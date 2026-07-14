Recent Headlines
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
JiT Home Buyers Expands Michigan Home Buying Services, Helping Detroit Homeowners Sell Houses Fast for Cash
JiT Home Buyers is a real estate investment company that buys houses as-is for cash across multiple states, including Michigan. The company specializes in helping homeowners sell quickly without repairs, commissions, or lengthy closing timelines. JiT Home Buyers works directly with property owners to provide fair, transparent solutions tailored to each seller’s unique situation. - February 10, 2026 - JiT Home Buyers
Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts
Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world. - January 28, 2026 - Advanta IRA
Sound Home Buyer Earns BBB Accreditation - Helping Washington Homeowners Solve Real Estate Problems
Sound Home Buyer, a locally owned Washington real estate solutions company, announced it has earned Better Business Bureau Accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to BBB’s Standards for Trust. The accreditation reinforces the company’s dedication to ethical business practices, transparency, and consumer confidence. Customers can now view Sound Home Buyer’s BBB profile, accreditation seal, reviews. - December 19, 2025 - Sound Home Buyer
GoldGro Releases New "Ireland vs. US" Report for High-Net-Worth Individuals
GoldGro Limited has announced the release of a new 2025 report titled "Ireland vs. US: The Exclusive Advantage - A Data-Driven Guide for High-Net-Worth Individuals." The analysis examines relocation considerations between Ireland and the United States, coming as Ireland's passport... - April 15, 2025 - GoldGro Limited
3 Step Home Sale Introduces 7-Day Flex Stay™ to Ease the Transition for Home Sellers
Selling a home quickly can provide financial relief, but for many homeowners, the next challenge begins right away—covering the upfront costs of moving, storage, and securing their next place before they receive their sale proceeds. To bridge this gap, 3 Step Home Sale has introduced 7-Day... - March 08, 2025 - 3 Step Home Sale
Rent Butter Appoints Keith Gibbons as National Sales Manager
Rent Butter, the leading tech-forward resident screening and verification solution designed for workforce housing, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Gibbons as its new National Sales Manager. With over 20 years of experience in multifamily housing and resident screening, Keith brings... - March 06, 2025 - Rent Butter, Inc.
Best LGBT Real Estate Agent in Hampton Roads - Greg Rosenberg - 2024 Readers Choice Award
Greg Rosenberg, Realtor®, one of Hampton Roads premiere solo real estate professionals, was named the recipient of Outlife757 Magazine’s 2024 GAY HRVA Reader Choice Award for Best Real Estate Agent for the 3rd consecutive year. Hampton Roads region includes the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News in the state of Virginia. - February 05, 2025 - Live in HR Inc.
Lookout Partners and US Forest Service Sign 99-Year Lease to Deliver Workforce Housing in Ketchum, ID
Lease Signing Is the First Public-Private Partnership Focused on Providing Workforce Housing to the “Forgotten Middle” in America’s Mountain Towns. - January 31, 2025 - Lookout Partners
New Podcast "Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad" Empowers Gen Xers Navigating Life’s Toughest Challenges with Aging Parents
Launching January 16, 2025, the new podcast "Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad" is a vital resource for Gen Xers helping aging parents. Hosted by probate specialist Chris Spade, it offers expert advice on topics like decluttering, aging in place, 1031 exchanges, in-home care, nursing homes, and reverse mortgages. Each episode delivers actionable tips and insights, empowering listeners to navigate senior care. - January 10, 2025 - Chris Spade Keller Williams San Diego Metro
Heirs Direct Auction of the Historic Camel Pawn Building in Downtown Winston-Salem
Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc., is pleased to announce the real estate auction of the Camel Pawn Building, located at 422 N. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, a contributing structure of the Downtown Historic District. The heirs have decided on this one-time-only offering to be... - October 28, 2024 - Iron Horse Auction Co. Inc.
