Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – Jix Elkos Pens Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of Jix, its newest ball pen in their line of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-jix.html). The Jix Ball pen is rather multitalented: with its consistent inkflow that is document-proof and refillable, the nib glides smoothly... - December 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Elkos Introduces New Ball Pen Quanta The Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen - Quanta, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-quanta.html). The new ball pen Quanta is the master of style. It combines classic design with modern elements. The... - November 03, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Elkos Pens Launches New Gel Pen - Titto Elkos Pen Ltd., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is excited to unveil brand new gel pen Titto, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-titto.html). While the Titto is a gel pen favorite for its smooth, fast-drying ink, it’s also... - October 05, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen – Que Assorted Elkos Pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, has unveiled a new gel pen “Que Assorted” - luxurious writing instruments that perfectly combine timeless design, passion for precision and superb craftsmanship. (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-que-assorted.html). The Que... - September 07, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Sprintbook Offers Creative Fully Customizable Notebooks for Everyone and Every Job Sprintbooks bridge the gap between creative imagination and giving life to one's ideas. - August 28, 2019 - Sprintbooks

Elkos Pens Launches New Ball Pen - Orra Elkos Pens, one of the most recognized writing instrument brands in India, announces the release of Orra ball pen, an extension to their wide range of ball pens products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-orra.html). Orra ball pen does not just keep up just with the latest trends, but with its stylish... - August 04, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Splash: the Eco-Friendly Germ Exterminator; Clean Phone, Clean Hands – Cleaner Earth SplashTech, LLC is pleased to introduce Splash, the most efficient and eco-friendly way to keep your hands and a phone germ-free. It’s also the easiest way to make your greasy touchscreen shine like brand new. Find it on Kickstarter here: www.kickstarter.com/projects/splashy-the-eco-germ/splash-pocket-size-eco-friendly-phone-hands-cleaner-sanitize We... - July 18, 2019 - SplashTech, LLC

Elkos Introduces New Gel Pen Barito Elkos pens team is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new gel pen Barito. - July 10, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Launches Premium Ball Pen – Onick The Elkos pens team is excited to announce the launch of a new a high-quality ball pen with the catchy name "Onick.” (https://www.elkospens.com/premium-ball-pens-onick.html) The Onick is equipped with a jumbo refill. The ink flows smoothly and effortlessly onto the paper. Its design is modern... - June 10, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Pens Launches New Trendsetting Ball Pen – Trend Elkos Pens team is excited to introduce Trend, its new ball pen as an extension to their wide range of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-trend.html). Featuring an attractive foil design, Trend is crafted with Korean technology with long lasting refill and well-designed... - May 12, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Pens Introduces New Sketch Pens – Little Angel Elkos Pens offers a new set of sketch pens - April 17, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

WishYoo Awarded Patent for a Collaborative e-Greeting Card WishYoo, a leading platform that replicates the experience of traditional greeting cards, announced that it has been granted the U.S. Patent No. US10235131B2, for a communally constructed electronic card. Now everyone can participate in the same WishYoo card using their own hand-writing, audio messages, and pictures. - April 08, 2019 - More Trees, Inc.

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory “Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers

Elkos Pens Announces 2019 Paperworld Middle East Participation Elkos pens, a leading provider of writing solutions from India, today announced that it will have be attending the 2019 Paperworld Middle East, the largest international trade exhibition for the stationery, paper and office supplies industry in the Middle East. This three-day event will be held on March... - March 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen - Boom Elkos pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, has unveiled a new gel pen BOOM (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-boom.html), a new addition to the gel pen line of products. Known as the champion of uncomplicated design, Boom gel pens offer the consumer preferred performance in a simple... - February 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Pens Announces Participation in Paperworld 2019 Elkos pens, the leading manufacturer and exporter of writing instruments from India, today announced its participation in Paperworld 2019, the leading international trade fair for paper, office supplies and stationery in Frankfurt am Main. This four-day event will be held on January 26-29, 2019, at Messe... - January 04, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Three by Three Seattle jOTBLOCK™ Watercolor Set Selected as One of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things Watercolor set included in annual list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. - December 14, 2018 - Three by Three Seattle

Elkos Pens is Proud to be Associated with Indian Plastics Federation Elkos pen is glad to be associated as a silver sponsor at Indplas’18. The Indplas'18 is the 8th edition of INDLAS series and will be held from 30th November -3rd December 2018 at ECO Park Exhibition Ground, New Town- Rajarhat, Kolkata. - November 29, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Launches New Gel Pen - Velo Elkos Pens is pleased to have released their new, premium gel pen Velo(https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-velo.html ) across the globe. Velo gel pen is great for all activities, especially adult coloring books, scrapbooking, journals, and even greeting cards. Velo gel pens features elegant look, long... - November 11, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Brand New Milestone Birthday Cards by Basic Invite BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

WishYoo Launches with Mission to Change the Way We Celebrate Worldwide WishYoo is a digital platform that allows users to celebrate and share special days in a creative and engaging way. Unlike a regular e-card, WishYoo invites families, friends, colleagues or the general public to commonly send a handwritten card to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, appreciation day and any other event. - October 20, 2018 - More Trees, Inc.

