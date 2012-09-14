PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC

Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Solomon Corporation Acquires South Dakota Transformer Repair Facility from A-Line Solomon Corporation and A-Line E.D.S. announced today the acquisition and sale of Dakota American Transformers. The acquisition for Solomon Corporation expands the footprint for transformer sales and services into the upper Midwest. Tom Hemmer, CEO of Solomon Corporation, said “Dakota American... - August 14, 2018 - Solomon Corporation

Durante Rentals Launches New Redesigned Website New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

Early-Bird Registration Ends July 31 for the 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium U.S. Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly to Deliver Keynote Address - July 25, 2018 - WateReuse Association

History-Making U.S. Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly to Deliver Keynote at 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium U.S. Astronaut, Captain Scott Kelly will deliver the keynote address for the 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium, September 9-12, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Captain Scott Kelly’s keynote address about his awe-inspiring stories from space and personal reflections on leadership, teamwork and testing limits will set the stage for a comprehensive program on what's working, what's new, and what's next in water recycling. - June 20, 2018 - WateReuse Association

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

DHI Water & Environment, Inc. Expands Local Presence with Opening of New Ecology and Environment Department DHI Water & Environment, Inc, a Danish not-for-profit research and consultancy firm regionally headquartered in Denver, CO, has expanded its footprint to now include an Ecology and Environment Department (EED). The EED department will allow DHI to offer a more comprehensive array of ecological and... - February 23, 2018 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Durante Rentals Named New Takeuchi Dealer for North New Jersey New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals

GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

RADAR Announces Integration with Bluebeam Revu for Real-time Field to Office Coordination RADAR now integrates with Bluebeam Revu for realtime drawing management & improved field-to-office coordination. Access Bluebeam Revu within RADAR to create, share & sync data. - January 09, 2018 - RADAR Construction Software

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with the Amazon Prime One of the World’s Largest Internet Retailers Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 06, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies

PGMA Proposes Revisions in Carbon Monoxide Emission Standards GenTent and PGMA’s Announce Breakthrough Technology to Address Carbon Monoxide Hazard in Update Standard. - October 26, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Durante Rentals Opens New Location in Brooklyn, NY New Bushwick store is their first in Brooklyn and ninth overall. - October 05, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Vac-One Services Acquires the Hydro Excavation Services Operations of Crossfire, LLC Vac-One Services (“Vac One”) announced today that it has acquired the hydro excavation services operations of Crossfire, LLC (“Crossfire”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition of Crossfire’s hydro excavation services operations, which included... - October 04, 2017 - Vac One Services

Alabama Capital Adopts DHI's Cloud Technology to Assess Hydraulic Conditions Montgomery Water Works & Sanitary Sewer Board Selects DHI’s Web Based WaterNet Advisor Tool - September 27, 2017 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Florida Coastal Engineering Firm Chooses MIKE 21 Mooring Analysis Software Coastal Systems International Chooses DHI’s Marine Modeling Tool to Perform Highly Precise Moored Vessel Response Assessment - September 03, 2017 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and design. “For... - August 01, 2017 - Crane Network

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Chris Jones Wins CFO Innovation Award Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards. - June 29, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel Joins Team Durante Rentals Durante Rentals Welcomes Thirty-Seven Year Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel to Head their New and Used Sales Divisions. - June 13, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Save Water Co, a Texas-Based Company, Wins Cartier Women’s Initiative Award for North America Save Water Co, led by 32-year-old Katie Anderson, recently took home an award for the social impact of its water conservation business model. The company has helped save over 650 million gallons of water while diverting over 300 tons of waste from landfills. - May 26, 2017 - Save Water Co

F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Receives Three River's Manufacturers' Association Safety Award TRMA Honors F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year. - April 28, 2017 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois Proud to Announce New President and Vice President F.E. Moran Fire Protection is pleased to announce that Ken Klimasz will be taking on the role of the President of F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois (FPN). Mr. Klimasz has been a key player in FPN’s growth and success over the past five years. His knowledge and experience in the fire... - March 16, 2017 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Offers Owen Moran Scholarship to Mechanical Students F.E. Moran is offering scholarships to two mechanical trades students in honor of Owen Moran who always encouraged advanced learning and hard work. - December 02, 2016 - The Moran Group

Ribbon Cutting for Durante Rentals New Brewster Location to Take Place October 28th Durante Rentals Set to Celebrate the Opening of their Seventh Location and Second in Putnam County - October 21, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Macintosh Electric Corp Runs Organ Donor Promo Macintosh Electric Corp’s own office manager from 2009 to 2013 passed away in a tragic car accident on May 24th 2014 in Yonkers - Bronxville, New York. It was a critical decision, but brother and Vice President of the company made a recommendation to donate the late woman’s major organs to... - October 20, 2016 - Macintosh Electric