Recent Headlines
Willamette Valley Moving Highlights Ongoing Concerns About Uncertified Household Goods Movers in Oregon
As Oregon updates enforcement rules for household goods movers, Willamette Valley Moving is encouraging consumers to verify mover certification and understand the protections that apply when hiring a licensed company. - April 16, 2026 - Willamette Valley Moving, Inc.
Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC Joins The National Van Lines Agent Network
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce the addition of Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC to its agent network. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, a fleet of approximately 25 trucks, and two warehouse locations to the network. Founded in 2005... - April 15, 2026 - National Van Lines
Johnnie T. Melia Moving Named 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger
National Van Lines is proud to announce that agent Johnnie T. Melia Moving was awarded 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger. Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that works with moving companies to reduce food waste and fight hunger by collecting and donating surplus food... - January 25, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Achieves FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification
National Van Lines has successfully achieved FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification and is now a FIDI Affiliate, following the completion of a rigorous, yearlong compliance and audit process. Developed by the FIDI Global Alliance, FAIM (FIDI Accredited International Mover) certification is one of the... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Welcomes Secure Moving & Storage as New Agent
National Van Lines announced today that Secure Moving & Storage has joined its nationwide network of professional moving agents. Based in Pelham, Alabama, Secure Moving & Storage brings a century of experience supporting residential, commercial, and specialized transportation needs. Secure... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Welcomes Preferred Moving & Storage as New Agent
National Van Lines has announced the addition of Preferred Moving & Storage, based in Harrison Township, Michigan, to its nationwide network of affiliated agents. Founded in 1983, Preferred Moving & Storage is owned by Nic Shabro, whose background includes founding the staffing firm Career... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Expands Northern New York Coverage with Carpenter Brothers and Watertown Moving & Storage
National Van Lines is pleased to welcome Carpenter Brothers Moving & Storage and Watertown Moving & Storage as new agents within its nationwide network, expanding service coverage across Northern New York and strengthening support for residential, commercial, and government-related... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Delivers Holiday Cheer with Aspire Partnership
Employees and agents “play Santa” by donating and delivering gifts to individuals with disabilities in Aspire’s Community Homes. - December 18, 2025 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Recognized Among America’s Best Movers for 2026 by USA Today
National Van Lines was named one of America’s Best-in-State Moving Companies 2026 by USA Today, based on customer satisfaction data from surveys and online reviews. The recognition highlights the company’s nearly century-long commitment to reliable, compassionate service and its strong performance in care of belongings, punctuality, professionalism, and transparency. - November 22, 2025 - National Van Lines
Reelow CRM Launches to Break the Stranglehold of High-Priced Moving Software
Reelow CRM is officially live, offering moving companies a simple and affordable alternative to high cost CRMs. With no contracts or onboarding fees, Reelow is built for small to mid sized movers who want to grow without being locked into overpriced software. - September 01, 2025 - Reelow
A MOVING BLOG Invites Real Estate Companies, Agents, and Realtors to Share Their Expertise
MOVING BLOG, a go-to source for moving tips and home lifestyle advice, invites real estate companies, agents, and realtors to submit guest articles. Share insights on market trends, buying/selling tips, neighborhood guides, leasing, staging, or advice for first-time buyers and business owners. Reach readers planning a move. - July 21, 2025 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
National Van Lines and K9s For Warriors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Special Match Gift Campaign
National Van Lines has partnered with K9s For Warriors to honor veteran mothers this Mother’s Day with a $20,000 donation for a matching gift campaign. The initiative supports K9s For Warriors’ mission to pair service dogs with veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war. From now through May 31, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for warriors and their service dogs. - April 25, 2025 - National Van Lines
Main Street Movers Joins National Van Lines as Newest Agent
Main Street Movers, a woman-owned and family-run moving company with nearly 40 years of experience, has joined the National Van Lines network. Led by Karen Mantzouranis, the company specializes in local, regional, national, and international moves, focusing on customer satisfaction. Main Street Movers also supports local charities and organizations like Move for Hunger. The partnership will enhance service and operational efficiency for both companies. - March 01, 2025 - National Van Lines
