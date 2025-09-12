Recent Headlines
Elkos Pens to Participate in Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center
Elkos Pens, one of India’s leading manufacturers of writing instruments, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, scheduled from 16–18 September, 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The company will be present at Booth: 3B50. The Riyadh... - September 12, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
Elkos Participates at Canton Fair 2025 to Showcase World-Class Writing Instruments
Elkos Pens, a trusted name in the writing instruments industry, proudly participated in the Canton Fair 2025, held from May 1 to May 5 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China. The company was present at the India Pavilion, Hall No: 11.2, Stand No: J27, where it unveiled its... - May 11, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Pens Showcases Innovative Writing Solutions at 2025 Ambiente Frankfurt
Elkos Pens proudly announces its successful participation at the 2025 Ambiente Frankfurt, held from February 7 to February 11, 2025. Exhibiting at Hall No. 10, Stand No. D-42, Elkos Pens presented its latest range of writing instruments, attracting a diverse audience of global buyers, industry professionals, and business partners. - February 14, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Pens Announces Participation in Paperworld India 2025
Elkos Pens, a leader in the writing instrument industry, is delighted to confirm its participation in Paperworld India 2025, the country’s premier platform for stationery, writing instruments, and office supplies. The event is scheduled to take place from January 23 to 25, 2025, at the Jio... - January 18, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
Nicholas Hemingway Launches Kickstarter Campaign for The Teardrop: A Designer’s Brass Hex Mechanical Pencil
Nicholas Hemingway, known for his handcrafted writing instruments, launches a Kickstarter campaign for The Teardrop, a brass hex mechanical pencil. This project highlights Hemingway’s commitment to quality and design, offering a tool that merges form, function, and sustainability. - November 13, 2024 - Nicholas Hemingway Pens
MBM Unveils New Logo and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Customer Service
MBM, a leader in document destruction and digital print finishing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, reflecting the company’s evolving brand identity and renewed dedication to its customers. The refreshed logo embraces a modern, sleek design that symbolizes... - November 04, 2024 - MBM Corporation
Elkos Pens to Participate in Paperworld Middle East 2024
Elkos Pens Set to Showcase Innovative Writing Instruments at Paperworld Middle East Trade Fair from 12-14 November 2024. Elkos Pens, a leading manufacturer of writing instruments, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Paperworld Middle East 2024, scheduled to be held from 12th to... - October 19, 2024 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Pens Participated in the School & Office Expo Kenya 2024
Elkos Pens, a leading manufacturer and supplier of writing instruments, proudly participated in the prestigious School & Office Expo Kenya from May 16 to May 18, 2024. This annual event serves as a platform for industry players to showcase their latest products and innovations in the field of... - May 24, 2024 - Elkos Pens Limited
Business Management International (BMI) Releases New Version of Its Flagship ERP Solution
BMI SupplyAutomate now generally available, built on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Business Central. - December 06, 2023 - Business Management Int'l
Elkospens Confirms Participation in Paperworld Middle East 2023
Elkospens, a leading global provider of writing instruments and stationery, is thrilled to announce its participation in Paperworld Middle East, a prominent trade exhibition scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 November 2023 at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre. Paperworld Middle East is a... - October 20, 2023 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen: Rio
Elkos pen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality writing instruments, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, the Rio gel pen. - March 31, 2023 - Elkos Pens Limited
ACM Technologies, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Royal Imaging International to Become One of the Largest Distributors in the Imaging Supplies Industry
ACM Technologies Inc, a leading distributor of imaging equipment and supplies is proud to announce its acquisition of Royal Imaging International, a wholesale-distributor of office imaging supplies with over 40 years of experience in the industry. The combination of the two companies will provide... - January 03, 2022 - ACM Technologies
A Midwest Mom’s Idea is About to Disrupt the Greeting Card Industry
Seasoned art director Carla Scholz has patented an eco-friendly greeting card that doubles as a cleaning cloth. Made from reusable, compostable sponge cloth, Clards (CLeaning + cARDS) are greetings that clean up - literally. - November 04, 2021 - Soak iT Up
Elkos Pens Launches New Gel Pen – Zeeva
Elkos introduces Zeeva its trendy new gel pen that combines the best in design and style. - August 19, 2021 - Elkos Pens Limited
Supply Side USA Announces Distribution Agreement of DaVinci Locks (Partnership with 10 Federal)
Supply Side USA Announces Distribution Agreement of DaVinci Locks. - May 29, 2021 - Supply Side USA
Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – First
Elkos Pens team is excited to introduce First ball pen as an extension to their wide range of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-first.html). First ball pen is where simple, effective style meets high performance writing. It is reliable, affordable, and... - April 15, 2021 - Elkos Pens Limited
Spreading Birthday Cards with Love in the Time of Coronavirus
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - January 05, 2021 - EasyPeasy
EasyPeasy Video eCard App is Here to Spread the Joy
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 30, 2020 - EasyPeasy
Build-Up Businesses by Strengthening Personal Connections with EasyPeasy
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 22, 2020 - EasyPeasy
EasyPeasy is Not Grandma’s Greeting Card. Welcome to the 21st Century
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 15, 2020 - EasyPeasy
No One Will Ever Forget Another Birthday or Anniversary
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 08, 2020 - EasyPeasy
Get an Exciting Family Game This Christmas, Try the Nimnik Tumbling Towers; Available on Amazon
Why not surprise your kids on Christmas with the NimNik Tumbling Tower Stacking game? NimNik has come up with their very own theme to a stacking game full of colours and animals printed on it instead of numbers or plain wooden blocks, especially for kids. The wooden stacking game makes a great Christmas gift for kids. - December 07, 2020 - NimNik
Easy Peasy – Revolutionary Video Greeting Card App That Saves Money and Time. Gifting and Greetings for the 21st Century.
