North Bay Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines San Francisco-area interstate mover, North Bay Moving & Storage is now an official agent for National Van Lines. - December 18, 2019 - National Van Lines

Marine Corps Veteran Delivers Thousands of Memorial Wreaths to Honor Fallen Military Who better to honor fallen servicemen - and safeguard their memorial wreaths - than a fellow veteran? Enter National Van Lines top driver and Marine Corps veteran Jim Lanager. Jim (and his wife Kimberly) are using his tractor-trailer to transport thousands of wreaths to three military gravesites in... - December 11, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Signs New Agent Cal-Safe Movers National Van Lines proudly welcomes Cal-Safe Movers to its coast-to-coast family of relocation professionals, a move expanding the concentration of NVL-affiliated agents on the West Coast. The San Luis Obispo, CA-based mover counts community commitment as a core company value. In fact, Cal-Safe owner... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Presents Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage Above and Beyond Award National Van Lines is proud of all their interstate-moving agents, but some go that extra mile to be deemed worthy of extra recognition. Maybe it’s more than simply a single event - say, super sales for a specific year - but rather an inventory of star-studded achievements in several areas that... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler (1935-2019) Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler—and a key NVL adviser in later years, died Oct. 12. He was 84. Mr. Seeler began serving on the NVL Board of Directors at current CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal’s request shortly after he retired from a competing van line in the mid-1990s. - October 19, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Dives in to Support Oceans Long-distance Mover No Landlubber - October 11, 2019 - National Van Lines

Fitton Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines National Van Lines proudly welcomes Fitton Moving & Storage, Inc. to their cross-country-moving family, adding to NVL’s New England presence. In addition to covering key markets within its home state of Massachusetts, Fitton Moving & Storage’s reach extends to regions in neighboring... - September 18, 2019 - National Van Lines

Las Cruces Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines National Van Lines proudly welcomes Las Cruces Moving & Storage, Inc. to our cross-country-moving family, a move expanding both organizations’ Southwest regional penetration. In addition to covering key geographic points within New Mexico, Las Cruces M&S enjoys a marketplace reach that... - July 17, 2019 - National Van Lines

Michigan Mover Signs Second 10-Year Contract All Around Moving & Storage, one of National Van Lines’ top-performing interstate-moving agents, is remaining with the NVL family for another decade - a pact strengthening each organization’s Detroit-Ann Arbor marketplace position. A top 10 booker and top 10 hauler for National Van Lines,... - July 03, 2019 - National Van Lines

New Agent Addition: Sloan’s Moving & Storage National Van Lines proudly welcomes Manassas, VA-based Sloan’s Moving & Storage to our interstate-moving family, an agreement that further solidifies NVL’s strong Eastern Seaboard presence. “We’re glad to be members of the National Van Lines family,” Owner and President... - June 27, 2019 - National Van Lines

1-800-PACK-RAT Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards® Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York. - June 05, 2019 - 1-800-PACK-RAT

National Van Lines Names VP of Marketing National Van Lines, a moving-and-storage industry leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Gordon as Vice President of Marketing. Gordon will be tasked with expanding National Van Lines’ client base and accelerating the sales pipeline and revenue while improving the effectiveness... - May 31, 2019 - National Van Lines

1-800-PACK-RAT Renews Partnership with Homes For Our Troops 1-800-PACK-RAT Extends Partnership with Homes For Our Troops to Provide Portable Storage Containers for Home Build Sites. - May 29, 2019 - 1-800-PACK-RAT

National Van Lines Welcomes New Agent: Day Transfer Company National Van Lines proudly welcomes the newest addition to its interstate-moving family: Cape Girardeau, MO-based Day Transfer Co. Inc. “We’re hoping to be a major part of National Van Lines and increase our COD market,” Day Transfer Co. owner Justin Miller said. “Plus, we want... - May 24, 2019 - National Van Lines

Movers International (Europe) Ltd. Offers Weekly Removals to France Movers International (Europe) Ltd. has extended its range of services by including weekly removals to France. The company’s services are not just aimed at helping those planning to move to France, but also those who are considering coming back to the UK from France. They are providing complete packing and shipping solutions. - May 11, 2019 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

