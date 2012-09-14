PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc. Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Freightabase Goes Mobile with New "Quick Quote" App Launch Digital freight comparison tool expands its reach for further speed and efficiency. - December 12, 2018 - Forwarder Magazine

W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.

Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Honored as One of Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Companies Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly The Grimes Companies), a leader in warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, has been named one of the 2018 Jacksonville Fast 50. The Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Northeast Florida based on revenue growth over the past... - July 20, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Marks 15 Years Making the Earth a Cleaner Place The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Metro area junk removal franchise celebrates their fifteen year anniversary this month. In 2003 franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, opened their business with just two trucks. Over the past fifteen years, the Rubin’s fleet has grown to 18 trucks as they continue to... - April 16, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

Ike Sherlock Named President of The Grimes Companies After 46 years in logistics, Neil Porter, President, will be retiring at the end of March 2018. - March 21, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

1-800-GOT-JUNK DC is Expanding by Helping Clients to Contract This Spring Popular junk hauling franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is off to a record-breaking start to the year as they approach their 15 year anniversary in business. Franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, remove excess clutter from homes and businesses in the DC Metro area, and are planning to double their staff as they gear up for spring cleaning and their busy summer season. - March 03, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of Doing... - February 22, 2018 - American Group

Grimes Companies' Dixie Moody Named VP of TCJAX Transportation Club of Jacksonville, a prominent network of transportation executives within the Northeastern Florida region, announced the appointment of Dixie Moody to First Vice President. - January 23, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FreightCenter Adds on Package Shipping Services Ahead of Busy 2017 Holiday Season The online freight shipping provider consolidates pricing for packaging shipping in addition to its less than truckload and volume truckload services. - December 08, 2017 - FreightCenter.com

Southeastern Warehouse Association Appoints Ike Sherlock as Florida Director The Southeastern Warehouse Association (SWA) announced the election of The Grimes Companies’ Executive VP, Ike Sherlock, as the Florida Director. Sherlock has over 15 years of experience in transportation and logistics and received a BBS from Troy University. As the Executive Vice President, Sherlock... - October 04, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Trulos.com Might Have Just Put Large LTL Carriers Out of Business Trulos just launched a free LTL Load Board. - September 24, 2017 - Trulos Transportation

Grimes Trucking Awarded First Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the FTA Having just received the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the Florida Trucking Association, Grimes Trucking Company is proud to be the safest fleet in Florida. - August 09, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

CSCMP Jacksonville Roundtable 2017-2018 Board of Directors Announced CSCMP is pleased to announce the official 2017-2018 Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Roundtable. - July 18, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Vector Transport Announces New Approach Aimed at Providing Improved Shipping Benefits Vector Transport introduces “The Vector Difference,” a new approach aimed at providing shipping professionals with additional service benefits, which exceed what is currently offered in the freight and logistics brokering industry. This approach follows the “Advanced Shipping Sense,” which was implemented in 2016. That standard provides a secure, highly-efficient logistical experience. - July 17, 2017 - Vector Transport

Vector Transport Initiates New Shipping Standards: Advanced Shipping Sense Standards Offer Improved Shipping Services, Guarantees to Shippers Vector Transport has streamlined its services to provide shipping professionals with an improved transport experience, cutting down on time and overall costs. The new standard surpasses current shipping services on the market today. - July 12, 2017 - Vector Transport

American Group Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership Leading Logistics Firm Embraces Green Initiatives by Partnering with EPA's SmartWay - February 01, 2017 - American Group

Grimes' Bill Dorazio and Dixie Moody Are the Leaders of TCJAX Bill Dorazio just began his second two-year term as President of The Transportation Club of Jacksonville (TCJAX) in January 2017. Dixie Moody, the Transportation Administrator, was just elected as Second VP of TCJAX. - January 31, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

These Jobs Are Not Seasonal: FreightCenter to Increase Staff by 50 Percent FreightCenter, Inc. (www.FreightCenter.com), a full-service third-party logistics provider (3PL) and leading national provider of instant online freight quotes, plans to add 60 new positions by the end of January. The company has open positions in marketing, development/IT, sales, customer service,... - December 24, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

FreightCenter Caps Off Toys for Tots Collections with Record Breaking Quantities FreightCenter (www.FreightCenter.com) concludes its annual Toys for Tots donation drive with a record breaking collection of 418 toys. This equals out to about $10,000 in monetary value of toys. “It brings me such joy to know FreightCenter was able to make a difference in our local community. - December 15, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

The Grimes Companies' Michael Runager is the New Director of Business Development The Grimes Companies is pleased to introduce Michael Runager as the new Director of Business Development in Atlanta, Georgia. Runager brings over 30 years of experience in the logistics and transportation industry and is an exciting addition to the Southeastern logistics company. An Important New Player... - December 08, 2016 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FreightCenter Announces Toys for Tots Drop-Off Site at Palm Harbor Office FreightCenter continues its tradition of giving back to the community by announcing it will be accepting toys on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program of Pinellas County. - November 23, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

FreightCenter Hires New Controller FreightCenter, Inc. announced today that Amy Van Ness has been appointed Controller of FreightCenter, the leading online provider of freight quotes directly from hundreds of carriers. - November 23, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

FreightCenter Celebrates 4th Year on Top 500 Gulf Coast Businesses List After 18 years and millions of nationwide shipments processed, FreightCenter (www.FreightCenter.com) has been recognized once more as a leading business on the Gulf Coast of Florida. A nationwide third-party logistics provider, FreightCenter ranks 206 out of 500 and 43 in the business-to-consumer services... - October 16, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

AT&S St. Louis Shows Tremendous Growth American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) with three Midwest locations has experienced tremendous revenue growth, particularly in the Saint Louis market thus far in 2016. AT&S- St. Louis has seen a year-to-date revenue increase up 166% through August over the same time period in 2015. “We... - September 28, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

FreightCenter Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership Program FreightCenter's partnership with SmartWay demonstrates the 3PL's mission to deliver innovation that drives success for all – including the planet. - August 10, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

AT&S Participates in Missouri Works Program The Missouri Works Program is designed to facilitate the creation of quality jobs through targeted business projects throughout Missouri. American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) is a proud participant in this program in both Kansas City and St. Louis, helping create quality jobs and improve the... - July 30, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Freight-Match Looks to Simplify Freight Management in More Than 70 Countries Freight-Match, an innovative solution designed for logistics industry professionals who require the movement of cargo domestically and internationally, wants to make freight management a lot less complicated. - June 10, 2016 - Freight-Match

AT&S Welcomes Tim Kelley as CFO American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) welcomes Tim Kelley to the role of Chief Financial Officer responsible for evaluating and overseeing financial and strategic planning. Tim has been working with AT&S since late 2014 and brings his experience of leading middle-market... - March 12, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Ukrainian Logistics Company Corcel Has Expanded Its Warehouses Space in Spain by 4000 Sq M Ukrainian logistics company Corcel, one of the leaders of transportation in the Ukraine-Spain direction, increased the space of its warehouses in Spain (Barcelona) by 4,000 square meters. - February 18, 2016 - Logistics company Corcel

R+L Carriers and the Hometown Showcase at Premiere P-20 Education Conference in Columbus, Ohio The Hometown Showcase, a component of R+L Carriers’ continuing education and recruiting program, will take its national campaign to OETC to introduce the wealth of opportunities that exist within the logistics industry. - February 07, 2016 - R+L Carriers

AT&S Shows Growth with Revenue Up 76% American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) closed out 2015 with exceptional growth and success. When compared to 2014, AT&S revenues are up 76%. In addition to the growth in revenue, AT&S acquired Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. and added personnel to their Midwest locations. There... - January 09, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

R+L Carriers Launches Hometown Showcase Tour - Delivering Opportunities to Students Across America R+L Carriers, a worldwide leader in LTL shipping and logistics services, announces the launch of their “Hometown Showcase” tour. This large-scale campaign introduces freight transportation, logistics education, career opportunities and shipping solutions to communities across the United States. - December 05, 2015 - R+L Carriers

AT&S Acquires Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) headquartered in Kansas City, with locations in St. Louis and Omaha has announced the acquisition of Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. of St. Louis. The purchase will better serve the needs of AT&S and Arch Trailer Sales customers... - November 04, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.