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 02, 2020 - EasyPeasy
Indestructible Notepad Reinvented：NANOBOOK 3.0 Meteor Crater Edition
NANOBOOK 3.0 is the new addition to the water-proof, fire-resistant, write-anywhere titanium NANOBOOK notepad family. - November 07, 2020 - PLEI design
Elkos Pens Launches New Gel Pen - Emmi
Elkos Pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new gel pen, Emmi (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-emmi.html), a new addition to the gel pen line of products. Emmi gel pen is an economical everyday option that is comfortable to... - October 24, 2020 - Elkos Pens Limited
NANOBOOK 3.0: The New Indestructible Notepad
NANOBOOK 3.0 is the new addition to the water-proof, fire-resistant, write-anywhere titanium NANOBOOK notepad family. - October 19, 2020 - PLEI design
World’s First Indestructible Notepad Launches Kickstarter Campaign
The Nanobook is a refillable notepad with titanium cover and stone paper. - October 19, 2020 - PLEI design
Elkos Pen Launches New Ball Pen - Dash
Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen- Dash, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. - September 17, 2020 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Pen Launches New Mechanical Pencil - Kenzi
Elkos Pens team is excited to introduce Kenzi, its new mechanical pencil as an extension to their wide range of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/kenzi-pencil.html). Kenzi is designed to provide lines of constant thickness without requiring sharpening, features easy click,... - August 23, 2020 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – Elexa
Elkos Pens, one of stationery’s most forward thinking brands from India, introduces Elexa ball pens in their line of office and classroom products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-elexa.html). The Elexa Ball Pen features attractive foil design, long lasting refill and metalized font... - July 30, 2020 - Elkos Pens Limited
4 The Office Now Offering GoSafe Body Temperature Scanners
Go safely back into public spaces. GoSafe, a Qualcomm-based device. Scan for temperature, mask presence and facial recognition. Eliminate the need for personnel checking temperatures. - July 25, 2020 - 4 The Office
Office Supply Solutions Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Office Supply Solutions has grown from no clients and now serves over 2,600 businesses, many on a national basis. - June 20, 2020 - Office Supply Solutions
Basic Invite Introduces Custom Playing Cards as It Enters the Party and Wedding Favors Market
Print your own playing cards with the help of Basic Invite. Basic Invite is now offering customizable wedding gift and favors. - May 11, 2020 - Basic Invite
List Published of Antimicrobial Products Used in Public Schools, State and Local Government Offices
As a public service, Bid Desk Analytics has published an online list of the antimicrobial products that appear in state, local government and public school contracts for office, school and janitorial supplies. Bid Desk is inviting media to share a link to the list in any relevant content to help consumers learn about products to help them create healthy spaces for working and learning at home. - April 25, 2020 - Bid Desk Analytics
Elkos Pens is Proud to be Associated with TechMITi'20
Elkos pen is glad to be associated with TechMITi'20 as stationery partner. - March 18, 2020 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Pens Limited at Paperworld 2020
Elkos Pens, the leading manufacturer of writing instruments from India will be at the Paperworld in Messe Frankfurt, Germany from January 25-28, 2020, exhibiting a multitude of innovative writing solutions. Hall No. 1.1, Booth: H-05. Product innovation is a constant thing at Elkos Pens and company... - January 24, 2020 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Introduces New Gel Pen - Monitor
Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new gel pen, Monitor, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. - January 08, 2020 - Elkos Pens Limited
Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com
Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite
Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – Jix
Elkos Pens Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of Jix, its newest ball pen in their line of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-jix.html). The Jix Ball pen is rather multitalented: with its consistent inkflow that is document-proof and refillable, the nib glides... - December 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited
Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite
Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite
Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season
Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Elkos Introduces New Ball Pen Quanta
The Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen - Quanta, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-quanta.html). The new ball pen Quanta is the master of style. It combines classic design with modern elements. - November 03, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited
Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs
Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Elkos Pens Launches New Gel Pen - Titto
Elkos Pen Ltd., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is excited to unveil brand new gel pen Titto, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-titto.html). While the Titto is a gel pen favorite for its smooth, fast-drying ink, it’s... - October 05, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited
Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes
Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen – Que Assorted
Elkos Pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, has unveiled a new gel pen “Que Assorted” - luxurious writing instruments that perfectly combine timeless design, passion for precision and superb craftsmanship. (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-que-assorted.html). The... - September 07, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited
Sprintbook Offers Creative Fully Customizable Notebooks for Everyone and Every Job
Sprintbooks bridge the gap between creative imagination and giving life to one's ideas. - August 28, 2019 - Sprintbooks
Elkos Pens Launches New Ball Pen - Orra
Elkos Pens, one of the most recognized writing instrument brands in India, announces the release of Orra ball pen, an extension to their wide range of ball pens products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-orra.html). Orra ball pen does not just keep up just with the latest trends, but with its... - August 04, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited
Splash: the Eco-Friendly Germ Exterminator; Clean Phone, Clean Hands – Cleaner Earth
SplashTech, LLC is pleased to introduce Splash, the most efficient and eco-friendly way to keep your hands and a phone germ-free. It’s also the easiest way to make your greasy touchscreen shine like brand new. Find it on Kickstarter... - July 18, 2019 - SplashTech, LLC