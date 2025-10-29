Recent Headlines
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
TFA Logistics Announces Acquisition of Dillon Transportation Assets
Strategic asset acquisition strengthens national network and adds over 130 employees to the TFA family. - August 27, 2025 - TFA Logistics, LLC
Green Road Energy & Hultsteins Bring Sustainable Refrigeration Solutions to the US & UK
Discover how Green Road Energy and Hultsteins are revolutionizing transport refrigeration with innovative, eco-friendly technologies. - June 13, 2024 - Green Road Energy
Green Road Energy's TAG System Named Finalist in Prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023
Green Road Energy is thrilled to announce that its innovative TAG System has been selected as a finalist in the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023. Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, this recognition underscores Green Road... - October 18, 2023 - Green Road Energy
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 CTMA Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's CTMA Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - July 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Attending TIA 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TIA Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 for Second Consecutive Year
Tucker has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Welcomes Greg Testa, VP of Business Development
Greg Testa joins Tucker Company Worldwide as Vice President of Business Development. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at the HPCLC Spring 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's HPCLC Spring Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - March 03, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide: Sponsor of the 2023 BSMA March Summit
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's BSMA March Summit. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 Food Shippers of America Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Food Shippers of America Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there! - February 17, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at TPM23 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TPM Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 16, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 PowerGen International Conference
Tucker is excited to be attending this year's PowerGen International Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - February 13, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at HPCLC Fall 2022 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Health and Personal Care Logistics Fall Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex
Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. - October 10, 2022 - Acordex Imaging & Mobile
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrating 15 Years of EPA SmartWay Partnership
Tucker Company Worldwide is proud to continue its partnership with EPA's SmartWay for 15 consecutive years. - October 08, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 Large ReStore Symposium
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Large ReStore Symposium. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 02, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Named Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the 21st consecutive year. - August 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification for the 14th Consecutive Year
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being one of the few freight brokers that is an ISO Certified quality-managed organization. - July 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Tucker Passes the Torch for Chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee
After 17 years representing TIA as chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee, Jeff Tucker passes the torch to Alicia Bly. - June 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2022 Award
Tucker Company Worldwide has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces. - April 27, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
Jeff Tucker Appointed Chairman of the Transportation & Logistics Steering Committee for BSMA
BSMA appoints Jeff Tucker to be the Chairman of the Steering Committee for Transportation & Logistics. - February 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
American Group Honors Ward Transport
Ward Transport & Logistics (Altoona, PA) receives American Group's Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year award. - January 15, 2022 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary
The oldest, privately held freight brokerage in North America, Tucker Company Worldwide celebrates 60 years of business. - October 28, 2021 - Tucker Company Worldwide
GPS Tracking of the Car Using 3-D Street View - New Feature Update from PAJ GPS
PAJ GPS, The leading German GPS tracker manufacturer has introduced 3D street view in their application on Android and iOS. In this feature, the customer can see the 3-dimensional view of the street in which their GPS tracker currently is. This feature upgrade is so helpful and refreshing for people who are still using the 2D maps to locate the vehicle using GPS trackers. - September 18, 2021 - PAJ GPS
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, a Korean Special-Purpose Vehicle & Trucks Manufacturing and Repairing Company, is Now Available Abroad
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, founded in 2009, supplies trucks for special purposes such as wing-body trucks, built-in trucks, special purpose box trucks, and power gate trucks, and refrigeration trucks in Korea. - July 23, 2021 - Narae Special Vehicle
American Group is Pleased to Announce Its 2020 Newcomer of the Year Award Recipient, XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics was named the 2020 Newcomer Carrier of the Year by American Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing 3PLs. - June 01, 2021 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Freight Girlz Launches Live Rate Per Mile Data by Equipment Type and Publishes Their Dispatch Log on Their Website for Customer Transparency
Freight Girlz has become a well-recognized leader in truck dispatching. Providing dispatch services across all 48 States and Canada for over the road trucks. Procuring the highest rates in the industry with a professional team of dispatchers. - September 14, 2020 - Freight Girlz
UAE Based FreightOn Technology is Looking to Digitize the Logistics Industry and Join the FIght Against COVID-19
UAE based FreightOn technology is looking to digitize the logistics industry and join the ﬁght against COVID-19. - April 24, 2020 - FreightOn
American Group Names Saia "2019 Super Regional Carrier of the Year"
Award recognizes Saia's superior service offerings in the "Super Regional" category for all LTL carriers. - February 17, 2020 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year
Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List
Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc.
Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide
FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn
Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists
Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Langham Logistics Announces New CFO
Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team,... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Estes Express Wins 3PL Award
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Freightabase Goes Mobile with New "Quick Quote" App Launch
Digital freight comparison tool expands its reach for further speed and efficiency. - December 12, 2018 - Forwarder Magazine
W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean
Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.
Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA
Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Total Distribution, Inc. Honored as One of Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Companies
Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly The Grimes Companies), a leader in warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, has been named one of the 2018 Jacksonville Fast 50. The Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Northeast Florida based on revenue growth over the... - July 20, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Marks 15 Years Making the Earth a Cleaner Place
The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Metro area junk removal franchise celebrates their fifteen year anniversary this month. In 2003 franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, opened their business with just two trucks. Over the past fifteen years, the Rubin’s fleet has grown to 18 trucks as they continue... - April 16, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC