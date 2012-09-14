PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Local HVAC Expert Offers Money-Saving Tips to Keep Cooler A/C Expertek recommends that home owners have an HVAC tune-up yearly. - August 24, 2019 - A/C Expertek

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

ChoreRelief.com Helps Chicago Residents & Businesses Identify Reliable, Cost-effective Contracting Services ChoreRelief.com was specifically launched to help property managers, businesses and homeowners quickly and easily identify reputable and cost-efficient contracting services based throughout the Chicago area. Users need only open the app, type in a project description with photos and a proposed budget... - August 07, 2019 - ChoreRelief.com

AAA Tree Service Keeping Long Island Safe from Strong Storms One Tree Removal at a Time Leading tree removal services provider AAA Tree Service continues to help keep Long Island safe by removing dangerous trees after deadly storm hits Suffolk County areas. - July 05, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

AAA Tree Service, a Local and Loyal Company to Long Island, is Tirelessly Removing Dangerous Trees Out of the Way The company has employed its manpower for the removal of dangerous trees that can fall on roads during wind storms and block traffic or cause serious injuries among nearby residents. - May 21, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Sarasota Based Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Nominated for Sustainable Business Award With over 100 businesses submitted for consideration a local cleaning company proceeds to final round. - May 03, 2019 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning

Buckinghamshire Floorcare and Restoration Experts Announce Unprecedented Growth Sustained growth is an ongoing challenge for small businesses. Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce unprecedented growth so far in 2019. - May 03, 2019 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd

Pegasus Appliance Repair Wins Coveted Most Professional Servicer Award at 2019 ASTI Pegasus Appliance Repair named Most Professional Servicer. - May 03, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, a Sarasota-Based Company, Receives Local Recognition By winning the 2019 Sarasota Herald Tribune's Readers' Choice Award - a First Time Category in This Honor. - May 01, 2019 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning

A/C Expertek Recommends Smart and Easy Steps to Reduce Utility Bills “How you operate and maintain your heating and A/C controls can have a large effect on your bills,” says Bryce Heffelfinger, owner of A/C Expertek Service & Installation. "Maintenance should be performed regularly, about once a year." Heffelfinger suggests the following tips... - March 25, 2019 - A/C Expertek

Overland Property Management Launches New Website to Promote Local Handyman Services as Well as Educate Community on Routine Maintenance A new Handyman Business in Ashland, Ohio says routine maintenance can keep small issues from turning into big headaches. - March 04, 2019 - Overland Property Management

Scott Filion Joins the Phillips Screw Company as President Scott Filion, a long time fastener industry veteran, joins The Phillips Screw Company as President. Ken Hurley remains as company CEO. - February 26, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop

Allied Air Conditioning and Heating Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award; Award Reflects Company’s Consistently High Level of Customer Service Allied Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018. “Service... - February 01, 2019 - Allied Air Conditioning and Heating

The Phillips Screw Company Announces the Introduction of Red Seal Moisture Barrier Concrete Screw Kits Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

Long Island Tree Removal Company, AAA Tree Service Provides Tips on Removing Dangerous Trees and Branches Trees represent life, peace, growth and nature. A tree is our most important contact with nature. They have been known to provide humans with the necessities for survival, including water, shade and oxygen. As much as trees have a special way of beautifying the environment, they can be equally dangerous when diseased or damaged. - January 11, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Renovaten Launches Smart Kitchen Renovation Services in the United States Renovaten is all set to offer smart kitchen renovation services with the help of their local kitchen contractors. - November 30, 2018 - Renovaten

A/C Expertek Advises Home Owners to Get Regular Furnace Maintenance to Keep System Operating Safely Regular furnace maintenance is important to save money and for the safety of your family. - November 26, 2018 - A/C Expertek

Top Home Remodeling Services Offered by Renovaten - A Startup Company The home improvement and renovation industry are growing and updating in the era of technology and innovation. The old concept of performing home renovation and hiring a contractor for it has been modernized with the time and now is done while just sitting at home. Similarly, recently, a new platform “Renovaten” is launched that is looking to improve the previously used “hiring a pro” system. - September 05, 2018 - Renovaten

Maid For Dust LLC Announces New Service in the Charlotte, Waxhaw, Rock Hill, Indian Land and Fort Mill Areas Maid For Dust LLC is pleased to announce their new cleaning service in the Charlotte, Waxhaw, Rock Hill, Indian Land and Fort Mill areas. Professional cleaning experts offer affordable, immediate service for home and office cleaning. Now you can benefit from reliable and trustworthy service for your home or business. Keep your environment clean and healthy with Maid For Dust LLC. - August 17, 2018 - Maid For Dust LLC

A/C Expertek Advises Homeowners to Heed Their Air Conditioner's Warning Signs Homeowners should regularly inspect their air conditioner and watch for warning signs that there could be problems. - June 09, 2018 - A/C Expertek

Trademark Mechanical Receives 2018 “Best of HomeAdvisor” Award Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - May 23, 2018 - Trademark Mechanical

A/C Expertek Urges Valley Home Owners to Get Their Air Conditioning System Tuned Up Now Temperatures above 100 degrees will be constant during the Arizona summer soon so Goodyear-based A/C Expertek urges home owners to have their A/C checked now to ensure it is working properly. - May 07, 2018 - A/C Expertek

Pennsylvania Man Invents a New Tool in Home Defense That Can be Used by Anyone Erie-area inventor now offering door protection system to reduce break-ins without the need of a firearm. - April 01, 2018 - Door Defense

Floor Care and Restoration Company Announce Their New Website Launch Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce the formal launch of their new website. This website has been formulated in order to offer a platform for all of their floor cleaning provisions for the Home Counties. - March 29, 2018 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd

Staats Service Prepares Homeowners for Severe Weather Creve Coeur-Based Heating and Cooling Contractors Provide Tips to Protect Your System - March 09, 2018 - Staats Service

Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Local Johnson County Business Earns Distinction as a Carpet and Rug Institute Seal of Approval Service Provider Johnson County Chem-Dry, owned and operated in Johnson County, TX for the past 25 years, has been recognized by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) as a Seal of Approval Service Provider under the CRI Seal of Approval Program. - January 08, 2018 - Johnson County Chem-Dry

New Tech Startup Takes the Pain Out of Buying Residential Solar Systems Millions of people want solar panels for their home but don’t know where to start or what they need. People just know they don’t want to pay for electricity and they just want solar panels. How do you know what you need and how can you be sure your contact information won’t be sold to the highest bidder? - December 15, 2017 - OneClickSolar

The Sash Window Workshop Becomes British Woodworking Federation Member The Sash Window Workshop is proud to have become a member of the British Woodworking Federation and Wood Window Alliance. - December 15, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop

Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Vacuums for 2017 Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has released its lists of the Best Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - November 23, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

A/C Expertek Urges Getting Home Heating Systems Tuned-Up Now to Avoid the Rush Regular maintenance and service on your home's heating system can save money and energy. - November 15, 2017 - A/C Expertek