Weclose Launches: a New Way to Simplify Residential Real Estate Closings in Ontario
Weclose, a new legal service in Ontario, simplifies residential real estate closings with transparent fixed-rate pricing and professional legal support. Founded by Michael Wills, Weclose offers in-person and virtual appointments, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience for home buyers, sellers, and refinancers across the province. - September 22, 2024 - Weclose
Rosé & Real Estate Event to Empower Women Through Real Estate Investment
Rosé & Real Estate, scheduled for September 22, 2024, in Chicago, is an exclusive event designed to empower women through strategic real estate investments. The event will feature advanced investment strategies, networking opportunities, and insights from industry experts. With plans to expand to three additional cities next year, Rosé & Real Estate aims to be a significant event in women’s wealth-building. - August 27, 2024 - Zena Dixon
8ghtX Enters Real Estate Sales Space
8ghtx provides the fintech social e-commerce tool for investment, payment systems, and now, real estate sales. - March 31, 2024 - 8ght
JiT Home Buyers Announces Corporate Relocation and Strategic Focus
JiT Home Buyers, a leading real estate investment firm, announces its corporate relocation from Metairie, Louisiana, to Oakland, California. The move signifies a strategic shift in operations, with the company now focusing solely on California's real estate market. - March 27, 2024 - JiT Home Buyers
Introducing Renjoy: Premium Vacation Rental Management Company in Colorado Springs
A new era in vacation rental management has arrived in the picturesque city of Colorado Springs. Renjoy, a leading full-service Airbnb property management provider, is thrilled to announce its official launch, bringing unmatched expertise and premium revenue opportunities to homeowners in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas. - May 25, 2023 - Renjoy
Former Top VP of Growth Joins Epique Realty’s Board of Directors Ahead of National Expansion
Sam Rodriguez joins Epique Realty, a disruptive tech-based brokerage, to spearhead their National Expansion. - March 01, 2023 - Epique Realty
Kappel Enterprises LLC of Mentor, Ohio, Awarded Best of Houzz 2023
The annual people’s choice award recognizes professionals among the Houzz community who stand out in both talent and customer service. - February 27, 2023 - Kappel Enterprises, LLC
Greg Rosenberg Named 2022 LGBT Best Real Estate Agent in Hampton Roads - Readers Choice Award
Greg Rosenberg, Realtor®, one of Hampton Roads premiere solo real estate professionals, announced today that his business was named the winner of Outwire Magazine’s 2022 GAY HRVA Reader Choice Award for Best Real Estate Agent. This award highlights Greg’s dedication to serving the... - January 15, 2023 - Live in HR Inc.
Nationally Ranked Broker Returns to Keller Williams Bay Area Estates
Julie Wyss has relocated her team to continue successful growth. KW Bay Area Estates is thrilled to announce that industry leader Julie Wyss and the Wyss Group have returned home to its thriving Los Gatos office. The group is a family enterprise that consistently ranks among the top 1% in the country and has closed over $1.1B in sales. Julie returns to KW Bay Area December 20 and will operate out of the Los Gatos office at 16780 Lark Avenue. - December 19, 2022 - Keller Williams Bay Area Estates
KW Bay Area Estates Proudly Welcomes Joe Han to the Executive Leadership Team as a Chief Growth Officer/Senior Vice President
Mentoring leader and growth trailblazer, Joe Han joins the leadership team of KW Bay Area Estates and KW Coastal Estates. Joe strives to bolster agents to achieve personal and professional growth. Proficient in leveraging the resources that KW offers its agents to grow their enterprises and profits, he offers insights to guide agents in increasing their productivity and acumen to build legacies, including expansion into multiple markets. - December 08, 2022 - Keller Williams Bay Area Estates
Calgary's Rising Population Has Led to Huge Demand in Multifamily Real Estate; Calgary Multifamily Fills the Gap of Multifamily Resources
The population of Calgary has been growing rapidly for the last couple years. With this comes a higher demand for rentals, resulting in a larger need for commercial multifamily. It is no secret that multifamily properties require a lot of management. Calgary Multifamily was established to handle the coordination of building maintenance, tenant vetting & placement, and renewals & inspections. Their systems are tried and tested. - November 23, 2022 - Calgary Multifamily
Anna Buys Houses Launches New Website, Anna Helps Seniors
Informational website aims to help seniors and their families navigate resources for long-term care and other common situations that come with aging. - November 23, 2022 - Anna Buys Houses
Stratton Equities Hiring Loan Officers for October 2022 Training Cycle
Stratton Equities is hiring new mortgage loan officers to start working for one of the nation's leading private lenders for real estate investors. As the leading hard money and Non-QM lender in the United States, Stratton Equities is looking to grow its licensed loan officer team. - September 29, 2022 - Stratton Equities
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
Appraisal Modernization Leader Accurate Group Chooses PropMix for Its Valuation Analytics
PropMix's Profet.ai platform delivers valuation insights from its curated data lake of MLS and public record data. - June 24, 2022 - PropMix.io LLC
The Star Team Joins Epique Realty
The Star Team out of Dallas, TX has joined the rapidly growing Austin-based tech-brokerage Epique Realty. Team Leader Laqutia Martin, and her agents, are well known for their client focused approach to real estate. - May 24, 2022 - Epique Realty
Elevate Home Group Joins Epique Realty
Elevate Home Group (Dallas, TX) has joined Austin-Based Startup Epique Realty, and team members Kristi Sims and Sarah Ratcliffe are excited to use Epique's many tools to build their business and attract more clients. Epique Realty made waves as the first Agent-Owned and Operated Tech-Brokerage in... - May 12, 2022 - Epique Realty
The Experts at HULT Private Capital Offer Their Tips on Successful Portfolio Building
Many describe investing as a fine art; others see it as an endurance sport; but however one perceives it, there are certain principles and snippets of advice that can aid us in our endeavors to build a resilient and profitable portfolio. HULT Private Capital share theirs. - April 01, 2022 - HULT Private Capital
Real Estate Agent Danny Skelly to Start a Fix and Flip Division for Orson Hill Realty
As the market starts to shift back to the buyer's favor, Danny Skelly feels it is a great time to start up the fix and flip division of Orson Hill Realty. Skelly said, "There are plenty of beautiful properties in the Denver Foothills. The problem is many are in disrepair and just need a little TLC. This is a great benefit for buyers as well as sellers." - March 19, 2022 - Orson Hill Realty
HULT Private Capital Evaluates Economic Resistance to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
The inescapable news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has sent shockwaves across the globe. As the world watches on in disbelief, HULT Private Capital looks at the responsive action being taken by the UK and the US and the sanctions being invoked as well as the impact on the markets. - March 01, 2022 - HULT Private Capital
Ketsali Launches a New Category of Ultra-Luxury Second Home Ownership
C.J. and Keren Martin, Dallas-area based owners of Ketsali, announce the launching of a new program which creates a more accessible category of ultra-luxury second home ownership. As the world rethinks about how and when they want to spend time away from their home after Covid-19, Ketsali offers... - January 28, 2022 - Ketsali
Local Professionals Form Task Force to Help South Carolina's Aging Seniors Get Essential Long-Term Care Without Financial Obligation Thanks to Medex Solutions Network Inc
They have assembled a local task force of senior care professionals and resources to help aging seniors & their families make the transition to long-term care. Some the issues that their free consulting service solve are reducing the time to move into a long-term care community, reducing the stress of selling a home to receive funding for long term-care, and getting aging seniors the care they need quicker without the stress of financial obligations. - December 06, 2021 - Medex Solutions Network Inc.
