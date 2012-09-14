PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Poconos Native Tai DeSa Traveling to Easton to Teach Event for Real Estate Investors on Building Wealth Through Acquiring Multiple Rental Properties Beginner landlords and experienced real estate investors all have something to learn from this upcoming workshop. Taught by a real estate investor who lost it all and then came roaring back, this four-hour event on Saturday, November 23 will surprise and delight attendees with insider tips, humor, simple formulas, and practical techniques that can work for anybody. - November 12, 2019 - Invest and Transform

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

House Buyers of America Delivers the Best of Both Worlds - iBuyer Technology Without the Hidden Fees The award-winning high-tech homebuying company's direct, no "middle-man" approach and commitment to delivering competitively priced, modern properties "does it all" for clients. - October 01, 2019 - House Buyers of America

UK-Based Platform for Issuing Digital Securities, Smartlands, Plans to Raise Capital for Global Scaling Smartlands – a blockchain-based global investment platform that uses brand new financial instruments – digital shares (security tokens) announces plans to raise capital through the sale of an equity stake in own Holding company. The UK-based fintech company intends to use the capital to continue... - September 15, 2019 - Smartlands

House Flipping Knoxville. For the First Time in Tennessee, Tai Desa of InvestAndTransform.com Brings a Non-Hyped and Truly Authentic House Flipping Workshop to Knoxville. For the first time ever in Tennessee, Tai DeSa, a professional real estate investor who has owned over 200 properties in various states, will host a house flipping workshop on Saturday, October 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville on 601 North Weisgarber Road. The workshop, called Creative Flipping on a Budget, covers a variety of techniques on how to find, negotiate, buy, fix, and sell houses. Go to https://investandtransform.com for details. - September 13, 2019 - Invest and Transform

Pangea Cares Partners with Chicago Sky Cares for the Back to School Resource Fair In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Pangea Cares to Distribute 400 Backpacks and School Supplies to Chicago Youth at the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties, partners with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) for the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 at Brookfield Zoo. Ahead of the new school year, Pangea Cares will provide 400 children with free backpacks and school... - August 13, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Eureka Business Group Facilitated the Sale of Their Exclusive Listing, a 10-Unit Townhome Community in Greenville, TX Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of another exclusive listing, a 10-unit townhome community in Greenville, TX. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Eureka Business Group Welcomes Stephanie Epshteyn as Multifamily Investment Specialist Stephanie Epshteyn joins Eureka Business Group as Multifamily Investment Specialist. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Eureka Business Group Facilitated the Sale of a 20-Unit Apartment Community in Lubbock, TX Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of another apartment community in Lubbock, TX. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Equity Resources, LLC Announces the Development of Parc at Pooler Apartments Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Corporate Finance Executive Joins Sol Mar REI, LLC., as Managing Director Marcus Stallings is Sol Mar REI, LLC’s Managing Director of the South Region. - May 13, 2019 - Sol Mar REI, LLC

Teresa Witte Opens Dream Star Vacation Homes & Real Estate LLC Dream Star Vacation Homes & Real Estate Offers Vacation Rental Management on the Florida Suncoast. - May 08, 2019 - Dream Star Vacation Homes & Real Estate LLC

Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6 Pangea Cares is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover hosted by Julie Hightower of a Better Day with Julie and The Daisie Foundation on May 6, 2019 at the Swissotel Chicago from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Monday, May 6, 400 deserving moms across the Chicagoland... - May 01, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartment Homes Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartments in Tampa, Florida; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - March 19, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

FPR FORCE Offers a Solution for Associations Inundated with Reverse Mortgages FPR FORCE offers a solution for Associations inundated with Reverse Mortgages affected by the 2018 Judicial Foreclosure Requirement. During the height of the property bubble, many senior condominium and home owners took advantage of the benefits offered them through Reverse Mortgages, only to see the... - March 13, 2019 - FPR FORCE

HQ Raleigh and LODEN Properties to Deliver a New 21,000 Square Foot Co-Working and Event Space in Gateway Plaza Near Downtown Raleigh Raleigh’s largest co-working community, HQ Raleigh, is partnering with LODEN Properties to launch an exciting new co-working and event space at 2409 Crabtree Boulevard off of Capital Boulevard just north of downtown in Gateway Plaza. The new HQ@Gateway location is developing a Main Street Impact Program to engage underserved communities in Raleigh. - March 05, 2019 - LODEN Properties

FPR FORCE Will Address Recent Court Rulings Affecting Municipalities FPR FORCE will address recent Court Rulings affecting Municipalities. FPR FORCE anticipates a solution proposal. - March 02, 2019 - FPR FORCE

FPR FORCE Expands to Include Municipalities FPR FORCE is proud to announce the company’s expansion to include working with municipalities over run by vacant/abandon and foreclosed homes. - February 21, 2019 - FPR FORCE

Moises Maldonado to Join Eureka Business Group as Multifamily Sales Specialist Eureka Business Group welcomes Moises Maldonado to the team as Multifamily Sales Specialist. - February 03, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Arrowroot Advisors Advises Reach Analytics on Its Sale to datadecisions Group Arrowroot Advisors is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Reach Analytics, LLC (“Reach” or the “Company”) in its recently completed sale to datadecisions Group (“DDG”). Located in Redwood City, California, Reach is a predictive... - January 10, 2019 - Arrowroot Real Estate

WC Equity Group Named to Prestigious Florida Fast 100 List WC Equity Group is named to prestigious Florida Fast 100 List, a collection of the fastest growing private companies, state-wide. - December 06, 2018 - WC Equity Group

