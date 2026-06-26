Recent Headlines
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
Leather Spa Debuts New Penn Station Location, Bringing Luxury Leather Care to the Heart of New York
Leather Spa has opened a new location at Penn Station, bringing its luxury leather care and repair services to one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs. Located at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, the space offers shoe shining, restoration, and handbag care for commuters and local clients. The expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven service experience. - May 06, 2026 - Leather Spa
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited
InstaService Crosses 10,000 Customers Milestone Across the United States
InstaService has reached a major milestone by serving 10,000 customers across the U.S., highlighting strong consumer trust, rapid adoption, and its growing role in simplifying home services through transparent pricing, vetted professionals, and fast, technology-driven bookings. - December 16, 2025 - InstaService
Unlock Smooth Operation: Pioneer Overhead Door Offering Discount on Garage Door Spring Replacement in Ogden, UT
Ensure Safety and Save Money with This Limited-Time Offer from a Trusted Local Garage Door Company - June 21, 2025 - Pioneer Overhead Door
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.
RestorationBoost Relaunches with Industry Expert Ivan Turner to Empower Restoration Contractors
RestorationBoost is a digital marketing agency focused on advocating for restoration businesses across the country. They're relaunching their agency with a renewed focus on helping these businesses grow through great digital marketing, AI solutions, and coaching and mentoring with industry expert Ivan Turner. - March 24, 2025 - RestorationBoost
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Tucker Hill Launches “Quality First” Initiative to Combat Rising Concerns Over Cheap, Unreliable Home Services
In response to a growing trend of cut-rate contractors delivering subpar work, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is launching its new "Quality First" Initiative — a commitment to educating homeowners on why the cheapest option isn’t always the best and ensuring they have reliable, high-quality service options for their home needs. - February 09, 2025 - Tucker HIll Air, Plumbing, & Electric
eBululu.com Launches a New Range of Essential Goods
eBululu.com is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into essential goods, including food, non-alcoholic beverages, cleaning products, hygiene items, and animal food supplies. Known for their commitment in household goods they have been working on offering quality and customer satisfaction... - January 11, 2025 - eBululu.com
DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation
Celebrating 30 years of service In the heart of Stuart, FL, DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. stands as a beacon of hope for property owners facing the aftermath of disasters. - September 16, 2024 - DRYOUTpro PLUS
Vertex Roofing Introduces Shingle Services to Minnesota Market
The locally owned and operated roofing company expands to shingle repair and replacements. - August 10, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
As Hurricane Season 2024 Kicks Off, AAA Tree Service Encourages People to Prepare by Trimming and Removing Trees from their Homestand Businesses
AAA Tree Services offers tree pruning, trimming, and removal, as well as emergency tree services for Bronx, Queens, and Nassau Counties and the surrounding areas - July 23, 2024 - AAA Tree Service
Severe Thunderstorms Ravages Minnesota Homes: Vertex Metal Roofing Stands Ready for Lifetime Guaranteed Metal Roof Replacement
In the wake of a devastating severe storm that struck Northwestern Minnesota and Northeastern Wisconsin on June 12, 2024; many residents are grappling with widespread property damage, particularly to their roofs. Many homeowners are now faced with the task of repairing or replacing their damaged roofs. Vertex Metal Roofing emerges as a beacon of hope for homeowners seeking resilient, long-lasting solutions to their roofing replacement needs. - June 15, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Receives Prestigious Health and Wellness Awards, Leading the Way for Small Businesses in Sarasota
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning in Sarasota, FL, has earned the 2024 Platinum Workplace recognition from the American Heart Association and the Sarasota County Health Department. These awards highlight their commitment to employee health and community well-being. CEO Steven Pajevic noted that these honors inspire other small businesses to positively impact their communities through health and sustainability efforts. - May 30, 2024 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Itzhome Founders Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett Lead Expansion Into New Markets, Pioneering the Future of Home Services
Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett, founders of Itzhome, are driving the company's expansion into new markets, signalling an exciting phase of growth for the innovative platform. With a combined experience of over 50 years in the industry, Wootton and Rickett are leading the charge towards a more convenient, efficient, and customer-centric approach to home maintenance and care. - April 27, 2024 - Itzhome
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts 2nd Annual “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
For the 2nd year, Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories hosts Thunder-Rode BikeFest during Route 66 Bike Week in Northern Arizona - 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands April 26 - April 28, 2024. - April 19, 2024 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Recognized by the American Heart Association for Building a Culture of Health and Well-Being
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Honored with Platinum recognition for completion of the 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™. - November 22, 2023 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal's position as a... - September 29, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Recognized as One of Arkansas’ Best Places to Work in 2023
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Arkansas' Best Places to Work in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by The Arkansas Business Journal, celebrates companies that... - September 16, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Receives Dual Accolades as Beloved "Neighborhood Fave" and "People's Choice in Customer Service"
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning is excited to announce its dual accolades in 2023: "Neighborhood Fave" by Nextdoor and "Readers' Choice in Customer Service." These prestigious awards recognize the company's deep community connection, exceptional services, and its dedicated team's efforts. The company expresses gratitude for the unwavering support from the "CCGC Family" and the local community, acknowledging their vital role in the company's success. - August 12, 2023 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Expands Services, Introduces "Home Watch by Crystal Clean" to the Public
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning expands its services with the introduction of "Home Watch by Crystal Clean," offering personalized home watch solutions overseen by the owners themselves. The company's award-winning reputation and commitment to trust, transparency, and reliability ensure homeowners in Sarasota and Manatee counties receive unparalleled protection for their valuable assets. - August 03, 2023 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Guinco Service Continues to Set the Standard for Outstanding Appliance Repair with More National Awards
Guinco Service was recently honored to receive multiple prestigious awards at the 2023 Whirlpool Convention, celebrating the best and brightest in the appliance service industry. The awards included Top Days to Complete, Top Technician Rating, Top 5-Star, and the MVP award for the year... - July 18, 2023 - Guinco Service
Vacuum Doctor Expands Operations to Serve South West London
Vacuum Doctor aims to bring its unrivalled expertise directly to residents and businesses in South West London, providing convenient and efficient vacuum cleaner repairs and servicing. - July 13, 2023 - Vacuum Doctor
Free Home Repairs for Rural Harris County
Rebuilding Together Houston will now provide free home repairs for low-income homeowners in rural areas of Harris County. Repairs include temperature control equipment such as window AC units, and roof replacements. - July 12, 2023 - Rebuilding Together Houston
High Temperatures Threaten Houston Residents
This summer, Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) is expanding its Safe and Sound Services Program (SSSP) targeting heat-related health and safety hazards in homes and providing potentially lifesaving relief to the Harris County homeowners most in need. - July 12, 2023 - Rebuilding Together Houston
San Gabriel Contractors Presents the Latest Painting Techniques and Trends to Advance Interior Design
San Gabriel Contractors, a leading provider of expert painting services for commercial and residential spaces, is excited to announce a comprehensive guide to innovative painting techniques that can transform any interior. They have a team of qualified experts and a passion for changing interior design with growing trends. - June 19, 2023 - San Gabriel Contractor
Damaged Roofs Put Thousands of Families at Risk in Houston’s Vulnerable Communities
Rebuilding Together Houston marked National Roof Week. This hurricane season, RTH and GAF is assisting low-income elderly, U.S. Military Veterans, and working families in need, all at no cost to them. - June 12, 2023 - Rebuilding Together Houston
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Recognized by the American Heart Association for Commitments to Workforce Well-Being
Sarasota-based residential cleaning company Awarded Platinum Level recognition for the Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™ - April 13, 2023 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
