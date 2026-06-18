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Within Roofing Contractors
Allied Roofing Solutions Earns 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - June 18, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
New Jersey Roofing Company Allied Roofing Solutions Offers Customer-Friendly Financing Offer
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - May 28, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Local Impact, National Standard: Cenvar Roofing and QXO Join Forces to Honor Lewistown Marine Vet
Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program. - April 29, 2026 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Announces New Office Location in Lynchburg, VA
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has relocated to a new office at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The move supports continued growth and expanded service capacity for residential roof repair and roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The company remains committed to providing professional roofing services, storm damage repair, and full roof installations throughout the Lynchburg area. - February 13, 2026 - Melvin T. Morgan Roofing
Roofing419 Expands Trusted Roofing Services Across Toledo, Ohio
Roofing419, a local roofing contractor based in Toledo, Ohio, continues to provide roofing services for homeowners and businesses throughout Northwest Ohio. With over 10 years of experience, Roofing419 specializes in residential roof replacement, new roof installation, emergency roof repair,... - February 09, 2026 - Roofing419
Gold Shield Exteriors Expands Education and Inspection Standards for Homeowners in Southwest Washington
Gold Shield Exteriors, a Vancouver-based exterior contracting company, is focused on helping homeowners make better decisions through deeper inspections, long-term material standards, and practical homeowner education. The company emphasizes transparency, durability, and long-term value rather than sales-driven pricing models. - February 07, 2026 - Gold Shield Exteriors
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status — Recognized Among the Top 2% of Roofing Contractors Nationwide. Harbor Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated roofing company serving Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Riverview, and the greater Tampa Bay area, has officially earned... - January 21, 2026 - Harbor Roofing
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Virginia Business Names Cenvar Roofing & Solar Among 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia
Cenvar Roofing & Solar, headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business. The awards are presented in partnership with Best Companies Group. Best Places to Work in Virginia identifies, recognizes, and honors the best... - December 09, 2025 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Baker Home Exteriors has opened its first full-service showroom in Apex, NC, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth across the Carolinas. Located at 1051 Schieffelin Road, the new space allows homeowners to explore full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, and to meet directly with Baker’s design and installation experts. A digital design station lets visitors preview materials and colors on their own homes. - December 01, 2025 - Baker Home Exteriors
Dr. Roof Expands to North Augusta, SC, with New Office Opening
Trusted Roofing Leader Since 1988 Brings Award-Winning Service to the Central Savannah River Area. - October 10, 2025 - Dr. Roof
Valentine Roofing Wins Top Honors in Best in the Pacific Northwest Awards
Trusted by the Community, Celebrated for Excellence in Every Project - September 23, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Valentine Roofing Opens Nominations to Gift an Educator a Free Roof
Through the Peace of Mind Program, Valentine Roofing will provide a brand-new roof to a deserving educator or school staff member in the Puget Sound region. - September 09, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands Its Rockfill Road Campus
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands with Adjacent Property Purchase at Rockfill Road Campus Crowther Roofing & Cooling, a leader in commercial Roofing and HVAC services across Southwest Florida, has announced the acquisition of an adjacent property at its Rockfill Road campus. This... - August 19, 2025 - Crowther Roofing & Cooling
TeamCraft Roofing to Launch ShelterGuard.AI, a Revolutionary AI Platform for Proactive Storm Damage Monitoring
TeamCraft Roofing, a leading commercial roofing company, announced today the upcoming launch of ShelterGuard.AI, a groundbreaking open API platform designed to proactively monitor and assess the impact of severe weather events on commercial real estate portfolios. Engineered by in-house Artificial... - August 07, 2025 - TeamCraft Roofing Inc.
ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane Launches Trusted Roofing Services Across Brisbane
ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane, a leading provider of professional roofing solutions, announces its official launch as a full-service roof restoration company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Brisbane and surrounding suburbs. - July 18, 2025 - ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane
Build Safe Escrow Launches Nationwide to Protect Remodel and Construction Funds, Keep Projects Transparent and Build Trust
Build Safe Escrow is a third-party escrow service designed to bring accountability and financial protection to construction and renovation projects. The service holds funds in secure escrow accounts and releases payments only when agreed-upon milestones are met. Contractors and vendors receive timely, verified payments, while property owners, investors, and builders benefit from greater transparency and reduced financial risk throughout the project lifecycle. - April 09, 2025 - Build Safe Escrow
Valentine Wins Big at Owens Corning Platinum Conference in Orlando
Celebrating Excellence in Customer Service and Product Performance - March 25, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Idaho Roofing Contractors Receives Prestigious National Pinnacle Sustainability Award
Idaho Roofing Contractors has been named a recipient of the Pinnacle Sustainability Award by Owens Corning Roofing, a national leader in roofing materials and innovation. This prestigious award is presented annually to a select group of contractors who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to... - March 24, 2025 - Idaho Roofing Contractors
True Metal Supply Donates Essential Supplies to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina
True Metal Supply has donated truckloads of essential supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The company is using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, NC as a distribution center to provide items such as water, food, and shelter materials to affected families. Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time. - October 11, 2024 - True Metal Supply
Vertex Roofing Introduces Shingle Services to Minnesota Market
The locally owned and operated roofing company expands to shingle repair and replacements. - August 10, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Severe Thunderstorms Ravages Minnesota Homes: Vertex Metal Roofing Stands Ready for Lifetime Guaranteed Metal Roof Replacement
In the wake of a devastating severe storm that struck Northwestern Minnesota and Northeastern Wisconsin on June 12, 2024; many residents are grappling with widespread property damage, particularly to their roofs. Many homeowners are now faced with the task of repairing or replacing their damaged roofs. Vertex Metal Roofing emerges as a beacon of hope for homeowners seeking resilient, long-lasting solutions to their roofing replacement needs. - June 15, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Del Sol Roofing Secures Gold as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine
Del Sol Roofing Achieves Gold Standard as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine, Setting a New Benchmark for Excellence in the Roofing Industry - January 25, 2024 - Del Sol Roofing
German Roofing: a Decade-Plus of Excellence with Angi's List Super Service Awards
German Roofing in Mesa, AZ, proudly receives the 2023 Angi's List Super Service Award, marking continued excellence since 2008. Recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction in residential roofing, they blend quality, craftsmanship, and professionalism, maintaining high standards in a dynamic industry. - December 07, 2023 - German Roofing
Miami's Climate-Friendly Makeover: Roof Insulation for a Greener Future
Del Sol Roofing Leads the Way to Sustainable Living in Miami, FL - October 31, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Del Sol Roofing Launches Comprehensive Hurricane Season Services
Del Sol Roofing, Florida's premier roofing company, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized hurricane season services. - August 15, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Del Sol Roofing Unveils Revamped Website Redefining the Online Roofing Experience
Miami roofing company DelsolRoofing.com sets new standards for user-friendly interface, comprehensive services, and cutting-edge innovation in the roofing industry. - July 19, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
San Gabriel Contractors Presents the Latest Painting Techniques and Trends to Advance Interior Design
San Gabriel Contractors, a leading provider of expert painting services for commercial and residential spaces, is excited to announce a comprehensive guide to innovative painting techniques that can transform any interior. They have a team of qualified experts and a passion for changing interior design with growing trends. - June 19, 2023 - San Gabriel Contractor
Solar Experts Answer Homeowners' Top Questions About Clean Energy Systems
Local solar energy experts answer the most asked questions about rooftop solar panels to help homeowners decide about transitioning to green energy. - June 17, 2023 - Raze Solar
Choosing a Local Solar Energy Company Saves Florida Homeowners Money
A new study found that national solar companies charge 10% more on average. Raze Solar is encouraging Florida homeowners to choose a local solar installer to save money. - May 11, 2023 - Raze Solar
Raze Solar Releases Comprehensive Guide on Solar Panel Costs in Florida for Homeowners