From Laborer to Leader: Paul Gregory Promoted to Vice President of Sales at National Van Lines
National Van Lines is proud to announce the promotion of Paul Gregory to Vice President of Sales. With 16 years of dedication and expertise at the company, this promotion is a recognition of his outstanding contributions, leadership, and commitment to growth within the industry. Paul began his... - January 08, 2025 - National Van Lines
Mighty Moving Names Robbie Seidel as President, Driving Innovation and Growth
Mighty Moving and Storage, the trusted local moving brand under the National Holding Company, is proud to announce the promotion of Robbie Seidel as President. This exciting development comes as the company continues to set new standards in the moving industry, delivering exceptional service to... - December 29, 2024 - National Van Lines
Express Packers and Movers Expands Services to Sector 65, Gurugram
Express Packers and Movers, a leading name in the relocation and logistics industry, is proud to announce the expansion of its trusted services to Sector 65, Gurugram. With a reputation for providing hassle-free and efficient packing and moving solutions, the company is now ready to serve both... - September 12, 2024 - Express Packers and Movers
Smart Move Moving and Storage Enhances Moving Experience with Expert Tucson Movers
Smart Move Moving and Storage, a top provider of moving services in Arizona, has expanded its operations in Tucson to meet growing demand. Known for reliability and excellent customer care, the company offers comprehensive moving solutions, including residential, commercial, and in-state relocations. With over 30 years of experience, Smart Move’s Tucson movers ensure a stress-free, professional moving experience, supported by their commitment to the local community. - September 02, 2024 - Smart Move Moving and Storage
Laxmi Packers and Movers Unveil New Website Design to Enhance Customer Experience
Laxmi Packers and Movers, led by Ravi Kumar, has launched a redesigned website to enhance user experience. The site offers a streamlined booking process, detailed service information, and valuable moving tips. Serving Delhi and Noida, the company remains committed to providing reliable, affordable moving services. - August 20, 2024 - Laxmi Packers and Movers Noida
Veterans Move - a Veteran-Owned Business
Veterans Move is Las Vegas' #1 local mover and relocation source. Veteran-owned-and-operated. "We keep you moving." - July 19, 2024 - Veterans Move
Packhorse Moving® Continues Growth in the Garden State
Packhorse Moving is proud to announce the opening of a second location in the Garden State. The company launched the first franchise in Burlington, New Jersey, just one year ago and is now expanding north to deliver the same excellent service to the communities around Newark, New... - July 05, 2024 - Packhorse Moving
National Van Lines Partners with Instant Teams to Enhance Awareness About PPM Moves for Military Personnel
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Instant Teams to document Personally Procured Moves (PPM), commonly known as DITY (Do It Yourself) moves, for our esteemed U.S. military personnel. This collaboration aims to provide a seamless, efficient, and stress-free... - July 01, 2024 - National Van Lines
Joe Bonnie Moving and Storage Signs Additional 10 Yrs. with National Van Lines
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce that Joe Bonnie and Son Moving & Storage, a powerhouse in the moving business and nearly 30-year agent of National Van Lines, has officially sealed the deal for another decade of partnership. Founded in 1941, Joe Bonnie and Son, a trusted choice for... - May 31, 2024 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Compensation & Benefits
National Van Lines proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner, as recognized by Energage. This prestigious award highlights our dedication to creating an outstanding workplace environment that places a premium on employee satisfaction and... - April 30, 2024 - National Van Lines
Saluting Sacrifice: National Van Lines Honors Military Spouses on Appreciation Day
National Van Lines proudly announces its sponsorship of the groundbreaking Military Spouse Appreciation Day event, organized by military spouse-owned Instant Teams and Twelve Million Plus. This event, set to unfold near Fort Liberty on May 2, 2024, promises an immersive experience celebrating the... - April 25, 2024 - National Van Lines
STORsquare Portable Storage Moving Containers Open Their 4th Location with a Unique Franchise Model
STORsquare is now available in its 4th service area in the United States. STORsquare is currently servicing metro Atlanta from two facilities in Marietta and Gainesville, Georgia, along with Knoxville, Tennessee. Storsquare is excited to now be serving all of Polk County and surrounding areas in Lakeland, Florida. - February 23, 2024 - StorSquare
National Van Lines Releases 2024 Domestic Migration Report: a Synthesis of User Engagement Data and Future Predictions
National Van Lines has released its 2024 Domestic Migration Report, a comprehensive analysis that combines current user engagement data with future predictions in the moving and relocation sector. The report focuses on evolving trends in American relocation, providing valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and researchers. - December 16, 2023 - National Van Lines
Official Partnership Memorandum of Agreement Between the United States Army and National Van Lines, Inc.