Short Term Gems' Dr. Rachel Gainsbrugh Provides Resources for Those Seeking Passive Income in the Great Resignation
Dr. Rachel Gainsbrugh has a prescription for W-2 employees to rely less on exhausting jobs and enter into the booming short-term rental industry. - December 03, 2021 - Short Term Gems
Pangea Properties Gifts Thanksgiving Meal Baskets to Its Residents in Need
Pangea Properties, through its 501(c)(3) arm Pangea Cares, undertook the assembly and distribution of the baskets in Chicago and Indianapolis for the fourth straight year. - November 23, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes Deal for Ground-Up Construction of Industrial Warehouse
Pangea Mortgage Capital recently provided funding to a New Jersey-based industrial developer for the ground-up construction of an industrial-warehouse project in Somerset, NJ. - November 08, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Pangea Properties Wraps Construction at Two Apartment Communities on Chicago’s South Side
Pangea’s investment and renovation efforts deliver new workforce housing options to Chicago’s historic South Shore neighborhood. - November 03, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Texas-Based Property Management Firm Plants Roots in Mountain West Region
Valiant Residential, a Texas-based award-winning property management group specializing in multifamily, is pleased to announce recent expansion efforts in the Mountain West region focusing on the Denver, CO metro area. Leading the company’s new pursuits in Colorado is Will Jarnagin, Regional... - October 21, 2021 - Valiant Residential
Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes Condominium Construction Loan in Sarasota, FL
Pangea Mortgage Capital recently closed a $36mm loan for the construction of the DeMarcay condominium tower in Sarasota, Florida. - October 15, 2021 - Pangea Properties
DGY Investments Recommends 5 Types of Property to Invest in
When looking for property investment opportunities, DGY Investments believes Ukraine should be a first choice for a valuable real estate investment. - September 23, 2021 - DGY Investments
Pangea Cares Volunteers Serve Meals at Breakthrough Centers
Pangea volunteers, through the 501c3 nonprofit Pangea Cares, continues a partnership with Breakthrough on Chicago’s west side by preparing and serving meals at the men’s and women’s centers. - August 27, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion in 15 Days
Pangea Mortgage Capital recently provided funding for the acquisition of a three-asset hotel portfolio in Oregon, closing in just 15 days. The quick close allowed the borrower to begin to execute on his plan to convert the hotel portfolio to multifamily housing. - August 16, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Pangea Cares Continues Partnership with Operation Warm for Summer Kicks Drive
Pangea Properties, through its 501c3 arm Pangea Cares, continued its partnership with Operation Warm, donating $7,000 and 20 volunteers to provide new shoes for youth in Chicago. - August 14, 2021 - Pangea Properties
The Revenue from Real Estate Investment is Increasing in 2021
Real estate investment in Ukraine is becoming more and more attractive for businessmen all around the world. It results from the endless opportunities Ukraine brings to investors abroad that are connected to low costs on the property and getting higher ROI in the long run. - July 28, 2021 - DGY Investments
Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes $8.5 Million Loan
Pangea Mortgage Capital ("PMC") recently provided funding for the acquisition and repositioning of a retail community center located in suburban Cleveland. With PMC's loan, the Borrower will be able to execute on their business plan increasing its value potential. - July 21, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Pangea Cares Beautifies Chicago Neighborhoods in June
Pangea Properties, through its 501c3 arm Pangea Cares, brought together over 50 volunteers the first four weeks in June to do gardening and other beautification work on the south and west sides of Chicago. - July 20, 2021 - Pangea Properties