National Van Lines Employees Learn Leadership Skills National Van Lines is committed to creating a whole new generation of movers and shakers. NVL’s Director of Fleet Services & Safety Laura Manning and Move Manager Lisa Varzino recently graduated from the American Moving & Storage Association’s Leaders Program, which focuses on creating... - May 08, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal Named a Crain's Chicago Business Top Exec National Van Lines CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal has been named one of Crain's Chicago Business' 2019 Notable Women Executives Over 50. Maureen is the only executive working within the long-distance relocation industry to earn a place on this prestigious list. “Maureen Beal’s name is... - April 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

Movers International (Europe) Ltd. Seeking Drivers to Strengthen Weekly Truck Services Movers International (Europe) Ltd. recently made known that they are looking to recruit experienced drivers. The addition of skilled and qualified drivers is expected to strengthen the company’s weekly truck service to and from France. The leading removals company will be able to handle complete removals easily, quickly and efficiently. - March 15, 2019 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

National Van Lines Welcomes New Agent: McCarthy Transfer & Storage National Van Lines proudly welcomes the newest addition to our interstate-moving family: El Cajon, CA-based McCarthy Transfer & Storage, Inc. joined the team Jan. 1. “We are excited to join forces with the National family,” owner Thomas McCarthy said. “While we have been partners... - January 12, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Adds New Agent: Professional Moving & Storage National Van Lines proudly welcomes a new addition to our interstate-moving family: Lawrence, KS-based Professional Moving & Storage joined the team Jan. 1. Owner Bobby Jones started Professional Moving & Storage in 2000 after the van line where he was employed withdrew from the Lawrence, KS... - January 10, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Welcomes New Agent: Mid-West Moving & Storage National Van Lines proudly welcomes the newest addition to their interstate-moving family: Elk Grove Village, IL-based Mid-West Moving & Storage joined the team Dec. 28, 2018. Owner Luis Toledo founded Mid-West Moving & Storage in 1983. He’s guided its evolution from a small, local moving... - January 09, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Welcomes New Agent: Yarnall Moving & Storage Solutions National Van Lines proudly welcomes a new addition to its interstate-moving family: Sarasota, FL-based Yarnall Moving & Storage Solutions joined the team Dec. 14, 2018. Yarnall Moving & Storage Solutions traces its origins back 100+ years to when the Yarnall family founded the company in 1913... - December 28, 2018 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Adds New Agent: A2B Moving & Storage A2B Moving & Storage has joined National Van Lines as one of its interstate-moving agents. - December 22, 2018 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines' "Can the C.O.O. Campaign" Feeds 150 Families National Van Lines Remains Vigilant in Struggle Against Hunger. - December 21, 2018 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines & Move for Hunger Renew Partnership New Year. New Agreement. Renewed Hope. - November 29, 2018 - National Van Lines

J. Barber Moving & Storage, Inc. Renews Contract Top Hauler Signs with National Van Lines for 10 Additional Years. - November 05, 2018 - National Van Lines

Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage Signs 7-Year Contract Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage Signs 7-year Contract with National Van Lines. - November 05, 2018 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Welcomes Andersen Van & Storage, Inc. National Van Lines proudly welcomes a new addition to their interstate-moving family. Andersen Van & Storage, Inc., based in Santa Maria, CA, joined the team Oct. 1, 2018. Andersen Van & Storage opened its doors in 1996 after President Mark Andersen left his operation manager position at a local... - November 04, 2018 - National Van Lines

Kerb Inc. Participates in Girls Gone RX 2018 CrossFit Challenge; Benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness Organized by Iron Battalion CrossFit, this all-female competition brings all types of women together to Compete for a Cure. All new Kerb customers that mention code: CrossFit will receive a flat rate quote and free moving boxes. - October 29, 2018 - Kerb Inc.

