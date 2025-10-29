Recent Headlines
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
Join J&G Pallets in Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary
J&G Pallets are thrilled to celebrate a significant milestone for J&G Pallets and Trucking – their 30th anniversary. Their journey and success over the past three decades will be reflective and celebrated with a this special event in Detroit, MI. - October 21, 2024 - JG Pallets and Trucking
Green Road Energy & Hultsteins Bring Sustainable Refrigeration Solutions to the US & UK
Discover how Green Road Energy and Hultsteins are revolutionizing transport refrigeration with innovative, eco-friendly technologies. - June 13, 2024 - Green Road Energy
Lion Gold Coast Removals Introduces High Rise Moving Services, Redefining Urban Relocation
Lion Gold Coast Removals introduces High Rise Moving Services, catering to Gold Coast's urban relocations with precision and efficiency. This strategic expansion fills a market gap and targets urban residents, property developers, and real estate agents. - May 02, 2024 - Lion Gold Coast Removals
Green Road Energy's TAG System Named Finalist in Prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023
Green Road Energy is thrilled to announce that its innovative TAG System has been selected as a finalist in the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023. Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, this recognition underscores Green Road... - October 18, 2023 - Green Road Energy
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 CTMA Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's CTMA Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - July 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
EnvioHQ Launches Open Beta Program, Empowering Small Owner-Operated Trucking Companies to Scale Seamlessly
EnvioHQ, a leading logistics solutions provider, has announced the launch of its open beta program for small owner-operated trucking companies. The program offers a comprehensive Transportation Management System (TMS) platform designed to address the unique needs of these companies and support their growth from a single truck operation to a fleet of 100 trucks. - June 29, 2023 - EnvioHQ
Tucker Company Worldwide Attending TIA 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TIA Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 for Second Consecutive Year
Tucker has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Welcomes Greg Testa, VP of Business Development
Greg Testa joins Tucker Company Worldwide as Vice President of Business Development. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at the HPCLC Spring 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's HPCLC Spring Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - March 03, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide: Sponsor of the 2023 BSMA March Summit
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's BSMA March Summit. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
EnvioHQ Launches Innovative TMS Solution for the Trucking Industry
EnvioHQ, a trucking software platform based in Charlotte, North Carolina, announces its launch in Q2 2023. The company aims to simplify the transportation management system (TMS) process for the trucking industry with its user-friendly and highly effective platform. EnvioHQ is poised to revolutionize the TMS industry with its innovative solution. - February 20, 2023 - EnvioHQ
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 Food Shippers of America Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Food Shippers of America Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there! - February 17, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at TPM23 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TPM Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 16, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 PowerGen International Conference
Tucker is excited to be attending this year's PowerGen International Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - February 13, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at HPCLC Fall 2022 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Health and Personal Care Logistics Fall Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex
Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. - October 10, 2022 - Acordex Imaging & Mobile
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrating 15 Years of EPA SmartWay Partnership
Tucker Company Worldwide is proud to continue its partnership with EPA's SmartWay for 15 consecutive years. - October 08, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 Large ReStore Symposium
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Large ReStore Symposium. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 02, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Named Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the 21st consecutive year. - August 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification for the 14th Consecutive Year
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being one of the few freight brokers that is an ISO Certified quality-managed organization. - July 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Tucker Passes the Torch for Chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee
After 17 years representing TIA as chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee, Jeff Tucker passes the torch to Alicia Bly. - June 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2022 Award
Tucker Company Worldwide has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces. - April 27, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Tucker Appointed Chairman of the Transportation & Logistics Steering Committee for BSMA
BSMA appoints Jeff Tucker to be the Chairman of the Steering Committee for Transportation & Logistics. - February 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary
The oldest, privately held freight brokerage in North America, Tucker Company Worldwide celebrates 60 years of business. - October 28, 2021 - Tucker Company Worldwide
DB Whitebread & Son Recognizes Drivers During 2021 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
DB Whitebread & Son, along with trucking associations across the country and the entire trucking industry, is beginning a weeklong celebration of the millions of professional truck drivers who deliver America’s freight safely and securely every day. “Truck drivers are skilled... - September 11, 2021 - DB Whitebread and Son
A New Plan Hits the Trucker Scene as a Result of Some of the Most Tragic Accidents of All Times
WannaFleet USA opens new plan to truckers nationwide that can may change the way truckers are pursued by attorneys. - February 25, 2021 - WannaFleet USA
PigeonShip’s 4.9 Google Rating Makes It Canada’s Highest Rated Delivery Service
Delivery services within Canada are essential. Consumers rate delivery providers and many have operated for decades. PigeonShip, operating in Canada for only 24 months, is currently the highest rated delivery service. - October 09, 2020 - PigeonShip
UAE Based FreightOn Technology is Looking to Digitize the Logistics Industry and Join the FIght Against COVID-19
UAE based FreightOn technology is looking to digitize the logistics industry and join the ﬁght against COVID-19. - April 24, 2020 - FreightOn
Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year
Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Drive My Way Hires Customer Success Manager
Enterprise supply chain and logistics professional brings industry experience and strategy to Drive My Way as Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way announced that Lisa Catalano has joined its team as the Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way matches CDL truck drivers and owner operators with... - August 31, 2019 - Drive My Way
Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List
Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc.
Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide
FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn
Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists
Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Langham Logistics Announces New CFO
Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team,... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA
Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Total Distribution, Inc. Honored as One of Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Companies
Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly The Grimes Companies), a leader in warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, has been named one of the 2018 Jacksonville Fast 50. The Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Northeast Florida based on revenue growth over the... - July 20, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations
Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed
1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Marks 15 Years Making the Earth a Cleaner Place
The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Metro area junk removal franchise celebrates their fifteen year anniversary this month. In 2003 franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, opened their business with just two trucks. Over the past fifteen years, the Rubin’s fleet has grown to 18 trucks as they continue... - April 16, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC
Ike Sherlock Named President of The Grimes Companies
After 46 years in logistics, Neil Porter, President, will be retiring at the end of March 2018. - March 21, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
1-800-GOT-JUNK DC is Expanding by Helping Clients to Contract This Spring
Popular junk hauling franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is off to a record-breaking start to the year as they approach their 15 year anniversary in business. Franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, remove excess clutter from homes and businesses in the DC Metro area, and are planning to double their staff as they gear up for spring cleaning and their busy summer season. - March 03, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC
Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards
Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International
Grimes Companies' Dixie Moody Named VP of TCJAX
Transportation Club of Jacksonville, a prominent network of transportation executives within the Northeastern Florida region, announced the appointment of Dixie Moody to First Vice President. - January 23, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.