The U.S. Army and National Van Lines announced their partnership, solidifying their commitment to the success and future of soldiers. The partnership reinforces the value of military service to the nation and demonstrates the mutual dedication of both organizations to support the development and success of soldiers. Connecting first-term Army/Army Reserve/Army National Guard soldiers and Reserve Component to the civilian workforce by providing guaranteed job interviews and possible employment. - July 24, 2023 - National Van Lines
Dave Amoss Named Top Value Add Salesman for May
Liberty and Freedom Moving & Storage is proud to announce that Dave Amoss has been named the Top Value Add Salesman for May by UniGroup. This recognition is a testament to Amoss' dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. According to Dan McCartney, Director of... - June 14, 2023 - Liberty Moving & Storage
All Around Moving Company Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Various Moving Services
All Around Moving Services Company, a trusted leader in the moving industry, is thrilled to announce its 20th anniversary of delivering exceptional services for local, long distance, commercial, office moving, and international shipping customer’s needs. Since its inception in 2003, the... - June 09, 2023 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
An Exciting Opportunity for Experienced Moving & Relocation Consultants
All Around Moving Services is offering its Moving Consultants program, an opportunity for those with experience in the moving industry to quickly start a lucrative business from anywhere in the U.S. The Relocation and Moving Consultants Program provides agents with everything needed to start and... - May 24, 2023 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
National Van Lines’ Danielle Perri Elected to the Professional Movers Association of Florida Board of Directors
Director of Network Development Danielle Perri was elected to the PMAF Board of Directors. - April 14, 2023 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Welcomes New Agent: Top Notch Moving Services
Top Notch Moving Services of Stafford, VA has joined National Van Lines. - March 26, 2023 - National Van Lines
B&C Moving Joins National Van Lines
National Van Lines welcomes B&C Moving to the team. - March 26, 2023 - National Van Lines
Moving Company Retains Employees by Offering Them Another Job
The Best Movers in Charlotte, NC, is dedicated to retaining its employees through creative perks and career advancement programs. They offer resources such as helping current employees find new jobs, resume building, notary services, and obtaining driving records to help employees grow in their careers. The company also provides free Netflix subscriptions, gym memberships, and other cost-effective retention tools. - March 16, 2023 - The Best Movers Inc
Liberty Named 2023 No.1 Residential Booker by United Van Lines
Liberty Moving & Storage Wins Top Residential Booker Award for The Third Straight Year. - March 10, 2023 - Liberty Moving & Storage
Suburbs in Austin Texas Will Experience Massive Growth
“The Austin suburbs are going to experience massive growth." That’s the word from Real Estate Agent Christopher Arnell to people moving into the Austin area for a better quality of life. Arnell's comments are based on his understanding of the Austin real estate market and the... - December 11, 2022 - Posh Properties
Austin, Texas is Still the Place to be Says Real Estate Expert
“Austin is the place to live." That’s the resounding message from Real Estate Agent Christopher Arnell to people looking for affordable homes and a better quality of life. - November 17, 2022 - Posh Properties
American Way Van & Storage Commits to Five More Years with National Van Lines
National Van Lines is proud to announce that American Way Van & Storage of Vandalia, OH has signed another five-year addendum with National Van Lines. When owners Bobby and Diana Vann started American Way Van & Storage in 1989, they knew only one interstate carrier they wanted to work... - July 23, 2022 - National Van Lines
New Agent Addition: Brothers Moving & Storage—Ft. Worth, TX