Elkos Pens Launches Next Generation Ball Pen - Walto Elkos launches Walto- its new ball pen as an extension to their wide range of office and classroom products. - October 10, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Putting the “Rex” in Molly & Rex: Introducing Rex’s Dry Goods Top stationery and gift brand Punch Studio launches a new collection geared towards millennial men. - September 26, 2018 - Punch Studio

Elkos Introduces New Ball Pen Rodil Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen- Rodil, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. - September 06, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Releases Expanded Folding Carton Line Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Basic Invite Introduces Chic Clear Business Cards Clear business cards are no longer a thing of the future thanks to Basic Invites' new modern clear business card line. - August 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

Xirkle Announces the Release of Its Secured Multi Currency Crypto Wallet – XirkleBot The Xirkle (XIR) token has been designed in such manner as to facilitate fast and smooth online transactions between customers or users, XirkleBot, crypto exchanges, and other entities. - August 16, 2018 - Xirkle

Elkos Launches Click O - A New Addition to the Retractable Ball Pen Range Elkos click O, innovative materials combined with functional technology and the very highest demands in terms of design have resulted in the Elkos Click O ball pens. - August 12, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Sophisticated Corporate Holiday Cards Launched by Basic Invite Being one of the leading online stationery brands in America, Basic Invite continues to add to their vast collection of products by releasing corporate holiday cards for all to personalize and obtain. - July 18, 2018 - Basic Invite

Elkos Launches New Sketch Pen - Willy Elkos Willy sketch pen, comes in a range of rich and vibrant colors, has been designed to cater to a child's learning needs - from developing motor skills, hand-eye coordination, to color recognition and much more. - July 18, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Ecological Fibers Introduces the Galaxy Paper Line Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Introduces New Product Line Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the look... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Elkos Introduces New Ball Pen - Oxer Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen- Oxer, the latest addition to the Elkosline of products. - June 04, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Introduces New Gel Pen - Laxon Elkos Pens announce the launch of Laxon gel pen. - May 28, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Xirkle Announces 1 Million XIR Coin Airdrop for All College Students On May 15, 1888, Nikola Tesla filed a patent for a dynamo electric motor with the US Patent Office. In honour of Nikola Tesla’s achievements and his relentless pursuit of higher education, Xirkle is conducting a crypto airdrop of 1,000,000 XIR coins. This digital currency airdrop was created to... - May 15, 2018 - Xirkle

Miniature Mail Puts the Small in Small Business This new company sells custom letters and greeting cards on a miniature scale. They print tiny, high-quality letters on-demand and mail them out later on behalf of their customers. - May 10, 2018 - Miniature Mail

Drop The Mic Microphone - Plays Your Recording When Dropped New Drop The Mic Microphone records your voice and plays it back when dropped. - May 09, 2018 - Technical Graffiti

Elkos Launches Pocket Size Ball Pen – Zivic “At Elkos Pen, we know the importance of powerful writing. Whether it’s academic, at work, or for leisure, we know there are unlimited ways to boost creativity and improve writing skills! We strive to provide writers of the world with the most effective and practical writing instruments to make your writing as great as it can possibly be, but we want to give you more than that, we offer Zivic – pocket size pen for convenience, ease and style,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager. - April 30, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

A New Brand of Greeting Cards "Expressions of You" Expressions of You designs illustrative and meaningful expressions for the life moments that matter the most. - April 17, 2018 - The Expressions of You

Xirkle (XIR) Announces 1,000,000 Crypto Coins Airdrop for Bitcoin (BTC) Holders According to a 2016–2017 Baymard Institute study, 69% of online customers didn’t checkout their orders. The most common reasons are shopping cart complexity, extra high fees for deliveries, and tedious requirements to create a new account. To ensure a fast, cost-effective, and trustless ecommerce... - April 04, 2018 - Xirkle

Elkos Pens, Proud to be Associate with Cognizance, the Annual Technical Festival of IIT Roorkee Elkos pens is delighted to become a stationery partner of Cognizance 2018, the annual technical festival of IIT Roorkee. IIT Roorkee Cognizance 2018, the largest annual technical festival is an agglomeration of over 200 events which encompass every wavelength of an entire technical spectrum, a plethora of exciting events with the theme base on "Dreaming Discoveries." - March 28, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Pens at Paperworld Middle East 2018 Elkos Pens has been proudly participating in Paperworld for six consecutive years. It was the ideal event to make contacts and tap into new markets, an opportunity to present innovative products, generate business growth and find out about trends and developments in the industry. Paperworld was an exciting and exhilarating experience. - March 05, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Class Act Books Science Fiction Series Garners Award On February 21, the Paranormal Romance Guild announced the winners of its 2017 Reviewers Choice Awards, selecting the best books reviewed in the year in the categories of Science fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Anthologies, and Mystery. Once again, Class Act Books author Toni V. Sweeney has garnered an award... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

Horror and Fantasy for Class Act Books in February On February 15, the second part of the epic two-part fantasy series The Arcanian Chronicles by Toni V. Sweeney was released by Class Act Books publishers. Part 1, The Narrative of Riven the Heretic, concluded in January, 2018 with The Forest Witch, (Book 6). Part 2 again picks up the story 3000 years... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books