International Association of Movers Re-Elects Tim Helenthal Chairman National Van Lines President & COO Tim Helenthal will serve a second term as Chairman of the International Association of Movers. Tim’s re-election occurred Oct. 8 during IAM’s 56th Annual Meeting & Expo in National Harbor, MD. Beginning in 2011, Tim served as a member-at-large... - October 17, 2018 - National Van Lines

Movers International Now Undertakes Regular Runs to Portugal Movers International of Preston has been moving people and goods from the UK to Portugal for over 30 years and is now undertaking regular removals to the country every two weeks. This is ideal for people who only need to move a small load, as it can be included on an existing run. - October 13, 2018 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

National Van Lines Drives on in the Face of Disaster Long-Distance Mover Teams Up to Help Hurricane Florence Victims - September 30, 2018 - National Van Lines

Movers International Now Has Two Depots in Spain Many people in the UK decide to move to Spain upon retirement for the lovely weather and country that it is. Others move their whole business to Spain. Movers International has been moving people to Spain for over 30 years, and now has two depots in Malaga and Alicante. - September 12, 2018 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

National Van Lines Achieves Personal Best Moving Company’s Runners Raise $14K+ to Feed Hungry - July 25, 2018 - National Van Lines

Movers International Now Provides Free Storage for Customers Moving Overseas Movers International is now able to offer free storage for customers’ goods at its’ depot in Preston for up to a month. Very often it is the case that customers have sold their UK property but cannot move into their new home for a few weeks. - June 09, 2018 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

Movers International (Europe) Ltd Now Has Storage Facilities in Portugal Movers International (Europe) Ltd is now able to provide storage facilities for customers furniture in premises owned by trade partners in both the Silver Coast and Algarve areas of Portugal. Many British ex-pats are moving to these areas and for one reason or another cannot move into their homes immediately. - June 08, 2018 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

Movers International Celebrates 30 Years of Experience Moving Homes and Businesses Overseas Movers International is one of the leading international removals companies in the UK. Now celebrating 30 years of international removals, the company began by moving homes to Europe, and specialises in Spain, Portugal, Germany, and France. Today, the company has expanded its activities and now ships to most corners of the globe. - June 08, 2018 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

Newtown Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines New York-based Newtown Moving & Storage joined National Van Lines May 10, 2018, as one of its interstate movers. - May 31, 2018 - National Van Lines

Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed

1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Marks 15 Years Making the Earth a Cleaner Place The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Metro area junk removal franchise celebrates their fifteen year anniversary this month. In 2003 franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, opened their business with just two trucks. Over the past fifteen years, the Rubin’s fleet has grown to 18 trucks as they continue to... - April 16, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

1-800-GOT-JUNK DC is Expanding by Helping Clients to Contract This Spring Popular junk hauling franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is off to a record-breaking start to the year as they approach their 15 year anniversary in business. Franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, remove excess clutter from homes and businesses in the DC Metro area, and are planning to double their staff as they gear up for spring cleaning and their busy summer season. - March 03, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

LDM is 1 Year Old LongDistanceMoving.com is an online platform that helps people find reputable and reliable long distance moving companies. - January 11, 2018 - Long Distance Moving

Mark Doyle Returns to National Van Lines Mark Doyle has returned to the National Van Lines team as the new Executive Vice President. Doyle’s extensive list of successes and experiences makes him an ideal fit to lead National Van Lines Operations department, Customer Experience team and Sales and Marketing staff into 2018. Mark began... - January 06, 2018 - National Van Lines

International Association of Movers Elects New Chairman, Tim Helenthal During the 55th Annual meeting of the International Association of Movers (IAM) Tim Helenthal, President & COO of National Van Lines, Inc., was elected to serve as IAM Chairman. Beginning in 2011, Tim served as a member-at-large on the IAM board. Then in 2014, he was elected as Vice-Chairman of... - December 09, 2017 - National Van Lines

F.L. McKee Honor Awarded to Patrick Johnson National Van Lines, Inc. has presented the prestigious F.L. McKee, Sr. Award to Patrick Johnson, President of National Forwarding Co., Inc. in recognition of his years of dedicated service and commitment to the moving industry. The F.L. McKee, Sr. Award is bestowed upon individuals who model excellence... - November 22, 2017 - National Van Lines

Fort Worth Movers Helping End Hunger Fort Worth moving company works to end hunger by collecting food from customers and delivering to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. - August 02, 2017 - The Moving Factor

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

One of Orange County’s Top Movers Celebrates 33 Years in Local Moving Executive Moving Systems, one of the top Orange County movers, celebrates their thirty-three years of providing unparalleled service in the local moving business. - November 19, 2016 - Executive Moving Systems