National Van Lines is proud to welcome the second location of Brothers Moving & Storage to their team. Brothers Moving & Storage began in 2015 in Odessa, TX and has recently expanded their presence in the Lone Star State with a location in Ft. Worth. When Brothers Moving & Storage... - June 03, 2022 - National Van Lines
New Agent Addition: Alpine Moving Company
National Van Lines is proud to welcome Alpine Moving Company of Loveland, CO, to their team. Alpine Moving Company has been in business since 2012 when Jordan Todd was getting into the self-storage business. While building the storage facility, Jordan also had the idea to start a moving company,... - May 05, 2022 - National Van Lines
New Agent Addition: College Muscle Movers
National Van Lines is proud to welcome College Muscle Movers of St. Paul, MN to their team. Majority owner Cameron Carson started as an unpaid intern with College Muscle Movers in 2008 when the company first opened its doors. Three years later, Cameron purchased the business. Other owners, Andrew... - May 02, 2022 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Promotes Susan Staszewski to International Division President
National Van Lines has promoted Susan Staszewski to President of the National Van Lines International Division. Starting with National Forwarding Company in 1989 as Domestic Military Dispatcher, Susan moved up to Operations Manager, Office Manager. In 2001, she joined National Van Lines,... - April 28, 2022 - National Van Lines
New Agent Addition: Budget Movers
National Van Lines is proud to welcome Budget Movers of San Antonio, TX to their team. Budget Movers has been in business since 1981, and purchased by new owners Jake Wakely, Chris Becker and Micah Cid in July 2021. While they didn’t start the business, the three new owners of Budget Movers... - March 16, 2022 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Releases Domestic Migration Report
National Van Lines has released their 2022 Domestic Migration Report, which chronicles moving trends in the US during the last ten years. This report offers unique updates each quarter via National Van Lines’s proprietary migration intent data. Using data from the US Census as well other... - February 15, 2022 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines President Joins MSI's Board of Directors
National Van Lines President Mark Doyle has been unanimously voted on to the Moving & Storage Institute’s board of directors, appointed as the organization’s Secretary/Treasurer. The Moving & Storage Institute is an acclaimed, non-profit organization dedicated to performing... - December 21, 2021 - National Van Lines
New Agent Addition: Premier Van & Storage
Premier Van & Storage joins National Van Lines. - October 15, 2021 - National Van Lines
Cloud Packers Opens Its Branch in Kolkata
Cloud Packers has proudly announced the opening of a new branch in Kolkata, West Bengal. Similar to other branches, the Kolkata branch will also provide a complete set of relocation services such as house shifting, corporate relocation, pet relocation, vehicle transportation and others. - September 09, 2021 - Cloud Packers and Movers
Luggage Free Launches Partnership with Six Senses
Luggage Free is excited to announce its most recent partnership with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, the hospitality brand renowned for its focus on wellness and sustainability. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will simplify the travel experience to any Six Senses property, making the... - August 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
National Van Lines Promotes Laura Manning to Assistant VP of Customer Service and Quality
Laura Manning was named Assistant Vice President of Customer Service and Quality at National Van Lines, Inc. - August 20, 2021 - National Van Lines
Refreshing the Look of National Van Lines Trailers
National Van Lines is pleased to announce new designs for the National Van Lines fleet of trailers and agent trucks. The new designs are an updated, brand-forward presentation to engage our consumers. They began using the new look in April 2021 on three new 53-foot trailers. For decades, there was... - April 22, 2021 - National Van Lines