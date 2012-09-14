|
Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital.
In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound
Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Beginner landlords and experienced real estate investors all have something to learn from this upcoming workshop. Taught by a real estate investor who lost it all and then came roaring back, this four-hour event on Saturday, November 23 will surprise and delight attendees with insider tips, humor, simple formulas, and practical techniques that can work for anybody. - November 12, 2019 - Invest and Transform
Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood
The award-winning high-tech homebuying company's direct, no "middle-man" approach and commitment to delivering competitively priced, modern properties "does it all" for clients. - October 01, 2019 - House Buyers of America
Smartlands – a blockchain-based global investment platform that uses brand new financial instruments – digital shares (security tokens) announces plans to raise capital through the sale of an equity stake in own Holding company. The UK-based fintech company intends to use the capital to continue... - September 15, 2019 - Smartlands
For the first time ever in Tennessee, Tai DeSa, a professional real estate investor who has owned over 200 properties in various states, will host a house flipping workshop on Saturday, October 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville on 601 North Weisgarber Road. The workshop, called Creative Flipping on a Budget, covers a variety of techniques on how to find, negotiate, buy, fix, and sell houses. Go to https://investandtransform.com for details. - September 13, 2019 - Invest and Transform
In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24.
To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.
Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Living our life as a vacation. - August 19, 2019 - VRP Equity
Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties, partners with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) for the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 at Brookfield Zoo.
Ahead of the new school year, Pangea Cares will provide 400 children with free backpacks and school... - August 13, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of another exclusive listing, a 10-unit townhome community in Greenville, TX. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group
Stephanie Epshteyn joins Eureka Business Group as Multifamily Investment Specialist. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group
Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of another apartment community in Lubbock, TX. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group
Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Marcus Stallings is Sol Mar REI, LLC’s Managing Director of the South Region. - May 13, 2019 - Sol Mar REI, LLC
Dream Star Vacation Homes & Real Estate Offers Vacation Rental Management on the Florida Suncoast. - May 08, 2019 - Dream Star Vacation Homes & Real Estate LLC
Pangea Cares is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover hosted by Julie Hightower of a Better Day with Julie and The Daisie Foundation on May 6, 2019 at the Swissotel Chicago from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
On Monday, May 6, 400 deserving moms across the Chicagoland... - May 01, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartments in Tampa, Florida; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - March 19, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
FPR FORCE offers a solution for Associations inundated with Reverse Mortgages affected by the 2018 Judicial Foreclosure Requirement. During the height of the property bubble, many senior condominium and home owners took advantage of the benefits offered them through Reverse Mortgages, only to see the... - March 13, 2019 - FPR FORCE
Raleigh’s largest co-working community, HQ Raleigh, is partnering with LODEN Properties to launch an exciting new co-working and event space at 2409 Crabtree Boulevard off of Capital Boulevard just north of downtown in Gateway Plaza. The new HQ@Gateway location is developing a Main Street Impact Program to engage underserved communities in Raleigh. - March 05, 2019 - LODEN Properties
FPR FORCE will address recent Court Rulings affecting Municipalities. FPR FORCE anticipates a solution proposal. - March 02, 2019 - FPR FORCE
FPR FORCE is proud to announce the company’s expansion to include working with municipalities over run by vacant/abandon and foreclosed homes. - February 21, 2019 - FPR FORCE
Eureka Business Group welcomes Moises Maldonado to the team as Multifamily Sales Specialist. - February 03, 2019 - Eureka Business Group
Arrowroot Advisors is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Reach Analytics, LLC (“Reach” or the “Company”) in its recently completed sale to datadecisions Group (“DDG”).
Located in Redwood City, California, Reach is a predictive... - January 10, 2019 - Arrowroot Real Estate
WC Equity Group is named to prestigious Florida Fast 100 List, a collection of the fastest growing private companies, state-wide. - December 06, 2018 - WC Equity Group
Casey Powers opened Strawberry Property Management LLC, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company aims to raise the bar for rental management services in Las Vegas by utilizing customized software and integrations to increase effectiveness and provide a high standard of service to both tenants and property owners. - November 28, 2018 - Strawberry Property Management LLC
Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 125 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 17 from 10... - November 09, 2018 - Pangea Properties
Chicago Eco House, a non-profit that works to restore the inner city through sustainability and green energy, announces its official grand opening and ribbon cutting of Vernon Park Gardens located in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. at 6025 S. Vernon... - August 30, 2018 - Pangea Properties
Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), partnered with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) on Aug. 9 to provide 400 children with backpacks and school supplies.
