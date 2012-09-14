PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Drive My Way Hires Customer Success Manager Enterprise supply chain and logistics professional brings industry experience and strategy to Drive My Way as Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way announced that Lisa Catalano has joined its team as the Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way matches CDL truck drivers and owner operators with jobs... - August 31, 2019 - Drive My Way

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc. Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Honored as One of Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Companies Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly The Grimes Companies), a leader in warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, has been named one of the 2018 Jacksonville Fast 50. The Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Northeast Florida based on revenue growth over the past... - July 20, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed

1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Marks 15 Years Making the Earth a Cleaner Place The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Metro area junk removal franchise celebrates their fifteen year anniversary this month. In 2003 franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, opened their business with just two trucks. Over the past fifteen years, the Rubin’s fleet has grown to 18 trucks as they continue to... - April 16, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

Ike Sherlock Named President of The Grimes Companies After 46 years in logistics, Neil Porter, President, will be retiring at the end of March 2018. - March 21, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

1-800-GOT-JUNK DC is Expanding by Helping Clients to Contract This Spring Popular junk hauling franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is off to a record-breaking start to the year as they approach their 15 year anniversary in business. Franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, remove excess clutter from homes and businesses in the DC Metro area, and are planning to double their staff as they gear up for spring cleaning and their busy summer season. - March 03, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International

Grimes Companies' Dixie Moody Named VP of TCJAX Transportation Club of Jacksonville, a prominent network of transportation executives within the Northeastern Florida region, announced the appointment of Dixie Moody to First Vice President. - January 23, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Purolator International Reports 97% Overall Customer Service Rating Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Highlights Purolator International’s Commitment to Customer Service with Dedicated Representatives to Ensure On-Time, Cost Effective Delivery - January 12, 2018 - Purolator International

Southeastern Warehouse Association Appoints Ike Sherlock as Florida Director The Southeastern Warehouse Association (SWA) announced the election of The Grimes Companies’ Executive VP, Ike Sherlock, as the Florida Director. Sherlock has over 15 years of experience in transportation and logistics and received a BBS from Troy University. As the Executive Vice President, Sherlock... - October 04, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Trulos.com Might Have Just Put Large LTL Carriers Out of Business Trulos just launched a free LTL Load Board. - September 24, 2017 - Trulos Transportation

Clubhouse Trailers Delivers Its 16th Custom Band Trailer in Mesquite, Texas Clubhouse Trailer Co., LLC has delivered another fleet of custom marching band trailers to each of the five high schools in Mesquite, TX. Building on its recent explosive growth the Clubhouse team, led by Jeff Hadley and Drew Taylor, worked closely with the Mesquite ISD Administration, the Fine Arts... - August 26, 2017 - Clubhouse Trailers, LLC.

Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider Inbound Logistics Magazines Recognizes Purolator for Third Consecutive Year for Its Significant Product and Service Expansion in 2016-2017. - August 10, 2017 - Purolator International

Grimes Trucking Awarded First Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the FTA Having just received the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the Florida Trucking Association, Grimes Trucking Company is proud to be the safest fleet in Florida. - August 09, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Purolator International Named a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner" By SupplyChainBrain Magazine Purolator Honored for Fifth Consecutive Year in Magazine’s Reader Poll for Having a Positive Impact on Supply Chain Performance - July 29, 2017 - Purolator International

CSCMP Jacksonville Roundtable 2017-2018 Board of Directors Announced CSCMP is pleased to announce the official 2017-2018 Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Roundtable. - July 18, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Drive My Way, Inc. Awarded Northeast Ohio Student Venture Fund The Northeast Ohio Student Venture Fund is pleased to announce Drive My Way, Inc. as the recipient of their spring 2017 fund. - April 06, 2017 - Drive My Way

Drive My Way, Inc. Appoints New Chief Operating Officer Drive My Way, Inc. (http://www.drivemyway.com) is proud to announce that Kris Beck has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. Beck brings over 14 years of technology experience in supply chain and logistics enterprise software, with demonstrated success in scaling commercial and service operations. - March 23, 2017 - Drive My Way

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2017 Eggie Awards Second Consecutive Win for Purolator International - February 04, 2017 - Purolator International

Grimes' Bill Dorazio and Dixie Moody Are the Leaders of TCJAX Bill Dorazio just began his second two-year term as President of The Transportation Club of Jacksonville (TCJAX) in January 2017. Dixie Moody, the Transportation Administrator, was just elected as Second VP of TCJAX. - January 31, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Large Scale Deployment of Shippeo’s Transport Tracking and Visibility Platform with Saint Gobain Glass Logistics At the 4th supplier awards ceremony of Saint Gobain Glass Logistics, that gathered over 200 of its partners on December 1st, Shippeo announced the deployment of its real time tracking solution on an annual perimeter of 20,000 shipments. - December 14, 2016 - Shippeo