Strawberry Property Management Opens in Las Vegas Nevada Casey Powers opened Strawberry Property Management LLC, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company aims to raise the bar for rental management services in Las Vegas by utilizing customized software and integrations to increase effectiveness and provide a high standard of service to both tenants and property owners. - November 28, 2018 - Strawberry Property Management LLC

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 125 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 125 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 17 from 10... - November 09, 2018 - Pangea Properties

Chicago Eco House to Have Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Chicago’s South Side on September 8 at 3 p.m. Chicago Eco House, a non-profit that works to restore the inner city through sustainability and green energy, announces its official grand opening and ribbon cutting of Vernon Park Gardens located in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. at 6025 S. Vernon... - August 30, 2018 - Pangea Properties

Pangea Properties Donates Backpacks and School Supplies to 400 Chicago Youth Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), partnered with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) on Aug. 9 to provide 400 children with backpacks and school supplies. For the 6th year in a row, volunteers from Pangea Properties helped direct 400 elementary-aged CHA... - August 27, 2018 - Pangea Properties

Arrowroot Real Estate Austin Deal Dekel Strategic Investors and Arrowroot Real Estate Close Mueller Place in Austin, TX. - August 15, 2018 - Arrowroot Real Estate

Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage Donates 5% of Gross Revenue to Making Connecticut a Better Place to Live Steve Schappert of Thomaston, formerly Brookfield has opened Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage LLC. The new Connecticut real estate brokerage has a unique concept of giving back 5% of gross revenues to the community and they encourage their agents to do the same. “It’s a simple concept of... - August 03, 2018 - Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage LLC.

EBG Acquisitions Acquires 236 Units in Texas EBG Acquisitions adds a 236 unit apartment community to their growing portfolio of Texas Multifamily properties in order to provide their investors the opportunity to invest in safe yet high yielding investment vehicles. - July 12, 2018 - Eureka Business Group

Eureka Business Group Facilitated the Sale of a 53 Unit Multifamily Property in Less Than 30 Days Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of Casas Unicas, a 53 unit multifamily property in Dallas, TX in less than 30 days. - June 27, 2018 - Eureka Business Group

EBG Acquisitions Grows Their Texas Multifamily Portfolio with Latest Community Purchase EBG Acquisitions recently closed on 16 units in Lubbock, Texas that will be joined with their existing Sophie’s Landing community, creating a 44 unit combined community and bringing their portfolio total to 269 units. EBG Acquisitions continue to grow the EBG Communities portfolio of Texas Multifamily properties to provide their investors with even more safe yet high yielding investment vehicles. - June 14, 2018 - Eureka Business Group

EBG Acquisitions Facilitate Another Texas Multifamily Transaction EBG Acquisitions adds two recently acquired apartment complexes to their growing portfolio of Texas Multifamily properties to provide their investors with even more safe yet high yielding investment vehicles. - May 26, 2018 - Eureka Business Group

Renobits Releases Dashboards Tailored to the Needs of Homeowners, Real Estate Investors, Property Managers, Contractors, and Contributors to Enhance User Experience Renobits.com enhanced its platform for homeowners, real estate investors, property managers, contractors, and content contributors to better address their needs. The latest release includes dashboards tailored to the needs of users according to their roles. User roles have also been augmented to allow... - May 05, 2018 - Renobits, Inc

Introducing Arrowroot Real Estate's First Acquisition In a partnership between D & B Capital Partners, Arrowroot Family Office and ARB Investments, Arrowroot is excited to announce the creation of Arrowroot Real Estate (“ARE”). Arrowroot Real Estate is led by Brennen Degner and Adam Barzilay, former executives of MJW Investments, as well... - March 30, 2018 - Arrowroot Real Estate

Dream Decor LLC of Ewa Beach, Hawaii Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World Dream Decor LLC of Ewa Beach, HI has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 2-year... - March 18, 2018 - Dream Decor LLC

Evergreen, CO Real Estate is Still Booming Says Orson Hill Realty Evergreen, CO real estate market is set to boom even more in the spring of 2018. Realtors and agents see another few months of value climbing left in this cycle. - February 28, 2018 - Orson Hill Realty

RenoBits.com to Offer Powerful, Easy to Use Platform That Will Redefine Home Ownership, House Renovation, and Property Investment – For All Finally, an online homeownership management, house renovation, and property investment toolset that can be easily accessed and even more easily operated through a standard internet connection – RenoBits.com As the housing market begins to steady, homeowners and real estate investors alike are... - February 08, 2018 - Renobits, Inc

Franklin First Financial Hires New Chief Operating Officer Fast Growing Mortgage Company Strengthens Position - February 01, 2018 - Franklin First Financial

Orson Hill Realty Opens New Real Estate Company in Evergreen, Colorado Orson Hill Realty is opening a new office in Evergreen, Colorado. Orson Hill is a real estate company that specializes in high end luxury homes and horse properties in the Denver Foothills and the Denver area. - January 22, 2018 - Orson Hill Realty

Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes $5.0 Million Loan Pangea Mortgage Capital (“PMC”), a nationwide commercial lender headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, closed a $5.0 million loan for the refinance of a shopping center located in the greater Chicago metro. On December 29, 2017, PMC worked with an experienced owner and operator to refinance... - January 09, 2018 - Pangea Properties

Dreamz Infra Ventures Has Proclaimed Its New Project Dreamz Infra Ventures is coming up with its all-new pre-launching project on Lucknow-Raebareli Road. - December 10, 2017 - Dreamz Group