For the 6th year in a row, volunteers from Pangea Properties helped direct 400 elementary-aged CHA... - August 27, 2018 - Pangea Properties
Dekel Strategic Investors and Arrowroot Real Estate Close Mueller Place in Austin, TX. - August 15, 2018 - Arrowroot Real Estate
Steve Schappert of Thomaston, formerly Brookfield has opened Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage LLC. The new Connecticut real estate brokerage has a unique concept of giving back 5% of gross revenues to the community and they encourage their agents to do the same. “It’s a simple concept of... - August 03, 2018 - Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage LLC.
EBG Acquisitions adds a 236 unit apartment community to their growing portfolio of Texas Multifamily properties in order to provide their investors the opportunity to invest in safe yet high yielding investment vehicles. - July 12, 2018 - Eureka Business Group
Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of Casas Unicas, a 53 unit multifamily property in Dallas, TX in less than 30 days. - June 27, 2018 - Eureka Business Group
EBG Acquisitions recently closed on 16 units in Lubbock, Texas that will be joined with their existing Sophie’s Landing community, creating a 44 unit combined community and bringing their portfolio total to 269 units. EBG Acquisitions continue to grow the EBG Communities portfolio of Texas Multifamily properties to provide their investors with even more safe yet high yielding investment vehicles. - June 14, 2018 - Eureka Business Group
EBG Acquisitions adds two recently acquired apartment complexes to their growing portfolio of Texas Multifamily properties to provide their investors with even more safe yet high yielding investment vehicles. - May 26, 2018 - Eureka Business Group
Renobits.com enhanced its platform for homeowners, real estate investors, property managers, contractors, and content contributors to better address their needs. The latest release includes dashboards tailored to the needs of users according to their roles. User roles have also been augmented to allow... - May 05, 2018 - Renobits, Inc
In a partnership between D & B Capital Partners, Arrowroot Family Office and ARB Investments, Arrowroot is excited to announce the creation of Arrowroot Real Estate (“ARE”). Arrowroot Real Estate is led by Brennen Degner and Adam Barzilay, former executives of MJW Investments, as well... - March 30, 2018 - Arrowroot Real Estate
Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World
Dream Decor LLC of Ewa Beach, HI has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 2-year... - March 18, 2018 - Dream Decor LLC
Evergreen, CO real estate market is set to boom even more in the spring of 2018. Realtors and agents see another few months of value climbing left in this cycle. - February 28, 2018 - Orson Hill Realty
Finally, an online homeownership management, house renovation, and property investment toolset that can be easily accessed and even more easily operated through a standard internet connection – RenoBits.com
As the housing market begins to steady, homeowners and real estate investors alike are... - February 08, 2018 - Renobits, Inc
Fast Growing Mortgage Company Strengthens Position - February 01, 2018 - Franklin First Financial
Orson Hill Realty is opening a new office in Evergreen, Colorado. Orson Hill is a real estate company that specializes in high end luxury homes and horse properties in the Denver Foothills and the Denver area. - January 22, 2018 - Orson Hill Realty
Pangea Mortgage Capital (“PMC”), a nationwide commercial lender headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, closed a $5.0 million loan for the refinance of a shopping center located in the greater Chicago metro.
On December 29, 2017, PMC worked with an experienced owner and operator to refinance... - January 09, 2018 - Pangea Properties
Dreamz Infra Ventures is coming up with its all-new pre-launching project on Lucknow-Raebareli Road. - December 10, 2017 - Dreamz Group
As part of Keller Williams' historic $1 billion profit sharing mark met this week, KWA has reached its own one million dollars in profit sharing with its associates. - November 23, 2017 - Keller Williams Allentown