The Grimes Companies' Michael Runager is the New Director of Business Development The Grimes Companies is pleased to introduce Michael Runager as the new Director of Business Development in Atlanta, Georgia. Runager brings over 30 years of experience in the logistics and transportation industry and is an exciting addition to the Southeastern logistics company. An Important New Player... - December 08, 2016 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Moran Transportation Corporation Expands into New Facility in Elkhart, Indiana Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has expanding its Northern Indiana operation with the acquisition of a new terminal in Elkhart, Indiana. The new terminal gives Moran Transportation Corporation a much larger facility allowing for growth and efficiency within that market. - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Moran Transportation Corporation Earns Spot on Inbound Logistics “Top 100 Truckers 2016” Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the “2016 Top 100 Truckers” as published in the September issue of Inbound Logistics. Inbound Logistics is a leading industry publication for the transportation and logistics industry. Their awards and recognition... - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Purolator International Long Island Supply Chain Index Anticipates Positive Economic Conditions in Coming Months Survey Updated to Provide an Overall Index Analysis (Currently 60.6) and New Information on Prices, Back Orders, and Exports - August 12, 2016 - Purolator International

FreightCenter Introduces New Brand Identity and Website FreightCenter launches new site, announces instant truckload rating and new mobile experience with interactive campaign, “FC Live.” - August 10, 2016 - FreightCenter

Moran Transportation Corporation Acquires Assets of Mats Trucking, Eagan, MN Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce the purchase of the assets of Mats Trucking based in Eagan, MN. Mats Trucking has been a service driven carrier serving the air freight forwarder and airline industries for over 30 years. With a fleet of over 60 pieces of equipment at their two... - June 17, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Freight-Match Looks to Simplify Freight Management in More Than 70 Countries Freight-Match, an innovative solution designed for logistics industry professionals who require the movement of cargo domestically and internationally, wants to make freight management a lot less complicated. - June 10, 2016 - Freight-Match

Moran Transportation Corporation Buys 10 New Natural Gas Trucks Moran Transportation Corporation announced today that it has purchased an additional 10 natural gas straight trucks for use throughout their LTL network. The new alternative fuel trucks further expand Moran’s green initiatives and provide Moran with lower cost of energy and a reduction on their... - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Moran Transportation Corporation Invests in Electric Spotter - Reduces Carbon Foot Print Company officials say that the new electric truck will have an immediate and substantial effect on reducing their carbon foot print. The new unit is expected to reduce their daily energy consumption for this spotting unit by more than 80%. - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Ukrainian Logistics Company Corcel Has Expanded Its Warehouses Space in Spain by 4000 Sq M Ukrainian logistics company Corcel, one of the leaders of transportation in the Ukraine-Spain direction, increased the space of its warehouses in Spain (Barcelona) by 4,000 square meters. - February 18, 2016 - Logistics company Corcel

Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics

Moran Transportation Corporation Awarded Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award in the Midwest Regional LTL category. The Quest for Quality Awards is the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports, and... - October 01, 2015 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Haney Truck Line and Evergreen Pacific Partners Recognize Drivers During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Haney Truck Line and Evergreen Pacific Partners thank their drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. - September 13, 2015 - Haney Truck Line

Pathway Moving Announces Trip to America Contest (Lucky Draw) Pathway Moving Services, Yangon’s only American owned moving, removals and storage company, today announced their first ever contest, the prize being a 10-day trip to the United States of America. The contest begins today and is expected to create a lot of excitement in Yangon. - April 20, 2015 - Pathway Moving Services

Grimes and UNF Partner for New Employee Educational Experiences The Grimes Companies and University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education have collaborated to create a new employer-sponsored program called Personal Interest Courses. The concept called for the development of a traditional “group benefit” approach to establishing a cost model... - January 08, 2015 - Total Distribution, Inc.

404 Movers a Low Cost Alternative Amongst Top Buckhead Movers 404 Movers' goal is to provide affordable moves with service quality that surpasses other local Buckhead Movers. All of this while maintaining high service quality. 404 Movers aims to provide the best value amongst local Buckhead moving companies and movers in Atlanta and beyond. - November 05, 2014 - 404 Movers

The Grimes Companies Names New Administrative Manager The Grimes Companies (TGC) has promoted Sheena Gardner to the position of Administrative Manager, assuming responsibility for the administrative, marketing, and human resource staff and activity. With a background in business consulting, management, marketing, and legal administration Ms. Gardner brings... - October 22, 2014 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Dixie Moody Appointed for 3rd Term on the Board at the Transportation Club of Jax For three years now, Dixie Moody has been an active part of the Board at the Transportation Club of Jacksonville (TCOJ). Last Thursday, January 30th, she was selected again to serve as Secretary at the club’s 2014 Inaugural Dinner and Awards Presentation. At Grimes Trucking Company, Dixie is the... - February 04, 2014 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Warehousing Services Celebrates 3 Years of Safe Days Grimes Warehousing Services has reached their safety goal of three years without a lost time accident in the warehouse, which also includes their packaging division and their distribution staffing division, Metrix Staffing. The goal was met last Thursday, January 23rd. The Grimes Companies’ high... - January 28, 2014 - Total Distribution, Inc.