUD to the oil & gas industry. This online platform enables real-time visualisation of emissions data collected from their high precision gas sensing instruments. MIRICO CLOUD takes this data and lets customers visualise the detection,... - May 14, 2021 - MIRICO
GenTent® Announces Continuation of Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - May 03, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
2021 Roll Out of New Safety Cooling Trailers
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is please to announce the 2021 Roll Out of their new Safety Cooling Trailers. - March 04, 2021 - Pickett Oilfield
Durante Rentals Hires Industry Veteran Steve Durante as Chief Sales Officer
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced Steve Durante has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the organization’s senior-most sales leader, Steve will provide strategic leadership and direction to both the inside and outside sales teams. He... - February 19, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Continues Expansion with New 20,000 Square Foot Rental Facility in Carmel, NY
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced the grand opening of their new full-service rental facility located at 81 Commerce Drive in Carmel, NY. At 20,000 square feet, the new store is five times larger than their previous Carmel location and is their... - February 05, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Highly Anticipated Cloud Service Helps Water Utilities Reduce Inflow and Infiltration Impacts
Across the globe, rainfall is triggering an increase of infiltration and inflow in both combined and separate sewer networks. This reduces the ability of sanitary sewer systems and treatment facilities to transport and treat wastewater. As a result, wastewater treatment processes are disrupted, and poorly treated wastewater is discharged into the environment, putting public health at risk. - January 23, 2021 - DHI
GenTent® Continues to Grow Portable Generator Safety Market
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth and Committed to Humanitarian and Disaster Relief During COVID-19 Pandemic and Active Hurricane Season. - January 20, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
MIKE Mine: Cloud-Based Mine Water Management Tool Now Even Better with Upgraded Features
MIKE Mine is an operational software released by DHI in 2019 to help mining companies expedite critical water-related decision-making and risk analysis. The power of MIKE Mine lies in its ability to provide real-time monitoring, forecasting, reconciliation and reporting by creating a digital twin of a mining operation. - December 16, 2020 - DHI
Adeaca Introduces Project Breakdown Structure (PBS) to Transform the Way Large Projects Are Managed and Executed
Adeaca, a company dedicated to the innovative advancement of project business, today announced the availability of its Project Breakdown Structure. As part of Adeaca’s Project Business Automation (PBA) platform, the Project Breakdown Structure is an innovative, revolutionary way of taking... - December 11, 2020 - Adeaca
Online Service Delivers Instant Access to Global Hydrological Data with No Additional Simulation Required
Water modellers worldwide can now benefit from a new data service offering easy access to critical hydrological data for use in decision support applications and planning work. - December 06, 2020 - DHI
DHI Launches New Operational Service to Help WWTPs Increase Capacity, Minimise Pollutant Discharge and Reduce Energy and Chemical Consumption Through a Digital Twin
TwinPlant is a powerful platform that combines operational data with a model for wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) process modelling online. It is designed to help operators optimise their plant performance and treatment process by providing accurate, real-time information through the creation of a digital twin of their WWTP. - November 13, 2020 - DHI
DHI Announces Latest Data Service Designed to Help Shipping Companies Lower Vessel Fuel Consumption by Up to 5%
A novel data service to help shipping companies reduce operating expenses and meet increasing regulatory requirements is now available in the market. - November 13, 2020 - DHI
Major Source of Subdivision Bonds: "Home Builders Advantage" by FIA Surety
FIA Surety, an "A" rated bonding company, has unveiled a $100,000,000 facility for Site and Subdivision Bonds. - November 08, 2020 - First Indemnity of America Ins. Co.
Internal Pipe Technologies Announces USA Based CIPP Lining Plant
Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT), a fully integrated technology company servicing the infrastructure renewal markets, is proud to announce that their USA based manufacturing plant is now producing and shipping Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining material and resin. As a trenchless technology company... - September 21, 2020 - Internal Pipe Technologies