Thunder-Rode BikeFest 2023 boasts 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands. April 28th, 29th, and 30th at World Famous Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories in Kingman, AZ on Historic Route 66. Free admittance to all attendees. - April 06, 2023 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Straight Shooter Heating & Air in Strategic Move to Expand Market Presence in Dallas-Fort Worth Area
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce an addition to their operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex following the acquisition of Straight Shooter Heating & Air. With this acquisition, Paschal Air... - March 30, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Windows & Doors by The Men With Tools Expands with New Showroom in Summit, NJ
Windows & Doors By The Men With Tools is excited to announce the opening of their newest showroom located at 444 Springfield Ave. - March 17, 2023 - Windows & Doors By The Men With Tools
Fence Builder: New Fence Building Services Now Available in Redlands QLD
New fence builder service launched in Redlands City, Qld. Redlands Fencing Qld are a team of expert fence builders who are dedicated to providing high-quality fence construction services to residential and commercial clients throughout the Redlands area. - March 05, 2023 - Redlands Fencing Qld
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce the expansion of their operations to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the acquisition of Walker Air, Plumbing & Electric. Headquartered in Arlington, and with... - February 17, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Rebuilding Together Houston - Martin Luther King’s Vision of Change is Alive with This Volunteer Partnership
Third Ward Senior Homeowner received needed home repairs from Rebuilding Together Houston and Reliant Energy. - January 18, 2023 - Rebuilding Together Houston
Molinari Pools Receives "Top 50 Service" by Pool & Spa News
Molinari Pools of Vero Beach is proud to announce its recognition as one of Pool & Spa News and Jandy's "Top 50 Services" of 2021. PSN and Jandy serve over 135,000 accounts, ranging from national firms to local independent companies, all of which earned over $300 million last year... - December 02, 2022 - Molinari Pools
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Grows Southwest Missouri Operation
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, the region’s leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are expanding their operations in Southwest Missouri, following the acquisition of Lyerla Heating & Air. Lyerla, an award-winning customer service... - November 22, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Brighton Fire Authority 9/11 Memorial Preserved by Rhino Shield of Michigan
The 9/11 Memorial at Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters has been encapsulated using a process that has sealed the steel memorial and protected it from corrosion and weather. The memorial was erected in 2011 in memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. - September 07, 2022 - Rhino Shield of Michigan
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
Go-Forth Pest Control Named to 2022 List of Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina
The Best Companies Group’s annual award program identifies and honors the best places of employment in North Carolina. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall... - June 30, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Rebuilding Together Houston Announces Thierry Tchenko as New Chief Communications and Programs Officer
He will serve on the senior leadership team, overseeing the organization’s communications, Volunteer Home Repair and Wheelchair Ramps programs as well as Community Revitalization in the East End and Third Ward. - June 02, 2022 - Rebuilding Together Houston
Rebuilding Together Day: 40 Years and Nearly 15,000 Homes Rebuilt in Houston
Rebuilding Together celebrated with elected officials, board members, corporate partners, staff, volunteers, and guests to recognize the 40th anniversary of the non-profit organization. The program included Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rebuilding Together Houston Founder Rob Mosbacher, Jr., and Rebuilding Together Houston CEO Christine Holland. They highlighted the work accomplished, which averages one family served every day for forty years Houston. - May 18, 2022 - Rebuilding Together Houston
Go-Forth Pest Control Film Production Team Places in Top 2022 Hermes Creative Awards Competition
Out of more than 6,500 submissions throughout the United States and dozens of other countries, Go-Forth Pest Control was named a Platinum and Gold winner in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards international competition. The Hermes Creative Awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while... - May 15, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Introducing Cape Furl® Algaecide by Lake Restoration
Cape Furl® Algaecide is a non-copper based algaecide/fungicide for use in water features containing live fish and plants. - May 04, 2022 - Lake Restoration
Well-Equipped & Task-Oriented AAA Tree Service is All Set to Ensure Safety During Stormy Season
Using the Latest Technology, the Company Offers Tree Removal, Tree Trimming, Tree Pruning and a Range of Related Services - April 07, 2022 - AAA Tree Service