A new comprehensive online guide created by Raze Solar allows Florida homeowners to estimate project costs for rooftop solar panels without having to use complicated online calculators. - May 07, 2023 - Raze Solar
Triple Diamond Construction Offering Professional Roof Repair Services in Norman, OK
Triple Diamond Construction, a leading provider of residential and commercial construction services in Oklahoma, is now offering storm damage and roof repair services to customers in Norman and the surrounding areas. - April 05, 2023 - Triple Diamond Construction
Local Roofing Company Donates 1 AED a Month to Small Schools and Non-Profits
Not just a roofing company, Reign Roofing, based in Richmond, Texas, is helping save lives by donating 1 AED a month to deserving organizations. - March 10, 2023 - Reign Roofing
Casa Roofing Awarded 2023 Best Roofers in New Braunfels Award
Casa Roofing is proud to announce its receiving of the “Best Roofers in New Braunfels 2023” award from Expertise.com. Co-owner and founding member, Brent Slaughter, says, “We do our best to provide an unmatched service at a reasonable cost to our neighbors in New Braunfels, TX,... - January 25, 2023 - Casa Roofing
Dior Construction Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award
Super Service Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service. - December 03, 2022 - Dior Construction
P&G Gillette Goes Green with Roof Sealing Systems
In an effort to save on energy costs and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, P&G Gillette has partnered with Roof Sealing Systems to seal and coat their Boston headquarters. The 400,000-square-foot building will be converted into a government-certified cool roof that will upgrade the building and significantly reduce its carbon footprint. This is just one more example of how turning to green solutions makes good business sense. - October 17, 2022 - Roof Sealing Systems
Jacksonville Company is Giving a New Roof to Local Non-Profit Organization
Jacksonville company is giving a new roof to local non-profit organization in its annual program. Reliant announces the sixth annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative. - August 30, 2022 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Reclaim Construction Ranks No. 1068 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
This prestigious list includes the fastest-growing private businesses across the United States. Reclaim Construction stands at the 98th fastest growing private business in Texas, 43rd in construction (national), 40th in Dallas and 7th in construction (Texas). - August 23, 2022 - Reclaim Construction
Roofing Remains Launches Roof Evaluation Services in Idaho
With triple-digit heat, homeowners may find that their roofing is suffering from the extreme temperature causing shingles to roll or lift up. Roofing Remains launches service to come and inspect roofs to determine the best course of action. - July 17, 2022 - Roofing Remains
Roofing Remains LLC Announces Insurance Appraisal Services
Roofing Remains LLC provides full-service roofing services in Treasure Valley, Idaho. They have announced they are a certified insurance appraisal provider. - July 08, 2022 - Roofing Remains
Homefix Custom Remodeling Helps Bring Sustainable Energy to Baltimore by Way of GAF Timberline Solar Shingles
Homefix Custom Remodeling. - June 03, 2022 - Homefix Custom Remodeling
How to Replace a Shingle - DIY Roof Repair
10 Contractors announces its DIY guide with step-by-step instructions on how to safely remove and replace roof shingles. - May 04, 2022 - 10 Contractors
Roofmaxx Treatment Will Protect the YMCA of Southwest Washington While Reserving Funds for Programs
On Saturday Morning, May 7, 2022, The YMCA of Southwest Washington will be having its 40,000 square feet of asphalt shingle roofing treated with an innovative new roof treatment made from safe, natural oils that will rejuvenate their aging roof for a fraction of the cost of replacement. The... - May 03, 2022 - RoofMaxx (Longview)
A to Z Roofing & Exteriors of Englewood, Colorado, Recognized Among the Top Customer Service Leaders in the Residential Construction Industry
GuildQuality’s 2022 Guildmaster Award Honors A to Z Roofing & Exteriors - April 08, 2022 - A to Z Roofing & Exteriors
AGR Roofing & Construction is Working with Residents in Lincoln, NE to Meet the April 12 Hail Storm Insurance Claim Deadline
Lincoln Nebraska was hit with a hail storm April 12, 2020. AGR Roofing & Construction is working with residents to help them meet the approaching deadline for insurance claims for the hail damage from that storm. The deadline for insurance claims from the Lincoln Hail storm is April 12, 2022. - March 25, 2022 - AGR Roofing & Construction
New Roofs Given to Three Jacksonville Teachers
Reliant replaced roofs for free in Fifth Annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative. - December 10, 2021 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Three Jacksonville Florida Teachers Will be Given New Roofs for Free
Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters (Reliant), a local company in Jacksonville FL, is partnering with the roofing manufacturer, GAF, to give three Jacksonville Florida teachers new roofs. After receiving over one hundred nominations, Reliant has selected the three recipients: Michelle Wadsworth, Jerry Langford and Sherrie Fekete. - November 05, 2021 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Crafting Green Roof Technology for Over 40 Years
Celebrating an Unconventional Legacy with a New Website - November 05, 2021 - Green Roof Technology